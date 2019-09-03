Human VP8* mAbs neutralize rotavirus selectively in human intestinal epithelial cells

Neutralization of human RVs in human small bowel enteroid cultures. We previously reported that among 32 recombinant mAbs generated from Ig sequences isolated from individual human small intestinal B cells, 3 of 3 VP5*-directed and 3 of 4 VP7-directed mAbs effectively neutralized selected RVs in a conventional MA104 cell–based neutralization assay. On the other hand, only 4 of 24 anti-VP8* mAbs demonstrated neutralizing activity (17). In the current study, we reassessed our prior neutralization results using several additional cell substrates, but focusing on human small intestinal enteroid cultures and 2 human-origin colon cancer cell lines with small intestinal characteristics (19). We observed that in a human ileal enteroid monolayer culture, most of the previously non-neutralizing VP8* mAbs effectively inhibited human RV replication by more than 95% (Figure 1 and Table 1). On the other hand, VP5* (mAb2 and mAb41), VP8* (mAb30), and VP7 (mAb27), which were identified as neutralizing in MA104 (17), remained neutralizing in the enteroids versus human strain RVs WI61 (G9, P[8]) and Wa (G1, P[8]) (Figure 1 and Table 1). As expected from prior MA104-based neutralization data, negative control VP6-specific human mAbs did not neutralize RV in the enteroid assay (Figure 1 and Table 1). Interestingly, in preliminary studies we observed that RVs infected the basolateral side of the enteroid monolayer cultures more efficiently than the apical surface, an observation made previously by others in both intestinal cell lines and enteroids (ref. 20 and S. Blutt, S. Crawford, and M. Estes, Baylor College of Medicine, personal communication). Therefore, we carried out the bulk of our enteroid monolayer neutralization assays and all the results found in both Figure 1 and Table 1 using a basolateral infection route in the enteroid monolayer cultures. However, we did observe that our VP8* mAbs also neutralized RV efficiently when an apical route of infection was used, even though RV infectivity itself, from the apical side of the monolayers, was much less efficient (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128382DS1). Inhibition of RV infectivity by VP8* mAbs was also observed in 3D enteroid cultures where enteroids are embedded and grown in the basement membrane matrix, Matrigel (Figure 2, A and B).

Figure 1 Neutralization of human RV WI61 (G9, P[8]) by recombinant RV-specific human mAbs in human ileal enteroid monolayer cultures. WI61 RV was incubated with the indicated human recombinant mAbs (100 ng/mL) for 1 hour at 37°C, and then added to the basolateral side of the enteroid monolayer culture. Cells were fixed 16 hours after infection and then stained with FITC-labeled polyclonal rabbit anti-RV antibody (green), Texas red–phalloidin (red), and DAPI (blue). (A) No mAb, (B) mAb30 (anti-VP8*, neutralizing in MA104 cells), (C) mAb2 (anti-VP5*), (D) mAb27 (anti-VP7) [against Wa (G1, P[8])], (E) mAb11 (anti-VP8*, non-neutralizing in MA104 cells), and (F) mAb72 (anti-VP6, non-neutralizing in MA104 cells). Original magnification, ×10.

Figure 2 Comparison of neutralization activity of human RV VP8*–specific mAb11 against WI61 (G9, P[8]) RV in ileal enteroids and HT-29, MA104, CV-1, and HEK293 cells. Indicated cell types were infected with WI61 in the presence or absence of human VP8* mAb11 (100 ng/mL) for 16 hours. Cells were then fixed and stained with FITC-labeled polyclonal rabbit anti-RV antibody (green), Texas red–phalloidin (red), and DAPI (blue). Ileal enteroid 3D Matrigel culture with (A) or without (B) mAb. Ileal enteroid monolayer culture, basolateral infection with (C) or without (D) mAb. HT-29 cells with (E) or without (F) mAb. MA104 cells with (G) or without (H) mAb. CV-1 cells with (I) or without (J) mAb. HEK293 cells with (K) or without (L) mAb. Percentages of RV focus reduction by mAb11: ileal enteroid monolayer culture (97%), HT-29 cells (94%), MA104 cells (0%), CV-1 cells (11%), and HEK293 cells (0%). Original magnification, ×10.

Table 1 Neutralization of selected RV-specific human mAbs versus human rotavirus, [WI61 (G9, P[8]) or Wa (G1.P[8])], in human ileal enteroid monolayer cultures

Human VP8* mAbs neutralize RV in human intestinal epithelial cell lines but not in human or monkey kidney cell lines. We next tested the neutralizing capacity of VP8*-specific mAbs in several other commonly used cell lines including the HT-29 human colonic cell line, the HEK293 human kidney cell line, and the CV-1 monkey kidney cell line in addition to the MA104 monkey kidney cell line. As shown in Table 1 and Figure 2, VP8* mAb11, which neutralized human RV WI61 (G9, P[8]) efficiently in enteroids, also neutralized RV efficiently in HT-29, but not in MA104, CV-1, or HEK293 cells. The percentages of focus reduction of mAb11 in enteroid monolayer culture and HT-29 cells were 97% and 94%, respectively. The percentages of focus reduction of mAb11 in MA104, CV-1, and HEK293 were 0%, 11%, and 0%, respectively. Based on these initial findings, we retested all our previously characterized human RV–specific mAbs in MA104 and HT-29 cells by neutralization versus 3 strains of human RVs including WI61 (G9, P[8]), Wa (G1, P[8]), and DS1 (G2, P[4]). We found that neutralization titers were similar between MA104 and HT-29 cells for all the VP5*, VP8*, and VP7 mAbs that previously were shown to neutralize RVs in MA014 cells (Table 2 and ref. 17). However, the great majority of VP8*-specific mAbs, which had little or no neutralizing activity in MA104 cells, now neutralized one or two of the indicated human RV strains efficiently in HT-29 cells. Additionally, several VP8* mAbs, including mAb9 and mAb11, efficiently inhibited WI61 replication by at least 10-fold in HT-29 cells but not in MA104 cells, as measured by a quantitative RT-PCR–based assay (data not shown). Only 4 of 24 VP8* mAbs (mAb31, -35, -44, and -55; Table 2) had no detectable neutralizing activity in any of the cell lines examined (Table 2). Interestingly, the VP8* mAbs in our study tended to neutralize human WI61 RV more effectively than the Wa RV strain, even though both strains share the same VP4 P[8] type. This suggests that, as has been shown previously with RV VP7–neutralizing mAbs (21), the VP8* protein can demonstrate some level of P[8] subtype neutralization specificity when assayed with mAbs.

Table 2 Comparison of neutralization activity of RV-specific human mAbs against indicated human RV strains in HT-29, CaCo-2, and MA104 cells

Most (19 of 24) of the VP8* mAbs were monotypic, neutralizing only P[8] VP8* RVs. However, 5 VP8* mAbs (mAb6, -9, -23, -30, and -47) also neutralize P[4] RV strains. Only one of the 24 examined VP8* mAbs (mAb30), neutralized a P[6] RV strain (17). In summary, when tested in the HT-29 cell line (or in enteroid monolayer cultures) the percentage of neutralizing VP8* mAbs changed from 17% in the MA104 cell–based assay to 83% in the HT-29 cell–based assay. On the other hand, the percentages of neutralizing VP5* and VP7 mAbs remained unchanged in the 2 cell lines.

We next expanded our examination of cell lines that might potentially be useful for detecting human anti-VP8* neutralizing activity by examining another frequently used human-origin intestinal epithelial cell line, CaCo-2 cells (16). Neutralization titers were generally similar between CaCo-2 and MA104 cells for those VP7, VP5*, and the few VP8* mAbs that neutralized RV in MA104 cells. However, for most of the VP8* mAbs that neutralized only in HT-29 cells and enteroids but not in MA104 cells, both the number and efficiency of neutralization in CaCo-2 cells were significantly lower than in HT-29 cells, but higher than in MA104 cells (Table 2).

VP8*-specific mAbs protect suckling mice from RV-induced diarrhea. We previously demonstrated that RV-neutralizing VP5* and VP7 mAbs could protect suckling mice from either homotypic or heterotypic heterologous human RV–induced diarrhea following experimental challenge (17). Here we examined whether human VP8*-specific mAbs with neutralizing activity in enteroids and HT-29 cells, but not in MA104 cells, could also protect suckling mice from diarrhea following heterologous human RV challenge in a passive protection assay. Human RV WI61 was preincubated with anti-VP8* mAb11 or mAb14 (250 ng/mL) and then administered by oral gavage to 5-day-old 129sv suckling mice. Both VP8* mAbs significantly reduced RV-associated diarrhea despite the fact that these mAbs were non-neutralizing when assayed in MA104 cells (Figure 3).

Figure 3 Passive protection assay of human RV–specific VP8* mAb in suckling mice. Five-day-old suckling 129sv mice were orally inoculated with WI61 human RV with or without indicated mAbs (250 ng/mL). At indicated days after infection mice were observed for diarrhea. The figure represents the combination of 2 independent experiments. Number of mice per group: no Ab, 19; mAb11, 12; and mAb14, 14. *P < 0.001 compared with mAb groups by Fisher’s exact test.

VP8*-specific neutralizing activity can be detected in normal human adult sera using HT-29 but not MA104 cells. We next examined whether the HT-29 cell–based neutralization assay could be used to directly detect and quantify RV anti-VP8* neutralizing activity in human sera that might be undetected by the conventional MA104 assay. We first compared neutralization titers of 10 normal adult serum samples against Wa (a prototypic G1 human RV strain) in HT-29 and MA104 cells (Figure 4A). Neutralization titers in HT-29 cells were significantly higher than in MA104 cells in 8 of 10 subjects. The median neutralization titer in the HT-29 cell assay was 384 versus 96 in the MA104 cell assay (P = 0.04 by t test of means of log 2 -transformed titers). The mean fold increase of titers in the HT-29 cell assay was 4.4 (±2.6 [SD]) (Figure 4A). To test whether these increased titers resulted from the detection of anti-VP8* antibodies in the HT-29 cell–based assay, we preincubated the adult serum samples with the indicated soluble recombinant P[8], P[4], or P[6] VP8* (10 μg/mL). The increased neutralization titers in HT-29 versus MA104 cells were completely eliminated by incubation with recombinant P[8] or P[4] VP8* (Figure 4, B and C). Interestingly, despite the fact that none of our HT-29–specific VP8*-neutralizing mAbs actually neutralized P[6] RV strains, the antigenically distinct P[6] peptide efficiently adsorbed out anti-VP8* activity from 4 of the serum samples (Figure 4D). To confirm if the addition of soluble recombinant VP8* specifically blocked anti-VP8* antibody neutralization activity in the serum specimens, we incubated recombinant P[8] or P[6] VP8* with human mAbs against VP7 (mAb27), VP5* (mAb41), or VP8* (mAb9) prior to carrying out neutralization assays against Wa in MA104 or HT-29 cells (Supplemental Figure 2). We found that VP8* mAb’s (mAb9) neutralizing activity was only eliminated by incubation with recombinant P[8], but not recombinant P[6] VP8*. VP7 or VP5* mAb neutralizing activities were not affected by the addition of recombinant VP8* (Supplemental Figure 2). Taken together, these results strongly suggested that the HT-29 cell–based assay detects human VP8*-specific neutralizing antibody responses that are underestimated or not detected at all by the conventional MA104 cell neutralization assay.

Figure 4 Effect of soluble VP8* on RV neutralization titers of normal adult human sera in HT-29 and MA104 cells. Diluted normal adult serum samples (in duplicate) were preincubated with or without soluble recombinant VP8*s (10 μg/mL) for 1 hour at 37°C and incubated with Wa (G1, P[8]) for an additional hour. The mixtures were then added to MA104 or HT-29 cells for infection (1-hour adsorption at 37°C and 16-hour incubation). Focus-forming units (FFUs) of RV were measured by immunostaining using rabbit polyclonal anti-RV antibody 16 hours after infection. Focus reduction titer was defined as the maximum serum dilution that resulted in a 50% or more focus reduction. The data shown are representative of 2 independent experiments of similar results. (A) Without soluble VP8* preincubation. The neutralization titer difference between MA104 and HT-29 cells was statistically significant (P = 0.04 by Student’s t test of means of log 2 -transformed titers. (B) With P[8] VP8* preincubation. (C) With P[4] VP8* preincubation. (D) With P[6] VP8* preincubation.

Comparative MA104 cell and HT-29 cell neutralization titers in infant sera from R1 RV vaccine studies in India and the US. Most published vaccine studies have used MA104 cell–based neutralization assays to evaluate vaccine immunogenicity and to look for correlates of protection (11, 22, 23). Our findings strongly suggested that the MA104 cell–based assay significantly underestimates neutralization activity by failing to detect neutralizing anti-VP8* antibodies in adults. Therefore, we next examined if HT-29 cells can also be used to detect anti-VP8* antibody neutralizing activity in infant serum samples collected after R1 RV (Rotarix) vaccination. Neutralization titers in infant serum samples collected from Indian and US R1 RV vaccine studies were examined in MA104 and HT-29 cells (Figure 5). In the Indian serum samples (Figure 5A), the median MA104 neutralization titer against the Wa RV strain was 20, while it was 40 in the HT-29 cell–based assay (P = 0.01 by t test of means of log 2 -transformed titers). The average fold neutralization titer increase in HT-29 versus MA104 cells was 2.8 (±2.2). In the US infant samples (Figure 5B), the median MA104 neutralization titer versus Wa was 160, while it was 480 in the HT-29 cell–based assay (P = 0.01 by t test of means of log 2 -transformed titers). The average fold increase in neutralization titer in the HT-29 cell assay was 4.3 (±5.8).

Figure 5 Neutralization titers of post–RV1 vaccination serum samples from Indian or US infants measured in MA104 or HT-29 cells. Diluted infant serum samples (in duplicate) and Wa (G1P[8]) mixtures were added to MA104 or HT-29 cells and incubated at 37°C. At 16 hours after infection, RV FFUs were determined by immunostaining using a rabbit polyclonal anti-RV antibody. Focus reduction titers were defined as the maximum serum dilution that resulted in a 50% or greater focus reduction. (A) Infant serum samples from India RV1 vaccine study (45). (B) Infant serum samples from US RV vaccine study (46, 47). Infant serum samples from the US were tested 2 times with similar results and infant serum samples from India were tested only once due to small sample volumes. The neutralization titer differences between MA104 and HT-29 cells were statistically significant (P = 0.01 by t test of means of log 2 -transformed titers for both Indian and US samples).

Crystal structure of scFv9 in complex with P[4] VP8*. To better understand the structural basis of human VP8* mAb interaction with VP8* and to potentially gain insight into the mechanism by which these human VP8* mAbs inhibit RV replication, we generated a single-chain fragment variable (scFv) construct of P[8] and P[4] VP8*–reactive mAb9 by connecting the variable domains of the heavy (VH) and light chains (VL) with a flexible linker for structural studies (24). We determined the cocrystal structure of P[4] VP8* in complex with scFv9 to a resolution of 2.4 Å (Supplemental Table 1). Three VP8* and 3 scFv9 molecules were found in the crystallographic asymmetric unit, with each scFv9 binding to 1 VP8*. No density for the flexible linker was observed. P[4] VP8* displays a galectin-like fold and the VH and VL exhibit a typical Ig fold (Figure 6A). The hypervariable complementarity-determining regions (CDRs) of both the heavy and light chains recognize P[4] VP8*, with the heavy chain contributing the majority of the interactions. The epitope on the P[4] VP8* recognized by scFv9 is formed by residues from 4 regions: β-strands C and L; the C–D and K–L loops (residues 94–99 and 195–199); the G–H loop (residues 145–148); and the β-hairpin (residues 122–124) (Figure 6, A and B). The paratope of scFv9 consists of all CDRs: (a) Y33 and K34 of CDRL1; (b) V58 and G59 of CDRL2; (c) D98 and S101 of CDRL3; (d) S33 and T35 of CDRH1; (e) F54, S56, and S58 of CDRH2; and (f) residues 100–105 of CDRH3 (Figure 6, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 3). These CDRs of scFv9 bind to P[4] VP8* via an extensive network of hydrogen bonding, electrostatic, and hydrophobic interactions with a buried surface area of 371.9 Å2 and 545.6 Å2 contributed by VL and VH, respectively. Some of the P[4] VP8* residues in this extensive network of interactions include Q148 that forms both direct hydrogen bonds and hydrophobic interactions with K34 of CDRL1 and D98 of CDRL3 (Figure 6C) and residue N195 interacting with F54, S56, and S58 of CDRH2 (Figure 6D). In addition, 7 of the VP8* residues interact with Y101, Y102, and Y103 of CDRH3 either through direct hydrogen bonding or hydrophobic contacts (Figure 6E).

Figure 6 Crystal structure of scFv9 in complex with P[4] VP8*. (A) The overall structure of scFv9 in complex with P[4] VP8*. The scFv9 heavy chain (VH) and light chain (VL) are colored in blue and light blue, respectively. P[4] VP8* is shown in gold. The β-sheets and C-terminal α-helix of VP8* are labeled. (B) The footprint of scFv9 on P[4] VP8*. The surface of VP8 is shown with 60% transparency, and the antibody binding residues are shown as stick models. (C–E) Molecular interactions between P[4] VP8* and CDRs of scFv9. The proteins are colored as in A. The interacting residues of P[4] VP8* and scFv9 are represented with stick models and are labeled. The hydrogen bonds and electrostatic interactions are shown using dashed black lines.

Structural basis of the genotypic specificity of human mAb9. To investigate the molecular basis of the genotypic specificity of mAb9, we carried out structure-based sequence alignment with VP8*s of several genotypes using the program Chimera (Figure 7A). Sequence analyses show that the scFv9 binding residues are conserved in the prevalent P[4] and P[8] human RV genotypes, consistent with its genotype-specific binding and neutralizing activities (17). These residues are not conserved in other human RVs, such as P[6], P[11], and P[14], or animal RVs, including P[3] and P[7]. Because P[6] human RVs are phylogenetically closely related to P[4] and P[8] human RVs, we sought to understand why scFv9 does not recognize P[6] VP8*. Structural superimposition of P[6] VP8* with the P[4] VP8*/scFv9 complex reveals that there are several critical sequence changes in P[6] VP8* that lead to the loss of antibody binding (Figure 7, B and C). The residue Q148 in P[4] VP8*, which interacts with CDRL1, is changed to S148 in P[6] (Figure 7B), and residue N98, which interacts with 3 of the CDRs via hydrogen bonding and hydrophobic interactions, is mutated to K98 in P[6] VP8* (Figure 7C). Furthermore, P[6] VP8* contains several mutations in the amino acid sequence 195–199 that also contribute to the loss of binding to scFv9.

Figure 7 Structural basis of the genotypic specificity of human mAb9. (A) Structure-based sequence alignment of VP8*s. The scFv9 and the known glycan binding sites in VP8*s are denoted in different colors: the scFv9 binding residues are shown in blue, the H-type 1 HBGA binding site in gray, the precursor HBGA binding residues in red, and the A-type HBGA-interacting residues in P[14] and the sialic acid binding residues in P[3] and P[7] in green. The PDB ID is given for each structure. (B and C) Superposition of scFv9/P[4] VP8* structure with that of P[6] RV3 VP8* (PDB ID: 5VX8) showing how the sequence changes in P[6] VP8* abrogates its binding to scFv9. The P[4] and P[6] VP8*s are colored in green and yellow, respectively; the VL and VH of scFv9 are shown in light and dark blue, respectively.

ScFv9 does not bind to the glycan receptor binding site on VP8*. Recent biochemical, epidemiological, and structural studies have shown that P[4] VP8* binds to H-type 1 human histo-blood group antigen (HBGA) that may act as a cell attachment factor during RV entry (25). To investigate whether mAb9 neutralizes RV infections by blocking the HBGA binding site, we superimposed the P[4] VP8*/scFv9 structure onto the structure of the P[4] VP8*/H-type 1 HBGA complex (Figure 8A). The structural comparison shows that scFv9 binds to a site distant from the HBGA binding site, indicating that the mechanism by which mAb9 neutralizes the virus is not by blocking the glycan binding. Further structure-based sequence comparisons with VP8*s of other genotypes reveal that scFv9 epitope is also distinct from other known glycan binding sites on VP8*, such as the precursor HBGA binding site on P[11] VP8* and the sialic acid binding site on P[3] and P[7] VP8*s (Figure 8A). We modeled the binding of mAb9 in the context of an RV TLP (Figure 8B). Consistent with X-ray crystallography studies, mAb9 did not block the binding of P[8] VP8* to H-type I HBGA (data not shown).