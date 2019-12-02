β2 adrenergic receptor–mediated signaling regulates the immunosuppressive potential of myeloid-derived suppressor cells

Chronic stress–mediated β2 adrenergic signaling increases MDSC dependent tumor growth. Our laboratory has relied on several in vivo models (28, 29) to investigate the effects of adrenergic stress on cancer progression. Here, we sought to determine whether the immune suppressive activity of MDSCs plays a key role in driving the increased tumor growth rates we have observed in these and other models. To this end, we first set up several models to obtain material for the analyses shown in subsequent data. We used a physiological model of adrenergic stress (29) in which NE levels can be manipulated by housing mice at either the standard subthermoneutral housing temperature (ST; ~22°C), or a thermoneutral housing temperature (TT; ~30°C). When housed at ST, the sympathetic nervous system is activated, and NE production is increased to drive thermogenesis (30). Conversely, thermogenesis is not needed at TT, adrenergic stress is reduced, and NE levels are decreased (12, 28). As observed in our earlier studies, (27) we found that mice housed under TT conditions showed delayed tumor growth (Figure 1, A and B) and decreased tumor weights (Supplemental Figure 2A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129502DS1). Here, we also report that at TT conditions there are reduced levels of circulating protumor cytokines (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B) compared with mice housed at ST conditions. As the β2-AR is the most prominent AR expressed by immune cells (31), we compared tumor growth in BALB/c WT mice and β2-AR–/– mice. As we previously observed (28), 4T1 tumors grew at a decreased rate in β2-AR–/– mice (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2B). Here, we also found decreased levels of several protumor cytokines in the plasma (Supplemental Figure 1C) and, together with the data in Supplemental Figure 1, A and B, these results suggest a role for the β2-AR pathway in regulating the overall cytokine milieu in tumor-bearing mice. Consistent with these data, we found that the lungs of β2-AR–/– mice had fewer metastatic nodules (Supplemental Figure 2C).

Figure 1 β2-AR activation increases tumor growth in a MDSC-dependent manner. (A and B) Tumor growth in mice bearing 4T1 and AT-3 tumor cells, housed at ST (22°C) or TT (30°C). (C) Tumor growth kinetics in WT and β2-AR–/– mice bearing 4T1 tumor cells. (D) Lethally irradiated WT mice received bone marrow transplants from WT (blue circle) or β2-AR–/– (red square) mice. Lethally irradiated β2-AR–/– mice received bone marrow transplants from WT (purple triangle) or β2-AR–/– (brown triangle) mice. Eight weeks after transplantation, chimeric mice were injected with 4T1 tumor cells and tumor growth was monitored. (E) 4T1 tumor–bearing WT or β2-AR–/– mice were injected with isotype or anti–Gr-1 antibodies (200 μg per mouse, i.p., every 4 days), and tumor growth was monitored. (F) β2-AR expression in MDSCs sorted by MDSC isolation kit from spleen of 4T1 tumor–bearing mice 25 days after tumor injection using Image Stream. (G and H) β2-AR expression in MDSCs sorted from bone marrow of non–tumor bearing mice after culture with IL-6, G-CSF, and LPS (data from 3 independent replicates). (I) The levels of β2-AR in splenic MDSCs from healthy or 4T1 tumor–bearing mice using flow cytometry. Two-way ANOVA was used to analyze statistical significance among tumor growth in different groups. These data are presented as mean ± SEM of 5 mice per group from at least 2 replicate experiments. Other data are presented as median ± minimum to maximum. One-way ANOVA was used to analyze statistical significance among 4 groups, and the Student’s t test was used to analyze statistical significance between 2 groups. In all panels, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001. A P value less than 0.05 was considered significant.

We next made bone marrow chimeras, using the BALB/c WT and β2-AR–/– models defined below, to test whether the impact of β2-AR signaling on tumor growth was dependent upon cells of hematological origin or stromal cells of the tumor. Lethally irradiated BALB/c WT mice and β2-AR–/– mice were reconstituted with BM cells isolated from either β2-AR–/– mice or WT controls. We found that the growth of 4T1 tumors was significantly slower in mice reconstituted with β2-AR–/– BM than in mice reconstituted with WT BM (Figure 1D), suggesting that β2-AR signaling in a cell type derived from the bone marrow plays a key role in tumor growth promotion.

