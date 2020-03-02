The anti-IgE mAb omalizumab induces adverse reactions by engaging Fcγ receptors

We first coincubated omalizumab and human IgE (termed IgE herein) in vitro to form ICs, and assessed the molecular mass of these ICs by size exclusion chromatography coupled to static light scattering (SEC-SLS). As reported previously (14, 15), these ICs were of limited size, mainly consisting of trimeric structures (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129697DS1). It was initially suggested that such small ICs have a low potential to engage FcγRs (15). However, we found that these ICs potently bind all activating human FcγRs (FcγRI, IIA, IIIA, and IIIB), but not the inhibitory FcγRIIB that has the lowest affinity for human IgG1 among FcγRs (16) (Figure 1A). As expected, we also observed that omalizumab binds human complement component C1q in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Omalizumab/IgE ICs bind FcγRs and activate neutrophils. (A) Binding of preformed IgE/omalizumab ICs to FcγRs in CHO cells stably transfected with each one of the human FcγRs (16). Upper histograms show binding of an anti-FLAG mAb as a control for FcγR expression. Lower histograms show binding of ICs or IgE FITC alone. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (B) Binding of omalizumab to human C1q assessed by ELISA. An irrelevant IgG1 mutated in its Fc portion at position 322 (K 322 A) to preclude binding to C1q was used as a negative control. Results in B show mean ± SD from data pooled from 2 independent experiments (total of n = 4 replicates). Expression of CD66b (C), CD62L (D), and CD32 (E) on purified CD45+CD15+ human neutrophils after 1 hour of incubation with omalizumab/IgE immobilized ICs, IgE, or medium alone. Results in C–E show values from neutrophils from individual donors normalized against cells stimulated with medium alone; bars indicate mean ± SEM of n = 7 total values per group pooled from 3 independent experiments. (F) CD62L expression on CD11b+Ly6G+ neutrophils purified form hFcγRKI or FcγRnull mice after 1 hour of incubation with ICs or medium. Results in F show values from individual mice with bars indicating mean ± SEM pooled from 2 (FcγRnull; total n = 4/group) or 3 (hFcγRKI; total n = 5/group) independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 using 1-way ANOVA in B, contrast linear model in C–E, and Welch test in F. For further details on the statistical analysis, please refer to Supplemental Table 1.

As neutrophils were reported to contribute to IgG-mediated inflammation and anaphylaxis (17), we next evaluated whether omalizumab/IgE ICs can activate neutrophils through engagement of FcγRs. We purified neutrophils from healthy donors and incubated these cells with omalizumab/IgE ICs. We found that such ICs induce marked upregulation of CD66b and downregulation of CD62L on the surface of neutrophils, which are considered hallmarks of neutrophil activation (18, 19) (Figure 1, C and D). The ICs also induced downregulation of FcγRII (CD32) (Figure 1E). As human neutrophils express FcγRIIA and not FcγRIIB (20), and omalizumab/IgE ICs do not bind FcγRIIB (Figure 1A), our results indicate that the ICs induce active engagement of FcγRIIA on neutrophils.

To further confirm the role of FcγRs in neutrophil activation, we performed similar experiments with neutrophils purified from hFcγRKI mice (in which all mouse FcγRs have been replaced with human FcγRs) or FcγRnull mice (deficient for all FcγRs) (Figure 1F) (21). Omalizumab/IgE ICs induced a downregulation of CD62L in neutrophils from hFcγRKI mice, but not in neutrophils from FcγRnull mice (Figure 1F), demonstrating that omalizumab/IgE can activate neutrophils through engagement of human FcγRs.

The most frequent side effect observed with omalizumab is skin inflammation (13). We hypothesized that such local inflammation could be a consequence of FcγRs engagement. To assess this, we injected omalizumab/IgE ICs subcutaneously into hairless (to avoid shaving-induced skin inflammation) nude hFcγRKI mice and nude FcγRnull mice, and assessed skin inflammation after 2 hours by bioluminescence imaging of myeloperoxidase (MPO) activity (20, 22). We observed strong MPO activity at the site of IC injection in hFcγRKI mice (Figure 2, A and B). By contrast, MPO activity was markedly reduced upon injection of IgE alone or omalizumab alone, or injection of ICs in FcγRnull mice. Thus, our results indicate that omalizumab/IgE ICs can induce skin inflammation through engagement of hFcγRs.

Figure 2 Omalizumab/IgE ICs induce skin inflammation and anaphylaxis through engagement of FcγRs in FcγR-humanized mice. Representative bioluminescent images (A) and quantification (B) of MPO activity 2 hours after subcutaneous injection of IgE/omalizumab ICs in nude hFcγRKI mice (n = 9) or nude FcγRnull mice (n = 8). Regions of interest outlined in red in A surround sites of injection. Data in B are mean ± SEM pooled from 2 independent experiments. (C and D) Changes in body temperature (Δ°C [mean ± SEM]) after intravenous injection of IgE/omalizumab ICs into hFcγRKI mice (n = 13) or FcγRnull mice (n = 9) (C), or hFcγRKI mice (n = 9) or hFcγRKI C1q–/– mice (n = 8). Data are pooled from 3 (C) or 2 (D) independent experiments. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001 by contrast test in linear model (B and C) or ANOVA (D). For additional details on the statistical analysis, please refer to Supplemental Table 1.

The most dramatic side effect reported for omalizumab is anaphylaxis (12, 13). We thus assessed whether omalizumab/IgE ICs can induce anaphylaxis in hFcγRKI mice. Intravenous injection of ICs induced significant hypothermia (the main readout of anaphylaxis in mice, ref. 23) in hFcγRKI mice (Figure 2C). Importantly, hypothermia was not observed upon IC injection in FcγRnull mice (Figure 2C) or injection of IgE or omalizumab alone in hFcγRKI mice (Supplemental Figure 2), demonstrating that the ICs induce systemic anaphylaxis through engagement of human FcγRs. Previous work indicates that hFcγRIIA contributes to experimental anaphylaxis in humanized mice (21, 24, 25). We did not observe anaphylaxis in FcγRnull mice transgenic for hFcγRIIA (which express only hFcγRIIA, ref. 21), indicating that hFcγRIIA is not sufficient to trigger omalizumab/IgE-mediated anaphylaxis (Supplemental Figure 3A). By contrast, anaphylaxis was markedly reduced in hFcγRKI mice pretreated with a blocking mAb against hFcγRIII (Supplemental Figure 3B). This suggests that hFcγRIII plays an important role in omalizumab/IgE-mediated anaphylaxis. These results have to be interpreted carefully, as we cannot exclude that pretreatment with the anti-hFcγRIII mAb induces engagement of the receptor to some extent, thereby desensitizing cells expressing hFcγRIII.

Since omalizumab also binds complement component C1q (Figure 1B), we assessed the potential contribution of C1q to IC-induced anaphylaxis. We found that anaphylaxis is markedly reduced in hFcγRKIC1q–/– mice, which express all hFcγRs but lack mouse C1q (Figure 2D). Although further work is required to confirm the implication of human C1q, our data strongly suggest that the complement pathway plays an important role, through C1q engagement, in omalizumab/IgE-induced anaphylaxis.

Based on these results, we decided to produce an Fc-engineered form of omalizumab (using available omalizumab V H and V L sequences, ref. 4) lacking the N-linked glycan attached to asparagine 297 in the Fc portion (N 297 A mutation) to reduce binding to FcγRs and complement (20, 26). We refer to this mAb as NA anti-IgE. As a control, we also produced a nonmutated version of this mAb (WT anti-IgE). Both the WT and NA anti-IgE mainly formed trimers when incubated with IgE in vitro (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D), which is consistent with the data we obtained using commercial omalizumab (Supplemental Figure 1). As expected, ICs made of IgE and the WT anti-IgE could bind all activating FcγRs, whereas binding to FcγRs was markedly reduced with ICs made of IgE and the NA anti-IgE (Figure 3A). Indeed, IgE/NA anti-IgE ICs could only bind to FcγRI, which is consistent with a previous report showing that the N 297 A mutation does not abrogate binding to this high-affinity FcγR (27). In addition, WT anti-IgE could bind human C1q (Supplemental Figure 4E), but we detected no binding to C1q with the NA anti-IgE (Supplemental Figure 4E). Finally, we observed activation of human neutrophils with ICs made of IgE and the WT anti-IgE, but markedly reduced activation with ICs made of IgE and the NA anti-IgE (Figure 3, B–D).

Figure 3 Fc-engineered anti-IgE antibodies display markedly reduced FcγR-binding and neutrophil activation. (A) Binding of ICs made of FITC-IgE and WT anti-IgE or Fc-engineered N297A (NA) anti-IgE. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. Expression of CD66b (B), CD62L (C), and CD32 (D) on purified CD45+CD15+ human neutrophils after 1 hour of incubation with IgE/WT anti-IgE or IgE/NA anti-IgE ICs or medium alone. Results in B–D show values from neutrophils from individual donors normalized against cells stimulated with medium alone. Bars indicate mean ± SEM pooled from 3 independent experiments (total n = 7/group). (E) 100 μg of WT or NA anti-IgE was injected i.p. into hFcγRKIhFcRnKIhβ2mKI mice, and serum was collected at different time points. Levels of anti-IgE mAbs were measured by ELISA. Data are indicated as mean ± SEM pooled from 2 independent experiments (n = 13/group). ***P < 0.001 by contrast linear model in B–D and ANOVA in E. For additional details on the statistical analysis, please refer to Supplemental Table 1.

FcRn/β2m heterodimers extend the half-life of IgG by reducing lysosomal degradation in endothelial cells (28). To assess the half-life of our anti-IgE mAbs in vivo, we used hFcγRKIhFcRnKIhβ2mKI mice, which recapitulate binding of IgG to all human FcγRs and to the human FcRn-β2m complex (Supplemental Figure 5) (29). We injected WT or NA anti-IgE into hFcγRKIhFcRnKIhβ2mKI mice, and observed similar mAb levels in sera collected at different time points (Figure 3E). We obtained similar results when comparing the half-life of commercial omalizumab and the Fc-engineered NA anti-IgE (Supplemental Figure 6). Altogether, these results demonstrate that the N 297 A mutation does not affect the half-life of the anti-IgE mAb in vivo.

We also verified that the N 297 A mutation does not affect the ability of the anti-IgE mAb to block IgE. Both the WT and NA anti-IgE recognized IgE with the same affinity (Supplemental Figure 7A), and were equally potent at blocking binding of IgE to human mast cells (Supplemental Figure 7B). Moreover, we showed that pretreatment of hFcεRITg mice (which express the human IgE receptor hFcεRI, ref. 30) with either omalizumab or the NA anti-IgE can block IgE-mediated anaphylaxis (Figure 4A). Altogether, our results demonstrate that the Fc-engineered NA anti-IgE is equally potent as omalizumab at blocking IgE-mediated allergic reactions.

Figure 4 Fc-engineered anti-IgE antibodies block IgE-mediated anaphylaxis but do not induce FcγR-dependent inflammation. (A) Changes in body temperature (Δ°C [mean ± SEM]) after i.v. challenge with 500 μg nitrophenyl-coupled BSA (NP-BSA) in hFcεRITg mice pretreated i.v. with 700 μg omalizumab, NA anti-IgE, or PBS 30 minutes before sensitization with anti-NP IgE (10 μg). Data in A are pooled from 2 independent experiments (total n = 4–6/group). hFcεRI–mice were used as a control. Representative bioluminescent images (B) and quantification (C) of MPO activity 2 hours after subcutaneous injection of IgE/omalizumab or IgE/NA anti-IgE ICs in nude hFcγRKI or nude FcγRnull mice. Regions of interest outlined in red surround the site of injection. Bars in C indicate mean ± SEM pooled from 5 (nude hFcγRKI, total n = 18) or 4 (nude FcγRnull, total n = 11) independent experiments. The color bar represents bioluminescent signal in radiance (p/sec/cm2/sr). (D) Changes in body temperature (Δ°C [mean ± SEM]) after i.v. injection of IgE/omalizumab (n = 10) or IgE/NA anti-IgE (n = 11) into hFcγRKI mice. Data in D are pooled from 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001 by contrast test linear model (A and C) or 2-way repeated-measures (ANOVA) (D). For additional details on the statistical analysis, please refer to Supplemental Table 1.

We then compared skin inflammation induced by IgE/omalizumab or IgE/NA anti-IgE ICs in hFcγRKI mice. Injection of IgE/omalizumab ICs induced marked MPO activity in the skin (Figure 4, B and C). This was reduced to levels observed with injection of IgE alone in hFcγRKI mice injected with IgE/NA anti-IgE ICs (Figure 4, B and C). Finally, we compared the ability of ICs made of IgE and omalizumab or the NA anti-IgE to induce anaphylaxis in hFcγRKI mice. We observed anaphylaxis in mice injected with IgE/omalizumab ICs but not in mice injected with IgE/NA anti-IgE ICs (Figure 4D).

In summary, our findings demonstrate that omalizumab forms ICs with IgE, which can activate neutrophils and induce skin inflammation and systemic anaphylaxis through human FcγRs in FcγR-humanized mice. Such findings could explain some of the side effects that have been described in patients treated with omalizumab (12, 13). One must be careful when extrapolating these findings obtained in humanized mice to humans, as very few data have been reported supporting the existence of FcγR-mediated anaphylaxis in humans. However, one recent report provides evidence of an IgG-induced, FcγR-dependent neutrophil activation pathway in anaphylaxis to neuromuscular-blocking agents (NMBAs) in humans (31), which reinforces the potential clinical relevance of our findings. The Fc-engineered anti-IgE mAb we developed is equally potent as omalizumab at blocking IgE-mediated allergic reactions but does not induce FcγR-mediated inflammation. It could thus potentially be used in patients with very high levels of IgE and/or in patients with a history of anaphylaxis or other adverse reactions to omalizumab. Finally, we envision that IC-mediated engagement of FcγRs could be a more general mechanism of therapeutic mAb-mediated adverse reactions.