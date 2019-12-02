Sonic Hedgehog repression underlies gigaxonin mutation–induced motor deficits in giant axonal neuropathy

Identification and expression pattern of gigaxonin in zebrafish. In the present study, we identified a unique gigaxonin ortholog in zebrafish by bioinformatic analysis. Extension of the partial coding sequences from the zebrafish (XM003200434, AL923051, and GO940773) allowed us to clone the full-length gan cDNA (released to Genbank under accession numbers KT013299 and ANJ65950). Similar to humans, the zebrafish gan gene is composed of 11 exons and encodes for a protein of 609 amino acids with a N-terminal BTB domain and a 6 Kelch repeat domain in its C-terminal part (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129788DS1; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). Zebrafish gigaxonin (z-gigaxonin) is closely related to its mammalian homologs and exhibits a high degree of conservation with the human protein (78 % identity and 80 % similarity) (Supplemental Figure 1).

To determine the expression pattern of z-gigaxonin, we combined whole-mount in situ hybridization with reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) experiments. Analysis of gan transcripts revealed ubiquitous and constant expression from early embryogenesis through juvenile/adult stages (Supplemental Figure 2, A and C, left panel), with enrichment in the eyes, the notochord, the muscles, and the heart (Supplemental Figure 2A). Interestingly, the detection of gan mRNA at the zygote stage demonstrates that maternal transcripts are present in the embryos, before the midblastula transition.

Gigaxonin depletion causes severe morphological abnormalities. To investigate the function of gigaxonin in zebrafish development, we first took a transient repression approach to enable a dose-response analysis. Indeed, we intended to achieve a significant decrease of z-gigaxonin abundance, without totally abolishing it, to more closely mimic the spectrum of GAN mutations in patients, for which a general mechanism of instability was demonstrated (19). Thus, we impaired gan pre-mRNA splicing with antisense morpholino oligonucleotide (MO), at the acceptor splice site of exon 3 (Supplemental Figure 2B). The effective disruption of splicing was confirmed by RT-PCR in morpholino-injected embryos (called gan morphants) from 10 hpf and from a dose of 0.25 pmol of gan oligonucleotides (Supplemental Figure 2C, right panel). Importantly, increasing doses of morpholino were compared to identify 0.25 pmol as a nontoxic dose that did not perturb the global development and the number of somites at 24 hpf, as compared with noninjected embryos (Supplemental Figure 2D).

Injection of gan morpholino, and not the 5-bp mismatch control morpholino (Mis), induced significant abnormalities from 48 hpf, as revealed by H&E staining of whole embryos (Supplemental Figure 3A). Morphants exhibited penetrant and strong morphological phenotypes, including shortened body length, absent yolk extension, pronounced head and eye atrophies, and heart defect (Supplemental Figure 3B). Importantly, the developmental deficits of gan morphants were rescued by coinjection of human GAN mRNA, hence confirming the specificity of the morpholino and the functional conservation of gigaxonin between zebrafish and human (Supplemental Figure 4A). Additionally, we disrupted gan mRNA processing with another MO, targeting the acceptor splice site of exon 2 (MO ex1-2), and obtained similar morphological deficits (data not shown).

Gigaxonin depletion impairs motility in zebrafish. In regard to the neuronal and muscle expression of gigaxonin during development, we investigated the motor performances of the gan morphants upon touch stimulation and during spontaneous motility. The analysis revealed a marked reduction of motility in gigaxonin-depleted animals. The touch-response assay, performed at 72 hpf, revealed swimming abnormalities in 72.4% of the morphants, with a circular swim (referred to as looping), circular swim around the axis of the head (referred to as pinwheel), or absence of motion (referred to as motionless) (Figure 1, A and B and Supplemental Video 1).

