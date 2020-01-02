Chronic myeloid leukemia stem cells require cell-autonomous pleiotrophin signaling

PTN is necessary for CML pathogenesis in BCR/ABL-expressing mice. PTN is an HSC growth factor that is secreted by BM stromal cells and endothelial cells (ECs) in healthy mice (28, 29). We sought to determine if PTN regulates CML pathogenesis. For this purpose, we utilized the Scl/Tal1-tTA × TRE-BCR/ABL double-transgenic mice, which allow for inducible BCR/ABL expression in hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) under the control of doxycycline treatment (2). Scl/Tal1-tTA × TRE-BCR/ABL mice (BA mice) characteristically develop features of chronic phase CML (leukocytosis, myeloid shift, splenomegaly) within 6 to 8 weeks of discontinuing doxycycline (2). We crossed BA mice with mice bearing a constitutive deletion of PTN (PTN–/– mice) and PTN+/+ control mice to determine the effect of PTN deletion on CML pathogenesis and CML stem cell function in vivo.

PTN-expressing BA mice (BA;PTN+/+) demonstrated leukocytosis within 8 weeks following doxycycline withdrawal. At 12 weeks, BA;PTN+/+ mice displayed substantially increased peripheral blood white blood cell counts (PB WBCs) and neutrophil counts (NEUs) compared with control mice (Figure 1, A and B). Conversely, BA mice bearing PTN deletion (BA;PTN–/– mice) displayed NL range PB WBCs and NEUs that were comparable with control mice (Figure 1, A and B).

Figure 1 PTN is necessary for CML pathogenesis in BA mice. (A) WBCs over time in adult mice (controls, black), BA;PTN+/+ mice (blue), and BA;PTN–/– mice (red; n = 8–32/group). (B) NEUs at 12 weeks after BCR/ABL induction in BA;PTN+/+ mice, BA;PTN–/– mice and controls (n = 10–23/group). (C) Left: Representative images of spleens at 12 weeks after BCR/ABL induction. Right: Mean spleen mass for each group (n = 12–14 mice/group). (D) Left: Representative images of BM reticulin staining (black) in the groups shown at 12 weeks. Right: Percentage reticulin+ pixels in each group (n = 5 mice/group, ×63). (E) BM cellularity at 12 weeks (n = 14/group). (F) Left: Representative flow cytometric analysis of KSL cells in the spleens at 12 weeks after BCR/ABL induction. Right: Numbers of KSL cells are shown in each group (n = 5–10/group). (G) Survival of BA;PTN–/– mice and BA;PTN+/+ mice (P < 0.0001; n = 48/group, log-rank). P values in were calculated using Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test for 2-way ANOVA (A) or Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test for 1-way ANOVA (B–F). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

BA;PTN+/+ mice displayed pronounced splenomegaly at 12 weeks following BCR/ABL induction (Figure 1C), whereas spleens from BA;PTN–/– mice remained substantially smaller and comparable in size with control mice (Figure 1C). Consistent with this observation, BA;PTN+/+ mice demonstrated increased splenic mass compared with BA;PTN–/– mice and controls (Figure 1C). At 12 weeks after doxycycline withdrawal, BA;PTN+/+ mice also displayed increased BM fibrosis, a feature of accelerated phase CML (30), whereas BA;PTN–/– mice displayed only minimal BM fibrosis at this time point (Figure 1D). Commensurate with this finding, BA;PTN+/+ mice contained significantly decreased BM cell counts compared with BA;PTN–/– mice and controls (Figure 1E).

BA;PTN+/+ mice displayed increased percentages of myeloid (Mac1+/Gr1+) cells in the PB, BM, and spleen compared with control mice, and PTN deletion corrected this myeloid skewing in the PB, with partial correction in the BM and spleen (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129061DS1). BA;PTN+/+ mice also demonstrated decreased B lymphocytes in the BM compared with control mice, whereas BA;PTN–/– mice displayed increased B cell percentages compared with BA;PTN+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 1B). CML stem cells are enriched within the ckit+sca-1+lin– (KSL) population and the CD150+CD48– KSL population (23). BA;PTN+/+ mice demonstrated increased percentages and numbers of KSL cells and CD150+CD48– KSL cells in the spleen compared with control mice (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). In contrast, BA;PTN–/– mice showed no increase in KSL cells or CD150+CD48– KSL cells compared with control mice (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). BA;PTN+/+ mice also displayed increased percentages of common myeloid progenitors, megakaryocyte-erythroid progenitors, and granulocyte-monocyte progenitors in the spleen, consistent with CML evolution. BA;PTN–/– demonstrated no significant increases in these populations (Supplemental Figure 2, A and C).

