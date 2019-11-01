Recombinant annexin A6 promotes membrane repair and protects against muscle injury

Ca2+ localizes to the repair cap upon membrane damage. Activation of muscle membrane repair requires the presence of external Ca2+ (8). We previously showed that annexin proteins aggregate into repair caps at the site of injury bordered by an annexin-free zone within the cytoplasm under the repair cap (5, 33, 35, 36). To visualize Ca2+ dynamics at the site of injury in real time, we utilized an in vivo fluorescent Ca2+ indicator protein, GCaMP5G. GCaMP5G is a fusion protein composed of green fluorescent protein (GFP), the calcium-binding protein calmodulin, and the calmodulin M13 binding peptide. GCaMP5G has minimal fluorescence when not bound to Ca2+, and Ca2+ binding results in a conformational change within the protein, increasing the fluorescence intensity of GFP (37). We electroporated wild-type flexor digitorum brevis (FDB) muscle with the GCaMP5G plasmid and then injured the plasma membrane using laser ablation (5, 38). Within 2 seconds of membrane injury (arrow in Figure 1A), GCaMP5G fluorescence accumulated in the cytoplasm at the site of injury. GCaMP5G fluorescence intensity progressively increased through 260 seconds of imaging (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Ca2+-dependent annexin repair cap recruitment at the site of injury. Myofibers were generated to express the Ca2+ indicator GCaMP5G (green), and time-lapse single-slice images were assessed at time points after membrane disruption. (A) GCaMP5G fluorescence was present at the site of injury, at 2 seconds (arrow), indicating the presence of Ca2+ immediately after damage at the site of injury (top panel). These data were validated with a non–protein-based Ca2+ indicator, Fluo-4 AM (green, bottom panel). (B) Time-lapse images of myofibers coelectroporated with GCaMP5G and annexin A6-tdTomato (A6, red). GCaMP5G fluorescence was present at the site of injury localized around the annexin A6–free zone (arrowhead) and at the annexin A6 cap (arrow). GCaMP5G colocalized (merge, yellow, arrow) with the annexin A6 repair cap. Scale bars: 5 μm. (C) Myofibers expressing fluorescently tagged annexins A1, A2, or A6 were injured at multiple Ca2+ concentrations. Annexin A1 and A6 repair cap size was reduced at 0.1 mM Ca2+ compared with 2 mM and 0.5 mM. Annexin A2 repair cap area was significantly reduced at 0.05 mM Ca2+ compared with 2 mM, 0.5 mM, and 0.1 mM Ca2+. (D) Cap kinetics were plotted as cap Feret diameter over a range of Ca2+ concentrations. Annexin A2 had a statistically significant leftward shift in K m (1/2), followed by annexin A6 and then A1. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Differences were tested by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test (C). *P < 0.05 (n = 5 myofibers per condition).

To ensure these results were not a reflection of protein aggregation of the GCaMP5G sensor, we injured wild-type myofibers in the presence of Fluo-4 AM. Fluo-4 AM is a non–protein-based, Ca2+ indicator dye that increases fluorescence intensity upon binding Ca2+ and is routinely used to measure Ca2+ dynamics. Similarly to GCaMP5G fluorescence, Fluo-4 AM fluorescence intensity increased at the site of laser-induced membrane injury 2 seconds after damage (arrow) and continued to increase intensity through the 260 seconds of imaging (Figure 1A). In myofibers coelectroporated with plasmids expressing GCaMP5G and annexin A6 with a carboxyl-terminal tdTomato fluorescent tag, GCaMP5G fluorescence localized in a ring around the annexin A6–free zone (Figure 1B, arrowhead) and colocalized with annexin A6 at the repair cap (Figure 1B, arrow, merge). We also evaluated whether pH changed with injury using pHrodo fluorescence, a non–protein-based pH indicator dye that changes fluorescence with different pH levels. We noted no change from the preinjury state (0 seconds) compared with 10 seconds after injury, when Ca2+ indicator fluorescence is already increased at the site of injury (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128840DS1). This temporal sequence is consistent with Ca2+ accumulation at the site of injury facilitating annexin translocation and assembly into repair caps.

Annexin repair caps exhibit differential Ca2+ sensitivity during repair cap recruitment. Annexin proteins are Ca2+-dependent phospholipid- and actin-binding proteins that contain 4 annexin-repeat domains, or 8 in the case of annexin A6 (Supplemental Figure 2). Annexin-repeat domains bind Ca2+, but are distinct from the Ca2+ binding of C2 domains and EF-hands seen in other classes of repair proteins (39). Annexins coordinate Ca2+ and bind membranes from their convex face (Supplemental Figure 2), and both type II and type III Ca2+-binding sites have been described in annexin proteins. To further define the Ca2+ requirements in annexin-mediated sarcolemmal repair in myofibers, we examined annexin A1, A2, or A6 repair cap formation at multiple Ca2+ concentrations. Cap size was measured from the center of a Z-stack, and the type of fluorescent tag, turboGFP or tdTomato, did not alter assessed parameters (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Annexin A1 and A6 repair cap size was Ca2+ dependent, with the largest repair caps forming at 2 mM and smaller repair caps forming at 0.1 mM, while annexin A2 repair caps were not significantly reduced until 0.05 mM Ca2+ (Figure 1, C and D). Repair cap area was plotted as a function of Ca2+ concentration using a modified Hill equation. Annexin A2 formed a repair cap at the lowest concentration of Ca2+ (0.05 mM), while annexins A1 and A6 did not form a discernable cap at Ca2+ concentrations lower than 0.1 mM, seen as the significantly left-shifted annexin A2 curve with a K m (1/2) of 0.067 mM compared with A6 and A1, which showed a K m (1/2) of 0.12 mM and 0.17 mM, respectively (Figure 1D). Annexin A1 and A6 repair cap size and formation rate were highly dependent on Ca2+ concentration (Supplemental Figure 4). The rate of annexin A2 cap formation and cap size was similar at 2 mM, 0.5 mM, and 0.1 mM Ca2+, while annexin A1 and A6 rates decreased with lower Ca2+ concentrations, suggesting a high Ca2+ affinity for annexin A2 (Supplemental Figure 4). To ensure that repair cap formation was not an artifact due to the type of laser injury, we induced laser injury with both the Nikon A1R GaSP confocal and the Nikon A1R MP+ multiphoton confocal. Injury induced by a multiphoton laser is more focused and produces less collateral damage. Annexin A6 repair caps appeared comparable with both types of lasers (Supplemental Figure 5). These data indicate that annexin A1, A2, and A6 repair cap formation is influenced by the level of Ca2+ present during myofiber repair, with annexin A2 being the most Ca2+ sensitive of the 3 annexins studied.

Annexin overexpression promotes bleb formation at the site of membrane injury. Membrane repair studies in Lytechinus pictus and Xenopus oocytes have observed membranous structures emerging and erupting from the site of membrane repair (30, 40). Additionally, in artificial membrane preparations, the addition of recombinant annexins induced membrane folding or blebbing in a Ca2+-dependent manner at sites of membrane imperfection (18, 19). We investigated whether similar findings could be observed at the site of muscle membrane injury in live skeletal myofibers. We expressed GCaMP5G alone or in combination with annexin A1, A2, or A6 in skeletal myofibers. We found that overexpression of annexins promoted the formation of extracellular blebs emanating from annexin repair caps at the membrane lesion (Figure 2A, red channel). These blebs appeared after the formation of repair caps and were seen at the extracellular tip of the repair cap, coincident with FM 4-64 fluorescence (Figure 2, A and B). FM 4-64 is a membrane-impermeant dye that is nonfluorescent in aqueous solution and increases fluorescence intensity as it binds membrane phospholipids exposed during injury; FM 4-64 is commonly used as a marker of membrane injury (8, 13, 38, 41, 42). Overexpression of annexin A6 and annexin A2 induced significantly more blebs than were observed after annexin A1 overexpression or GCaMP5G alone (Figure 2, C and D). Furthermore, annexin-induced blebs were enriched for GCaMP5G, and annexin A6 induced the formation of significantly larger GCaMP5G-containing blebs as compared with annexin A1, A2, or GCaMP5G alone (Figure 2A, green channel, and 2D). A Z-stack compilation demonstrated large annexin A6–induced GCaMP5G-positive blebs emanating from the site of injury (Supplemental Video 1). In contrast, annexin A2 resulted in smaller blebs extruding from the repair cap (Supplemental Video 2). These data indicate that annexins not only form a repair cap at the site of membrane disruption, but that these caps serve as sites for excretion of extracellular components enriched for Ca2+-binding proteins.

Figure 2 Annexin expression promoted release of blebs from the site if myofiber repair. Myofibers were electroporated with the Ca2+ indicator GCaMP5G (green) with or without tdTomato-labeled annexin A1, annexin A2, or annexin A6. Ca2+ area and fluorescence were assessed after membrane damage. (A) High-magnification Z-projection images illustrate external blebs filled with the Ca2+ indicator emanating from the lesion when annexin A1, A2, or A6 was coexpressed and a corresponding reduction in Ca2+ indicator within the myofiber when compared with GCaMP5G alone (see panel B). (B) Membrane marked by FM 4-64 shows GCaMP5G-negative vesicles form in the absence of annexin overexpression. Scale bars: 5 μm. (C) Expression of annexin A6 or A2 resulted in an increased number of GCaMP5G-positive blebs. (D) Expression of annexin A6 resulted in the formation of the largest GCaMP5G-positive blebs. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Differences were tested by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. *P < 0.05 (n = 16 myofibers from n = 3 mice per condition).

Decreased intracellular Ca2+ fluorescence at the site of injury with annexin overexpression. Time-lapse imaging of the Ca2+ indicator GCaMP5G after laser injury indicated that intracellular Ca2+ was decreasing concomitantly with extracellular bleb formation, suggesting that these blebs serve to reduce intracellular Ca2+ accumulation through excretion (Supplemental Videos 1 and 2). The annexin-induced reduction in intracellular Ca2+ fluorescence could be seen for all 3 annexins, A1, A2, and A6, but was most evident for annexin A2 and A6 (Figure 3A). Over the 240 seconds of imaging, overexpression of annexin A6 induced the most significant reduction in intracellular Ca2+, visualized as internal GCaMP5G-Ca2+ fluorescence (Figure 3B). Detailed analysis of the first 20 seconds after injury showed a significant reduction in internal GCaMP5G-Ca2+ fluorescence with annexin A2 and A6, but not annexin A1, when compared with GCaMP5G alone (Figure 3C). Baseline GCaMP5G fluorescence intensity prior to injury was not significantly different between groups (Figure 3D). Reduction in internal Ca2+ fluorescence at the lesion with annexin A6 expression was confirmed using Fluo-4 AM (Supplemental Figure 6). Thus, annexin expression induced a reduction in Ca2+ signal within the injured myofiber concomitant with enhanced egress of Ca2+-binding-protein-filled blebs. Moreover, annexin A6 was the most effective of the 3 annexins tested at sustaining this response.

Figure 3 Annexin expression reduced Ca2+ within the myofiber. Myofibers were electroporated with the Ca2+ indicator GCaMP5G (green) with or without tdTomato-labeled annexin A1, annexin A2, or annexin A6 (red imaging not shown in this image). Ca2+ area and fluorescence were assessed after membrane damage. (A) Time-lapse single-slice images reveal that coexpression of either annexin A1, A2, or A6 resulted in a significant reduction in GCaMP5G fluorescence (green) measured inside the myofiber at the site of injury over time. (B) Expression of either annexin A1, A2, or A6 resulted in a significant reduction in GCaMP5G fluorescence measured inside the myofiber at the site of injury over 240 seconds of imaging, with annexin A6 inducing the greatest reduction in GCaMP5G fluorescence. (C) Both annexin A2 and A6 contributed to the early reduction in GCaMP5G fluorescence, as seen by imaging during the first 20 seconds after injury. (D) Initial GCaMP5G mean fluorescence was not significantly different between groups. Scale bars: 5 μm. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Differences were tested by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test (B and C) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test (D). * P < 0.05 (n = 9 myofibers from n = 3 mice per condition).

