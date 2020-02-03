Follicular T helper cells shape the HCV-specific CD4+ T cell repertoire after virus elimination

Increase in HCV-specific CD4+ T cell frequencies within 2 weeks after initiation of antiviral therapy. In order to monitor changes of HCV-specific CD4+ T cell frequencies throughout the course of antiviral therapy, we performed next-generation sequencing–based (NGS-based) HLA typing in a cohort of 248 patients with chronic HCV infection undergoing DAA therapy. Whole blood samples from patients who were HLA-DRB1*01:01–positive or HLA-DRB1*15:01–positive were taken before treatment initiation (baseline), 2 weeks after treatment initiation (W2), at the end of therapy (EOT), and 24 weeks after the end of treatment (follow-up) after written informed consent. MHC class II tetramer staining with bead-based enrichment was performed in 44 patients. In general, frequencies of HCV-specific CD4+ T cells were found to be very low and only detectable after bead-based tetramer enrichment in 29 of 44 patients at baseline (Figure 1, Figure 2A, Supplemental Figures 1 and 2, and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129642DS1). Interestingly, however, we observed a significant increase in HCV-specific CD4+ T cell frequencies as early as 2 weeks after initiating antiviral therapy (median at baseline and W2: 6.9 × 10–4 and 1.5 × 10–3, respectively; Figure 2, A–C). Following W2, CD4+ T cell frequencies tended to decrease and were found to be similar at follow-up compared with those at baseline (Figure 2, A–C). The increased frequency at W2 compared with baseline was observed in the majority of patients. While frequencies declined in 5 out of 40 patients (12.5%) who could be analyzed at both time points or remained undetectable in 7 out of 40 patients (17.5%), 28 out of 40 patients (70%) showed an increase in HCV-specific CD4+ T cell frequencies at W2 compared with baseline (Figure 2D). Importantly, detection rates of HCV-specific CD4+ T cells or changes in frequency from baseline to W2 were largely independent from the viral genotype; however, patients who were HLA-DRB1*15:01–positive were more likely to mount a detectable CD4+ T cell response (Supplemental Figure 3). As expected, viral titers and alanine transaminase levels rapidly declined after treatment initiation (Supplemental Figure 4). Collectively, these data suggest that DAA therapy can reinvigorate the circulating pool of HCV-specific CD4+ T cells.

Figure 1 Flow chart outlining the study design and the composition of the cohort. Patients with chronic HCV undergoing DAA therapy were HLA typed. Patients with HLA-DRB1-01:01 or HLA-DRB1-15:01 were used for magnetic bead–based enrichment of antigen-specific CD4+ T cells and used for further analysis. Plasma samples of 27 patients with chronic HCV undergoing DAA therapy were used for CXCL13 ELISA and 37 plasma samples for nAb analysis.

Figure 2 Frequency of HCV-specific CD4+ T cells increases shortly after initiation of DAA therapy. (A and B) PBMCs from patients positive for HLA-DRB1*01:01 or HLA-DRB1*15:01, chronically infected with HCV undergoing DAA therapy were acquired before antiviral therapy (baseline), at W2 after initiation of therapy, at EOT, and at follow-up (24 weeks after EOT). Bead-based tetramer enrichment and surface staining were performed as described in the Methods section prior to analysis by flow cytometry. (A) Frequencies of HCV-specific CD4+ T cells within CD4+ T cells are shown as percentage and (B) as fold change compared with baseline frequencies (n = 29). (C) Representative pseudocolor flow cytometry plots with the corresponding frequency are shown for 2 patients (P3 and P15). (D) Frequencies of HCV-specific CD4+ T cells at baseline were subtracted from the frequencies at W2 to visualize the decrease or increase in the frequency. All patients analyzed at both time points are included in the analysis (n = 40). Dots represent the frequency at baseline and bars represent the calculated decrease or increase in the frequency (W2 – baseline). Each symbol represents 1 patient, bars represent medians (A and B). ****P < 0.0001, nonparametric distribution with Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed-rank test was applied between indicated groups. Due to multiple comparisons (n = 3), significance level was adjusted using Bonferroni’s correction and P values of < 0.01 were considered statistically significant. Thus, P values > 0.01 are not indicated.

Downregulation of inhibitory receptors and activation markers on HCV-specific CD4+ T cells during DAA therapy. Due to the low frequencies of HCV-specific CD4+ T cells in the chronic phase of HCV infection, information on their ex vivo phenotype is limited. Although some data exist on the hierarchy of inhibitory receptors (15), data on activation markers are mostly lacking. Moreover, it is entirely unclear whether virus clearance after years of persistent infection alters the state of HCV-specific CD4+ T cells. In order to overcome this shortcoming, we analyzed the expression of several inhibitory receptors and activation markers on HCV-specific CD4+ T cells in chronic HCV infection and throughout antiviral therapy. The analyses of inhibitory receptors at baseline revealed high percentages of HCV-specific CD4+ T cells (median > 80%) expressing programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1), B and T cell lymphocyte attenuator (BTLA), CD39, and T cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains (TIGIT) in the chronic phase of the infection (baseline) while fewer cells expressed CD305 (Figure 3, A–F, blue dots). Interestingly, the expression of these receptors showed different dynamics during antiviral therapy. While CD39 was rapidly downregulated (percentage positive and median fluorescence intensity [MFI]), HCV-specific CD4+ T cells maintained expression of PD-1, BTLA, and TIGIT during the course of therapy (Figure 3, A–F, blue dots and lines). However, analyses of the PD-1 MFI revealed a significant reduction in the expression levels of PD-1 (Figure 3, A and B, green bars and scattered white dots). Thus, expression of the inhibitory receptors CD39 and PD-1 decreased during the course of antiviral therapy, while low-level PD-1 expression is maintained on HCV-specific CD4+ T cells after therapy. Owing to the loss of ongoing antigen stimulation during and after DAA therapy, we hypothesized that HCV-specific CD4+ T cells would also display changes in their expression patterns of activation markers. Among the analyzed activation markers, OX40 (CD134) was most strongly expressed in the chronic phase and was maintained throughout the course of therapy; however, similar to the expression pattern of PD-1, MFI decreased from baseline toward follow-up (Figure 3G). The activation markers ICOS and CD38 were less strongly expressed at baseline compared with OX40, but expression also significantly decreased during the course of therapy and was almost undetectable in the follow-up period (Figure 3, H–J). Collectively, these data reveal substantial changes in the ex vivo phenotype of HCV-specific CD4+ T cells after eliminating the persistent antigen.

Figure 3 Longitudinal analysis of inhibitory receptors and activation markers on HCV-specific CD4+ T cells during antiviral therapy. (A and C–I) Expression of different inhibitory receptors and activation markers on HCV-specific CD4+ T cells was assessed at the indicated time points before and during antiviral therapy. Median expression of the individual surface marker on HCV-specific CD4+ T cells is characterized by the blue dots and lines. The MFI of the individual samples and the median MFI are displayed as white scattered dots and green bars, respectively (n = 20 for PD-1, OX40, and ICOS; n = 10 for BTLA, CD38, CD305, TIGIT, and CD38). Each symbol represents 1 patient, bars represent medians. (B and J) Representative pseudocolor plots for expression of PD-1 and ICOS on HCV-specific CD4+ T cells from 2 patients (P3 and P19) are shown after gating on live, non-naive CD4+ T cells. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001; nonparametric distribution with Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed-rank test between indicated groups. Due to multiple comparisons (n = 3), significance level was adjusted using Bonferroni’s correction and P values of < 0.01 were considered statistically significant. Thus, P values > 0.01 are not indicated.

