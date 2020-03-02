IL-36γ drives skin toxicity induced by EGFR/MEK inhibition and commensal Cutibacterium acnes

Skin gene expression profiling in EGFRi-induced acneiform skin toxicity. Employing an unbiased approach, we performed gene expression profiling of lesional skin biopsy samples from patients suffering from acneiform eruption caused by EGFRi (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128678DS1). We found elevated IL-8 and IL-36γ in the patients’ skin, whereas important inflammatory cytokines such as TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-17A were not significantly upregulated when compared to skin from healthy donors (Figure 1A). This observation was further confirmed by quantitative PCR with more lesional skin samples (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1A). As previously reported, the expression of antimicrobial peptides such as RNase7 was also found to be decreased in patients’ skin (ref. 14 and Supplemental Figure 1A). IL-36γ is a proinflammatory cytokine of the IL-1 family, predominantly expressed by keratinocytes and is able to signal in an auto- or paracrine manner through the IL-36 receptor (also known as IL1RL2) and activates the NF-κB signaling pathway in target cells. It has recently been shown that IL-36 plays a role in the cutaneous neutrophilic pustular autoinflammatory disease called DITRA (deficiency of the IL-36 receptor antagonist) (23, 24). Interestingly, IL-36γ has been demonstrated to induce prominent production of the potent neutrophil chemoattractant IL-8 (25), which would be compatible with the extensive infiltration of neutrophils seen in skin lesions from patients suffering from acneiform eruptions (5). Furthermore, clinical trial data have shown that subcutaneous anti–IL-8 antibody injection strongly abrogates the induction of acneiform skin toxicity by EGFRi (26). To define the cell types expressing IL-36γ in the skin of patients with acneiform eruption, immunohistochemical analyses and mRNA in situ hybridization were performed. In line with gene expression data, histochemical analysis of patients’ lesions revealed elevated IL-36γ expression, which was predominantly localized in keratinocytes of epidermal hair follicles (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). This result and the fact that EGFR is preferentially expressed in undifferentiated and proliferating keratinocytes in the basal and suprabasal layers of the epidermis as well as the outer layers of the hair follicle (5) led to the hypothesis that keratinocytes might be key players in the acneiform eruption by producing IL-36γ in response to EGFRi.

Figure 1 Increased production of IL-36γ in primary keratinocytes and lesional skin of patients suffering from acneiform eruptions in response to EGFR inhibition and C. acnes. (A) Gene expression profiling from lesional skin of 5 patients and 5 healthy controls (HC). Heatmap of the top 12 most differentially expressed genes ranked from lowest false discovery rate (FDR) and 12 selected genes are shown. (B) Quantitative PCR (qPCR) of mRNA from lesional skin samples of 10 EGFR inhibitor–treated patients with acneiform eruption and 10 healthy control skin biopsies. Data represent mean ± SD. (C) Immunohistochemical staining with goat anti–IL-36γ antibody of formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded skin sections of acneiform eruption patient and normal donors. Scale bars: 100 μm. Pictures are representative of 5 patients and 5 healthy individuals. (D) PHKs were exposed to erlotinib (EGFR inhibitor, 1 μM) and C. acnes (MOI of 10) for 6 hours. Total RNA was analyzed by qPCR. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 3). (E) PHKs were exposed to erlotinib (1 μM) or C. acnes (MOI of 10) or both for 24 hours. Cell lysates were analyzed by Western blotting using specific antibodies against IL-36γ and β-actin. Blots were run contemporaneously with the same protein samples. (F) PHKs were exposed to erlotinib (1 μM) and Pam3CSK4 (5 μg/mL). IL-36γ secretion was measured by ELISA in culture supernatants. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 3). (G) Ex vivo skin explants were exposed to erlotinib (1 μM), Pam3CSK4 (5 μg/mL), and/or human IL-36Ra (1 μg/mL). The skin samples were then analyzed by qPCR. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 4). Data were analyzed with 2-tailed unpaired t test (B), and 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s (D and F) or Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test (G). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

EGFRi and C. acnes synergize to promote IL-36γ expression and skin inflammation. To examine whether EGFR inhibition could lead to enhanced IL-36γ production in keratinocytes, primary human keratinocytes (PHKs) were exposed to the EGFRi erlotinib in vitro. Upon exposure to 1 μM erlotinib — a concentration compatible with the serum concentration found in treated patients (27) — PHKs produced 3.2-fold (P = 0.048) higher levels of IL-36γ than upon exposure to vehicle alone as quantified by quantitative PCR (Figure 1D). Given that both common acne vulgaris and EGFRi-induced eruptions occur in sebum-rich regions of the body that are colonized with C. acnes, and that C. acnes is known to be involved in the pathogenesis of acne (19–22), we exposed PHKs to both erlotinib and C. acnes. Interestingly, IL-36γ production at the mRNA and protein level was further enhanced (8.4-fold in mRNA, P = 0.001) when PHKs were simultaneously exposed to erlotinib and C. acnes (Figure 1, D and E). In contrast, the transcripts of other inflammatory cytokines such as TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-6 were not significantly increased by simultaneous exposure to erlotinib and C. acnes (Figure 1D). Similar levels of IL-36γ induction in PHKs were also observed with cetuximab, another EGFRi, when used in combination with C. acnes (Supplemental Figure 1D). Furthermore, these results were confirmed when EGFR was genetically silenced using siRNA (Supplemental Figure 1E).

Besides IL-36γ, expression of other genes was significantly increased in acneiform lesions by EGFR inhibition, including the S100 proteins S100A12 and S100A8, the chemokine CXCL6, and the pleiotropic immunomodulatory cytokine IL-24 (Figure 1A). The regulation of the expression of these genes by erlotinib and C. acnes was also assessed in PHKs, and with the exception of S100A8, the expression of these genes was not as elevated as that of IL-36γ (Supplemental Figure 1F). However, the expression of the above transcripts could be significantly induced in PHKs by exposure for 6 hours to IL-36γ alone (Supplemental Figure 1G), suggesting that IL-36γ may be an upstream driver cytokine in EGFRi-induced acneiform eruption.

Similarly to exposure to the TLR2 agonist C. acnes (28–30), IL-36γ release into the culture supernatant of PHKs could be induced by exposure to erlotinib and the TLR2 agonist Pam3CSK4 (Figure 1F). In line with this, knocking down TLR2 attenuated IL-36γ production induced by erlotinib and C. acnes (Supplemental Figure 1, H and I). Expression of the neutrophil chemoattractant IL-8 has previously been shown to be induced by IL-36γ (23, 25, 31–35) and was also found by gene expression profiling and quantitative PCR to be upregulated (32-fold, P = 0.041) in acneiform lesional skin (Figure 1B). To determine if simultaneous EGFR inhibition and TLR2 signaling can trigger IL-36γ–dependent production of IL-8 in human skin, we exposed normal human skin ex vivo to erlotinib and Pam3CSK4. In line with the neutrophil-rich inflammation and enhanced IL-8 gene expression observed in acneiform lesional skin by EGFR inhibition, increased IL-8 production (16-fold, P = 0.0051) was observed in human skin explants exposed to erlotinib and Pam3CSK4 as compared with vehicle, erlotinib, or Pam3CSK4 alone (Figure 1G). In the same ex vivo experimental setting, addition of the recombinant IL-36 receptor antagonist (IL-36Ra) to erlotinib and Pam3CSK4 resulted in a significant reduction of IL-8 production (4.1-fold, P = 0.014) (Figure 1G), thus establishing the IL-36 dependency of IL-8 expression in human skin exposed simultaneously to EGFRi and TLR2 agonists. These data demonstrate that EGFR inhibition and simultaneous TLR2 activation act synergistically to drive keratinocyte IL-36γ expression with subsequent production of the neutrophil chemoattractant IL-8 in the skin. Taken together with the observed high levels of expression of IL-36γ and the neutrophil-rich inflammation observed in the pilo-sebaceous units of inflamed skin resulting from EGFR inhibition, these results suggest a central pathogenic role of keratinocyte-derived IL-36γ in the acneiform skin toxicity caused by EGFRi.

Increased expression and binding of the transcription factor KLF4 to the IL-36γ promoter upon EGFR inhibition. To understand how EGFR inhibition and TLR2 signaling synergistically promote IL-36γ production in PHKs, we analyzed the transcriptional regulation of human IL-36γ. Histone modification patterns in PHKs revealed 1 enhancer and 1 promoter region upstream of the IL-36γ gene, with the promoter region containing a binding site for the NF-κB subunit p65 (ref. 36 and Supplemental Figure 2A). Interestingly, EGFR inhibition alone, or C. acnes exposure alone, resulted in only moderate enhancement of IL-36γ reporter activity as assessed in a luciferase reporter assay of human IL-36γ transcriptional activity in PHKs (Figure 2A). This is suggestive of the existence of 2 distinct responsive sites in the promoter region of the IL-36γ gene. In response to EGFR inhibition and C. acnes exposure, the activation pattern of a reporter containing both the IL-36γ enhancer and promoter regions was similar to the pattern observed when only the promoter was present (Supplemental Figure 2B), suggesting that the enhancer region is dispensable for erlotinib- and C. acnes–induced IL-36γ production in PHKs. Therefore, and given the synergistic effect of erlotinib and C. acnes, this observation suggests that the IL-36γ promoter contains a binding site for a transcription factor in addition to NF-κB p65. To identify this site, we generated IL-36γ reporters with promoter deletions of increasing lengths, thus mapping a genomic region located within 1130 and 1100 bp upstream of the first ATG as crucial for IL-36γ transcriptional activity (Figure 2, B and C). Furthermore, reporters containing mutations in either the genomic region located between 1130 and 1100 bp upstream of the first ATG or within the p65 binding site revealed, respectively, a 42% (P = 0.010) and 81% (P = 0.0003) reduction in IL-36γ transcriptional activity, whereas mutation of both regions resulted in a 92% (P = 0.0002) reduction (Figure 2, D and E), indicating that both regions are required for optimal IL-36γ transcriptional activity.

Figure 2 KLF4 binds to the IL-36γ promoter and regulates IL-36γ transcriptional activity in response to EGFR inhibition. (A) Luciferase reporter assay of human IL-36γ transcriptional activity in PHKs transfected with IL-36γ-pGL3 (1630 bp) reporter plasmid, followed by exposure to erlotinib and C. acnes for 16 hours. Renilla luciferase activity was measured to determine transfection efficiency. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 4). E.V., empty vector. (B and D) Schematic of 5′-deletion and mutant constructs of the human IL-36γ promoter. Site-directed mutagenesis was performed to introduce the indicated mutation at the EGFR inhibitor–responsive site (EiRS) and p65 binding site. (C and E) 5′-Deletion and mutation study of the human IL-36γ promoter activity. PHKs were transfected with indicated plasmids, followed by exposure to erlotinib and C. acnes for 16 hours. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 4). (F) Quantitative PCR was performed to evaluate the gene expression of transcription factor candidates binding to the EiRS. PHKs were exposed to erlotinib for 6 hours. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 3). (G) Gel shift, competition, and supershift EMSA analysis using a Cy5-labeled oligonucleotide probe for the EiRS-containing region and HEK293T cell lysate containing KLF4 protein. (H) PHKs were exposed to erlotinib and C. acnes for 24 hours. (I) DNA pull-down assay using biotinylated wild-type– or mutant-oligonucleotide probe of the EiRS-containing region. These probes were incubated with extracts from PHKs exposed to erlotinib for 24 hours. DNA-associated proteins were visualized by Western blotting. (J) Ex vivo skin explants from healthy controls were exposed to erlotinib for 24 hours and KLF4 expression was assessed by Western blotting. The blot shown is representative of 2 different skin donors. Data were analyzed with 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test (A and E) or with 2-tailed unpaired Mann-Whitney U (C) or t test (F). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. All blots were run contemporaneously with the same protein samples.

To identify the putative transcription factor that binds to the –1130- to –1100-bp region of the IL-36γ gene promoter, we searched the JASPAR database, an open-access repository for matrix-based transcription factor binding profiles (37), and identified 14 transcription factors as potential candidates (Supplemental Figure 2C). As no NF-κB–related transcription factors were revealed by this search, we hypothesized that the EGFRi-responsive site is located in this –1130- to –1100-bp region of the IL-36γ gene promoter. We subsequently performed quantitative PCR of mRNA derived from keratinocytes exposed to the EGFRi erlotinib, and among these 14 candidates thereby identified a significant change in the expression levels of 2 transcription factors, KLF4 and ZEB1 (Figure 2F). Because ZEB1 transcription decreased after EGFR inhibition, and is weakly expressed in normal keratinocytes (refs. 38, 39, and Supplemental Figure 2D), we considered KLF4 as the probable candidate and assessed whether KLF4 could effectively bind to the EGFRi-responsive region of the IL-36γ promoter. Using an electrophoretic mobility shift assay (EMSA), we could effectively demonstrate that KLF4 specifically binds to the DNA sequence within the –1130- to –1100-bp region of the IL-36γ gene promoter (Figure 2G). In line with the above results, EGFR inhibition resulted in increased KLF4 expression in PHKs (Figure 2H), and DNA pull-down assays performed with the same sequence as previously used in the EMSA revealed that KLF4 from erlotinib-exposed PHKs could specifically bind to the EGFRi-responsive region located between –1130 and –1100 bp upstream of the ATG in the IL-36γ gene promoter (Figure 2I). In addition, exposure of human skin ex vivo to erlotinib increased the expression of KLF4 (Figure 2J).

Lack of a KLF4 binding site in the mouse IL-36γ promoter precludes murine EGFRi-induced IL-36γ response. Next, we examined IL-36γ production in response to EGFR inhibition and NF-κB activation in primary murine keratinocytes (PMKs). Surprisingly, despite the ability of the EGFRi erlotinib to block the phosphorylation of murine EGFR to a similar extent to that of human EGFR (Supplemental Figure 3A), enhanced IL-36γ production was not observed, in contrast to the effect observed in human keratinocytes (Figure 3A). In this setting, PMKs were exposed to murine IL-36γ to achieve NF-κB activation given their weak response to C. acnes, Pam3CSK4, and lipopolysaccharide (LPS) (data not shown). In our culture conditions, PMKs already expressed high levels of KLF4 in the basal state (Supplemental Figure 3B), a characteristic that was irrespective of the numerous culture conditions tested (data not shown). To test the requirement of KLF4 for IL-36γ transcription in mouse keratinocytes, we compared PMKs from KLF4-knockout mice and wild-type mice, and PMKs overexpressing KLF4; however, we were unable to detect synergistic IL-36γ elevation after NF-κB activation, as observed in human keratinocytes (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3C). In accordance with the above, the putative KLF4 binding site identified by searching the JASPAR database, located 1140 bp upstream of the first ATG in the murine IL-36γ promoter (Figure 3C), could not be shown by EMSA to form a DNA-protein complex with mouse KLF4 (Figure 3D). Analysis of evolutionarily conserved regions in the genomes of sequenced species revealed that the KLF4 binding region in the human IL-36γ promoter is conserved in rhesus monkeys and chimpanzees, but not in mice or rats, whereas the sequence of the IL-36γ promoter region corresponding to the p65 binding site is approximately 70% conserved in mice and rats as compared with humans (Supplemental Figure 3D and refs. 40, 41). Alignment of the mouse and human IL-36γ gene loci revealed furthermore that the mouse genome lacks the region corresponding to the 583-bp-long region of human IL-36γ that contains the KLF4 binding site (–1120 bp) (Supplemental Figure 3E). These results demonstrate that the mouse IL-36γ promoter is devoid of the KLF4 binding site found in humans, explaining the absence of synergistic induction of IL-36γ expression by EGFR inhibition and NF-κB activation in murine keratinocytes, and suggests that the mouse is not an appropriate model for the in vivo analysis of the EGFRi-induced acneiform skin toxicity.

Figure 3 Lack of KLF4 binding site results in loss of synergistic IL-36γ production in mice. (A) PMKs were exposed to erlotinib (1 μM) and murine IL-36γ (100 ng/mL) for 6 hours; isolated RNA was analyzed by quantitative PCR. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 3). (B) PMKs from wild-type or KLF4-knockout mouse were exposed to murine IL-36γ (100 ng/mL) for 6 hours. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 3). PMK cell lysates were analyzed by SDS-PAGE and immunoblotting. Blots were run contemporaneously with the same protein samples. (C) Schematic of the human and murine IL-36γ promoter with predicted KLF4 binding site and p65 binding site by JASPAR. (D) Gel shift and competition EMSA analysis using a Cy5-labeled oligonucleotide probe for human and mouse KLF4 binding sites and HEK293T cell lysate containing murine KLF4 protein. Sequence-specific binding of human probe to murine KLF4 was demonstrated as a positive control. Gel shift reflecting formation of protein-DNA complexes with the murine probe, and KLF4 was not observed. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

Blockade of the EGFR/MEK/ERK pathway results in elevated KLF4 and IL-36γ expression. MEKi, which block the MAPK/ERK signaling pathway by inhibiting the MAP kinases MEK1 and MEK2, cause adverse skin reactions similar to those observed in EGFRi-treated patients, including the commonly observed acneiform skin toxicity (4). Quantitative PCR analysis of acneiform lesional skin biopsies from MEKi-treated patients revealed, as observed in EGFRi-treated patients, elevated IL-36γ (9.4-fold, P = 0.0012) and IL-8 (15-fold, P = 0.019), but not IL-1β or IL-6 mRNA levels (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4A). Because MEK is a downstream partner in the EGFR signaling pathway, we next assessed whether MEK inhibition could also result in elevated IL-36γ gene expression in PHKs. In vitro, the MEKi trametinib and selumetinib, together with C. acnes, synergistically induced elevated production of IL-36γ in PHKs, as previously observed with EGFRi (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 4B). Similar results were observed upon ERK silencing with siRNA (Supplemental Figure 4C). Of interest is the reported reduced incidence and severity of cutaneous skin toxicities observed in patients treated simultaneously with a BRAF inhibitor (BRAFi) and MEKi in clinical practice, as compared with patients treated with MEKi alone, and this has been shown to be due to paradoxical ERK activation in BRAF–wild-type cells (42–44). In line with this clinical observation, when PHKs were pre-exposed to the BRAFi vemurafenib prior to exposure to trametinib and C. acnes, the expression of IL-36γ mRNA induced by trametinib was significantly inhibited (7.4-fold, P = 0.0002) (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 4D).

Figure 4 Blockade of the EGFR/MEK/ERK pathway increases keratinocyte expression of KLF4. (A) Quantitative PCR was performed to evaluate gene expression in RNA isolated from biopsies of 4 patients with acneiform eruption and 10 healthy control (HC) skin biopsies. Data represent mean ± SD. (B) PHKs were pre-exposed to the BRAF inhibitor vemurafenib (1 μg/mL) for 30 minutes and exposed to the MEK inhibitor trametinib (2 μg/mL) and C. acnes (MOI of 10) for 6 hours. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 3). Data were analyzed with 2-tailed unpaired t test (A) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test (B). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (C) PHKs were exposed to erlotinib (1 μM) or trametinib (2 μg/mL) for 24 hours and total cell lysates were collected for Western blotting with antibodies against KLF4 and β-actin. (D) ERK1 and ERK2 were silenced by siRNA in PHKs and cell lysates were analyzed by SDS-PAGE and immunoblotting with indicated antibodies. (E) HEK293T cells were transfected with FLAG-tagged KLF4 and Myc-tagged ERK1 and ERK2 for 24 hours. Cell lysates were immunoprecipitated with an anti-FLAG antibody, followed by immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. (F) HEK293T cells were transfected with FLAG-tagged KLF4, HA-tagged ubiquitin, and constitutively active ERK (CA-ERK) for 24 hours. Cell lysates were immunoprecipitated with an anti-FLAG antibody, followed by immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. All blots were run contemporaneously with the same protein samples. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

Consistent with increased IL-36γ expression observed upon inhibition of the EGFR/MEK/ERK pathway at different levels, elevated KLF4 expression was also observed (Figure 4, C and D). Furthermore, ERK1 and ERK2 could be coimmunoprecipitated with KLF4 from HEK293T cells transfected with FLAG-tagged KLF4 and Myc-tagged ERK1 and ERK2 (Figure 4E), suggesting possible posttranscriptional modification of KLF4 by ERK1/2. Indeed, enhanced polyubiquitination and phosphorylation of proline-neighboring serine or threonine residues of KLF4 was observed in the presence of constitutively active ERK, and the latter is consistent with the activity of proline-directed protein kinase ERKs (ref. 45 and Figure 4F). To determine if KLF4 expression is regulated by ubiquitination and proteasomal degradation, expression in response to proteasome inhibition was analyzed. Indeed, increased KLF4 expression was observed upon proteasomal inhibition with MG132 (Supplemental Figure 4E), indicating that KLF4 expression is also controlled posttranslationally, and targeted for proteasomal degradation after ERK1/2 phosphorylation, as a downstream consequence of EGFR/MEK pathway activation. These data show that inhibition of either EGFR or MEK signaling in keratinocytes elevates KLF4 expression posttranslationally (Supplemental Figure 4F).

KLF4 enhances IL-36γ transcriptional activity upon EGFR/MEK inhibition. To determine if KLF4 is capable of enhancing IL-36γ transcriptional activity, we overexpressed KLF4 in PHKs. Such an overexpression resulted in enhanced IL-36γ expression at the protein level upon exposure of PHKs to C. acnes (Figure 5A). Similarly, doxycycline-inducible overexpression of wild-type KLF4 enhanced IL-36γ transcriptional activity, whereas a dominant-negative KLF4 mutant did not (Figure 5B). This demonstrates that forced expression of KLF4 can alone mimic the effect of EGFR/MEK inhibition to drive IL-36γ production in keratinocytes. In accordance with this, siRNA silencing of KLF4 substantially suppressed the ability of EGFRi and C. acnes to enhance IL-36γ production (Figure 5C). The deletion of KLF4 in keratinocyte cell lines using the CRISPR/Cas9 system resulted in a loss of induction of IL-36γ gene expression in response to MEKi (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 5). Furthermore, mutation of the KLF4 binding site in keratinocyte cell lines by CRISPR/Cas9 abrogated the ability of MEKi to induce IL-36γ transcription, whereas in these cell lines IL-1β expression was unaffected (Figure 5E). This demonstrates an essential role of KLF4 and its binding to the IL-36γ promoter in regulating IL-36γ transcriptional activity.

Figure 5 KLF4 is critical for IL-36γ transcriptional activity upon EGFR/MEK inhibition. (A) KLF4-overexpressing primary keratinocytes were exposed to C. acnes for 24 hours. (B) Flag-tagged wild-type (WT) and dominant-negative (DN) KLF4 were overexpressed in response to doxycycline using a Tet-on system for 24 hours, followed by exposure to Pam3CSK4 for another 24 hours. The cell lysates were collected for Western blotting and quantitative PCR (qPCR). Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 3). (C) KLF4 siRNA–treated PHKs were exposed to erlotinib and C. acnes for 6 hours and IL36G levels were analyzed by qPCR. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 3). (D) Keratinocyte cell lines in which KLF4 was knocked out by CRISPR/Cas9 were exposed to trametinib (2 μg/mL) for 24 hours and total cell lysates were collected for Western blotting with antibodies against KLF4 and β-actin. The cells were exposed to trametinib for 24 hours and isolated RNA was analyzed by qPCR. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 3). All blots were run contemporaneously with the same protein samples. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (E) Mutations generated by CRISPR/Cas9 in the KLF4 binding site. Red nucleotides are the PAM sequence and blue nucleotides hybridize to the sgRNA. KLF4 binding site–mutant cells were exposed to trametinib and Pam3CSK4 for 24 hours. Total RNA was analyzed by qPCR. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 3). Data were analyzed with 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s (B and E) or Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test (C) or with 2-tailed unpaired t test (D). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Consistent with a previous report (46), inhibition of the EGFR/MEK/ERK pathway resulted in increased KLF4 expression in the nuclei of PHKs in vitro (Figure 6A). In acneiform skin lesions from EGFRi-treated patients, abundant nuclear KLF4 expression could be observed in keratinocytes. In contrast, only low levels of nuclear KLF4 expression were observed in control skin samples (Figure 6, B and C). These data suggest that inhibition of either EGFR or MEK signaling enhances nuclear KLF4 expression in keratinocytes in the skin.