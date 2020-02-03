Menin inhibitor MI-3454 induces remission in MLL1-rearranged and NPM1-mutated models of leukemia

Development of a highly potent menin-MLL1 inhibitor with subnanomolar inhibitory activity. We have previously provided proof of concept that inhibition of the menin-MLL1 interaction by the small-molecule inhibitor MI-503 (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129126DS1) delays the progression of leukemia in vivo (17). Here, we used the crystal structure of menin in complex with MI-503 (4X5Y in PDB) to design new analogs with improved inhibitory activity and optimized drug-like properties. These efforts resulted in the development of MI-3454 (Figure 1A), which was obtained by substituting the thienopyrimidine ring with the N-methyl amino group and by introducing at the indole nitrogen the methyl-bicyclo[1.1.1]pentane group that harbors a terminal amide. Remarkably, MI-3454 demonstrates subnanomolar inhibitory activity (IC 50 = 0.51 nM) in blocking the interaction of menin with an MLL1 4–43 fragment encompassing the entire menin binding motif, representing a nearly 60-fold improvement over MI-503 (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1).

Figure 1 Structure and in vitro activity of menin-MLL1 inhibitor MI-3454. (A) Chemical structure of MI-3454. (B) Titration curve from fluorescence polarization competition assay for inhibition of the menin-MLL1 4–43 interaction by MI-3454. Mean ± SD, n = 3. mP, millipolarization. (C) Crystal structure of the menin–MI-3454 complex (1.24 Å). Menin is shown in surface representation (carbon atoms in gray, oxygen in red, nitrogen in dark blue, sulfur in yellow) and MI-3454 is shown in stick representation (carbon atoms in green; color coding for oxygen, nitrogen, and sulfur atoms is the same as for menin residues; fluorine atoms are in light blue). (D) Details of interactions of MI-3454 with menin. Color coding as in C. (E) Pharmacokinetic studies in mice performed for MI-3454 (mean ± SD, n = 3) demonstrating blood concentration of MI-3454 after oral (p.o.) dose of 100 mg/kg and intravenous (i.v.) administration at 15 mg/kg. (F) Titration curves from MTT cell viability assay performed after 7 days of treatment of human MLL leukemic cell lines (MLL-tr) with MI-3454: MV-4-11 (MLL-AF4), MOLM-13 (MLL-AF9), KOPN-8 (MLL-ENL), SEM (MLL-AF4), RS4-11 (MLL-AF4), and control leukemic cell lines (non–MLL-tr): K562, SET2, REH, and U937; mean ± SD, n = 4. Two to 3 independent MTT experiments were performed for each cell line. Representative graphs are shown. GI 50 values correspond to MI-3454 concentrations needed for 50% inhibition of cell proliferation. (G) Quantitative RT-PCR performed in MV-4-11 cells (left) or MOLM13 cells (right) after 6 days of treatment with 50 nM MI-3454. Gene expression was normalized to HPRT1 and referenced to the DMSO-treated cells. Data represent 2 independent experiments, each performed in duplicate (mean ± SD, n = 4). P < 0.0001 for all genes tested calculated using Student’s 2-tailed t test. (H) Wright-Giemsa–stained cytospins for MV-4-11 and MOLM13 after 6 days of treatment with 50 nM MI-3454.

To reveal the molecular basis of the inhibition caused by MI-3454, we solved the crystal structure of menin in complex with MI-3454 (Figure 1, C and D, and Supplemental Table 1). The structure demonstrates that MI-3454, which binds to the MLL1 binding site on menin, achieves a high level of shape complementarity with the protein (Figure 1C), which likely contributes to the superior inhibitory activity of this compound. The MI-3454 compound is involved in 3 hydrogen bonds with Try276, Trp341, and Glu366 on menin as well as in hydrophobic interactions (Figure 1D). The N-methyl-amino group in MI-3454, which is absent in MI-503, fits very well into the small cavity formed by the side chains of Met278, Cys241, Tyr276, and Ala279 (Figure 1D). Furthermore, the methyl-bicyclo[1.1.1]pentane group introduced at the indole nitrogen of MI-3454 is engaged in hydrophobic interactions with menin, including Val367, Val371, and Glu366, while the terminal amide is involved in a hydrogen bond with Glu366 (Figure 1D).

To assess the utility of MI-3454 as a candidate for in vivo studies and potential clinical translation, we assessed the drug-like properties of this compound. First, we found that MI-3454 exhibits favorable stability in murine and human liver microsomes (t 1/2 = 20.4 minutes and 37.1 minutes, respectively) (Supplemental Figure 2A). Furthermore, MI-3454 did not potently inhibit cytochromes P450 (<50% inhibition at 10 μM MI-3454 for most of them) (Supplemental Figure 2B). In addition, the aqueous solubility of MI-3454 is acceptable and exceeds 15 μM. Subsequent PK studies of MI-3454 in mice revealed a high exposure in plasma (AUC = 32,631 h•ng/mL) upon oral administration, suitable half-life (3.2 hours), and high oral bioavailability (~77%) (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 2C). MI-3454 demonstrates, however, lower levels in brain and cerebrospinal fluid, suggesting limited ability to cross the blood-brain barrier (Supplemental Figure 2D). Overall, MI-3454 is a very potent menin-MLL1 inhibitor with favorable drug-like properties that outperforms previously reported inhibitors of this protein-protein interaction, representing a valuable candidate for evaluation in advanced models of leukemia.

