Molecular profiling stratifies diverse phenotypes of treatment-refractory metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

Treatment-refractory mCRPC exhibits diverse phenotypes. To assess the diversity of phenotypes present following resistance to therapeutics used to treat metastatic PC, we evaluated 98 tumors obtained at rapid autopsy from 55 men between 2003 and 2017. Patient demographics and clinical data are summarized in Supplemental Table 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128212DS1 All patients received ADT. The median duration of treatment was 4.2 years (range, 0.3–15.1 years). Patients also received a variety of other drugs including docetaxel (n = 44; 80%), abiraterone (n = 8; 15%), enzalutamide (n = 4; 7%) or both abiraterone and enzalutamide (n = 17; 31%). Bone, lymph nodes, and liver were the most frequent sites of metastasis.

To provide an initial evaluation of phenotypic diversity, we used histological assessments and immunohistochemical (IHC) analysis of proteins associated with AR-active adenocarcinomas (AR and PSA) and NE differentiation (chromogranin A, CHGA; synaptophysin, SYP). We observed 5 distinct mCRPC phenotypes: adenocarcinomas with near-uniform expression of AR and PSA, and lack of CHGA and SYP expression, classified as ARPC; adenocarcinomas with weak or heterogeneous expression of AR and PSA, and negative for CHGA and SYP, classified as AR-low PC (ARLPC); tumors composed of cells that coexpress AR, PSA, CHGA, and SYP, classified as amphicrine PC (AMPC); tumors with small cell or neuroendocrine histology with CHGA and SYP expression and lack of AR and PSA expression, classified as small cell or neuroendocrine PC (SCNPC); and tumors lacking detectable expression of AR, PSA, CHGA, and SYP, classified as double-negative PC (DNPC; Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Molecular profiling of mCRPC reveals a heterogeneous disease. (A) IHC of 5 mCRPC sites from patients using antibodies to AR, PSA, CHGA, and SYP. Scale bars: 20 μM. (B) RNA-Seq heatmap of mCRPC specimens acquired through rapid autopsy from 2003–2017 (n = 98). REST-repressed NE genes are listed in the NEURO I panel (top), NE transcription factors are listed in the NEURO II panel (middle), and AR-associated genes are listed in the AR panel (bottom). Results are expressed as log 2 fragments per kilobase of transcript per million mapped reads (FPKM) and colored according to scale. (C) Venn diagram showing the number of unique and shared upregulated genes between phenotypes relative to ARPC (up >3-fold; P < 0.05). ARPC (AR-high prostate cancer; AR+/NE–), ARLPC (AR-low prostate cancer; ARlow/NE–), AMPC (amphicrine prostate cancer; AR+/NE+), DNPC (double-negative prostate cancer; AR–/NE–), and SCNPC (small cell or neuroendocrine prostate cancer; AR–/NE+).

Transcriptome profiles associate with mCRPC phenotypes. Morphologic and IHC analyses are the gold standard for pathologic diagnosis. However, the assessment of transcriptional programs has found utility in subclassifying breast tissue and cancers that exhibit similar histological characteristics (10, 11). We sought to develop a clearer understanding of the mCRPC disease continuum through transcriptome profiling by whole-genome RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) of 98 mCRPC tumors. Patient metastases were first analyzed and segregated according to expression levels of a gene signature reflecting AR activity (AR panel; Figure 1B). The AR-regulated genes selected for the AR signature are well characterized in the literature and include KLK3, NKX3-1, SLC45A3, and TARP (12–14). Tumors were also analyzed and segregated depending on expression levels of NE-associated genes. We previously demonstrated that NE-associated genes can be separated into REST-repressed genes such as SYP, CHGA, SNAP25, and SRRM4 (NEURO I panel; ref. 15), and transcription factors that regulate NE differentiation, such as SOX2, POU3F2/BRN2, NKX2-1, and LMO3 (NEURO II panel; refs. 15–17). Applying the AR, NEURO I, and NEURO II gene expression sets to the mCRPC tumors clearly defined the 5 mCRPC subtypes (Figure 1B). ARPC tumors expressed AR-regulated genes but also showed heterogeneity with low expression of some NE genes. ARLPCs had attenuated AR expression with concomitant low expression of some AR-regulated genes. AMPCs expressed AR-associated genes and REST-repressed neuronal factors (NEURO I), but lacked expression of the NE-associated transcription factors (NEURO II). DNPC tumors were generally devoid of AR, NEURO I, and NEURO II panel genes. SCNPC tumors lacked AR expression and signaling but expressed both the NEURO I and NEURO II genes. Analysis of 62 corresponding tumor sites through IHC revealed that phenotypic determinations based on AR, PSA, CHGA, and SYP staining mirrored the phenotypic determinations made through RNA-Seq analysis (Supplemental Figure 1). Moreover, our rapid autopsy cohort included 34 patients, each with 2–3 metastatic sites characterized through RNA-Seq. This provided an opportunity to query the intertumoral phenotypic heterogeneity within patients. Of the 34 patients with 2–3 analyzed metastases, 5 patients (14.7%) displayed phenotypic differences between sites. However, this may underestimate the extent of heterogeneity, as 2–3 metastases generally represent a fraction of the total tumor burden. In addition, there can be intratumoral phenotypic heterogeneity that is not readily assessed through bulk RNA sequencing (Supplemental Figure 2).

To validate the results of the patient specimen analysis using an orthogonal system, we conducted RNA-Seq and IHC analyses on 18 CRPC LuCaP patient-derived xenograft (PDX) lines. The 5 distinct phenotypes were identified by IHC and accurately segregated according to the AR, NEURO I, and NEURO II gene expression profiles (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B).

To discover novel gene expression profiles for each of the mCRPC phenotypes, we cross-compared the patient metastases RNA-Seq data from the defined phenotypic cohorts (i.e., ARLPC, AMPC, DNPC, and SCNPC) relative to ARPC. This analysis generated a comprehensive list of unique and shared upregulated differentially expressed genes (vs. ARPC, up >3-fold and P < 0.05; Figure 1C and Supplemental Table 3). In addition, this analysis demonstrated that DNPC and SCNPC are markedly different from the other mCRPC phenotypes (806 and 1669 unique upregulated genes respectively; Figure 1C). Notably, the AR-null phenotypes (DNPC and SCNPC) share an additional 590 upregulated genes relative to the AR-expressing phenotypes (Figure 1C). Furthermore, ARLPC, and AMPC share gene expression profiles similar to ARPC (Figure 1C).

Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA) determined that the 806 upregulated genes unique to DNPC were enriched in Gene Ontology biological process terms for response to external biotic stimulus (P = 4.5 × 10–18), immune system process (P = 3.5 × 10–15), and cornification (P = 5.5 × 10–9). As expected, the 1669 upregulated genes unique to SCNPC were enriched for core neuronal activities such as nervous system process (P = 7.5 × 10–12) and regulation of nervous system process (P = 4.7 × 10–10). Interestingly, the top processes for the 829 upregulated genes in common between SCNPC and DNPC included locomotory behavior (P = 5.0 × 10–07) and cell adhesion (P = 2.1 × 10–07), suggesting changes in metastatic potential common to AR-null phenotypes. The 229 upregulated genes unique to the ARLPC phenotype were enriched for processes in response to external biotic stimulus (P = 3.3 × 10–07) and regulation of inflammatory response (P = 8.4 × 10–06), while the 193 upregulated genes in common between ARLPC, DNPC, and SCNPC phenotypes were significantly enriched in acute inflammatory response (P = 4.0 × 10–11) and defense response (P = 1.3 × 10–06). Finally, GSEA determined that the 111 upregulated genes unique to AMPC were not involved in any significant processes. However, the 250 common upregulated genes between AMPC and SCNPC were involved in ancillary neuronal processes such as neurotransmitter transport (P = 4.4 × 10–10) and synaptic vesicle localization (P = 6.5 × 10–09). Importantly, analysis of the 250 significantly upregulated genes shared between SCNPC and AMPC using the MSigDB C3-Transcription Factor Target database showed that REST was the top transcription factor pathway altered in the gene set (P = 4.2 × 10–35; Supplemental Table 4). Taken together, these data support the use of AR, NEURO I, and NEURO II genes to segregate mCRPC phenotypes and identify biologically relevant pathways that emphasize the heterogeneity of mCRPC.

mCRPC phenotypes represent a disease continuum. The relationships between different mCRPC phenotypes have not been clearly established though prior studies suggest that SCNPC is often derived from an AR-positive precursor, or share a common progenitor (18, 19). Thus, we investigated these relationships by studying the phenotypic progression of an individual with mCRPC and a complicated treatment history. At diagnosis in 2012, patient 13-084 had a PSA of 159 ng/mL and a prostate biopsy revealed an adenocarcinoma with a Gleason score of 4 + 5 = 9 and IHC demonstrating focal NE differentiation. He was treated with leuprolide and bicalutamide but ensuing CT and bone scans revealed numerous metastases in liver, lung, and bone. Platinum-based chemotherapy was initiated due to the possible presence of SCNPC with cycles of carboplatin/irinotecan (5 cycles) or cisplatin/irinotecan (3 cycles) leading to a PSA decline and stable disease for approximately 8 months. He subsequently received 2 cycles of capecitabine and gemcitabine with eventual PSA progression prior to death (Supplemental Figure 4). At autopsy in 2013, we recovered several metastatic tumors that exhibited different phenotypes, including ARPC, ARLPC, and DNPC sites in bone and SCNPC sites in the liver as determined by IHC (Figure 2A). We developed 2 PDX lines representing SCNPC (LuCaP 173.1) and DNPC (LuCaP 173.2) from acquired patient metastases (5). Previous reports have described the transdifferentiation of an AR-expressing adenocarcinoma PC PDX line to SCNPC (20). We therefore questioned whether the DNPC phenotype is a transition stage. We sought to test the hypothesis that sustained tumor growth through serial passaging of the DNPC LuCaP 173.2 PDX line would lead to SCNPC conversion. Indeed, serial passaging in intact mice of LuCaP 173.2 and staining for SYP expression through IHC showed that first passage PDX tumors were negative for SYP expression, whereas SYP-positive cells were detected by passage 4 and were maintained as a minor cell population through passage 9 (Figure 2B). RNA-Seq of LuCaP 173.2 from passages 2, 9, and 12 indicated that the NEURO I and NEURO II panels of genes were expressed at substantially higher levels in the later passages (Figure 2C). Furthermore, the NEURO scores of LuCaP 173.2 from passages 9 and 12 were similar to SCNPC LuCaP 173.1. These data suggest that mCRPC is a disease continuum, and that although the DNPC phenotype is generally stable, a small proportion of DNPC tumor cells possess an intrinsic plasticity that permits conversion to SCNPC.

Figure 2 Disease progression is a continuum in mCRPC specimens. (A) IHC of different mCRPC sites from patient 13-084. Site PP7 (bone; ARPC), II2 (bone; ARLPC), PP7 (bone; DNPC), and H1 (liver, SCNPC). Primary antibodies were directed toward pan-cytokeratin, AR, PSA, CHGA, and SYP. Insets for AR and PSA staining are images of the same section using the ×400 objective lens. Original magnification 40×. (B) IHC of LuCaP 173.2 tumor sections from passages 2, 4, 7, 8, and 11 using a SYP antibody. Black arrows point to clusters of cells with SYP positivity. Magnification 100×. (C) RNA-Seq heatmap and NEURO score of LuCaP 173.1 and serial passages from LuCaP 173.2. Results are expressed as log 2 FPKM or as enrichment scores and are colored according to scale.

The amphicrine phenotype and relationship with REST expression. Historically, SCNPC was considered to lack AR activity but recent studies have identified atypical tumors with NE features that express AR and exhibit AR-mediated signaling (6). In addition, classification of the AMPC phenotype based on bulk RNA-Seq or IHC using single markers may be due to tumors comprised of multiple cell types (AR+/NE– and AR–/NE+) or may be due to tumors comprised of individual cells expressing both AR and NE differentiation markers simultaneously. Thus, to establish the existence of AMPC cells in our clinical specimens (i.e., cells with both AR transcriptional output and neuroendocrine features; AR+/NE+), we stained LuCaP PDX tumors and patient metastases with immunofluorescent (IF) antibodies to PSA and SYP. AMPC LuCaP 77CR tumors contained numerous cells coexpressing PSA and SYP (Figure 3A). Though PSA and SYP coexpression normally occurred throughout LuCaP 77CR tumors, we also identified a subset of tumors with focal SYP expression (unpublished observations). Furthermore, we used IF to characterize 6 AMPC metastases from 4 patients. The patient tissues used for IF analysis were adjacent to the specimens used for RNA-Seq. Importantly, IF demonstrated clear PSA and SYP coexpression in patient tumor cells. However, patient 13-042 site M3 and patient 17-033 site J1 showed regions that were mixed of distinct populations of ARPC and SCNPC tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 3 REST splicing occurs in AMPC and SCNPC phenotypes. (A) Immunofluorescence of an AMPC LuCaP 77CR tumor using PSA (green) and SYP (red) antibodies. Sections were counterstained with DAPI (blue) and top panels represent LuCaP 77CR PDX sections stained with secondary antibody only. Scale bars: 20 μM. (B) Immunoblot of LuCaP PDX specimens probing for REST, AR, and SYP. ACTB was used as a loading control. Short, 10-second film exposure; long, 5-minute film exposure. (C) PCR of LuCaP PDX specimens using primers specific to REST shows the REST4 insertion sequence appearing in AMPC (LuCaP 77CR) and SCNPC (LuCaP 93, 145.2, and 173.1) but not in DNPC (LuCaP 173.2) or ARPC (LuCaP 86.2 and 73). (D) RNA-Seq heatmap of VCaP cells displaying NE-associated genes (NEURO I and NEURO II) and AR-associated genes. Results are expressed as log 2 FPKM and colored according to scale. (E) Immunoblot of C4-2B, VCaP, and LuCaP 93 whole-cell extracts using antibodies against AR, REST, SYP, and ACTB. ACTB was used as a loading control. (F) PCR of C4-2B, VCaP, and NCIH660 cells using primers specific to REST. The upper band represents the REST4 splice variant.

Previously, we interrogated SCNPC patient tumors and PDX lines and determined that SCNPC is associated with loss of REST repressor activity (15). However, the role of REST in other mCRPC phenotypes has not been evaluated. Using representative PDX lines from ARPC (LuCaP 35CR and 96CR), AMPC (LuCaP 77CR), ARLPC (LuCaP 176), DNPC (LuCaP 173.2), and SCNPC (LuCaP 173.1 and 93), we found that full-length REST protein was decreased in both AMPC and SCNPC tumors (Figure 3B). Interestingly, we observed REST species with our REST C-terminus antibody at both approximately 120 KDa and approximately 200 KDa in PDX lysates from ARPC, ARLPC, and DNPC. Full-length REST protein is predicted to be 116 KDa but can be O-glycosylated and readily detected at approximately 200 KDa (21, 22). Additionally, the REST transcript has multiple splice variants that produce truncated proteins (23). Nevertheless, both REST proteins with intact C-terminus repressor domains were diminished in AMPC and SCNPC PDX models. Moreover, AMPC LuCaP 77CR showed robust expression of both AR and SYP protein, whereas ARLPC LuCaP 176 had low AR protein expression (Figure 3B).