Overexpression of Ca2+-binding proteins like annexins may have unexpected effects on intracellular Ca2+ signaling and cellular function. Therefore, we evaluated the Ca2+-handling and contractile properties of isolated myofibers overexpressing annexin A6 compared to controls. Isolated myofibers expressing annexin A6 were loaded with the ratiometric Ca2+ indicator dye Indo-1, and we observed no differences in Ca2+ cycling at 40 or 80 Hz stimulation frequencies between annexin A6 or control fibers (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). Unloaded cell shortening was also unaffected by the presence of overexpressed annexin A6 (Supplemental Figure 7, D–F). These results demonstrate that annexin A6 overexpression was well tolerated by myofibers.

Annexin A6 Ca2+ binding is required for repair cap formation and myofiber repair. Mutation of annexin A1 residue D171 and annexin A2 residue D161 was previously shown to inhibit annexin membrane translocation in HEK cells (28, 43). We queried whether these mutations would inhibit translocation and formation of the macromolecular annexin repair cap formed after muscle membrane injury in live myofibers. Alignment of annexins A1, A2, and A6 protein sequences was used to identify the conserved residues within the consensus sequence of type II Ca2+-binding sites across all 3 annexin proteins (Supplemental Figure 2). In order to disrupt Ca2+ binding in annexin A1, A2, and A6, site-directed mutagenesis was performed to convert the aspartic acid residue in the first type II Ca2+-binding site into an alanine residue (A1D171A, A2D161A, and A6D149A, respectively) (Supplemental Figure 8A). We also generated E233A in annexin A6, to create a similar change in the Ca2+-binding site in the second annexin-repeat domain of annexin A6. Each construct also contained turboGFP or tdTomato at the C-terminus. To assess the effect of homotypic annexin interactions during repair cap formation, myofibers were coelectroporated with wild-type plus wild-type (A6+A6) or wild-type plus mutant (A6+A6E233A) annexin combinations. Mutation of E233 in annexin A6 acted in a dominant-negative fashion, significantly decreasing cap size of the coexpressed wild-type annexin A6 protein (Figure 4A). Prior structural studies suggested that D149 in the first annexin-repeat domain of annexin A6 did not bind Ca2+ (44), and consistent with this, the D149A mutant in annexin A6 had little effect on cap size (Supplemental Figure 8B). The repair cap Feret diameter was plotted as a function of Ca2+ concentration using a modified Hill equation. Expression of mutant annexin A6E233A significantly reduced the cap diameter (D MAX ) of the coexpressed wild-type annexin A6 protein (Figure 4B). To assess the effect of heterotypic annexin interactions on repair cap formation, myofibers were coelectroporated with various combinations of wild-type and mutant annexin constructs. Coexpression of mutant annexin A6E233A resulted in a significant reduction in annexin A1, A2, and A6 cap size compared with A1+A6, A2+A6, and A6+A6 controls, respectively (Figure 4C). Together, these data show that annexin proteins interact in a homotypic and heterotypic fashion, influencing annexin repair-complex assembly and that the mutant annexin A6 protein is sufficient to negatively modulate annexin-complex assembly during repair.

Figure 4 Annexin A6 Ca2+-binding mutant reduced annexin repair cap recruitment and decreased myofiber membrane repair capacity. (A) Myofibers were coelectroporated with wild-type-tdTomato (red labels) and either wild-type-GFP or mutant-GFP (green labels) annexin constructs, and cap size was assessed after membrane damage; only the red channel is shown to demonstrate the effect on wild-type annexin. (B) Coexpression of mutant annexin A6E233A was sufficient to reduce wild-type annexin A6 cap assembly. Cap kinetics were plotted as cap Feret diameter over a range of Ca2+ concentrations, from 0–2 mM. (C) Coexpression of annexin A6E233A was sufficient to significantly reduce the cap area of coexpressed annexin A1, A2, and A6. *P < 0.05 for WT + WT vs. WT + mutant. (D) Myofibers were electroporated with annexin A6–GFP or mutant A6E233A–GFP. Annexin A6E233A cap area (small arrow) was significantly smaller compared with annexin A6 (large arrowhead), correlating with increased FM 4-64 fluorescence area (large arrowhead). Scale bars: 5 μm. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Differences were assessed by 2-tailed t test (A, C, and D). *P < 0.05 (n = 4–18 myofibers from n = 3 mice per condition).

Ca2+ binding of both annexin A1 and A2 was also required for repair cap formation. A1D171A and A2D161A mutant cap size was reduced compared with wild-type annexin A1 and A2 controls, respectively. Expression of mutant annexin A1D171A and A2D161A significantly reduced the repair cap diameter (D MAX ) of the respective coexpressed wild-type annexin protein (Supplemental Figure 8B). Despite the ability of mutant annexin A1D171A and A2D161A to significantly decrease coexpressed wild-type annexin A1 and A2 cap size, respectively, A1D171A or A2D171A had minimal effect on wild-type annexin A6 cap size (Supplemental Figure 8C). These data show that annexin A1 and A2 interact in a homotypic fashion to influence self-cap assembly, while A6 localization to the repair cap is minimally modulated by annexin A1 and A2 localization.

To determine the effect of dominant-negative annexin A6 on the assembly of annexins A1, A2, and A6 at the repair cap and membrane repair capacity, laser injury was similarly performed on isolated myofibers in the presence of FM 4-64. Myofibers expressing annexin A6E233A–GFP had increased FM 4-64 fluorescence area after laser injury compared with control myofibers expressing wild-type annexin A6–GFP (Figure 4D). These results indicate that a functional annexin repair complex is required for proper membrane repair and annexin A6 participates in orchestrating complex formation.

Annexin A6 protected against laser-induced myofiber injury in vitro in a Ca2+-dependent manner. Since annexin A6 facilitates the formation of the macromolecular repair cap complex and was the most efficient at forming large, Ca2+-filled blebs at the site of membrane injury, we assessed whether expression of annexin A6 would reduce membrane injury in wild-type myofibers. Wild-type myofibers were electroporated with annexin A6–GFP or mock electroporated and then laser damaged in the presence of FM 4-64 to mark the injury area. Wild-type myofibers overexpressing annexin A6 had decreased FM 4-64 dye uptake after laser-induced membrane injury compared with control myofibers (Figure 5A). These results indicate that intracellular overexpression of annexin A6 is effective at improving membrane repair and/or protecting against laser-induced membrane injury in isolated myofibers.

Figure 5 Annexin A6 enhanced membrane repair capacity of healthy and dystrophic myofibers in vitro. (A) Plasmid expression of annexin A6 in wild-type (WT) myofibers reduced FM 4-64 dye uptake, a marker of membrane damage, after laser-induced injury as compared with control myofibers. (B) Wild-type myofibers injured in the presence of extracellular recombinant annexin A6 (rANXA6) had significantly less FM 4-64 dye uptake compared with control myofibers. (C) Dystrophic (Dys) myofibers injured in the presence of rANXA6 had significantly less FM 4-64 dye uptake than control myofibers. Scale bars: 5 μm. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Differences were assessed by 2-tailed t test. *P < 0.05 (n = 10 myofibers from n = 3 mice per condition).

Since intracellular annexin A6 targets phospholipids exposed at the site of membrane injury and enhances membrane repair capacity, we hypothesized that extracellular recombinant annexin A6 would also localize to the site of injury and protect against membrane injury. Muscular dystrophy is a progressive muscle-wasting disease, arising from loss-of-function mutations in critical cytoskeletal or membrane-associated proteins, often resulting in fragile plasma membranes. To determine if recombinant annexin A6 could protect against membrane insult in both healthy and dystrophic muscle, wild-type and dystrophic myofibers from a model representing Duchenne muscular dystrophy were isolated and incubated with recombinant annexin A6 or vehicle control. Laser injury was conducted in the presence of FM 4-64 to visualize the extent of injury. Treatment with extracellular recombinant annexin A6 reduced FM 4-64 fluorescence area compared with vehicle control–treated myofibers, indicating enhanced repair in both healthy and dystrophic myofibers (Figure 5, B and C).

To assess whether recombinant annexin A6’s protective effects required external Ca2+, wild-type myofibers were pretreated with recombinant annexin A6, loaded with FM 1-43, a fluorescent marker of membrane damage similar to FM 4-64, and subsequently damaged in solution containing 1 mM Ca2+ or 0 mM Ca2+ plus EGTA, a Ca2+ chelator. FM 1-43 fluorescence accumulation at the lesion over time (F/F0) was significantly increased in the absence of Ca2+ compared with that in the presence of 1 mM Ca2+ (Figure 6, A and B). These data demonstrate that extracellular recombinant annexin A6 protects against membrane injury and/or enhances repair through extracellular exposure in a Ca2+-dependent manner.

Figure 6 Ca2+ dependency of the protective effects of recombinant annexin A6. (A and B) Wild-type myofibers were isolated and loaded with a fluorescence marker of membrane damage, FM 1-43 (green). Myofibers were pretreated with recombinant annexin A6 (rANXA6) and then damaged in 1 mM Ca2+ solution or 0 mM Ca2+ plus EGTA, a calcium chelator. FM 1-43 fluorescence uptake over time was significantly reduced at 1 mM Ca2+ compared with when EGTA was present. Scale bars: 5 μm. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Differences were tested by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test. *P < 0.05 (n = 10 myofibers per condition; n = 3 mice per condition).

Recombinant annexin A6 protected against acute muscle injury in vivo. To determine the therapeutic potential of recombinant annexin A6 to protect against muscle injury in vivo, recombinant annexin A6 was utilized as a tool compound. Recombinant annexin A6 or vehicle control was injected intramuscularly into the tibialis anterior muscles of wild-type mice 2 hours prior to toxin-induced injury. Mice were injected intraperitoneally with Evans blue dye, a vital tracer that is excluded by intact healthy myofibers but is readily taken up in injured, permeable myofibers (45). Three hours after cardiotoxin injury muscle was evaluated for Evans blue dye uptake (Figure 7A). Gross imaging showed that pretreatment with recombinant annexin A6 reduced cardiotoxin-induced muscle damage in vivo, as seen as less dye (blue) uptake compared with controls (Figure 7B). Fluorescence imaging showed a 50% decrease in dye (red) uptake with recombinant annexin A6 pretreatment compared with control muscle (Figure 7C). Surface plot profiles illustrate reduced dye fluorescence in tibialis anterior muscle pretreated with intramuscular recombinant annexin A6 (Figure 7D).

Figure 7 Local delivery using intramuscular injection of recombinant annexin A6 protected against muscle damage in vivo. (A) Tibialis anterior muscles of wild-type mice were injected i.m. with recombinant human annexin A6 (rANXA6) or vehicle control and subsequently injured with cardiotoxin injection. (B) Gross imaging revealed decreased Evans blue dye (blue) uptake in rANXA6-pretreated muscle compared with the contralateral control muscle. (C) Immunofluorescence imaging revealed decreased dye uptake (red) in muscle pretreated with rANXA6. Surface plots of dye uptake depict reduced fluorescence in muscle pretreated with rANXA6. White dotted lines outline the muscle sections. (D) Tibialis anterior (TA) muscle pretreated with rANXA6 had a significant reduction, approximately 50%, of Evans blue dye fluorescence over muscle area compared with control muscle. Scale bars: 1 mm. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Differences were assessed by 2-tailed t test. *P < 0.05 (n = 3 mice per condition). EBD, Evans blue dye.

Although intramuscular injection of annexin A6 was effective at reducing acute injury, this route of application is not optimal for large muscle groups, internal tissues, or treatment of chronic diseases. Therefore, we examined the efficacy of recombinant annexin A6 administered systemically via retro-orbital injection in the protection against acute muscle injury. Recombinant annexin A6 or vehicle was injected into the retro-orbital cavity 2 hours prior to toxin-induced injury. Mice were simultaneously injected with Evans blue dye. Three hours after cardiotoxin injury muscle was evaluated for Evans blue dye uptake (Figure 8A). Fluorescence imaging showed a 38% decrease in dye (red) uptake with recombinant annexin A6 pretreatment compared with vehicle control (Figure 8, B and C). Surface plot profiles illustrate reduced dye fluorescence in muscle pretreated with systemic recombinant annexin A6 (Figure 8C). In addition, whole-tissue spectroscopic analysis of injured gastrocnemius/soleus muscles revealed a 58% reduction in dye uptake with extracellular recombinant annexin A6 pretreatment compared with vehicle treated (Figure 8D). These results demonstrate that local and systemic administration of recombinant annexin A6 protects against acute muscle injury in vivo.