The majority of BA mice die from CML morbidities within several months after doxycycline withdrawal (2). In our studies, the median survival of BA;PTN+/+ mice was 129 days (Figure 1G). Conversely, the median survival of BA;PTN–/– mice was 213 days. The overall survival of BA;PTN–/– mice was highly significantly increased compared with that of BA;PTN+/+ mice (P < 0.0001, log-rank test). BA;PTN–/– mice developed leukocytosis and splenomegaly comparable to BA;PTN+/+ mice, but these morbidities occurred at later time points.

PTN deletion reduces CML stem cells. Because PTN deletion inhibited CML progression in BA mice, we sought to determine if PTN deletion would also affect CML stem cells capable of reconstituting disease in secondary transplanted mice. In order to test this hypothesis, we isolated KSL cells from the spleens of BA;PTN+/+ mice and BA;PTN–/– mice at 12 weeks following BCR/ABL induction and competitively transplanted equal numbers of KSL cells into irradiated, congenic recipient mice, as previously described (Figure 2A and ref. 21). At 10 weeks following transplantation, recipients of 1 × 104 KSL cells from BA;PTN+/+ mice demonstrated more than 20% donor CD45.2+ cell engraftment in the PB, whereas recipients of the identical dose of KSL cells from BA;PTN–/– mice displayed less than 5% donor cell engraftment (Figure 2B). Recipients of KSL cells from BA;PTN+/+ mice also displayed significantly increased PB WBCs, NEUs, and splenomegaly at 10 weeks after transplant, consistent with the initiation of CML (Figure 2, C and D). In contrast, mice transplanted with equal doses of KSL cells from BA;PTN–/– mice displayed significantly decreased WBCs and neutrophils, smaller spleen sizes, and spleen mass compared with BA;PTN+/+ mice (Figure 2, C and D). Furthermore, mice transplanted with KSL cells from BA;PTN+/+ donor mice demonstrated BCR/ABL transcript levels in the spleens that were more than 100-fold higher than BCR/ABL transcript levels in recipients of KSL cells from BA;PTN–/– mice (Figure 2E). These data suggested that deletion of PTN substantially decreased CML stem cells capable of reconstituting CML in transplanted mice.

Figure 2 PTN deletion impairs CML stem cell repopulating capacity. (A) Experimental design. (B) Donor CD45.2+ cell engraftment in PB of recipient mice transplanted with splenic KSL cells from BA;PTN+/+ mice or BA;PTN–/– mice (n = 7–10 mice/time point). (C) PB WBCs and neutrophils in the recipient mice at 10 weeks after transplant, along with controls (n = 5–10/group). (D) Left: Representative images of spleens from recipient mice transplanted with KSL cells from BA;PTN+/+ or BA;PTN–/– mice at 10 weeks after transplant, along with controls. Right: Mean spleen masses for each group (n = 6–10/group). (E) BCR/ABL transcript levels in the spleens of recipient mice (n = 7–9 per group). (F) Left: Representative flow cytometric analysis of donor myeloid (Mac1/Gr1+) cell engraftment in the BM of recipient mice. Right: Percentage BM total CD45.2+ cell and donor myeloid cell engraftment in each group (n = 7–10/group). (G) BCR/ABL transcript levels in the BM of recipient mice (n = 7–9 per group). P values were calculated using Sidak’s multiple-comparisons test for 2-way ANOVA (B) or 2-tailed Student’s t test (C–G). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.

Donor CD45.2+ cell engraftment and myeloid skewing were significantly increased in the BM and spleens of mice transplanted with KSL cells from BA;PTN+/+ mice compared with recipients of KSL cells from BA;PTN–/– mice (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 3A). Donor CD45.2+ cell engraftment within the BM KSL stem/progenitor cell population was also significantly increased in recipients transplanted with KSL cells from BA;PTN+/+ cells compared with recipients of KSL cells from BA;PTN–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 3B). Finally, BCR/ABL transcript levels were more than 1,000-fold increased in the BM of mice transplanted with KSL cells from BA;PTN+/+ mice compared with BCR/ABL levels in mice transplanted with KSL cells from BA;PTN–/– mice (Figure 2G).

