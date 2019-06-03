Commentary 10.1172/JCI128985

Going from acute to chronic kidney injury with FoxO3

Xiangchen Gu, Archana Raman, and Katalin Susztak

Department of Medicine/Nephrology, Departments of Genetics, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: Katalin Susztak, University of Pennsylvania, 3400 Civic Center Blvd., 12-123 Smilow Translational Research Building, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 215.898.2009; Email: ksusztak@pennmedicine.upenn.edu.

Find articles by Gu, X. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Department of Medicine/Nephrology, Departments of Genetics, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: Katalin Susztak, University of Pennsylvania, 3400 Civic Center Blvd., 12-123 Smilow Translational Research Building, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 215.898.2009; Email: ksusztak@pennmedicine.upenn.edu.

Find articles by Raman, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Department of Medicine/Nephrology, Departments of Genetics, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: Katalin Susztak, University of Pennsylvania, 3400 Civic Center Blvd., 12-123 Smilow Translational Research Building, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 215.898.2009; Email: ksusztak@pennmedicine.upenn.edu.

Find articles by Susztak, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

First published May 6, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 6 on June 3, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(6):2192–2194. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128985.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published May 6, 2019 - Version history

Acute kidney injury (AKI) is one of the most important risk factors for chronic and progressive kidney disease, leading to end-stage kidney failure. Tubule epithelial regeneration leads to the resolution of renal failure in AKI. Failure of tubule epithelial regeneration leads to concomitant hypoxia from loss of microcirculation, which serves as a critical factor leading to chronic kidney disease. In this issue of the JCI, Li et al. show that hypoxia activates the stress-responsive transcription factor FoxO3. Increased FoxO3 protein abundance leads to alterations in tubular epithelial autophagy and metabolism, highlighting an important mechanism causing permanent renal damage even after an acute injury.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
2193 Page 2192 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement