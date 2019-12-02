Manganese transporter Slc30a10 controls physiological manganese excretion and toxicity

Global Slc30a10 deficiency in mice recapitulates key disease phenotypes. To establish the role of Slc30a10 in Mn homeostasis, we generated mice with global Slc30a10 deficiency (Slc30a10KO/KO) by traditional gene targeting using homologous recombination to delete exon 3 and the coding region of terminal exon 4 of Slc30a10 (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129710DS1). Given that the mutant mice did not consistently survive past 12 weeks of age (data not shown), the Slc30a10KO/KO mice were analyzed at 8 weeks of age. Slc30a10 deficiency was confirmed in tissues known to express Slc30a10 including liver, brain, and duodenum (Figure 1A). Slc30a10KO/KO mice had hepatosplenomegaly, increased brain weights, and decreased body weights (Figure 1, B and C). Hepatosplenomegaly has been reported in patients (22, 24). Mn levels were increased in Slc30a10KO/KO tissues but most notably in liver, bone, brain, and duodenum (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 2A). MRI identified T1-weighted hyperintensities in the brain, spinal cord, and abdominal regions of the mutant mice (Figure 1E), which may indicate Mn accumulation, since Mn is paramagnetic. We also noted changes in iron, copper, and zinc levels in several tissues, most notably liver and blood (Supplemental Figures 2 and 3). We found that blood Mn levels were increased by roughly 100-fold in Slc30a10KO/KO mice and by 2-fold in Slc30a10+/KO mice, although the latter increase was not significant (Figure 2A). RBC counts were increased in Slc30a10KO/KO mice, indicative of polycythemia, as seen in patients (Figure 2B). Several other red cell parameters were greater in the mutant mice (Figure 2, C–F). Thyroxine levels were unaffected in Slc30a10KO/KO mice (Figure 2G). We observed that the thyroid follicle area was decreased in female Slc30a10KO/KO mice (Figure 2, H and I). Histology of Slc30a10KO/KO liver, duodenum, pancreas, and spleen showed no prominent pathology (Supplemental Figure 4). Overall, recapitulation of phenotypes of human SLC30A10 deficiency — Mn excess, polycythemia, hepatosplenomegaly, and MRI T1 hyperintensities — suggested that Slc30a10KO/KO mice are a valid model for interrogation of the function of Slc30a10 in Mn homeostasis.

Figure 1 Murine Slc30a10 deficiency recapitulates human disease. Eight-week-old Slc30a10+/+ (+/+), Slc30a10+/KO (+/KO), and Slc30a10KO/KO (KO/KO) mice were characterized for (A) tissue Slc30a10/Hprt1 RNA ratios, normalized to levels in Slc30a10+/+ females; (B) tissue weights as a percentage of body weight; (C) body weight; and (D) tissue Mn levels. (E) MRIs (sagittal views). For A–D, P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Data are presented as individual values and represent the mean ± SEM. Outliers (not shown) were identified by the ROUT method. Removal of outliers in A did not alter the identification of comparisons with a P value below 0.05. No outliers were identified in C or D. Removal of the outlier for male KO/KO liver (4.180%) in B decreased the P value versus +/KO from P > 0.05 to P < 0.0001. For all panels, n = 5–9 replicates/group, except for female Slc30a10+/KO mice (n = 3–4). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. F, female; M, male.

Figure 2 Slc30a10-deficient mice have increased RBC parameters and mild thyroid pathology. Eight-week-old Slc30a10+/+, Slc30a10+/KO, and Slc30a10KO/KO mice were characterized for (A) blood Mn levels; (B) RBC counts; (C) hemoglobin levels; (D) hematocrit levels; (E) mean corpuscular volumes; (F) red cell distribution widths; and (G) thyroxine (T4) levels. For A–G, P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. No outliers were identified by ROUT. Data are presented as individual values and represent the mean ± SEM. n = 5–9 replicates/group, except for female Slc30a10+/KO mice (n = 3–4). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. (H) Thyroid follicle area. Each vertical group represents 1 mouse, with each point representing 1 follicle (n = 21–96 follicles/mouse). The mean ± SEM for each mouse is shown with white bars and lines. The numbers above the groups represent the mean ± SEM for each sex and genotype. Two-tailed P values were calculated by nested t test. (I) H&E-stained images of thyroid. Original magnification, ×40; scale bars: 25 μm.

Hepatobiliary Mn excretion is increased in WT mice loaded with dietary Mn. To understand the role of Slc30a10 in Mn homeostasis, we first evaluated systemic Mn excretion in WT mice on a control Mn (10 ppm) or high-Mn (2400 ppm) diet from weaning until tissue harvesting at 8 weeks of age. We selected the high-Mn diet on the basis of studies reporting increased tissue Mn levels without apparent toxicity (18, 32). These experiments provided a reference for Mn excretion in a mouse with functional Slc30a10 and Mn excess.

WT mice on a high-Mn diet accumulated Mn in blood, liver, bone, and other tissues (Figure 3, A and B). However, Mn levels were moderate compared with levels detected in Slc30a10KO/KO mice (Figure 1D and Figure 2A). The high-Mn diets led to decreased liver Slc30a10 RNA levels in female mice, decreased liver Slc39a8 and Slc39a14 RNA levels in all mice, but no changes in Slc30a10, Slc39a8, or Slc39a14 RNA levels in brain or duodenum (Supplemental Figure 5). Slc30a10KO/KO mice also had decreased liver Slc39a14 RNA levels and increased brain Slc39a8 RNA levels (Supplemental Figure 5). The significance of these expression changes is not clear at this time. Although copper and zinc levels were largely unaffected, blood and tissue iron levels were decreased in mice raised on a high-Mn diet, which most likely reflects shared mechanisms for Mn and iron absorption (Figure 3, C–H).

Figure 3 Tissue metal levels in 8-week-old WT mice raised on a control or high-Mn diet. C57BL/6NJ mice weaned onto a control Mn (10 ppm) or high-Mn (2400 ppm) diet were characterized at 8 weeks of age for blood (A, C, E, and G) and tissue (B, D, F, and H) levels of Mn (A and B), iron (Fe) (C and D), copper (Cu) (E and F), and zinc (Zn) (G and H). Data are presented as individual values and represent the mean ± SEM. Outliers (not shown) were identified by ROUT. P values were calculated by unpaired, 2-tailed t test. Removal of the outliers in A and B did not alter the identification of comparisons with P values below 0.05. No outliers were identified in C–H. n = 5 replicates/group, except for females on a 10 ppm diet (n = 4–5). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

To evaluate systemic Mn excretion in WT mice raised on a high-Mn diet, mice were retro-orbitally injected with 54Mn and housed overnight in metabolic cages for collection of feces and urine. We found that fecal 54Mn levels were elevated in WT mice on a high-Mn diet (Figure 4A). Urinary 54Mn levels were minimal compared with fecal 54Mn levels for all mice analyzed and were unaffected by diet (Figure 4B), a finding consistent with fecal excretion as the main route of Mn excretion. 54Mn levels were reduced in carcass and nearly all tissues and increased in the GI contents of mice raised on a high-Mn diet (Figure 4, C–E).

Figure 4 Hepatobiliary Mn excretion is increased in WT mice raised on a high-Mn diet. C57BL/6NJ mice weaned onto a control Mn (10 ppm) or high-Mn (2400 ppm) diet were characterized at 8 weeks of age. (A–D) 54Mn levels in feces (A), urine (B), tissues/compartments (C–E), and bile (F) after 54Mn injection and overnight housing in metabolic cages, presented as a percentage of total 54Mn levels. (G and H) Total biliary Mn (G) and copper (H) levels. For A–H, data are presented as individual values and represent the mean ± SEM. Two-tailed P values were calculated by unpaired t test. Outliers (not shown) were identified by ROUT. No outliers were identified in A–F or H. Removal of the outliers in G did not alter the identification of comparisons with P values below 0 .05. (I) Bile flow rates following bile duct ligation and gallbladder cannulation in female (left) and male (right) mice. Each data point represents the mean ± SEM. The values shown in I indicate the average slope of the line ± SEM for each group followed by the P value for comparison of line slopes by linear regression. n = 5 replicates/group except for females on a control Mn diet (n = 4–5). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Since Mn excretion is largely attributed to hepatobiliary excretion, we next assessed biliary Mn levels in WT mice on a control or high-Mn diet using 2 approaches. First, prior to tissue harvesting from the mice described above, we collected bile for 1 hour from anesthetized mice by ligation of the common bile duct proximal to the pancreas and cannulation of the gallbladder (see Supplemental Video 1). Biliary 54Mn levels were elevated in WT mice on a high-Mn diet (Figure 4F). Second, a separate set of mice were subjected to collection of nonradioactive bile followed by measurement of total biliary metal levels. In accordance with 54Mn levels, we observed that biliary Mn levels were increased in WT mice raised on a high-Mn diet (Figure 4G). Although copper is also excreted through the hepatobiliary system (33), biliary copper levels were not affected by diet in female mice but were decreased in male mice raised on a high-Mn diet (Figure 4H). During bile collections, we also assessed bile flow rates and found that the flow rates were decreased in male but not female mice raised on a high-Mn diet (Figure 4I). The significance of this is not clear, but it is unlikely that decreased bile volumes contributed to the increased biliary Mn levels observed with Mn excess.

Slc30a10 is essential for systemic and hepatobiliary Mn excretion. To understand the role of Slc30a10 in systemic and hepatobiliary Mn excretion, we next assessed Mn excretion in Slc30a10+/+ and Slc30a10KO/KO mice. To evaluate systemic Mn excretion, mice were retro-orbitally injected with 54Mn and housed overnight in metabolic cages for collection of urine and feces. In contrast to increased fecal 54Mn levels in WT mice raised on a high-Mn diet (Figure 4A), we observed that fecal 54Mn levels were moderately increased in male Slc30a10KO/KO mice and not increased in female Slc30a10KO/KO mice (Figure 5A). Given the severe levels of tissue Mn excess in Slc30a10KO/KO mice, these 54Mn fecal levels were inappropriately low, suggesting impaired systemic excretion. Urinary 54Mn levels were minimal compared with fecal 54Mn levels but were increased in male Slc30a10KO/KO mice (Figure 5B). A similar increase in urinary 54Mn levels has been shown in Slc39a14-deficient mice, another model of inherited Mn excess (18).

Figure 5 Slc30a10 is essential for systemic and hepatobiliary Mn excretion. Eight-week-old Slc30a10+/+ and Slc30a10KO/KO mice were characterized for (A and B) fecal (A) and urinary (B) 54Mn levels after retro-orbital 54Mn injection and overnight housing in metabolic cages (data are presented as a percentage of total 54Mn); (C and D) biliary Mn levels normalized to liver weight (C) and Mn content (D) (in D, biliary Mn levels from WT mice on a control or high-Mn diet are included for reference); and (E) biliary copper levels. (F–H) Mice underwent bile duct ligation, gallbladder cannulation, 54Mn/fluorescein injection into the portal vein, and bile collection for 2 hours. (F) Blood and liver 54Mn levels. (G and H) Bile volume (G) and biliary 54Mn levels (H) versus time for female (left) and male (right) mice. Each data point represents the mean ± SEM. Values shown in G and H indicate the average slope of the line ± SEM for each group followed by a P value for comparison of line slopes by linear regression. In A–F, data are presented as individual values and represent the mean ± SEM. Outliers (not shown) were identified by ROUT. Two-tailed P values were calculated by unpaired t test. No outliers were identified in A–C, E, or F. Removal of the outlier in D did not alter the identification of comparisons with a P value below 0.05. For all panels, n = 5 replicates/group, except for females on a high-Mn diet (n = 4). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

To assess biliary Mn and copper levels, bile was collected for 1 hour following bile duct ligation and gallbladder cannulation in Slc30a10+/+ and Slc30a10KO/KO mice. In contrast to the 800- to 2900-fold difference in biliary Mn levels between WT mice raised on a control or high-Mn diet (Figure 4G), biliary Mn levels were similar in Slc30a10+/+ and Slc30a10KO/KO mice (Figure 5C). When normalized to total liver Mn levels, biliary Mn levels were lower in Slc30a10KO/KO mice, whereas biliary Mn levels in WT mice raised on a high-Mn diet remained higher than in mice raised on a control Mn diet (Figure 5D). Female Slc30a10KO/KO mice had lower biliary copper levels than did Slc30a10+/+ mice (Figure 5E), a phenomenon we observed in Mn-loaded rats (34). Together, these results indicate that biliary Mn levels in Slc30a10KO/KO mice were inappropriately low, given the level of Mn excess in these mice.

To further explore the effect of Slc30a10 deficiency on biliary Mn excretion, we next assessed the rate of bile synthesis and 54Mn export into bile in Slc30a10+/+ and Slc30a10KO/KO mice using the surgical approach described above, with one difference. Immediately after bile duct ligation and gallbladder cannulation, we injected 54Mn into the portal vein. We found that blood 54Mn levels were minimal and liver 54Mn uptake was unimpaired, indicating intact Mn uptake into liver parenchyma (Figure 5F). Bile flow rates were similar in female Slc30a10+/+ and Slc30a10KO/KO mice but were decreased in male Slc30a10KO/KO mice (Figure 5G). This differed from our dietary studies, in which male mice raised on a high-Mn diet had decreased bile flow rates (Figure 4I). (The significance of this is unclear.) Biliary 54Mn levels were undetectable in Slc30a10KO/KO mice (Figure 5H). Overall, our analyses of biliary Mn excretion using nonradioactive and radioactive approaches indicated that Slc30a10 is essential for Mn export into bile.

Hepatocyte Slc30a10 deficiency does not recapitulate disease phenotypes. To further explore the role of Slc30a10 in hepatobiliary excretion, we next identified hepatic cell types that express Slc30a10. Slc30a10 RNA is abundantly expressed only in parenchymal cells (Figure 6A). As commercial antibodies do not reliably detect endogenous mouse Slc30a10 and our attempts at producing anti-Slc30a10 antibodies were unsuccessful (data not shown), we used CRISPR/Cas9 to introduce a GFP cDNA immediately upstream of the stop codon of the Slc30a10 gene (Slc30a10GFP/GFP) (Supplemental Figure 1F). We found that tissue Mn levels were similar in Slc30a10+/+ and Slc30a10GFP/GFP mice but were slightly increased in Slc30a10KO/GFP mice, suggesting that the GFP allele is mildly hypomorphic (Figure 6B). In Slc30a10GFP/GFP mice, liver fluorescence was most prominent in hepatocyte membranes, and the fluorescence pattern resembled staining with antibodies against MDR1, a canalicular membrane marker (Figure 6, C and D). This result is similar to that previously reported in cell lines (35).

Figure 6 Slc30a10 is localized to the canalicular hepatocyte membrane. (A) RNA levels of transporters and cell type–specific markers relative to Hprt1 levels: albumin (hepatocytes), Tek (sinusoidal endothelial cells), Pdgfrb (stellate cells), and Adgre1 (Kupffer cells). For each gene, the cell type with higher expression was set to 1, with the other groups normalized to that value. (B) Tissue Mn levels in 8-week-old Slc30a10+/+, Slc30a10KO/GFP, and Slc30a10GFP/GFP mice. (C) Fluorescence images of 2-month-old Slc30a10+/+ and Slc30a10GFP/GFP frozen liver sections. DAPI (blue); GFP (green). Original magnification, ×20; scale bars: 200 μm; original magnification, ×50 (enlarged inset). (D) Immunofluorescence images of frozen liver sections from 2-month-old Slc30a10GFP/GFP mice. DAPI (blue); anti-MDR1 (α-MDR1) (red). Original magnification, ×20 and ×50 (enlarged inset); scale bars: 200 μm. In A and B, data are presented as individual values and represent the mean ± SEM. In A, 2-tailed P values were calculated by unpaired t test. n = 5 replicates/group. In B, removal of the outliers identified by the ROUT method (0.962, 0.931 for female Slc30a10+/+ brain) resulted in a change in P value versus Slc30a10GFP/KO from P > 0.05 to P < 0.01. P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. n = 5–10 replicates/group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Since Slc30a10 is expressed in hepatocytes and is essential for biliary Mn excretion, we hypothesized that hepatocyte Slc30a10 is essential for Mn excretion. To this end, we generated mice with hepatocyte Slc30a10 deficiency using an albumin promoter–driven Cre recombinase transgene (Slc30a10lox/lox Alb) (Supplemental Figure 1C). We first characterized the effect of the Slc30a10lox allele and Alb transgene on Mn levels. Tissue Mn levels were largely similar between Slc30a10+/+ and Slc30a10lox/lox mice, and tissue Mn levels did not differ between Slc30a10+/+ and Slc30a10+/+ Alb mice (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). We next assessed Slc30a10 inactivation. Slc30a10lox/lox Alb mice exhibited a decrease of approximately 90% in liver Slc30a10 RNA levels at 3 weeks of age, whereas Slc30a10KO/KO mice had nearly undetectable levels at the same age (Supplemental Figure 6D). Given this and a preliminary analysis indicating a lack of Mn excess in 2-month-old mice (data not shown), we characterized Slc30a10lox/lox Alb mice at 4 months of age. Slc30a10lox/lox Alb mice had liver-specific Slc30a10 deficiency but only an approximately 2-fold increase in liver Mn levels and lesser increases in Mn levels in male bone and brain (Figure 7, A and B), in contrast to the severe Mn excess seen in Slc30a10KO/KO mice. Additionally, RBC levels, body size, and organ size were similar in Slc30a10lox/lox and Slc30a10lox/lox Alb mice (Supplemental Figure 6E and data not shown). Overall, these data indicated that Slc30a10 expression in hepatocytes of adult mice is not essential for systemic Mn homeostasis. A more prominent phenotype may have been observed in Slc30a10lox/lox Alb mice if the Alb transgene inactivated Slc30a10 earlier in development.

Figure 7 Hepatocyte Slc30a10 deficiency, irrespective of hepatocyte Slc40a1 deficiency, leads to minimal Mn excess. (A and B) Four-month-old Slc30a10lox/lox and Slc30a10lox/lox Alb mice were analyzed for (A) tissue Slc30a10/Hprt1 RNA ratios, normalized to female lox/lox levels. (B) Organ Mn levels. (C–F) Four-month-old Slc40a1fl/fl Slc30a10lox/lox and Slc40a1fl/fl Slc30a10lox/lox Alb mice were analyzed for (C and D) tissue RNA ratios of Slc30a10 (C) and Slc40a1 (D) to Hprt1, normalized to female fl/fl lox/lox levels, and (E and F) organ Mn (E) and iron (F) levels. In all panels, data are presented as individual values and represent the mean ± SEM. Outliers (not shown) were identified by ROUT. Two-tailed P values were calculated by unpaired t test. Removal of the outliers in A, B, and D did not alter the identification of comparisons with a P value below 0.05. No outliers were identified in C or F. Removal of the outlier in E (4.351 for male Slc30a10+/+ brain) changed the P value from P > 0.05 to P < 0.001. n = 5–7 replicates/group, except for female Slc30a10lox/lox, male Slc30a10lox/lox, and male Slc30a10lox/lox Alb (n = 4–5) mice. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Hepatocyte Slc40a1 does not compensate for hepatocyte Slc30a10 deficiency. Besides Slc30a10, Slc40a1 (ferroportin) is the only other transporter implicated in cellular Mn export in vivo (8, 13, 14). Since Slc40a1 is expressed on the basolateral hepatocyte membrane (36), we hypothesized that hepatocyte Slc40a1 could compensate for loss of hepatocyte Slc30a10 in Slc30a10lox/lox Alb mice by exporting Mn from the liver into blood for excretion from routes independent of the hepatobiliary system. To test this, we generated and characterized mice deficient in hepatocyte Slc30a10 and Slc40a1 (Slc40a1fl/fl Slc30a10lox/lox Alb) at 4 months of age. Quantitative PCR (qPCR) confirmed liver-specific Slc30a10 deficiency and decreased Slc40a1 expression (Figure 7, C and D). The retained Slc40a1 expression in liver most likely reflects expression in nonparenchymal cells (Figure 6A). Body weight and blood parameters were unaffected in Slc40a1fl/fl Slc30a10lox/lox Alb mice (data not shown). We observed minimal Mn excess in mutant mice bone (Figure 7E). Liver and female bone iron levels were slightly increased in Slc40a1fl/fl Slc30a10lox/lox Alb mice (Figure 7F), consistent with previous reports of aberrant iron levels in mice with liver Slc40a1 deficiency (37). Overall, these data indicated that hepatocyte Slc40a1 was not compensating for hepatocyte Slc30a10 deficiency and that long-term hepatocyte-specific deficiency of both proteins results in only minimal Mn excess.

Hepatocyte Slc30a10 is required for biliary Mn excretion. To further explore the minimal Slc30a10lox/lox Alb phenotype, we assessed systemic Mn excretion in Slc30a10lox/lox and Slc30a10lox/lox Alb mice. Mice were retro-orbitally injected with 54Mn and housed in metabolic cages overnight. 54Mn was predominantly excreted via feces, and we observed no differences in fecal or urinary 54Mn levels between Slc30a10lox/lox and Slc30a10lox/lox Alb mice (Figure 8, A and B). Prior to tissue harvesting, the mice were subjected to bile collection via gallbladder cannulation. Although liver 54Mn levels were increased in Slc30a10lox/lox Alb mice, biliary 54Mn counts were nearly undetectable in Slc30a10lox/lox Alb mice (Figure 8C). Total biliary Mn levels were minimal and copper levels unchanged in Slc30a10lox/lox Alb mice (Figure 8D), in contrast to the similar biliary Mn and reduced copper levels detected in Slc30a10KO/KO mice (Figure 5, C and E). To determine whether hepatic Slc30a10 deficiency affected hepatobiliary Mn excretion, we next assessed bile flow rates and 54Mn export into bile. Although the bile flow rates were similar in Slc30a10lox/lox and Slc30a10lox/lox Alb mice, the biliary 54Mn levels were minimal in mutant mice (Figure 8, E and F). Overall, these data indicated that hepatocyte Slc30a10 is essential for biliary Mn excretion but dispensable for systemic Mn homeostasis in adult mice. Taken together with the severe Mn excess seen in Slc30a10KO/KO mice, these data also suggested that other sites of Slc30a10 expression may compensate for impaired hepatobiliary Mn excretion.

Figure 8 Hepatic Slc30a10 is essential for hepatobiliary Mn excretion. Four-month-old Slc30a10lox/lox and Slc30a10lox/lox Alb mice were analyzed for fecal (A), urinary (B), and liver and bile (C) 54Mn levels after 54Mn injection, overnight housing in metabolic cages, gallbladder cannulation, and 1-hour bile collection. Levels are expressed as a percentage of total 54Mn levels. (D) Total biliary Mn and copper levels, normalized to liver mass. (E and F) Another set of female (left) and male (right) mice underwent bile duct ligation, gallbladder cannulation, 54Mn/fluorescein injection via the portal vein, and 1-hour bile collection. (E) Biliary volumes. (F) Bile 54Mn levels. In A–D, data are presented as individual values and represent the mean ± SEM. Outliers (data not shown) were identified by ROUT. Two-tailed P values were calculated by unpaired t test. No outliers were detected in A–D. In E, each data point represent the mean ± SEM. Values shown in F indicate the average slope of the line ± SEM for each group followed by a P value for comparison of the line slopes by linear regression. For all panels, n = 4–7 replicates/group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

Enterocyte Slc30a10 contributes to the regulation of tissue Mn levels. qPCR revealed abundant Slc30a10 RNA expression in the GI tract, with the highest expression detected in the duodenum (Figure 9A). Slc30a10GFP/GFP mice exhibited fluorescence on the apical surface of duodenal enterocytes and cecal epithelium (Figure 9B) and sporadically on the apical surface of large intestine enterocytes (data not shown). To determine the contribution of intestinal Slc30a10 to Mn homeostasis, we used a villin promoter–driven Cre recombinase transgene to generate mice with enterocyte-specific Slc30a10 deficiency (Slc30a10lox/lox Vil) (Supplemental Figure 1D). At 4 months of age, we found that tissue Mn levels were largely similar between Slc30a10+/+ and Slc30a10+/+ Vil mice, suggesting that the Cre transgene did not impact Mn homeostasis (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). qPCR confirmed Slc30a10 deficiency in small intestine and intact Slc30a10 expression in liver, brain, stomach, cecum, and large intestine (Figure 9C). Slc30a10lox/lox Vil mice had normal body weights and RBC counts (data not shown and Supplemental Figure 6E). Slc30a10lox/lox Vil mice had increased Mn levels in liver, bone, duodenum, and male brain (Figure 9D). Together, these data suggested that Slc30a10 in the small intestines contributes to Mn homeostasis.

Figure 9 Enterocyte Slc30a10 contributes to the regulation of Mn levels. (A) Slc30a10/Hprt1 RNA ratios in 8-week-old female C57BL/6NJ mouse tissues. Small intestines were equally sectioned into 7 segments (sm. int. 1–7). (B) Fluorescence images of frozen duodenal and cecal sections from 2-month-old Slc30a10+/+ and Slc30a10GFP/GFP mice. DAPI (blue); GFP (green). Original magnification, ×20 and ×60 (enlarged insets); scale bars: 200 μm. (C and D) Four-month-old Slc30a10lox/lox and Slc30a10lox/lox Vil mice were analyzed for (C) tissue Slc30a10/Hprt1 RNA ratios, normalized to female lox/lox levels (“Duodenum” refers to the proximal 4 cm of small intestines; “small intestines” refers to the remaining organ) and (D) organ Mn levels. For all panels except B, data are presented as individual values and represent the mean ± SEM. For C and D, outliers (not shown) were identified by ROUT. Two-tailed P values were calculated by unpaired t test. Removal of 1 outlier in C and 2 outliers in D did not affect the designation of the comparisons with a P value below 0.05. Removal of the outlier in D (16.5 in female Slc30a10lox/lox Vil liver) changed the P value from P > 0.05 to P < 0.01. n = 5–8 replicates/group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Hepatocyte and enterocyte Slc30a10 both contribute to the regulation of tissue Mn levels. To determine whether Slc30a10 expression in small intestines was compensating for liver Slc30a10 deficiency in Slc30a10lox/lox Alb mice, we generated mice with hepatic and enterocyte Slc30a10 deficiency (Slc30a10lox/lox Alb Vil) (Supplemental Figure 1E). At 4 months of age, we observed that Slc30a10 expression was deficient in liver and duodenum but retained in the brains of Slc30a10lox/lox Alb Vil mice (Figure 10A). Although hepatic Mn levels were lower in Slc30a10lox/lox Alb Vil mice than in Slc30a10KO/KO mice, duodenal Mn levels in Slc30a10lox/lox Alb Vil mice matched those in Slc30a10KO/KO mice (Figure 10B). Slc30a10lox/lox Alb Vil mice also had increased Mn levels in other tissues and blood (Figure 10, C and D). Slc30a10lox/lox Alb Vil mice had normal body weights and RBC counts (data not shown and Supplemental Figure 6E). Whole blood copper levels did not differ significantly, whereas iron and zinc levels were elevated in Slc30a10lox/lox Alb Vil mice (Figure 10, E–G). These results suggested that expression of Slc30a10 in both hepatocytes and enterocytes of the small intestines contributes to the regulation of Mn levels.

Figure 10 Hepatocyte and enterocyte Slc30a10 deficiency does not recapitulate the organ Mn excess seen in global Slc30a10 deficiency. Slc30a10lox/lox, Slc30a10lox/lox Alb, Slc30a10lox/lox Vil, and Slc30a10lox/lox Alb Vil mice were analyzed at 4 months of age for (A) Slc30a10/Hprt1 RNA ratios, normalized to female lox/lox levels, and (B and C) organ Mn levels. Data from Figure 1D, Figure 7B, and Figure 9D were reproduced in B for reference. (D–G) Blood Mn (D), copper (E), iron (F), and zinc (G) levels. Data for males and females were pooled. In all panels, data are presented as individual values and represent the mean ± SEM. Outliers (data not shown) were identified by the ROUT method. In A and C, 2-tailed P values were calculated by unpaired t test. In B, D–G, P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Only P values involving Slc30a10lox/lox Alb Vil mice are indicated in B. No outliers were identified in A, B, or D–G. Removal of 1 outlier in C did not alter the designation of comparisons with a P value below 0.05. n = 5–10 replicates/group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Mn excretion by enterocytes in the small intestines is dependent on Slc30a10. To assess the function of Slc30a10 in enterocytes of the small intestines, we devised a surgical approach in which the hepatopancreatic duct (HPD) was ligated just proximal to its insertion into the duodenum in Slc30a10lox/lox Vil mice. (In mice, unlike in humans, the pancreatic duct merges with the common bile duct to form the HPD, which drains bile and pancreatic fluid into the small intestines.) Mice received an injection of 54Mn via the portal vein, and then 54Mn content in tissues and GI tract contents were assessed 1 hour later. We also performed this analysis in Slc30a10lox/lox Vil mice without ligation and in Slc30a10lox/lox, Slc30a10lox/lox Alb, and Slc30a10lox/lox Alb Vil mice with and without ligation. This approach was similar to that used to assess biliary Mn excretion except that the gallbladder was not cannulated and the bile duct was ligated at the hepatopancreatic ampulla, thereby blocking excretion from both the liver and pancreas. (Note that this approach would not occlude pancreatic accessory ducts that can be present in mice and drain fluid into small intestines without merging with the hepatobiliary tract; ref. 38.)

Blood 54Mn levels were minimal in all groups, indicating that tissue 54Mn levels largely reflected tissue 54Mn uptake (Figure 11A). HPD ligation did not have a significant effect on pancreatic 54Mn levels in most genotypes (Figure 11B) but did result in bile accumulation within the gallbladder (data not shown). Liver 54Mn levels were decreased by HPD ligation in Slc30a10lox/lox Alb and Slc30a10lox/lox Vil mice (Figure 11C). 54Mn levels, counted in gallbladder and bile contained within the gallbladder, were decreased in Slc30a10lox/lox Alb mice and male Slc30a10lox/lox Alb Vil mice compared with Slc30a10lox/lox mice, consistent with the essential role for Slc30a10 in biliary Mn export (Figure 11D). HPD ligation increased bile and gallbladder 54Mn levels in Slc30a10lox/lox and Slc30a10lox/lox Vil mice (Figure 11D). Although direct comparisons of 54Mn in bile and gallbladder should be made carefully between groups with and without ligation due to the differences in bile volumes within gallbladders, the large increase in bile and gallbladder 54Mn levels observed in Slc30a10lox/lox Vil mice is likely too large to only reflect differences in bile volume and may reflect an essential role for Slc30a10, whereby 54Mn can be excreted by enterocytes in the small intestines. This will be explored in more detail in the discussion.

Figure 11 Slc30a10 in both hepatocytes and enterocytes contributes to the regulation of Mn levels. Slc30a10lox/lox with or without Alb and/or Vil underwent 54Mn/fluorescein injection via the portal vein with (+) or without (–) prior HPD ligation (Lig). Samples were collected after 1 hour. Data for females and males were pooled. Data are presented as individual values and represent the mean ± SEM. Outliers (not shown) were identified by ROUT. To compare groups with and without ligation or specific genotypes with lox/lox mice that underwent the same surgical treatment, 2-tailed P values were calculated by unpaired t test and are indicated above the brackets at the top of the panels: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, for comparisons between mice of the same genotype with and without ligation; ##P < 0.01 and ###P < 0.001, for comparisons between the indicated mouse genotype and Slc30a10lox/lox mice that underwent the same surgical treatment (ligation or no ligation). The values in parentheses represent P values for select groups. Removal of the outlier in A (0.060 in female Slc30a10lox/lox Vil with ligation) changed the P value from P > 0.05 to P < 0.01. No outliers were identified in B–I. n = 6–11 replicates/group.

We next assessed 54Mn levels in specific organs within the GI tract. We found that stomach 54Mn levels were increased in Slc30a10lox/lox Alb and Slc30a10lox/lox Vil mice compared with levels in Slc30a10lox/lox mice with ligation and were increased by HPD ligation in Slc30a10lox/lox Alb and Slc30a10lox/lox Vil mice (Figure 11E). 54Mn levels in stomach contents were low or undetectable in all groups (data not shown). Ligation increased 54Mn levels in the small intestines and decreased 54Mn levels in small intestine contents in Slc30a10lox/lox Vil mice (Figure 11, F and G). As ligation would block 54Mn excretion from liver and pancreas into small intestines, this result is consistent with a role for enterocyte Slc30a10 in Mn excretion.

Given that Slc30a10 is expressed in the epithelial lining of the cecum (Figure 9B), we next assessed 54Mn levels in both tissue and contents of cecum and large intestines. We observed increased, or a trend toward increased, 54Mn levels in cecum and large intestines within most groups when comparing mice with and without ligation (Figure 11, H and I). 54Mn levels in the contents of the cecum and large intestines varied largely within groups, which made interpretations difficult (data not shown). This variation may be attributed to the 1-hour time point, which may not be long enough to observe significant excretion of 54Mn by these tissues.