In investigating which specific type(s) of hematopoietic cells are most important in this process, we focused on MDSCs, as they are a relevant population of hematopoietic cells known to be associated with immune suppression and cancer progression. To test whether β2-AR–/– deficient MDSCs lose their protumorigenic properties, we depleted MDSCs in both WT and β2-AR–/– mice using an anti–Gr-1 antibody (31). MDSC depletion significantly delayed 4T1 tumor growth in WT mice, but led only to a small, nonsignificant decrease tumor growth rate in β2-AR–/– mice (Figure 1E). These data confirm that MDSCs from WT mice promote tumor growth, while tumor growth in β2-AR–/– mice is not affected by β2-AR–/– MDSCs.

So far, we have demonstrated that the impact of adrenergic stress on tumor growth is largely dependent on MDSCs, but the precise role adrenergic signaling in MDSCs plays in altering tumor growth rates has not yet been determined. To this end, we first visualized the expression of β2-ARs on MDSCs from 4T1 tumor-bearing WT and β2-AR–/– mice via ImageStream. After confirming β2-AR expression in WT but not β2-AR–/– MDSCs (Figure 1F), we sought to further determine whether the presence of a tumor altered the level of β2-AR expression in WT MDSCs. When comparing MDSCs from the spleens of tumor-bearing mice to those that were isolated from the spleens of healthy mice, we observed a significant increase in β2-AR expression in MDSCs from the spleens of tumor-bearing mice (Figure 1I).

When considering this variability in β2-AR expression in conjunction with the observed changes in cytokine levels in earlier experiments (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C), we sought to investigate whether increased cytokine levels originating from the TME might be involved in locally increasing the expression of β2-AR in intratumoral MDSCs. To address this question, we cultured MDSCs sorted from the BM of non–tumor bearing mice with either IL-6, granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), or lipopolysaccharide (LPS) as a standard activator of MDSCs. We found that GM-CSF and LPS treatments were associated with an increase in β2-AR expression, whereas treatment with IL-6 was not (Figure 1, G and H), suggesting that β2-AR expression in MDSCs is differentially responsive to various cytokines. The ability of GM-CSF, which is found at high levels in the plasma of tumor-bearing mice (32), to induce expression of β2-ARs in MDSCs correlates with our finding that a higher percentage of the splenic MDSCs from tumor-bearing mice express β2-ARs compared with those from non–tumor bearing mice (Figure 1I). Altogether, these data demonstrate that there is a tight association between tumor-promoting cytokines, β2-AR expression on MDSCs, and MDSC-dependent tumor growth such that the whole response may be orchestrated by sympathetic nervous system activity.

β2-AR activation during chronic stress increases MDSC accumulation and tumor vascularization. We next tested the role of β2-AR in MDSC accumulation in the spleen, TME, and other tissues. 4T1 cells were injected into WT or β2-AR–/– mice and on day 25, MDSC accumulation in blood, lymph node, lung, spleen, and tumor was quantified by flow cytometry. We found that the percentage of CD11b+ myeloid cells within the live CD45+ cells of the TME was significantly elevated in WT mice compared with β2-AR–/– mice (Figure 2A). In β2-AR–/– mice, we observed significantly fewer PMN-MDSCs and M-MDSCs, suggesting that the expression of β2-ARs on MDSCs increases the accumulation of both subsets in tumor-bearing mice. The absolute number of MDSCs was also higher in both the spleen and tumor tissue of WT mice compared with β2-AR–/– mice (Figure 2A). In addition, we found that housing mice under TT conditions significantly decreased MDSC accumulation in the spleen and TME in both tumor models, but we found no significant differences in phenotypically similar populations in tumor-free mice (Figure 2B). We also found that the accumulation of MDSCs significantly increased in both blood and lymph node tissues of 4T1 tumor-bearing mice housed at ST compared with TT (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). We also assessed the accumulation of MDSCs in lung tissue of WT and β2-AR–/– mice bearing either 4T1 tumors, which are metastatic, or AT-3 tumors, which are nonmetastatic. We found that the lungs of β2-AR–/– mice had significantly fewer numbers of MDSCs compared with WT mice in the 4T1 tumor model, but this was not observed in the AT-3 tumor model (Supplemental Figure 3C). Thus, our results show that tumor growth and metastasis is diminished in mice that lack β2-ARs. To extend our flow cytometry findings, we performed immunohistochemistry to analyze myeloid cell accumulation, labeled by Gr-1, and angiogenesis, labeled by CD31 and VEGF-α in the TME. We observed an increase in the proportion of Gr-1+ and CD31+ cells in WT mice compared with β2-AR–/– mice (Figure 2C). We also found that the VEGF-α–positive area was significantly higher in WT mice compared with β2-AR–/– mice (Figure 2C). Taken together, these data suggest that chronic stress, signaling through β2-AR, increases the accumulation of myeloid cells which in turn could be enhancing tumor growth by vascularization through β2-AR–dependent signaling and/or other mechanisms.

Figure 2 β2-AR activation during chronic stress increases MDSC accumulation in the spleen and tumor. (A) Representative flow cytometry analysis of PMN-MDSC and M-MDSC subpopulations, as well as absolute number of PMN-MDSCs and M-MDSCs in tumor and spleen of 4T1 tumor–bearing mice on day 25 after tumor injection. The data presented are from groups of 10 mice from 2 replicate studies. (B) Absolute number of G-MDSCs and M-MDSCs in tumor and spleen of healthy or tumor-bearing mice (4T1 or AT-3) at day 25 after tumor injection housed in ST or TT. The data presented are from groups of 8 mice from 2 replicate studies. (C) Both representative immunohistochemistry analysis and absolute number of Gr-1– (×20 magnification, scale bars = 100 μm), CD31- (×4 magnification, scale bars: 500 μm) and VEGF-α–positive (×10 magnification, scale bars: 200 μm) cells in 4T1 tumors at day 25 after tumor injection. These data are presented as median ± minimum to maximum from groups of 6 mice from 2 replicate studies. The Student’s t test was used to analyze statistical significance between 2 groups. In all panels, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. A P value less than 0.05 was considered significant.

β2-AR activation increases the immune-inhibitory activity of MDSCs. So far, we have demonstrated that chronic stress–mediated β2-AR activation increases the accumulation of MDSCs in tumors, enhances tumor vascularization, and augments the level of tumor-promoting cytokines in the plasma of tumor-bearing mice. We have also shown that protumor effects of β2-AR are associated with the expression of β2-AR on hematopoietic cells rather than stromal cells. We next tested the impact of β2-AR activation on the function of MDSCs in vitro. To this end, we isolated total BM cells and generated MDSCs using a GM-CSF and IL-6 cytokine cocktail, as described (33). The addition of the β-AR agonist isoproterenol (ISO) to the culture significantly increased the expression of well-known immunosuppressive molecules, such as arginase I and programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1), in MDSCs compared with the control group, and this increase was inhibited by the addition of propranolol (a β-AR blocker; Figure 3A). To test the functional activity of ISO-treated MDSCs, we performed a T cell proliferation assay. After coculture of WT control MDSCs or ISO-treated MDSCs, we observed that ISO-treated MDSCs were significantly more immunosuppressive against both CD8+ and CD4+ T cell proliferation (Figure 3B) compared with the controls. Furthermore, we used flow cytometry to assess levels of arginase I and PD-L1 in MDSCs isolated from 4T1 tumors, and found that intratumoral WT MDSCs have a significantly higher level of arginase I and PD-L1 compared with β2-AR–/– MDSCs (Supplemental Figure 4A). Then, we sorted WT and β2-AR–/– MDSCs from tumor tissue and cocultured them with CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. Inhibition of T cell proliferation was significantly greater with WT MDSCs compared with β2-AR–/– MDSCs (Supplemental Figure 4B). These data demonstrate that β2-AR signaling in MDSCs increases the immunosuppressive function of MDSCs.

Figure 3 β2-AR deletion decreases the immune suppressive activity of MDSCs. (A) Representative flow cytometry data of the expression of arginase I and PDL-1 plus the percentage of arginase I and PD-L1 in MDSCs derived from bone marrow in the presence of IL-6 and GM-CSF (WT), IL-6, GM-CSF and ISO (WT + ISO) or IL-6, GM-CSF, and ISO and Prop (WT + ISO + Prop) for 6 days. (B) T cells cocultured with WT or WT + ISO MDSCs in various ratios (n = 3). (C) Nanostring nCounter microarray analysis of WT or β2-AR–/– MDSCs sorted by flow cytometry from 4T1 tumors of WT or β2-AR–/– mice 25 days after tumor injection (WT or β2-AR–/– MDSCs were pooled from 5 mice per group). (D) WT and β2-AR–/– MDSCs were sorted from bone marrow of 4T1 tumor–bearing mice, cultured with LPS for 24 hours, and cytokines levels were analyzed in culture media using multiplex (n = 3). (E) Tumor growth kinetics in WT mice orthotopically injected with 4T1 cells (black square) or coinjected with 4T1 cells and WT MDSCs (blue circle) or 4T1 cells and β2-AR–/– MDSCs (red square). MDSCs were sorted from the BM of tumor-bearing mice using an MDSC isolation kit. (F) Tumor growth kinetics in WT or β2-AR–/– mice receiving i.v. transfer (3 × 106 on days 3 and 6 after 4T1 injection) of MDSCs sorted the BM of tumor-bearing WT or β2-AR–/– mice. Two-way ANOVA was used to analyze statistical significance among tumor growth in different groups. These data are presented as mean ± SEM. Other data are presented as median ± minimum to maximum. One-way ANOVA was used to analyze statistical significance among 3 groups, and the Student’s t test was used to analyze statistical significance between 2 groups. In all panels, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. A P value less than 0.05 was considered significant.

In line with this reduced immunosuppressive ability, we hypothesized that β2-AR–/– MDSCs would have a less immunosuppressive phenotype. Therefore, we compared immune-related gene expression patterns of WT and β2-AR–/– MDSCs by comparing sorted WT and β2-AR–/– MDSCs from tumors by Nanostring analysis. Nanostring data showed that WT MDSCs expressed higher levels of the immunosuppressive molecules (Il11ra, Ahr, Cd209, Dpp4, Xcr1, Gpr44) and cytokines (Il4, Il2, Il5, Il33, Il-21) than did β2-AR–/– MDSCs (Figure 3C). Conversely, the expression of the costimulatory markers (Cd86, Cd40, Cd83, Cd27, Cd6, and Tlr8) and antitumor cytokines (Ifng, Il12a, Il12b) was higher in β2-AR–/– MDSCs (Figure 3C). Furthermore, to confirm the different phenotypes, MDSCs were isolated from the BM of WT or β2-AR–/– 4T1 tumor–bearing mice, activated with LPS for 18 hours, and the levels of protumor and antitumor cytokines were measured. Significant increases in protumor cytokine production were observed in WT MDSCs, compared with β2-AR–/– MDSCs. Conversely, we observed that the secretion of IFN-γ by β2-AR–/– MDSCs was significantly increased compared with WT MDSCs (Figure 3D).

To examine the importance of β2-AR expression for MDSC protumorigenic function in vivo, 4T1 cells were mixed 1:1 with MDSCs isolated from WT or β2-AR–/– 4T1 tumor–bearing mice, and injected orthotopically into fresh groups of WT mice. Coinjection of 4T1 with β2-AR–/– MDSCs into WT mice resulted in significantly delayed tumor growth compared with coinjection with WT MDSCs (Figure 3E), suggesting that the expression of β2-AR on MDSCs plays an important role in inducing MDSC-mediated protumor mechanisms. We next evaluated the immunosuppressive capabilities of WT or β2-AR–/– MDSCs by an adoptive transfer approach. The adoptive transfer of WT MDSCs into β2-AR–/– mice increased tumor growth, whereas the adoptive transfer of β2-AR–/– MDSCs 3 or 6 days after 4T1 implantation delayed tumor growth (Figure 3F). These data show that β2-AR expression and activation in MDSCs are necessary for the immunosuppressive function of MDSCs and promotion of tumor growth.

