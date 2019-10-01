Supraphysiological androgens suppress prostate cancer growth through androgen receptor–mediated DNA damage

Supraphysiological concentrations of androgens induce DNA damage in PCs expressing the androgen receptor. To determine the relationships between the AR, androgens, and the induction of DNA damage, specifically DSBs, we evaluated the effects of SPA on PC cell lines with or without native AR activity (LNCaP and PC3, respectively) or cells engineered to express high levels of AR, LNCaPAR, and PC3AR (Figure 1A). We treated these cells with a range of androgen concentrations and measured DNA damage, senescence, and apoptotic responses. Normal eugonadal serum concentrations of T and the high-affinity T metabolite 5-α-dihydrotestosterone (DHT) are about 17 nM (500 ng/dL) and approximately 1 nM, respectively, for men aged 60 years, with DHT approximately 5-fold more potent than T with respect to activating the AR (26, 27). In men treated with surgical or medical ADT, serum concentrations of T and DHT are approximately 1 nM and 0.1–0.5 nM, respectively (27). We used DHT, or the synthetic androgen methyltrienolone/R1881, as it exhibits AR binding affinities equivalent to DHT and unlike DHT is nonaromatizable. We exposed PC cells to charcoal-stripped growth medium depleted of androgens, to reflect castrate conditions, 1 nM DHT/R1881 to reflect eugonadal concentrations, or 10 nM DHT/R1881 to reflect SPA concentrations. We quantified DNA DSBs by comet assays and by confocal immunofluorescence staining for phosphorylated H2AX (γH2AX) and 53BP1.

Figure 1 Supraphysiological androgen concentrations promote DNA damage and enhance AR transcriptional output. (A) qRT-PCR quantitation of AR transcript levels (n = 5). (B) Confocal immunostaining of γH2AX in LNCaP and LNCaPAR cells in normal growth medium, control medium (Ct), or 24 hours after treatment with 1 nM or 10 nM R1881. (C) Quantitation of γH2AX foci in all cell lines exposed to 1 nM and 10 nM R1881. Average number of foci were plotted by calculating the mean FPC from different fields. (D) Quantitation of γH2AX foci measured in LNCaP and LNCaPAR cells at time intervals following exposure to 10 nM R1881. (E) Immunofluorescence analysis of AR S81 phosphorylation in LNCaP cells in control medium (Ct) or 10 nM 1881. (F) Quantitation of AR S81 foci in LNCaP and LNCaPAR cells. (G) Transcript levels of KLK3, NKX3.1, and TMPRSS2 in LNCaP cells following exposure to R881 concentrations 0.01–100 nM. In C, D and F, data represent the mean ± SD (n = 3 replicates per experiment). Original magnification for B and E: ×40. **P < 0.01 by 2-way ANOVA.

Treatment with R1881 or DHT resulted in concentration-dependent increases in γH2AX and 53BP1 foci in AR-expressing cells (Figure 1, B and C; and Supplemental Figure 1, A–E; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127613DS1). Very rare foci were observed in AR-null PC3 cells (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1, B, D, and E). LNCaP cells engineered to express AR approximately 50% above the endogenous levels exhibited substantially higher numbers of DSBs at 1 nM R1881: 16 foci per cell (FPC) compared with 2 FPC (P < 0.01), which increased further with higher R1881 concentrations (P < 0.01) (Figure 1, B and C). AR-positive VCaP cells also showed increases in γH2AX foci following SPA treatment (Supplemental Figure 2, A and D). The introduction of AR into PC3 cells resulted in substantial increases in γH2AX and 53BP1 following exposure to androgens, and the foci numbers increased with higher androgen concentrations (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1, B, D, and E). Comet assays demonstrated evidence of DNA damage in both LNCaP and LNCaPAR cells following SPA treatment: the tail moment and length both were significantly increased at 6 hours compared with controls and persisted up to 24 hours in LNCaPAR cells (Supplemental Figure 1, I and J). We also evaluated AR-null DU145 cells and LNCaP cells engineered to eliminate AR expression (LNCaPAPIPC) (28). No increase in γH2AX foci were observed in either line after exposure to R1881 (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C), confirming that the AR is required for the androgen-induced generation of DNA DSBs.

