Oral ferroportin inhibitor ameliorates ineffective erythropoiesis in a model of β-thalassemia

Ferroportin inhibitors were discovered by screening a small molecule library. Ferroportin inhibitors were identified by screening a library of small molecular weight compounds (250,000 compounds) for modulators of ferroportin internalization using Madin-Darby canine kidney (MDCK) cells expressing fluorescently tagged human ferroportin. Confirmed hit compounds were then tested for their ability to inhibit binding and internalization of fluorescently labeled hepcidin (6-carboxytetramethylrhodamine hepcidin [TMR-hepcidin]) in the mouse macrophage cell line J774, which expresses endogenous ferroportin. In addition, a fluorescence polarization binding assay was used to more directly demonstrate inhibition of TMR-hepcidin binding to purified recombinant human ferroportin. Compounds that showed inhibition of TMR-hepcidin binding to ferroportin were further profiled with functional assays, including ferroportin internalization and iron efflux assays (Figure 1A). Lead structures were optimized for potency, drug metabolism, and pharmacokinetics (PKs) parameters by medicinal chemistry, and selected compounds were tested for acute efficacy in inducing hypoferremia in C57BL/6 mice. Finally, a small number of preclinical candidates were tested for efficacy in the Hbbth3/+ mouse model of β-thalassemia intermedia (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Identification of ferroportin inhibitors. (A) Screening and profiling cascade used to identify ferroportin inhibitors. (B) Chemical structure of the ferroportin inhibitor VIT-2763.

The clinical compound, VIT-2763 (Figure 1B) is a small organic heterocyclic molecule that has been evaluated in biological assays as a salt of the organic base (MW 408.43 g/mol).

VIT-2763 inhibits hepcidin binding to ferroportin and blocks iron efflux. Potencies of ferroportin binding were compared between VIT-2763 and hepcidin in a competition assay using the macrophage cell line J774, in which expression of ferroportin can be triggered with iron. The small molecule VIT-2763 competed for binding and internalization of fluorescently labeled TMR-hepcidin with IC 50 of 9 ± 5 nM, mean ± SD, which was within the range of the potency of unlabeled synthetic hepcidin (IC 50 = 13 ± 4 nM, mean ± SD) in the same assay (Figure 2, A and B).

Figure 2 VIT-2763 competes with hepcidin for ferroportin binding. (A) VIT-2763 prevented the internalization of TMR-hepcidin in J774 cells. Representative fluorescence microscopy pictures from more than 10 independent experiments are shown with J774 cells at high (2 μM) and low concentrations (0.0001 μM) of VIT-2763 or hepcidin before adding TMR-hepcidin (red). Nuclei are shown in blue. Scale bar: 25 μm. (B) Dose-response curves of VIT-2763 and unlabeled hepcidin in J774 TMR-hepcidin internalization assay. n = 3 per concentration. (C) Dose-response curves of VIT-2763 and unlabeled hepcidin in fluorescence polarization assay. n = 3 per concentration. (D) Dose-response curves in iron efflux assay in T47D cells. Shown are dose-response curves of VIT-2763 or hepcidin alone and both in a combination with equimolar concentrations. n = 3 or 4 per concentration. (E and F) Dose-response curves of VIT-2763 (E) and hepcidin (F) in HEK-FPN1-GFP ferritin-BLA reporter assay with or without doxycycline induction of ferroportin. n = 4 per concentration. Data are presented as mean + SD for each concentration.

To investigate the potency of VIT-2763 in a cell-free assay without interference of ferroportin internalization, we used purified human ferroportin expressed in yeast in a fluorescence polarization assay. The binding of TMR-hepcidin to ferroportin leads to increased fluorescence polarization of the TMR-hepcidin ligand. Addition of VIT-2763 dose dependently reduced the fluorescence polarization signal, indicating that VIT-2763 displaces TMR-hepcidin from ferroportin (Figure 2C, IC 50 of 24 ± 13 nM, mean ± SD). The binding of TMR-hepcidin to ferroportin was dose dependently inhibited by unlabeled full-length human hepcidin (hepcidin-25), although with a lower potency compared with VIT-2763 (Figure 2C, IC 50 of 533 ± 250 nM, mean ± SD). A truncated inactive version of hepcidin (hepcidin-20), lacking the first 5 N-terminal amino acids involved in ferroportin binding (23), failed to decrease the fluorescence polarization signal (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129382DS1). Furthermore, the potency of structurally related ferroportin inhibitors measured in J774 TMR-hepcidin internalization assay correlated significantly with the potency of the same compounds measured in the fluorescence polarization assay (Supplemental Figure 2). Based on these data, we concluded that the purified ferroportin shows ligand-binding properties similar to those of the native ferroportin expressed on the cell membrane.

