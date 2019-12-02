Manganese homeostasis: from rare single-gene disorders to complex phenotypes and diseases

Commentary 10.1172/JCI133120

Address correspondence to: Daniel J. Rader, 11-125 Smilow Center for Translational Research, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 215.573.4176; Email: rader@pennmedicine.upenn.edu .

Manganese (Mn) participates in a variety of distinct physiological processes, including acting as a cofactor for several enzymes and metalloenzymes, in addition to playing a role in immune function, endocrine function, hematopoiesis, and oxidative stress regulation. Mn homeostasis is tightly regulated via intestinal absorption and hepatobiliary and intestinal excretion. In this issue of the JCI, Mercadante and colleagues explored the role of the metal transporter Slc30a10 in vivo using a mouse model system. The authors used whole-body and tissue-specific gene knockouts to show that Slc30a10 is paramount for Mn excretion in the liver and small intestines. These findings provide further insights into mechanisms for Mn homeostasis as well as potential targets for addressing Mn-associated disorders or environmental exposures.

