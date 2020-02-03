H3K27me3-mediated PGC1α gene silencing promotes melanoma invasion through WNT5A and YAP

H3K27me3 suppresses PGC1α gene expression in human melanoma cell lines. A subset of melanoma cells express high levels of PGC1α, which promote increased mitochondrial biogenesis and resistance to oxidative stress, but correspondingly also compromise their invasive characteristics (16, 17, 20, 22). Interestingly, in response to acute BRAF(V600E) inhibition, there is a marked increase in PGC1α gene expression that functionally promotes melanoma cell survival (17, 20). These observations prompted us to investigate how PGC1α expression is transcriptionally controlled in melanoma. Specifically, during conditions in which pharmacological inhibition of BRAF(V600E) using PLX4032 potently leads to upregulation of PGC1α transcripts (Figure 1A), we used ChIP to analyze alterations in the repressive histone mark H3K27me3 along the PGC1α promoter region (Figure 1B). Using this approach, PLX4032 treatment potently reduced the repressive H3K27me3 marks within the PGC1α promoter compared with treatment with vehicle. Since H3K27me3 is an epigenetic mark associated with polycomb repressive complex-2 function, wherein EZH2 is one of the main methyltransferases, and more importantly, PGC1α expression has been shown to inversely correlate with EZH2 activity in migratory cells (23), we analyzed the regulation of PGC1α expression by EZH2. Treatment with an EZH2 small molecule inhibitor GSK126 led to a dose-dependent decrease in H3K27me3 levels that was mirrored in PGC1α mRNA transcript increases (Figure 1C). Similarly, targeted silencing of EZH2 using shRNA also elevated PGC1α expression levels in human melanoma cells (Figure 1D). Because PGC1α regulates cellular invasion, we sought to determine whether EZH2 inhibition could also affect this facet of PGC1α function. Indeed, either pharmacological or genetic suppression of EZH2 decreased melanoma cell invasion (Figure 1E). Collectively, these data suggest that altered H3K27me3 histone marks deposited by EZH2 decrease PGC1α expression and increase melanoma cell invasion.

Figure 1 EZH2-mediated H3K27me3 suppresses PGC1a expression in melanoma cells. (A) mRNA expression levels of PGC1α gene (PPARGC1A) in A375P melanoma cells upon treatment with 5 μM of BRAF(V600E) inhibitor PLX4032 overnight (n = 3). (B) H3K27me3 ChIP-qPCR analysis of PGC1α locus in A375P melanoma cells treated with or without 5 μM PLX4032 overnight (n = 3). (C) Inhibition of EZH2 by chemical inhibitor GSK126 dose dependently reduces H3K27me3 levels, leading to increased expression of PGC1α in A375 melanoma cells (n = 3). GSK126 was treated at the indicated concentrations overnight for 14 to 18 hours, followed by Western blotting and qPCR. (D) Knocking down of EZH2 by shRNA induces PGC1α expression in A375 cells (n = 3). (E) Concomitant with increased PGC1α expression, suppression of EZH2 results in impaired migration in the highly invasive A375 melanoma cells (n = 3). Quantitative results were analyzed by Student’s t test (A, D, E) or 1-way ANOVA (B and C). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005; ****P < 0.001.

PGC1α expression negatively correlates with Hippo/YAP gene signatures in melanomas. The Hippo/YAP pathway has been linked to the effects of pharmacological BRAF(V600E) inhibition (24, 25), and consistent with these observations, we verified that PLX4032 treatment indeed suppressed YAP protein expression (Figure 2A). We compared YAP levels and canonical YAP transcription target genes (CTGF, CYR61, AMOTL2) across the A375P (high PGC1α expressing) and A375 (low PGC1α expressing) melanoma cell line pair (Figure 2B). YAP protein levels and transcriptional targets inversely related to PGC1α levels. Similarly, across a panel of melanoma cell lines, high YAP protein levels correlated with low PGC1α protein levels (Figure 2C). In agreement with these results, analysis of the Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia (CCLE) (26) showed that, among human melanoma cell lines, PGC1α gene expression inversely correlated with the YAP target genes, including AMOTL2, CTGF, CYR61, AXL, CRIM1, and FGF2 (Figure 2D). Similar results were observed in The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) human skin cutaneous melanoma specimens (27), where low PGC1α gene expression was associated with higher levels of YAP protein (Figure 2E) and activity, which was reflected by expression of target genes (Figure 2F). Consistent with YAP being downstream of PGC1α, treatment with EZH2 inhibitor GSK126, which elevated PGC1α expression, led to a decrease in YAP target gene expression (Figure 2G). Taken together, these results indicate that PGC1α gene expression is related (inversely) to a presumed downstream-acting Hippo/YAP pathway.

Figure 2 Expression of PGC1α inversely correlates with Hippo-YAP activity in melanoma. (A) Treatment with 5 μM PLX4032 overnight increases PGC1α expression, but suppresses YAP protein abundance in A375P melanoma cells (n = 3). (B) Comparison of YAP protein, mRNA transcript, and transcriptional activity between PGC1α-positive A375P and PGC1α-negative A375 melanoma cells (n = 3). (C) YAP protein abundance is higher in a panel of human melanoma cell lines with low PGC1α expression. (D) Inverse correlation between PGC1α expression and various YAP target genes in different human melanoma cell lines according to CCLE data set. (E) In TCGA skin melanoma data set, samples with higher PGC1α mRNA transcript display lower levels of YAP protein measured by RPPA. Analysis was done by Mann-Whitney U test. (F) In TCGA skin melanoma data set, higher PGC1α mRNA expression correlates with lower YAP activity reflected by the expression level of its target genes. Of note, YAP1 mRNA transcript is comparable between the 2 groups. (G) Inhibition of EZH2 by GSK126 that increases PGC1α expression also suppresses YAP activity in A375 melanoma cells (n = 3). Quantitative results, if not otherwise indicated, were analyzed by Student’s t test. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005; ****P < 0.001.

PGC1α posttranscriptionally controls YAP protein levels. The inverse correlation between PGC1α expression and YAP protein levels in melanoma cells prompted us to further investigate whether and how PGC1α controls YAP protein amounts. Ectopic expression of PGC1α reduced YAP protein without changing mRNA expression levels (Figure 3, A and B). Suppression of PGC1α using shRNA (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130038DS1) or CRISPR/Cas9-mediated gene editing (Figure 3D) increased YAP protein amounts without altering its mRNA levels. Importantly, these effects were specific to PGC1α1 full-length isoform, as ectopic expression of PGC1α4, a splicing form that contains the N-terminal transcriptional activation region, but lacks half of the C-terminus region (28), did not affect YAP protein levels (Supplemental Figure 1B). In addition, depletion of ERRα, a PGC1α-coactivated transcription factor that increases nuclear-encoded mitochondrial gene expression (21), did not alter YAP protein amounts (Supplemental Figure 1C). To further test how PGC1α controlled YAP amounts, we used cycloheximide (CHX) to block protein synthesis and found that YAP protein turnover was accelerated when PGC1α was present (Figure 3E). Consistent with these effects on YAP protein stability, MG132-mediated proteasome inhibition abrogated the PGC1α-mediated reduction in YAP protein (Figure 3F). Collectively, these results indicate that PGC1α promotes accelerated YAP protein degradation in melanoma cells.

Figure 3 PGC1α compromises YAP stability via a proteasome-mediated pathway. (A and B) Overexpression of PGC1α by adenovirus suppresses YAP protein expression and activity without affecting its mRNA transcript in A375P, A375 (A), and G361 (B) melanoma cells (n = 3). (C and D) Depletion of PGC1α by shRNA (C) or CRISPR (D) enhances YAP protein expression and activation without altering its mRNA level in multiple melanoma cell lines (n = 3). (E) YAP protein is more stable in A375P cells with PGC1α depletion. Cells were treated with 50 mg/mL of CHX for the indicated period and harvested for immunoblotting analysis (n = 3). (F) PGC1α-induced YAP degradation in A375P cells can be blocked by treatment with 10 μM of proteasome inhibitor MG132 overnight (n = 3). Quantitative results were analyzed by Student’s t test or 1-way ANOVA. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005.

PGC1α-dependent decrease of YAP inhibits melanoma migration in vitro and metastasis in vivo. YAP protein function has been linked to cellular motility (11, 29, 30). Consistent with these findings, our data using the mouse B16BL6 melanoma cell line suggest that YAP overexpression promotes metastatic spread in congenic mice (Supplemental Figure 2A). We therefore assessed whether YAP activation contributed to the invasive melanoma phenotype promoted by reduced PGC1α levels. In low PGC1α-expressing, highly invasive melanoma cells, inactivation of YAP significantly compromised Transwell migration (Figure 4A) as well as lung metastasis after tail-vein inoculation (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 2B). Consistent with PGC1α acting upstream of YAP, the functional increase in migration (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 2, C and D) and metastasis (Figure 4D) following PGC1α suppression in melanoma could be blocked, at least partially, by YAP depletion. These results thus indicate that PGC1α-mediated changes in YAP protein levels control melanoma invasion and metastasis.

Figure 4 YAP is required for melanoma migration and metastasis instigated by loss of PGC1α. (A) In highly invasive, PGC1α-negative A375 melanoma cells, depletion of YAP by shRNA compromises its migratory ability (n = 3). (B) In the highly migratory murine melanoma cell line B16BL6, depletion of YAP by shRNA suppresses its invasiveness in congenic mice (n = 3 for qPCR and n = 5 mice per group). (C and D) In PGC1α-positive A375P and G361 melanoma cells, the increased metastasis by loss of PGC1α can be prevented by depletion of YAP, as measured by in vivo lung colonization assay (n = 6–16 mice per group). Quantitative results were analyzed by Student’s t test (A and B) or 1-way ANOVA (D). Data are shown as mean ± SEM if not otherwise indicated. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005.

WNT5A mediates the regulation of YAP by PGC1α. We next chose to examine the mechanism by which reducing PGC1α function stabilizes YAP protein in melanoma cells. Because secreted WNT5A was recently shown to increase YAP/TAZ signaling in breast cancer (14), we added recombinant WNT5A protein to the culture media of A375P melanoma cells and detected a dose-dependent increase in YAP protein levels (Figure 5A). Notably, WNT5A gene expression was modulated by PGC1α in melanoma cells, as shRNA-mediated suppression of PGC1α strongly induced WNT5A mRNA transcripts (Figure 5B), while ectopic expression of PGC1α suppressed WNT5A gene expression (Supplemental Figure 3A). Akin to what occurred with YAP target genes, WNT5A gene expression also demonstrated an inverse correlation with PGC1α mRNA levels across the CCLE human melanoma cell lines (Figure 5C). To determine whether WNT5A mediates the downstream effects of PGC1α on YAP levels, we knocked down WNT5A expression (Supplemental Figure 3B) and found that the observed YAP protein accumulation following PGC1α suppression was largely prevented (Figure 5D). Furthermore, interfering with WNT5A signaling by either blocking WNT5A binding to FZD5 receptor with a selective peptide antagonist Box5 (Figure 5E) (31) or inhibiting WNT5A downstream RhoA GTPase (Supplemental Figure 3C) efficiently blunted the effects of PGC1α on YAP protein stability. In aggregate, these results indicate that suppressing PGC1α leads to an increase in WNT5A expression, which in turn promotes YAP protein levels and activation in melanoma cells.

