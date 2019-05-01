Commentary 10.1172/JCI128743

Improving CAR T cell immunotherapy–mediated remissions for pediatric leukemia

David M. Barrett

Center for Childhood Cancer Research Cell Therapy Program, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: David M. Barrett, CCCR Cell Therapy Program, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Oncology/BMT CTRB 3032, 3501 Civic Center Boulevard, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104-4318, USA. Phone: 267.426.9740; Email: barrettd@email.chop.edu.

First published April 15, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 5 on May 1, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(5):1842–1844. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128743.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published April 15, 2019 - Version history

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells are an effective therapy for relapsed or refractory pediatric B cell leukemia. Analysis of the starting material, the T cells collected from the patient prior to CAR manufacture, reveals possible biomarkers of cells destined to perform poorly in patients. Long-term follow-up shows that long periods of B cell aplasia, a marker of in vivo CAR activity, are associated with longer remission but also a higher chance of antigen-negative relapse. The role of transplantation as consolidative therapy is unclear in this nonrandomized data, but clearly warrants further study.