MI-3454 demonstrates pronounced activity and on-target mechanism of action in MLL leukemic cells. We then tested the activity of MI-3454 in a panel of leukemic cell lines with and without MLL1 translocations. We found that MI-3454 markedly reduced the viability of leukemic cells harboring various MLL fusion proteins (MLL-AF9, MLL-AF4, MLL-ENL), with GI 50 values ranging from 7 to 27 nM (Figure 1F). This reveals the superior activity of MI-3454 in MLL leukemic cells over all menin-MLL1 inhibitors reported to date (17–21, 34). In contrast, MI-3454 did not significantly affect the growth of leukemic cells without MLL1 translocations, demonstrating over 100-fold selectivity toward MLL leukemic cells (Figure 1F).

We then assessed the effect of MI-3454 on the expression level of the MLL fusion target genes in 2 MLL leukemic cell lines, MV-4-11 and MOLM13. We found that nanomolar concentrations of this compound (50 nM or lower) led to downregulated expression of HOXA9 and MEIS1, 2 genes that are critical for MLL fusion proteins to mediate leukemogenesis (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Furthermore, the expression level of other MLL fusion target genes, including MEF2C, DLX2, HOXA10, PBX3, and FLT3 was also substantially reduced upon treatment with MI-3454 (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Downregulated expression of the MLL fusion target genes was accompanied by differentiation in both MLL leukemic cell lines upon treatment with MI-3454, as shown by a substantial increase in the expression level of the MNDA differentiation marker and by morphological change in these cells (Figure 1, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Importantly, exogenous overexpression of HOXA9 in the MOLM13 MLL leukemic cell line (HOXA9-MOLM13) led to limited cell growth inhibition and had no effect on HOXA9 expression upon treatment with MI-3454 (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). This indicates that overexpression of HOXA9 reverses the effects of MI-3454, validating the on-target mechanism of action of this compound in MLL leukemic cells. Furthermore, MI-3454 demonstrated strong reduction of cell proliferation and downregulation of HOXA9 and MEIS1 expression in mouse bone marrow cells transformed with the MLL-AF9 oncogene but not in bone marrow cells transformed with HOXA9 and MEIS1 oncogenes (Supplemental Figure 4, D–F). These data further support the idea that overexpression of HOXA9 and MEIS1 through a mechanism irrespective of MLL fusions abolished the effect of MI-3454 in leukemic cells. Taken together, these results show that MI-3454 demonstrates very pronounced activity and an on-target mechanism of action in MLL leukemic cells, supporting its utility for in vivo studies.

MI-3454 induces leukemia regression in a xenograft model of MLL leukemia through on-target activity. To assess the in vivo efficacy and on-target activity of MI-3454, we utilized the MV-4-11 xenotransplantation model of MLL leukemia. MV-4-11 cells (harboring MLL-AF4) expressing luciferase were transplanted into NSG mice to induce systemic leukemia, and disease progression was monitored by measuring the bioluminescence signal in live animals. To test the effect of MI-3454 in the context of advanced leukemia, treatment with MI-3454 or vehicle [20% (2-hydroxypropyl)-β-cyclodextrin, 5% Cremophor in water] was initiated 19 days after the transplantation of the MV-4-11 cells into the mice, when the level of leukemic blasts in the bone marrow, peripheral blood, and spleen had reached approximately 30%, 7%, and 6%, respectively (Supplemental Figure 5A). MI-3454 was administered orally at 120 mg/kg once or twice daily for 7 consecutive days, and it did not show any negative impact on mouse body weight (Supplemental Figure 5B). As evidenced by the bioluminescence levels, a once-daily treatment with MI-3454 was sufficient to block leukemia progression when compared with the vehicle-treated mice (Figure 2, A and B). Remarkably, we observed marked regression of leukemia after twice-daily administration of MI-3454, as indicated by a substantially reduced bioluminescence signal in MV-4-11 mice treated with MI-3454 as compared with the pretreatment status or vehicle-treated mice (Figure 2, A and B). Furthermore, an analysis of bone marrow, blood, and spleen samples isolated from MV-4-11 mice demonstrated a markedly reduced level of leukemic blasts (hCD45+ cells) in the MI-3454–treated mice as compared with the vehicle control (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 5C). Importantly, the twice-daily treatment of mice with MI-3454 resulted in a lower level of leukemic blasts as compared with the pretreatment status, providing further evidence of leukemia regression (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 5A) and in agreement with bioimaging data (Figure 2, A and B).

