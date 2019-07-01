Autophagy is required for lung development and morphogenesis

Autophagy occurrence during embryonic lung development. To define the role of autophagy in lung development, we first evaluated the temporal and spatial expression of autophagy-related proteins. Lungs were harvested at various stages of embryonic development (E11.5–E18.5) and at birth (P0) and analyzed by immunoblotting, immunofluorescence (IF), and transmission electron microscopy (TEM). Western blot analysis revealed that several autophagy-related proteins, including BECN1, ATG7, ATG5–12 complex, and LC3B-II, were significantly upregulated at 2 developmental windows of lung development (Figure 1, A–C). Autophagy activation occurred at the early (E12.5) pseudoglandular stage, declined thereafter (E13.5–E15.5), and then peaked again at the canalicular/saccular stages of lung development (E16.5–E18.5), while returning to its basal level at birth.

Figure 1 Autophagy activity during embryonic mouse lung development. (A) Representative immunoblots of the autophagy proteins ATG7, ATG5–12, BECN1, and LC3B-II (lower band) in mouse lung lysates during lung development. (B and C) Densitometric measurements of ATG7, ATG5–12, BECN1, and LC3B-II proteins at various gestation points relative to E11.5 lung. ACTB was used as a protein loading control. Results are expressed as the mean ± SEM from 3 separate experiments. *P < 0.05 versus E11.5. (D) IF confocal microscopic images showing the autophagosome marker LC3B (red) and the epithelial marker E-cadherin (CDH1, green) during lung development. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). (E) Representative TEM images from embryonic (E12.5 and E17.5) and postnatal (P0) mouse lungs. Arrows indicate autophagosomes present in the epithelial cells of the lungs. Scale bars: 500 nm and 250 nm (insets). Graph shows quantitative analysis of the number of autophagosomes per epithelial cell (≥10 micrographs per gestational age for 2 mice; autophagic vacuoles were counted from 8 to 10 randomly selected fields). Results are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 versus E12.5. Statistical significance for all data was determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test.

To determine the spatial distribution of autophagy activation in the lung, we performed double IF for detection of LC3B and the epithelial cell marker CDH1 (Figure 1D). LC3B predominantly localized to the CDH1+ bronchial and terminal sacculi epithelium of the E12.5–E18.5 lung (Figure 1D). In the newborn lung (P0), we found that LC3B expression in the epithelium was low, whereas positive LC3B signal was detected in the nonepithelial compartment (Figure 1D). TEM, the gold standard for autophagy detection, confirmed the presence of autophagosomes (hallmarks of autophagy) in the epithelium of the E12.5 and E17.5 lungs but were absent in P0 lungs (Figure 1E).

Autophagy inhibition reduces lung branching in vitro. To investigate a potential role for autophagy in lung development, we assessed the effect of autophagy inhibition on lung-branching morphogenesis using ex vivo lung explant cultures. Despite the limitations of long-term culturing, these explant cultures are an attractive tool for studying early lung branching (21). E11.5 lungs were cultured at a liquid-air interface for 72 hours in the presence of PI3K inhibitors (3-methyladenine [3-MA] and KU5593) or vehicle control. Both small-molecule inhibitors block autophagy by inhibiting the initiation of autophagosome formation (22–24). After 72 hours of culture (day 3 [D3]) without inhibitors, lung explants displayed ample branching compared with the starting E11.5 (D0) lung (Figure 2A). Addition of 5 mM 3-MA or 10 μM KU5593 to the culture medium impaired lung branching, as evidenced by the significant reduction in the total number of terminal end buds (Figure 2A). We assessed the efficacy of autophagy inhibition by measuring LC3B-II protein levels, which were indeed significantly reduced after 48 hours of culture with either inhibitor (Figure 2B). Early lung branching was also significantly reduced when the autophagy flux was blocked with 80 nM bafilomycin A1 (Baf A1) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127307DS1). Inhibition of autophagolysosome formation by Baf A1 was confirmed by increased LC3B-II levels in lung explants treated with Baf A1 compared with vehicle control lung explants (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Consistent with autophagosome-lysosome blockage, we observed an accumulation of enlarged autophagic vacuoles containing undegraded materials in Baf A1–treated versus vehicle control lung explants (Supplemental Figure 1D, white arrow). Together, these results suggest that the autophagy pathway plays an important role in early lung branching.

