Clinical MedicineImmunologyInflammation Free access | 10.1172/JCI129301

Distinct interferon signatures and cytokine patterns define additional systemic autoinflammatory diseases

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by de Jesus, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Hou, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Brooks, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Malle, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Biancotto, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Huang, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Calvo, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Marrero, B. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Moir, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Oler, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Deng, Z. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Montealegre Sanchez, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Ahmed, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Allenspach, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Arabshahi, B. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Behrens, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Benseler, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Bezrodnik, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Bout-Tabaku, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Brescia, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Brown, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Burnham, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Caldirola, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Carrasco, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Chan, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Cimaz, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Dancey, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Dare, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by DeGuzman, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Dimitriades, V. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Ferguson, I. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Ferguson, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Finn, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Gattorno, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Grom, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Hanson, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Hashkes, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Hedrich, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Herzog, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Horneff, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Jerath, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Kessler, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Kim, H. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Kingsbury, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Laxer, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Lee, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Lee-Kirsch, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Lewandowski, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Li, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Lilleby, V. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Mammadova, V. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Moorthy, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Nasrullayeva, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by O’Neil, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Onel, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Ozen, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Pan, N. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Pillet, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Piotto, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Punaro, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Reiff, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Reinhardt, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Rider, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Rivas-Chacon, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Ronis, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Rösen-Wolff, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Roth, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Ruth, N. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Rygg, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Schmeling, H. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Schulert, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Scott, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Seminario, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Shulman, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Sivaraman, V. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Son, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Stepanovskiy, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Stringer, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Taber, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Terreri, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Tifft, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Torgerson, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Tosi, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Van Royen-Kerkhof, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Wampler Muskardin, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Canna, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Rheumatology, Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, Shandong University, Shandong, China. 3Biomining and Discovery Section, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 5Immunology & Inflammation Research Therapeutic Area, Sanofi, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 6Department of Laboratory Medicine (DLM), Clinical Center/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Computational Systems Biology Section, 8Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and 9Bioinformatics and Computational Biosciences Branch (BCBB), Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), NIAID/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10The Autoinflammatory Diseases Consortium, 11Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. 12Divisions of Immunology & Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Virginia Commonwealth University & Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia, USA. 14Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 15Department of Pediatrics, Pediatric Rheumatology Section, Alberta Children’s Hospital, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 16Immunology Unit, Pediatric Hospital R. Gutierrez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 18Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware, USA. 19Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles & USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 20Pediatric Rheumatology, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin, Texas, USA. 21Divisions of Pediatric AIBMT & Rheumatology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 22Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milano, Milan, Italy. 23Division of Rheumatology, Janeway Children’s Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre, Saint John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. 24Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. 25Department of Immunology, Allergy and Rheumatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. 26Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, UC Davis Health, Sacramento, California, USA. 27Department of Pediatrics/Pediatric Rheumatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 28Pediatrics Department, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. 29Pathology Department, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington, USA. 30Center for Autoinflammatory Diseases and Immunedeficiencies, IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy. 31Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 32Department of Pediatrics Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 33Pediatric Rheumatology Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 34Department of Women’s & Children’s Health, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of Liverpool & Department of Paediatric Rheumatology, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom. 35Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Allergy and Immunology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. 36Asklepios Klinik Sankt, Augustin GmbH, St. Augustin, Germany and Department of Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. 37Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 38Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Mercy, Kansas City and University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. 39Pediatric Translational Research Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 40Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, Oregon, USA. 41Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 42Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 43Department of Pediatrics, Medizinische Fakultät Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany. 44Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 45Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. 46Department of Rheumatology, Pediatric Section, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 47Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku, Azerbaijan. 48Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. 49Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 50Hacettepe University, Department of Pediatrics, Ankara, Turkey. 51Children Hospital Pellegrin-Enfants, Bordeaux, France. 52Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. 53Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 54Division of Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck School of Medicine, USC, Los Angeles, California, USA. 55University of Nebraska Medical Center/Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. 56Environmental Autoimmunity Group, NIEHS/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 57Department of Pediatric Rheumatology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA. 58Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 59Division of Pediatric Dermatology and Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. 60Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA. 61Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, NTNU - Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Department of Pediatrics, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim, Norway. 62University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa. 63Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Irvine, Irvine, California, USA. 64Section of Rheumatology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA. 65Division of Immunology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 66Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Shupyk National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, Kiev, Ukraine. 67IWK Health Centre, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 68Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York, USA. 69Undiagnosed Diseases Program, NHGRI/NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 70Bone Health Program, Children’s National Health System, Washington, DC, USA. 71Department of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. 72New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 73Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Adriana A. de Jesus or Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Translational Autoinflammatory Diseases Section (TADS)/LCIM/NIAID, NIH, Building 10 Room 11C215 (AAJ) or Room 11C205 (RGM) MSC 1888, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-1888, USA. Phone: 301.761.7768; Email: adriana.almeidadejesus@nih.gov (AAJ). Phone: 301.761.7553; Email: goldbacr@mail.nih.gov (RGM). Find articles by Goldbach-Mansky, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Related video:

In this episode, Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky, Adriana de Jesus, and colleagues use a comprehensive approach to identify autoinflammatory diseases that present with elevated interferon signature.