Figure 5 WNT5A mediates YAP regulation by PGC1α. (A) Addition of WNT5A protein in culture media increases YAP protein in a dose-dependent manner in A375P cells (n = 3). (B) Knockdown of PGC1α induces WNT5A expression in A375P cells (n = 3). (C) The expression of PGC1α and WNT5A is inversely correlated in human melanoma cell lines according to the CCLE data set. (D and E) Silencing WNT5A expression (D) or blocking WNT5A’s binding to its receptor FZD5 (E) in A375P melanoma cells is able to prevent the induction of YAP by loss of PGC1α (n = 3). (F) ID2 is able to interact with TCF12. Cell lysate from A375P melanoma cells overexpressing V5-ID2 was subject to immunoprecipitation with V5 antibody, followed by immunoblotting with TCF12 antibody. (G) Knockdown of TCF12 is able to prevent the induction of WNT5A by loss of PGC1α in A375P cells (G, n = 3). (H) Knockdown of TCF12 suppresses WNT5A expression in PGC1α-negative A375 cells (H, n = 3). (I and J) Overexpression of TCF12 boosts the activity of WNT5A promoter–driven luciferase activity (I, n = 7) and WNT5A transcription (J, n = 3) in A375P cells. Quantitative results were analyzed by Student’s t test or 1-way ANOVA (D, E, G). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005; ****P < 0.001.

We recently showed that in human melanoma, PGC1α increases the expression of a basic helix-loop-helix (bHLH) transcriptional repressor ID2, which in turn suppresses the activity of a bHLH factor TCF4 on driving integrin gene expression (20). To determine whether the ID2/TCF4 complex represents the mechanism underlying how suppression of PGC1α leads to an increase in WNT5A expression, we genetically manipulated ID2 as well as TCF4 and examined changes in WNT5A expression. Although WNT5A expression was regulated by ID2, demonstrated by induced expression upon ID2 depletion, and repressed by ID2 overexpression (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E), it was refractory to TCF4 regulation (Supplemental Figure 3, F and G). This suggested that PGC1α might employ an ID2-dependent, yet TCF4-independent, mechanism to modulate WNT5A levels. Since ID2 binds and inhibits a broad number of bHLH transcription factors, we searched for other potential targets and found that the E-box TCF12 strongly interacted with ID2 in melanoma cells (Figure 5F). Deletion of TCF12 was able to reverse the induction of WNT5A by PGC1α silencing (Figure 5, G and H) and reduced YAP protein abundance (Supplemental Figure 3H), suggesting that TCF12 is a downstream component. Thus, TCF12 ectopic expression in A375P melanoma cells activated WNT5A promoter–driven luciferase activity (Figure 5I), which was followed by increased WNT5A expression (Figure 5J). Collectively, these results indicate that ID2/TCF12 mediates PGC1α-dependent WNT5A expression and signaling in melanoma.

TCF12/WNT5A controls melanoma cell invasion. We next sought to determine whether TCF12 and WNT5A, similarly to YAP, functionally contributed to the invasive behavior of melanoma cells downstream of PGC1α. Indeed, WNT5A depletion inhibited the migratory ability of the PGC1α-negative, highly invasive A375 cells (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 4A) as well as the PGC1α-depleted A375P cells (Figure 6B). Consistent with these results, abrogating WNT5A signaling using the antagonist Box5 peptide (Figure 6C) or blocking the downstream RhoA activity (Supplemental Figure 4B), both of which have been shown to suppress YAP abundance (Figure 5), diminished the invasion phenotype of melanoma cells. Similarly, knockdown of TCF12, which reduced WNT5A expression, significantly impaired migration of melanoma cells with low PGC1α (Figure 6, D and E) and metastasis in vivo (Supplemental Figure 4C); on the other hand, overexpression of TCF12, which elevated WNT5A expression and YAP abundance, promoted migratory propensity of melanoma (Figure 6F). Interestingly, WNT5A and TCF12 expression both have clinical relevance, as high levels of these proteins individually predicted worse survival in patients with melanoma (Figure 6, G and H). Taken together, these results indicate that TCF12/WNT5A controls melanoma invasion downstream of PGC1α.