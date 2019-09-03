PAHSAs attenuate immune responses and promote β cell survival in autoimmune diabetic mice

Chronic PAHSA treatment delays the onset and reduces the incidence of diabetes in NOD mice. We tested whether chronic 5- and 9-PAHSA treatment delays the onset and attenuates the incidence of T1D in female NOD mice. Treatment in mice was started either at 4 weeks of age (early intervention; protocol shown in Supplemental Figure 1A), before insulitis appears, or at 13 weeks of age (late intervention; protocol shown in Supplemental Figure 1B), when insulitis is established (29). We found that serum 5- and 9-PAHSA levels were increased 4- to 5-fold after 6 weeks of PAHSA treatment compared with levels in vehicle-treated NOD mice (Figure 1A). To determine how rapidly serum PAHSA levels rise with daily oral gavage, we measured levels in chow-fed C57Bl/6J mice at earlier time points after PAHSA administration. Following oral gavage of 5- and 9-PAHSA, serum 9-PAHSA levels were increased by approximately 1.7-fold after 1 week of treatment and by approximately 2.9-fold after 2 weeks of treatment, and serum 5-PAHSA levels were increased by approximately 2.7-fold after 1 week of treatment and by approximately 4-fold after 2 weeks of treatment compared with baseline levels (Supplemental Figure 1C). These data indicate that serum PAHSA levels were increased as early as after 1 week of treatment, increased further after 2 weeks of treatment, and remained stably increased until at least week 6 of treatment (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Chronic PAHSA treatment delays the onset and reduces the incidence of diabetes in NOD mice. Female NOD mice were treated with vehicle and 5- and 9-PAHSA (each 15 mg/kg BE/day). (A) Serum 5- and 9-PAHSA levels at 6 weeks of PAHSA treatment. n = 5–6/group. *P < 0.05 versus vehicle. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. Differences between groups were assessed by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (B) Body weight over 26 weeks of treatment, starting from 4 weeks of age. n = 22–23/group. (C) Cumulative diabetes incidence in NOD mice treated with PAHSAs for 26 weeks starting at 4 weeks of age (n = 22–23/group). **P < 0.001 versus vehicle. Differences between groups were assessed by log-rank test (z = 4.12). (D) Cumulative diabetes incidence in NOD mice treated with PAHSAs for 13 weeks starting at 13 weeks of age (n = 13/group). **P < 0.001 versus vehicle. Differences between groups were assessed by log-rank test (z = 3.51). (E) Serum insulin levels at 6 and 13 weeks of PAHSA treatment in ad libitum–fed NOD mice from the early intervention group (n = 14–12/group). *P < 0.05 versus vehicle. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. Differences between groups were assessed by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (F) Serum total GLP-1 levels at 15 weeks of PAHSA treatment (n = 12/group). The red data points represent diabetic mice in the vehicle- and PAHSA-treated groups. Glucose-stimulated insulin secretion (GSIS) (G) and glycemia during GSIS (H) at 9 weeks of PAHSA treatment (n = 10–11/group). *P < 0.05 versus the t 0 time point within the group. (I) Oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) at 11 weeks of PAHSA treatment. n = 9–11/group. *P < 0.05 versus vehicle. For G–I, data indicate the mean ± SEM. Differences between groups were assessed by a repeated-measures ANOVA with a Newman-Keuls multiple-comparisons test. For E–I, only nondiabetic mice were included in the study. For G, the only PAHSA-treated mouse that did not show an increase in insulin secretion in response to glucose at 13 weeks of age subsequently became diabetic at 17 weeks of age.

Chronic 5- and 9-PAHSA treatment in NOD mice had no effect on body weight (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1D) or tissue weights (Supplemental Figure 1E). However, PAHSA treatment starting at 4 weeks of age delayed T1D onset by 3 weeks, reduced the cumulative T1D incidence from 82% in the vehicle-treated mice to 35% (Figure 1C), and improved the survival rate from 22% for vehicle-treated mice to 78% for PAHSA-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 1F). Initiating PAHSA treatment in mice at 13 weeks of age also reduced the cumulative diabetes incidence from 90% in vehicle-treated mice to 40% in PAHSA-treated mice (Figure 1D) and improved the survival rate from 38% for vehicle-treated mice to 92% for PAHSA-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 1F). The late intervention study was terminated at 26 weeks of age, since 8 of 13 of the vehicle-treated mice died, 4 of the remaining vehicle-treated diabetic mice were sick, and only 1 mouse was not diabetic. We were able to continue the early treatment study longer, out to 30 weeks of age, because of better survival rates (Supplemental Figure 1F). The divergence in diabetes incidence began at 15 weeks of age in the mice that received early treatment (Figure 1C) and at 16 weeks of age in those that received later treatment (Figure 1D). Since we reported that PAHSAs directly enhance GSIS in human islets ex vivo and in mice in vivo (25, 30), we tested whether chronic PAHSA treatment in NOD mice enhances GSIS, which could contribute to the maintenance of normal glycemia. Figure 1E shows that 5- and 9-PAHSA treatment starting from 4 weeks of age increased serum insulin levels in mice fed ad libitum compared with levels in vehicle-treated mice at 10 weeks of age (6 weeks of treatment), and the effect was even greater at 17 weeks of age (13 weeks of treatment). Only nondiabetic mice were included in the study. To determine whether the increase in insulin levels was due to increased GLP-1 levels, we measured serum total GLP-1 levels in ad libitum–fed vehicle- and PAHSA-treated NOD mice. Total GLP-1 levels were unchanged with PAHSA treatment compared with vehicle treatment, whether we included or excluded the diabetic mice (Figure 1F). Five of the 6 diabetic mice had higher GLP-1 levels than did nondiabetic mice. Furthermore, PAHSA treatment potentiated GSIS (Figure 1G), which resulted in lower glycemia after glucose gavage (Figure 1H) compared with vehicle treatment. In addition, PAHSA-treated NOD mice were more glucose tolerant than were vehicle-treated mice, as evidenced by lower glucose excursion during the oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) and a reduced AUC (Figure 1I). These data demonstrate that PAHSAs potentiate GSIS and improve glucose tolerance in NOD mice, effects that may have resulted from increased β cell survival and proliferation (see below). In sum, PAHSA treatment protected against the development of T1D in mice with incipient and established insulitis. In addition, chronic 5- and 9-PAHSA treatment was safe, was not associated with liver or renal toxicity, as measured by serum alanine amino transferase and creatinine levels, and did not alter liver triglyceride content (Supplemental Figure 1G).

Chronic 5- and 9-PAHSA treatment has minimal effects on insulitis but reduces pancreatic T cell activation in NOD mice. To determine the mechanisms by which PAHSAs attenuate T1D in NOD mice, we examined the effects on insulitis and inflammatory immune markers. PAHSA treatment for 6 weeks, starting in 4-week-old mice, had a tendency to lower the insulitis score (P = 0.06) compared with vehicle-treated mice (Figure 2A). PAHSAs had a subtle effect on the number of clear islets (no infiltration: vehicle 50% ± 6% vs. PAHSA 65% ± 5% of islets; P < 0.05) and on the overall severity of insulitis (destructive intra-insulitis: vehicle 23% ± 5% vs. PAHSA 13% ± 2%; P < 0.05) (Figure 2B). Flow cytometric analysis of the pancreatic infiltrates from mice treated for 7 weeks with PAHSAs (11 weeks of age) showed a similar number of leukocytes (CD45+ cells) compared with vehicle-treated mice (Figure 2C). But at 15 weeks of age, after 11 weeks of treatment, leukocyte infiltration was increased by 2-fold in the vehicle-treated mice, with no increase observed in PAHSA-treated mice (Figure 2C). We detected a reduction in the total number of pancreatic-infiltrating immune cells in PAHSA-treated mice for nearly all cell populations examined, but the fractional representation of these immune cells within the bulk CD45+ compartment appeared to be unaltered in the PAHSA- versus vehicle-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). However, the percentage of B cells was significantly lower with PAHSA treatment compared with the percentage seen with vehicle treatment (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Chronic 5- and 9-PAHSA treatment has a minimal effect on insulitis but reduces pancreatic T cell activation in NOD mice. Female NOD mice were treated with vehicle or 5- and 9-PAHSAs for 6 weeks starting at 4 weeks of age. (A) Insulitis score and (B) percentage of islets that were clear or had peri-insulitis or intra-insulitis. Islets (50–100/mouse) were scored for insulitis. n = 16–17/group (A and B). *P < 0.05 versus vehicle-treated mice; ‡P = 0.06 versus vehicle-treated mice. (C) Total number of CD45+ cells per gram of pancreata from mice treated with 5- and 9-PAHSAs or vehicle for 7 weeks (11 weeks of age) or 11 weeks (15 weeks of age). n = 4–5/group. ****P < 0.0001 versus vehicle-treated mice. Percentage of CD69+ T cells (D) and IFN-γ+ T cells (E) in gated CD4+ and CD8+ T cell population in pancreata from mice treated with 5- and 9-PAHSAs or vehicle for 11 weeks. Representative cytofluorometric dot plots and summary data are shown (n = 4–5). *P < 0.05 versus vehicle-treated mice. (F) Proportions of Foxp3+ cells within the CD4+ T cell population in pancreata from 5- and 9-PAHSA– or vehicle-treated mice. Representative cytofluorometric dot plots and summary data are shown (n = 4–5). (G) Foxp3+ MFI in pancreata from 5- and 9-PAHSA– or vehicle-treated mice (n = 4–5). *P < 0.05 versus vehicle-treated mice. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. Differences between groups were assessed by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Furthermore, PAHSA treatment for 11 weeks resulted in a concomitant reduction in T cell activation as measured by CD69 expression (Figure 2D, gating strategy). The population of T cells expressing IFN-γ (Figure 2E, gating strategy), programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) (Supplemental Figure 2C), and IL-10 (data not shown) was unaltered with PAHSA treatment. In addition, PAHSA treatment did not alter the percentage of Foxp3+CD4+ T cells (Tregs) (Figure 2F, gating strategy) or expression of CD25 on Tregs (Supplemental Figure 2D), but increased Foxp3 protein levels in pancreatic Tregs (Figure 2G). Furthermore, the MFI of CD86 and the percentage of MHC-II+ cells (Supplemental Figure 2E) were unaltered with PAHSA treatment. Together, these data suggest that chronic PAHSA treatment delays the onset of T1D and reduces its incidence in NOD mice by attenuating leukocyte infiltration and T cell activation.