Figure 1 Loss of motility in gan morphants. (A) WT and Mis- and MO-injected embryos were examined using the touch-response test at 72 hpf. The swimming pattern was recorded as normal, motionless (ML, absence of response), looping (Loop, circular trajectory), and pinwheel (Pinw) (see Supplemental Video 1). (B) Quantification of the percentage of embryos exhibiting the different motor behaviors in the control (n = 139), Mis (n = 66), and MO (n = 60) populations. (C) Tracking analysis of the spontaneous locomotion at 5 dpf. Red and green trajectories correspond to fast and slow swimming, respectively. Motility is abolished in 80% MO-injected larvae. (D) Quantification of the covered distance (top panel) and net velocity (lower panel) during spontaneous locomotion at 5 dpf. Statistics: in the absence of normality of distribution of the data, a Kruskal-Wallis test (Dunn’s post hoc test) was applied; medians with interquartile range, minimum, and maximum values are represented; n = 48 (WT), n = 48 (Mis), n = 49 (MO); NS, not statistically significant; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To confirm these results and evaluate pure motor capacities, we monitored the spontaneous locomotion of 5 dpf larvae. The spontaneous motility of gan morphants was considerably impaired. While 80% of the morphants did not move, the remaining moved significantly slower and over a shorter period than control larvae (Figure 1, C and D). The specificity of the motility defects for gigaxonin was demonstrated by the rescue upon coinjection of human GAN mRNA (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Gigaxonin is required for the specification of secondary motor neuron. To explore the role of gigaxonin in sustaining motility in zebrafish, we analyzed the 2 consecutive waves of motor neuron birth in the spinal cord: the primary motor neurons (pMNs) and secondary motor neurons (sMNs), born between 9–16 hpf and 14–51 hpf, respectively (45). Analysis of different key developmental stages using the islet marker revealed a normal proportion of pMNs at 20 hpf (Supplemental Figure 5A), but a substantial reduction of sMNs at 36 hpf in morphants compared with the control group (Figure 2A). The similarities with zebrafish carrying mutations in the Shh pathway (46–48) prompted us to test whether the decrease in MN number might result from an impaired cell specification in the gan morphants. For that purpose, we labeled MN progenitors with the Shh target gene Nkx6.1. While the number of Nkx6.1-positive progenitor cells was not notably affected in morphants at 20 hpf (Supplemental Figure 5A), Nkx6.1 expression was markedly reduced prior to sMN differentiation from 28 hpf onward (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C).

Figure 2 Impaired MN specification, altered axonogenesis, and neuromuscular junctions in gan morphants. (A) Gigaxonin repression impairs late specification of motor neuron progenitors and differentiation of sMNs. Progenitors and motor neurons were visualized with Nkx6.1 and Islet immunostaining, respectively, in a lateral view of spinal cord in WT and Mis-, and MO-injected embryos at 36 hpf. Ventral Islet-positive cells correspond to motor neurons (arrow), dorsal Islet-positive cells correspond to the sensory Rohon-Beard neurons (arrowhead). In the absence of gigaxonin, a large reduction in both Nkx6.1-positive MN progenitors and Islet-positive sMN is observed at 36 hpf. (B–E) Gigaxonin depletion leads to abnormal architecture of MN axons. (B) Gigaxonin depletion leads to the absence of sMN cell bodies (Islet) and axons (Zn8) at 56 hpf. (C) pMN axonal projections (Znp1) show abnormal arborization in morphants at 56 hpf, with some CaP pMN axons exhibiting reduced length (white asterisk). (D, left) Three-dimensional examination of the spinal cord of gigaxonin-depleted embryos at 48 hpf, using LightSheet microscopy. Gigaxonin depletion leads to additional abnormalities in the spinal cord architecture, such as protruding axons (arrow) and absence of MiP and RoP motor axons (transverse view) (see Supplemental Videos 2 and 3). (D, middle and right) Neuromuscular junctions (α-bungarotoxin) and subsequent innervation of trunk muscles are abolished in gan morphants. Note that CaP axons are occasionally absent (white asterisk). (E) Quantification of the mean length of pMN CaP axons (left) and mean length relative to the body thickness of the embryos, as defined by phase contrast pictures (right), showing significant neurite abnormalities. Statistics: with normality of the distribution of the data, a 1-way ANOVA test (Bonferroni’s post hoc test) was used. Data represent mean ± SD; individual values are represented; n = 8 (WT), n = 9 (Mis), n = 11 (MO); NS, not statistically significant; ****P < 0.0001. Scale bars: 25 μm (A); 100 μm (B–D).

These data indicate that gigaxonin depletion inhibits sMN specification through a decrease of Nkx6.1 expression in progenitor cells, as would an inhibition of Shh signaling during the second wave of MN birth. As a result, the structure of the spinal cord was severely impaired in older embryos, with decreased motor neurons as revealed by ultrastructural examination at 72 hpf (Supplemental Figure 6A). We found this effect of gigaxonin to be specific to spinal motor neuron specification, as the Islet-positive branchiomotor neurons in the hindbrain were not affected in gan morphants at 48 hpf (data not shown). Collectively, our data demonstrate a role of gigaxonin in controlling the differentiation of secondary motor neurons in the zebrafish spinal cord.

Gigaxonin controls the axonal pathfinding of primary motor neurons. The absence of sMN in gan morphants was further confirmed by immunostaining using the specific neuronal cell surface marker Zn8. Indeed, Zn8-positive cells were completely absent in morphants at 56 hpf (Figure 2B), when sMN axonogenesis in control embryos is finished. Next, we determined whether gigaxonin-depleted pMNs exhibit any defects in axonal pathfinding. At 56 hpf, repression of gigaxonin resulted in a wide range of axonal defects. Concomitant with an increased arborization of primary motor axons, gan morphants exhibited an aberrant growth of pMN axons reminiscent of Shh mutants (46), including an absence or significant shortening of the caudal primary (CaP) axons (Figure 2, C–E) and misguided axons with ectopic ventral projections. Interestingly, the 3D view of 48 hpf morphants indicated additional phenotypes (Figure 2D, left panel and Supplemental Videos 2 and 3). Indeed, morphants exhibited abnormal protrusions of axons from the spinal cord, and an apparent absence of the MiP and RoP motor axons, leading to an overall profound alteration of the structure of the spinal tracts and an increased spacing between the 2 motor columns.

Importantly, the axonal deficits and the absence of sMN were reproduced by targeting an independent region of the zebrafish gan mRNA (MO ex1-2) (Supplemental Figure 7A), and rescued upon coinjection of human GAN mRNA (Supplemental Figure 4C), hence demonstrating the specificity of gigaxonin depletion.

Gigaxonin promotes muscle innervation and somitogenesis. The severity of the defects in both pMN and sMN, together with the locomotion disabilities in morphants prompted us to investigate the integrity of the neuromuscular junction and muscles. Visualization of acetylcholine receptors using α-bungarotoxin staining revealed a total absence of synapses along the axons at 48 hpf, as compared with control embryos (Figure 2D and Supplemental Videos 2 and 3). We further analyzed the muscle integrity to reveal profound structural abnormalities of muscle trunk somites in gan morphants at 48 hpf. Unlike control zebrafish, which have V-shaped somites and well-organized myofibers, gan morphants exhibit U-shaped somites with an absence of horizontal myoseptum, and wavy, less-dense myofibers (Supplemental Figure 6B).Similar to Shh inactivation (46, 48), this effect was further reproduced using MO ex1-2 for gan (Supplemental Figure 7B) and was detected as early as 28 hpf, concomitant with the abnormalities of pMN axonal pathfinding (data not shown), which may suggest a dual effect of gigaxonin in neuronal and muscle development. Ultrastructural examination of morphant muscles at a later stage further revealed a substantial alteration of myofiber structure, characterized by a marked shrinking of myofibers, an apparent denser content, and an invasion of conjunctive tissue (Supplemental Figure 6C). While control embryos presented a regular hexagonal arrangement of the thick filaments with intercalating thin filaments (Supplemental Figure 6C), morphants exhibited a disorganization of sarcomeres, with a pronounced disparity in the spacing and distribution of the myosin and actin filaments.

Gan deletion zebrafish mutant recapitulates the gan morphant phenotype. To confirm the specificity of our Shh-like phenotypes for gigaxonin, we generated a gan knockout zebrafish line (gandel/del) by deleting the entire endogenous gene (Figure 3A). Interestingly, large mutations have been evidenced in patients with GAN (19, 49). Similar to the gan morphants, we found that gandel/del zebrafish display normal morphology at early stages of development, but present with severe locomotor impairments. Using a touch-response assay at 72 hpf, we identified 49.1% of gandel/del zebrafish with swimming defects, among which 76 % of gandel/del zebrafish were unable to move (Figure 3B). The impairment of motor function was directly confirmed at 5 dpf, when 80% of the total mutants exhibited severe defects in spontaneous locomotion assay, with a significant reduction in both total distance and net velocity (Figure 3, C and D).

Figure 3 The gandel/del zebrafish, similar to gan morphants, exhibit Shh-like deficits. (A) Schematic representation of the deletion within the endogenous gan locus, and genotyping of the gandel/del line. (B–D) gandel/del embryos display locomotor deficits. (B) Quantification of the touch-evoked response of gandel/del embryos at 72 hpf; n = 82 (WT), n = 110 (gandel/del). (C) Tracking analysis of the spontaneous locomotion of 5 dpf control and mutant larvae. (D) Quantification of total distance traveled (top) and net velocity (bottom) at 5 dpf in the control (n = 24) and gandel/del (n = 64) populations. Statistics: in the absence of normality of distribution of the data, a 2-tailed Mann Whitney U test was applied; medians with interquartile range, minimum, and maximum values are represented; *P < 0.05. (E) Nkx6.1 and Islet immunostaining at 36 hpf is significantly decreased in the gan line in 84% of mutants (n = 21 of 25 analyzed embryos). (F) Zn8 immunostaining reveals a strong defect in sMN axonal projections at 56 hpf in 72% of gandel/del mutants (n = 18 of 25 analyzed embryos). Scale bars: 25 μm (E); 100 μm (F).

We then examined the specification of sMNs by labeling MN progenitors with the transcription factor Nkx6.1. As observed in morphants, the number of Nkx6.1-positive cells was dramatically decreased in 84% of gandel/del mutants at 36 hpf (Figure 3E). No significant change was found in the number of MN progenitor cells at earlier developmental stages, between 20–24 hpf (Supplemental Figure 5).

At 56 hpf, gan deletion resulted in a substantial reduction in the number of sMNs and an aberrant growth of their axons, as labeled with the markers Islet and Zn8, respectively (Figure 3F). This axonal phenotype occurred in 72% of gandel/del zebrafish.

Altogether, the similarity of the phenotypes between the gan genetic mutants and the transiently inactivated z-gigaxonin animals demonstrate that the neurodevelopmental deficits observed in this study are specifically controlled by the gigaxonin encoding gene.

Shh activation restores neuronal specification and somitogenesis deficits in gigaxonin-depleted zebrafish. Shh signaling is crucial for the specification of neuronal identity and for somitogenesis. Genetic and pharmacological ablation of Shh pathway in zebrafish has been shown to abolish motor neuron specification in the spinal cord and to generate U-shaped somites (42, 45, 47, 48, 50). The striking similarities with our morphants indicate a potential role of gigaxonin in regulating Shh activity in zebrafish. A first validation toward a downregulation of the Shh pathway in GAN was provided by the pronounced reduction in the expression of the Shh responsive target Nkx6.1 gene in the spinal cord of gan morphants (Figure 2A). To further expand on these results, we modulated Shh signaling in zebrafish, to either inhibit or activate it, using cyclopamine and purmorphamine, respectively. We demonstrated that cyclopamine administration during the second wave of MN birth (from 14 hpf to 48 hpf) in WT embryos fully reproduces the phenotype induced by gigaxonin depletion. Treated WT embryos exhibited both an aberrant somitogenesis with U-shaped structures (Figure 4A) and a total loss of sMNs (Figure 4B), while 80% of the embryos also displayed pinwheel swimming behavior upon mechanical stimulation at 72 hpf (data not shown). Conversely, the elevation of Shh signaling in gan morphants (by purmorphamine) suppressed the muscle deficits, as shown by the restoration of V-shape somites and denser myofibers (Figure 4A). The restoration of MN differentiation was not so robust when the drug was administered during sMN specification, as revealed by the partial rescue of Zn8 and Islet staining in gan morphants (Figure 4B). Remarkably, the restoration of sMN differentiation in morphants was more efficient when purmorphamine was applied earlier, from the first wave of MN birth (8–48 hpf) (Figure 4C), indicating a possible control of the Shh cascade by gigaxonin from 8 hpf. While these results could suggest that Shh activation is beneficial to GAN independently of gigaxonin’s mode of action, the decreased expression of the Shh target Nkx6.1 gene in morphants, together with the similarities between our and numerous Shh defective models, rather indicate that gigaxonin functions as a positive modulator of the Shh pathway in zebrafish, to promote both neuronal and muscle development.

Figure 4 Modulation of Shh activity mimics and restores gigaxonin-dependent phenotypes in zebrafish. (A and B) Lateral view of WT and MO-injected embryos at 48 hpf after cyclopamine or purmorphamine treatment between 14–48 hpf. (A) MO injection mimics the cyclopamine-induced loss-of-Shh phenotype (U-shape somites [Dystrophin] and less dense myofibers [Phalloidin]), which is partially rescued with purmorphamine. (B) Using the same treatment regime, Islet/Zn8 immunostaining in cyclopamine-treated or MO embryos reveals a loss of sMNs, while pMNs are still visible (arrows). Purmorphamine treatment partially rescues the loss-of-Shh–like phenotype in gan morphants. (C) Earlier Shh activation by purmorphamine from 8 hpf, during the wave of pMN birth (as shown by absence of pMNs in control embryos with cyclopamine: white asterisk), is effective in reversing the defects in sMN specification in the gan morphant (arrowheads). Representative pictures of (A) n = 18/18 (WT), n = 18/18 (WT+Cyc), n = 18/18 (WT+Pur), n = 18/18 (MO), n = 5/21 (MO+Pur); (B) n = 30/30 (WT), n = 35/35 (WT+Cyc), n = 30/30 (WT+Pur), n = 35/35 (MO), n = 7/40 (MO+Pur); and (C) n = 56/56 (WT), n = 49/49 (WT+Cyc), n = 73/74 (WT+Pur), n = 46/49 (MO), n = 53/76 (MO+Pur). Scale bars: 25 μm.

Gigaxonin acts as a positive regulator of Shh signaling. To directly demonstrate that gigaxonin acts on the Shh pathway, we studied its activity in 3 independent biological systems where gigaxonin expression was ablated. First, we performed in situ hybridization on the gan morphants and the gandel/del line to assess the expression pattern of ptch2, a direct target of Shh signal transduction and a well-established indicator of Shh activation (Figure 5A). In the spinal cords of zebrafish embryos at 32 hpf, ptch2 displayed a ventral-high, dorsal-low pattern of expression. In conditions where gigaxonin expression was reduced, either through MO knockdown or genetic ablation, the expression of ptch2 in the spinal cord was dramatically decreased (Figure 5A), hence evidencing an inhibition of Shh signaling in the absence of gigaxonin. Second, we knocked down gigaxonin with RNAi in Shh Light-2 cells (Figure 5B, left panel), an NIH-3T3 cell line that is stably expressing a Gli-dependent luciferase reporter and becomes activated upon Shh stimulation (51). In this study, we demonstrated that while Shh alone increased the activity of the luciferase 19-fold, the decrease in gigaxonin levels diminished this effect by 22% (Figure 5B, right panel). Importantly, this effect was only substantial in the presence of the morphogen, and not under basal conditions, which indicates an effect specifically upon Shh activation. Third, we analyzed primary fibroblasts derived from GAN patients, which represent a well-established cellular model for the human pathology (25, 26). We selected independent primary fibroblasts carrying different mutation types representative of the pathology: a large deletion (GANΔex10-11) and a missense mutation (GANA49E) for which gigaxonin was dramatically reduced (19). Conveniently, human primary fibroblasts present primary cilium, the antenna for Shh signaling in vertebrates, which can be easily detected. An established and well-documented method to identify Shh activation is the detection of the translocation of Smo into the cilium in the presence of the morphogen (52). Here we showed that in control human fibroblasts exposed to Shh, Smo localization to the cilium was significantly increased, whereas this action was dramatically reduced in GAN patient fibroblasts (Figure 6A). Not only does the Shh pathway rely on the presence of cilium for signal transduction, but intraflagellar transport particles of the cilium and downstream targets of Shh have also been shown to regulate cilium length to modulate Shh signaling (35). Thus, as a second readout for Shh responsiveness, we compared the cilium length between control and mutant primary fibroblasts upon Shh induction. Interestingly, while the control human fibroblasts exposed to Shh increased the cilia length by 29% (Figure 6B), the ciliary length of the independent GAN fibroblasts was not altered upon Shh addition, hence showing their inability to respond to Shh activation. Altogether, we demonstrate here that Shh signaling fails to activate properly in the absence of gigaxonin in zebrafish, mouse, and human systems, hence providing substantial evidence for the critical role of gigaxonin in promoting Shh induction.

Figure 5 Gigaxonin depletion induces a decrease in Shh activation in zebrafish and in a mammalian reporter cell line. (A) Lateral view of zebrafish spinal cord at 32 hpf showing a reduction of ptch2 mRNA expression in both MO-injected and gandel/del animals. Spinal cord is indicated by square brackets. (B) Quantification of Shh activation in Shh Light-2 cells depleted in gigaxonin. Transient knock down of GAN, as revealed by immunoblotting (left). Quantification of the luciferase activity in Shh Light-2 cells depleted in gigaxonin, with or without treatment with Shh-CM for 48 hours. In the absence of gigaxonin, the Shh-induced luciferase activity is diminished (right). Statistics: with normality of the distribution of the data, a 1-way ANOVA test (with Bonferroni’s post hoc test) was used, mean ± SEM; n = 11–12 independent experiments, performed in triplicate; NS, not statistically significant; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Figure 6 Decreased responsiveness of primary fibroblasts from patients with GAN to the activation of the Shh pathway. (A) Shh-CM treatment for 4 hours causes translocation of Smo into the cilium (arl13b) in control but this is greatly decreased in patient primary fibroblasts, bearing distinct mutations in the GAN gene: GANΔex10-11 and GANA49E. Quantification of the proportion of Smo-positive cilia in control and GAN fibroblasts, with or without Shh treatment, is shown at the bottom. Statistics: proportions of experimental groups were compared with the χ2 test, data represent mean ± SEM; n = 419 (GANWT), n = 410 (GANWT+Shh), n = 179 (GANΔex10-11), n = 135 (GANΔex10-11+Shh), n = 295 (GANA49E), n = 347 (GANA49E+Shh) from 5 independent experiments; **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 correspond to the comparison between patient and control cells in the presence of Shh (pairwise comparisons of patient with control cells are not statistically significant in the absence of Shh). (B) Shh-CM treatment for 24 hours increases the length of primary cilia in control but not in GANΔex10-11 and GANA49E patient primary fibroblasts. Quantification of the ciliary length in human fibroblasts, showing a significant increase upon Shh-CM stimulation in control but not in mutant cells, is shown at the bottom. Statistics: with normality of the distribution of the data, a 1-way ANOVA test (with Bonferroni’s post hoc test) was used, mean ± SEM; n = 24 (GANWT), n = 26 (GANWT+Shh), n = 19 (GANΔex10-11), n = 28 (GANΔex10-11+Shh), n = 22 (GANA49E), n = 23 (GANA49E+Shh); NS, not statistically significant; **P < 0.01. Scale bars: 10 μm. Insets: Original magnification ×2.

Gigaxonin acts together with Shh to degrade the Ptch receptor and initiate the signaling cascade. To gain insight into the molecular mechanism by which the gigaxonin–E3 ligase positively controls Shh signaling, we directly addressed whether gigaxonin can act together with Shh to target Ptch for degradation, and therefore initiate the Shh pathway. Using both loss- and gain-of-function methodologies, we investigated the levels of endogenous Ptch in the presence or absence of Shh. Overexpressing gigaxonin, with or without Shh, provided evidence that endogenous Ptch could only be efficiently degraded when both gigaxonin and Shh were added to the system (Figure 7A). Conversely, reduction of the levels of endogenous gigaxonin with RNA interference revealed an increase in the abundance of endogenous Ptch, which was exacerbated when Shh was present (Figure 7B). From these results, we hypothesized that gigaxonin might interact with Ptch. Indeed, using a coimmunoprecipitation (co-IP) assay in Light-2 cells, we detected the presence of endogenous Ptch in the gigaxonin complex (Figure 7C). We confirmed these results by overexpressing both Cherry-Ptch and Flag-Gig in COS-7 cells and performing co-IP in both directions (Figure 7D). Interestingly, we observed multiple bands with Cherry-Ptch in gigaxonin immunocomplex, resembling the laddering characteristic of ubiquitination. We confirmed this by colabeling the Cherry-Ptch signal with anti-ubiquitin antibody exhibiting specificity for lysine-48 linkage, hence identifying poly-ubiquitinated Ptch in gigaxonin complex. The comparison with Ptch immunocomplex was also informative. Beyond the confirmation of the interaction of both proteins, the absence of laddering of Ptch and the weaker pull down of gigaxonin revealed that while gigaxonin does not interact with the entire pool of Ptch within the cell, the gigaxonin complex is significantly enriched in ubiquitinated Ptch. Collectively, our data demonstrate that gigaxonin acts positively on the Shh pathway, through the interaction with the Ptch receptor and a Shh-dependent targeting for degradation.