Figure 2 In vivo activity of MI-3454 in xenograft models of MLL leukemia. (A) Bioluminescent imaging of NSG mice transplanted with MV-4-11 human MLL leukemic cells expressing luciferase performed on the indicated days after initiation of treatment with MI-3454 or vehicle, n = 5. (B) Quantification of bioluminescence level in MV-4-11 mice on the indicated days after initiation of treatment with MI-3454 or vehicle (mean ± SEM, n = 5). (C) Flow cytometric quantification of human CD45+ cells in peripheral blood, spleen, and bone marrow samples harvested from MV-4-11–transplanted mice after 7 days of treatment with MI-3454 (120 mg/kg, b.i.d., p.o. or 120 mg/kg, q.d., p.o.) or vehicle; mean ± SD, n = 5. (D) Gene expression measured by qRT-PCR of RNA extracted from bone marrow samples harvested from MV-4-11 mice after 7 days of treatment with MI-3454 (120 mg/kg, b.i.d., p.o.) or vehicle. Transcript levels are normalized to HPRT1 and referenced to the mean transcript level in the vehicle-treated group, which is set as 1 (n = 5). In C and D, *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001; NS, not significant; calculated using 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (C) or Student’s 2-tailed t test (D). (E) Wright-Giemsa–stained cytospins for bone marrow samples isolated from MV-4-11 mice after 7 days of treatment with MI-3454 (120 mg/kg, b.i.d., p.o.) or vehicle. (F) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of vehicle- and MI-3454–treated (100 mg/kg, b.i.d., p.o.) NSG mice transplanted with MOLM13 cells (n = 8). P value was calculated using log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. (G) Flow cytometric quantification of human CD45+ cells in peripheral blood (PB) of MOLM13 mice during treatment with MI-3454 or vehicle. Mean ± SEM, n = 8. P values in B and G were calculated using 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparisons test.

To validate the on-target in vivo activity of MI-3454, we performed gene expression studies in bone marrow samples isolated from mice treated with MI-3454 or the vehicle. A marked reduction (>30-fold) in the expression level of MEIS1, the MLL fusion target gene, was observed upon treatment of mice with MI-3454 versus vehicle-treated mice (Figure 2D). The expression level of other MLL fusion target genes, HOXA9 and MEF2C, was also substantially reduced in the MI-3454–treated mice (Figure 2D). Furthermore, a pronounced (>5-fold) increase in expression of the differentiation marker ITGAM was observed following the treatment of mice with MI-3454, accompanied by a differentiating phenotype of bone marrow cells (Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 5D). Altogether, MI-3454 demonstrates very pronounced in vivo activity, manifested by leukemia regression in the MLL1-rearranged leukemia xenograft model of advanced disease. This correlates with a pronounced downregulation of MEIS1 expression, which might represent a valid biomarker for assessing the effectiveness of menin-MLL1 inhibitors in future clinical studies.

MI-3454 markedly prolongs survival of MLL leukemia mice. Next, we sought to assess the effect of MI-3454 on the survival rates of leukemic mice by utilizing the MOLM13 xenotransplantation model, which represents a very aggressive model of MLL leukemia in which terminal disease develops within 2 weeks after transplantation. Treatment with MI-3454 (100 mg/kg, b.i.d., p.o.) or vehicle was initiated 5 days after transplantation of mice with MOLM13 cells (harboring MLL-AF9) and was continued for 19 consecutive days, with no signs of toxicity or reduced mouse body weight (Supplemental Figure 5E). As expected, the vehicle-treated mice quickly developed terminal leukemia, with a median survival of 16 days (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 5, F and G). In contrast, MI-3454 very effectively blocked leukemia progression during the treatment period, as validated by an analysis of hCD45+ cells in the peripheral blood of the mice, which demonstrated less than 0.2% of hCD45+ cells during MI-3454 treatment (Figure 2G). A median survival of 35 days for the MI-3454–treated mice was observed, representing an approximately 120% increase in the survival rate over vehicle control, with evidence of leukemia progression only upon withdrawal of the compound. These results reveal a strong antileukemic effect of MI-3454 in the very aggressive MOLM13 model of MLL leukemia, suggesting also that continuous treatment with a menin-MLL1 inhibitor might be needed to block leukemia progression in this model.

MI-3454 impairs the clonogenic potential of AML primary patient samples with MLL1 translocations or NPM1 mutations. We next aimed to establish the activity of MI-3454 in primary leukemia samples (Supplemental Table 2). First, we tested this compound in primary AML samples with MLL1 translocations. Treatment with low-nanomolar concentrations of MI-3454 (3–12 nM) substantially reduced clonogenic potential in all MLL leukemia patient samples when compared with DMSO control, which was reflected by a marked decrease in colony number and size (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 6A). Furthermore, MI-3454 induced morphological changes in primary cells with MLL1 translocations, suggesting differentiation of these cells from leukemic blasts to more mature hematopoietic cells (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 6A).

Figure 3 Activity of MI-3454 in leukemia patient samples. (A–D) Colony counts for methylcellulose colony-forming assay performed upon 7–10 days of treatment with MI-3454 in primary patient samples with MLL leukemia (A), NPM1-mutated AML samples (B), control AML primary samples (without MLL1 rearrangement or NPM1 mutations) (C), and in normal hematopoietic CD34+ cells isolated from cord blood (D). Individual data points for each sample are shown, n = 2. (E) Images of colonies and Wright-Giemsa–stained cytospins for colony-forming assay in selected primary AML samples upon treatment with MI-3454 or DMSO.

Previous studies have demonstrated that inhibition of the menin interaction with a wild-type MLL1 blocks the proliferation of AML cells with NPM1 mutations (24). Therefore, we tested the activity of MI-3454 in NPM1-mutated AML patient samples and found a marked reduction in colony-forming ability upon treatment with low-nanomolar concentrations of MI-3454, as reflected by decreased colony number and reduced colony size and differentiated phenotype of cells (Figure 3, B and E, and Supplemental Figure 6B). Importantly, the effect of MI-3454 in the NPM1-mutated AML samples did not seem to be dependent on the type of secondary mutations (e.g., FLT3-ITD in samples 3261 and 3055, DNMT3Amut and TET2mut in sample 4392, IDH2mut in sample 4144, and TET2mut in sample 4607; Supplemental Table 2), as all these samples were sensitive to the treatment with MI-3454.

We also assessed the effect of MI-3454 on colony formation in primary AML samples without MLL1 translocations or NPM1 mutations, such as sample 9571 (harboring FLT3-ITD and IDH mutations), 4963 (with FLT3, U2AF1, ZRSR2, and WT1 mutations), and 5696 (with FLT3-ITD, WT1, and ASXL1 mutations), which are not expected to be dependent on the menin-MLL1 interaction. Indeed, we did not observe any effect of MI-3454 on colony formation in these samples (Figure 3, C and E, and Supplemental Figure 6C). We also tested the activity of MI-3454 in normal hematopoietic progenitor cells (human CD34+ cord blood cells) and observed no effect on colony formation at all concentrations tested (Figure 3D). Taken together, these results show potent and selective activity of MI-3454 in primary AML samples with MLL1 translocations or NPM1 mutations but not in other subtypes of leukemia or normal hematopoietic progenitor cells.

MI-3454 induces complete remission or blocks leukemia progression in PDX models of MLL leukemia. The PDX models utilizing human primary tumor samples represent highly clinically relevant preclinical models, as they maintain the genetic profiles and histopathological features of the original patient tumors. Thus, we aimed to assess the in vivo efficacy of MI-3454 in PDX models derived from leukemia patient samples harboring MLL1 translocations that were obtained from both adult and infant patients. First, we developed a PDX model derived from sample 1532, which harbors the MLL-p300 fusion protein and was obtained from an adult MLL leukemia patient (Supplemental Figure 7A). In the efficacy experiment utilizing the MLL-1532 PDX model, the engraftment of leukemic cells was validated 19 days after transplantation, demonstrating approximately 20% leukemic blasts in bone marrow (Supplemental Figure 7B). At that time point, treatment with MI-3454 (100 mg/kg, b.i.d., p.o.) or vehicle was initiated and continued for 20 consecutive days, without affecting mouse body weight or other signs of toxicity (Supplemental Figure 7C). Leukemia developed rapidly in the vehicle-treated mice, as manifested by a substantial increase in the level of leukemic blasts (hCD45+ cells) (Figure 4A). All vehicle-treated mice developed terminal leukemia, with 42-day median survival, as reflected by a high level of leukemic blasts in the bone marrow, peripheral blood, and spleen, and enlarged spleen size (Figure 4, B–F). Interestingly, mice treated with MI-3454 showed an initial increase in the level of hCD45+ cells in the peripheral blood (on day 12 of treatment), which then dropped to a very low level (below 0.5%) on day 19 of treatment (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 7D), consistent with regression of leukemia.

Figure 4 In vivo activity of MI-3454 in PDX models of MLL leukemia. (A and B) Flow cytometric quantification of human CD45+ cells in peripheral blood (PB) of MLL-1532 PDX mice during treatment of mice with MI-3454 (100 mg/kg, b.i.d., p.o.) or vehicle (A and B) as well as after stopping the treatment (B). Mean ± SD, n = 8. (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of vehicle- or MI-3454–treated (100 mg/kg, b.i.d., p.o.) mice in the MLL-1532 PDX model (n = 8). (D) Weight and images of spleens collected from MLL-1532 PDX mice treated with vehicle (days 33–51 after transplantation) or MI-3454 (day 164 after transplantation). Mean ± SD, n = 6–8. (E) Flow cytometric quantification of human CD45+ cells in peripheral blood (PB), spleen, and bone marrow (BM) samples harvested from the MLL-1532 PDX mice from the MI-3454 (on day 164 after transplantation) or vehicle (at terminal stage of leukemia: days 33–51 after transplantation) cohort. Mean ± SD, n = 5 (vehicle) and n = 8 (MI-3454). ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. (F) Wright-Giemsa–stained cytospins for bone marrow samples isolated from the MLL-1532 PDX mice. (G) Differential counting of cells in bone marrow cytospins presented in F; n = 1 (vehicle) and n = 3 (MI-3454). MP+BL, murine progenitors plus leukemic blasts; MPr, myeloid precursors, including neutrophils; EP, erythroid precursors; EO, eosinophils; LY, lymphocytes; MO, monocytes; BA, basophils. (H) Flow cytometric quantification of human CD45+ cells in peripheral blood of MLL-449 PDX mice upon treatment with MI-3454 (100 mg/kg, b.i.d., p.o.) or vehicle. Mean ± SD, n = 8. (I) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of vehicle- or MI-3454–treated (100 mg/kg, b.i.d., p.o.) mice in the MLL-449 PDX model (n = 8). P values were calculated using 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparisons test (B and H), log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (C and I), and Student’s 2-tailed t test (D and E).

Remarkably, no signs of leukemia were observed in any of the MLL-1532 PDX mice in the MI-3454 cohort even several months after discontinuing the treatment (e.g., on day 164 after transplantation), as reflected by an undetectable level of hCD45+ cells in the peripheral blood (Figure 4, B and C) and no external signs of leukemia. At that time, the MI-3454–treated mice were euthanized and flow cytometric analysis of the bone marrow, peripheral blood, and spleen samples was performed, demonstrating the absence of leukemic blasts (<0.1% of hCD45+ cells in these samples) (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 7E). Furthermore, the average spleen size in the MI-3454 cohort of mice was substantially smaller when compared with the vehicle control mice, and bone marrow cells demonstrated a highly differentiated phenotype in the MI-3454–treated mice (Figure 4, D, F, and G). In addition, in contrast with the vehicle-treated mice, we did not observe tissue infiltration with leukemic blasts in the mice treated with MI-3454 (Supplemental Figure 7F). These results demonstrate a complete eradication of leukemic blasts by MI-3454, providing evidence that the treatment cured mice of MLL leukemia in this PDX model. To assess whether MI-3454 affects the frequency of leukemia-initiating cells in primary sample 1532, we treated ex vivo CD34+ cells isolated from primary sample 1532 with MI-3454 or DMSO and found that low-nanomolar concentrations of MI-3454 can markedly reduce the level of hCD34+ cells (Supplemental Figure 7, G and H). These results suggest that MI-3454 might be capable of reducing leukemia initiating cells, although additional studies in a broader panel of primary leukemia samples are required to further validate these findings.

Subsequently, we developed a PDX model of pediatric leukemia derived from an infant B cell ALL (B-ALL) patient (sample 449) that expressed MLL-ENL fusion protein. This PDX represents a very aggressive MLL leukemia model, with a median mouse survival reaching 23 days (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Five days after transplantation of NSGS mice with sample 449, treatment with MI-3454 (100 mg/kg, p.o., b.i.d.) or the vehicle was initiated and continued for 21 consecutive days, with no negative effects on body weight in the MI-3454 cohort (Supplemental Figure 8C). Notably, a substantial reduction in leukemia progression was observed in the MI-3454 cohort versus vehicle-treated mice in this PDX model, as reflected by a markedly reduced level of hCD45+ cells in the peripheral blood (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 8, D and E). Although all control mice developed terminal leukemia within approximately 21 days, the MI-3454–treated group had substantially prolonged survival and reached a median survival of 50 days, indicating an approximately 140% increase in the duration of survival over the vehicle-treated mice (Figure 4I). Even though MI-3454 did not completely eradicate leukemic cells in this aggressive PDX model of infant B-ALL, a very profound in vivo effect of this compound was observed. Overall, our results strongly support the therapeutic potential of MI-3454 in both adult and pediatric leukemias with MLL1 translocations.

MI-3454 blocks leukemia progression in PDX models of AML with NPM1 mutations. Because MI-3454 substantially reduced colony formation in AML patient samples with NPM1 mutations, we aimed to test the activity of this compound in the in vivo PDX models of the NPM1-mutated leukemia. We developed 2 PDX models from AML samples with NPM1 mutations: 3055 and 4392 (Figure 3B and Supplemental Table 2), which were successfully engrafted in NSGS mice. In both models, we initiated treatment with MI-3454 (100 mg/kg, p.o., b.i.d.) or vehicle on day 25–28 after transplantation and continued treatment for 21 consecutive days. Because of the relatively long latency time required for leukemia development in control mice in these PDX models (over 50 days), treatment efficacy was assessed by monitoring the level of engraftment of leukemic blasts (hCD45+ cells) in these mice.

In the PDX model derived from sample 3055 (with NPM1 mutation and FLT3-ITD), the level of leukemic blasts in the peripheral blood increased substantially in the vehicle-treated mice (to ~55% on day 56 after transplantation) (Figure 5A). In contrast, treatment with MI-3454 greatly reduced the level of leukemic blasts below that observed when the treatment was initiated (Figure 5A), suggesting leukemia regression. After completing the treatment (on day 56 after transplantation), all mice were euthanized, and very high levels of leukemic blasts were detected in all samples isolated from the vehicle-treated mice (e.g., >70% hCD45+ cells in the bone marrow samples), with marked reduction in the MI-3454–treated mice (e.g., <3% in bone marrow samples) (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 9A). These effects were accompanied by significantly lower spleen weights, a differentiating phenotype of bone marrow cells (Figure 5, C–E), a reduced white blood cell count without a negative effect on other blood parameters (Supplemental Figure 10, A–D), and a lack of infiltration of leukemic blasts in different organs in the MI-3454–treated versus vehicle control mice (Supplemental Figure 9B).

Figure 5 In vivo activity of MI-3454 in PDX models of NPM1-mutated AML. (A) Flow cytometric quantification of human CD45+ cells in peripheral blood of NPM1-3055 PDX mice during treatment of mice with MI-3454 (100 mg/kg, b.i.d., p.o.) or vehicle. Mean ± SD, n = 5 per group. (B) Flow cytometric quantification of human CD45+ cells in peripheral blood (PB), spleen, and bone marrow (BM) harvested at the endpoint of the experiment from the NPM1-3055 PDX mice. Mean ± SD, n = 5. (C) Spleen weight of NPM1-3055 PDX mice collected at the endpoint of the experiment. Mean ± SD, n = 5. (D) Wright-Giemsa–stained cytospins for bone marrow samples isolated from the NPM1-3055 PDX mice upon treatment with MI-3454 or vehicle. (E) Differential counting of cells in bone marrow cytospins presented in D; n = 2. Labeling of cell types as in Figure 4G. (F) Flow cytometric quantification of human CD45+ cells in peripheral blood of NPM1-4392 PDX mice upon treatment with MI-3454 (100 mg/kg, b.i.d., p.o.) or vehicle. Mean ± SD, n = 8. (G) Flow cytometric quantification of human CD45+ cells in peripheral blood, spleen, and bone marrow samples harvested at the endpoint of the experiment from the NPM1-4392 PDX mice. Mean ± SD, n = 8. (H) Spleen weight and images of spleens from NPM1-4392 PDX mice treated with MI-3454 or vehicle collected at the endpoint. Mean ± SD, n = 8. (I) Wright-Giemsa–stained cytospins for bone marrow samples isolated from the NPM1-4392 PDX mice. (J) Differential counting of cells in bone marrow cytospins presented in I; n = 2 per cohort. Cell labeling as in Figure 4G. In B, C, G, and H, **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 calculated using Student’s 2-tailed t test. In A and F, P values were calculated using 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparisons test.

Similarly, in the PDX model derived from the primary leukemia sample 4392, which harbored NPM1, DNMT3A, and TET2 mutations, the level of hCD45+ cells in the peripheral blood of the mice remained very low and steady over the course of treatment with MI-3454, while it increased substantially in the vehicle control mice (Figure 5F). Flow cytometric analysis of the samples isolated at the endpoint of the experiment (day 56 after transplantation) demonstrated substantially reduced levels of leukemic blasts in the peripheral blood, bone marrow, and spleen samples following treatment with MI-3454 versus vehicle control (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 9C). Furthermore, significantly smaller spleen size (Figure 5H), highly differentiated phenotype of bone marrow cells (Figure 5, I and J), and markedly reduced blast infiltration of organs (liver and bone marrow) following treatment with MI-3454 was observed (Supplemental Figure 9D), indicating a significant reduction in leukemia progression induced by MI-3454. Of note, stopping the treatment with MI-3454 led to an increase in the level of leukemic blasts (Figure 5F), suggesting that longer or continued treatment with MI-3454 might be required to fully suppress leukemia progression in this PDX model. Taken together, these data demonstrate that inhibition of the menin-MLL1 interaction by MI-3454 very effectively blocks leukemia progression in clinically relevant PDX models of AML with NPM1 mutations.

Treatment with MI-3454 markedly downregulates MEIS1 and FLT3 expression in NPM1-mutated AML. To investigate the mechanism of action of MI-3454 in the PDX models of NPM1-mutated AMLs, we performed gene expression studies using bone marrow or spleen samples isolated from mice treated with vehicle or MI-3454. Previous studies suggested that the menin-MLL1 interaction is involved in the regulation of HOXA9, HOXA10, and HOXB cluster genes and MEIS1, which play an important role in the NPM1-mutated leukemias (24, 26–28, 35). Interestingly, gene expression studies that we performed in the bone marrow samples isolated from the sample 3055 PDX mice (harboring NPM1 and FLT3-ITD mutations) demonstrated no significant reduction in HOXA9 or HOXA10 expression upon mouse treatment with MI-3454 (Figure 6A). In contrast, we observed profound downregulation of MEIS1 and FLT3 (by 100- and 65-fold, respectively) in samples isolated from mice treated with MI-3454 (Figure 6A). Furthermore, the expression of HOXB cluster genes, such as HOXB2 and HOXB3, was downregulated in the MI-3454 cohort of mice, although to a much lower extent than MEIS1 or FLT3 (Figure 6A). These effects were accompanied by a significant increase in the expression level of the MNDA differentiation marker (Figure 6A), consistent with the differentiating phenotype of bone marrow cells isolated from these PDX mice (Figure 5D).

Figure 6 Gene expression changes induced by MI-3454 in the NPM1-mutated PDX models. (A) Gene expression measured by qRT-PCR of RNA extracted from bone marrow samples in the NPM1-3055 PDX model harvested at the endpoint of the experiment (day 57 after transplantation) after 26 days of mice treatment with MI-3454 (100 mg/kg, b.i.d., p.o.) or vehicle. TaqMan primers and probes specific for human genes were used. Transcripts levels are normalized to GAPDH and referenced to the mean transcript level in the vehicle-treated group, which is set as 1 (n = 5 independent samples per group). Error bars represent SD. (B) Gene expression measured by qRT-PCR of RNA extracted from bone marrow samples in the NPM1-4392 PDX model. Samples were harvested at the endpoint of the experiment (day 57 after transplantation) after 21 days of treatment of mice with MI-3454 (100 mg/kg, b.i.d., p.o.) or vehicle. TaqMan primers and probes specific for human genes were used. Transcript levels are normalized to GAPDH and referenced to the mean transcript level in the vehicle-treated group, which is set as 1 (n = 5–6 independent samples per group). Error bars represent SD. In A and B, *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001; NS, not significant; calculated using Student’s 2-tailed t test.

We also performed gene expression studies in spleen samples isolated at the endpoint of the experiment from the sample 4392 PDX mice (with NPM1, DNMT3A, and TET2 mutations) treated with MI-3454 or vehicle. In this model, the most profound downregulation (~6-fold) was observed for FLT3 expression, while MEIS1 and HOXA9 were affected to a lower extent (~2.5-fold) in the MI-3454–treated mice when compared with the vehicle control mice (Figure 6B). Furthermore, the HOXA10 and HOXB cluster genes (e.g., HOXB2 and HOXB3) were not affected significantly, while the MNDA differentiation gene was markedly upregulated in the samples isolated from the MI-3454–treated sample 4392 PDX mice (Figure 6B). To further validate these findings, we performed in vitro gene expression studies using NPM1-mutated AML sample 5046 (with NPM1, DNMT3A, TET2, and FLT3 mutations), which was obtained from the same patient as sample 4392 after relapse. Of note, the 4392 primary sample could not be used in these studies due to the lack of additional available material. Importantly, very similar gene expression changes were observed in the primary AML sample 5046 as in the sample 4392 PDX, with MEIS1 and FLT3 showing the most significant reduction upon treatment with MI-3454 (5- to 10-fold), while HOXA9 and HOXA10 were reduced to a lower extent (up to 3-fold) (Supplemental Figure 11). Overall, our gene expression studies suggest that MEIS1 and FLT3 are the key genes associated with the inhibition of the menin-MLL1 interaction in the NPM1-mutated AML PDX models or primary samples regardless of secondary mutations present. These results support the concept that MEIS1 could serve as a biomarker of treatment efficacy with menin-MLL1 inhibitors in the NPM1-mutated AMLs in a clinical setting.

MI-3454 does not affect normal hematopoiesis and is not toxic to normal mice. Because MLL1 plays a role in normal hematopoiesis (36, 37), we assessed whether the menin-MLL1 inhibitor MI-3454 affects normal hematopoiesis in mice. We treated C57BL/6 mice for 19 consecutive days with vehicle or MI-3454 using the same treatment regimen applied in the PDX models of AML (100 mg/kg, p.o., b.i.d.). Importantly, no decrease in body weight or tissue damage was found following treatment with MI-3454 (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B). We then analyzed bone marrow samples isolated from the mice and found that bone marrow cellularity was not affected by MI-3454 (Figure 7A). Flow cytometric analysis revealed that the relative and absolute numbers of phenotypically defined hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells were not decreased upon treatment with MI-3454 (Figure 7, B and C) (LSK population defined as Lin–Sca-1+c-Kit+ and long-term hematopoietic stem cells, LT-HSCs, defined as LSK CD48–CD150+). In fact, the abundance of LSK cells in the bone marrow was slightly increased in the MI-3454–treated cohort of mice over vehicle control mice (Figure 7C) as well as the overall Sca-1 expression. Furthermore, an analysis of bone marrow myeloid cells demonstrated no significant impact of MI-3454 on the relative or absolute number of these cells (Figure 7D). A phenotypic analysis of B cell populations (pro-B, pre-B, immature B, and recirculating B cells) revealed no significant impact on any of the B cell populations in the MI-3454–treated mice as compared to the vehicle control mice (Figure 7, E and F). These results are consistent with studies suggesting that menin is not an essential cofactor of MLL1 during normal hematopoiesis (38–40).

Figure 7 MI-3454 does not impair normal hematopoiesis. (A) Analysis of bone marrow cellularity after 19 days of treatment of normal C57BL/6 mice with MI-3454 (100 mg/kg, b.i.d., p.o.) or vehicle (n = 9/group, mean ± SD). NS, not significant. (B) Representative contour plots from flow cytometric analysis of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells: LSK (Lin–Sca-1+c-Kit+) and long-term hematopoietic stem cells (LT-HSCs, defined as Lin–Sca-1+c-Kit+CD48–CD150+). (C) Quantification of LSK and LT-HSC cell frequency by flow cytometry (n = 8–9/group, mean ± SD). **P < 0.01 (treatment is described in A). (D) Representative contour plots (left panel) and quantification (right panel) from flow cytometric analysis of myeloid cells in bone marrow (BM) samples isolated from mice treated with vehicle or MI-3454 (n = 8–9/group, mean ± SD); treatment is described in A. (E and F) Representative contour plots from flow cytometric analysis (E) and quantification of absolute numbers (F) of B cell populations in bone marrow (n = 9/group, mean ± SD). Contour plots in E were pregated on B220+CD43+sIgM– cells (pro-B cells) and B220+CD43– cells (pre-B, immature B, recirculating B cells). In A, C, D, and F, **P < 0.01; NS, not significant; calculated using unpaired Welch’s t test. (G) Quantification of the population of donor cells (CD45.1+) within the specific subtype of blood cells in the C57BL/6-CD45.2 recipient mice after bone marrow transplantation and upon 21 days of treatment with vehicle or MI-3454 (100 mg/kg, b.i.d., p.o.). Mean ± SD, n = 7–8. (H) Blood parameters: white blood cells (WBC), platelets, and hemoglobin (Hb) in C57BL/6-CD45.2 recipient mice after bone marrow transplantation and upon 21 days of treatment with vehicle or MI-3454. Mean ± SD, n = 7–8. K, thousand. Differences in G and H are not significant between the 2 cohorts as calculated using 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparisons test.

In addition, we observed no significant effects on complete blood counts apart from a slight increase in platelet levels (although it remained within the normal range for both cohorts of mice) and no impact on liver enzymes in the MI-3454–treated versus vehicle control mice (Supplemental Figure 12, C and D). Finally, a histopathological analysis demonstrated no tissue damage or other abnormalities upon treatment of mice with MI-3454 (Supplemental Figure 12B). Taken together, these results demonstrate that MI-3454 preserved the number of normal hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells in mice and lacks general toxicity, indicating that a sufficient therapeutic window exists for this menin-MLL1 inhibitor.

To address whether menin-MLL1 inhibition affects normal hematopoiesis in the context of hematopoietic stress, we tested the effect of MI-3454 in C57BL/6-CD45.2 mice after 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) treatment or after transplantation of bone marrow cells from B6-CD45.1 donor mice into lethally irradiated (9 Gy) C57BL/6-CD45.2 recipient mice. In both experiments, treatment with MI-3454 (100 mg/kg, p.o., b.i.d.) or vehicle was initiated on the day following 5-FU treatment or transplantation, and it was continued for 21 consecutive days. Mice were monitored for an additional 20 days after completing the treatment. Importantly, analysis of peripheral blood samples during the period of treatment did not show any negative effect of MI-3454 on the level of CD45.1+ donor-derived B cells, T cells, or myeloid cells as well as on complete blood counts in the recipient mice transplanted with donor bone marrow cells (Figure 7, G and H). Furthermore, no effect on bone marrow cellularity, LSK, LT-HSC, myeloid, and B cell populations was found at the endpoint of the experiment (20 days after completing the treatment) (Supplemental Figure 13A). Similarly, analysis of blood or bone marrow samples in 5-FU–treated mice did not reveal any significant differences between mice treated with MI-3454 or vehicle (Supplemental Figure 13, B and C). Taken together, these results demonstrate that MI-3454 does not impair hematopoietic reconstitution after transplantation or during hematopoietic recovery after 5-FU treatment, further supporting a sufficient therapeutic window for the menin-MLL1 inhibitor MI-3454.