Figure 2 Autophagy inhibition reduces early lung branching in vitro. (A) Representative micrographs of lung explant tissue cultured in the presence of the autophagy inhibitors 3-MA (5 mM) and KU 55933 (10 mM). E11.5 lung explants (D0) were treated with inhibitors or vehicle control, and terminal buds were counted after 72 hours of culture (D3) for quantitative evaluation of early branching morphogenesis In the graph, the numbers of terminal end buds on D3 are expressed as a percentage of the vehicle control (mean ± SEM, n = 5 separate explant cultures).*P < 0.05 versus vehicle control. (B, left panel) Representative immunoblot for LC3B-II in lysates of lung explants treated with vehicle, 3-MA or KU after 48 hours of culture. (B, right panel) Densitometric analysis of LC3B-II in lysates of lung explants. ACTB was used as a protein loading control. Results are expressed as the mean ± SEM n = 3 separate explant cultures).*P < 0.05 versus 48-hour vehicle control. Statistical significance for all data was determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test.

Autophagy activity coincides with AMPK phosphorylation. Efficient energy regulation in response to cell growth, differentiation, and survival is a key requirement for cellular homeostasis during development. Failure in the maintenance of ATP demand of a growing tissue will lead to damage of the developing organism. AMPK is one of the major cellular energy sensors found in all eukaryotes (25) that functions as an intracellular low-energy warning system. Recent studies have shown that energy demand triggers autophagy in mammalian cells by activating AMPK (26, 27). To ascertain the underlying mechanisms that may account for autophagy activation during lung development, we examined the expression and phosphorylation of AMPKβ1 (Ser108) at different stages of lung development. Interestingly, we found that AMPK phosphorylation (Figure 3A) occurred during developmental windows similar to those for autophagy activation (Figure 1). Since AMPK is activated by increased AMP and falling ATP levels because of ATP consumption (28), we measured whether AMP, ADP, and ATP levels in mouse fetal lungs were altered during these different stages of lung development. Liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) revealed significant increases in AMP/ADP plus ATP ratios at gestational time points identical to those for AMPK phosphorylation (Figure 3B). We found that ATP demand was high at these gestational time points because of exuberant cell proliferation in the lung (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Autophagy is accompanied by AMPK activation during embryonic mouse lung development. (A) Representative immunoblots of p-AMPKβ (Ser108) and AMPKβ proteins in mouse lung lysates during lung development. Graph shows densitometric analysis of p-AMPKβ (Ser108) during lung development relative to E11.5 lung. ACTB was used as a protein loading control. Results are expressed as the mean ± SEM (n = 3 separate experiments). *P < 0.05 versus E11.5. (B) AMP/ATP plus ADP ratios in embryonic (E12.5, E15.5, and E17.5) and postnatal (P0) lungs. Data show the mean ± SEM (n = 3 separate experiments). aP < 0.05 versus E12.5; bP < 0.05 versus E17.5. (C) Representative IHC images for Ki67 expression in embryonic (E12.5, E15.5, and E17.5) and postnatal (P0) lung tissue. Scale bars: 50 μm. Graph shows quantitative analysis of Ki67+ cells per mm2. Results are expressed as the mean ± SEM (n = 3 separate lungs). *P < 0.05 versus E12.5. Statistical significance for all data was determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test.

To determine whether the increase in AMPK activity affects lung branching, we blocked AMPK phosphorylation using the specific AMPK inhibitor BML-275 (29). E11.5 lungs cultured for 72 hours in the presence of 10 μM BML-275 exhibited an impaired lung branching (Figure 4A) similar to that seen with autophagy inhibitors (Figure 2). To verify that AMPK activation and downstream autophagy signaling is inhibited by BML-275, we examined the expression of phosphorylated AMPK (p-AMPK), AMPK, and ATG5–12 proteins. Western blot analysis showed that BML-275 effectively blocked AMPK activation in lung explant cultures (Figure 4B). ATG5–12 complex and LC3B-II expression was also inhibited by BML-275 (Figure 4B), observations in line with inhibition of autophagy by the AMPK inhibitor.

Figure 4 Inhibition of AMPK signaling reduces autophagy and early lung branching in vitro. (A, left panel) Representative micrographs of lung explant tissue cultured with and without the AMPK inhibitor BML-275 (10 mM) for 72 hours (D3). In the graph, the number of terminal end buds on D3 are expressed as a percentage of the vehicle control. Results represent the mean ± SEM from 3 separate experiments. *P < 0.05 versus vehicle control, by Student’s t test). (B) Representative immunoblots of p-AMPKβ (Ser108), AMPKβ, ATG5–12, and LC3B proteins in lysates of lung explants treated with vehicle or BML-275 for 48 hours. Graphs show densitometric analysis of p-AMPKβ (Ser108), ATG5–12, and LC3B-II proteins in lysates of lung explants. ACTB was used as a protein loading control. Results are expressed as the mean ± SEM (n = 3 independent experiments). *P < 0.05 versus 48-hour vehicle control, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test.

Deletion of epithelial Becn1 at E10.5 reduces airway branching in vivo. The results shown in Figure 1 revealed the activation of autophagy, including upregulation of BECN1 expression, mainly in the respiratory epithelium of the developing lung. Since constitutive deletion of the Becn1 gene is embryonically lethal, (30), we generated a lung-specific conditional Becn1-KO mouse to study the function of autophagy during lung development. The Becn1 gene was inactivated in the lung epithelium by mating Becn1loxP/loxP mice with an inducible SFTPC-rtTA TetO-Cre–transgenic mouse (31, 32). Cre excision was triggered by doxycycline (Dox) administration via the food and drinking water from E8.5 to E10.5 (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). We confirmed deletion of Becn1 by PCR genotyping of genomic lung DNA (Supplemental Figure 2C). IF staining for BECN1 on E16.5 lung sections collected from Becn1 Epi -KO and control littermate mice confirmed an absence of BECN1 in airway epithelial (CDH1+) cells in Becn1 Epi -KO mice (Supplemental Figure 2D). Western blotting of whole-lung tissue lysate from E18.5 Becn1 Epi -KO mice showed a significant reduction in protein expression of BECN1, ATG7, and LC3B-II (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F) in comparison with expression levels in control littermate lysate.

Lung-specific Becn1 Epi -KO pups were born alive but died within a couple of hours after birth, whereas littermate control pups survived the perinatal period. The conditional Becn1 Epi -KO mice died of respiratory insufficiency, as evidenced by gasping and cyanosis (Figure 5A, inset images). Lungs of WT littermate newborns (P0) had a normal saccular appearance with thin septae (Figure 5A, left panel). By contrast, Becn1 Epi -KO newborns had fewer and dilated air sacs with thicker interstitial walls (Figure 5A, right panel). To explore the origin of this morphological defect, we performed macroscopic and histological analyses of the lungs from lung-specific Becn1 Epi -KO and littermate control mice at different stages of lung development. Although comparison of lungs from the Becn1 Epi -KO and control embryos revealed no structural difference at E13.5 (Figure 5B, left panel), visible defects in branching morphogenesis were evident at E16.5. Transverse or coronal lung sections from Becn1 Epi -KO embryos showed fewer but more dilated airway tubules (Figure 5B, middle panel). At E18.5, Becn1 Epi -KO lungs had severely dilated distal saccules with thicker septae (Figure 5B, right panel). Morphometric analysis (33) revealed a significant decrease in the number of terminal air sacs in E18.5 Becn1 Epi -KO lungs compared with WT littermate lungs (Figure 5C). On the basis of our in vitro data, we postulated that the morphological abnormalities in the conditional Becn1 Epi -KO lungs were partially due to diminished airway branching. Thus, we performed explant culturing of whole lungs isolated from E11.5 Becn1 Epi -KO and littermate control embryos and, indeed, observed a significant reduction in branching in Becn1 Epi -KO lungs after 72 hours of culture compared with littermate controls (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 BECN1 is required for normal lung development and morphogenesis. (A) Representative light photomicrographs of H&E-stained lung sections from littermate control and Becn1 Epi -KO pups after birth. Inserts are representative photographs of littermate control and lung-specific Becn1 Epi -KO pups immediately after birth. Scale bars: 70 μm. (B) Representative light photomicrographs of H&E-stained lung sections from littermate control and lung-specific Becn1 Epi -KO littermates at different stages of lung development (E13.5, E16.5, and E18.5). Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Graph shows the radial saccular count for E18.5 lungs from control (WT) mice and Becn1 Epi -KO littermates. Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 5 separate mouse lungs). *P < 0.05 versus control, by Student’s t test. (D) Representative explant cultures of E11.5 control (WT) and Becn1 Epi -KO lung tissue that was cultured for 72 hours to evaluate branching morphogenesis. Graph indicates the number of terminal air sacs expressed as the mean ± SEM (n = 5 separate experiments). *P < 0.05 versus control, by Student’s t test.

Deletion of epithelial Becn1 at E10.5 affects proliferation and cell death. Since E18.5 Becn1 Epi -KO lungs had severely dilated terminal sacculi with thicker septae, we first evaluated the mesenchymal and epithelial content using epithelial (CDH1) and mesenchymal (vimentin) markers (Figure 6A). IF revealed markedly more vimentin+ interstitial cells in the thicker septae of the Becn1 Epi -KO lungs. In addition, immunoblotting showed reduced epithelial CDH1 levels, whereas expression of mesenchymal markers (vimentin and fibronectin) were increased in Becn1 Epi -KO lungs compared with expression in littermate control lungs (Figure 6B), in line with a larger mesenchymal interstitial compartment.

Figure 6 Conditional deletion of epithelial Becn1 affects mesenchymal thinning of the developing lung. (A) Co-IF staining of CDH1 (green) and vimentin (red) in Becn1 Epi -KO and littermate control lungs at E18.5. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 50 μm; original magnification, ×40 (insets). (B) Representative Western blot for CDH1, vimentin, and fibronectin. Graphs show the densitometric analysis of CDH1 and vimentin expression in whole-lung lysates harvested from Becn1 Epi -KO and littermate controls at E18.5. ACTB was used as a protein loading control. Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 4 separate lungs). *P < 0.05 versus control, by Student’s t test.

Next, we sought to examine whether the thicker septae and larger airspaces seen in the lungs of conditional Becn1 Epi -KO mice were due to changes in cell proliferation or apoptosis. We assessed proliferation and apoptosis in E18.5 Becn1 Epi -KO and littermate control lungs by IF using proliferative (Ki67) and apoptotic (cleaved caspase 3 [C-CASP3] and cleaved PARP [C-PARP]) markers. Double-IF staining for Ki67 and CDH1 (Figure 7A) revealed that the number of CDH1+ epithelial cells staining positively for Ki67 was significantly reduced in Becn1 Epi -KO lungs compared with that in littermate control lungs (Figure 7B). In contrast, the number of Ki67+ mesenchymal (CDH1–) cells was significantly greater in Becn1 Epi -KO lungs (Figure 7B). We then assessed apoptotic cell death in the Becn1 Epi -KO lungs. Immunoblotting of E18.5 whole-lung lysates revealed increased BCL-2–associated X (BAX), C-CASP3, and C-PARP protein expression in Becn1 Epi -KO lungs compared with expression in littermate control lungs (Figure 7C). Next, we determined which cell type was undergoing apoptosis in the Becn1 Epi -KO lungs by double-IF staining for CDH1 and C-CASP3 or C-PARP (Figure 7, D and E, respectively). In contrast to reports showing that most cells undergoing apoptosis during normal lung development are of mesenchymal origin (34–36), we found that apoptotic cells in Becn1 Epi -KO lungs were mainly epithelial cells lining the walls of the terminal air sacs or floating in the airspace and dislodged from the walls (Figure 7, D and E).

Figure 7 Conditional deletion of Becn1 perturbs epithelial cell proliferation and apoptosis during lung development. (A) Co-IF staining of CDH1 (green) and Ki67 (red) in Becn1 Epi -KO and littermate control lungs at E18.5. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 30 μm. (B) Percentage of Ki67+ epithelial and nonepithelial cells in Becn1 Epi -KO and littermate control lungs at E18.5. Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 3 separate lungs). *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test. (C) Representative immunoblots for BAX, CASP3, C-CASP3, and C-PARP in whole-lung lysates harvested from Becn1 Epi -KO and littermate control embryos at E18.5. Graphs show densitometric analysis of BAX, C-CASP3, and C-PARP protein expression. ACTB was used as a protein loading control. Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 4 separate pups). *P < 0.05 versus WT control, by Student’s t test. (D and E) Co-IF staining for E-cadherin (green) with the apoptosis markers C-CASP3 (D, red) and C-PARP (E, red) in Becn1 Epi -KO and littermate control lungs at E18.5. Scale bars: 50 μm; original magnification, ×40 (insets).