The results with both TMR-hepcidin assays showed that VIT-2763 competes with hepcidin for ferroportin binding and internalization; however, these assays do not provide functional information for the effect of VIT-2763 on iron export activity of ferroportin. To address the effect of VIT-2763 on ferroportin function, the human breast cancer cell line T47D expressing endogenous ferroportin was incubated with iron sulfate labeled with the stable isotope 58Fe for 20 hours and cells were treated with either VIT-2763 or hepcidin alone or both compounds added simultaneously. Hepcidin blocked the cellular iron efflux dose dependently, as measured by quantification of 58Fe in the cell supernatant, with an average EC 50 of 123 ± 46 nM, mean ± SD. Importantly, VIT-2763 inhibited the iron efflux with a slightly higher potency than hepcidin (EC 50 of 68 ± 21 nM, mean ± SD). No additive effect was observed by preincubation (not shown) of either VIT-2763 or hepcidin or by coincubation of both at equimolar concentrations (Figure 2D).

To investigate whether the observed inhibition of cellular iron export by VIT-2763 is dependent on ferroportin, we used HEK293 cells expressing a doxycycline-inducible human ferroportin fused to GFP. In addition, this cell line contains the promoter and adjacent 5′ UTR with the iron regulatory element (IRE) of the human ferritin H gene fused to a β-lactamase (BLA) reporter gene that is activated by rising intracellular iron levels. Treatment of these cells with doxycycline and VIT-2763 induced BLA reporter gene activity with an average EC 50 of 140 ± 50 nM, mean ± SD, as a consequence of increasing intracellular iron concentrations caused by blocked iron export (Figure 2E). However, the potency of hepcidin in this iron retention assay was higher with an EC 50 of 39 ± 20 nM, mean ± SD, (Figure 2F). The effects of VIT-2763 and hepcidin were dependent of ferroportin, as shown by lack of activity when ferroportin was not induced by doxycycline addition.

In conclusion, the small molecule VIT-2763 inhibited binding of hepcidin to ferroportin, thereby preventing the internalization of fluorescently labeled hepcidin. Importantly, VIT-2763 inhibited the cellular iron efflux in a ferroportin-dependent manner and with potency comparable to hepcidin, the physiological peptide ligand of ferroportin.

VIT-2763 triggers ubiquitination and subsequent internalization and degradation of ferroportin. The generally accepted mechanism by which hepcidin regulates cellular iron export is that hepcidin binds to ferroportin, triggering its ubiquitination, internalization, and degradation, thereby blocking the iron export activity of ferroportin indirectly by targeting ferroportin for degradation (6, 24, 25). More recently, structural and mutational analyses of a bacterial ferroportin homologue (26) and mammalian ferroportin (13) suggested that hepcidin may inhibit ferroportin directly by occlusion in the absence of ferroportin endocytosis and degradation. We hypothesized that VIT-2763, despite being structurally unrelated, mimics the function of the hepcidin peptide. The TMR-hepcidin assay in J774 cells described above does not distinguish binding to ferroportin from internalization of ferroportin. To study the mechanism of action of VIT-2763 we employed 2 approaches:(a) ferroportin internalization assay with MDCK cells expressing human ferroportin with a fluorescent HaloTag; (b) immunoprecipitation studies to assess ferroportin ubiquitination in J774 cells expressing endogenous ferroportin.

