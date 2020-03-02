Chikungunya virus replication in skeletal muscle cells is required for disease development

Engineering a skeletal muscle–restricted CHIKV variant. CHIKV infection in humans results in a syndrome characterized by severe arthralgia and myalgia (29–31). Replication in skeletal muscle has been associated with development of severe disease (14, 16, 17), but the pathologic outcome of virus replication in muscle cells has not been well-defined. To understand the contribution of viral replication in skeletal muscle cells to CHIKV disease, we engineered a CHIKV strain exhibiting diminished replication at this site. To achieve this goal, we incorporated into the CHIKV genome target sequences with perfect complementarity to a skeletal muscle cell–specific microRNA, miR-206 (32, 33). miR-206 is expressed at detectable levels in skeletal muscle progenitor satellite cells, strongly induced upon differentiation, and then stably expressed at high levels throughout the life of the muscle fiber (34). Target sequences for miR-206 have been employed with other viruses, including coxsackieviruses A21 (35) and B3 (36), to specifically limit replication in myofibers. To ensure stability of the inserted sequences and limit reversion, 4 copies of the miR-206 target sequence were placed in tandem and in-frame into the structural ORF of virulent CHIKV strain SL15649 within coding sequences of the viral E3 glycoprotein (Figure 1, A and B). This site was chosen because it can accommodate insertions of exogenous sequences without compromising replication capacity (37, 38). A mismatch control virus was engineered containing silent mutations at synonymous nucleotide positions in miRNA target sequences to alleviate restriction by miR-206 (Figure 1C). Wild-type (WT) SL15649 containing no miRNA target insertion, skeletal muscle–restricted (SKE), and mismatch control (SKE MM) CHIKV strains were recovered following electroporation of in vitro transcribed viral RNA into baby hamster kidney (BHK-21) cells. Consensus sequencing of SKE and SKE MM stocks harvested at 48 hours after electroporation confirmed maintenance of inserted sequences.

Figure 1 CHIKV engineered to contain target sequences for skeletal muscle–specific miR-206 is specifically restricted by its cognate miRNA. (A) Schematic of the CHIKV genome. Sequences were engineered in-frame within the E3 protein-coding region (shown in grey). (B) Insert cassettes consist of 4 target elements in tandem appended at the 3′ end by sequences of the FMDV 2A protease. (C) Nucleotide sequence of insert cassettes. Four target sequences exhibiting perfect complementarity to skeletal muscle–specific miR-206 were introduced into SKE. Silent mutations were engineered into target sequences to produce SKE mismatch (MM). (D) U-2 OS cells were adsorbed with WT SL15649, SKE MM, or SKE at an MOI of 0.01 PFU/cell. Supernatants were collected at the times shown after adsorption, and viral titer was quantified by plaque assay. (E) U-2 OS cells were transfected with siRNA directed against luciferase (Luc; dotted lines), CHIKV nsP1 (dashed lines), or muscle-specific miR-206-mimic siRNA (solid lines) and adsorbed with WT SL15649 (black), SKE MM (blue), or SKE (red) at an MOI of 0.01 PFU/cell. Supernatants were collected at the times shown after adsorption, and viral titer was determined by plaque assay. (D and E) Results are expressed as the mean viral titer from duplicate wells of 3 independent experiments. Error bars indicate SEM. Dashed lines indicate the limit of detection. P values were determined at 12 and 24 hpi by ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. The following comparisons were statistically significant (****P < 0.0001): SKE MM-Luc versus SKE MM-nsP1 and SKE-Luc versus SKE-nsP1 (E, left), WT-206 versus SKE-206, and SKE MM-206 versus SKE-206 (E, right).

SKE is restricted by cognate miR-206 in vitro. Replication kinetics of SKE and SKE MM were first assessed using nonrestrictive conditions to ensure that no defects in replication were conferred by incorporation of exogenous sequences into the structural ORF of the viral genome. Human osteosarcoma (U-2 OS) cells, which do not naturally express miR-206, were infected with WT CHIKV, SKE, or SKE MM at an MOI of 0.01 PFU/cell, and supernatants were harvested at various intervals after adsorption to quantify viral progeny production by plaque assay. SKE and SKE MM replicated with kinetics comparable to WT CHIKV and reached similar peak titers in U-2 OS cells (Figure 1D). These data indicate that sequences inserted into the E3 coding region do not compromise CHIKV replication in U-2 OS cells.

To determine susceptibility of SKE and SKE MM to miRNA-mediated restriction, a multistep replication experiment was conducted using U-2 OS cells transfected with various siRNAs. Both SKE and SKE MM replicated with kinetics comparable to WT CHIKV in cells transfected with a nontargeting siRNA directed against luciferase (Figure 1E). Cells transfected with an siRNA targeting the viral nsP1 gene allowed diminished but equivalent replication of SKE and SKE MM, indicating that both strains are equally susceptible to nsP1 siRNA-mediated restriction (Figure 1E). In cells transfected with an siRNA mimicking the sequence of miR-206, replication of SKE was restricted, reaching peak titers significantly lower than those produced by SKE MM and WT CHIKV, which replicated with similar kinetics and produced equivalent peak titers (Figure 1E). These data demonstrate that SKE is specifically restricted by its cognate miRNA in cell culture and that mismatch mutations present in SKE MM are sufficient to alleviate this restriction.

SKE displays diminished replication in murine skeletal muscle. To assess whether SKE is restricted in skeletal muscle tissue in vivo, 3- to 4-week-old C57BL/6J mice were inoculated in the left rear footpad with 103 PFU of either SKE or SKE MM. At day 3 after inoculation, mice were euthanized and the left rear limb was processed for histology. Myofibers were identified in H&E-stained sections as striated, multinucleated cells containing nuclei at the cell periphery (Figure 2, A and B). CHIKV replication in skeletal muscle was assessed by in situ hybridization of serial tissue sections using a probe specific for CHIKV RNA. In mice infected with SKE MM, abundant staining was observed in the interosseous muscles of the foot (Figure 2, A and B), which is consistent with prior studies with WT CHIKV (14). This staining was significantly reduced in mice infected with SKE (Figure 2C), demonstrating that SKE replication is restricted in skeletal muscle cells in mice. Importantly, intense staining was observed in connective tissue of mice infected with either SKE or SKE MM (Figure 2B), indicating that incorporation of target sequences for miR-206 into SKE specifically restricts replication in skeletal muscle cells while still allowing replication at other sites.

Figure 2 Replication of CHIKV containing muscle-specific miRNA target sequences is restricted in skeletal muscle. Three- to 4-week-old male C57BL/6J mice were inoculated in the left rear footpad with PBS (mock) or 103 PFU of SKE MM or SKE. Left ankle tissue was collected 3 days after inoculation and processed for either H&E staining or RNAscope in situ hybridization for CHIKV RNA. (A) Regions corresponding to high-magnification insets (×10) of the interosseous muscle are indicated in the overview micrographs (×0.5) by black boxes. Representative images of 3 (mock) or 6 (SKE MM and SKE) mice per group are shown. Scale bars: ×0.5, 6 mm; ×10, 300 μm. (B) Magnification insets ×20 with indicated CHIKV staining in myofibers (closed arrows) and connective tissue (open arrows). Scale bars: ×20, 150 μm. Images were acquired using an Aperio ScanScope XT slide scanner and processed with Aperio ImageScope software. (C) DAB signal corresponding to CHIKV staining in interosseous muscle was quantified using ImageJ software. Horizontal bars indicate mean CHIKV intensity. Error bars indicate SEM. P values were determined comparing SKE and SKE MM by 2-tailed Student’s t test. **P < 0.01.

SKE and SKE MM produce comparable titers in musculoskeletal tissue of the inoculated foot in mice. Because SKE replication is restricted in skeletal muscle cells, we assessed whether replication in these cells contributes to overall viral titers in foot tissue and viral dissemination during acute infection. Mice were inoculated with WT CHIKV, SKE, or SKE MM, and viral burdens in various tissues both proximal and distal to the site of inoculation were quantified at days 1, 3, and 7 after inoculation. Because the level of infectious virus at day 7 after inoculation is often at or below the limit of detection in our infectivity assays, we used a focus-forming unit (FFU) assay to quantify infectious virus at days 1 and 3 after inoculation and real-time reverse transcription PCR (RT-qPCR) to quantify viral genome copies at day 7 after inoculation. Tissue burdens of SKE MM and SKE did not differ significantly in the left ankle near the site of inoculation or at sites of dissemination, including the left gastrocnemius muscle, right ankle, and spleen, at days 1 (Figure 3A), 3 (Figure 3B), or 7 (Figure 3D) after inoculation. At all time points examined, both viruses produced titers comparable to those produced by WT CHIKV. CHIKV RNA in the interosseous muscle of the left rear foot was significantly reduced at day 3 after inoculation in our in situ hybridization analysis (Figure 2C). Because total viral titers in the ankle did not differ between mice infected with SKE and SKE MM at this time point by FFU assay (Figure 3B), we also analyzed total ankle homogenates by RT-qPCR. This analysis confirmed that, while SKE replication is specifically restricted in interosseous muscle, total viral RNA levels in the ankle produced by SKE and SKE MM at this time point are comparable (Figure 3C). These data indicate that replication in skeletal muscle does not contribute significantly to overall CHIKV titers in tissues or dissemination during acute infection and that replication in other cell types, likely connective tissue fibroblasts that are highly susceptible for CHIKV infection, is responsible for high viral titers observed in musculoskeletal tissues at these time points. Additionally, titers of SKE and SKE MM reached similar levels in the serum at day 1 after inoculation (Figure 3A) and were cleared by day 3 after inoculation (Figure 3B), indicating that restriction of CHIKV replication in skeletal muscle cells does not affect establishment or clearance of viremia.

Figure 3 CHIKV replication in skeletal muscle does not contribute significantly to viral titer in tissue during acute infection. Three- to 4-week-old male C57BL/6J mice were inoculated in the left rear footpad with 103 PFU of WT SL15649, SKE MM, or SKE. At 1, 3, and 7 days after inoculation, mice were euthanized; ankles, gastrocnemius (gastroc.) muscles, and spleens were excised; and serum was collected. Viral titers in day 1 (A) and 3 (B) tissue homogenates and serum were determined by FFU assay. Horizontal bars indicate mean FFU/g (tissue) or FFU/mL (serum) for 5 mice per group. Viral loads in day 3 (C) and 7 (D) tissue homogenates were determined by RT-qPCR. Horizontal bars indicate mean CHIKV genome copies/μg RNA for 5 (7 dpi) or 10 (3 dpi) mice per group. Error bars indicate SEM. Dashed lines indicate the limits of detection. P values were determined by comparing SKE and SKE MM by ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. None of the differences are statistically significant.

Restriction of CHIKV replication in skeletal muscle cells attenuates viral virulence. To define the contribution of viral replication in myofibers to pathogenesis, mice were inoculated with WT CHIKV, SKE, or SKE MM, and swelling of the inoculated foot, a hallmark of CHIKV-mediated disease in mice (23), was measured using digital calipers. Following inoculation with either WT CHIKV or SKE MM, mice exhibited a bimodal pattern of swelling, with swelling peaking at days 3 and 6 after inoculation (Figure 4), which is consistent with prior studies (39, 40). Mice infected with SKE displayed significantly diminished swelling during both phases, with the second phase peaking later at day 7 after inoculation (Figure 4). These data implicate skeletal muscle cells as a site of viral replication essential to the induction of both phases of swelling following CHIKV infection in mice.