Deletion of epithelial Becn1 at E10.5 disrupts vascular development. To determine the effect of epithelial Becn1 deletion on vascular development, we examined the vascular morphology of conditional Becn1 Epi -KO and littermate control lungs at E18.5. Gross morphology of conditional Becn1 Epi -KO lungs showed multiple bleeding spots on the lung periphery, identified as submucosal hemorrhage under a dissection microscope, while littermate control lungs had a normal appearance (Figure 8A, left panel). H&E staining revealed pulmonary hemorrhage with the presence of red blood cells in peripheral air sacs of Becn1 Epi -KO lungs (Figure 8A, middle panel). IF staining for the endothelial cell marker CD31 (PECAM) showed that Becn1 Epi -KO lungs had fewer CD31+ cells than did littermate control lungs (Figure 8A, right panel and Figure 8B, Supplemental Figure 5). Western blotting corroborated the reduced expression of CD31 in the Becn1 Epi -KO lungs compared with the lungs of littermate controls (Figure 8C). Altogether, these results indicate a less developed and leaky pulmonary vasculature in Becn1 Epi -KO mice at birth.

Figure 8 Conditional deletion of Becn1 alters proper pulmonary vascular development. (A) Left panel: Gross morphology of E18.5 lungs from control (WT) and Becn1 Epi -KO embryos. White arrows point to hemorrhage regions in Becn1 Epi -KO lung. Middle panel: Representative light photomicrographs of H&E-stained lung sections from E18.5 littermate control (WT) and Becn1 Epi -KO mice. Note the infiltration of red blood cells in the enlarged air spaces (black arrows) in Becn1 Epi -KO lung. Right panel: Confocal IF microscopic images of embryonic lungs (E18.5) stained for the endothelial cell marker CD31 (red). Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 100 μm (middle panel) and 50 μm (right panel). (B) Quantification of the CD31/DAPI fluorescence ratio of E18.5 lungs from control (WT) and Becn1 Epi -KO embryos. Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 3 separate lungs). *P < 0.05 versus WT control, by Student’s t test. (C) Representative immune blot for CD31 on whole E18.5 lung lysates from control (WT) and Becn1 Epi -KO embryos. The membrane was re-used in Figure 7C and Figure 8C, which show the same loading control. Graph shows densitometric analysis of CD31 expression. ACTB was used as a protein loading control. Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 4 separate lungs). *P < 0.05 versus WT control, by Student’s t test.

Deletion of epithelial Becn1 on E10.5 delays distal epithelial differentiation. NK2 homeobox 1 (NKX2-1) is a transcription factor expressed in the respiratory epithelium of the lung that is essential for proper lung morphogenesis and formation of the peripheral lung (37–39). In the early lung, NKX2-1 is expressed in a specific subset of cells that includes the progenitor of alveolar type II cells (40). In later gestation and postnatally, NKX2-1 is mainly detected in cuboidal alveolar type II cells and in subsets of nonciliated bronchiolar epithelial cells (40, 41). To determine whether defective branching morphogenesis in Becn1 Epi -KO mice alters NKX2-1 expression, we performed IHC and IF on E18.5 lung sections. IHC and IF revealed homogenous nuclear NKX2-1 staining in cuboidal alveolar type II epithelial cells lining the terminal sacculi in littermate control embryos, whereas squamous (flattened) alveolar type I epithelial cells lacked NKX2-1 expression (Figure 9A, left top panels). In Becn1 Epi -KO lungs, epithelial cells lining the simple and enlarged sacculi were glycogen filled (defined by periodic acid–Schiff [PAS] staining, Figure 9A, right bottom panels) NKX2-1+ cuboidal cells present in underdeveloped tubules in the thick septae (Figure 9A, left bottom panels). We noted no squamous flattened epithelial cells lining the primitive sacculi of the Becn1 Epi -KO lungs. IF staining for NKX2-1 revealed a significant reduction in the number of NKX2-1+ cells in E18.5 Becn1 Epi -KO lungs compared with littermate control lungs (Figure 9A, right panel), which was substantiated by immunoblot analysis for NKX2-1 of whole-lung lysates from E18.5 fetuses (Figure 9B). Since NKX2-1 regulates the expression of respiratory epithelium–specific genes, including secretoglobulin 1A member 1 (SCGB1A1), surfactant protein B (SFTPB), and surfactant protein C (SFTPC) (37, 41–45), we next assessed the differentiation of respiratory epithelial cells by performing IHC for club (SCGB1A1) and alveolar type II (pro-SFTPC and mature SFTPC) cell markers on E18.5 lungs from Becn1 Epi -KO and littermate control fetuses (Figure 10A). The E18.5 control lungs had a normal appearance, with SCGB1A1+ club cells lining the larger airways. Both cuboidal and squamous epithelial cells lined the terminal sacculi in the E18.5 control lungs, and the cuboidal cells stained positively for pro-SFTPC and mature SFTPC. The presence and distribution of SCGB1A1+ club cells in E18.5 Becn1 Epi -KO lungs were similar to that seen in littermate control lungs. However, the larger terminal air sacs of the Becn1 Epi -KO lungs contained only cuboidal epithelial cells that were positive for both pro-SFTPC and mature SFTPC (Figure 10A, left bottom panels). Confocal IF of E18.5 lungs for pro-SFTPC, mature SFTPC, and SFTPB corroborated the IHC results (Supplemental Figure 3). IF staining for receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE), a marker of alveolar type I cells (46), revealed the presence of squamous flattened alveolar type I cells lining the terminal sacculi in the control lung (Figure 10A, top right panel). Although RAGE was detectable in the primitive air sacs of Becn1 Epi -KO lungs, its distribution was confined to the basal side of the SFTPC+ cuboidal cells lining the air sacs (Figure 10A, bottom right panel). These double-positive SFTPC+RAGE+ cells probably represent bipotential alveolar precursor cells (47). To verify this finding, we probed the lungs for HOP homeobox (HOPX), a transcription factor expressed in alveolar precursor cells (47), in combination with the alveolar type I and II cell markers podoplanin (PDPN) and SFTPC, respectively. IF analysis of E18.5 lungs revealed a significant increase in the number of HOPX+SFTPC+PDPN+ cells in the primitive air sacs of Becn1 Epi -KO lung (Figure 10B), in line with these cells being bipotential alveolar precursors (47). Thus, distal epithelial differentiation was delayed in Becn1 Epi -KO lungs compared with that seen in littermate control lungs.

Figure 9 Conditional deletion of Becn1 reduces NKX2-1 expression. (A) IHC and confocal IF microscopic images show NKX2-1 and glycogen content (PAS staining) in lung tissue sections from E18.5 Becn1 Epi -KO and littermate control (WT) fetuses. In the littermate control, the type II cuboidal alveolar cells stained positive for NKX2-1 (top left inset, red arrowheads), whereas type I squamous alveolar cells lacked NKX2-1 expression (top left inset, black arrows). In the Becn1 Epi -KO lung, only NKX2-1+ cuboidal cells were visible (bottom left inset, red arrowheads). In the IF staining (middle panel), NKX2-1+ cells are shown in red, whereas nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 50 μm. Graph shows densitometric analysis of NKX2-1 IF results. Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 4 separate lungs). *P < 0.05 versus control, by Student’s t test. (B) Representative immunoblot for NKX2-1. Graphs shows densitometric analysis of NKX2-1 expression in whole-lung lysate harvested from Becn1 Epi -KO and littermate control embryos at E18.5. ACTB was used as a protein loading control. Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 4 separate lungs). *P < 0.05 versus WT control, by Student’s t test.

Figure 10 Conditional deletion of Becn1 delays distal epithelial differentiation. (A) Representative IHC images for Clara cell secretory protein (SCGB1A1), pro-SFTPCC, and mature SFTPC expression in lung tissue sections from E18.5 Becn1 Epi -KO and littermate control fetuses. Scale bars: 50 μm; original magnification, ×20 (insets). IF microscopic images show lung tissue sections from E18.5 Becn1 Epi -KO and littermate control fetuses stained for mature SFTPC (red) and RAGE (green). The white arrows in the insets point to cuboidal alveolar type II epithelial cells. Scale bars: 25 μm; original magnification, ×40 (insets). (B) Confocal IF microscopic images of E18.5 lung tissue from Becn1 Epi -KO mice costained for SFTPC (white), HOPX (red), and PDPN (green). Nuclei were stained with DAPI. Arrows indicate alveolar precursor cells detected by an overlap of all these markers. Scale bars: 25 μm; original magnification, ×40 (insets). Graph indicates the percentage of alveolar precursor cells that stained positive for SFTPC, HOPX, and PDPN in E18.5 lung sections from Becn1 Epi -KO and littermate control mice. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM (n = 3 separate experiments). *P < 0.05 versus WT control, by Student’s t test.

Deletion of epithelial Becn1 at E16.5 of lung development inhibits sacculi formation. As shown in Figure 1, autophagy activation occurs during 2 distinct periods of lung development. The first activity happens in the early pseudoglandular period, whereas a second activity arises during the canalicular/saccular periods. So far, we have reported findings for mice in which lung epithelial Becn1 was deleted prior to formation of the lungs (E10.5 Becn1 Epi -KO mice). This strategy blocks autophagy activation throughout lung development and does not allow for discrimination between the 2 developmental windows of autophagy activity. We therefore took advantage of the Dox-inducible system and deleted the lung epithelial Becn1 gene just prior to the canalicular/saccular periods and investigated the role of autophagy during these periods of lung development. Dox was administered via the food and drinking water from E14.5 to E16.5, and lungs were harvested from fetuses at E17.5, E18.5, and P0 for further analysis (Supplemental Figure 4A). In contrast to the early deletion of lung epithelial Becn1 that resulted in perinatal death within a couple of hours after birth, removal of lung epithelial Becn1 at E16.5 (E16.5 Becn1Epi-KO) did not result in any immediate perinatal lethality. However, all E16.5 Becn1 Epi -KO pups died between P2 and P5 as a result of respiratory distress. Histological comparison of lungs from the E16.5 Becn1 Epi -KO and littermate control embryos and newborn pups revealed visible defects in terminal air sac formation starting at E17.5 (Figure 11A, left panels). On E18.5, E16.5 Becn1 Epi -KO lungs displayed dilated sacculi with slightly thicker septae (Figure 11A, middle panels). P0 lungs of WT littermate newborns had normal saccular appearance, whereas P0 lungs of E16.5 Becn1 Epi -KO mice had fewer and dilated air sacs (Figure 11A, right panels). As seen in E10.5 Becn1 Epi -KO mice, lung morphometric analysis on E18.5 revealed a significant decrease in the number of terminal air sacs in E16.5 Becn1 Epi -KO lungs compared with WT littermate lungs (Figure 11B). Air-to-tissue ratios (ATRs) corroborated that the saccular airspaces were larger in E16.5 Becn1 Epi -KO lungs than in WT littermate lungs (Figure 11B). Furthermore, as in E10.5 Becn1 Epi -KO mice, IF staining for CD31 showed that E16.5 Becn1 Epi -KO lungs at E18.5 had fewer CD31+ cells than did littermate control lungs (Figure 11, C and D). However, in contrast to E10.5 Becn1 Epi -KO lungs, we observed no pulmonary hemorrhage. Thus, E16.5 Becn1 Epi mice had a less developed, but intact, pulmonary vasculature. Assessment of the differentiation and distribution of respiratory epithelial cells by IHC (Supplemental Figure 4B) and IF (Figure 11, E and F) using SCGB1A1, pro-SFTPC, mature SFTPC, and RAGE antibodies on E18.5 lung tissue from E16.5 Becn1 Epi -KO and littermate controls revealed results similar to those observed at E18.5 in E10.5 Becn1 Epi -KO lung tissue. Terminal saccules of E16.5 Becn1 Epi -KO lungs on E18.5 were lined with pro-SFTPC+, mature SFTPC+, and SFTPB+ epithelial cells that frequently stained positive for RAGE. The presence of bipotential alveolar precursor cells indicates that distal epithelial differentiation was delayed in the E16.5 Becn1 Epi -KO lungs.