GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis unbridled by MALT1 protease promotes psoriasis pathogenesis

GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis is associated with psoriasis pathogenesis. Glutaminolysis, initiated by glutaminase-mediated (GLS1- or GLS2-mediated) lysis of glutamine into glutamate, was reported to control the differentiation of Th17 cells in mice (20). Since Th17 cells play critical roles in the pathogenesis of human psoriasis, we speculated that glutaminolysis might also participate in the generation of human Th17 cells during disease development. Thus, we collected PBMCs, serum samples, and skin tissues from patients with psoriasis and from healthy donors and used these samples for glutaminolysis studies. Consistent with previous reports, patients with psoriasis showed elevated IL-17A production in serum (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129269DS1), blood CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 1B), and skin tissues (Supplemental Figure 1C), and IL-17A levels were positively correlated with disease severity (Supplemental Figure 1D). As speculated, glutaminolysis in CD4+ T cells was aberrantly activated in patients with psoriasis, as indicated by elevated mRNA and protein levels of GLS1 (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1E) and increased production of glutamate (Figure 1C). The expression of GLS2 in CD4+ T cells was very low and unchanged (Figure 1A), suggesting that the robust glutaminolysis reactions were mainly mediated by GLS1. More important, both GLS1 protein levels and glutamate concentrations in CD4+ T cells were positively correlated with IL-17A production (Figure 1, D and E) and the psoriasis area and severity index (PASI) score for patients with psoriasis (Figure 1, F and G). For more specific cell populations, we found that the mRNA expression of GLS1 was higher in CD4+CCR6+ cells than in CD4+CCR6– cells from either healthy donors or donors with psoriasis (Figure 1H). In particular, mRNA levels of GLS1 in psoriatic CD4+CCR6+ cells were positively correlated with IL-17A production (Figure 1I) and the PASI score (Figure 1J) for patients with psoriasis. These results strongly suggested that GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis participated in Th17 cell differentiation and psoriasis pathogenesis. We also established IMQ-induced psoriasis-like mouse models (Supplemental Figure 2, A–H), which closely resemble human psoriasis. Consistent with the results seen in human samples, mice exposed to IMQ expressed significantly higher mRNA and protein levels of GLS1 (Supplemental Figure 2, I and J) and produced more glutamate (Supplemental Figure 2K) in splenic CD4+ T cells compared with matrix-exposed mice. Since dermal γδ T17 cells also play critical roles in the pathogenesis of IMQ-induced psoriasis-like disease, we further found that mRNA and protein levels of GLS1 (Supplemental Figure 2, L and M) were also significantly increased in dermal γδ T cells from IMQ-treated mice. In addition, the expression of GLS1 in both CD4+ and γδ T cells was highly correlated with the pathological changes over the progression of psoriasis (Figure 1, K–M). Collectively, these data demonstrated that GLS-mediated glutaminolysis was aberrantly activated and may be functionally involved in Th17 and γδ T17 cell–mediated immune dysfunction in psoriatic peripheral and skin lesions.

Figure 1 GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis is associated with psoriasis pathogenesis. (A–C) Relative mRNA (A) (n = 24) and protein (B) (n = 24) levels of GLS1 and GLS2 and glutamate concentration (C) (n = 18) in CD4+ T cells derived from PBMCs of healthy controls and patients with psoriasis. Representative blots are shown (n = 6 of a total of 24 samples). (D–G) Correlation of GLS1 protein and glutamate concentration with IL-17A concentration (D and E) and GLS1 protein and glutamate concentration with PASI scores (F and G) in patients with psoriasis. n = 24 (D and F) and n = 18 (E and G). (H) Relative mRNA expression of GLS1 in CD4+CCR6+ and CD4+CCR6– cells derived from healthy controls and patients with psoriasis (n = 12). (I and J) Correlation of GLS1 mRNA in CD4+CCR6– cells with IL-17A concentration (I) and PASI scores (J) in patients with psoriasis (n = 12). (K–M) Phenotypic presentation and H&E staining of lesioned skin (K) (scale bars: 100 μm) and expression of Gls1 mRNA in splenic CD4+ T cells (L) and dermal γδ T cells (M) on days 4, 7, 10, and 14 during the application of IMQ in mice (n = 3). Data are presented as the mean ± SD and represent 1 of 3 independent experiments with consistent results. A 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (A–C), Spearman’s r test (D–G, I, and J) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (H, L, and M) was used to determine statistical significance (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001).

GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis favors Th17 and γδ T17 cell differentiation in psoriasis. The imbalance of T cells was shown to play an important role in psoriasis pathogenesis (21). To determine whether the upregulation of GLS1 contributes to the immune imbalance of T cells in psoriasis, we first examined GLS1 expression in different T cell subsets. By activating human naive CD4+ T cells under different polarizing conditions in vitro (Supplemental Figure 3A), we found that both mRNA and protein expression levels of GLS1 were higher in Th17 cells than levels in other T cell subsets (Figure 2A). GLS2 was expressed at very low levels in all T cell subsets compared with GLS1 (Figure 2A), which was consistent with the results found in psoriatic CD4+ T cells (Figure 1A). These data suggested that GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis might favor Th17 cell differentiation. To directly assess the role of GLS1 in Th cell differentiation, we used 2 GLS1-specific inhibitors [bis-2-(5-phenylacetamido-1,3,4-thiadiazol-2-yl) ethyl sulfide (BPTES) and CB-839] in cultures of human naive CD4+ T cells undergoing Th0, Th1, Th17, and induced Treg (iTreg) differentiation in vitro (Supplemental Figure 3B). Both inhibitors effectively reduced the percentage of Th17 cells (Figure 2, B and C). In contrast, Th17 cell differentiation was significantly increased (Figure 2, D and E) by overexpression of GLS1 (Supplemental Figure 3C). In addition, glutamate supplementation corrected Th17 cell differentiation in BPTES-treated naive CD4+ T cells (Figure 2, F and G). However, GLS1 activity or expression level changes had no effect on the differentiation of other Th cell subsets, including Th1 cells (Supplemental Figure 3, D–G) and iTregs (Supplemental Figure 3, H and I). We also observed a similar effect of GLS1 on Th cell differentiation of mouse naive CD4+ T cells following treatment of the cells with BPTES or CB-839 (Supplemental Figure 4). To directly assess the role of GLS1 in γδ T17 cell differentiation, we also conducted experiments similar to those done in Th17 cells by activating mouse naive γδ T cells under γδ T17–polarizing conditions in vitro. As the results showed, both mRNA and protein levels of GLS1 were highly expressed in γδ T17 cells compared with levels in naive γδ T cells or γδ T1 cells (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), but all these cells barely expressed GLS2. Furthermore, GLS1 inhibitors effectively weakened the differentiation of γδ T17 cells (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D), which was corrected by supplementation of glutamate (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F) in vitro. These findings suggested that GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis might favor γδ T17 differentiation. Together, our data indicate that GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis promoted the differentiation of Th17 and γδ T17 cells but had no effect on Th1 or iTreg subsets.

Figure 2 GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis favors human Th17 differentiation in psoriasis. (A) Human naive CD4+ T cells were polarized under the indicated conditions in vitro for 5 days. Relative mRNA and protein expression levels of GLS1 and GLS2 (n = 6). (B and C) Vehicle-, BPTES-, or CB-839–treated human naive CD4+ T cells were polarized into Th17 cells for 5 days. (B) Flow cytometry and statistical analysis for the percentage of Th17 cells (n = 6). (C) Relative mRNA (n = 4) and protein (n = 3) levels of IL-17A and IL-17F. (D and E) Human naive CD4+ T cells were transduced with retrovirus carrying hTRV-GLS1 or control and then polarized into Th17 cells for 5 days. (D) Flow cytometry and statistical analysis for the percentage of Th17 cells (n = 6). (E) Relative mRNA and protein levels of IL-17A and IL-17F (n = 3). (F and G) Human naive CD4+ T cells were treated with vehicle or BPTES and polarized into Th17 cells for 3 days, followed by either no treatment or supplementation with glutamate for another 2 days. (F) Flow cytometry and statistical analysis for the percentage of Th17 cells (n = 6). (G) Relative mRNA expression and protein levels of IL-17A and IL-17F (n = 3). Data are presented as the mean ± SD and represent 1 of at least 2 independent experiments with consistent results. A 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (A–C, F, and G) or 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (D and E) was used to determine statistical significance (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001).

Aberrant activation of GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis in T cells assists the development of psoriasis. To clarify the functional relevance of GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis in psoriasis development, we intraperitoneally injected mice with BPTES during IMQ-induced psoriasis (Figure 3A). As expected, we observed significant improvement in both clinical and pathological characteristics following BPTES treatment (Figure 3B), including alleviation of splenomegaly (Figure 3C), body weight loss (Figure 3D), disease severity (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 6A), and acanthosis (Figure 3F). Notably, inhibition of GLS1 by BPTES markedly decreased the percentage of Th17 cells, γδ T17 cells, and neutrophils in dermal (Figure 3G) and splenic cells (Supplemental Figure 6B). Consistently, GLS1 inhibition significantly decreased mRNA levels of Il17a and Il17f in skin lesions (Figure 3H) as well as in splenic CD4+ and dermal γδ T cells (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D) from IMQ-treated mice, whereas Ifng expression was either unchanged or only marginally reduced.

Figure 3 Administration of GLS1 inhibitor ameliorates the pathological phenotype of IMQ-induced psoriasis-like mice. (A) Schematic diagram of intraperitoneal administration of BPTES (100 μg/dose administration) or DMSO (5% DMSO in 200 μL PBS) on days 0, 2, 4, and 6 during the application of IMQ or not for 7 consecutive days. (B–F) Clinical manifestations and H&E staining of the back skin (B) (scale bars: 100 μm), splenomegaly (C), body weight (D), PASI scores (E), and acanthosis (F). n = 5. (G) Flow cytometry and statistical analysis of the percentage of IL-17A+ in dermal CD4+ T cells (gated on CD3+CD4+ cells) and γδ T cells (gated on CD3+TCR γδ+ cells) and of neutrophils in dermal CD45+CD90.2– lymphocytes (n = 5). (H) Relative mRNA expression of Il17a, Il17f, Ifng, and Il4 in skin lesions (n = 5). Data are presented as the mean ± SD and represent 1 of 3 independent experiments with consistent results. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (D–H) was used to determine statistical significance (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001).

As we know, both activated immune cells and keratinocytes contribute to the psoriatic skin lesion. However, the ratio of GLS1 enzyme activity to GLS1 protein levels was dramatically reduced in splenic CD4+ or dermal γδ T cells but not in keratinocytes (Supplemental Figure 6E) following intraperitoneal treatment with BPTES, indicating that the inhibitory effect of the GLS1 inhibitor was mediated by T cells. Moreover, GLS1 inhibition also significantly reduced the expression of IL-17A in human psoriatic CD4+ T cells without affecting IFN-γ production (Supplemental Figure 7). In contrast, administration of glutamate during the development of IMQ-induced psoriasis-like disease promoted Th17 and γδ T17 cell generation and aggravated disease damage (Supplemental Figure 8). These results suggested that GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis promoted peripheral or dermal Th17 and γδ T17 cell differentiation and aggravated the pathogenesis of psoriasis.

Given that previous studies have shown that αβ and γδ T cells cooperate to enhance IL-17A responses in inflammatory diseases such as experimental autoimmune uveitis (22), we next tested whether the interaction might be involved in the model of IMQ-induced psoriasis. Both Tcrb−/− and Tcrd−/− mice exhibited alleviative pathological characteristics of psoriasis (Supplemental Figure 9, A–E) and skin Il17a and Il17f expression (Supplemental Figure 9F) compared with WT mice treated with IMQ. Interestingly, Tcrb−/− mice treated with IMQ had significantly decreased percentages of dermal γδ T17 cells, whereas IMQ treatment of Tcrd −/− mice had no effect on dermal Th17 cells (Supplemental Figure 9G), but both showed comparatively decreased neutrophil infiltration (Supplemental Figure 9G). However, splenic Th17 or γδ T17 cells were largely unchanged in Tcrd−/− and Tcrb−/− mice treated with IMQ, respectively (Supplemental Figure 9H). These results suggested that IL-17A production from dermal γδ T cells was partially dependent on αβ T cells.

To investigate the role of GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis in CD4+ and γδ T cells in the development of psoriatic lesions, we transferred GLS1 inhibitor–pretreated (CD4-BPTES) or normal (CD4-vehicle) naive CD4+ T cells into Tcrb–/– mice, as well as GLS1 inhibitor–pretreated (γδ-BPTES) or normal (γδ-vehicle) naive γδ T cells into Tcrd–/– mice undergoing IMQ treatment, respectively. As expected, Tcrb–/– mice transferred with CD4-vehicle T cells developed typical psoriasis-like disease induced by IMQ, as indicated by aggravated pathological characteristics of psoriasis (Figure 4, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 10, A–C), higher Il17a and Il17f mRNA levels in skin (Supplemental Figure 10D), elevated percentages of dermal Th17 cells, γδ T17 cells, and neutrophil infiltration (Figure 4D). However, Tcrb–/– mice transferred with CD4-BPTES T cells had notably improved IMQ-induced skin lesions (Figure 4, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 10, A–C) and lower Il17a and Il17f mRNA levels in skin (Supplemental Figure 10D). More important, these mice showed decreased dermal Th17 cells, γδ T17 cells, and neutrophil infiltration (Figure 4D). Furthermore, splenic Th17 cell differentiation in mice transferred with CD4-BPTES T cells was impeded compared with those given CD4-vehicle T cells, but the differentiation of splenic γδ T17 cells was largely unaffected (Supplemental Figure 10, E and F). Similar to what was seen in Tcrb–/– mice, IMQ-induced skin lesions also significantly decreased in Tcrd–/– mice transferred with γδ-BPTES T cells (Figure 4, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 11, A–C), along with lower expression levels of Il17a and Il17f mRNA (Supplemental Figure 11D) and decreased dermal Th17 cells, γδ T17 cells, and neutrophil infiltration (Figure 4H). However, splenic Th17 and γδ T17 cell differentiation was not altered in these mice (Supplemental Figure 11, E and F). Taken together, these findings corroborated that the aberrant differentiation of Th17 and γδ T17 cells induced by GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis plays an important role in psoriasis pathogenesis, whereas inhibition of GLS1 activity in vivo can prevent the immunopathological changes in psoriasis and effectively ameliorate disease severity.

Figure 4 GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis in T cells is pivotal for IMQ-induced psoriasis-like skin inflammation. (A–D) Tcrb–/– mice were transferred with PBS or naive CD4+ T cells pretreated with BPTES (CD4-BPTES) or not (CD4-Vehicle). (E–H) Tcrd–/– mice were transferred with PBS or naive γδ T cells pretreated with BPTES (γδ-BPTES) or not (γδ-Vehicle). The mice were then subjected to IMQ-induced psoriasis as part of the psoriasis-like mouse model. Representative phenotypic presentation and H&E staining of skin lesions (A and E) (scale bars: 100 μm), PASI scores (B and F), and acanthosis (C and G). n = 4 (B) and n = 5 (F). (D and H) Percentage of IL-17A+ cells in dermal CD4+ T cells (gated on CD3+CD4+ T cells) and γδ T cells (gated on CD3+ γδTCR+ T cells) and of neutrophils in dermal CD45+ lymphocytes. n = 4 (D) and n = 5 (H). Data are presented as the mean ± SD and represent 1 of at least 2 independent experiments with consistent results. A 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test (B–D and F–H) was used to determine statistical significance (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001).

GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis enhances Th17 and γδ T17 cell differentiation via epigenetic regulation. As mentioned above, GLS1 mediated the lysis of glutamine to glutamate, and the latter is further converted into α-KG and enters the citric acid cycle (TCA), which yields many intermediate metabolites and generates acetyl-CoA (13). Acetyl-CoA is the original substrate for lipid genesis and plasma membrane formation and is also the acetyl carrier for histone acetylation, which modulates gene expression (23). We hypothesized that glutaminolysis might promote the generation of psoriatic Th17 or γδ T17 cells via an increase in acetyl-CoA and histone acetylation. Thus, we detected the acetyl-CoA concentration in peripheral blood CD4+ T cells from patients with psoriasis and healthy donors and checked the acetylation status of histone 3 at the lysine 9 and 27 residues (H3K9Ac and H3K27Ac, 2 histone marks associated with active transcription) of the IL17A gene promoter region. Indeed, the psoriatic CD4+ T cells showed increased production of acetyl-CoA and elevated histone acetylation (Figure 5, A and B). We obtained similar results in psoriatic mouse CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B). To verify the connection between GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis and histone acetylation in human Th17 cells, we added a GLS1 inhibitor during Th17 cell differentiation and assessed the histone acetylation status. As expected, H3K9Ac and H3K27Ac acetylation was globally decreased in human Th17–polarizing cells with GLS1 inhibition (Figure 5C). More important, ChIP analysis showed that H3K9Ac and H3K27Ac levels in the IL17A gene promoter were also notably diminished (Figure 5D). In addition, glutamate supplementation reversed the suppression of H3K9Ac and H3K27Ac in response to GLS1 inhibition (Figure 5E). The inhibition of histone acetylation by BPTES (Supplemental Figure 12C) and the improvement effects of glutamate (Supplemental Figure 12D) were also confirmed in psoriatic mouse CD4+ T cells in vivo. These data demonstrated that GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis supported H3K9Ac and H3K27Ac in the IL17A gene promoter in Th17-polarizing cells. Facilitation of glutamine uptake by ASCT2 activates mTORC1 kinase (24), however, we found that GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis did not activate mTORC1 signaling in either human Th1 or Th17 cell differentiation in vitro (Supplemental Figure 12E).

Figure 5 GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis enhances Th17 cell differentiation via epigenetic regulation. (A and B) Acetyl-CoA concentration (A) (n = 12) and histone acetylation of IL17A promoter regions (B) (n = 10) in CD4+ T cells from healthy controls and patients with psoriasis. (C–F) Human naive CD4+ T cells were polarized into Th17 cells for 5 days under the indicated conditions. (C) Representative blots for H3K9Ac and H3K27Ac histones. (D and E) Histone acetylation of IL17A promoter regions. Results were calculated relative to total chromatin input and normalized to total histone H3 levels to account for the nucleosomal occupancy at IL17A promoter regions (n = 3). (F) Heatmap analysis of LC-MS metabolomics. Rows display metabolites and columns represents the samples. Blue represents a decreasing trend; red represents an increasing trend (n = 3). (G–J) Vehicle- or BPTES-treated human naive CD4+ T cells were polarized into Th17 cells for 3 days and either left untreated or supplemented with 20 mM sodium acetate for another 2 days. (G) Acetyl-CoA concentration and mRNA and protein expression levels of IL-17A and IL-17F (n = 3). (H) Histone acetylation of IL17A promoter regions. Results were calculated relative to total chromatin input and normalized to total histone H3 levels to account for the nucleosomal occupancy at IL17A promoter regions (n = 3). (I) RORC occupancy at IL17A gene loci (n = 3). (J) Representative blots for RORC protein expression. Data are presented as the mean ± SD and represent 1 of at least 2 independent experiments with consistent results. A 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (A, B, and D) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (E and G–I) was used to determine statistical significance (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001).

To further confirm the role of glutaminolysis–TCA cycle–histone acetylation in the generation of human Th17 cells, we measured the absolute amounts of intermediate metabolites in human Th17–polarized cells cultured in the presence or absence of BPTES by liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS) analysis (Figure 5F). The inhibition of glutaminolysis by BPTES was confirmed by the reduction in glutamate concentration (Supplemental Figure 13A). In reference to the TCA cycle, we observed significant reductions in the levels of succinate, fumarate, malate, and acetyl-CoA, thus confirming the expected impairments in the TCA cycle (Supplemental Figure 13B). Consistent with the above observation, supplementation of glutamate in BPTES-treated human Th17 cells regenerated acetyl-CoA (Supplemental Figure 13C). We also confirmed the inhibition of acetyl-CoA by BPTES (Supplemental Figure 13D) and the improvement effects of glutamate (Supplemental Figure 13E) in psoriatic mouse CD4+ T cells in vivo. Besides, directly adding acetate, which could generate acetyl-CoA by acetyl-CoA synthetase independent of citrate (25), counteracts the suppressive effects of BPTES on histone acetylation and IL-17A production (Figure 5, G and H). More important, IL17A transcription is induced by RORC in Th17 cells (26), and this transcription can be enhanced by histone acetylation (27). RORC recruitment to the IL17A locus was reduced after GLS1 inhibition but could be reversed by supplementation of acetate (Figure 5I), however, the expression of RORC was not affected (Figure 5J). Furthermore, we observed similar effects of GLS1 on histone acetylation of the Il17a promoter in mouse γδ T17–polarized cells (Supplemental Figure 14, A–F). In mouse γδ T cells, AP-1 has been described as the transcription factor for Il17a and Il22 (28), but histone acetylation did not facilitate AP-1 recruitment to the promoter of Il17a (Supplemental Figure 14E). Collectively, the above results demonstrated that GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis promoted H3K9Ac and H3K27Ac epigenetic modification in the Il17a gene promoter of Th17 and γδ T17 cells, which enhanced chromatin accessibility of RORC and thereby aggravated IL-17A expression.

Interestingly, the amount of pyruvate was also significantly reduced in BPTES-treated Th17-polarizing cells (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 13F). Pyruvate is the metabolic product of glycolysis and mediates the translocation of acetyl-CoA (13), thus we also detected the intermediate metabolites upstream of glycolysis. Surprisingly, we found that the metabolites upstream of glycolysis were not significantly changed, neither was the generation of lactate (the main product in anaerobic glycolysis) (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 13G), which suggested that the reduction of pyruvate might be due to reduced transport demands of acetyl-CoA rather than to glycolysis.

MALT1 protease is consecutively activated and initiates aberrant GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis in psoriasis. The generation of Th17 cells from naive CD4+ T cells requires a switching of oxidative phosphorylation metabolism to glycolysis and glutaminolysis. MALT1 protease is required for TCR-dependent metabolic changes in T cells (29) and promotes mouse Th17 cell polarization (30, 31). Recently, we found that MALT1 protease regulates GLS1 expression in B cell lymphoma (32). Thus, we wondered whether MALT1 regulates glutaminolysis-dependent Th17 cell generation in patients with psoriasis.

