Commentary 10.1172/JCI133787

When bugs and drugs conspire: driving acneiform skin toxicity

Allison C. Billi, Mrinal K. Sarkar, and Johann E. Gudjonsson

Department of Dermatology, Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.

Address correspondence to: Johann E. Gudjonsson, 1500 E. Medical Center Drive, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Phone: 734.353.0091; Email: johanng@med.umich.edu.

First published February 4, 2020

Published in Volume 130, Issue 3 on March 2, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(3):1090–1092. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI133787.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published February 4, 2020

Therapy with antineoplastic agents that inhibit EGFR and MEK is frequently limited by cutaneous adverse reactions, most commonly acne-like eruptions. In this issue of the JCI, Satoh et al. define a mechanism for acneiform skin toxicity wherein EGFR/MEK inhibitors cooperate with the skin commensal Cutibacterium acnes to induce IL-36γ in keratinocytes via the combined actions of Krüppel-like factor 4 and NF-κB transcription factors at the IL-36γ promoter, resulting in neutrophil recruitment. In addition to elucidating why EGFR/MEK inhibitor–induced rashes are often pustular and folliculocentric, this mechanism provides justification for the long-standing practice of management with antibiotic therapy.