Figure 8 Systemic delivery using retro-orbital injection of recombinant annexin A6 protected against muscle damage in vivo. (A) Wild-type mice were injected retro-orbitally (RO) with recombinant human annexin A6 (rANXA6) or control solution. Following this, muscles were damaged with cardiotoxin (CTX). (B and C) Immunofluorescence imaging revealed approximately 38% less dye uptake (red) in muscle pretreated with rANXA6. Dotted lines outline the tibialis anterior muscle sections (top panel). DAPI (blue) marks nuclei. Surface plots of dye uptake depict reduced fluorescence in muscle pretreated with rANXA6. (D) Whole-tissue spectroscopic analysis of injured gastrocnemius/soleus muscles revealed a 58% reduction in dye uptake with rANXA6 pretreatment compared with control muscle. Abs, absorbance at 620 nm. (E) Wild-type mice were injected intravenously with rANXA6 or control solution. Two hours later, tibialis anterior muscles were damaged with cardiotoxin. Muscles were harvested 7 days after injury. (F and G) Hematoxylin and eosin images were quantified and show a reduction in percentage myofiber damage (dotted lines), in rANXA6-treated mice compared with controls. Scale bars: 1 mm (B) and 500 μm (F). Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Differences were assessed by 2-tailed t test. *P < 0.05. n = 3 mice, n = 6 legs per condition (B–D); n = 6 mice; n = 11 muscles per condition (F and G). EBD, Evans blue dye; TA, tibialis anterior.

To determine if recombinant annexin A6 administration enhanced myofiber survival and/or recovery from injury, mice were administered recombinant annexin A6 or BSA control, at 1 mg/kg, through retro-orbital systemic injection. Two hours after protein administration, cardiotoxin was injected into the tibialis anterior muscles to induce focal muscle injury. Muscle was harvested 7 days after injury and histology evaluated for injury area (Figure 8E). Pretreatment with recombinant annexin A6 reduced the percentage of injured muscle, marked by internal myonuclei (black dotted outline), at 7 days after insult (Figure 8, F and G). These data illustrate that systemic administration of recombinant annexin A6 protects against acute muscle injury, enhancing myocyte survival and/or recovery from injury.

Recombinant annexin A6 protected against chronic muscle injury in vivo. We next assessed the ability of recombinant annexin A6, administered systemically, to protect against muscle damage in the Sgcg-null mouse model of limb girdle muscular dystrophy type 2C (LGMD2C) (46). Sgcg-null mice lack γ-sarcoglycan, an integral membrane component of the dystrophin glycoprotein complex required for membrane stability and function. Humans and mice lacking γ-sarcoglycan develop progressive muscle disease, reduced muscle function, and elevated serum creatine kinase (CK), a serum biomarker of muscle injury and membrane leak. To determine if recombinant annexin A6 protected in dystrophic muscle, Sgcg-null mice were treated systemically with recombinant annexin A6 or BSA control over 48 hours (Figure 9A). Mice were then subjected to 60 minutes of treadmill running to induce physiological muscle damage and CK release. Recombinant annexin A6 reduced the fold change of CK after exercise normalized to pretreatment levels, consistent with improved membrane resealing (Figure 9, A and B). We also injected recombinant annexin A6 over a 2-week interval in Sgcg-null mice. Recombinant annexin A6 was injected (1 mg/kg) once every 3 days for 14 days (Figure 9C). Administration of recombinant annexin A6 significantly decreased levels of serum CK compared with control treatment at day 14 (Figure 9D). Annexin A6 was more effective than annexin A2 at reducing intracellular Ca2+ after injury (Figure 2D). Using the same 14-day dosing regimen in Sgcg-null mice, short-term systemic administration of recombinant annexin A6 significantly reduced serum CK levels compared with recombinant annexin A2 (Figure 9E). The gastrocnemius/soleus muscle from recombinant annexin–treated mice showed qualitatively less injury (Figure 9F). These data indicate that extracellular recombinant annexin A6 protects against injury or enhances repair in chronically injured, dystrophic mouse muscle, in vivo.