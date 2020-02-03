Review Series 10.1172/JCI129197

Opportunities and challenges in using real-world data for health care

Vivek A. Rudrapatna1,2 and Atul J. Butte1,3,4

1Bakar Computational Health Sciences Institute,

2Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine, and

3Department of Pediatrics, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA.

4Center for Data-Driven Insights and Innovation, University of California Health, Oakland, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Atul J. Butte, Bakar Computational Health Sciences Institute, University of California, 550 16th Street, 4th Floor Box 0110, San Francisco, California 94158-2549, USA. Phone: 415.514.0511; Email: atul.butte@ucsf.edu.

J Clin Invest. 2020;130(2):565–574. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129197.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Real-world data (RWD) continue to emerge as a new source of clinical evidence. Although the best-known use case of RWD has been in drug regulation, RWD are being generated and used by many other parties, including biopharmaceutical companies, payors, clinical researchers, providers, and patients. In this Review, we describe 21 potential uses for RWD across the spectrum of health care. We also discuss important challenges and limitations relevant to the translation of these data into evidence.