CML stem cells upregulate PTN expression in BA mice. In NL hematopoiesis, BM stromal cells and ECs secrete PTN in the HSC niche and PTN regulates HSC maintenance and regeneration (29). We sought to determine the cellular source of PTN that supported CML pathogenesis in BA mice. Utilizing PTN-GFP mice crossed with healthy control mice and BA mice, we found that the expression levels of PTN in splenic stromal cells and ECs were not different between control mice and BA mice at 12 weeks following BCR/ABL induction (Figure 3, A and B). Approximately 90% of CD45–LepR+ stromal cells expressed PTN in healthy control mice and in BA mice. Similarly, 28% of CD45–CD31+ ECs expressed PTN in BA mice and 30% of ECs in control mice expressed PTN (Figure 3, A and B). Of note, in C57BL/6 control mice, CD45+lin– hematopoietic cells did not express PTN (Figure 3C). In BA mice, however, CD45+lin– hematopoietic cells significantly upregulated PTN levels at 4 weeks and 12 weeks following BCR/ABL induction (Figure 3C). Consistent with these findings, PTN gene expression was markedly increased in KSL stem/progenitor cells in BA mice at 12 weeks after BCR/ABL induction compared with KSL cells in control mice (Figure 3D). Of note, CD150+CD48–KSL cells from both BA mice and C57BL/6 mice express the PTN transcript. Importantly, PTN+CD45+lin– cells expressed high levels of BCR/ABL in BA mice, whereas BCR/ABL expression was nearly undetectable in PTN–CD45+lin– cells (Figure 3E). Taken together, these results suggest that CML stem cells upregulate PTN expression early during disease development.

Figure 3 CML stem cells upregulate PTN expression. (A) Representative flow cytometric analysis of PTN expression within splenic CD45–LepR+ stromal cells (top) and CD45–CD31+ ECs (bottom) in control mice and in BA mice at 12 weeks after BCR/ABL induction. (B) Percentage PTN+ cells within the CD45–LepR+ cells and in CD45–CD31+ ECs in each group. (C) Left: Flow cytometric analysis of PTN expression on splenic CD45+ cells from healthy controls and BA mice at 4 and 12 weeks after BCR/ABL induction. Right: Percentage CD45+lin–PTN+ cells in the different groups (n = 5 mice/group). (D) PTN gene expression in BM cell populations (whole BM, Mac1+/Gr1+ myeloid cells, KSL cells and CD150+CD48/41–KSL, SLAM KSL cells) from healthy controls and BA mice at 12 weeks after BCR/ABL induction (n = 5–8 mice/group). (E) BCR/ABL transcript levels in the splenic cell populations shown from healthy control mice and BA mice at 12 weeks after BCR/ABL induction. ND, not detected (n = 6/group). P values in C–E were calculated using Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test for 1-way ANOVA. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

In the spleens of healthy C57BL/6 mice, we observed that PTN expression was confined to vascular structures within the red pulp and colocalized with VE-cad+ ECs and LepR+ stromal cells (Supplemental Figure 4A). However, in BA mice, we observed a population of bright PTN+ cells within the spleen that was distinct from VE-cad+ blood vessels (Supplemental Figure 4B). These PTN-expressing cells within the spleen of BA mice colocalized with LepR expression (Supplemental Figure 4B). Using flow cytometric analysis, we further defined this population of PTN+LepR+ cells within the CD45+ hematopoietic population in the spleens of BA mice (Supplemental Figure 4C). Quantitative reverse transcription PCR analysis confirmed that PTN+ cells within the spleens of BA mice expressed PTN transcript and also expressed high levels of LepR (Supplemental Figure 5). Taken together, this analysis suggested that a subset of CD45+ hematopoietic cells in BA mice expressed both PTN and LepR. Landberg et al. recently identified LepR as a marker for primitive human CD34+CD38– CML cells, which were resistant to imatinib treatment (31).

PTN regulates CML pathogenesis in a hematopoietic cell–autonomous manner. In order to determine the cellular source of PTN that governed CML progression in BA mice, we generated chimeric mice using BM transplantation. We transplanted 5 × 106 BM cells from BA;PTN+/+ mice (CD45.2+) and BA;PTN–/– mice into lethally irradiated B6.SJL (CD45.1+) WT congenic mice to create chimeric BA;PTN+/+;WT mice and BA;PTN–/–;WT mice, in which PTN deletion was restricted to the hematopoietic cell compartment (Figure 4A). After verification of greater than 90% donor chimerism in all mice at 4 weeks after transplantation, doxycycline was withdrawn from recipient mice to induce BCR/ABL expression in hematopoietic cells only (Supplemental Figure 6A). At 16 weeks following BCR/ABL induction, BA;PTN+/+;WT mice displayed marked splenomegaly and increased splenic mass (Figure 4B). Conversely, BA;PTN–/–;WT mice demonstrated decreased splenomegaly and spleen mass compared with the BA;PTN+/+;WT mice (Figure 4B). PB WBCs were increased in both BA;PTN+/+;WT mice and BA;PTN–/–;WT mice compared with control mice (Figure 4C), but BA;PTN+/+;WT mice displayed increased myeloid skewing in the BM and spleens compared with BA;PTN–/–;WT mice (Figure 4, D and E and Supplemental Figure 6B). BA;PTN+/+;WT mice also displayed increased percentages of KSL cells, enriched for CML stem cells (21) in the spleen at 16 weeks following BCR/ABL induction (Figure 4, D and E). In contrast, BA;PTN–/–;WT mice demonstrated no increase in KSL cell frequency. Taken together, these results suggested that PTN regulates CML pathogenesis primarily in a hematopoietic cell–autonomous manner, with less contribution from niche-derived PTN to CML pathogenesis. Consistent with these results, KSL cells from BA;PTN–/– mice displayed no growth in 7-day cultures with thrombopoietin (TPO) and stem cell factor (SCF), whereas KSL cells from BA;PTN+/+ mice expanded more than 1,000-fold in 7 days (Figure 4F). These data suggest that cell-autonomous PTN signaling is necessary for CML stem cell growth and CML pathogenesis in vivo.

Figure 4 PTN regulates CML pathogenesis in a hematopoietic cell–autonomous manner. (A) Generation of chimeric mice with PTN deletion restricted to the hematopoietic compartment. (B) Left: Spleens from BA;PTN+/+;WT mice and BA;PTN–/–;WT mice at 16 weeks after BCR/ABL induction, along with healthy controls (Control). Right: Spleen masses are shown (n = 5/group). (C) PB WBCs at 16 weeks in each group (n = 5). (D) Flow cytometric analysis of Mac1+/Gr1+ myeloid cells and KSL cells in the spleens of the mice shown at 16 weeks after BCR/ABL induction. (E) Mean percentages of myeloid cells and KSL cells in the spleens of BA;PTN+/+;WT mice and BA;PTN–/–;WT mice at 16 weeks after BCR/ABL induction, compared with B6.SJL mouse controls (n = 5/group). (F) Total cell counts over time in liquid culture of 10 KSL cells from BA;PTN+/+ mice and BA;PTN–/– mice (n = 6–9/group). P values were calculated using 2-tailed Student’s t test (B and E) or the Holm-Sidak multiple t test (F). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

PTN promotes CML pathogenesis via induction of c-Jun and the unfolded protein response. In order to elucidate the mechanisms through which PTN promotes CML pathogenesis, we measured the expression of several leukemia-related genes within splenic KSL cells from BA;PTN–/– mice and BA;PTN+/+ mice at 12 weeks postinduction of BCR/ABL expression, using the Qiagen Leukemia RT2 Profiler (Supplemental Figure 7A). We detected increased expression of Jun, which encodes for transcription factor c-Jun in KSL cells from BA;PTN+/+ mice, whereas KSL cells from BA;PTN–/– mice expressed significantly lower levels of Jun (Supplemental Figure 7A). Quantitative reverse transcription PCR analysis confirmed increased expression of Jun in KSL cells from BA;PTN+/+ mice, whereas Jun expression in KSL cells from BA;PTN–/– mice was not increased compared with KSL cells from healthy controls (Figure 5A). Overexpression of Jun has been implicated in promoting the survival of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) cells (32, 33). It has been suggested that c-Jun promotes AML cell survival, in part, by inducing the transcription of key effectors of the unfolded protein response (UPR), including Xbp1 and Atf4 (34). UPR activation encompasses an ordered set of cellular responses required to restore endoplasmic reticulum (ER) homeostasis, including cessation of protein synthesis, regulation of apoptosis, and upregulation of corrective transcriptional programs (34–36). In AML, c-Jun–induced expression of the UPR effectors, Xbp1 and Atf4, produces antiapoptotic effects (34). We found that KSL cells in BA;PTN+/+ mice expressed increased levels of Jun and Xbp1 and Atf4, whereas PTN-deficient KSL cells showed no increase in Jun, Xbp1, or Atf4 expression in KSL cells (Figure 5A). KSL cells from BA;PTN+/+ mice also displayed markedly increased levels of phospho–protein kinase R–like ER kinase (p-PERK), which activates Atf4 in the setting of ER stress, compared with KSL cells from BA;PTN–/– mice (34, 37, 38) (Figure 5B). Treatment of KSL cells from BA mice with 100 ng/mL PTN for 72 hours also caused a significant increase in expression of Jun, Xbp1, and Atf4 in KSL cells, whereas PTN treatment of KSL cells from C57BL/6 mice caused no significant changes in Jun, Xbp1, or Atf4 expression (Figure 5C). In order to determine if Jun induction differentially increased Atf4 and Xbp1 expression in KSL cells from BA mice compared with KSL cells from C57BL/6 mice, we treated both populations with 10 μM anisomycin, a potent and specific inducer of Jun expression (39) and measured Atf4 and Xbp1 expression. Jun expression increased greater than 4-fold in KSL cells from BA mice in response to anisomycin compared with control KSL cells. Furthermore, Xbp1 and Atf4 expression increased significantly in KSL cells from BA mice in response to anisomycin, whereas expression of Xbp1 and Atf4 did not increase in control KSL cells (Figure 5D). Treatment of KSL cells from BA mice for 72 hours with Jun siRNA also significantly decreased Xbp1 and Atf4 expression compared with siRNA control–treated KSL cells, confirming the molecular linkage between Jun and Xbp1 and Atf4 expression in CML stem cells (Supplemental Figure 7B). Of note, c-Jun is part of the AP1 transcription factor complex and 2 AP1 binding sites have been identified in the 5′ promoter region of the PTN gene (40). Expression of the BCR/ABL fusion protein increases c-Jun activation and c-Jun activation is required for BCR/ABL-mediated cellular transformation (41). We found that anisomycin-mediated induction of Jun expression significantly increased PTN expression in KSL cells from BA mice (Supplemental Figure 7C). These results suggest that c-Jun may directly promote increased transcription of PTN in CML stem cells.

Figure 5 PTN promotes CML stem cell survival via induction of c-Jun and the UPR. (A) Jun, Atf4, and Xbp1 expression in splenic KSL cells at 12 weeks after BCR/ABL induction (dotted line = expression in KSL cells from NL C57BL/6 mice. (B) Left: Histograms of p-PERK in BM KSL cells from BA;PTN+/+ mice and BA;PTN–/– mice at 12 weeks after BCR/ABL induction, compared with C57BL/6 controls. Right: Percentage p-PERK+ cells within the KSL population (n = 5/group). (C) Jun, Atf4, and Xbp1 expression in KSL cells from control C57BL/6 mice and from BA;PTN+/+ mice treated with 100 ng/mL PTN in vitro (n = 4/group). (D) Fold change in Jun, Atf4, and Xbp1 mRNA expression at 2 hours following treatment with 10 μM anisomycin in KSL cells isolated from control C57BL/6 mice and BA mice (dotted line = baseline expression of each gene prior to anisomycin treatment). (E) Leukemic colonies from K562 cells following 72-hour incubation with Jun, Atf4, or Xbp1 siRNA or sham siRNA ± PTN (n = 5/group). (F) Annexin V analysis of splenic KSL cells from BA mice treated for 24 hours with IM with or without PTN (n = 5/group). (G) Leukemic colonies (CFCs) from splenic KSL cells from BA mice treated ± PTN with or without IM (n = 5/group, 2-tailed Student’s t test). (H) Jun, Atf4, and PTN expression in splenic KSL cells from BA mice in response to IM (n = 5–6/group; Ptn: *P < 0.05; Atf4: †P < 0.05; Jun: #P < 0.05). (I) Annexin V analysis of K562 cells treated with IM alone or IM with PTN, with and without the c-Jun peptide inhibitor or GSK2606414 (GSK, n = 3–6/group). P values were calculated using 2-tailed t test (A, D, and G), Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test for 2-way ANOVA (C and E), or Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test for 1-way ANOVA (B, F, H, and I). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.

In order to determine if c-Jun or the UPR proteins, Xbp1 or Atf4, were required for PTN-mediated promotion of CML growth, we treated human K562 CML cells (42) with siRNAs targeting Jun, Atf4, and Xbp1, and compared leukemic colony cell formation in response to 100 ng/mL PTN treatment (Figure 5E). PTN treatment significantly increased CML colony formation at 72 hours, whereas silencing of Jun, Xbp1, or Atf4 abrogated PTN-mediated CML colony formation (Figure 5E).

In order to evaluate the effect of PTN on CML stem cell survival in a clinically relevant model, we treated splenic KSL cells from BA mice with imatinib (IM), a TKI utilized in the treatment of patients with CML, with and without PTN. IM treatment for 72 hours significantly increased the percentages of annexin+ KSL cells, whereas the addition of 100 ng/mL PTN suppressed IM-induced CML cell death (Figure 5F). IM treatment also suppressed leukemic colony formation from KSL cells from BA mice, whereas the addition of PTN partially rescued leukemic colony formation from KSL cells (Figure 5G). Interestingly, IM treatment increased the expression of Ptn, Jun, and Atf4 in KSL cells from BA mice (Figure 5H). In order to determine if PTN-mediated survival of CML cells was dependent on the function of c-Jun and the UPR, we treated KSL cells from BA mice with IM, with and without PTN, and with and without a c-Jun peptide inhibitor or the PERK inhibitor, GSK206414. PTN treatment suppressed IM-mediated CML stem cell apoptosis, and this effect was abolished by treatment with the c-Jun or PERK inhibitors (Figure 5I). These data suggest that PTN-mediated survival of CML stem cells is dependent on c-Jun and UPR activation.

Anti-PTN antibody suppresses human CML stem cell function. Because we observed that cell-autonomous PTN signaling was necessary for CML pathogenesis in mice, we sought to determine the role of PTN in regulating human CML growth. Newly diagnosed patients with chronic phase CML display significantly increased levels of PTN in the PB compared with healthy adults (Figure 6A). PTN expression is also increased by approximately 100-fold in CD34+ cells from patients with chronic phase CML compared with CD34+ cells from healthy adults (Figure 6B). We also detected substantially increased concentrations of PTN in 72- hour cultures of primary human CML cells compared with cultures of BM cells from healthy adults, confirming that human CML cells secrete PTN at increased levels (Figure 6C). Expression of the gene encoding the PTN receptor, protein tyrosine phosphatase-ζ (PTP-ζ), was more than 10-fold increased in human CML CD34+ cells compared with CD34+ cells from healthy adults, whereas gene expression of another PTN receptor, anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK), was not increased in CML cells compared with healthy CD34+ cells (Figure 6D). Flow cytometric analysis confirmed a significant increase in PTP-ζ protein on the surface of human CML CD34+ cells compared with healthy donor CD34+ cells (Figure 6E). Surface expression of ALK protein was not different on CD34+ cells from patients with CML versus healthy donors (Supplemental Figure 8A).

