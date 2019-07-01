Commentary 10.1172/JCI129442

Normal lung development needs self-eating

David Warburton1 and Saverio Bellusci1,2

1The Saban Research Institute, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA.

2Justus Liebig University, Giessen, Germany.

Address correspondence to: David Warburton, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, 4650 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 91011, USA. Phone: 323.361.5422; Email: dwarburton@chla.usc.edu.

Find articles by Warburton, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1The Saban Research Institute, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA.

2Justus Liebig University, Giessen, Germany.

Address correspondence to: David Warburton, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, 4650 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 91011, USA. Phone: 323.361.5422; Email: dwarburton@chla.usc.edu.

Find articles by Bellusci, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published June 4, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 7 on July 1, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(7):2658–2659. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129442.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published June 4, 2019 - Version history

Autophagy is a Greek-derived concept that means “self-eating” and is increasingly recognized as an important regulator of homeostasis and disease. In this issue of the JCI, Yeganeh et al. report the important finding that intrinsic autophagy is required for normal progression of lung development. Conditional deletion of the beclin 1–encoding gene (Becn1) specifically within lung epithelial cells of embryonic mice resulted in neonatal lethal respiratory distress that was associated with negative impacts on airway branching and differentiation of airway epithelial cell lineages. The authors draw speculative parallels with the alveolar simplification phenotype of bronchopulmonary dysplasia in premature human infants and suggest that stimulation of autophagy by AMP-dependent kinase activation might conceivably rescue these phenotypes.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
2659 Page 2658 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement