Commentary 10.1172/JCI133115

Destress and do not suppress: targeting adrenergic signaling in tumor immunosuppression

Ignacio Iñigo-Marco1,2,3 and Marta M. Alonso1,2,3

1Navarra’s Health Research Institute (IDISNA) Pamplona, Spain.

2Program in Solid Tumors, Foundation for Applied Medical Research, Pamplona, Spain.

3Department of Pediatrics, University Hospital of Navarra, Pamplona, Spain.

Address correspondence to: Marta M. Alonso, Department of Pediatrics, Clínica Universidad de Navarra, CIMA Building, Avd. Pio XII, 55 Pamplona, Spain. Phone: 34.948194700.1017; Email: mmalonso@unav.es.

First published November 11, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 12 on December 2, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(12):5086–5088. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI133115.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published November 11, 2019 - Version history

Tumor-induced immunosuppression is a common obstacle for cancer treatment. Adrenergic signaling triggered by chronic stress participates in the creation of an immunosuppressive microenvironment by promoting myeloid-derived suppressor cell (MDSC) proliferation and activation. In this issue of the JCI, Mohammadpour et al. elegantly delve into the mechanisms underlying MDSC contribution to tumor development. They used in vitro and in vivo mouse models to demonstrate that chronic stress results in MDSC accumulation, survival, and immune-inhibitory activity. Of therapeutic relevance, the authors showed that propranolol, a commonly prescribed β-blocker, can reduce MDSC immunosuppression and enhance the effect of other cancer therapies.