β2-AR expression plays an important role in MDSC turnover and survival. Based on our Nanostring data from WT and β2-AR–/– MDSCs sorted from 4T1 tumor–bearing mice, we next asked whether adrenergic stress signaling affected the expression of survival factors in MDSCs themselves. Expression of proapoptotic genes such as Fas, Casp8, and Casp3 was higher in β2-AR–/– MDSCs (Figure 3C), whereas the expression of the antiapoptotic gene Bcl2 was higher in WT MDSCs (Figure 3C). It has been shown that Fas-FasL interactions play an important role in regulating MDSC populations in different tissues (34). Therefore, we hypothesized that deletion of β2-AR increased susceptibility of MDSCs to apoptosis through Fas-FasL interactions.

We quantified the expression of Fas on WT or β2-AR–/– MDSCs and FasL expression on CD8+ T cells (one of the FasL-expressing cells in the TME) in WT and β2-AR–/– 4T1 tumor–bearing mice. The data showed that β2-AR–/– MDSCs expressed Fas at a significantly higher level than WT MDSCs (Figure 4A). Interestingly, β2-AR–/– CD8+ T cells expressed more FasL compared with WT CD8+ T cells (Figure 4A), implicating a likely source of the cognate ligand for Fas engagement. Additionally, higher levels of FasL on β2-AR–/– CD8+ T cells suggest a higher degree of activation, as FasL is upregulated in response antigenic challenges. Furthermore, we observed that WT MDSCs expressed a significantly higher level of the protein B cell lymphoma 2 (BCL-2) compared with β2-AR–/– MDSCs (Figure 4B), suggesting that WT MDSCs are less sensitive to apoptosis compared with β2-AR–/– MDSCs.

Figure 4 β2-AR prolongs MDSC survival. (A) Fas and FasL expression by MDSCs and T cells from WT or β2-AR–/– mice from tumor and spleen, respectively (n = 5). (B) Expression of Bcl-2 in intratumoral MDSCs from WT or β2-AR–/– 4T1 tumor–bearing mice (n = 5). (C) Levels of apoptosis in MDSCs from tumor and spleen of WT or β2-AR–/– tumor–bearing mice or WT tumor–bearing mice housed at ST or TT. (D) Schematic diagram of experimental design to compare the survival capability of WT or β2-AR–/– MDSCs. (E) WT (CD45.1) or β2-AR–/– (CD45.2) MDSCs were sorted from bone marrow of AT-3 tumor–bearing mice, mixed in 1:1 ratio, and injected into GFP-positive AT-3 tumor–bearing mice. The percentage of WT (CD45.1) or β2-AR–/– (CD45.2) MDSCs in the live, GFP-negative, CD11b+, and Gr-1+ population on day 3 and day 7 after coinjection were analyzed (4 mice per end point). Data are presented as median ± minimum to maximum. The Student’s t test was used to analyze statistical significance between 2 groups. In all panels, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. A P value less than 0.05 was considered significant.

To test whether the differential expression of pro- and antiapoptotic molecules by WT and β2-AR–/– MDSCs can influence the survival of MDSCs in the TME, apoptosis of WT or β2-AR–/– MDSCs in 4T1 tumor–bearing mice was investigated. At day 25 after tumor implantation, the level of apoptosis in WT and β2-AR–/– MDSCs was measured in the tumor and spleen tissues. We found that the frequency of apoptotic cells in β2-AR–/– MDSCs was significantly higher, compared with WT MDSCs (Figure 4C) in both tumor and spleen. We also observed a higher level of apoptosis in MDSCs isolated from tumor-bearing mice housed under TT conditions (reduced NE levels) compared with MDSCs isolated from tumor-bearing mice housed under ST conditions (Figure 4C).

To further investigate the importance of β2-AR in MDSC apoptosis, we took advantage of different congenic strains of mice (CD45.1 vs. CD45.2). AT-3 tumor cells, a mammary carcinoma cell line syngeneic to C57BL/6 mice, were orthotopically injected into WT (CD45.1) or β2-AR–/– (CD45.2) mice. On day 25 after tumor injection, we isolated WT (CD45.1) or β2-AR–/– (CD45.2) MDSCs from the tumor-bearing mice, mixed them 1:1, and injected them into fresh groups of AT-3 tumor–bearing GFP-positive mice (Figure 4D). We found that the percentage of WT MDSCs (GFP– CD45.1+) in the spleen was significantly higher compared with β2-AR–/– MDSCs (GFP– CD45.2+) at days 3 and 7 after coinjection, suggesting that WT MDSCs could survive longer compared with β2-AR–/– MDSCs (Figure 4E). These data highlight that β2-AR signaling increases the survival of MDSCs in TME at least partially through the Fas-FasL pathway.

β2-AR stimulation activates STAT3 phosphorylation. STAT3 activation in myeloid cells regulates multiple aspects of MDSC biology, including their immunosuppressive function and expansion (35). We hypothesized that ligands of the β2-AR, such as NE and ISO, can activate STAT3 in MDSCs. To test this, MDSCs were isolated from the bone marrow of WT or β2-AR–/– MDSCs from tumor-bearing mice. We then treated WT or β2-AR–/– MDSCs with ISO for different periods of time. Western blot results indicate that ISO induced STAT3 phosphorylation in WT MDSCs after 20 minutes, but not in β2-AR–/– MDSCs (Figure 5A). Moreover, we investigated the in vivo level of phospho-STAT3 (p-STAT3) in MDSCs of 4T1 tumor–bearing mice. These data show that the level of p-STAT3 was significantly higher in WT MDSCs compared with β2-AR–/– MDSCs in both the tumor tissue and spleen. A similar trend was seen in MDSCs isolated from tumor-bearing mice housed at ST compared with TT (Figure 5B), consistent with the notion that physiological chronic stress increases STAT3 activation in MDSCs. To confirm the role of STAT3 activation in these MDSCs, we inhibited STAT3 phosphorylation in 4T1 tumor–bearing mice using the STAT3 inhibitor JSI-124 (36) (Figure 5C). A significant delay in tumor growth was observed in mice receiving the STAT3 inhibitor compared with mice receiving vehicle control in WT but not β2-AR–/– tumor-bearing mice, again supporting a role for β2-AR in STAT3 phosphorylation. Twenty-five days after tumor injection, tumor tissue and spleen were collected. Inhibition of p-STAT3 significantly decreased the number of MDSCs in both tumor tissue and spleen in WT tumor-bearing mice (Figure 5D). These data indicate that the mechanism by which β2-AR signaling enhances accumulation and/or survival of MDSCs occurs through STAT3 phosphorylation, which may lead to increased expression of prosurvival and immunosuppressive genes such as Bcl-2 and arginase-I, respectively, in MDSCs.

Figure 5 β2-AR stimulation in MDSCs activates STAT3 signaling. (A) Bone marrow MDSCs sorted from 4T1 tumor–bearing mice were treated with or without ISO and the level p-STAT3 was analyzed by Western blot (representative blot shown). (B) p-STAT3 expression in tumor MDSCs in WT or β2-AR–/– tumor–bearing mice (top) or WT tumor bearing mice housed at ST or TT (bottom), using flow cytometry (n = 10, 2 replicates). (C) Tumor growth kinetics in WT or β2-AR–/– 4T1 tumor–bearing mice receiving DMSO or JSI-124 (1 mg/kg, i.p., daily injection) (n = 6–10 mice from 2 replicates). (D) MDSC absolute number in spleen or tumor of WT 4T1 tumor–bearing mice receiving DMSO or JSI-124 (n = 5). Two-way ANOVA was used to analyze statistical significance among tumor growth in different groups. These data are presented as mean ± SEM. Other data are presented as median ± minimum to maximum, and the Student’s t test was used to analyze statistical significance between 2 groups. In all panels, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. A P value less than 0.05 was considered significant.

β2-AR blockade slows tumor growth and diminishes frequency of MDSCs whereas β-AR agonists accelerate tumor growth and enhance MDSC frequency in the TME. To address the question of whether β2-AR blockade, which slows tumor growth, also reduces MDSC accumulation in the TME, we investigated the effects of propranolol (a pan β-AR blocker) in our murine tumor models. As we previously reported (28), propranolol significantly slows tumor growth in WT mice but not β2-AR–/– mice (Figure 6A). In addition, the numbers of MDSCs in tumor tissue and spleen of WT mice were decreased compared with WT mice receiving the vehicle control (Figure 6B). We then performed immunohistochemistry (IHC) on tumor tissue, and found a decreased number of myeloid cells and a decreased expression of angiogenic markers (CD31 and VEGF-α) in the tumors of mice treated with propranolol compared with tumors of mice from the control group (Figure 6C). Next, we tested the effects of the β2-AR–specific agonist (salbutamol) on tumor growth and MDSC accumulation. We found that salbutamol increased both tumor growth (Supplemental Figure 5A) and MDSC accumulation in the spleen (Supplemental Figure 5B) and tumor tissue (Supplemental Figure 5C) in mice housed under ST conditions. To rule out the possibility of indirect effects of propranolol on tumor growth and MDSC accumulation, we used 6-hydroxydopamine (6-OHDA) to deplete nerve-derived NE. We found that treatment of WT mice housed at ST with 6-OHDA significantly decreased MDSC accumulation in both the spleen and tumor tissue, but it was less efficient than propranolol, suggesting that nerves are not the only source of NE (Figure 6, D and E). These results demonstrate that the protumor effects of chronic stress mediated by β2-AR signaling in MDSCs can be regulated by commonly used β-blocker drugs.

Figure 6 Propranolol suppresses tumor growth and decreases MDSC accumulation in the spleen and tumor tissue. (A) Tumor growth kinetics in WT or β2-AR–/– mice orthotopically injected with 4T1 tumor cells receiving PBS or propranolol (i.p. daily injection) (n = 10). (B) Absolute number of MDSCs in spleen and tumor of WT mice treated with PBS or propranolol. (C) Tumor tissue was collected in WT 4T1 tumor–bearing mice at day 25 and stained for Gr-1 (×20 magnification), CD31 (×4 magnification), and VEGF-α (×10 magnification) (n = 5). (D) Representative flow cytometry plot of MDSCs in WT or β2-AR–/– 4T1 tumor–bearing mice receiving saline or 6-OHDA (50 mg/kg, i.p., weekly injection) (n = 6–10 mice from 2 replicates). (E) Percentage and absolute number of MDSCs in tumor and spleen of 4T1 tumor–bearing mice receiving saline or 6-OHDA (50 mg/kg, i.p., weekly injection) (n = 5). Two-way ANOVA was used to analyze statistical significance among tumor growth in different groups. These data are presented as mean ± SEM. Other data are presented as median ± minimum to maximum, and the Student’s t test was used to analyze statistical significance between 2 groups. In all panels, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001. A P value less than 0.05 was considered significant.

β2-AR activation increases MDSC generation from human PBMCs. We tested whether the presence of neurotransmitters released into the vasculature (which would happen under physiological conditions) could influence the generation of MDSCs in human blood. We isolated human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from healthy volunteers, and cultured them to generate MDSCs in the presence or absence of ISO as described (37). We found that PBMC-derived MDSCs express β2-AR on their surface (Figure 7A) and that addition of ISO, which provides stimulation of these receptors, significantly increased the generation of MDSCs (CD14+CD33+) 7 days after culture (Figure 7B). We also found that adding ISO into MDSC culture media increased the expression of arginase-I, PD-L1, and p-STAT3, thus replicating in human cells the effects that β2-AR activation has in mouse MDSCs (Figure 7C). Then, to investigate the immunosuppressive potency of human cells derived in culture with or without ISO treatment, we isolated these MDSCs from culture and cocultured them with human CD3+ T cells stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 beads. ISO-treated cells suppressed proliferation and IFN-γ production of both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells at a higher level compared with that seen using cells cultured without ISO (Figure 7D). These data highlight the potential for increased chronic stress and production of catecholamines in humans to enhance the generation and immunosuppressive function of MDSCs.