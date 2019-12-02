Commentary 10.1172/JCI133120

Manganese homeostasis: from rare single-gene disorders to complex phenotypes and diseases

Nathan Katz and Daniel J. Rader

Smilow Center for Translational Research, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: Daniel J. Rader, 11-125 Smilow Center for Translational Research, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 215.573.4176; Email: rader@pennmedicine.upenn.edu.

Find articles by Katz, N. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Smilow Center for Translational Research, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: Daniel J. Rader, 11-125 Smilow Center for Translational Research, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 215.573.4176; Email: rader@pennmedicine.upenn.edu.

Find articles by Rader, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

First published November 4, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 12 on December 2, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(12):5082–5085. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI133120.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published November 4, 2019 - Version history

Manganese (Mn) participates in a variety of distinct physiological processes, including acting as a cofactor for several enzymes and metalloenzymes, in addition to playing a role in immune function, endocrine function, hematopoiesis, and oxidative stress regulation. Mn homeostasis is tightly regulated via intestinal absorption and hepatobiliary and intestinal excretion. In this issue of the JCI, Mercadante and colleagues explored the role of the metal transporter Slc30a10 in vivo using a mouse model system. The authors used whole-body and tissue-specific gene knockouts to show that Slc30a10 is paramount for Mn excretion in the liver and small intestines. These findings provide further insights into mechanisms for Mn homeostasis as well as potential targets for addressing Mn-associated disorders or environmental exposures.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
5083 Page 5082 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $830
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement