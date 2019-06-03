Advertisement

Retraction Free access | 10.1172/JCI129688

Stimulation of natural killer cells with a CD137-specific antibody enhances trastuzumab efficacy in xenotransplant models of breast cancer

Holbrook E. Kohrt, Roch Houot, Kipp Weiskopf, Matthew J. Goldstein, Ferenc Scheeren, Debra Czerwinski, A. Dimitrios Colevas, Wen-Kai Weng, Michael F. Clarke, Robert W. Carlson, Frank E. Stockdale, Joseph A. Mollick, Lieping Chen, and Ronald Levy

Find articles by Kohrt, H. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Houot, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Weiskopf, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Goldstein, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Scheeren, F. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Czerwinski, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Colevas, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Weng, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Clarke, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Carlson, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Stockdale, F. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Mollick, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Chen, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Levy, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published June 3, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 6 on June 3, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(6):2595–2595. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129688.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published June 3, 2019 - Version history

Related article:

Stimulation of natural killer cells with a CD137-specific antibody enhances trastuzumab efficacy in xenotransplant models of breast cancer
Holbrook E. Kohrt, … , Lieping Chen, Ronald Levy
Holbrook E. Kohrt, … , Lieping Chen, Ronald Levy
Categories: Research Article Oncology

Stimulation of natural killer cells with a CD137-specific antibody enhances trastuzumab efficacy in xenotransplant models of breast cancer

Abstract

Trastuzumab, a monoclonal antibody targeting human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2; also known as HER-2/neu), is indicated for the treatment of women with either early stage or metastatic HER2+ breast cancer. It kills tumor cells by several mechanisms, including antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC). Strategies that enhance the activity of ADCC effectors, including NK cells, may improve the efficacy of trastuzumab. Here, we have shown that upon encountering trastuzumab-coated, HER2-overexpressing breast cancer cells, human NK cells become activated and express the costimulatory receptor CD137. CD137 activation, which was dependent on NK cell expression of the FcγRIII receptor, occurred both in vitro and in the peripheral blood of women with HER2-expressing breast cancer after trastuzumab treatment. Stimulation of trastuzumab-activated human NK cells with an agonistic mAb specific for CD137 killed breast cancer cells (including an intrinsically trastuzumab-resistant cell line) more efficiently both in vitro and in vivo in xenotransplant models of human breast cancer, including one using a human primary breast tumor. The enhanced cytotoxicity was restricted to antibody-coated tumor cells. This sequential antibody strategy, combining a tumor-targeting antibody with a second antibody that activates the host innate immune system, may improve the therapeutic effects of antibodies against breast cancer and other HER2-expressing tumors.

Authors

Holbrook E. Kohrt, Roch Houot, Kipp Weiskopf, Matthew J. Goldstein, Ferenc Scheeren, Debra Czerwinski, A. Dimitrios Colevas, Wen-Kai Weng, Michael F. Clarke, Robert W. Carlson, Frank E. Stockdale, Joseph A. Mollick, Lieping Chen, Ronald Levy

×

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2012;122(3):1066–1075. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI61226

Citation for this retraction: J Clin Invest. 2019;129(6):2595. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129688

Stanford University School of Medicine recently notified the JCI of concerns regarding Figure 4, A and C, and indicated that the original source data for these figures could not be located. In accordance with the institutional recommendation, the JCI is retracting this article.

Footnotes

See the related article at Stimulation of natural killer cells with a CD137-specific antibody enhances trastuzumab efficacy in xenotransplant models of breast cancer.

Version history
  • Version 1 (June 3, 2019): Print issue publication
Advertisement
Advertisement