MDCK cells constitutively expressing human ferroportin fused to a HaloTag that allows labeling with the fluorescent TMR-HaloTag ligand were treated with either VIT-2763 or hepcidin for 20 minutes, 1 hour, 3 hours, 6 hours, and 18 hours (Figure 3A). Hepcidin treatment for 18 hours induced dose-dependent internalization of ferroportin in MDCK cells, as detected by disappearance of surface TMR signal by fluorescence microscopy (Figure 3B). The potency of hepcidin in the MDCK assay was higher than the potency of VIT-2763 (long-term average: hepcidin EC 50 = 1.5 ± 0.9 nM; VIT-2763 EC 50 = 14.4 ± 8.1 nM, mean ± SD). Interestingly, the maximal response of VIT-2763 (curve span) was in average 21% lower than the response of hepcidin, suggesting that the ferroportin internalization triggered by VIT-2763 was not complete (Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 3 VIT-2763 and hepcidin induce ferroportin internalization and ubiquitination. (A) Representative images from fluorescence microscopy kinetic analysis of ferroportin internalization and degradation in MDCK cells constitutively expressing human ferroportin with a fluorescent HaloTag (green). Nuclei are depicted in red. Cells were incubated with either VIT-2763 (20 μM) or hepcidin (1 μM) for the indicated times. Scale bar: 25 μm. The full kinetic study shown in the figure was performed once. The experiment was repeated at individual time points: once at 6 hours, 3 times at 20 minutes and 1 hour, and more than 10 times at 3 hours and 18 hours with reproducible results. (B) Quantification of the ferroportin-associated membrane fluorescence in MDCK cells treated with serial dilutions of either hepcidin or VIT-2763 for 18 hours. n = 3 per concentration. Data are shown as mean ± SD for each concentration. (C) Kinetics of internalization of ferroportin, as depicted by decrease of membrane-associated ferroportin fluorescence in MDCK cells treated with either hepcidin (1 μM) or VIT-2763 (20 μM). n = 2 (1–6 hours); n = 3 (18 hours). Mean for each time point is shown. Data in B and C are presented as mean of the percentage of ferroportin membrane fluorescence relative to untreated cells. (D) Immunoprecipitation of J774 lysates for ubiquitination and degradation studies of ferroportin. J774 cells were treated with hepcidin (150 nM) or VIT-2763 (100 nM) for 10, 20, 40, 60, or 120 minutes before harvesting and IP with MTP1 anti-ferroportin antibody. Immunoprecipitates were blotted and stained with either ubiquitin-specific (upper blot) or ferroportin-specific (lower blot) antibody (F308). The full kinetic study shown in the figure was performed once. The experiment at time points 10 and 120 minutes was performed 5 times with reproducible results.

The kinetic effects of hepcidin and VIT-2763 on ferroportin expression were compared using concentrations resulting in a maximal effect for each molecule. Hepcidin (1 μM) triggered ferroportin internalization and formation of intracellular vesicles starting at 20 minutes, increasing at 1 hour, and resulting in a complete ferroportin internalization from the plasma membrane at 3 hours and degradation by 3 to 6 hours (Figure 3, A–C). Remarkably, the small molecule VIT-2763 (20 μM) also induced ferroportin internalization, although with slower kinetics and incomplete disappearance of ferroportin from the plasma membrane, even after compound exposure for 18 hours (Figure 3, A–C). Interestingly, VIT-2763 caused a less prominent formation of intracellular ferroportin-containing vesicles, as compared with hepcidin, which might indicate distinct mechanisms of ferroportin trafficking and degradation (Figure 3A). Competition experiments using VIT-2763 at a constant concentration (1 μM) and increasing concentrations of unlabeled hepcidin (4nM to 4 μM) in the MDCK cells expressing fluorescent ferroportin revealed a shift of the hepcidin dose-response curve to higher EC 50 values as compared with hepcidin dose-response curve in the absence of the ferroportin inhibitor. This behavior strongly indicated that VIT-2763 competed with hepcidin for ferroportin internalization (Supplemental Figure 3, EC 50 [hepcidin alone] = 1.6 nM; EC 50 [VIT-2763 + hepcidin] = 356 nM). These data together with the fluorescence polarization results shown in Figure 2C suggested that VIT-2763 competes with hepcidin for ferroportin binding and internalization.

Immunoprecipitation studies performed using J774 cells expressing endogenous ferroportin showed that both VIT-2763 and hepcidin triggered ubiquitination and degradation of ferroportin. Treatment of J774 cells with hepcidin or VIT-2763 led to a rapid ubiquitination of ferroportin within 10 to 20 minutes and degradation of ferroportin starting at 40 to 120 minutes (Figure 3D). However, hepcidin induced almost full disappearance of the ferroportin signal, whereas VIT-2763 treatment for 120 minutes resulted in incomplete ferroportin degradation. In addition, hepcidin induced ferroportin ubiquitination products with higher molecular weight (~100 kDa) compared with VIT-2763 (~70 kDa), suggesting a different degree of ubiquitination (4–5 vs. 1–2 ubiquitin molecules per ferroportin, respectively).

The immunoprecipitation experiments in J774 cells suggested that both VIT-2763 and hepcidin utilize similar pathways of ferroportin internalization and degradation. Nevertheless, slight differences in efficacy and kinetics were demonstrated, which is in agreement with the slower kinetics and less complete degradation of ferroportin in MDCK cells expressing fluorescently labeled human ferroportin.

VIT-2763 reduced serum iron levels in rodents. To investigate the in vivo bioavailability and biological activity of VIT-2763, we determined its PK and pharmacodynamic (PD) properties after single i.v. (1 mg/kg, not shown) or oral (30 mg/kg) administration in male Sprague Dawley rats (Figure 4A). Orally dosed VIT-2763 showed a moderate half-life of 2.0 ± 0.8 hours (mean ± SD) and good bioavailability of 48.3% ± 9.9% (mean ± SD) in rats. Injection of synthetic hepcidin in mice has been shown to decrease plasma iron levels, consistent with a blockade of iron absorption and iron export from tissue stores and from macrophages involved in iron recycling (12). Plasma iron was measured as a marker for PD activity of VIT-2763 in vivo. Plasma iron in rats dosed orally with VIT-2763 decreased over time, reaching minimal levels 4 hours after oral dosing and recovering within 8 to 24 hours. Interestingly, plasma iron levels at 24 hours were higher than at baseline (5 minutes after dose), most likely due to a regulatory feedback response to hypoferremia (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Rapid absorption of orally dosed VIT-2763 and decrease in serum iron induced by hepcidin and VIT-2763 in rodents. (A) Oral PK/PD of VIT-2763 at a single dose of 30 mg/kg in rats. n = 3. Data are shown as mean ± SD. (B and C) Serum iron levels in C57BL/6 mice treated with either hepcidin (5 mg/kg) (n = 5) (B) or VIT-2763 (60 mg/kg) (n = 10) (C) for 1 hour, 3 hours, 6 hours, and 16 hours. Data are shown as individual values and mean ± SD. In B and C, statistical analysis was performed by comparing all treatment groups to the Hbbth3/+ vehicle group using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To compare the efficacy of hepcidin and VIT-2763 in vivo, an acute model of hypoferremia in C57BL/6 mice was used. Injection of synthetic human hepcidin i.p. (5 mg/kg) into mice resulted in a significant reduction of serum iron levels at 1 hour, 3 hours, and 6 hours (32%, 59%, and 34% lower than the vehicle, respectively, Figure 4B). VIT-2763 dosed orally at 60 mg/kg rapidly decreased serum iron at 1 hour and 3 hours to levels comparable to those seen with hepcidin (40% and 58% lower than the vehicle), demonstrating similar effects of VIT-2763 and hepcidin in C57BL/6 mice from 1 hour to 3 hours after dosing (Figure 4, B and C). Serum iron levels in mice treated with VIT-2763 for 6 hours did not change significantly compared with those in the vehicle group. Both, hepcidin and VIT-2763 had no effect on serum iron levels at 16 hours after dose was given.

VIT-2763 decreased iron overload in the Hbbth3/+ mouse model of β-thalassemia intermedia. Parenteral administration of agents that induce the synthesis of endogenous hepcidin or modified hepcidin peptides has been shown to correct ineffective erythropoiesis and to ameliorate iron overload in the Hbbth3/+ model of β-thalassemia intermedia (18–20). Based on the similar mode of action of VIT-2763 and hepcidin in cell-based and biophysical assays, as well as acute efficacy in WT rodents, we hypothesized that VIT-2763 might improve the pathophysiological parameters in the Hbbth3/+ model of β-thalassemia intermedia and provide a preclinical proof of concept for development of oral ferroportin inhibitor for therapy of β-thalassemia.

Hbbth3/+ mice absorb excessive amounts of iron as a consequence of inadequately low hepcidin levels relative to the high iron content in liver, spleen, and kidney and increased ferroportin expression in the duodenum (27). To investigate the efficacy of VIT-2763 in the Hbbth3/+ model, mice were fed a diet with a low amount of iron (<10 mg/kg) and dosed orally with either 30 or 100 mg/kg VIT-2763 or vehicle twice daily (bid) for 36 days. In between compound doses, mice had access to drinking water containing the stable iron isotope 58Fe, which allowed differentiating iron absorbed during and before the study. Treatment of Hbbth3/+ mice with 30 or 100 mg/kg VIT-2763 significantly decreased serum iron levels, by 77% and 84%, relative to the vehicle Hbbth3/+ group, respectively (Figure 5A), demonstrating the acute effect of the compound on systemic iron. As expected, by blocking ferroportin on liver macrophages and hepatocytes, VIT-2763 did not change the total liver iron. However, VIT-2763 very efficiently prevented additional liver iron loading during the study, as shown by a dose-dependent reduction of 58Fe concentration in liver (Figure 5, B and C).

Figure 5 VIT-2763 decreased serum iron and prevented liver iron loading in Hbbth3/+ mice. (A) VIT-2763 significantly decreased serum iron levels in Hbbth3/+ mice 3 hours after oral dosing at study day 36. (B) Total liver iron concentration remained unchanged following 36 days of treatment with VIT-2763. (C) VIT-2763 prevented liver 58Fe loading in Hbbth3/+ mice. (D) VIT-2763 reduced the relative spleen weight of Hbbth3/+ mice. (E) Effect of VIT-2763 on total spleen iron content. (A–E) x axis labels: 1, vehicle; 2, VIT-2763 (30 mg/kg); 3, VIT-2763 (100 mg/kg). Individual values and mean ± SD are shown. Statistical analysis was performed by comparing all treatment groups to the Hbbth3/+ vehicle group using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test. n = 10–12. (F) Representative photographs from H&E (left) and DAB-enhanced Perls staining (right) in spleen sections from vehicle-treated (top) or VIT-2763-treated (100 mg/kg, middle) Hbbth3/+ mice and vehicle-treated WT mice (bottom). Shown are representative photographs from 10 to 12 mice per group and 3 sections from each spleen. Scale bars: 1 mm in originals, 100 μm in enlargements. ***P < 0.001.

The ineffective erythropoiesis in Hbbth3/+ mice causes excessive proliferation of erythroid precursors and expansion of the red pulp in the spleen, leading to splenomegaly. Treatment of Hbbth3/+ mice with VIT-2763 resulted in a significant reduction of the relative spleen weight, by 52% and 65% of the Hbbth3/+ vehicle control for 30 and 100 mg/kg VIT-2763, respectively (Figure 5D). Furthermore, Hbbth3/+ mice receiving VIT-2763 showed improved distribution of spleen red and white pulp compartments and had a less diffuse iron-staining pattern compared with Hbbth3/+ mice treated with vehicle (Figure 5F). These results highlight the potential of the oral ferroportin inhibitor to attenuate excessive extramedullar erythropoiesis in spleen. The concentration of spleen iron increased dose dependently (not shown), consistent with the decrease in the spleen weight and retention of iron in spleen macrophages; however, the total spleen iron content remained unchanged in the group treated with 30 mg/kg and decreased significantly in mice treated with the 100 mg/kg compound (Figure 5E).

VIT-2763 ameliorated anemia and improved ineffective erythropoiesis in Hbbth3/+ mice. Notably, ferroportin inhibition with the oral drug VIT-2763 not only decreased plasma and organ iron levels, but also improved the hematological parameters in Hbbth3/+ mice. VIT-2763 significantly increased Hb levels (as of day 8 of treatment; Figure 6A), RBC counts (Figure 6B), mean corpuscular Hb concentration (MCHC) (Figure 6C), and significantly lowered reticulocyte counts (Figure 6D), mean corpuscular Hb (MCH) (Figure 6E), mean corpuscular volume (MCV) (Figure 6F), and RBC distribution width (RDW) (Figure 6G) in Hbbth3/+ mice, as compared with the Hbbth3/+ vehicle group. Therefore, ferroportin inhibition by VIT-2763 significantly (Figure 6) ameliorated anemia and corrected pathologically altered RBCs and reticulocyte counts, indicating improved erythropoiesis in Hbbth3/+ mice. Remarkably, dietary iron restriction of Hbbth3/+ mice for the duration of the study failed to lower serum iron and improve anemia (data not shown), demonstrating that iron restriction by pharmacological inhibition of ferroportin is necessary for a substantial therapeutic effect.

Figure 6 VIT-2763 significantly corrected anemia and improved RBC parameters in Hbbth3/+ mice. (A) VIT-2763 significantly increased Hb concentration starting at day 8 of dosing in Hbbth3/+ mice. Mean ± SD values of Hb concentrations are shown. Statistical analysis was performed using repeated measures 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test to compare all treatment groups to the Hbbth3/+ vehicle group over time. n = 10–12 mice. At the study end, VIT-2763 increased RBC counts (B) and MCHC (C) and decreased reticulocyte counts (D), MCH (E), MCV (F), and RDW (G) in Hbbth3/+ mice. For B–F, individual values and mean ± SD are shown. Statistical analysis was performed by comparing all treatment groups to the Hbbth3/+ vehicle group using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test. n = 10–12 mice. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

The central pathophysiological mechanism in β-thalassemia is ineffective erythropoiesis, which is characterized by increased proliferation and decreased differentiation of erythroid progenitors in hematopoietic organs. As a result of the α/β globin imbalance, RBCs accumulate toxic membrane α-globin aggregates and produce excessive ROS. The effect of VIT-2763 on erythropoiesis was studied by analyzing the percentage of differentiating erythroid precursors in BM and spleen based on Ter119 and CD44 markers. VIT-2763 reduced the percentages of the early erythroid precursors proerythroblasts (Figure 7, A and D, gate 1), basophilic (Figure 7, A and D, gate 2), and polychromatic erythroblasts (Figure 7, A and D, gate 3) in BM and spleen of Hbbth3/+ mice and increased the percentages of mature erythrocytes (Figure 7, A and D, gate 5). The most prominent effect of the compound on erythropoiesis was observed in decreasing polychromatic erythroblasts and in increasing mature erythrocyte populations (gates 3 and 5, respectively, Figure 7, A, B, D and E). More importantly, significantly lower proportions of mature BM and spleen erythrocytes stained positive for ROS in VIT-2763– compared with vehicle-treated Hbbth3/+ mice (Figure 7, C and F), indicating diminished oxidative damage of erythroid cells. As a result, mature RBC and their precursors in blood of Hbbth3/+ mice receiving VIT-2763 expressed less phosphatidylserine (PS), indicating reduced apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 4). The increased proportion of mature erythroid cells and decreased oxidative stress in BM and spleens of Hbbth3/+ mice together with the reduced apoptosis of mature RBCs and RBC precursors in blood suggest that VIT-2763 ameliorated the ineffective erythropoiesis in Hbbth3/+ mice.

Figure 7 VIT-2763 treatment improved the ineffective erythropoiesis in BM and spleen of Hbbth3/+ mice. Gating strategy used to identify erythroid progenitors in BM (A) or spleen (D) by flow cytometry. Representative dot plots from 1 out of 4 independent experiments showing vehicle- or VIT-2763-treated Hbbth3/+ and WT mice. VIT-2763 decreased the frequency of polychromatic erythroblasts (population in gate 3) in BM (B) and spleen (E). VIT-2763 treatment reduced the percentages of BM (C) and spleen (F) ROS-positive mature erythrocytes. (B and E) Black symbols show polychromatic erythroblasts, and gray symbols show mature erythrocytes. (B, C, E and F) x axis labels: 1, vehicle; 2, VIT-2763 (30 mg/kg); 3, VIT-2763 (100 mg/kg). Individual values and mean ± SD are shown. Statistical analysis was performed by comparing all treatment groups to the Hbbth3/+ vehicle group using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test. n = 10–12 mice. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

VIT-2763 reduced the formation of α-globin aggregates and extended the life span and improved the functional parameters of circulating RBCs in Hbbth3/+ mice. To investigate how VIT-2763 improves anemia and iron overload, Hbbth3/+ mice were treated with the compound for 4 to 7 weeks and a broader range of biomarkers was investigated in several independent studies.

In β-thalassemia intermedia, the imbalanced synthesis of α- and β-globin chains of Hb leads to formation of insoluble α-globin aggregates containing free heme and iron, causing ROS formation and apoptosis of the late-stage erythroid progenitors. Analysis of the membrane-bound globins by triton acetic acid urea (TAU) gel electrophoresis showed a dose-dependent decrease in the levels of toxic α-globin aggregates in RBC membrane preparations from Hbbth3/+ mice treated with VIT-2763 for 28 days compared with the Hbbth3/+ vehicle group (Figure 8A). The reduction of the membrane α-globin was present as early as day 8 of compound treatment (data not shown) and further decreased in the following 2 weeks, suggesting a rapid improvement of erythropoiesis. The insoluble globin aggregates on RBC membranes contain products of Hb oxidative denaturation, such as metHb, free heme, and iron, which all contribute to ROS generation in RBCs (28). In agreement with the reduced α-globin aggregates in RBCs, VIT-2763 decreased the percentage of ROS-positive RBCs in Hbbth3/+ mice from 67% to 30% (Figure 8B).

Figure 8 VIT-2763 reduced the formation of insoluble α-globin aggregates in RBCs of Hbbth3/+ mice. (A) TAU gel electrophoresis of membrane-bound globins in RBCs from Hbbth3/+ and WT mice. n = 4–6. Each band is a pool of samples from 2 mice. Soluble α and β Hb from WT RBCs are shown as a reference. Quantification of the signal intensity of the TAU gel α-globin bands by densitometry is shown next to the TAU gel picture. Similar effect of VIT-2763 on α-globin was documented in 4 independent experiments. (B) VIT-2763 (60 mg/kg bid for 28 days) reduced the proportion of ROS+ Ter119+ RBCs of Hbbth3/+ mice. Individual values and mean ± SD are shown. Statistical analysis was performed by comparing all treatment groups to the Hbbth3/+ vehicle group using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test. n = 9–11. ***P < 0.001.

Reticulocytes of healthy individuals clear mitochondria by mitophagy during maturation, and terminally differentiated RBCs produce energy by glycolysis (29). However, it has been shown that mitophagy in β-thalassemia is impaired, resulting in retention of mitochondria in mature RBCs (30, 31). Flow cytometry analysis of MitoTracker-labeled blood cells showed that essentially all reticulocytes from both WT and Hbbth3/+ mice contained mitochondria (MitoTracker+ cells, Figure 9A). Upon maturation, RBCs from WT mice progressively eliminated their mitochondria, with only 1.5% of terminally differentiated RBCs retaining mitochondria (Figure 9, A and B). Strikingly, 10.3% (group average value) of mature RBCs from the Hbbth3/+ vehicle group preserved mitochondria and produced higher levels of ROS compared with RBCs without mitochondria (ratio of MFI of ROSposMitoTrackerpos to ROSposMitoTrackerneg RBCs = 2.5, group average value, representative dot plot shown in Figure 9A). In Hbbth3/+ mice, VIT-2763 significantly reduced the proportion of mature RBCs containing mitochondria to an average of 4.9% (Figure 9B). Importantly, RBCs devoid of mitochondria produced lower levels of ROS (ROSposMitoTrackerneg populations in Figure 9A). These data suggested that at least part of the oxidative stress in RBCs from Hbbth3/+ mice is mediated by erythrocytes that failed to eliminate their mitochondria. By improving erythropoiesis, VIT-2763 indirectly ameliorated mitophagy and decreased the oxidative stress in RBCs of Hbbth3/+ mice.

Figure 9 VIT-2763 improved the elimination of mitochondria in RBCs of Hbbth3/+ mice. (A and B) Mitochondria are retained in mature RBCs of Hbbth3/+ mice and cleared in mature RBCs of Hbbth3/+ mice treated with VIT-2763. (A) Flow cytometry analysis showing representative dot plots from 1 out of 3 independent experiments. RBCs were gated as mature RBCs (Ter119hiCD71neg), RBC precursors (Ter119hiCD71int), and reticulocytes (Ter119hiCD71hi) and analyzed for mitochondrial labeling by MitoTracker Deep Red staining and ROS by CM-H2DCFDA staining. (B) Quantification of the percentage of RBCs with mitochondria. Individual values and mean ± SD are shown. Statistical analysis was performed by comparing all treatment groups to the Hbbth3/+ vehicle group using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test. n = 10 mice. ***P < 0.001.

Increased ROS levels in RBCs of Hbbth3/+ mice cause membrane damage and lead to exposure of PS to the extracellular space. PS exposure to the outer cell membrane is an apoptotic signal and targets RBCs for phagocytosis (32). VIT-2763 treatment of Hbbth3/+ mice significantly decreased PS exposure of RBCs and precursors of mature erythrocytes, as shown by annexin V staining (Figure 10A and Supplemental Figure 4). PS exposure marks RBCs for phagocytosis by scavenging macrophages that deliver the damaged RBCs to spleen and liver for degradation (33). The released heme is catabolized by heme oxygenase 1 (HMOX1), which is upregulated in β-thalassemia due to excessive RBC apoptosis (34). VIT-2763 treatment significantly reduced the expression of Hmox1 in livers of Hbbth3/+ mice, most likely as a result of the decreased RBC turnover (Figure 10B). Indeed, the half-life of RBCs in Hbbth3/+ mice treated with vehicle was 8 days and administration of VIT-2763 extended it to 22 days, which was similar to the half-life of RBCs in WT mice (Figure 10C).

Figure 10 VIT-2763 decreased apoptosis and extended the life span of RBCs in Hbbth3/+ mice. (A) VIT-2763 lowered PS exposure on peripheral RBCs, as detected by decrease in intensity of annexin V staining. n = 9–10. (B) VIT-2763 reduced the expression of liver Hmox1, as detected by qPCR. n = 10–12. (A and B) Individual values and mean ± SD are shown. Statistical analysis was performed by comparing all treatment groups to the Hbbth3/+ vehicle group using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test. (C) VIT-2763 (60 mg/kg for 7 weeks) extended the life span of RBCs in Hbbth3/+ mice. Biotin labeling was performed after 21 days of dosing with VIT-2763. Shown is the percentage of biotinylated Ter119+ cells normalized to the percentage of labeled cells at day 1 after biotin injection. n = 4–10. Mean ± SD values are shown. Statistical analysis was performed using repeated measures 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test to compare all treatment groups to the Hbbth3/+ vehicle group over time. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

VIT-2763 ameliorated hypoxia in Hbbth3/+ mice. Hbbth3/+ mice are systemically hypoxic as a result of inappropriate tissue oxygenation by the defective RBCs (14, 18). Indeed, flow cytometry analysis of RBCs stained with a fluorescent surrogate marker for hypoxia (Enzo Life Sciences) confirmed a higher MFI signal in Hbbth3/+ mice treated with vehicle compared with WT mice (Figure 11A). RBCs from Hbbth3/+ mice that received VIT-2763 for 4 weeks showed reduced MFI levels of the fluorogenic hypoxia marker, suggesting improved oxygenation of RBCs (Figure 11A). Hypoxia is in the center of the vicious circle driving iron overabsorption and ineffective erythropoiesis in β-thalassemia by upregulating genes involved in iron uptake and erythropoiesis, such as DMT1, DcytB, ferroportin, and EPO. The effect of VIT-2763 on the hypoxia-sensitive marker in RBCs is most likely indirect and mediated by the improved erythropoiesis and increased Hb resulting in a better tissue oxygenation. Consistent with the improvement of tissue oxygenation, Hbbth3/+ mice treated with VIT-2763 produced significantly less serum EPO compared with the vehicle group (Figure 11B).

Figure 11 VIT-2763 reduced hypoxia response in RBCs, excessive serum EPO, and Erfe expression in spleens of Hbbth3/+ mice without effect on liver Hamp. (A) Percentage of hypoxic RBCs (left, dot plots) and MFI of the hypoxia probe (right, Hypoxia probe+ RBCs) in peripheral blood of Hbbth3/+ mice or WT mice, as detected by flow cytometry analysis. n = 10–13 mice per group. Representative dot plots showing 1 out of 2 independent experiments. (B) Serum EPO was measured by ELISA. n = 10–13. (C) Spleen Erfe (Fam132) (n = 4–13 mice per group) and liver Hamp (D) gene expression were measured by qPCR (n = 10-11 mice). (A–D) Individual values and mean ± SD are shown. Statistical analysis was performed by comparing all treatment groups to the Hbbth3/+ vehicle group using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

Eleavated EPO levels in Hbbth3/+ mice upregulated Erfe, an erythroid regulatory hormone known to suppress hepcidin (17). In agreement with reduced serum EPO, Erfe gene expression was significantly lower in spleens of Hbbth3/+ mice dosed with VIT-2763 compared with those treated with vehicle alone (Figure 11C). Erfe is produced by erythrocyte precursors proliferating massively in spleens of Hbbth3/+ mice as a consequence of extramedullar erythropoiesis. Therefore, the effect of VIT-2763 on Erfe expression in spleen is mediated by reduced numbers of RBC precursors in the spleen.

Liver hepcidin (Hamp) expression in Hbbth3/+ and WT mice was similar and did not change upon VIT-2763 treatment (Figure 11D), as similarly reported for minihepcidin in Hbbth3/+ mice (18).

Effects of VIT-2763 on myeloid precursors in spleens of Hbbth3/+ mice. It has been previously shown that the proportion of immature myeloid cells is highly increased in spleens of Hbbth3/+ mice compared with WT, which suggested that the terminal neutrophil maturation in spleens of Hbbth3/+ mice is compromised (35). Flow cytometry analysis of myelopoiesis in spleens confirmed a significant expansion of mature neutrophils (Figure 12A, population i), immature myeloid cells (Figure 12, population ii) and inflammatory monocytes (Figure 12A, population iv) in Hbbth3/+ mice. VIT-2763 dosed for 3 weeks did not change the percentage of resident monocytes (population iii), however VIT-2763 significantly reduced the percentage of mature neutrophils (population i), immature myeloid cells (population ii) and inflammatory monocytes (population iv, Figure 12, A and B). These data demonstrated that iron restriction by the ferroportin inhibitor VIT-2763 results not only in correction of erythropoiesis, but also leads to amelioration of myelopoiesis in spleen. It remains to be investigated whether the quantitative changes in neutrophil populations also translate to functional improvement, i.e., chemotaxis, opsonization, and ROS production in response to bacterial challenge.