PAHSA treatment increases islet β cell proliferation under cytokine stress. We next determined whether PAHSAs increase pancreatic β cell proliferation during cytokine insult. PAHSA treatment of NOD mice for 7 weeks starting from 4 weeks of age attenuated inflammation, resulting in the maintenance of islet architecture and less islet expansion (Figure 3A). Vehicle-treated mice showed enlargement of islets and loss of normal islet architecture due to immune cell infiltration. We measured the relative β cell and α cell area per islet but not the total β cell mass. PAHSA-treated mice had a larger β cell area relative to the total islet area and a tendency toward a larger relative α cell area compared with vehicle-treated mice (Figure 3B). This was largely due to reduced immune cell infiltration. Furthermore, with chronic PAHSA treatment, the mean β cell cross-sectional area was reduced by 21%, and the β cell volume was reduced by 28% (Figure 3C) compared with what we observed in the vehicle-treated mice. The fact that the β cell area per islet was increased indicates that PAHSA-treated animals had more β cells per islet (Figure 3C). In addition, the insulin intensity per islet area appeared to be increased in PAHSA-treated NOD mice compared with vehicle-treated mice, indicating more insulin content per islet (Figure 3C and see Supplemental Figure 3A for a diagram of the region of interest [ROI]). In PAHSA-treated nondiabetic NOD mice, β cell proliferation appeared to be increased, since the islets in these mice had an increased percentage of cells double-positive for insulin and Ki67 compared with vehicle-treated nondiabetic NOD mice (Figure 3D). This finding suggests that PAHSAs promote β cell proliferation in nondiabetic NOD mice with normal glycemia and that hyperglycemia is not necessary to promote β cell proliferation. However, the proliferation could be a response to insulitis in these mice. This was not a generalized proliferative effect, since liver from PAHSA-treated mice did not show an increase in Ki67+ cells (Figure 3D). Thus, the increase in β cell numbers and insulin intensity per islet area (Figure 3C) may have resulted from an increase in β cell proliferation (Figure 3D) and/or a decrease in β cell death (Figure 4, A–E) in PAHSA-treated NOD mice.