Figure 4 Restriction of CHIKV replication in muscle diminishes footpad inflammation. Three- to 4-week-old male C57BL/6J mice were inoculated in the left rear footpad with PBS (mock) or 103 PFU of WT SL15649, SKE MM, or SKE. Left rear footpad swelling was quantified using digital calipers on the days shown. Results are normalized to initial footpad area and presented as the mean percentage of initial footpad area for 10 mice per group. Error bars indicate SEM. P values were determined by comparing SKE and SKE MM by ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

To understand how CHIKV replication in skeletal muscle cells influences tissue injury, mice were inoculated with SKE or SKE MM, euthanized at day 7 after inoculation, and the left rear limb was processed for histology. H&E-stained tissue sections were scored by a veterinary pathologist blinded to the conditions of the experiment to compare severity of synovitis, inflammation and necrosis in the interosseous muscle, and tenosynovitis. SKE MM-infected mice displayed significant myositis and necrosis of the interosseous muscle, with most mice displaying greater than 40% displacement of muscle tissue with infiltrating leukocytes (Figure 5A). This finding is consistent with prior studies with WT CHIKV (23). Synovitis was reduced in SKE-infected mice compared with those infected with SKE MM, although scores did not differ significantly (Figure 5B). In contrast, mice infected with SKE exhibited significantly diminished necrosis and inflammation in the interosseous muscle as well as diminished tenosynovitis in the tendon sheath compared with SKE MM–infected mice (Figure 5B). These findings suggest that while replication in skeletal muscle cells does not contribute significantly to tissue viral burden, these cells are an important site of replication for development of muscle inflammation and necrosis.

Figure 5 Restriction of CHIKV replication in skeletal muscle diminishes interosseous muscle inflammation and necrosis. Three- to 4-week-old male C57BL/6J mice inoculated in the left rear footpad with PBS (mock) or 103 PFU of WT SL15649, SKE MM, or SKE. (A) H&E staining of left rear interosseous muscle of mock-, SKE MM–, or SKE-infected mice 7 days after inoculation. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments with 3 mice per group in each experiment. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) H&E-stained sections were scored for histological evidence of synovitis, inflammation, and necrosis in the interosseous muscle, and tenosynovitis. Results are expressed as disease score of tissues from individual animals for 5 to 6 mice per group. Horizontal bars indicate mean disease score. Scores were assigned based on the following scale: 0, no lesions; 1, mild, fewer than 5 areas of small clusters of leukocytes; 2, moderate, leukocytes forming larger clusters to thin tracts throughout the tissue, multiple sites/tissues affected; 3, severe, clusters and tracts of leukocytes coalescing into at least 1 large area that displaces/replaces tissue; 4, markedly severe, leukocytes in aggregates sufficient to replace more than 40% of normal tissue. Error bars indicate SEM. P values were determined by comparing SKE and SKE MM by Mann Whitney test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Diminished CHIKV replication in skeletal muscle cells results in decreased infiltration of T cells into interosseous muscle. CD4+ T cells are important mediators of inflammation and disease following CHIKV infection in mice (39). To determine how CHIKV replication in skeletal muscle cells affects recruitment of T cells into musculoskeletal tissues, mice were inoculated with SKE or SKE MM and euthanized at day 7 after inoculation. The left rear limb was processed for immunohistochemistry using an antibody directed against CD3 (Figure 6A) and stained with H&E (Figure 6B). Mice infected with SKE exhibited significantly diminished infiltration of CD3+ cells into the interosseous muscle relative to mice infected with SKE MM (Figure 6, A and C). This reduction in infiltrating CD3+ T cells appears to be specific for the interosseous muscle, as the calcaneal tendon, a representative connective tissue, of both SKE- and SKE MM–infected mice was heavily infiltrated with these cells compared with mock-infected mice. These results were reproduced when immunohistochemistry was conducted using an antibody to CD4 (Figure 6D), although staining was less intense. Overall, these data indicate that replication in skeletal muscle cells is a required precursor to T cell infiltration into this site.

