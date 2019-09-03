Antibodies targeting sialyl Lewis A mediate tumor clearance through distinct effector pathways

Modeling sLeA-expressing murine tumor cell lines. In order to study the TACA sLeA in an immunocompetent environment, we established murine tumor cell lines that stably express sLeA. This glycan is synthesized by 2 sequential reactions, catalyzed by the enzymes β-galactoside α-2,3-sialyltransferase 3 (ST3GAL3) and fucosyltransferase III (FUT3). Because sLeA is not expressed in murine tissues (due to the absence of a murine homolog of FUT3) we transduced murine tumor cell lines to express human FUT3. We chose to transduce B16 melanoma and EL4 lymphoma murine tumor cell lines, as these are well-established model systems for studying the antitumor activities of TAA-targeting antibodies, and have been used extensively by many research groups (27–30). FUT3 transduction led to surface expression of sLeA in both cell lines, as determined by flow cytometry (Figure 1A). sLeA expression levels were comparable to those reported for some human tumor cell lines, such as Colo-205 colorectal cells (31). We also performed a direct comparison of the sLeA expression levels between our engineered cell lines (EL4-FUT3 and B16-FUT3) and several human tumor cell lines. Supplemental Figure 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128437DS1) demonstrates the heterogeneous expression levels within HT-29 colorectal carcinoma cells (showing high sLeA expression within a subpopulation of the tumor cells) and OVCAR3 ovarian carcinoma cells (showing moderate expression). Nevertheless, the levels of sLeA expression within the sLeA+ fraction of these cells were comparable to those of our engineered murine cell lines (Supplemental Figure 1). Consistent with the clinical observation that sLeA is shed by tumor cells and can be used as a clinical serum biomarker in several human cancers (32, 33), we also observed shedding of sLeA in the supernatant of FUT3-transduced cells by sandwich ELISA (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Modeling sLeA-expressing murine tumor cell lines. B16 melanoma cells and EL4 lymphoma cells were transduced to stably express the human enzyme fucosyltransferase III (FUT3), which synthesizes sLeA. (A) Surface expression of sLeA. B16 and EL4 tumor cells were labeled with an anti-sLeA primary Ab (5B1-hIgG1) followed by Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated goat anti–human IgG antibody. The panel shows a representative experiment (n > 3), all showing similar results. (B) Secretion of sLeA. Supernatants were collected from tumor cells 72 hours after seeding, filtered, and analyzed by sandwich ELISA for detection of extracellular sLeA. Data were pooled from n = 3 experiments and presented as mean ± SEM. (C) Lung colonization of sLeA+ B16 cells. WT C57BL/6 mice were inoculated i.v. with 5 × 105 B16 or B16-FUT3 tumor cells. Fourteen days after inoculation, mice were euthanized, lungs were excised and fixed, and metastatic foci were counted. Data were pooled from n = 3 experiments, n ≥ 20/group. ***P < 0.005 (unpaired 2-tailed t test). The box extends from the 25th to 75th percentile, the line within the box represents the median value, and the whiskers correspond to the 5th to 95th percentile. (D) Tumor growth of B16 cells. WT C57BL/6 mice were inoculated subcutaneously with 5 × 105 B16 or B16-FUT3 tumor cells. Average sizes of primary tumors ± SEM are presented in mm3, measured biweekly by caliper. Data were pooled from n = 2 experiments, n > 18/group. (E) Survival of mice inoculated with EL4 cells. WT C57BL/6 mice were inoculated i.v. with 5 × 105 EL4 or EL4-FUT3 tumor cells. Survival was followed daily. Data were pooled from n = 3 experiments, n = 28/group.

Although several clinical studies demonstrate that high expression levels of sLeA correlates with metastatic disease and poor survival (16, 18), the specific molecular mechanisms by which sLeA promotes disease progression remain elusive. Proposed mechanisms include angiogenesis potentiation (34) and enhancement of sLeA-expressing tumor cell adhesion to E-selectin–expressing endothelial cells (35), facilitating metastatic colonization (20). We validated that the transduced tumor cell lines retained their tumorigenic ability upon transduction with FUT3 and that they were not rejected by the immune system of immunocompetent mice. WT C57BL/6 immunocompetent mice were inoculated i.v. (Figure 1C) or subcutaneously (Figure 1D) with B16 tumor cells (parental cells that do not express sLeA) or B16-FUT3 tumor cells (which express sLeA). Both inoculation methods suggested that the B16-FUT3 tumor cells show comparable engraftment capabilities to those of B16 cells, giving rise to comparable primary tumors, and slightly higher numbers of lung metastatic foci. In the systemic EL4 lymphoma tumor model, expression of sLeA did not substantially impact the overall survival of mice inoculated with EL4 versus EL4-FUT3 cells (Figure 1E). As a whole, these findings suggest that FUT3-expressing cells can serve as a model system to study the activity of anti-sLeA antibodies in an immunocompetent syngeneic tumor setting.

