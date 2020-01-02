Increased expression of anion transporter SLC26A9 delays diabetes onset in cystic fibrosis

CFRD-associated variants in SLC26A9 are common and noncoding. To evaluate the genetic architecture of SLC26A9, we sequenced 47.7 kb encompassing the SLC26A9 locus (9.9 kb 5′, 30.4 kb gene, and 7.4 kb 3′) in 762 individuals with CF who were homozygous for the common CF-causing variant p.Phe508del (legacy name: F508del) (see Methods for details). The sequenced region completely encompassed the variants 5′ and within SLC26A9 that are significantly associated with age at onset of diabetes (8). Using linear regression of martingale residuals of age at onset of CFRD (Figure 1A), we observed that the variants that achieved significance in the genome-wide study were associated with CFRD in this data set (P < 0.005) (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129833DS1). rs7512462 in intron 5 had the lowest P value; however, a cluster of variants in intron 1 and 5′ of SLC26A9 were also associated with age at onset of CFRD. All CFRD-associated variants were in noncoding regions, either intronic or 5′ of the gene. No individual variant was associated with CFRD by more than an order of magnitude compared with the next most associated variant (Supplemental Table 1 and Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Association of SLC26A9 variants with age at onset of CFRD in 762 p.Phe508del (F508del) homozygous individuals. Variants within a 47.7 kb region encompassing SLC26A9 (shown to scale at bottom) were tested. (A) Manhattan plot for association with CFRD (points, left y axis) and recombination ratio plotted by genomic location (blue line, right y axis). (B) SKAT-O test for association of sets of common (upper panel) and rare (lower panel) variants with CFRD. All variants within each 5 kb window, moved across the entire region in increments of 1250 bp, were tested for a combined association with CFRD via the SKAT-O test. The x axis denotes position on chromosome 1 (hg19), y axis shows −log 10 of the regional P value. Association values were plotted at the center of each 5 kb window. Common and rare variants were assigned based on a MAF cut-off of 1%. Red line indicates significance threshold Bonferroni’s corrected for the number of sliding windows (P = 0.01/36 = 2.7 × 10–4). No other RefSeq genes are present in this region other than SLC26A9.

To determine whether any combination of physically close variants displays more robust association with age at onset of CFRD than individual variants, we conducted burden testing using the SKAT-O algorithm on 5 kb sliding windows (see Methods for details). For reference, 5 kb was sufficiently large to encompass all CFRD-associated variants in the 5′ region of SLC26A9. Numerous combinations of common variants (minor allele frequency [MAF] > 1%) in intron 1 and 5′ of SLC26A9 were significantly associated with age at onset of CFRD (P < 2.7 × 10–04), but none achieved greater significance than observed with individual common variants in this region (Figure 1B). Notably, variant combinations that included rs7512462 in intron 5 generated less robust evidence of association than variant combinations in intron 1 and 5′ of SLC26A9. None of the rare variants or 5 kb windows containing only rare variants were significantly associated with age at onset of CFRD (Figure 1B). These results show that neither a single common or rare variant nor a combination of physically close variants solely accounts for the association with age at onset of CFRD in this region. Consequently, we tested the effects of association of the naturally occurring combinations of variants (i.e., haplotypes) with age at onset of diabetes.

CFRD-associated variants are in linkage disequilibrium and combine into haplotypes that associate with either high risk or low risk of CFRD. The analysis of single and small clusters of variants suggested that association with CFRD is likely due to multiple variants, possibly distributed over several regions of SLC26A9. To address this concept, we derived the haplotypes formed by common variants (MAF > 15%) for all 762 individuals that were sequenced. Two ancestrally maintained regions (i.e., linkage disequilibrium [LD] blocks) defined by a single recombination event between introns 5 and 8 were identified (Figure 2A; note SLC26A9 is on the [–] DNA strand). All CFRD-associated variants located in the region encompassing portions of intron 5 and extending 9.9 kb 5′ of the first exon of SLC26A9 were commonly inherited together (i.e., high LD; D′ > 0.80) (Figure 2A). This LD block has 2 common haplotypes that associated with CFRD; one associated with later onset of CFRD (low risk [LR]; minor haplotype frequency (MHF): 28.4%; P = 1.14 × 10–03), while the second associated with earlier onset of CFRD (high risk [HR]; MHF: 24.1%; P = 4.34 × 10–03) (Figure 2A). The LR haplotype contained all the alleles of the variants that associated with later onset of CFRD in the GWAS (8) (labeled with asterisks in Supplemental Figure 1), and the HR haplotype contained all alleles associated with earlier onset of CFRD. The finding that the HR and LR haplotypes were associated with CFRD is based on 594 individuals with phenotype information available, of which 457 have at least 1 HR or LR haplotype and 137 did not. In addition to reporting the significance of the association of the LR and HR haplotypes with age at onset of CFRD, we illustrated the strength of the clinical association in the data set by performing a log-rank test for difference in proportion with CFRD in the 82 individuals carrying either 2 copies of the LR haplotype or 2 copies of the HR haplotype. Using this subset of individuals, we show that the cumulative incidence of CFRD differed significantly between individuals homozygous for the LR haplotype (LR/LR) and those homozygous for the HR haplotype (HR/HR); log rank P = 6.5 × 10–03; Figure 2B). From a clinical perspective, by age 40, more than 80% of individuals with 2 copies of the HR haplotype (HR/HR) have developed CFRD compared with only approximately 25% of LR/LR individuals. A third less common haplotype (HR 2) that shares 11 of the 12 CFRD-associated alleles with the HR haplotype was also associated with earlier age at onset of diabetes (Supplemental Figure 1). These analyses indicated that the SLC26A9 variants operate in concert to modify age at onset of diabetes in CF.

Figure 2 Two common haplotypes that associate with age at onset of CFRD. (A) Top: SLC26A9 variant haplotypes with MAF greater than 15% and MHF greater than 20%. Location of variants relative to SLC26A9 and luciferase constructs are shown above haplotypes (note: SLC26A9 is on [–] DNA strand, not drawn to scale). Cross indicates TGGGGCCTCGGGTATCTCA. Haplotype frequencies, P values, and β values are shown to the left of the respective haplotypes. rsIDs are shown for the CFRD-associated variants (8). Variants highlighted in blue indicate alleles composing the most common ancestral haplotype. Variants highlighted in red indicate alleles that differ from those in the common haplotype. Bottom: LD plot of variants with MAF greater than 15% created with Haploview. Black boxes indicate an r2 value of 1 or complete LD, while white boxes indicate an r2 of 0 or linkage equilibrium. Proposed LD blocks are outlined (triangles), defined by a recombination event between introns 5 and 8. (B) Cumulative incidence plot of proportion with CFRD relative to age among individuals with LR or HR haplotypes. LR/LR homozygotes (n = 46) versus HR/HR homozygotes (n = 36) are plotted (log-rank P = 6.5 × 10–3).

SLC26A9 mRNA transcripts from pancreas, lung, and stomach contain noncoding exon 1. Exon 1 of SLC26A9 is predicted to be noncoding, contributing only to the 5′ untranslated sequence mRNA transcripts. As noncoding 5′ exons can play a role in temporal or spatial gene expression (10), the location of the CFRD-associated variants upstream and downstream of exon 1 suggested that they may influence SLC26A9 expression. However, alternative splicing of the 5′ end of SLC26A9 leading to exclusion of exon 1 has been reported by the Human and Vertebrate Analysis and Annotation (HAVANA) project (http://useast.ensembl.org/Homo_sapiens/Gene/Summary?db=core;g=ENSG00000174502). Furthermore, the transcription start site (TSS) of SLC26A9 has only been mapped in RNA from human lung. Therefore, we sought to determine whether SLC26A9 transcripts in additional tissues relevant to CF contained noncoding exon 1 and if so, the exact location of the TSS using 5′ Rapid Amplification of cDNA Ends (RACE). 5′ RACE products from 3 unrelated human lung samples (5, 16, and 8 transcripts, respectively), 1 human stomach sample (3 transcripts), and 1 human pancreas sample (2 transcripts) confirmed that SLC26A9 mRNA transcripts contain exon 1 and that the TSS map in all 3 tissues to chr1:205,912,584 (hg19) (Figure 3). The major TSS is 4 nucleotides 3′ relative to a previously reported TSS (10). The sequencing traces were contiguous across 4 exon/exon junctions, confirming that amplification was from an mRNA transcript. Four 5′ RACE transcripts from 1 of the 3 lung samples had an alternative TSS beginning at position chr1:205,912,548 (hg19), which is 56 nucleotides upstream of the exon1/exon 2 junction. It is not clear whether this is a minor TSS or the result of incomplete extension of the 5′ RACE. The establishment of the TSS confirmed that the first exon of the SLC26A9 gene is embedded within the variants that form the CFRD risk haplotypes.

Figure 3 TSS of SLC26A9 in pancreas. (A) Schematic in native orientation showing the first 5 exons of the SLC26A9 gene. Note: SLC26A9 is transcribed from the minus strand. The size of exon and intron regions are labeled (nt). Hatch marks denote where the figure is not drawn to scale. (B) Summary of sequence of 5′ RACE obtained from 1 primary human pancreas RNA. 5′ RACE was performed using a gene-specific primer (GSP) in exon 5 of SLC26A9. The portion of the GSP in red is the overhang necessary for infusion PCR. TSS marks the beginning of exon 1. The translational start site with the Kozak consensus sequence occurs in exon 2. (C) Sanger sequencing trace of the 5′ RACE product from the SLC26A9 mRNA transcripts in human pancreas. Upstream of the TSS is the RACE adapter sequence confirming the 5′ most extent of the RACE product. The sequencing trace crosses exon/exon junctions (shown here between exon 1 and 2 by the vertical black line) confirming that RACE used mRNA as the template. Sanger sequencing of 5′ RACE products obtained from primary human lung (n = 3) and stomach (n = 1) samples identified the same TSS (not shown).

Regulatory regions in the 5′ region and first intron of SLC26A9. The region 5′ of the major TSS contains a TATA (TATAAAC) box 29 bp upstream as well as a CCATT (GCCAATC) box 77 bp upstream. In addition, the region encompassing exon 1 and extending approximately 550 bp upstream was highly conserved across species (Figure 4). These features are attributes of a basal promoter. To search for potential regulatory regions encompassing exon 1 of SLC26A9, we used the Open Regulatory Annotation (ORegAnno) database track on the UCSC genome browser, which contains curated regulatory annotation derived from experimental data (41) (Figure 4). General binding sequences (GBSs) that interact with transcription factors (TFs) GATA3, NFYA, and NFYB were mapped to the immediate 5′ region (Figure 4). While the CFRD-associated variant rs1342063 falls within a TF cluster in this region, it does not affect any consensus TF-binding motif according to the JASPAR core database (42). Also present 5′ of exon 1 are GBSs that interact with FOS, JUNB, JUND, and FOSL2 as well as MAFF, MAFK, TFAP2C, FOXA1, GATA3, and TFAP2A (Figure 4). In intron 1, GBSs that interact with FOXA1, STAT1, SP1, USF2, TFAP2C, and MAX have been mapped. CFRD-associated variant rs7555534 in intron 1 falls within the GBS of TFAP2C and FOXA1, but it does not alter any consensus binding motifs for the TFs according to the JASPAR core database (42). The location of ENCODE regulatory regions 5 kb upstream of exon 1 and within the first intron suggests that CFRD risk haplotypes influence the expression of SLC26A9.

Figure 4 Regulatory annotations 5′ and within SLC26A9 from the UCSC Genome Browser. The key CFRD-risk variants (8) 5′ and within SLC26A9 are annotated at the top. The blue region highlights the 1.172 kb region 5′ of SLC26A9. The yellow region highlights the 1.173 kb region that together with the blue region denotes the 2.3 kb region 5′ of SLC26A9. The green highlight denotes the 2.5 kb region, which encompasses the rest of the 5′ 4.8 kb region upstream of SLC26A9. The ORegAnno track displays TF-binding sites. The bottom track displays the Vertebrate Multiz Alignment & Conservation.

SLC26A9 and CFTR are coexpressed in a discrete population of pancreatic cells with ductal characteristics. To assess which pancreatic cell types express SLC26A9 and whether it is coexpressed with CFTR, we conducted single-cell RNA–Sequencing (scRNA-Seq) of the pancreas obtained from a pediatric individual with early chronic pancreatitis in the absence of CF. Using the Seurat pipeline (43), we were able to identify all major pancreatic cell types in addition to a cell type that contained characteristics of ductal and acinar cells (ductal/acinar; Figure 5A). Of the 2999 pancreatic single cells, CFTR was expressed in 531 cells (86.5% ductal and ductal/acinar), SLC26A9 was expressed in 15 cells, and 11 cells expressed both SLC26A9 and CFTR (100% ductal and ductal/acinar; hypergeometric test for coexpression, P = 2.31 × 10–07) (Figure 5, B and C, and Table 1). Reanalysis of scRNA-Seq data from 4 studies containing a total of 27 pancreatic samples obtained from individuals of varying age and disease status (4 adults, ref. 44; 4 healthy adults, 1 T1D adult, 3 T2D adults, 2 healthy children. ref. 45; 4 adults, ref. 46; and 6 healthy and 4 T2D donors of varying BMI and age, ref. 47) revealed that CFTR and SLC26A9 were coexpressed in a small subset of ductal pancreatic cells in each data set (Table 2). Data from 2 studies (44, 47) also confirmed that the coexpressing cells were primarily ductal (Figure 5, D and E). The fraction of ductal cells that expressed CFTR ranged from 35.7% to 96.9% across studies. SLC26A9 expression was detected in a lower fraction of ductal cells, ranging from 1.4% to 17%. This variation likely reflects the different pancreatic tissue sampling approaches in the 3 studies, as illustrated by their differences in cellular composition (Supplemental Table 2). While CFTR was expressed at relatively high levels in a fraction of ductal cells, both CFTR and SLC26A9 demonstrated variable expression among acinar and acinar/ductal cells in our sample (Supplemental Figure 2). It is important to mention that the coexpression of CFTR and SLC26A9 is not merely due to the broad presence of CFTR in ductal cells and presence of SLC26A9 in the same cell type. The hypergeometric test showed that the cooccurrence of both transcripts in the same cells was highly significant (P values ranges between 1.27 x 10-03 to 3.16 x 10-34) (Table 2) given the distribution of the 2 genes across all pancreatic cell types. Of note, CFTR RNA expression was very low in β cells (2/531 CFTR-expressing cells are β cells) while prominently transcribed in ductal cells (Table 2). This finding was consistent with our reanalysis of data from other studies (10/478 [ref. 47] 0/389 [ref. 44] of CFTR-expressing cells were β cells) (Figure 5, D and E) and with reanalyses reported by other groups (48, 49).

Figure 5 Coexpression of SLC26A9 and CFTR in pancreatic cells. Results were obtained from scRNA-Seq. (A) t-SNE plot of scRNA-Seq data. Each data point represents a cell, colored by its cell type. (B) t-SNE plot of scRNA-Seq of the pancreas, with cells expressing CFTR and/or SLC26A9 with a log-normalized expression of 0.50 or more appearing in color. (C) Venn diagram representing the number of cells that express CFTR, SLC26A9, or both and the percentage of cell types in which these genes are expressed. The number of cells per compartment is shown in parentheses. (D and E) Venn diagrams showing the number of cells expressing CFTR, SLC26A9, or both and the percentage of cell types in which these genes are expressed based upon a reanalysis of 2 publicly available scRNA-Seq data sets (44, 47).

Table 1 Expression of TFs and CFTR in the pancreas PANC-1 and CFPAC-1 cells.

Table 2 SLC26A9 and relevant gene expression in pancreatic cells.

We next determined whether pancreatic cells that express SLC26A9 also express the TFs that have binding sites surrounding exon 1 (Figure 4). FOS, JUNB, and JUND transcripts were broadly expressed and found in the majority of cells expressing SLC26A9 (Table 1). At the other end of the spectrum, FOXA1, TFAP2C, GATA3, and TFAP2A transcripts were not detected in cells expressing SLC26A9 in our pancreatic sample. Of the TFs expressed in fewer cells (32 to 296 out of 2999 cells), FOSL2, SP1, and MAFK were coexpressed in a small but significant fraction of SLC26A9-expressing cells (Table 1). Reanalysis of 4 published pancreatic scRNA-Seq data sets (44–47) revealed similar patterns, with FOS, JUNB, and JUND being broadly expressed and found in the majority of SLC26A9-expressing ductal cells,while FOSL2 and SP1 were expressed in fewer cells, but significantly coexpressed with SLC26A9 (Table 2) (44–47). Furthermore, FOXA1, TFAP2C, GATA3, and TFAP2A TFs were either absent or present in only a few cells that expressed SLC26A9. One notable difference from our scRNA-Seq data was that MAFF was present in a relatively high fraction of SLC26A9-expressing cells in all 4 published data sets. From these results, we noted that binding sequences of the 4 TFs consistently present in SLC26A9-expressing cells (FOS, JUNB, JUND, and FOSL2) occurred in a cluster 5′ of exon 1 (Figure 4).

To characterize the pancreatic ductal cells that express SLC26A9, we evaluated expression of apical and/or basolateral channels and bicarbonate transporters using our scRNA-Seq data and the 4 publicly available data sets. We focused our search on genes encoding proteins that have been detected in pancreatic ductal cells by biochemical and electrophysiological methods (50–52). We also examined the expression of selected genes relevant to SLC26A9 and CFTR (e.g.,WNK family and FOXI1+). Our analysis revealed that cells expressing CFTR and SLC26A9 also consistently expressed Aquaporin 1 (AQP1) and SLC4A4 (NBCe1-B) in our scRNA-Seq study and the 4 publicly available data sets (Supplemental Table 3). In most studies, SCNN1A (ENaC α subunit), SLC4A2 (AE2) and activators (STK39 [SPAK] and WNK1) appeared to be expressed in ductal cells that coexpressed SLC26A9 and CFTR. Notably absent (or very minimally expressed) were WNK4 and other SLC26 transporters (A3, A4, and A6). We did not find evidence of a cell population that expressed high levels of CFTR along with FOXI1+ or vATPase genes (ATP6V1C2 and ATP6V0D2). The expression of abundant CFTR along with FOXI1+ and vATPase characterizes ionocytes reported in the lung (53, 54).

DNA fragments 5′ of SLC26A9 bearing CFRD LR haplotype generate higher levels of reporter gene expression than HR CFRD haplotype. To determine whether the region containing the diabetes-associated variants drives expression at different levels in the pancreas, 4 DNA fragments from the 5′ region of SLC26A9 (Figure 6A) containing either HR or LR variants were cloned into a firefly luciferase reporter construct (pGL4.10, Promega) in the native orientation (SLC26A9 resides on the negative strand). All SLC26A9 constructs were tested in the PANC-1 cell line, a human pancreatic adenocarcinoma cell line that is of ductal cell origin (55), but also is a surrogate for pancreatic progenitor cells, since they can be induced to differentiate into insulin-producing cells (56). A renilla construct (pRL-TK, Promega) was included to normalize for transfection efficiency. Analysis of RNA-Seq data available on the sequence read archive demonstrated that PANC-1 cells express TFs FOS, JUNB, JUND, and FOSL2 that have putative binding sites in the 5′ region of SLC26A9 (Table 1). Both SLC26A9 and CFTR were expressed in PANC-1 cells, albeit at low levels relative to the aforementioned TFs (Table 1), likely due to inactivation of their promoters, as observed in other immortalized cell lines (57).

Figure 6 Reporter gene expression driven by DNA fragments derived from the 5′ region of SLC26A9. (A) Diagram depicting the location and length of the regions studied relative to SLC26A9. (B) Luciferase expression levels obtained from PANC-1 cells transfected with various SLC26A9 DNA fragments bearing either LR or HR variants for CFRD. The 1.172 kb region generated robust expression of luciferase consistent with a promoter. Levels do not differ between the LR and HR bearing fragments. The 1.173 kb region generated little to no activity, similar to negative controls. The 2.3 kb region composed of the 1.172 kb and 1.173 kb regions generated a combined expression of luciferase that was 12% higher for LR compared with HR haplotype (P = 5.15 × 10–09). The 4.8 kb region generated a combined 19% higher expression level compared with HR (P = 6.28 × 10–07). (C) Transfections in CFPAC-1 cells resulted in the same trend being observed. The 2.3 kb region drove a combined expression of luciferase that was 20% higher for LR compared with HR haplotype (P = 2.00 × 10–03). For plots in B and C, results are shown for 2 to 3 separate transfections of PANC-1 and CFPAC-1 cells with 2 to 4 independent plasmid constructs (A–D), each containing alleles corresponding to the LR (blue) or HR (red) haplotypes in their native orientation. For each transfection, the data points to the left of the vertical line show results from each independent clone. On the right, data points from all clones are combined. *P ≤ 0.05; ***P ≤ 0.001. Negative controls (pGL4.10 empty vector and renilla) are shown in gray. Total data points (n) are listed below each construct. Significance was assessed using Student’s t test. Error bars show SEM.

The 1.172 kb DNA fragment immediately adjacent to exon 1 generated robust luciferase expression consistent with our expectation that this region encompassed the basal promoter of SLC26A9. Although 2 CFRD-associated variants are in this region, no differences in expression levels were noted when DNA fragments bearing the LR or HR alleles were analyzed (Figure 6B). We next examined the region immediately adjacent and upstream of the 1.172 kb region that contained 3 CFRD-associated variants. Constructs containing the 1.173 kb region displayed little to no luciferase expression, similar to negative controls (Figure 6B). However, when fused to the 1.172 kb region to form a contiguous 2.3 kb fragment, we noted that 3 out of the 4 LR 2.3 kb clones consistently differed in luciferase expression levels from clones with HR alleles (Figure 6B). Combined analysis of the normalized data from 3 independent transfections with 4 biological clones per haplotype (technical replicates: transfection well n = 71 for LR and n = 72 for HR; Supplemental Figure 3) revealed that the fragment containing variants associated with LR of diabetes had a difference in means of 12% higher activity compared with HR (P = 5.15 × 10–09). Addition of 2.5 kb of sequence from the region immediately adjacent and upstream of the 2.3 kb regions formed a 4.8 kb fragment containing all 6 of the CFRD-associated variants residing 5′ of SLC26A9. Notably, both clones bearing the LR haplotype generated an overall difference in means of 19% higher expression levels compared with clones bearing the HR haplotype (P = 6.28 × 10–07) (Figure 6B).

We also tested the 2.3 kb LR and HR constructs in a second cell line, CFPAC-1, a pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma cell line derived from an individual with CF (58, 59). CFPAC-1 cells express TFs FOS, JUNB, JUND, and FOSL2 and have very low levels of endogenous CFTR and SLC26A9 expression, as noted for PANC-1 cells (Table 1). LR constructs demonstrated significantly higher expression than HR constructs in 2 independent transfections of 4 clones per construct (Figure 6C). Overall, LR exhibited 20% higher expression than HR (P = 2.00 × 10–03, n = 48 for LR, n = 47 for HR) in CFPAC-1 cells. From these results, we concluded that CFRD-associated variants in the 5′ region act in concert with its basal promoter to alter the expression of SLC26A9 in pancreatic cells.

eQTL analysis suggests that LR alleles of CFRD variants are associated with increased expression of SLC26A9. We downloaded publicly available data from the Genotype-Tissue Expression (GTEx, version 7) portal to determine whether the CFRD risk variants associate with SLC26A9 RNA expression in the pancreas. Results showed that the CFRD-associated variants associated with SLC26A9 RNA expression in the pancreas. Alleles on the LR haplotype were associated with increased expression of SLC26A9 in the pancreas, but it did not correlate with expression in the lung (Supplemental Table 4), as recently reported (31).