Figure 6 CHIKV replication in myofibers promotes T cell infiltration into interosseous muscle. Three- to 4-week-old male C57BL/6J mice were inoculated in the left rear footpad with PBS (mock) or 103 PFU of either SKE MM or SKE. Left ankle tissue was collected 7 days after inoculation and processed for either CD3 immunohistochemistry (A) or H&E staining (B). Regions corresponding to high-magnification insets (×10) of the interosseous muscle and calcaneal tendon (connective tissue) are indicated in the overview micrographs (×1) by black boxes. Representative images of 3 (mock and SKE) or 4 (SKE MM) mice per group are shown. Scale bars: ×1, 3 mm; ×10, 300 μm; ×20, 150 μm. Images were acquired using an Aperio ScanScope XT slide scanner and processed with Aperio ImageScope software. DAB signal corresponding to CD3 (C) or CD4 (D) staining in interosseous muscle was quantified using ImageJ software. Horizontal bars indicate mean intensity. Error bars indicate SEM. P values were determined comparing SKE and SKE MM by 2-tailed Student’s t test. *P < 0.05.

CHIKV replication in skeletal muscle cells is important for production of proinflammatory mediators. We next tested whether diminished foot swelling and pathology following infection with SKE is attributable to altered immune responses elicited by virus incapable of replicating in skeletal muscle cells. Severe CHIKV disease in humans is associated with the production of IL-6, RANTES, and TNFA, with levels of IFNG, IL-1B, IP10, MCP1, and MIP1A also increasing during infection (19, 41, 42). To understand how replication in myofibers influences production of these proinflammatory mediators, mice were infected with SKE or SKE MM, and proinflammatory mediator induction in the left rear foot at day 3 after inoculation was quantified by RT-qPCR. Relative to mice infected with SKE MM, mice infected with SKE exhibited a significant reduction in Il1b, Il6, Ip10, and Tnfa transcripts in the left rear foot (Figure 7A). Importantly, this reduction was not due to a global decrease in the transcript levels of inflammatory molecules, as mRNA levels of Ifng, Mcp1, Mip1a, and Rantes did not differ significantly in mice infected with SKE compared with SKE MM (Figure 7A). Additionally, while levels of Il1b, Il6, Ip10, and Tnfa transcripts tended to be higher following infection with SKE MM, induction of these proinflammatory mediators did not differ significantly in the contralateral foot (Figure 7B), which does not swell following infection with either SKE or SKE MM (data not shown). These data suggest that local production of specific proinflammatory mediators drives swelling of the inoculated foot during CHIKV infection in mice.

Figure 7 CHIKV replication in skeletal muscle is required for induction of Il1b, Il6, Ip10, and Tnfa. Three- to 4-week-old male C57BL/6J mice were inoculated in the left rear footpad with PBS (mock) or 103 PFU of either SKE MM or SKE. At 3 days after inoculation, mice were euthanized, and left (A) and right (B) ankles were excised. RNA was extracted and reverse transcribed, and expression of the genes shown was quantified by qPCR. Data are normalized to 18s rRna levels and expressed as the relative expression (n-fold increase) over that in mock-infected tissue. Horizontal bars indicate means of 2 independent experiments with 4 mice per group in each experiment. Error bars indicate SEM. P values were determined by comparing SKE and SKE MM by 2-tailed Student’s t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

IL-6 produced following viral replication in skeletal muscle mediates CHIKV-induced inflammation. Because increased IL-6 production is associated with severe CHIKV disease and production of IL-6 is dependent on virus replication in skeletal muscle cells (Figure 7), we next assessed the contribution of IL-6 to CHIKV pathogenesis. Mice were inoculated intraperitoneally with 200 μg of either an IL-6 receptor blocking antibody or an IgG2b isotype control at 0, 3, and 5 days after inoculation with either SKE or SKE MM. Swelling of the inoculated foot was quantified using digital calipers. As expected, SKE MM–infected mice treated with the isotype control exhibited significant swelling that peaked 6 days after inoculation (Figure 8A). In contrast, swelling in SKE MM–infected mice treated with the IL-6 receptor blockade antibody was significantly reduced 5, 6, and 7 days after inoculation, with levels more comparable to the swelling induced in SKE-infected mice treated with the isotype control antibody (Figure 8A). This phenotype was not due to differences in viral replication, as viral loads in the left and right ankles of SKE MM–infected mice treated with either the IL-6 receptor antibody or isotype control were comparable at day 7 after inoculation (Figure 8B). Thus, IL-6 released following CHIKV infection in skeletal muscle cells is a critical mediator of CHIKV disease in mice.