Antiviral therapy is associated with increased expression of memory-associated markers and changes of chemokine receptor expression on HCV-specific CD4+ T cells. Next, we asked whether changes in expression of inhibition and activation markers are also accompanied by changes of markers that indicate T cell memory or helper-lineage affiliation of CD4+ T cells. These analyses revealed an upregulation of CD127 (Figure 4, A and B) on HCV-specific CD4+ T cells after antiviral therapy, indicating CD4+ T cell memory (18). This was associated with a loss of Ki-67 expression (Figure 4C) and an upregulation of the transcription factor T cell factor 1 (Tcf1) (Figure 4D), a transcription factor that facilitates memory development (19) and longevity of T cell immunity during persistent infection (20). With regard to chemokine receptors, we observed that few HCV-specific CD4+ T cells expressed CXCR5 at baseline, in line with our previous observation (11). However, CXCR5 expression increased at follow-up compared with baseline (Figure 4, E and F). In contrast, CXCR3 expression levels were high at baseline and were maintained during the course of antiviral therapy, while CCR7 and CD25 were expressed at low levels throughout the observation period, with a slight increase in CCR7 expression (Figure 4, G–I). Taken together, these data demonstrate that HCV-specific CD4+ T cells increasingly display characteristics of memory development as characterized by upregulation of CD127 and Tcf1.

Figure 4 Cytokine receptor, chemokine receptor, and transcription factor expression on HCV-specific CD4+ T cells. (A, C–E, and G–I) Median expression of the individual surface marker on HCV-specific CD4+ T cells is characterized by the blue dots and lines. The MFI of the individual samples and the median MFI are displayed as white scattered dots and green bars, respectively (n = 20 for CD127, CXCR3, CCR7, CXCR5, and CD25; n = 8 for Ki-67 and Tcf1). Each symbol represents 1 patient, bars represent medians. (B and F) Representative pseudocolor plots for expression of CD127 and CXCR5 are shown after gating on live, non-naive CD4+ T cells from 2 patients (P16 and P17). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001; nonparametric distribution with Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed-rank test between indicated groups. Due to multiple comparisons (n = 3), significance level was adjusted using Bonferroni’s correction and P values of < 0.01 were considered statistically significant. Thus, P values > 0.01 are not indicated.

Shift of HCV-specific CD4+ T cells toward Tfh cells after initiation of antiviral therapy. Commitment of virus-specific CD4+ T cells to various differentiation stages in chronic infection has been reported in murine chronic infection, including differentiation of Th1 or Tfh cells (17). To investigate the CD4+ T cell differentiation landscape during chronic HCV infection and DAA therapy, we costained CD4+ T cells with HCV-specific MHC class II tetramers and key markers (CCR6, CCR7, CXCR3, CXCR5, CD25, CD45RA, CD127, ICOS, OX40, and PD-1), allowing for a comprehensive analysis of the polarization of human T helper cells. The phenotypic complexity of CD4+ T cells was visualized using t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (tSNE) analyses on longitudinal stainings of a patient chronically infected with HCV with a strong HCV-specific CD4+ T cell response before, during, and after DAA therapy. The expression of phenotypic markers on the resulting tSNE map is shown in Figure 5A. As expected, markers associated with naive or central memory T cells (such as CD45RA, CCR7) and polarized effector responses (including CCR6, CXCR3, CXCR5) localized to different areas of the map. We thus speculated that this approach would allow distinguishing naive, memory, and individual T helper cell lineages. Therefore, we next gated T helper populations using canonical marker combinations and visualized their expression on the tSNE map (Figure 5B). Distinct areas of the map were occupied by naive, memory, Tfh, Th1, Th17 or Treg cells. These results indicated that localization on the tSNE map could be used to provide information on the underlying polarization state. To understand the polarization of HCV-specific CD4+ T cells, we identified their localization on the tSNE map before, during, and after therapy (Figure 5C). Interestingly, we observed a strong shift of HCV-specific CD4+ T cells after initiating therapy. Although the majority of HCV-specific CD4+ T cells colocalized with Th1-polarized areas of the map at baseline, a large population of HCV-specific CD4+ T cells shifted toward a Tfh-polarized area at W2 (Figure 5, B and C). Following W2, we observed a decline in the numbers of HCV-specific CD4+ T cells toward follow-up (as also seen in Figure 2), but the localization to the Tfh area was maintained. Very similar observations were made in other patients (Supplemental Figure 7).

Figure 5 Phenotypic shift of HCV-specific CD4+ T cells after initiation of antiviral therapy. tSNE analysis of CD4+ T cells based on polychromatic flow cytometry data including CCR6, CCR7, CXCR3, CXCR5, CD25, CD45RA, CD127, ICOS, OX40, and PD-1 was performed in longitudinal samples from a representative patient analyzed in a single batch. HCV-specific CD4+ T cell responses were analyzed by tetramer staining. (A) The expression levels of individual surface markers are visualized on total CD4+ T cells using dot plots colored according to channel fluorescence intensity. Color scales are denoted adjacent to tSNE dot plots. (B) Localization of predefined CD4+ T helper lineages were assessed on the tSNE map. Specifically, Tfh cells (CXCR5+PD-1+), Th1 cells (CXCR5–CXCR3+CCR6–), Th17 cells (CXCR5–CXCR3–CCR6+), Treg cells (CD127–CD25+), naive T cells (CCR7+CD45RA+), and memory CD4+ T cells (CD127+CD45RA–) are displayed as overlays on the bulk CD4+ T cell population. (C) HCV-specific CD4+ T cells indicated by tetramer binding visualized on the tSNE map per time point analyzed, indicating phenotypic changes in high-dimensional space of the virus-specific CD4+ T cell response after treatment initiation.

In order to follow up on this observation and investigate whether this shift toward a Tfh phenotype is a common feature of HCV-specific CD4+ T cells during antiviral therapy, we analyzed Tfh and Th1 signatures on HCV-specific and bulk CD4+ T cells at baseline and at follow-up in 16 and 8 patients, respectively. Interestingly, the percentage of HCV-specific CD4+ T cells with a Tfh phenotype significantly increased from baseline to follow-up (10.4% to 27.2% [median]; P = 0.035; Figure 6A). Specifically, 12 out of 16 patients displayed higher HCV-specific Tfh frequencies at follow-up compared with baseline, while 3 out of 16 had decreasing frequencies with 1 patient showing no changes (Figure 6A). Importantly, this effect was restricted to the HCV-specific CD4+ T cell population, as these changes were not observed on the bulk CD4+ T cell population, suggesting an antigen-specific effect (Figure 6A). In contrast, cells with a Th1 phenotype decreased throughout the course of therapy in 6 out of 8 patients, while 2 patients showed slight increases in Th1 frequencies (44.8% to 13.5% [median]; P = 0.039); again, this effect was only observed on HCV-specific CD4+ T cells (Figure 6A). Notably, we did not observe significant changes in the production of the lineage-defining cytokines IFN-γ (Th1) and IL-21 (Tfh) in HCV-specific CD4+ T cells during the course of therapy (Supplemental Figure 5). In sum, these analyses indicate that HCV-specific CD4+ T cells undergo major changes in lineage commitment after initiation of DAA therapy.

Figure 6 Emergence of a Tfh signature on HCV-specific CD4+ T cells after antigen removal. (A) HCV-specific (gray bars and filled dots) and bulk CD4+ T cells (white bars and empty dots) were analyzed for coexpression of CXCR5 and PD-1 (indicating Tfh differentiation; red dots) or for CXCR5–CXCR3+CCR6– expression (indicating Th1 differentiation, blue dots) at baseline and follow-up (Tfh, n = 16; Th1, n = 8). (B and C) RNA sequencing was performed on HCV-specific CD4+ T cells, cTfh cells (CXCR5+PD-1+CXCR3–), and Th1 cells (CXCR3+CCR6–) of 3 patients (P3, P30, and P13) at 3 time points (baseline, W2, follow-up). (B) Principal component analysis was generated using the differentially expressed genes (FDR < 0.05; 297 genes) between bulk Th1 and bulk cTfh cells. (C) Differentially expressed genes between HCV-specific CD4+ T cells at baseline and bulk cTfh cells were used to generate a gene set of 198 genes. The heatmaps were generated using this gene set in longitudinal samples (baseline, W2, follow-up) to analyze changes of HCV-specific CD4+ T cells. Cutoff for generation of the heatmaps was FDR < 0.01. (D) CXCL13 levels, indicating germinal center activity, were measured by ELISA in the plasma of patients undergoing DAA therapy (n = 27). (E) Neutralizing antibodies were assessed in the plasma of patients using infection of Huh7.5.1 cells with lentiviral HCVpp bearing HCV envelope glycoproteins. Neutralization of genotype-matched HCVpp compared with control (100%) by individual sera is shown (n = 37). Each symbol represents 1 patient, bars represent medians. FU12, 12 weeks after the end of treatment; FU24, 24 weeks after the end of treatment. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001; nonparametric distribution with Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed-rank test between indicated groups (A). Due to multiple comparisons (n = 3–4), significance level was adjusted using Bonferroni’s correction and P values of < 0.01 were considered statistically significant. Thus, P values > 0.01 are not indicated (D and E).

Emergence of a transcriptional Tfh cell signature after virus clearance. In order to compare the HCV-specific CD4+ T cell population with Tfh cells in more detail, we performed RNA sequencing of HCV-specific CD4+ T cells, bulk Th1 cells, and bulk circulating Tfh (cTfh) cells that have previously been demonstrated to most closely resemble lymphoid tissue–derived Tfh cells. Circulating Tfh cells are defined as CD4+ T cells expressing CXCR5 and PD-1 in the absence of CXCR3 (21). In order to determine whether the phenotypic shift from Th1 toward Tfh can also be reproduced on the level of gene transcription, we performed RNA sequencing at different time points in 3 patients. For technical reasons, only patients with a sufficiently strong HCV-specific CD4+ T cell response at baseline (i.e., >50 HCV-specific CD4+ T cells within 10 × 106 to 20 × 106 PBMCs) could be included for sequencing. In order to identify genes that are differentially expressed between bulk Th1 and Tfh cells, we pooled the respective populations from all time points and identified 297 differentially expressed genes between cTfh and Th1 cells (false discovery rate [FDR] cutoff was set to 0.05, Supplemental Table 4). Using principal component analysis, we analyzed the proximity of the HCV-specific CD4+ T cells from baseline, W2, and follow-up to the bulk Th1 and cTfh populations. Importantly, in line with our phenotypic observations, we observed a convergence of the HCV-specific CD4+ T cells toward the cTfh population away from the Th1 population from baseline to follow-up (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 8). In addition, focusing on genes that were differentially expressed between HCV-specific CD4+ T cells at baseline and cTfh cells, we observed that the transcriptional profile of HCV-specific CD4+ T cells converged toward that of cTfh cells during antiviral therapy (Figure 6C and Supplemental Table 5). Importantly, we observed that IFN-stimulated genes such as CAECAM1 (22) but also CXCL13 (23) were among those genes that were rapidly downregulated on HCV-specific CD4+ T cells after treatment initiation. CXCL13, the ligand for CXCR5, has recently been established as a biomarker for germinal center activity (24). The appearance of HCV-specific cells with a Tfh phenotype in the circulation during and after antiviral therapy could be associated with a reduction of germinal center activity in the lymphoid tissues and the liver. Thus, we analyzed CXCL13 levels in the plasma of patients. Interestingly, we observed a decrease in CXCL13 in patients with chronic HCV infection after initiating antiviral therapy, suggesting a decline of overall germinal center activity (Figure 6D). In order to analyze HCV-specific germinal center activity, we analyzed genotype-specific nAb titers at baseline and after initiating antiviral therapy. Importantly, we observed that resolution of persistent infection also resulted in a decline of HCV-specific nAb titers (Figure 6E). Collectively, these data demonstrate that HCV-specific CD4+ T cells with transcriptional and phenotypic features of Tfh cells appear in the circulation after elimination of the persistent antigen, which is associated with decreasing levels of CXCL13 and HCV-specific nAbs, revealing that global and HCV-specific germinal center activity declines after virus clearance.