Figure 6 Anti-PTN antibody suppresses human CML stem cell function. (A) Human PTN levels in PB of healthy adults and patients with CML (n = 8–10/group). (B) Human PTN gene expression in BM CD34+ cells from healthy adults (n = 6) and CD34+ cells from patients with CML (n = 13). (C) ELISA of conditioned media from 72-hour cultures of BM cells from healthy adults and PB mononuclear cells from patients with CML (n = 8 wells/group from 3 samples/group). (D) Expression of PTP-ζ and ALK mRNA in BM CD34+ cells from healthy adults (n = 6) and CD34+ cells from patients with CML (n = 10). (E) Left: Representative histograms of PTP-ζ cell surface expression on CD34+ cells from healthy adults and patients with CML. Right: Percentage PTP-ζ+ cells (n = 5 healthy and n = 12 CML). (F) Left: CFCs from CD34+ cells treated in vitro with or without 50 μg/mL anti-PTN antibody (healthy donors, CML donors). Right: Fold differences in CFCs from CD34+ cell samples from healthy adults and patients with CML treated with anti-PTN or IgG (n = 5 donors/group). Fold changes are relative to the IgG control. (G) Left: Flow cytometric analysis of human CD45+ CML cells in NSG mice at 16 weeks after transplantation. Right: Mean human CD45+ cell engraftment at 16 weeks (n = 9–10 mice/group). (H) Left: Tumors from NSG mice at 2 weeks after injection of K562 cells cultured with or without IM for 72 hours. Mice were treated systemically with anti-PTN or IgG for 2 weeks. Right: Tumor masses are shown (n = 3–4 mice/group). P values were calculated using Mann-Whitney U test (A–E) or 2-tailed Student’s t test (F–H). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

In order to determine whether PTN inhibition could affect human CML growth, we plated primary human CML CD34+ cells in methylcellulose with and without 50 μg/mL anti–human PTN antibody and measured leukemic colony formation at day +14 (Figure 6F). Anti–human PTN antibody treatment significantly decreased human CML colony formation in vitro. In contrast, anti–human PTN antibody treatment had no inhibitory effect on colony formation from CD34+ cells from healthy adults, suggesting differential sensitivity of human CML cells to PTN inhibition (Figure 6F). Against 5 different human CML patient samples, anti–human PTN antibody treatment caused more than 50% reduction in leukemic colony formation, with little inhibitory effect on CD34+ cells from healthy donors (Figure 6F). Anti-PTN antibody also suppressed CML colony formation of KSL cells from BA;PTN+/+ mice and had no effect on CML colony formation of KSL cells from BA;PTN–/– mice, suggesting specificity of this antibody for PTN (Supplemental Figure 8B). Anti-PTN antibody also differentially inhibited colony growth from PTN+/– KSL cells from BA mice, while displaying no inhibitory effect on PTN+/– KSL cells from NL C57BL/6 mice (Supplemental Figure 8B).

Treatment with anti–PTP-ζ antibody suppressed PTN-mediated expansion of colony-forming cells (CFCs) from KSL cells from BA mice and from NL KSL cells, whereas the addition of the specific ALK inhibitor, TAE684, did not significantly inhibit PTN-mediated CFC growth from KSL cells from BA mice or NL KSL cells (Supplemental Figure 8C). These data suggest that PTN regulates the growth of CML cells and NL HSPCs primarily through PTP-ζ.

In order to determine if PTN inhibition could suppress human CML stem cell function, we cultured primary human CML CD34+ cells with and without 50 μg/mL anti–human PTN antibody for 72 hours before i.v. injection into irradiated NOD/SCID IL-2–receptor γ–null (NSG) mice (Supplemental Figure 8D). At 16 weeks after transplant, mice transplanted with CML cells treated with anti–human PTN antibody displayed significantly decreased engraftment compared with mice transplanted with the identical dose of human CML cells treated with IgG (Figure 6G). In a second human CML xenograft model, K562 cells were injected s.c. above the kidney capsule in adult NSG mice, and the mice were treated with 2 mg/kg anti–human PTN or isotype every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. At 2 weeks after injection, CML tumors were measured in the NSG mice (Figure 6H). Mice treated with anti–human PTN antibody displayed significantly smaller tumor masses (Figure 6H). An additional group of mice was injected with K562 cells that were pretreated with 1 μM IM for 72 hours before injection. IM pretreatment significantly decreased tumor size in vivo at 2 weeks after injection. Anti–human PTN further reduced tumor size compared with IM treatment alone (Figure 6H). These results suggest an additive effect of anti–human PTN antibody with TKI against human CML. Taken together, these results suggest that cell-autonomous secretion of PTN regulates human CML growth, and targeted inhibition of PTN can suppress human CML cell–repopulating capacity in vivo. Separately, we analyzed PTN expression in human AML data sets using the BloodSpot database (43, 44) and determined that PTN expression is also increased in human AML cells compared with NL human HSPCs (Supplemental Figure 8E). These data suggest high relevance for PTN expression in human myeloid leukemias.