Next, we examined alternative splicing of the REST transcript. The RNA splicing factor SRRM4 splices the REST transcript to REST4, resulting in the loss of the C-terminus repressor domain and diminished REST transcriptional repression (15, 24, 25). To examine SRRM4-mediated splicing of REST in mCRPC phenotypes, we conducted PCR using REST primers spanning the SRRM4 splice site and determined that REST4 splicing events occurred exclusively in AMPC and SCNPC LuCaP PDX models (Figure 3C). However, instead of a previously reported 62 bp insertion into the REST transcript (25), band sequencing identified a 50 bp insertion, suggesting a mechanism of REST4 splicing in AMPC and SCNPC phenotypes similar to small cell lung cancer (26). Taken together, these data indicate that the AMPC phenotype arises from the loss of REST transcriptional repression.

To further support the existence of the AMPC phenotype, we interrogated the VCaP PC cell line, which exhibits an amphicrine-like transcript profile. RNA-Seq confirmed that VCaP cells express AR-associated genes and the REST-repressed NEURO I genes but do not express the NEURO II transcription factors that drive the SCNPC phenotype (Figure 3D). Immunoblot analysis determined that VCaP cells express considerable AR and SYP protein and have diminished full-length REST protein expression compared with C4-2B cells (Figure 3E). Immunofluorescence validated that both PSA and SYP are coexpressed in the same VCaP cell (Supplemental Figure 6) and PCR analysis of REST determined that REST transcripts are alternatively spliced to REST4, similar to neuroendocrine NCIH660 cells (Figure 3F). Notably, the growth of VCaP cells is inhibited by ADT or exposure to the AR antagonist enzalutamide (27). In addition, 22Rv1 cells also exhibit features of AMPC as they have attenuated REST expression and appreciable SYP and AR protein expression (28). Taken together, these results confirm the existence of AMPC cells in patient specimens and in CRPC models in vitro and in vivo, and suggest that the AMPC phenotype is still driven by AR activity and is responsive, at least transiently, to AR pathway repression.

REST knockdown in CRPC cells promotes an amphicrine phenotype. To examine the impact of the loss of REST activity in AR-expressing and AR-null cell lines, we conducted knockdown studies using siRNAs directed to REST (siREST) or a negative control (siNCT) in C4-2B, PC-3, and PacMet AR-null cells. PacMetUT1 cells were modified using CRISPR-Cas9–mediated editing to knockout AR expression and were characterized previously (5, 29). REST knockdown led to increases in the NE-associated protein SYP (Figure 4A). Interestingly, REST depletion in AR-expressing C4-2B cells did not alter AR protein expression or the magnitude of AR transcriptional output (Figure 4, A and B). However, this does not rule out the possibility that complete loss of REST could alter the AR transcriptional output. Transcript profiling by RNA-Seq and subsequent GSEA showed that REST ablation in C4-2B, PC-3, and PacMet AR-null cells led to significant upregulation of known REST-repressed genes (up >3-fold; P < 0.05). Furthermore, the REST pathway was the top altered pathway from the MSigDB C3-Transcription Factor Target database in all siREST transfected cell lines. Surprisingly, the number of genes significantly upregulated with REST knockdown was relatively low across all cell models and only 24 genes were in common between C4-2B, PC-3, and PacMet AR-null cells (Figure 4, C and D; Supplemental Table 5). The REST-repressed genes with increased expression following REST depletion included SYP, SNAP25, CHRNB2 (NEURO I Panel) as well as VGF, SCG3, and CHGB (Figure 4C). However, REST knockdown did not significantly alter the expression of transcription factors and drivers of SCNPC such as NKX2-1, POU3F2, and SOX2 (NEURO II panel) in either AR-expressing or AR-null CRPC cell lines (Supplemental Figure 7). Taken together, we determined that REST loss induces the expression of a limited set of NE-associated genes (NEURO I) and drives PC conversion to the AMPC phenotype with continued evidence of AR activity.

