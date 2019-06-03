Commentary 10.1172/JCI128986

All hands on DEK

David M. Bodine

Genetics and Molecular Biology Branch, National Human Genome Research Institute, Division of Intramural Research, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: David M. Bodine, 49 Convent Drive, MSC 4442, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-4442, USA. Phone: 301.402.0902; Email: tedyaz@mail.nih.gov.

First published May 20, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 6 on June 3, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(6):2205–2206. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128986.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published May 20, 2019 - Version history

In this issue of the JCI, Capitano et al. demonstrate that the secreted form of the DNA-binding chromatin factor DEK regulates hematopoiesis. It is known that DEK can be secreted by macrophages and other cells, but no function has been attached to secreted DEK. Capitano et al. showed that extracellular DEK activates signaling through the CXCL2 receptor, which in turn enhances the proliferation of hematopoietic stem cells and decreases hematopoietic progenitor cell numbers both in vivo and in vitro. These results offer the opportunity to expand transplantable stem cells to improve outcomes in patients undergoing bone marrow transplant.