sLeA-targeting antibodies derived from sLeA/KLH–immunized patients protect mice from sLeA+ tumor challenge. Several human clones of sLeA-specific antibodies have been derived from patients immunized with an sLeA/KLH vaccine, including clones 5B1 (originally human IgG1) and 7E3 (originally human IgM) (31). The affinity of the 2 antibody clones for sLeA was comparable, as determined by surface plasmon resonance (SPR) (31) and ELISA of synthetic sLeA, as well as by cell surface immunostaining of sLeA+ tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 1). These antibodies have been shown be to be highly specific for the carbohydrate sLeA, and do not cross-react with similar carbohydrates (31). First, we used the variable region sequences of these 2 patient-derived antibodies (patent US9475874B2) to generate chimeric recombinant antibodies with murine Fc portions.

The Fab regions of clones 5B1 and 7E3 were expressed either as murine IgG1, IgG2a, or with a point mutation D265A that severely hampers binding to murine FcγRs (36) in order to evaluate the contribution of specific FcγRs to the antitumor efficacy of these antibodies in immunocompetent mice endogenously expressing murine FcγRs. Administration of either 5B1-mIgG2a or 7E3-mIgG2a antibodies to immunocompetent C57BL/6 mice inoculated i.v. with sLeA-expressing B16 cells dramatically reduced metastatic colonization, while the antibodies showed no therapeutic activity when the mice were inoculated with parental (sLeA-negative) B16 cells (Figure 2A). The sLeA-targeting antibodies exhibited comparable therapeutic effect to that of the TA99-mIgG2a that targets the melanoma-associated protein antigen gp75 (Supplemental Figure 3A). Similarly, when mice were inoculated with EL4-FUT3 (sLeA+) tumor cells, treatment with either of the 2 antibodies (5B1-mIgG2a or 7E3-mIgG2a) rescued the majority of mice, but could not rescue any of the animals inoculated with parental EL4 cells (Figure 2B). Overall, our findings suggest that these carbohydrate-targeting antibodies were capable of triggering tumor clearance in an immunocompetent environment, similarly to protein-targeting antibodies.

Figure 2 sLeA-targeting Abs protect mice from sLeA+ tumor challenge. (A) Anti-sLeA Abs inhibit lung colonization of sLeA+ B16 cells. WT C57BL/6 mice were inoculated i.v. with 5 × 105 B16 or B16-FUT3 tumor cells. One hundred micrograms of anti-sLeA Abs (5B1-mIgG2a or 7E3-mIgG2a) or isotype-matched control Abs was administered i.p. on days 1, 4, 7, and 11. Fourteen days after inoculation, mice were euthanized, lungs were excised and fixed, and metastatic foci were counted. The panel summarizes data pooled from n = 3 experiments, and shows representative images of 3 excised lungs from mice inoculated with B16-FUT3 cells. n > 20 for all groups, except 7E3-mIgG2a (n = 6–8/group). **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test). The box extends from the 25th to 75th percentile, the line within the box represents the median value, and the whiskers correspond to the 5th to 95th percentile. (B) Anti-sLeA Abs rescue mice inoculated with sLeA+ EL4 cells. WT C57BL/6 mice were inoculated i.v. with 5 × 105 EL4 or EL4-FUT3 tumor cells. One hundred micrograms of anti-sLeA Abs (B1: 5B1-mIgG2a; B2: 7E3-mIgG2a) or isotype-matched control Abs was administered i.p. on days 1, 4, 7, and 11. Survival was assessed daily. For 5B1, data were pooled from n = 2 experiments, n > 20/group. For 7E3, n = 10–20/group. ****P < 0.0001 (log-rank test). NS, not significant.

Antibody-mediated antitumor cytotoxicity is mediated by engagement of activating FcγRs and is dictated by the tumor. It has been established that effective antibody-mediated tumor elimination requires not only binding of the antibody to tumor-expressed antigens via its Fab, but also induction of effector functions (e.g., ADCC and ADCP) via interaction of its Fc portion with leukocyte-expressed FcγRs (23). In order to explore whether the antitumor activity of anti-sLeA monoclonal antibodies is FcγR dependent, we employed 2 complementing approaches: (a) comparing the antitumor activity of parental nonengineered antibodies in WT mice (expressing murine FcγRs) versus activating FcγR–null mice (carrying a deletion of the murine γ chain, resulting in the absence of murine activating FcγRs); and (b) comparing the therapeutic activity of parental antibodies versus Fc re-engineered variants, in which FcγR-binding ability was eliminated.

B16-FUT3 cells were inoculated into WT C57BL/6 mice and into activating FcγR–null mice (Fcγ chain–KO mouse strain, lacking mFcγRI, mFcγRIII, and mFcγRIV) and treated with anti-sLeA antibody. Whereas 5B1-mIgG2a led to a significant decrease in tumor burden in WT mice, this effect was completely abolished in mice lacking activating FcγRs (Figure 3A). Similarly, when WT mice were treated with a 5B1-mIgG1-D265A variant that is nearly unable to engage FcγRs a similar diminution of antitumor efficacy was observed (Figure 3A). Differences in the antitumor activity among the 5B1 Fc variants were not attributed to antigen binding, as all 5B1 Fc variants exhibited comparable binding to sLeA+ tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 2A). Overall, these findings indicate that in the B16 melanoma metastasis model, the antitumor effect of antibodies targeting the carbohydrate sLeA rely fully on engagement of activating FcγRs by the administered antibodies.

Figure 3 Ab-induced antitumor effect is mediated by engagement of Fcγ receptors (FcγRs), and is dictated by the tumor. (A) The anti-sLeA effect is fully mediated by FcγR engagement in an sLeA+ B16 tumor model. WT C57BL/6 or activating FcγR-null (aFcγR-null, γ chain–KO) mice (see Methods for detailed mouse strain information) were inoculated i.v. with 5 × 105 B16-FUT3 tumor cells. One hundred micrograms of anti-sLeA Abs (5B1-mIgG2a or 5B1-mIgG1-D265A variants) or isotype-matched control Abs was administered i.p. on days 1, 4, 7, and 11. Fourteen days after inoculation, mice were euthanized, lungs were excised and fixed, and metastatic foci were counted. The panel summarizes the data pooled from n = 2 experiments, n ≥ 11/group, and shows representative images of 3 excised lungs. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test). The box extends from the 25th to 75th percentile, the line within the box represents the median value, and the whiskers correspond to the 5th to 95th percentile. Data for groups WT mice – isotype, and WT – 5B1-mIgG2a also appear in Figure 2A. (B) The anti-sLeA effect is partially mediated by FcγR engagement in an sLeA+ EL4 tumor model. WT C57BL/6 or aFcγR–null mice (see Methods for detailed mouse strain information) were inoculated i.v. with 5 × 105 EL4-FUT3 tumor cells. One hundred micrograms of anti-sLeA Abs (5B1-mIgG2a or 5B1-mIgG1-D265A) or isotype-matched control Abs was administered i.p. on days 1, 4, 7, and 11. Survival was assessed daily. n = 8/group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 (log-rank test).

In contrast to the B16 metastasis model, the role of Fc-FcγR interactions in the EL4 tumor model revealed differential Fc requirements. While mIgG2a sLeA-targeting antibodies were able to rescue all WT mice challenged with EL4-FUT3 tumor cells, it could only rescue approximately half of the mice in the activating FcγR–null group, implicating a non–Fc-mediated protection (Figure 3B). Similarly, engineered 5B1-mIgG1-D265A antibodies (which are nearly unable to engage FcγRs) also displayed partial therapeutic effects. Thus, in contrast to the B16 metastasis model, the antitumor effect of sLeA-targeting antibodies against EL4 lymphoma cells is only partially mediated by FcγR engagement, suggesting a Fab-mediated protective effect by the antibody. These findings are in contrast to antibodies targeting protein antigens such as CD20 in the EL4 tumor model that confer protection in a fully FcγR-dependent mechanism (9). Targeting sLeA in EL4 cells likely mediates disruption of tumor-stromal cell interactions or signaling of the EL4 cells in the context of the in vivo setting that are required for tumor cell survival or proliferation. It is likely that the difference in the necessity of FcγR engagement stems from the inherent differences between the 2 tumor models, since other parameters (such as the mode of tumor inoculation and treatment regimen) were identical between the 2 sets of experiments.

Although it differs in the extent of the contribution of FcγR engagement to the antibody-mediated antitumor activity in these 2 models, it is clear from these data that full protection required FcγR engagement regardless of the tumor model. To determine which Fc receptors mediated the antitumor effect we compared the antitumor activity of the 5B1 clone Fab, expressed either as a murine IgG2a or IgG1. These 2 isotypes differ in their binding affinity for activating versus inhibitory murine FcγRs, which can be described using the A/I ratio. While the mIgG2a antibody preferentially engages the activating murine receptor mFcγRIV and is thus characterized by a high A/I ratio (A/I = 69), mIgG1 preferentially engages the inhibitory murine receptor mFcγRIIB and is characterized by a low A/I ratio (A/I = 0.1) (37). This concept remains similar for carbohydrate-targeting antibodies, as the 5B1-mIgG2a variant (high A/I ratio) outperformed the same antibody as a mIgG1 subclass variant (low A/I ratio), leading to a more pronounced tumor clearance (Supplemental Figure 3B), highlighting the importance of engaging activating FcγRs by tumor-antigen–targeting antibodies, in vivo.

Human IgG1 sLeA-targeting antibodies promote tumor clearance and their antitumor potency is enhanced by engaging activating human FcγRs. In order to recapitulate the interactions of antibodies designed for clinical use with a human Fc with human FcγRs, B16-FUT3 cells were inoculated into FcγR-humanized mice, a strain that lacks all murine FcγRs while carrying transgenes of all human FcγRs (38), resulting in the recapitulation of the cellular expression pattern of human FcγRs in a fully immunocompetent murine background. B16 tumor–bearing mice were treated with sLeA-targeting antibodies, clones 5B1 and 7E3, expressed in the hIgG1 subclass. Both 5B1 and 7E3 clones exhibited comparable therapeutic efficacy (Figure 4A), leading to a significant reduction in the number of metastatic foci in the lungs. As observed with the chimeric human-mouse antibodies (Figure 3A), engineering 5B1-hIgG1 with an Fc mutation (N297A) that severely hampers its ability to engage human FcγRs results in the loss of the therapeutic effect of sLeA-targeting antibodies (Supplemental Figure 3C).

Figure 4 Engagement of either hFcγRIIA or hFcγRIIIA is necessary and sufficient for tumor clearance, mediated by sLeA-targeting Abs with an hIgG1 Fc. Mice were inoculated i.v. with 5 × 105 B16-FUT3 tumor cells. One hundred micrograms of anti-sLeA Abs or isotype-matched control Abs was administered i.p. on days 1, 4, 7, and 11. Fourteen days after inoculation, mice were euthanized, lungs were excised and fixed, and metastatic foci were counted. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test). For all panels, the box extends from the 25th to 75th percentile, the line within the box represents the median value, and the whiskers correspond to the 5th to 95th percentile. (A) Fc-engineered anti-sLeA Ab variants demonstrate superior antitumor efficacy. FcγR-humanized mice were treated with clones 5B1 or 7E3, hIgG1 or hIgG1-GAALIE with G236A/A330L/I332E mutations. Data were pooled from n = 2–3 experiments, n ≥ 13/group, except for 7E3-hIgG1-GAALIE (n = 7). (B) 5B1-hIgG1 Abs with enhanced binding affinity for hFcγRIIA, or hFcγRIIIA, or both demonstrate a superior antitumor effect. FcγR-humanized mice were treated with Fc variants 5B1-hIgG1, 5B1-hIgG1-GA with a G236A mutation, 5B1-hIgG1-ALIE with A330L/I332E mutations, or 5B1-hIgG1-GAALIE with G236A/A330L/I332E mutations. Data were pooled from n = 2–4 experiments. n ≥ 12/group. (C) hFcγRIIA or hFcγRIIIA engagement is essential for efficient tumor clearance of sLeA+ tumors. Activating FcγR-null (aFcγR-null, γ chain–KO), FcγR-humanized, hFcγRIIA/IIB–transgenic, and hFcγRIIIA/IIIB–transgenic mice were treated with the Ab 5B1-hIgG1-GAALIE with G236A/A330L/I332E mutations. Data were pooled from n ≥ 2 experiments for aFcγR-null and FcγR-humanized mice, n ≥ 12/group. For hFcγRIIA/IIB–transgenic and hFcγRIIIA/IIIB–transgenic, n = 5–8/group.

In light of the above-described role of activating FcγRs in mediating antibody-induced tumor clearance we sought to increase the therapeutic potency of sLeA-targeting antibodies by increasing their affinity for activating FcγRs. To do this, we re-engineered hIgG1 sLeA-targeting antibodies by introducing 3 point mutations (G236A/A330L/I332E, herein termed “GAALIE”), substantially enhancing the affinity of sLeA-targeting antibodies for 2 activating human FcγRs, hFcγRIIA and hFcγRIIIA, while reducing the binding to the inhibitory receptor, hFcγRIIB, without interfering with their binding affinity for sLeA (Supplemental Figure 2B). The re-engineered 5B1 and 7E3 antibody variants demonstrated superior antitumor activity compared with the parental antibody with a WT hIgG1 Fc portion (Figure 4A). These results reinforce our previous findings that engagement of activating FcγRs is a crucial step in the process of efficient antibody-mediated tumor clearance.

Engagement of either hFcγRIIA or hFcγRIIIA is necessary and sufficient for antibody-mediated tumor clearance. We previously reported that engagement of hFcγRIIIA alone is both necessary and sufficient for antibody-mediated tumor clearance in several tumor models, while the engagement of the activating receptor hFcγRIIA was insufficient to mediate tumor clearance (9). Since our previous study focused on CD20-targeting antibodies (protein-targeting antibodies), we aimed to determine whether these findings also hold true for sLeA-targeting antibodies (carbohydrate-targeting antibodies). Thus, we compared the antitumor activity of 3 Fc variants with enhanced affinities for hFcγRIIA (GA), hFcγRIIIA (ALIE), or both (GAALIE) in FcγR-humanized tumor-bearing mice (Table 1). The affinity of the GA and ALIE hIgG1 Fc variants for different human FcγRs has been reported (9, 39, 40); the GAALIE Fc variant exhibits a higher affinity for hFcγRIIA and hFcγRIIIA, with reduced affinity for hFcγRIIB (Supplemental Figure 4 and Table 1), and an in vivo half-life comparable to that of hIgG1, while demonstrating a superior ADCC capability compared with the parental hIgG1 (Supplemental Figure 5).

Table 1 Binding affinity of hIgG1 Fc variants for human FcγRs

All 3 Fc variants exhibited a comparable antitumor potential, which was significantly higher than that of the WT parental human IgG1 antibody (Figure 4B). To confirm these findings, we compared the antitumor activity of the Fc variant 5B1-hIgG1-GAALIE (with enhanced affinity for both activating FcγRs) in several transgenic mouse strains expressing human FcγRs. Figure 4C indicates that the 5B1-hIgG1-GAALIE variant demonstrates a pronounced, yet comparable, antitumor activity not only in FcγR-humanized mice (which express all human FcγRs, including hFcγRIIA, hFcγRIIB, and hFcγRIIIA), but also in hFcγRIIA/IIB–only mice and hFcγRIIIA/IIIB–only mice. As expected, tumor clearance was not observed in activating FcγR–null mice. NK depletion did not substantially hamper the antitumor activity of this sLeA-targeting antibody (Supplemental Figure 6), suggesting that tumor cell depletion is primarily mediated by effector cells expressing hFcγRIIIA and hFcγRIIA, such as macrophages, consistent with what we have previously reported (9).

Overall, our results suggest that engagement of hFcγRIIA or hFcγRIIIA by sLeA-targeting antibodies is necessary for efficient tumor clearance; however, in this context of lung colonization, the receptors are redundant, and activation of either one suffices. These findings differ from those of gp75-targeting antibodies (clone TA99) for which enhancing the affinity for hFcγRIIIA (ALIE variant) improves ADCC activity, while enhancing the affinity for hFcγRIIA does not improve upon that of the parental hIgG1 variant (Supplemental Figure 7). Thus, re-engineering the Fc portion of sLeA-targeting antibodies, to enhance their affinity for activating human FcγRs, may dramatically increase the therapeutic potential of antibodies designed for clinical use.