We first checked the proteolytic activity of MALT1 in peripheral blood CD4+ T cells from patients with psoriasis. Surprisingly, psoriatic CD4+ T cells showed remarkably elevated MALT1 activity, as indicated by increased cleavage of CYLD and BCL-10 (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 15). In addition, activation of MALT1 by brief stimulation of the TCR only induced GLS1 expression in human Th17 cells rather than in Th0, Th1, and Th2 cells and Tregs (Supplemental Figure 16A). We next examined the role of MALT1 in GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis through direct inhibition of MALT1 during human Th17 cell differentiation. Excitingly, we found that inhibition of MALT1 protease with MI-2 (a MALT1 protease–specific inhibitor) significantly reduced GLS1 activity, glutamine consumption, and glutamate production (Figure 6, B–E, and Supplemental Figure 16B). However, the levels of enzymes in glycolysis and the TCA pathway were largely unaffected upon MALT1 inhibition (Figure 6B). Consistently, inhibition of MALT1 protease decreased the oxygen consumption rate (OCR) (the OCR indicates aerobic respiration including oxidative phosphorylation, glutaminolysis, and fatty acid oxidation) (Supplemental Figure 16C) without affecting glycolysis (Supplemental Figure 16, D–F), and did not influence the number of mitochondria (Supplemental Figure 16G) in human Th17–polarizing cells. Interestingly, both MI-2 and BPTES significantly reduced the OCR, but the combination of both inhibitors did not further enhance this suppressive effect (Figure 6F), suggesting that MALT1 regulates metabolism mainly through GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis. Meanwhile, Th17 differentiation was significantly inhibited with MI-2 treatment (Figure 6G), and overexpression of GLS1 or supplementation of glutamate partially rescued the Th17 differentiation defects (Supplemental Figure 17). Similarly, we found that these metabolic changes also occurred in Th17- and γδ T17–polarizing cells from point mutation–knockin (KI) mice (Supplemental Figure 18, A–F) that have selectively reduced MALT1 protease activity (33) along with decreased Th17 or γδ T17 cell differentiation (Supplemental Figure 18G). These results substantiated the observation that MALT1 protease was upstream of GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis and promoted its effects on Th17 and γδ T17 differentiation.

Figure 6 MALT1 protease is consecutively activated and initiates aberrant GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis in psoriasis. (A) Peripheral CD4+ T cells were collected from healthy donors and patients with psoriasis. Representative blots for the expression level and protease activity of MALT1 (cleavage of CYLD to CYLD-Ct, BCL-10) in CD4+ T cells are shown (n = 3 of a total of 24 samples). CYLD-FL, full-length CYLD; CYLD-Ct, cleaved CYLD. (B–G) Human naive CD4+ T cells subjected to the indicated treatments were polarized into Th17 cells for 5 days. (B) Representative blots show the protein levels of key metabolic enzymes. (C) Consumption of glutamine at the indicated time points. “Medium” refers to glutamine natural degradation (n = 3). (D and E) GLS1 activity (D) (n = 8) and glutamate concentration (E) (n = 5) were measured. (F) Cells were collected to detect the OCR using an extracellular flux analyzer. Cumulative data for the calculated spare respiratory capacity (SRC) are shown (n = 4). Oligo, oligomycin; FCCP, carbonyl cyanide-4 (trifluoromethoxy) phenylhydrazone; R/A, rotenone and antimycin. (G) Percentage of Th17 cells detected by flow cytometry and statistical analysis (n = 10). (H and I) Protein expression of GLS1 (H) and relative mRNA expression of IL17A, IL17F, IFNG, and IL4 (I) (n = 8) in human psoriatic CD4+ T cells treated with MI-2 for 48 hours. Data are presented as the mean ± SD and represent 1 of at least 2 independent experiments with consistent results. A 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (A) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (C–G and I) was used to determine statistical significance. (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001).

To determine whether this regulatory mechanism also occurs in psoriasis, we isolated psoriatic CD4+ T cells from patients and treated the cells with a MALT1 protease inhibitor. Consistently, we found that inhibition of MALT1 protease pronouncedly interdicted GLS1 expression (Figure 6H) as well as expression of IL17A and IL17F (Figure 6I) in vitro. Collectively, the aforementioned findings converged to strongly support a critical role of MALT1 protease in initiating aberrant GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis in psoriasis, thereby promoting Th17 and γδ T17 cell generation and aggravating disease pathology.

