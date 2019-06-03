Commentary 10.1172/JCI128371

Human T cell repertoire: what happens in thymus does not stay in thymus

Antonio La Cava

Department of Medicine, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Antonio La Cava, 1000 Veteran Avenue 32-59, Department of Medicine, UCLA, Los Angeles, California 90095, USA. Phone: 310.267.4975; Email: alacava@mednet.ucla.edu.

Find articles by La Cava, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published May 13, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 6 on June 3, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(6):2195–2197. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128371.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published May 13, 2019 - Version history

The T cell receptor (TCR) repertoire is diverse, thus allowing recognition of a wide range of pathogens by T cells. In humans, the study of the formation of TCR repertoires is problematic because of the difficulty in performing investigations in vivo. In this issue of the JCI, Khosravi-Maharlooei and colleagues describe a new humanized mouse model that allows direct investigations on this topic. Using high-throughput and single-cell TCR–complementarity-determining region 3 β (TCR-CDR3β) sequencing, the authors were able to demonstrate that human thymic selection is a major driver of TCR sequence sharing, also implicating a preferential selection of shared cross-reactive CDR3βs during repertoire formation.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
2196 Page 2195 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement