p53-responsive TLR8 SNP enhances human innate immune response to respiratory syncytial virus

Variation between individuals and populations in immune activities can modulate susceptibility to infectious and autoimmune diseases (21, 24). SNPs located in noncoding regions such as promoters and other transcriptional regulatory regions may be important host genetic factors that contribute to susceptibility to many common immune-related diseases (25, 26). For example, immune responses to pathogens between African and European populations were associated with allele variation in SNPs in regulatory regions (27). Since regulatory genetic variants could act as modifiers of disease risk, their identification is important especially for the molecular characterization of complex traits. Variants in regulatory sequences represent an important class of genetic variation in complex traits and disease risk (28). The variants can result in network plasticity with the possibility of fine-tuning overall gene expression programs responding to environmental challenges, as reported in studies with WT and mutant p53 (29). The present study suggests that variation in targeted p53RE sequences may contribute to p53 transactivation specificity in response to stress signals, which in turn could result in biological diversity of a population. Here, we demonstrated the functional effects of TLR8 promoter rs3761624 variants on TLR8 mRNA, protein expression, and cytokine production that are induced ex vivo by activated p53 in primary T lymphocytes from healthy subjects following exposure to TLR8-specific agonists.

A critical component of innate immunity is detection of a wide range of pattern recognition molecules by different immune sensors, including the TLRs. Polymorphisms in TLR genes can impact how affected individuals respond appropriately to TLR ligands, leading to an altered susceptibility and the development of pathogenic disease (21, 30). During the evolution of the 10 TLRs in the innate immune response, the endosomal TLRs -3, -7, -8, and -9 evolved under the strongest purifying selection, indicating their essential role in host survival. Interestingly, these 4 TLRs correspond to those receptors known to recognize nucleic acids and are involved primarily in the recognition of viruses (31). While there have been association studies between TLR8 polymorphisms and pathogen infections and other diseases (for a review, see ref. 32), understanding of the functional effects of these TLR8 genetic polymorphisms is limited.

Our study highlights the relevance of TLR8 in viral infections and provides what we believe is the first report on a genetic TLR8 variant associated with severity of RSV disease. RSV is a single-stranded RNA virus of the Paramyxoviridae family that may cause acute bronchiolitis and is commonly associated with lower respiratory tract infections in infants and young children. Around 34 million cases of RSV lower respiratory tract infection of young children occur annually, of which approximately 10% require hospitalization. The clinical course of RSV infection is highly variable, which might be due in part to genetic variations in immune pathway genes. Population studies in RSV pathogenesis have demonstrated associations of severe RSV in healthy infants with genetic polymorphisms in genes involved in the regulation of the immune and proinflammatory response including several cell-surface adhesion molecules, antiviral proteins, cytokines, and pathogen receptors (22, 33). Among TLRs, interactions between RSV and TLR variants have been described, mainly for TLR3 and TLR4 (21, 34–36). Unfortunately, due to chromosome X linkage, TLR8 SNPs have been largely excluded from RSV population studies (37). An exception to this concept was identified in a German male population (38) where a weak association was found between TLR8 rs2407992 and severity of RSV infections.

In the present study, we used a population case-control study to test the hypothesis that the presence of the p53-responsive G allele of the TLR8 rs3761624 SNP is associated with increased severity of RSV determined illness in females as well as in males. The results for the males were consistent with those of the females, albeit the P value is 0.07 while for females it is 0.01. We hypothesize that for the TLR8 sex-linked gene there is a dosage compensation effect such that one copy per diploid genome is less deleterious than 2 copies of the p53 responsive TLR8. Our results were consistent with the hypothesis that higher TLR8 expression induced by p53 leads to greater downstream cytokine production, causing increased lung disturbance. It would be interesting to examine the effect of mutant p53 alleles on cytokine profiles in response to TLR8 natural activators such as ssRNA viruses. During RSV replication, TLR8 mRNA appears upregulated in RSV infected human tracheal epithelial cells (39), as well as in cells from nasopharyngeal washes collected from RSV-infected infants compared with noninfected individuals (40). Contrary to those studies, Bendelja and collaborators reported decreased TLR8 protein expression levels in the monocytes of a small population (n = 15) of infants who were simply identified as having acute RSV infection (41). It is not clear how those findings relate to those here in which we address the genetically based differences in severity of response in a much larger population where it is possible to relate to a specific difference in a functional SNP. Because of the X-linked nature of the SNP, we identified sexual phenotype differences. In the monocyte study, sex was not specified. Thus, it would be interesting in future large studies such as those described here to determine TLR8 levels in lymphocytes as well as monocytes and compare across severity of infection, sexual phenotype, and TLR8-p53-SNP allele genotypes. Overall, our data suggest that different TLR8 haplotypes affect RSV viral replication patterns in immune cells and that consideration of TLR variants will increase our understanding of RSV disease progression. Considering the limitations in the size of our current study, further studies that apply a similar approach using another population with different backgrounds as well as including cohorts of older populations which are also RSV sensitive will be useful.

Because p53 can influence TLR8 expression depending on the presence of the TLR8 rs3761624 SNP G allele, induction of the stress-responsive TP53 gene by RSV itself might be expected to contribute to TLR8-associated responses. However, there have been considerable differences in reports of p53 induction, from reduced p53 transcription and p53 protein levels to the opposite (42–45). This could be due at least in part to the systems, cell lines and/or proteins of the RSV virus that have been used. In support of our observations, a recent study suggests that RSV infection induces DNA damage in a human cell line model and consequently affects p53 stabilization (45).

As we show, there is a strong p53-responsive TLR8 SNP–dependent effect in the disease severity. Formally, the effect could be due to associated infections from other agents that are possibly a TLR8 immune response. For example, RSV-disease severity is often strongly associated with viral and bacterial coinfections. In fact, infants were tested in our study for RSV, rhinoviruses, hPIV1–4, influenza virus A and B, and human metapneumovirus, and all participating subjects were infected only with RSV (23). Because TLR8 is a major sensor of bacteria in human primary monocytes and macrophages (46), it will be important to consider its impact on the correlation between the RSV-disease severity and TLR8 rs3761624 SNP in further studies.

In the EPR cohort as well as other population databases (e.g., 1000genomes, gnomAD), the rs3761624 variant was found to be in strong linkage disequilibrium with a nonsynonymous polymorphism located at exon 1 of TLR8 (rs3764880), which previously was identified as a functional polymorphism associated with several pathogen infections (47, 48). The rs3764880 change from A to G that modifies the start codon of one of the TLR8 isoforms (transcript variant 2 [TLR8v2]), results in a truncated TLR8 isoform with a shorter signal peptide than the common allele (49). This SNP increases TLR8 expression, influences NF-κB activation, and has been associated with modulation of cytokine induction (11). Although we did not evaluate expression of the TLR8 isoforms, we hypothesize that p53 will influence the levels of expression of TLR8 via the rs3761624 variant while the rs3764880 SNP impacts directly TLR8-mediated immune response. In agreement with this hypothesis, several population studies have found that the rs3761624-rs3764880 G-G genotype confers resistance and better immune response against pathogen infection. Interestingly, the rs3764880 G allele is also differentially associated with HIV status in distinct human populations (49, 50). In addition, this allele protects against tissue damage in active tuberculosis (51, 52).

Unlike for cells from the G and A allele homozygous TLR8 donors, we found substantial variation in p53 stress–induced TLR8 responses in heterozygous cells. We speculate that such variation could be due in part to the random X chromosome inactivation process in mammals, potentially resulting in donors that primarily express only the G or A allele. Interestingly, in females a fraction of X chromosome genes escape such inactivation, resulting in genes having a biallelic expression and a double gene dosage. This situation can lead to sex bias in gene expression (53). At least 50 protein-coding genes associated with immune responses are located on the X chromosome in addition to TLR8. Included are TLR7, BTK4, IKBKG, and IRAK1, which have been found to have biallelic expression (54). Possibly, higher expression of these genes in females compared with males may confer an advantage in responding to and resolving acute infections, but they could also be more prone to certain diseases including some autoimmune disorders (55). The mechanisms of X chromosome inactivation and associated gene escape are still poorly understood (53). Whether or not TLR8 has biallelic features remains to be determined.

Information on the in vivo function of TLR8 in terms of downstream signaling and responses to agonists is limited, in part due to phylogenetic differences in experimental models. Though mouse and human TLR8 proteins are highly related, there appear to be substantial differences in receptor specificity as well as natural/physiological and synthetic TLR ligands (56). Moreover, we reported that TLR8 was not p53 responsive in mouse immune and epithelial cells due to the TLR8 promoter regulatory region lacking a functional p53RE (4). In addition, we found that human cancer cell lines lacked TLR8 expression (13, 57) so that the potential role of TLR8 in cancer as well as its crosstalk with p53 could not be addressed. Our findings with TLR8 expression in immune cells are expected to provide opportunities for studying the TLR8 network, its immune-associated diseases and anticancer therapy.

Our findings are also relevant to cancer development and therapies. In light of recent approaches that utilize the host immune system to eliminate tumor cells and establish a long-term tumor cell surveillance, it may be possible to employ features of TLR8 signaling in therapies. TLR8 stimulates the production of several inflammatory mediators including Th-1–polarizing cytokines and the functional enhancement of several immune effector cells including monocytes, myeloid dendritic cells, and natural killer cells (8, 58). Recently, Dietsch et al. (59) concluded that patients with late-stage cancer showed a robust immune activation in response to TLR8 activation by motolimod (VTX2337), a potent and selective TLR8 agonist. Specific subsets of T cells are also known to selectively express TLRs. Tregs maintain peripheral tolerance, a state of unresponsiveness of the immune system to ensure that self-reactive T and B cells do not cause autoimmune disease and play a critical role in control of the immune response in infection, tumor defense, organ transplantation, and allergy. TLR8 appears to modulate the suppressive activity of naturally occurring Tregs. Peng et al. (60) found that TLR8 is expressed in human Tregs and that the corresponding ligands ssRNA40 and ssRNA33 reverted the suppressive function of Tregs, leading to enhanced CD4+ T cell proliferation.

Our findings that DNA damage–induced p53 can influence TLR8 expression and downstream signaling in a SNP-dependent manner could be clinically relevant for immune-based cancer therapies. Since the TLR8 agonist ssRNA40 triggers IL-6 production in a p53RE-SNP–dependent manner in lymphocytes, p53 -dependent activation of TLR8 (depending on the rs3761624 SNP) in combination with TLR8 agonist might be employed to enhance tumor-directed immune responses as used for checkpoint blockade immunotherapy. For example, this combination might promote the activation of CD8+ T cells and their ability to effectively kill tumor cells. Thus, the suppressive function of Tregs could be augmented or attenuated depending on the nature of TLR8 stimulation via p53 activation, which has implications in immunotherapy of cancers, infections, and autoimmunity. We note that many cancer treatments involve activation of p53 in either the tumor or the surrounding tissue.

In extending our p53/immune axis findings to a variety of cancer-associated p53 mutants, we found that p53 mutants with altered transcriptional function had correspondingly altered responses to TLR ligands and subsequent appearance of cytokines. For example, p53 directly increases TLR3 and TLR5 transcription. Cancer-associated p53 mutants differed in their downstream responses to the TLR3 ligand (poly(I:C)) (18), and they could alter TLR5 responses in cancer cells (61). Here, we found that the A138V, P151H, H178Y, and R337H p53 mutants could modulate TLR8 expression in a SNP-dependent manner. Interestingly, this same group of mutants also retained the ability to regulate TLR3 (18) and TLR5 (61) expression. Another group of mutants that included M133T, P190L, and R337C did not impact TLR8 expression, although they have been shown to have different transactivation abilities toward other TLR genes (18). Although the mutants we examined retain function, they can exhibit change-of-spectrum behavior in terms of target sequences activated and levels of activation (29). Our results suggest that knowledge of the p53 mutation status in tumor cells could help inform patient responsiveness to immunotherapies that also involve chemotherapeutic agents.

Overall, our findings demonstrate that rs3761624 may play an important role in TLR8 biology by mediating TLR8 immune responses. Knowledge of the p53-responsive rs3761624 SNP can influence diagnosis and prognosis of RSV severity and potentially other TLR8-associated diseases. Furthermore, our results are expected to be relevant to other viral and pathogen-associated diseases such as Zika, HIV, and TB, where TLR8 has been implicated in their recognition as well as in the initiation and mediation of inflammatory cytokine responses (62, 63).