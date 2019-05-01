Commentary 10.1172/JCI128370

Are we there yet? The never-ending quest for an Epstein-Barr virus vaccine

Sandhya Sharma and Rayne H. Rouce

Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston Methodist Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston, Texas, USA. Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Centers, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA.

Address correspondence to: Rayne H. Rouce, 1102 Bates Street, Suite 1770, Houston, Texas 77030, USA. Phone: 832.824.4723; Email: rhrouce@txch.org.

Find articles by Sharma, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar | Orcid 24x24

Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston Methodist Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston, Texas, USA. Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Centers, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA.

Address correspondence to: Rayne H. Rouce, 1102 Bates Street, Suite 1770, Houston, Texas 77030, USA. Phone: 832.824.4723; Email: rhrouce@txch.org.

Find articles by Rouce, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published April 15, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 5 on May 1, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(5):1836–1838. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128370.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published April 15, 2019 - Version history

The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) is estimated to infect a large part of the population and is associated with a variety of human tumors; therefore, EBV is an important target for vaccine development. In this issue of the JCI, Rühl et al. developed a promising heterologous prime-boost vaccination strategy for EBV-associated malignancies and symptomatic primary infection. The authors show that two prime-boost regimens, using either dendritic cells or an adenovirus approach targeting nuclear antigen EBNA1 followed by a modified vaccinia virus Ankara (MVA) booster, induced significant T cell–mediated, EBV-specific immune control and Ab production. These findings suggest that administration of heterologous prime-boost vaccinations targeting EBNA1 may result in potent CD4+ and CD8+ T cell–mediated EBV immune control and may be a promising clinical approach.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
1837 Page 1836 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement