Gene loci associated with insulin secretion in islets from nondiabetic mice

A genetic screen for insulin secretion. To identify the gene loci that underlie the insulin secretory differences among the DO mice, we surveyed the insulin secretory responses of 233,447 islets collected from 483 DO mice (half for each sex). There was a wide variance in the number of islets harvested per mouse (42–1096 islets). The whole-islet content of insulin (85 ± 2 ng/islet) was not different between the sexes, whereas islet glucagon levels were approximately 2-fold lower in males than females (360 ± 15 pg/islet vs. 678 ± 33 pg/islet, respectively). To interrogate the genetic architecture of insulin secretion, islets from each mouse were challenged with 7 different secretagogue conditions: low (3.3 mM), medium (8.3 mM), or high (16.7 mM) glucose; low glucose plus KCl (40 mM); medium glucose plus a cocktail of 3 amino acids (aa) (leucine, 0.5 mM; alanine, 1.25 mM; glutamine, 2 mM) or the incretin hormone GLP1 (100 nM); and high glucose plus palmitic acid (PA) (0.5 mM). Across these conditions, insulin secretion varied more than 1000-fold (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Ex vivo insulin secretion measurements from 479 DO mice maintained on a Western-style diet. Distribution of female (n = 240) and male (n = 239) DO mice. Black ticks show sex for each mouse. Insulin secretion was determined from single isolated islets in response to 7 conditions: 3.3, 8.3, and 16.7 mM glucose (G); the amino acids (aa) leucine (0.5 mM), alanine (1.25 mM), and glutamine (2 mM) plus 8.3 mM G; KCl (40 mM) plus 3.3 mM G; GLP1 (100 nM) plus 8.3 mM G; and the fatty acid (PA) palmitate (0.5 mM) plus 16.7 mM G. Heatmap illustrates the amount of insulin secreted into the medium for each condition. Mice are ordered by the median value of their insulin secretory responses to the 7 conditions, highlighting mice that demonstrated low (left side) versus high (right side) secretory capacity. Insulin secretion values are the geometric mean of 6 individual measurements/condition/mouse for 479 DO mice, yielding a total of approximately 20,000 measures.

Ordering the mice by their median response to all 7 insulin secretion conditions revealed a smooth transition from mice that generally showed a poor secretory response, to mice that were highly responsive to all conditions. Male mice tended to belong to the highly responsive group; the 25 mice with the highest secretory response were all male (Figure 1). Under all test conditions, islets from male mice secreted more insulin than did islets from female mice (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129143DS1). The sex difference was greatest in response to GLP1, where males secreted approximately 3-fold more insulin than females.

In 365 DO mice, we measured glucagon secretion in response to KCl plus 3 mM glucose (Supplemental Figure 1). A greater than 10-fold range in glucagon secretion was observed among the mice, from about 2 pg/islet to about 33 pg/islet, and on average was approximately 50% greater in islets from female than male mice (P < 3 × 10–7). KCl-induced glucagon secretion was only weakly correlated with KCl-induced insulin secretion (r ~ 0.19), despite both measurements deriving from the same islet samples in response to the same stimulus. This suggests that the gene loci and molecular components that mediate the KCl-induced entry of Ca2+ ions and mobilization and exocytosis of glucagon granules in α cells are distinct from those that mediate that for insulin granules in β cells.

Prior to collecting islets for the ex vivo secretion measurements, we measured several whole-body physiological traits in all of the mice (10). These traits included an oral glucose tolerance test (oGTT), homeostatic model assessments (HOMA) for insulin resistance (IR) and pancreatic β cell function (B), measures of plasma glucose, insulin, and triglyceride (TG), and body weight at 6, 10, and 14 weeks of age, number of islets isolated per mouse, and the total islet insulin content. In addition, we measured total islet glucagon content, body weight, plasma glucose, insulin, and TG when the mice were euthanized (Supplemental Figure 2). Fasting plasma glucose at the age the mice were euthanized (22–26 weeks) exceeded 300 mg/dL in only 7 of 483 mice, all male. In summary, a large dynamic range was observed for all phenotypes measured among the mice, most of which were strongly influenced by sex. That the vast majority of the DO mice were not diabetic indicates that these phenotypes are linked to genetic variation among the mice, and are not a consequence of diabetes.

We asked if the whole-body physiological phenotypes were correlated with the insulin and glucagon secretion phenotypes from the isolated islets. Because of the strong sex bias observed in both sets of traits, we computed the pairwise Pearson’s correlations between all traits separately in females and males (Supplemental Figure 3). The insulin secretion responses evoked by each of the 7 conditions were positively intercorrelated. For example, secretion in response to aa or GLP1 was strongly correlated (r ~ 0.9) with secretion in response to 8.3 mM glucose in both male and female mice. Similarly, PA-induced insulin secretion correlated with 16.7 mM glucose (r ~ 0.8) and KCl-induced secretion correlated with 3.3 mM glucose (r ~ 0.6). These results demonstrate that for some of the nutrient secretagogues (e.g., aa, GLP1, and PA), glucose played a dominant role in controlling the amount of insulin secretion among the mice. Consistent with their “amplifying” role (12), the metabolic nutrients (aa, GLP1, and PA) exerted a positive but smaller influence on the secretory response of isolated islets.

Insulin secretion was correlated with several of the physiological phenotypes that were measured in the mice prior to euthanasia. Sex had a strong influence on these relationships. For example, the total amount of insulin/islet, body weight at all ages, AUC insulin , and HOMA-IR were all positively correlated with insulin secretion. Interestingly, with the exception of insulin/islet, these relationships were generally stronger in males than females. The average correlation between AUC insulin and the 7 insulin secretion traits was approximately 0.26 and approximately 0.48 in females and males, respectively (P < × 10–4). An opposite pattern was observed for islet insulin content. In male mice, insulin content correlated with the insulin secretion traits with an r ~0.37, whereas in female mice, this correlation was ~0.47 (P = 0.005). These results suggest that in response to a high-fat/high-sucrose (HF/HS) diet, male mice become more insulin resistant and require greater amounts of insulin secretion from islets than female mice to maintain euglycemia. This increased insulin secretion may in turn result in a small decrease in insulin content in islets from male mice.

Both glucagon secretion and islet glucagon content were negatively correlated with several whole-body physiological traits (e.g., body weight, plasma glucose, AUC glucose ); these correlations were stronger in male than in female mice. In summary, these results show that the insulin and glucagon secretory responses determined in the ex vivo islet studies correlate with diabetes-related physiological phenotypes of the whole animal, and that these relationships can be strongly influenced by sex.

Genetic architecture of insulin secretion. The heritability (h2) of the ex vivo insulin secretion traits was consistently high (Supplemental Figure 4). Basal insulin secretion (3.3 mM glucose) had h2 = 0.36, whereas stimulated insulin secretion ranged from h2 = 0.51 (8.3 mM glucose) to 0.62 (PA + 16.7 mM glucose). We observed high heritability for the number of islets per mouse (h2 = 0.53), insulin per islet (h2 = 0.57), and whole pancreas insulin content (h2 = 0.60), computed as the number of islets per mouse multiplied by the insulin content per islet. Despite high heritability, none of the insulin secretion traits resulted in large-effect QTL. Thus, the ex vivo insulin secretion traits were highly heritable and their genetic architecture complex, involving multiple loci. Overall, the ex vivo islet phenotypes displayed higher heritability compared with the in vivo, whole-body physiological phenotypes (e.g., plasma glucose and insulin), where h2 ranged from 0.2–0.47.

To identify the genetic loci that modulate insulin and glucagon secretion from isolated islets, we performed whole-genome scans for each of the secretagogue conditions, using sex as an additive covariate. Ex vivo insulin secretion is typically represented by 1 of 3 metrics (11): the amount of insulin secreted into the medium (secretion), the proportion of the total islet content that is secreted (fractional secretion), or the fold-stimulation of secretion relative to basal conditions (fold-change relative to 3.3 mM). Using a covariate approach to provide the fractional and fold-stimulatory secretory responses (see Methods), we mapped all 3 metrics for each secretion trait in addition to islet insulin and glucagon content. Application of a suggestive genome-wide threshold (LOD > 6; see Methods) identified 60 QTL across these traits, 5 of which exceeded genome-wide P < 0.05 significance (LOD > 7.4) (Figure 2).

Figure 2 The genetic architecture of insulin and glucagon secretion. Inferred QTL (LOD ≥ 6) for ex vivo islet phenotypes determined from DO mice maintained on HF/HS diet. (A) Total islet content for insulin and glucagon (n = 482 mice each). (B) Insulin secretion in response to 7 different conditions; low (3.3 mM), medium (8.3 mM) or high (16.7 mM) glucose (G), medium glucose plus amino acids (aa; Leu, Ala and Gln) or the incretin hormone GLP1 (100 nM), high glucose plus palmitic acid (PA; 0.5 mM), or low glucose plus KCl (40 mM) (n = 479 mice). (C) Glucagon secretion in response to low glucose plus KCl (n = 365 mice). Secretion traits were mapped without or with conditioning ( | ) on the islet content for insulin (ins/islet) or glucagon (gcg/islet), or the concentration of glucose used for the condition (e.g., 16.7 mM for PA-induced secretion). Red = high LOD, yellow = low LOD. (D) Profile illustrating the number of QTL (LOD > 5) occurring within a 4 Mb genomic window. QTL hotspots with 7 or more co-mapping traits were identified on chromosomes 1, 3, and 9 (see black arrowheads). Supplemental Table 1 lists all QTL, their LOD scores, genomic position, and allele effect values at the peak.

We discovered several secretion QTL hotspots where 3 or more secretion traits co-mapped. A hotspot on proximal Chr 1 at approximately 30 Mb had QTL for 3.3 mM and 8.3 mM glucose, GLP1, and aa-induced insulin secretion. Mapping to distal Chr 3 at approximately 135 Mb was insulin secretion in response to 8.3 mM or 16.7 mM glucose, aa, and fatty acid (PA). A third secretion hotspot was identified on Chr 9 at approximately 66 Mb for 16.7 mM glucose, GLP1, and PA. Other QTL where 2 secretion traits co-mapped included chromosomes 8 (~115 Mb; aa and GLP1), 11 (~103 Mb; aa and GLP1), 14 (~46 Mb; 16.7 mM glucose and GLP1), and 19 (~5 Mb; 8.3 mM glucose and GLP1). At each quantitative trait locus, distinct combinations of secretion traits co-mapped, suggesting that the genetic variation at the locus selectively affects the insulin exocytotic response, depending on the metabolic or nonmetabolic (e.g., KCl) triggers that were used to stimulate insulin secretion.

The founder strain alleles associated with higher or lower secretion were very similar across traits that co-map to a common hotspot, suggesting the presence of shared genetic driver(s). For example, at Chr 1, insulin secretion was increased when the genotype at the locus was derived from the CAST founder strain (Supplemental Figure 5). The hotspot on Chr 3 showed CAST and PWK as the low alleles and NOD and WSB as the high alleles. We used the similarity of founder allele effects on co-mapping traits to determine whether one quantitative trait locus or multiple linked QTL is affecting these traits. Using this approach, we reduced our 60 QTL to 25 distinct QTL for insulin secretion, and one quantitative trait locus for glucagon secretion. In addition, we identified a quantitative trait locus for islet insulin content and 3 QTL for islet glucagon content (Supplemental Table 1).

In addition to secretion hotspots, we identified QTL that were selective for a single secretagogue. For example, fold-change in insulin secretion in response to GLP1, a measure of the GLP1-dependent secretory response, separate from glucose, mapped to 3 QTL: Chr 2 at approximately 84 Mb, LOD = 7.5; Chr 10 at approximately 102 Mb, LOD = 6.1; and Chr 14 at approximately 79 Mb, LOD = 7.1. No other secretion traits mapped to these QTL, suggesting that these loci are specific for GLP1-dependent insulin secretion. Similarly, insulin secretion in response to KCl mapped exclusively to a QTL on proximal Chr 3 at approximately 41 Mb, LOD = 6.35.

We identified 3 QTL for islet glucagon content (Chrs 3, 12, and 13) and 1 quantitative trait locus for KCl-induced glucagon secretion (Chr 19). The Chr 19 quantitative trait locus was observed whether we mapped glucagon secretion with (LOD = 7.0), or without (LOD = 6.9) conditioning on islet glucagon content, indicating that the amount of glucagon secreted in response to KCl was not determined by the glucagon content within the islets. The NZO allele conferred low glucagon secretion whereas the PWK was the high allele. Interestingly, the glucagon secretion QTL did not overlap with the quantitative trait locus for KCl-induced insulin secretion, consistent with a weak correlation between KCl-induced insulin and glucagon secretion, suggesting that distinct pathways downstream of KCl mediate insulin and glucagon secretion.

Identification of candidate regulators of insulin secretion. In order to identify the most promising candidate genes in the QTL support intervals, we performed a mediation test for each target phenotype and its associated QTL, based on changes in LOD after including the mRNA expression of candidate mediators as covariates in the genome scan model (13). This approach identified a reduced number of candidate genes that are potential mediators for ex vivo secretion QTL on chromosomes 1, 3, 8, 11, and 19 (Supplemental Table 2). For each candidate mediator, we applied the causal model selection test (CMST) to determine which of the competing models (causal, reactive, independent, or complex) is most consistent with the data (14).

Mediation analysis predicted that Ptpn18, a protein tyrosine phosphatase, is a candidate driver for the insulin secretion QTL hotspot on Chr 1 at approximately 34 Mb (Supplemental Table 2). Several insulin secretion traits mapped to this locus, including secretion in response to 3.3 mM and 8.3 mM glucose, GLP1, and aa (Figure 3A). A local expression quantitative trait locus for Ptpn18 (Figure 3A) shared the same allele effect pattern as the insulin secretion traits; both were associated with CAST alleles (Figure 3B; Supplemental Figure 5). The directionality of the association suggests that CAST alleles lead to an increase in the expression of Ptpn18, and an increase in insulin secretion. SNPs most strongly associated with insulin secretion were the same as those associated with Ptpn18 expression, and spanned a region that contains 30 genes, from approximately 33.7 to approximately 34.7 Mb (Figure 3C). Of these, only Ptpn18 produced a significant drop in the LOD score for the secretion QTL in the mediation analysis. The CMST supported a causal model (P = 1.6 × 10–10), suggesting that CAST-private SNPs are associated with changes in the expression of Ptpn18 that mediate the insulin secretion QTL.

Figure 3 An insulin secretion hotspot on Chr 1 demonstrates shared genetic architecture with islet expression of Ptpn18. (A) LOD profiles on Chr 1 for the islet expression of Ptpn18, and insulin secretion in response to 3.3 mM or 8.3 mM glucose, GLP1, or amino acids (aa). A quantitative trait locus was identified for all 5 traits at approximately 34 Mb. (B) Allele effect plots for Ptpn18 local eQTL and insulin secretion in response to aa. Both traits were linked to CAST as the high allele at the quantitative trait locus. (C) SNP association plots for Ptpn18 local eQTL and aa-induced insulin secretion. Twenty-four annotated genes are located within the region showing highest SNP association (~33.6 Mb and ~35 Mb), including Ptpn18. Ptpn18 was the only gene to show a local expression quantitative trait locus with a matching allele dependence to the insulin secretion quantitative trait locus. All data derive from QTL analysis of traits measured in 479 DO mice.

A catalytically inactive, substrate-trapping mutant of Ptpn18 results in improved insulin sensitivity and reduced insulin secretion from pancreatic islets. To test the role of Ptpn18 as a gene responsible for the Chr 1 QTL hotspot, we generated a mouse with catalytically inactive Ptpn18. We used CRISPR to substitute a conserved aspartate residue (Asp197) that is within the catalytic domain and required for tyrosine phosphatase activity, with an alanine residue. This strategy was originally used to create a catalytically inactive, substrate-trapping mutant of PTP1B (15), and later for Ptpn18 (16), to identify their direct protein substrates. We asked if the islets from mice carrying the Ptpn18D197A mutation have altered insulin secretion compared with WT mice.

To evaluate islet function in vivo, we measured circulating insulin levels during an oGTT. Glucose tolerance and insulin dynamics were not different between Ptpn18D197A and WT male or female mice maintained on chow diet (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D), or female mice maintained on the HF/HS diet (Figure 4, A and C). However, male Ptpn18D197A mice fed a HF/HS diet for 16 weeks showed improved glucose tolerance during an oGTT (Figure 4, A–D). Circulating insulin was significantly reduced in male Ptpn18D197A mice during the oGTT, including the fasting value at time zero (Figure 4, C and D), suggesting that male Ptpn18D197A mice maintained on a HF/HS diet have enhanced insulin sensitivity. In parallel with improved insulin sensitivity was a reduction in body weight in male mutant mice on the HF/HS diet (Figure 4E). Body weight was not different between chow-fed Ptpn18D197A and WT mice of either sex (Supplemental Figure 6E). These results suggest that HF/HS diet–induced insulin resistance, which is much more pronounced in male than in female B6 mice (Figure 4D), is required to reveal the role played by Ptpn18 in pancreatic islets.

Figure 4 Ptpn18D197A mutant mice show reduced body weight, improved insulin sensitivity, and reduced insulin secretion from pancreatic islets. Plasma glucose (A) and insulin (C) during an oGTT in female (n = 12, 13) and male (n = 19, 22) Ptpn18-WT and Ptpn18D197A mice, respectively, that were maintained on the HF/HS diet for 4 months; area under the curve (AUC) values for glucose (B) and insulin (D). Body weight at 18 weeks of age in female (n = 12, 13) and male (n = 19, 22) Ptpn18-WT and Ptpn18D197A mice, respectively (E). Number of islets harvested per mouse (F) (n = 8, 12) and insulin secretion (G) (n = 13, 16; G indicates glucose) from male Ptpn18-WT and Ptpn18D197A mice, respectively. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 for Student’s 2-tailed t test.

We asked if the protection from diet-induced insulin resistance observed in the male Ptpn18D197A mice translated to differential insulin secretion from isolated islets. Because male but not female mice showed enhanced insulin sensitivity in mice carrying the Ptpn18D197A mutation, we focused on male mice for our ex vivo islet studies. In parallel with reduced body weight, the number of islets isolated from Ptpn18D197A mice was significantly lower than that from WT mice (Figure 4F); 315 versus 511 islets, respectively (P = 0.001). Islets from Ptpn18D197A mice secreted significantly less insulin in response to amino acids and fatty acid (P < 0.05), and showed a strong trend for reduced secretion in response to high glucose (P = 0.07) (Figure 4G). Similarly, islets from chow-fed Ptpn18D197A mice showed reduced insulin secretion in response to 8.3 mM glucose and amino acids (Supplemental Figure 6F). The average number of islets isolated per mouse was not different between chow-fed Ptpn18D197A and WT mice: 302 versus 287 (female) and 311 versus 296 (male), respectively.

Loss of Hunk results in protection from Western-style diet-induced islet dysfunction, leading to enhanced insulin secretion. At the midpoint of the study, we carried out a planned interim QTL mapping analysis (see Discussion) and mapped insulin secretion in response to GLP1 to a locus on Chr 16 at approximately 90.7 Mb, LOD = 7.4. Insulin secretion is low when the allele at this locus is derived from CAST mice. The gene for hormonally upregulated Neu-associated kinase (Hunk) is located on Chr 16 at 90.4 Mb. In our eQTL study, we identified an islet local expression quantitative trait locus for Hunk with a dependence on the CAST allele, but in the opposite direction (10). The high allele for the local expression quantitative trait locus was associated with CAST, suggesting that Hunk expression is elevated in response to SNPs present in CAST at the Hunk locus, predicting that Hunk is a negative regulator of insulin secretion.

We derived Hunk-knockout mice Hunk-KO (17) and evaluated insulin secretion in their islets. The Hunk-KO and Hunk-WT mice were maintained on chow diet, or the HF/HS diet used for the insulin secretion screen of the DO mice. Prior to isolating their islets for the ex vivo insulin secretion measurements, an oGTT was performed on each mouse during which we measured glucose and insulin at multiple time points. Similar to our observations with Ptpn18D197A mice (Supplemental Figure 6), no difference in glucose or insulin was observed between Hunk-KO and Hunk-WT male mice maintained on chow diet (Figure 5, A–F). Consistent with diet-induced insulin resistance, plasma insulin levels were significantly higher in mice maintained on the HF/HS diet (Figure 5F). However, like chow-fed mice, there was no difference in the insulin values during the oGTT between Hunk-KO and Hunk-WT mice fed the HF/HS diet. Hunk-KO mice showed delayed recovery of plasma glucose during the oGTT (Figure 5, B and C), suggesting that Hunk-KO mice develop glucose intolerance in response to the HF/HS diet.

Figure 5 Hunk is necessary for Western diet–induced islet dysfunction. Plasma glucose (A, B) and insulin (D, E) for Hunk-WT and Hunk-KO male mice maintained on either chow diet (n = 15 and 17, respectively) or the HF/HS diet (n = 8 each); AUC values for glucose (C) and insulin (F). Ex vivo insulin secretion measures for Hunk-WT and Hunk-KO male mice maintained on chow diet (G) (n = 14, 15) or HF/HS diet (H) (n = 8 each). Insets in G and H show total insulin content per islet for Hunk-WT and Hunk-KO mice. Ratio (HF/HS vs. chow diet) of insulin secretory responses (I). Insulin secretion during dynamic perifusion assay for Hunk-WT and Hunk-KO male mice maintained on chow diet (J) (n = 4 each) or HF/HS diet (K) (n = 3 and 5, respectively). Glucose was increased from 3.3 mM to 16.7 mM from time 0 to 40 minutes, after which glucose was returned to 3.3 mM. Insets in J and K show AUC for insulin responses during perifusion. Number of islets harvested per mouse (L); n = 23, 21 (chow), and n = 12 each (HF/HS) for Hunk-WT and Hunk-KO male mice, respectively. *P < 0.05 for Hunk-WT versus Hunk-KO, for Student’s 2-tailed t test. In G, H, and I, G indicates glucose.

In contrast to the in vivo observations, we observed a robust difference between Hunk-KO and Hunk-WT mice in the ex vivo insulin secretion measurements. During static insulin secretion measurements, islets from Hunk-KO mice maintained on either chow diet (Figure 5G) or the HF/HS diet (Figure 5H) secreted significantly more insulin than islets from Hunk-WT mice in response to nearly all secretagogue challenges. Insulin secretion in response to 8.3 mM glucose, aa, EGF, or GLP1 was reduced about 70% in islets isolated from WT mice on the HF/HS diet (Figure 5I). This diet-induced reduction in insulin secretion was not observed in islets from Hunk-KO mice, suggesting that Hunk is required for islet dysfunction evoked by a HF/HS diet.

We performed perifusion experiments to evaluate the distinct phases of insulin secretion. Both the first and second phases of insulin secretion in response to 16.7 mM glucose were augmented in Hunk-KO islets. This was observed in mice maintained on either chow diet (Figure 5J) or the HF/HS diet (Figure 5K), suggesting that a general secretory enhancement occurs in the absence of Hunk. Total islet insulin content was significantly reduced in Hunk-KO mice maintained on HF/HS diet (Figure 5H, inset), which may be a consequence of the elevation in insulin secretion. We performed a 2-way ANOVA to evaluate the number of islets isolated for Hunk-KO versus Hunk-WT mice that were maintained on either chow, or the HF/HS diet (Figure 5L). The HF/HS diet resulted in an approximately 20% increase (P = 6.6 × 10–4) in islet number for both mice, suggesting that Hunk is not required for the compensatory increase in β cell mass that results from diet-induced insulin resistance, in contrast to its negative effect on β cell function. After accounting for this diet effect, there was an approximately 15% decrease (P = 3.1 × 10–3) in the number of islets for Hunk-KO versus Hunk-WT mice.

β cell–specific deletion of Zfp148 improves glucose tolerance and enhances insulin secretion from pancreatic islets. In the interim QTL mapping analysis, we identified a second quantitative trait locus for insulin secretion on Chr 16 at approximately 32 Mb. The Zfp148 gene is located at this locus and its mRNA abundance maps to this site, a local expression quantitative trait locus. Across the DO mice, the expression of Zfp148 was negatively correlated with glucose-stimulated insulin secretion. Thus, we predicted that, like Hunk, Zfp148 is a negative regulator of insulin secretion. Zfp148 is highly expressed in mouse and human (ZNF148) β cells.

We generated mice with a β cell–specific knockout of Zfp148 (β-Zfp148-KO) and performed oGTTs on Zfp148fl/fl and β-Zfp148-KO mice that were maintained on either a chow or HF/HS diet. Male and female β-Zfp148-KO mice showed greatly enhanced glucose recovery during an oGTT, regardless of diet (Figure 6). Glucose values at 15 and 30 minutes during the oGTT were significantly lower in β-Zfp148-KO versus Zfp148fl/fl mice (Figure 6A), resulting in a significant reduction in the AUC glucose (Figure 6B). In parallel with accelerated glucose recovery, the kinetics of the insulin response in β-Zfp148-KO and Zfp148fl/fl mice were distinct. In mice maintained on either diet, insulin peaked at 5 minutes in β-Zfp148-KO mice, whereas in Zfp148fl/fl mice, insulin peaked at 15 minutes (Figure 6C). Due to the greater variability of the dynamic changes in insulin compared with glucose during the oGTT, AUC insulin was not significantly different between β-Zfp148-KO and Zfp148fl/fl mice (Figure 6D).

Figure 6 β-Zfp148-KO mice show enhanced glucose tolerance during oGTT. Plasma glucose (A) and insulin (C) responses during an oGTT performed on female and male control (Zfp148fl/fl) and β cell–specific Zfp148 knockout (β-Zfp148-KO) mice maintained on either chow diet (n = 8, 6 Zfp148fl/fl and β-Zfp148-KO female and male mice, respectively) or the HF/HS diet (n = 8 female each and n = 11, 7 for male Zfp148fl/fl and β-Zfp148-KO mice, respectively); AUC for glucose (B) and insulin (D). Ex vivo secretion measurements on Zfp148fl/fl and β-Zfp148-KO female and male mice maintained on either chow diet (n = 5, 3, 3 and 3, respectively), or the HF/HS diet (n = 5, 6, 5 and 5, respectively) (E). Insets show total islet insulin content (ng Ins/islet) for each sex/diet group. Total number of islets harvested per mouse maintained on either chow diet (n = 5, 3, 3, and 5, respectively) or the HF/HS diet (n = 6, 6, 8 and 8, respectively) for Zfp148fl/fl and β-Zfp148-KO female and male mice, respectively (F). Insulin secretion measurements during islet perifusion for HF/HS diet–fed female (n = 5, 4) and male (n = 5, 7) Zfp148fl/fl and β-Zfp148-KO mice, respectively (G). Islets were exposed to 16.7 mM glucose from 0 minutes to 30 minutes. Insets, total insulin content per islet for perifusion studies. AUC for insulin values in response to 16.7 mM glucose determined during perifusion studies (H). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 for Zfp148fl/fl versus β-Zfp148-KO mice, for Student’s 2-tailed t test.

Islets from female and male β-Zfp148-KO mice maintained on the HF/HS diet secreted about 3-fold more insulin in response to high glucose than control mice (Figure 6E). In chow-fed mice, female β-Zfp148-KO mice showed enhanced responsiveness to fatty acid-induced insulin secretion, whereas male β-Zfp148-KO mice secreted more insulin in response to KCl. Under all conditions, islets from β-Zfp148-KO mice had a lower total insulin content than Zfp148fl/fl mice (Figure 6E, insets). The number of islets isolated from Zfp148fl/fl or β-Zfp148-KO male or female mice maintained on either chow diet or the HF/HS diet was not significantly different (Figure 6F).

We performed perifusion experiments to evaluate the first and second phases of insulin secretion. In male and female mice maintained on HF/HS diet, 16.7 mM glucose stimulated higher insulin secretion during both the first and second phase in β-Zfp148-KO mice (Figure 6G). The total AUC for glucose-induced insulin secretion during the perifusion measurement was elevated in islets from β-Zfp148-KO mice (Figure 6H).

An interactive QTL viewer. All data from this study are available on the web-based analysis tool QTL viewer (10) (https://churchilllab.jax.org/qtlviewer/attie/islets). This powerful data resource allows the user to scan the entire genome for evidence of genetic association for any trait, and displays the allele dependence and SNP associations at selected loci (13, 18). Local eQTL that demonstrate an allele dependence similar to that for secretion QTL are strong candidates as mediators of the secretion trait.

Insulin secretion QTL from mice are enriched with diabetes-related SNPs in human GWAS. We asked if the ex vivo insulin and glucagon secretion QTL and the QTL associated with the in vivo whole-body physiological traits (e.g., plasma insulin) from the DO mice are associated with diabetes risk alleles identified in human genome-wide association studies (GWAS). We downloaded 16,415 SNP-trait associations from GWAS Central (www.gwascentral.org) that were nominally associated (P < 10–4) with 16 diabetes-related traits (e.g., blood glucose and insulin, glucose tolerance test, proinsulin, and type 1 and type 2 diabetes) that were measured in 216 human genetic studies (Supplemental Table 5).

To determine if the QTL identified in our DO mouse study correspond to loci associated with diabetes risk in humans, we computed a Bayesian support interval based on the local architecture of linkage disequilibrium (LD) at each quantitative trait locus. These regions were mapped onto the human genome using the LiftOver utility (see Methods). We then determined if these syntenic regions were enriched with the diabetes-associated SNPs. We considered ex vivo and in vivo traits separately, and computed a q value to control FDR at 5%, correcting for the 16 GWAS traits evaluated (19–21).

Our results show significant enrichment (q < 0.05) at both the ex vivo and in vivo QTL for SNPs associated with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, as well as insulin resistance and serum insulin (Figure 7). The ex vivo QTL were further enriched for proinsulin, blood glucose, body weight, and body mass index. Ex vivo QTL showed suggestive enrichment (q < 0.1) for gestational diabetes, diabetic nephropathies, insulin-secreting cells, and HbA1c. These results suggest that loci associated with our ex vivo islet studies more closely align with the diabetes risk alleles in human GWAS than the whole-body physiological traits, consistent with the risk variants affecting islet function, as has been previously suggested (2–4).

Figure 7 Insulin secretion QTL enrich for diabetes GWAS SNPs. SNPs nominally associated (P < 10–4) to 16 diabetes-related traits were obtained from GWAS Central. QTL identified for whole-body physiological phenotypes in live mice (in vivo), or for insulin secretion traits from isolated islets (ex vivo) were mapped onto the human genome to identify syntenic regions. Enrichment for SNPs associated with one or more traits was determined for mapped regions; q values are corrected for number of tests; *q < 0.05.

We asked which GWAS trait(s) were associated with specific in vivo and ex vivo QTL. As we reported previously (18), a strong QTL for plasma insulin is located at the Hnf1b locus on Chr 11 at approximately 82 Mb (see also Supplemental Table 1). This locus contains GWAS SNPs associated with insulin resistance and insulin (Supplemental Figure 7), suggesting that genetic factors controlling circulating insulin are common between mice and humans. The strongest associations were observed for GWAS triglyceride levels at terminal plasma insulin QTL on chromosomes 5 and 10, and for T2D at a terminal body weight quantitative trait locus on Chr 17. Half of the islet-based ex vivo QTL were significantly associated with one or more GWAS traits. A glucagon islet content quantitative trait locus on Chr 12 contained GWAS SNPs for all traits except proinsulin, suggesting that glucagon may play a critical role in diabetes risk, as proposed by Unger and colleagues (22). Several insulin secretion QTL aligned with multiple GWAS traits, including QTL on chromosomes 1, 2, 7, 8, 14, and 17. In summary, our results demonstrate that the QTL we identified in our DO genetic screen correspond to human loci associated with diabetes risk in human GWAS.