MALT1 protease promotes GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis via c-Jun. NF-κB signaling is the canonical target of MALT1 protease, however, we found that the expression of GLS1 was not affected in response to NF-κB inhibition (Supplemental Figure 19A), indicating that NF-κB was not involved in GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis. To demonstrate the regulatory mechanism of MALT1 protease on GLS1 expression, we investigated whether c-Jun or c-Myc, both of which have been found to initiate the transcription of GLS1 in tumor cells (34, 35), is a downstream target of MALT1 protease in Th17-polarizing cells. The protein level of endonuclear c-Jun rather than c-Myc was almost completely abolished by inhibition of MALT1 protease (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 19B), but the transcription of c-Jun was not affected (Supplemental Figure 19C). We further found that the degradation of c-Jun protein was significantly accelerated by inhibition of MALT1 protease (Figure 7B), whereas it was partially rescued by proteasome inhibition (Figure 7B). Importantly, we found the c-Jun binding motif in the promoter region of the GLS1 gene (Figure 7C), suggesting that GLS1 expression was regulated by c-Jun. Indeed, overexpression of c-Jun remarkably potentiated GLS1 expression (Supplemental Figure 19D) and intensified the conversion of glutamine into glutamate (Supplemental Figure 19E). Finally, c-Jun was indispensable for MALT1 protease–enhanced GLS1 expression (Figure 7D). Consistently, c-Jun was significantly elevated at both mRNA (Figure 7E) and protein levels (Figure 7F) in psoriatic CD4+ T cells derived from patients with psoriasis.

Figure 7 MALT1 protease promotes GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis via c-Jun. (A) Human naive CD4+ T cells were polarized into Th17 cells with the indicated treatment for 5 days. Confocal microscopy of cells stained with c-Jun antibody (green) and the DNA-binding dye DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 5 μm. Graph shows relative intensity of c-Jun expression in (n = 5). (B) Representative blots for c-Jun expression in cells from A that were restimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies followed by cycloheximide (CHX) treatment at the indicated time points (upper panel), or that were treated with MG132 or not for 12 hours. (C) ChIP for the c-Jun binding site on the proximal region of the GLS promoter (n = 3). fwd, forward; rev, reverse; TSS, transcription start site. (D) Cells in A were transduced with a concentrated retrovirus carrying hTRV–c-Jun or control (hTRV-NC). Representative blots for MALT1 protease activity following restimulation with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies and expression of c-Jun, MALT1, c-Myc, and GLS1. (E and F) Relative mRNA (E) (n = 24) and protein (F) (n = 3 of a total of 24 samples) levels of c-Jun in psoriatic CD4+ T cells. (G–I) WT or MALT1 protease-deficient (KI) mice were painted with IMQ cream for 7 consecutive days. Clinical manifestations and H&E staining of the back skin (G) (scale bars: 100 μm). Representative blots for MALT1 protease activity and GLS1 and c-Jun expression in splenic CD4+ T cells (H) (n = 3). Acetyl-CoA concentration (n = 5) and histone acetylation of Il17a promoter regions (n = 3) in splenic CD4+ T cells (I). Data are presented as the mean ± SD and represent 1 of at least 2 independent experiments with consistent results. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (A) or 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (E, F, and I) was used to determine statistical significance. (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01).

In order to further verify the effect of the MALT1/c-Jun/GLS1 axis in the pathogenesis of psoriasis, we adopted MALT1 protease–KI mice were adopted for use in an IMQ-induced psoriasis-like mouse model. We found that MALT1 protease–KI mice were unable to develop typical psoriasis-like dermatitis with regard to both clinical manifestations and pathological changes (Figure 7G and Supplemental Figure 20, A–D). Meanwhile, MALT1 protease–KI mice exhibited lower expression levels of c-Jun and GLS1 (Figure 7H and Supplemental Figure 20, E and F) as well as decreased GLS1 activity and glutamate production (Supplemental Figure 20G) and lower levels of acetyl-CoA and histone H3 acetylation in the Il17a promoter (Figure 7I) in splenic CD4+ or dermal γδ T cells. Furthermore, these mice showed limited dermal or splenic Th17 and γδ T17 cell differentiation (Supplemental Figure 21, A and B) and elimination of Il17a and Il17f expression in splenic CD4+ T cells, skin lesions, and dermal γδ T cells (Supplemental Figure 21, C–E) in response to IMQ treatment in vivo. Taken together, we found that the MALT1/c-Jun/GLS1 axis was activated in the pathogenesis of psoriasis and promoted Th17 and γδ T17 differentiation.

GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis contributes to excessive proliferation of and chemokine production by keratinocytes. In addition to immune cells, keratinocytes also play an indispensable role in the pathogenesis of psoriasis. The mRNA and protein levels of GLS1 were elevated in the psoriatic epidermis of both psoriasis patients (Figure 8, A and B) and IMQ-induced psoriasis-like mice (Supplemental Figure 22, A and B). Next, we investigated the effects of GLS1 on keratinocytes using the HaCaT cell line, which is an immortal keratinocyte cell line from adult human skin. Overexpression of GLS1 (Figure 8C) promoted the proliferation of keratinocytes (Figure 8D) as well as the secretion of chemokines such as CCL2, CCL5, CCL20, and CXCL10 (Figure 8E), resulting in enhanced chemotaxis of CD4+ T lymphocytes to keratinocytes in vitro (Figure 8F). In contrast, inhibition of GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis restrained the proliferation of keratinocytes (Supplemental Figure 23A), the secretion of chemokines (Supplemental Figure 23B) by keratinocytes, and the chemotaxis of CD4+ T lymphocytes to keratinocytes (Supplemental Figure 23C). However, other immune modulators such as IL36G, DEFB4, and IL17C were not affected by inhibition of GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis in keratinocytes (Supplemental Figure 23D). We further found that inhibition of GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis significantly suppressed the expression of chemokines in epidermis from the IMQ-induced psoriasis-like mouse model (Supplemental Figure 23E) and decreased the number of dermis-infiltrating CD4+ and γδ T cells in vivo (Supplemental Figure 23F). Unfortunately, GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis did not affect histone acetylation at the promoter regions of CCL2, CCL5, CCL20, or CXCL10 (Supplemental Figure 23G). These data indicated that GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis promoted hyperproliferation of and chemokine production by keratinocytes in psoriasis. Interestingly, keratinocytes stimulated with IL-23, TGF-β, or IL-17A had significantly increased GLS1 expression (Supplemental Figure 24, A and B), suggesting a potential positive feedback between immune cells and keratinocytes.

Figure 8 GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis by the MALT1/c-Jun axis contributes to excessive proliferation of and chemokine production by keratinocytes. (A and B) qPCR (A) and IHC (B) for GLS1 and GLS2 expression in skin from healthy controls and patients with psoriasis (n = 12). (C–F) HaCaT cells were transfected with the control (hTRV-NC) or hTRV-GLS1. (C) Detection of transfection efficiency of hTRV-GLS1. (D) HaCaT cell proliferation was analyzed by CCK8 assay (n = 3). (E) qPCR was performed to determine the mRNA levels of chemokines secreted by HaCaT cells (n = 3). (F) Culture supernatants were collected 48 hours later and added to the lower chambers, and normal human CD4+ T cells were added to the upper chambers of Transwell plates for 2 hours. The upper chamber was removed and stained with crystal violet, and cells were counted (n = 5). (G) Representative blots for MALT1 protease activity and GLS1 and c-Jun expression in keratinocytes from mice. (H) HaCaT cells were transfected with an siRNA against c-Jun (si–c-Jun) or a control siRNA (si-NC) and then primed with MI-2 or stimulated with PMA/ionomycin (P/I) for 2 hours. Representative blots for MALT1 protease activity and GLS1 and c-Jun expression. Data are presented as the mean ± SD and represent 1 of at least 2 independent experiments with consistent results. A 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (A, B, and D–F) was used to determine statistical significance. (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001).

To determine whether MALT1 also plays a similar role in GLS1 induction in keratinocytes, we detected GLS1 expression in keratinocytes from IMQ-treated MALT1-KI mice. As expected, keratinocytes from IMQ-treated WT mice showed active MALT1 protease and high protein levels of c-Jun and GLS1, whereas these activations had vanished in IMQ-treated MALT1-KI mice (Figure 8G). In addition, we found that c-Jun was indispensable for MALT1 protease–enhanced GLS1 expression in keratinocytes (Figure 8H). The CARD14-BCL10-MALT1 (CBM) complex promotes IL-17A signaling and skin inflammation in the IMQ model (36, 37). We further discovered that MALT1 protease activity was needed for IL-17A–induced GLS1 expression in both HaCaT and primary murine keratinocytes (Supplemental Figure 24, C and D). Together, these data suggested that IL-17A/MALT1/c-Jun axis–induced GLS1-mediated glutaminolysis in keratinocytes also contributes to the pathogenesis of psoriasis.