Disrupted ER membrane protein complex–mediated topogenesis drives congenital neural crest defects

Craniocardiac phenotypes with emc1 depletion. Of the structural anomalies in patients with emc1 alleles, cardiac and craniofacial abnormalities are among the most prominent (8, 10, 11). We sought to test for phenocopy in Xenopus via emc1 depletion. Xenopus is an ideal model for this inquiry because gene dosages can be titrated to test the consequences of gain and loss of function. In the case of cardiac development, Xenopus has a septated atrium and cardiac trabeculations, allowing for closer human modeling compared with other aquatic models, and it is much higher throughput and less costly than mammalian models.

To begin, we tested whether depletion of emc1 using morpholino oligonucleotides (MOs) caused cardiac dysmorphology that could be related to the phenotypes seen in CHD patients with emc1 mutations. Remarkably, morphant embryos had narrower cardiac outflow tracts compared with controls (Figure 1A). Using optical coherence tomography, an imaging modality similar to ultrasound but using light instead of sound (25, 26), we could readily detect a change in the diameter of the outflow tract from 120 μm (n = 19, SD = 12 μm) in control embryos to 90 μm (n = 21, SD = 16 μm) in emc1 morphants.

Figure 1 Phenotypic assessment of Emc1 loss of function in Xenopus reveals craniofacial and cardiac dysmorphology. 1-cell–stage embryos were injected with either standard control MO or emc1 MO and phenotypically assessed at stage 45. (A) Representative images and measurements of 3 replicates of stage 45 control MO (n = 19) and emc1 MO (n = 21) embryo outflow tract morphology imaged with OCT imaging (dotted yellow line indicates measured diameter). Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Representative images and percentages of 3 replicates of stage 45 control MO (n = 62) and emc1 MO (n = 55) embryo craniofacial cartilage stained with Alcian blue. Scale bar: 250 μm. (C) Immunoblot of pooled (n = 20) Emc1 protein in control and emc1 knockout/knockdown embryos. (D) Immunoblot of pooled (n = 20) Emc1 protein in emc1 knockdown and EMC1 rescued emc1 knockdown embryos. ****P < 0.0001, ***P < 0.0005 by (A) Student’s t test or (B) Fisher’s exact test. Bars indicate mean and SD.

Next, we examined craniofacial morphology. Using Alcian blue, which stains the cartilage elements of the tadpole head, we detected a striking deficit in the craniofacial skeleton. Each element of the craniofacial cartilage — mandibular, hyoid, and branchial cartilage elements — appeared equally lost in 87% (n = 55, SD = 9%) of morphant embryos compared with only 7% (n = 62, SD = 2%) of controls (Figure 1B). In addition, we noticed that morphants had an abnormal pigment cell morphology (Supplemental Figure 1). We confirmed these striking phenotypic abnormalities via phenocopying with a CRISPR-based knockout of emc1 (Supplemental Figure 2A). We assessed the efficacy of MO- and CRISPR-based approaches through immunoblotting for protein levels in morphant and crispant embryos compared with controls. Both methods reduced Emc1 protein levels compared with controls (Figure 1C). We also tested the specificity of the anti–Emc1 antibody by coinjecting wild-type human EMC1 mRNA along with the MO and demonstrating an increase of signal via immunoblot (Figure 2D). CRISPR efficacy was also confirmed through assessing the indels introduced in individual F0 mutants through Sanger sequencing and tracking of indels by decomposition (TIDE) analysis (ref. 27 and Supplemental Figure 2B). Given phenotypes in the cardiac outflow tract, craniofacial cartilage, and pigment cells, we considered NCCs as a potential unifying explanation for the abnormalities in each of these tissues based on their known contributions (28–30).

Figure 2 emc1 depletion results in neural crest gene expression abnormalities early in development. Embryos were injected into 1 cell at the 2-cell stage with emc1 MO followed by interrogation of neural crest markers via WISH. (A) WISH for markers of NCC cell lineage revealed that expression of earlier markers (pax3, snai2, and sox9) was present at expected developmental stages (stages 16 and 20 shown) but displayed abnormal distribution; the later marker sox10 was almost entirely lost (n = 45 per marker per stage done in 3 replicates; injected halves of embryos indicated by asterisks). Scale bar: 500 μm. (B) Schematic of the experimental setup, in which injection of MO into 1 cell of a 2-cell embryo allowed for 1 side of the embryo to develop under the effects of the MO injection; the other half served as an internal control for developmental phenotypes. (C) Markers showed abnormal distribution at later stages (stage 24 shown), suggesting mispatterning of the embryonic rostrum (n = 45 per marker per stage done in 3 replicates). Scale bar: 500 μm.

emc1 is essential for NCCs. After neurulation, NCCs delaminate from the neural plate border and undergo an extensive pattern of migration in response to environmental cues. After they arrive in their correct locations, they can differentiate into an extraordinary set of cell types, including those affected in our Xenopus emc1 depletion model. To assess NCCs at various time points in development, we used whole mount in situ hybridization (WISH) to evaluate a battery of NCC markers that define neural plate border formation, NCC specification, and NCC migration. For these experiments, we exploited an advantage of Xenopus where injection of 1 cell at the 2-cell stage can lead to targeting of either the left or right side of the embryo, providing the unaffected side as an internal control that can be easily established by coinjecting fluorescent tracers. In this manner, we depleted emc1 and examined early markers of the neural plate border and NCCs that appeared to be present at the expected stages of development (Figure 2). Although NCC markers were present, there were clear abnormalities including reduced signal. Impressively, at stages 16 and 20, sox10 was dramatically reduced (Figure 2A). At later stages, sox10 seemed to recover, although clear differences remained between emc1-depleted and control sides. To evaluate whether the early loss of NCC markers could be due to an increase in cell death, we used TUNEL (Supplemental Figure 4). Comparing control MO and emc1 MO embryos injected in 1 cell at the 2-cell stage, we did not detect a significant difference in positive TUNEL outside of the general variability seen in cell death in embryos. We detected TUNEL in the dorsal midline as previously described (31), and a positive control, nup85, led to a marked increase in TUNEL signal. Our previous work suggested that the nucleoporin encoded by nup85 is important for the survival of a subset of cell types (32). From these studies, we conclude that NCC specification, maintenance, migration, and differentiation are altered in emc1-depleted embryos.

emc1 depletion affects WNT signaling. The EMC and EMC1 in particular are essential for numerous multipass transmembrane proteins; therefore, it is uncertain which target proteins affect neural crest development. To identity a potential target, we took an unbiased approach to analyze the global landscape of proteins in emc1 morphant embryos compared with controls. We performed label-free quantitative mass spectrometry (LFQMS) of protein lysates from stage 24 emc1 morphants and controls, and detected many changes in protein levels that corresponded to developmentally important processes. Using pathway analysis, WNT, integrin, and cadherin signaling were decreased in emc1 morphant embryos compared with controls (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Table 2). In particular, we were struck by the decrease in β-catenin in this data set because β-catenin serves as the intracellular messenger for canonical WNT signaling (33, 34). Given that the WNT pathway is instrumental in the activation and maintenance of factors necessary for NCC development (35–37), we sought to investigate this pathway in embryos depleted of emc1. To accomplish this, we first assessed WNT response in the Xtr.Tg(WntREs:dEGFP)Vlemx transgenic line, which has 7 copies of a TCF/LEF1 DNA binding sequence driving GFP expression (38, 39). The neural tube has strong WNT activity at early stages and is easily scored for GFP expression in our 1 of 2 cell injected embryos (40). In the half of the neural tube depleted of emc1, there was a clear decrease in the WNT-responsive GFP signal (Figure 3C). Next, we assayed β-catenin levels and nuclear/cytoplasmic localization of β-catenin. In the WNT pathway, both β-catenin levels and the nuclear translocation of β-catenin are essential for signal transduction. To visualize β-catenin in cells, we exogenously delivered a GFP-tagged β-catenin ratiometrically with an NLS-mCherry and compared the relative amount of GFP versus mCherry signal and the relative nuclear localization of β-catenin and NLS-mCherry. We saw a mild reduction in the nuclear/cytoplasmic ratio of β-catenin, but we detected a dramatic reduction in the total GFP signal compared with mCherry, suggesting that β-catenin levels were lower overall in emc1-depleted embryos, a result consistent with our proteomics data (Figure 3D). From these data, we conclude that WNT signaling was reduced in emc1-depleted embryos based on a reporter gene assay and a reduction in β-catenin levels observed through our unbiased proteomics. However, Emc1 regulates multipass membrane proteins, so we suspected that the reduction in β-catenin was indirect. Although a number of multipass membrane proteins are important for neural crest migration (41–43), a role for both NCC migration and WNT signaling makes the Frizzled (Fzd) receptor a strong candidate (44–46). Although Fzd proteins did not appear in our proteomics data set, we could identify Fzd2 if we reduced the stringency, allowing for proteins to be identified based on only a single unique peptide rather than 2 or more unique peptides (Figure 3A, black dot). This may be due to the relative low abundance of the Fzd proteins and similarities in peptide sequences across the Fzds. We saw a consistent reduction in Fzd2 in our proteomics data set, although this did not reach statistical significance. However, based on these data, we sought to investigate Fzd proteins more carefully.

Figure 3 Proteomic analysis of emc1 knockdown uncovers affected developmental pathways including WNT signaling. One-cell–stage embryos were injected with either standard control MO or emc1 MO, and LFQMS was carried out on stage 24 embryos. (A) Plot of mean protein levels from 3 biological replicates of 20 pooled emc1 morphants compared with control morphants as determined via LFQMS (statistically significantly increased proteins are shown in green, statistically significantly decreased proteins are shown in red, Fzd2 is shown as a black dot since it was only identified by one unique peptide sequence as opposed to the other proteins in the graph). (B) Plot of gene ontology terms for statistically significantly decreased proteins with human homologs displays enrichment for a subset of signaling pathways. (C) Representative image and quantitation of WNT signaling visualized in a transgenic Xenopus WNT reporter line as a comparison between mean fluorescence of emc1 MO-injected versus uninjected sides of the neural tube (white dotted line shows outline of neural tube and division between injected and uninjected sides). P, posterior; A, anterior; R, right; L, left. Scale bar: 100 μm. (D) Representative image and quantitation of β-catenin subcellular localization visualized in Xenopus neural tubes as a comparison between emc1 MO-injected versus control MO-injected embryos normalized to NLS-mCherry localization. Statistically significant protein changes assessed via ANOVA (A) with red and green points indicating P < 0.05. Scale bar: 10 μm. ****P < 0.0001, *P < 0.05 by Student’s paired t test (C) and Student’s t test (D). Bars indicate mean and SD.

EMC1 depletion affects multipass transmembrane proteins including Fzd. In WNT signaling, the Fzd receptor is a multipass transmembrane protein with a lumenal N-terminus that is essential for transducing signal from the WNT ligand to the β-catenin destruction complex that leads to the stabilization of β-catenin. β-Catenin then enters the nucleus to activate WNT responsive genes (33, 34). Since our unbiased proteomics suggested an effect on WNT signaling in the context of emc1 depletion, we sought to determine the relation between EMC1 and the Fzd receptor. We depleted EMC1 in hTERT retinal pigmented epithelial (RPE) cells using siRNA and assayed the localization of FZD2 and FZD7 by immunofluorescence. Compared with control siRNA-transfected RPE cells, EMC1 siRNA-transfected cells had an altered punctate localization of FZD2 and FZD7 reminiscent of previously observed misfolded proteins in the context of EMC disruption (ref. 6 and Figure 4A). We also expected that emc1 depletion should lead to misfolding and mislocalization of additional multipass transmembrane proteins. For example, we noted that multiple patients with emc1 alleles had visual defects including retinitis pigmentosa. One cause of retinitis pigmentosa is variants in the rhodopsin gene, a multipass transmembrane G protein–coupled receptor that is exceptionally sensitive to light. In EMC1-depleted cells, rhodopsin expression appeared as puncta rather than diffusely localized (Figure 4A). In addition, we also tested localization of the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (nAChR), which has previously been shown to be affected in invertebrate models of EMC depletion (5). The dysfunction of this receptor could also be a compelling reason for the neurological weakness observed in patients with EMC1 variants. In RPE cells depleted of EMC1, nAChR also appeared to be mislocalized (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Knockdown of EMC1 in human RPE cells and Xenopus affects multiple transmembrane proteins and embryo motility and activates ER stress. (A) Immunofluorescence antibody labeling of EMC1 revealed a decrease in its expression after EMC1 siRNA treatment as compared with control siRNA treatments. Multipass membrane proteins (RHODOPSIN, nAChR, FZD2, FZD7) were abnormally localized (n = 10 high power fields per marker per condition done in 3 replicates). Scale bar: 20 μm. (B) Sample traces and measurement of control morphant (n = 30) and emc1 morphant (n = 30) tadpole movement over 10 seconds after stimulation (different colors differentiate distinct tadpoles) over 3 replicates. (C) Labeling of nAChR in the proximal tail of emc1-depleted stage 45 tadpoles showed sparse and less intense expression as compared with control counterparts. Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Splicing assay for xbp1 in pooled (n = 30 per condition) stage 24 Xenopus embryos displayed increased splicing with emc1 MO depletion compared with control embryos repeated in 4 biological replicates. Tunicamycin treatment acted as positive control. (E) Immunoblotting for Fzd7 showed similar levels of Fzd7 in pooled (n = 30 per stage per condition) emc1 morphants as compared with control morphants at stage 14, but a marked decrease in levels at stage 24. ***P < 0.0005 by Student’s t test. Bars indicate mean and SD.

In fact, during the course of our experiments, we noted that Xenopus embryos depleted of emc1 did not move as vigorously as control tadpoles. To quantitate this, we measured the distance a tadpole moved after stimulation with a thin plastic pipette tip. emc1 morphants moved considerably shorter distances than their stage-matched siblings in the control group (Figure 4B). To test whether this might be due to abnormal localization of the nAChR in Xenopus, we performed immunofluorescence for nAChR in tadpole tails, examining the locations where muscle contraction impulses were generated (Figure 4C). In control embryos, the nAChR signal was a sharp arc across the somitic muscle, whereas in emc1-depleted embryos, the nAChR signal appeared weaker and more discontiguous. From these results, we conclude that nAChR expression was reduced, contributing to the reduction in neurological muscle activity in tadpoles depleted of emc1.

Our results in human and Xenopus cells indicate that multipass membrane proteins were mislocalized and reduced in amount because of emc1 depletion. Under conditions of ER stress due to excessive misfolded proteins, the unfolded protein response (UPR) may lead to their degradation. In this context, Ire1 (inositol-requiring enzyme1) is activated, and its ribonuclease function leads to the atypical RNA splicing of xbp1. This splice product of xbp1 activates ER-associated degradation (ERAD) genes. Assaying the alternative isoform of xbp1 is an effective and straightforward way to test activation of the UPR that could lead to protein degradation. We performed RT-PCR flanking a region excised in the atypical isoform and compared emc1 morphants to control embryos (Figure 4D). In morphant embryos, we detected an additional shorter PCR band, similar to control embryos treated with tunicamycin that induced the UPR. By running these PCR products on a capillary gel, which has single base pair resolution, we could confirm that the spliced product was indeed increased in emc1 morphants and tunicamycin-treated embryos compared with controls and the predicted 26 base pair change in PCR product length (Supplemental Figure 3). From these data, we conclude that emc1-depleted embryos had an increase in the UPR that could lead to the degradation of multipass transmembrane proteins through ERAD.

To verify this possibility, we hypothesized that if Fzd proteins were being degraded downstream of increased UPR activity and subsequent ERAD, then blocking proteasomal degradation that mediates this protein clearance would result in a retention of otherwise lost Fzd protein. We tested this by using MG132 to block proteasomal degradation while blocking protein synthesis to exclude any changes occurring via changes in synthesis rates. Although Fzd2 levels in control cells remained relatively unchanged over this time course experiment, Fzd2 levels increased during proteasomal blockade when emc1 was depleted, further suggesting that the UPR and downstream ERAD could be functioning to clear misfolded Fzd (Supplemental Figure 5). Additionally, returning to our neural crest phenotype and WNT signaling in Xenopus embryos, the UPR should lead to reduced levels of the Fzd receptor. Indeed, by Western blot, Fzd7 protein was reduced in stage 24 morphants compared with controls (Figure 4E). In this case, we looked at Fzd7 levels because the role of Fzd7 has been well characterized in the development of NCCs (35).

Downstream activation of WNT can rescue NCC abnormalities. If the dysfunction seen in the NCCs stemmed from a reduction in WNT signaling, we hypothesized that activating WNT signaling downstream of transmembrane effectors should rescue the loss of the NCC marker sox10 in emc1 morphant embryos. We tested this through injection of mRNA encoding β-catenin to which a nuclear localization signal had been added (47). Excessive activation of WNT signaling causes a second axis to form (creating 2-headed embryos); thus, we titrated the dose of mRNA to minimize this effect while attempting to rescue the emc1 depletion phenotype. In 40% (n = 45, SD = 9%) of embryos coinjected with emc1 MO and NLS–β-catenin mRNA, we detected sox10 expression compared with 7% (n = 45, SD = 7%) of those injected with emc1 MO alone (Figure 5). As an alternative strategy, we also used the CHIR 99021 GSK3β inhibitor, which prevents β-catenin degradation and activates the WNT pathway downstream of the Fzd receptor. In emc1 morphant embryos incubated from stage 12 to 14 in media containing CHIR 99021, we detected a robust expression of sox10 in 33% (n = 30, SD = 6%) of embryos in contrast to 11% (n = 45, SD = 3%) of emc1 morphant embryos incubated from stage 12 to 14 in DMSO-containing media as a control (Figure 5).

Figure 5 Neural crest marker expression rescued in emc1 morphants by modulating β-catenin. Expression of sox10 in control MO-injected embryos raised in media containing DMSO showed stereotyped expression of this marker at stage 20; loss of sox10 expression in stage 20 embryos was observed after injection with emc1 MO. sox10 expression was partially rescued by injection of NLS-fused β-catenin mRNA or the small molecular GSK3β inhibitor CHIR 99021. Three replicates of 15 embryos were analyzed for each condition. Scale bar: 500 μm.

Human-derived NCCs require EMC1 for proper development. Our results indicate that depletion of emc1 leads to dysfunction of the EMC and misfolding of multipass transmembrane proteins, activating the UPR and protein degradation. In the case of the neural crest, decreased WNT signaling leads to the dysregulation of NCCs in Xenopus. To further relate our findings in Xenopus to observed human pathologies, we sought to translate our findings into a human cell model.

Human embryonic stem cell–derived (hESC-derived) NCCs have recently emerged as a powerful tool for modeling NCC specification and function (48). This human NCC model provides synchronized NCC development, enabling us to assess human NCC biology and directly test our insights into disease mechanism in a human system. Additionally, this model faithfully recapitulates NCC development as observed in multiple organisms, including the hierarchical expression of genes during neural crest formation, as well as the requirement of WNT/β-catenin signaling in NCC induction (49–53). We used a modified version of the standard protocol (48), which provides a transient WNT activation (2 days of CHIR 99021 treatment) in the initial phase of 5 days of culture (Figure 6A and ref. 54). As a first step, we characterized the expression of EMC1 in this model via qPCR. We found that EMC1 expression remained present during WNT activation and was maintained in hNCCs (Supplemental Figure 6). To assess the molecular events regulated by EMC1 during human neural crest formation, we used siRNA-mediated knockdown of EMC1 and monitored multiple markers associated with the progression from hESC to hNCC.

Figure 6 Effects of EMC1 depletion in human embryonic stem cell –derived NCCs. (A) Schematic of the induction protocol used to generate hNCCs in which hESCs were exposed to CHIR 99021 for 2 days in serum-free medium prior to withdrawal of this agent and continued culture for 3 additional days. (B) Immunofluorescent antibody staining for NCC markers PAX7 and SOX10 at day 5 in EMC1 siRNA-treated cells as compared with control siRNA-treated cells performed in 2 separate biological replicates. Scale bar: 100 μm. (C) qPCR analysis at day 2 and day 5 showed a decrease in transcripts of EMC1 performed in 2 separate biological replicates. (D) qPCR analysis at day 5 performed in 2 separate biological replicates showed decreased levels of several NCC marker transcripts (PAX7, SNAI2, SOX9, FOXD3, SOX10), although other markers appeared to be unaffected (PAX3). (E) Quantified percentage of cells expressing each PAX7 and SOX10 protein performed in 2 separate biological replicates.

First, we assessed the knockdown efficiency of EMC1 siRNA via immunofluorescence and qPCR after the first 2 days and then at the end of the 5-day culture (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). We further confirmed the loss of FZD7 in these cells by immunofluorescence (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Next, we assessed the expression of PAX7 and SOX10 using immunofluorescence at the end of the hNCC differentiation protocol (Figure 6, B and E). Both PAX7 and SOX10 seemed noticeably reduced in the EMC1 siRNA samples compared with control siRNA. A large proportion of cells still expressed PAX7, although at an apparently much reduced level. Instead, SOX10 appeared to be expressed in very few cells (Figure 6, B and E). To extend our analysis to a wider collection of NCC markers, we performed RT-qPCR for PAX3, PAX7, SNAI2, SOX9, FOXD3, and SOX10 on day 5 samples treated with control or EMC1 siRNAs (Figure 6D). The mRNA expression of PAX3 seemed unaffected, and that of PAX7 appeared to be only slightly reduced by EMC1 siRNA treatment. A stronger effect was seen for the mRNA expression of the NCC markers SNAI2, SOX9, FOXD3, and SOX10 in EMC1 siRNA samples. These results indicate that EMC1 plays a critical role in neural crest development, from the expression of early markers, acquisition of mature markers, maintenance, and subsequent end tissue differentiation.

Testing pathogenicity of patient variants. With a plausible pathogenesis mechanism that appeared consistent between Xenopus and human NCC models, we hoped to address the pathogenicity of patient variants. Many of the identified alleles for EMC1 are missense with in silico predicted loss of function, and our vertebrate animal model offers a platform to test these predictions. Previous work has identified a series of alleles for EMC1 (Supplemental Table 1). In patients with CHD, consisting primarily of cardiac outflow tract abnormalities, variants were all heterozygous and missense. However, in the cases of skeletal abnormalities with neurodevelopmental disorders and/or vision deficits, patients all bore homozygous variants save for a case in which the allele for EMC1 was again a missense mutation. Therefore, testing for loss of function of EMC1 alleles offered the potential to reveal genotype-phenotype correlations that may prove invaluable for clinical interpretation of variant burden in patients. We thus sought to determine whether pathogenicity could be tested in our Xenopus model.

To accomplish this, we assayed the expression of sox10 as a marker of effects on NCCs and tadpole motility as a marker of broader neurodevelopmental function. For NCC assessment, we depleted emc1 throughout the embryos via MO-mediated knockdown at the 1-cell stage, and then introduced either wild-type mRNA or EMC1-variant mRNA into 1 of the 2 cells at the 2-cell stage. We anticipated that the wild-type mRNA and variants without functional detriment would rescue the phenotype on 1 half of the embryo. To mimic a splice site mutation c1212+1G>A, we introduced a stop codon immediately after exon 11 because experimental evidence has suggested that the variant c.1212+1G>A results in premature protein truncation (9). The remaining splice site mutation (c.96-2A>T) was not tested because we were unsuccessful in determining the resultant change in transcript via conventional in vitro methods. Alternatively, for motility assessment, we coinjected the emc1 MO with either wild-type or EMC1-variant mRNA in 1-cell–stage embryos. For both assays, only mRNA from the wild-type and c.1411G>C variant appeared to consistently rescue sox10 expression, tadpole movement (Figure 7), and the nAChR signal within the neuromuscular junctions of tadpole tails (Supplemental Figure 8). Based on this result, we would predict that the c.1411G>C allele retains function or represents a relatively mild allele as compared with the others. Interestingly, the patient phenotype with this allele was not notably different from other patients in this EMC1 cohort, but our results would suggest that other alleles may be worth exploring to explain the disease phenotype. Finally, it appears that a genotype-phenotype correlation may exist where compound heterozygosity leads to skeletal and neurodevelopmental abnormalities and heterozygosity leads to CHD, a hypothesis worth testing as additional alleles are identified.