Figure 4 REST knockdown in AR-expressing and AR-null CRPC cell lines. (A) Immunoblot of REST, AR, SYP, and ACTB using C4-2B, PC-3, and PacMet AR-null cells transfected with either REST siRNA (siREST) or negative control siRNA (siNCT). (B) AR activity scores assessed in C4-2B cells transfected with siNCT (n = 2) or siREST (n = 2) by RNA-Seq. (C) RNA-Seq heatmap of the 24 common upregulated genes (up >3-fold; P < 0.05) between C4-2B, PC-3, and PacMet AR-null cells transfected with siREST or siNCT. Log 2 mean-centered ratios of genes are depicted and colored according to scale. (D) Venn diagram describing the interrelationships of all upregulated genes (vs. siNCT; up >3-fold; P < 0.05) identified through RNA-Seq in siREST transfected cell lines.

A subtype of mCRPC exhibits features of squamous cell carcinoma. While histologically characterizing the DNPC LuCaP 173.2 PDX model, we observed squamous pearls, which were evidence of focal squamous differentiation (Figure 5A). To determine if the squamous pearls occurred spontaneously during LuCaP 173.2 development or were native to the original malignancy, we evaluated tumors from patient 13-084 and identified squamous pearl structures in adjacent tumor sections of the rib bone metastasis that served as the origin of LuCaP 173.2 (Figure 5A). Squamous pearl cells from LuCaP 173.2 PDX tumors were then isolated using laser capture microdissection and subjected to RNA-Seq and GSEA. Transcriptome analysis determined that 880 genes were upregulated and 29 genes were downregulated in LuCaP 173.2 squamous pearl cells compared with surrounding DNPC tumor cells (FDR < 0.001; Supplemental Table 6). GSEA determined that many of the upregulated genes were enriched in other squamous cancer gene sets, such as RICKMAN_HEAD_AND_NECK (P < 0.0001; ref. 30). Importantly, KRT5, KRT6A, KRT6B, and DSG3 were recently highlighted through ROC curves as biomarkers to differentiate lung adenocarcinoma from lung squamous cell cancer (31). Indeed, our analysis showed that KRT5, KRT6A, KRT6B, and DSG3 were highly expressed in LuCaP 173.2 squamous pearl cells compared with surrounding DNPC tissue (Figure 5B). IHC using a primary antibody specific to KRT6 in LuCaP 173.2 and 13-084 tumor specimens revealed strong KRT6 staining only in tumor cells with squamous pearl morphology (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 DNPC can convert to a squamous phenotype. (A) H&E staining of mCRPC tissues from LuCaP 173.2 and patient 13-084. Black arrows point to squamous pearl structures. (B) Expression of squamous cell lung cancer associated genes from RNA-Seq of LuCaP 173.2 DNPC cells and squamous pearl (SP) cells isolated by laser capture microdissection. Results are expressed as log 2 FPKM and colored according to scale. (C) IHC of specimens from LuCaP 173.2 and patient 13-084 using KRT6 antibody or IgG as a negative control. (D) H&E staining (left panels) and KRT6 IHC (right panels) of DNPC tumor sections from patients 11-028 and 13-099. Scale bars: 20 μM.

Examination of 4 other patients with DNPC metastases identified squamous pearls with positive KRT6 staining in 2 patients: 11-028 and 13-099 (Figure 5D). Interestingly, patient 11-028 had an adenocarcinoma phenotype in the initial prostate biopsy and was subsequently treated with diethylstilbesterol (DES) for 13 months prior to cystoprostatectomy. At the time of cystoprostatectomy, histology and IHC revealed adenocarcinoma with focal basaloid and squamous differentiation in several sections of the prostate as well as a left axillary lymph node that was consistent with squamous carcinoma. The other 2 patients with KRT6-positive metastases, patients 13-084 and 13-099, had primary prostate cancers with no evidence of squamous differentiation, and subsequent hormone therapy led to the appearance of squamous mCRPC. Although DES and hormone therapies have been linked to the development of squamous cancer in the prostate with subsequent squamous metastases (32–36), this report provides evidence for hormone therapy–mediated conversion of ARPC to squamous DNPC at metastatic sites.

We compared the top significantly (FDR < 0.001) upregulated genes from the LuCaP 173.2 squamous pearl data set with the literature to identify genes with known roles in squamous cell differentiation or other squamous cancers. In addition to KRT5, KRT6A, KRT6B, and DSG3, we also found IVL, SBSN, FGFBP1, SCEL, S100A7, MUC4, KRT14, and ANXA8 to be significantly overexpressed in other squamous cell types (37–44). Importantly, RNA-Seq heatmaps show that these genes are strikingly elevated in subsets of both ARLPC and DNPC patient specimens (Figure 6), suggesting that ARLPC and DNPC phenotypes could be transition states to squamous mCRPC. These results indicate that squamous cell conversion is not a rare occurrence in end-stage disease and should be considered an emerging phenotype following resistance to AR-directed therapy.

Figure 6 Expression of squamous markers is associated with DNPC and ARLPC. RNA-Seq heatmap of patient specimens (n = 98) highlighting AR-regulated genes and genes associated with squamous pearl cells (SQUAM). Results are expressed as log 2 FPKM and colored according to scale.

Transcript signatures define the molecular phenotypes of mCRPC. The variability in expression of any single marker, both at the biological level and technical level makes tumor classification by immunohistochemistry challenging. Transcript panels for tumor classification have been explored as predictive and prognostic biomarkers for treatment decision-making (45, 46). We leveraged the data generated from the patient metastases and LuCaP PDX models to develop a 26-gene transcriptomic signature for defining treatment-refractory mCRPC phenotypes. Using the aforementioned AR, NEURO I, and NEURO II gene panels, as well as a squamous panel (SQUAM) that includes KRT5, KRT6A, KRT6B, and FGFBP1, we conducted multidimensional scaling (MDS) and cluster analysis of the patient metastases and LuCaP PDX models (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 3B). The MDS demonstrated clear distinction between the 5 mCRPC phenotypes (ARPC, ARLPC, AMPC, DNPC, and SCNPC) in both patient specimens and LuCaP PDX models (Figure 7, B and C).

Figure 7 Cluster analysis using AR, NE, and squamous gene expression profiles segregates mCRPC specimens and LuCaP PDX models into the different phenotypes. (A) RNA sequencing of mCRPC specimens acquired between 2003–2017 (n = 98; modified from Figure 1B). NE genes listed in the NEURO I and NEURO II panels, AR and AR-regulated genes are listed in the AR panel, and squamous associated genes are shown in SQUAM panel. Results are expressed as log 2 FPKM and colored according to scale. Multidimensional scaling and cluster analysis of (B) mCRPC specimens (n = 98) and (C) LuCaP PDX models using the 26-gene set depicted in A. The LuCaP analysis was conducted on 18 distinct PDX lines (n = 2 for each line). ARPC (AR+/NE–; green), ARLPC (ARlow/NE–; purple), DNPC (AR–/NE–; blue), AMPC/mixed (AR+/NE+; red), SCNPC (AR–/NE+; yellow).

We further evaluated our 26-gene signature using PolyA RNA-Seq landscapes from 270 CRPC metastases in the Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) data set (47). Although the SU2C data set contains RNA-Seq from mCRPC tumors earlier in disease progression and from tumors that are responding to treatment, the transcriptional signature segregated the tumors into the 5 mCRPC phenotypes (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Interestingly, we detected expression of the squamous-associated genes in 2 DNPC tumors and 2 ARLPC tumors but also observed marked squamous marker expression in 4 ARPC tumors and 1 SCNPC tumor. Thus, removing the squamous genes from the analysis showed a more effective clustering of the tumors into their respective phenotypes (Supplemental Figure 8C). We do not know if the ARPC and SCNPC specimens with squamous aspects represent tumors containing 2 different phenotypes or single phenotypes.