Figure 3 PAHSA treatment increases islet β cell proliferation under cytokine stress. Female NOD mice were treated with vehicle or 5- and 9-PAHSAs for 7 weeks starting at 4 weeks of age. None of the vehicle- or PAHSA-treated mice at this age were diabetic and all had glycemia levels below 150 mg/dL following ad libitum feeding. (A) Islet inflammation and architecture. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Percentage of β cell and α cell area per islet. (C) β Cell cross-sectional area, β cell volume, β cell numbers, and insulin intensity. (D) β Cell proliferation and liver proliferation were determined by Ki67 staining (n = 4–7/group). *P < 0.05 versus vehicle-treated mice. For B–D, data indicate the mean ± SEM. Differences between groups were assessed by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E) MIN6 cells were treated with cytomix (5 ng/mL TNF-α plus 5 ng/mL IL-1β plus 10 ng/mL IFN-γ) in the presence of 5- or 9-PAHSA (20 μm each) for 48 hours, and β cell proliferation was measured by BrdU incorporation (n = 10, for 8 wells/condition). #P < 0.05 versus control with no PAHSAs; *P < 0.05 versus cytomix alone and control alone. (F) Cell tracer–tracked MIN6 cells were treated with either diluent or IL-1β (10 ng/mL) for 48 hours in the presence of 5- or 9-PAHSA (5 and 20 μM). The percentage of MIN6 cell proliferation versus control was measured by flow cytometry (n = 3 wells/condition). *P < 0.05 versus control alone and IL-1β alone. Studies in E and F were performed twice. (G) MIN6 cells were treated with cytomix (5 ng/mL TNF-α plus 5 ng/mL IL-1β plus 10 ng/mL IFN-γ) in the presence of 5- and 9-PAHSAs (20 μM each), exendin(9-39) (10 nM), and GW1100 (10 μM) for 24 hours, and MIN6 cell proliferation was measured by BrdU incorporation into cells (n = 8 for 12 wells/condition). #P < 0.05 versus control alone; *P < 0.05 versus cytomix alone, and control alone; †P < 0.05 versus cytomix with PAHSAs. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. Differences between groups were assessed by ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test.

Figure 4 PAHSA treatment increases islet β cell viability and attenuates cytokine-induced β cell death. (A) MIN6 cells were treated with either diluent or IL-1β (10 ng/mL) or cytomix (TNF-α plus IL-1β plus IFN-γ; 10 ng/mL each) for 40 hours in the presence of 5- or 9-PAHSA (5 μM each). The percentage of viable β cells was measured by MTT assay and calculated as the percentage of DMSO control (n = 24 wells/condition). #P < 0.05 versus control DMSO; †P < 0.05 versus control DMSO and IL-1β; *P < 0.05 versus the respective cytokine treatment. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. Differences between groups were assessed by ANOVA with Newman-Keuls multiple comparisons test. (B) MIN6 cells were treated with cytomix in the presence of 5- or 9-PAHSA (20 μM each) for 24 hours and stained with annexin V and PI. The effect of cytomix and PAHSAs on viability is expressed as a percentage of the total number of cells sorted (n = 6 wells/condition). *P < 0.05 versus control; #P < 0.05 versus cytomix. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. Differences between groups were assessed by ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test. (C) Representative images of apoptotic cells in NOD mice treated for 15 weeks with vehicle or PAHSA starting at 4 weeks of age. Scale bars: 100 μm. Original magnification, ×256 (insets). (D) Female NOD mice were treated with vehicle or PAHSA for 15 weeks starting at 4 weeks of age, and the number of apoptotic cells was determined by TUNEL staining (n = 5–6/group). *P < 0.05 versus vehicle-treated mice. Data represent the mean ± SEM. Differences between groups were assessed by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E) MIN6 cells were treated with either diluent or cytomix for 24 hours in the presence of 5- and 9-PAHSAs (20 μM each), exendin(9-39) (10 nM), and GW1100 (10 μM). The percentage of viable β cells was measured by MTT assay and calculated as the percentage of DMSO control (n = 8, for 12 wells/condition. #P < 0.05 versus control; *P < 0.05 versus cytomix alone and control alone; †P < 0.05 versus cytomix with PAHSA treatment. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. Differences between groups were assessed by ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test.

To further substantiate the proliferative effects of PAHSAs on β cells, we measured BrdU incorporation into MIN6 clonal β cells subjected to cytokine stress in the presence or absence of 5- or 9-PAHSA. Inflammatory cytokines such as IL-1β, TNF-α, and INF-γ induce β cell death in vitro. Cytomix (mixture of the cytokines IL-1β, TNF-β, and IFN-γ) treatment reduced BrdU incorporation into MIN6 cells by 56%, and this was partially blocked by either 5-PAHSA or 9-PAHSA (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 3B). In separate studies, MIN6 cell proliferation was tracked with CellTrace Violet in the presence of PAHSAs with or without IL-1β. IL-1β treatment attenuated MIN6 cell proliferation, and both 5- and 9-PAHSA augmented MIN6 cell proliferation in control and IL-1β–treated cells (Figure 3F). Together, these data indicate that both 5-PAHSA and 9-PAHSA enhance β cell proliferation in vitro and in vivo during proinflammatory cytokine stress.

PAHSAs enhance GSIS and GLP-1 secretion, and the effects on insulin secretion are mediated through GPR40 (25, 30). Since GLP-1R agonists promote β cell proliferation (31), and studies investigating the role of GPR40 in β cell proliferation showed mixed results, we sought to determine whether PAHSA effects on β cell proliferation during inflammatory stress are mediated through GLP-1R or GPR40. We tested BrdU incorporation into MIN6 cells subjected to cytokine stress in the presence or absence of 5- and 9-PAHSAs and with or without the GLP-1R antagonist exendin(9-39) or the GPR40 antagonist GW1100. Cytomix treatment reduced MIN6 cell proliferation by 51% compared with DMSO control, and 5- and 9-PAHSAs increased MIN6 cell proliferation under cytokine stress by 31% compared with cytomix alone (Figure 3G). Exendin(9-39) alone reduced BrdU incorporation by 15% compared with the DMSO control, consistent with previous reports which showed that GLP-1 promotes β cell survival and proliferation (31). MIN6 cells treated with cytomix, PAHSAs, and exendin(9-39) together had significantly lower BrdU incorporation into cells compared with treatment with just cytomix and PAHSAs (Figure 3G), but this BrdU incorporation was still higher than that seen with cytomix alone (Figure 3G). However, GW1100 treatment, either alone or in the presence of cytomix and PAHSAs, had no effect on BrdU incorporation (Figure 3G). These data suggest that PAHSA effects on β cell proliferation under cytokine stress may be mediated in part by GLP-1R, but not GPR40.

PAHSA treatment increases islet β cell viability and attenuates cytokine-induced β cell death by inhibiting ER stress. We next determined whether PAHSAs augment β cell viability and attenuate cytokine-induced apoptotic and necrotic β cell death in vitro. Treatment of MIN6 cells with either IL-1β or cytomix decreased β cell viability as measured by MTT assay (Figure 4A). Both 5-PAHSA and 9-PAHSA increased β cell viability during inflammatory stress caused by either IL-1β alone or cytomix at 24, 40, and 48 hours of incubation (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). The protective effects of PAHSAs with the MTT assay were greatest at 40 hours (Figure 4A). Annexin V staining reflected apoptotic cell death, and propidium iodide (PI) staining showed necrotic cell death. Cytomix increased the percentage of late apoptotic and necrotic cells by 10- and 15-fold, respectively (Figure 4B). Using this assay, both 5- and 9-PAHSAs maintained β cell viability at levels that were comparable to cells not treated with cytomix after 24 hours of incubation. PAHSAs also attenuated cytomix-induced apoptotic and necrotic β cell death (Figure 4B, and see gating strategies in Supplemental Figure 4C). In the MTT assay, the amount of absorbance that indicates cell viability was set to 100% in DMSO-treated control cells, whereas in the annexin V and PI staining assay, the viable cells were calculated as a percentage of the total number of cells sorted. In parallel, PAHSA-treated NOD mice had fewer apoptotic β cells than did vehicle-treated NOD mice (Figure 4, C and D). Therefore, PAHSAs promoted β cell survival during cytokine insult by attenuating apoptotic and necrotic cell death.

We next sought to determine whether the beneficial effects of PAHSAs on β cell viability during inflammatory stress caused by cytomix treatment are mediated through GLP-1R or GPR40. Cytomix treatment of MIN6 cells induced cell death and reduced cell viability by 62%, and this was partially attenuated by 5- and 9-PAHSAs (Figure 4E). Exendin(9-39) alone attenuated MIN6 cell viability by 16% compared with DMSO control. MIN6 cells treated with cytomix, PAHSAs, and exendin(9-39) had significantly lower cell viability than did cells treated with just cytomix and PAHSA (Figure 4E), but their viability was still higher than that seen with cytomix treatment alone (Figure 4E). However, GW1100 treatment either alone or in the presence of cytomix and PAHSAs had no effect on cell viability (Figure 4E). These data suggest that PAHSA effects on β cell viability under cytokine stress may be mediated in part by GLP-1R but not GPR40.

Cytokine-induced pancreatic β cell death is mediated via ER stress (32). Therefore, we investigated whether the protective effects of PAHSAs are mediated by attenuation of ER stress. PAHSA-treated NOD mice showed lower staining for ER stress markers including XBP-1, an unfolded protein response–regulated transcription factor, and CCAAT/enhancer-binding protein homologous protein (CHOP) in insulin-containing β cells compared with vehicle treatment (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 5A). In addition, thapsigargin induced ER stress and poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) cleavage in isolated human islets. Treatment of human islets with either 5- or 9-PAHSA reduced thapsigargin-induced PARP cleavage, as demonstrated by a lower ratio of cleaved PARP to uncleaved PARP compared with thapsigargin treatment alone (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). We observed similar beneficial effects of PAHSAs on PARP cleavage in MIN6 cells (data not shown). Cytokine-induced ER stress triggered apoptotic β cell death by activating MAPKs such as JNK1/2 and ERK1/2. In MIN6 cells, 5-PAHSA attenuated thapsigargin-induced JNK1 and JNK2 phosphorylation, and 9-PAHSA attenuated thapsigargin-induced JNK1 phosphorylation (Figure 5D). In addition, high glucose levels induced phosphorylation of ERK2 (and not ERK1) in MIN6 cells, and this was attenuated by PAHSAs (Figure 5E).

Figure 5 PAHSA treatment attenuates β cell death by inhibiting ER stress. Female NOD mice were treated with vehicle or 5- and 9-PAHSA for 7 weeks starting at 4 weeks of age, and XBP-1 (A) and CHOP (B) intensities were determined by immunohistochemical analyses (n = 4–5 mice/group). *P < 0.05 versus vehicle-treated mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. Differences between groups were assessed by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Human islets from nondiabetic donors were treated with thapsigargin (2 μmol/L) for 6 hours in the presence of 5-PAHSA or 9-PAHSA (20 μM each). Western blot analysis was performed with the cell lysates to determine PARP cleavage (n = 3 wells/condition, and each treatment condition had 250 islets in triplicate). Bar graphs show the densitometric analysis of the ratio of cleaved PARP to uncleaved PARP for each condition. *P < 0.05 versus control DMSO; #P < 0.05 versus thapsigargin. ND, not determined. MIN6 cells were treated with thapsigargin (0.5 μM) for 6 hours (D) or physiological glucose (5.5 mM) or high glucose (25 mM) for 24 hours (E) in the presence of 5- and/or 9-PAHSA (20 μM each). All conditions contained DMSO. Western blot analysis was performed to determine phosphorylation of JNK1/2 and ERK1/2 (n = 3 wells/condition). Bar graphs show the densitometric analysis of the ratio of p-JNK1 or p-JNK2 to the corresponding total JNK1 or JNK2 (D) and p-ERK1 or p-ERK2 to the corresponding total ERK1 or ERK2 (E) for each condition. SAPK, stress-activated protein kinase. *P < 0.05 versus no thapsigargin (D) or versus 5.5 mM glucose (E); #P < 0.05 versus thapsigargin (D). Densitometric analyses of the Western blots are an average of 3 lanes per condition. Data in C–E indicate the mean ± SEM. Differences between groups were assessed by ANOVA with Newman-Keuls multiple comparisons test.

Another major mechanism by which cytokines induce pancreatic β cell death is through activation of inducible NOS with subsequent generation of nitric oxide (NO) (33). Therefore, we investigated whether the protective effects of PAHSAs on cytokine-induced β cell survival are mediated by attenuation of NO release. We found that cytomix increased NO release in both isolated human islets and MIN6 cells and that treatment with 5- and 9-PAHSAs did not reduce NO release (Supplemental Figure 5D). These data suggest that the beneficial effects of PAHSAs on attenuation of cytokine-induced β cell death are independent of the NO pathway. Taken together, these data indicate that PAHSAs augment β cell viability and protect against cytokine-induced β cell death, and this may be mediated by their effects to attenuate ER stress and reduce JNK and ERK activation.

PAHSAs augment GSIS during cytokine-induced β cell distress. Cytokines attenuate insulin secretion from pancreatic β cells in addition to causing β cell destruction (34, 35). Here, we examined whether PAHSAs can maintain GSIS during cytokine-mediated β cell distress. In human islets and MIN6 cells, treatment with 5- or 9-PAHSA alone potentiated GSIS only at high- and not at low-glucose concentrations (Figure 6, A and B), as reported previously (25, 30). Cytomix treatment decreased insulin secretion at a high (20 mM) glucose concentration in human islets and MIN6 cells (Figure 6, A and B). 5- or 9-PAHSA partially blocked the effect of cytomix to reduce GSIS at a high glucose concentration in both human islets (Figure 6A) and MIN6 cells (Figure 6B). Together, these data suggest that PAHSAs potentiate GSIS, attenuate β cell death, and augment β cell proliferation during cytokine insult.