The level of AR also influenced the kinetics of DSB resolution. The number of γH2AX foci as well as comet tail length and moment peaked at 6 hours after exposure to R1881 or DHT in parental LNCaP cells with endogenous AR expression, and the foci declined to near baseline levels by 24 hours (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1, F, I, and J). In LNCaPAR cells, the number of foci further increased at 12 hours and persisted at 24 hours. Similar results were observed in PC3AR and with DHT (Supplemental Figure 1, G and H). The time difference in foci persistence after R1881 versus DHT treatment could be explained by the rapid metabolism of DHT compared with R1881 (29, 30).

We determined that T exposure, in contrast to DHT and R1881 induced γH2AX and 53BP1 foci primarily in AR overexpressing LNCaPAR and PC3AR cells and at an earlier 3-hour time point (Supplemental Figure 3, A–F). Previous studies reported that T dissociates from the AR 4 times faster than DHT, and in agreement with these kinetics, by 6 hours after exposure to R1881 or DHT, foci were largely resolved (31).

As DNA damage can occur in the context of cell division with DNA replication, and AR activation can promote cell proliferation, we sought to determine if SPA could induce DNA damage in growth-arrested cells. We used isoleucine-deprived medium to arrest cells in G1 (Supplemental Figure 4A), an approach previously shown not to influence AR expression (32). We observed no increase in DNA damage in LNCaP or LNCaPAR cells grown in isoleucine-deprived medium. The addition of SPA to G1-arrested LNCaP and LNCaPAR cells significantly increased DNA damage as measured by γH2AX and 53BP1 foci (Supplemental Figure 4, B–E).

SPA increases nuclear AR, serine 81 AR phosphorylation, and AR transcriptional output. Previous studies have determined that AR occupancy is saturated by ligand concentrations of about 2 nM (K D approximately 0.1–2 nM) (33–37), and consequently, the mechanisms by which higher pharmacological concentrations of androgens exert biologic effects in PC remain to be established. Notably, the activity of the AR in prostate epithelium is influenced by mass action physiology involving the number of receptors, ligand concentrations, and the affinity and on/off rates of AR ligand interactions. Although AR binding may be saturated in the eugonadal state, the type of androgen, for example T versus DHT, can substantially influence AR activity by altering dissociation rates. Prior studies have demonstrated that higher T concentrations can overcome more rapid off-rates relative to DHT and overcome the potency deficit by mass action: T at concentrations above the levels required to saturate AR binding exert effects equivalent to DHT, potentially by stabilizing receptor-hormone complexes (38). Further, high DHT levels and supraphysiological T concentrations (>20 nM) have been shown to increase cellular AR protein levels by enhancing rates of synthesis and reducing turnover (39).

To determine if SPA increases AR nuclear localization, we quantitated AR and serine-81 phosphorylated AR (S81-AR) in PC cells. Phosphorylation of AR at serine-81 is regulated via CDK1 and CDK9 and is vital for ligand-stimulated AR binding to chromatin and for recruiting coactivators needed for transcription (40–42). Compared with PC cells exposed to eugonadal androgen concentrations in standard growth medium, SPA concentrations of 10 nM R1881 or DHT significantly increased nuclear S81-AR levels. PC cells engineered to overexpress AR also exhibited higher nuclear S81-AR, and these levels were further increased by R1881 or DHT (Figure 1, E and F; and Supplemental Figure 5, A–E).

In PC, the liganded AR regulates a diverse gene expression program that includes a subset of repressed genes and a larger number of genes where AR binding activates transcription, including those encoding well-characterized secreted proteins such as PSA/KLK3 (43). We measured transcript levels of KLK3, NKX3.1, and TMPRSS2 by real-time quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) 8, 24, and 48 hours following exposure to increasing concentrations of R1881 and DHT. Most notably at 48 hours, each 10-fold increase in R1881 was accompanied by further increases in KLK3 and NKX3.1 and TMPRSS2 transcript abundance (Figure 1G). This association was magnified in LNCaPAR cells overexpressing AR (Figure 1G). For DHT, transcript levels peaked at 24 hours and at a lower concentration (10 nM) (Supplemental Figure 5F). Collectively, these results indicate that exposure to SPA can increase AR nuclear localization and AR transcriptional output beyond that observed at eugonadal ligand concentrations reported to saturate AR binding.

SPA inhibits PC cell growth and induces apoptotic and senescence responses in AR-overexpressing PC cells. A consequence of cellular DNA damage is the engagement of potent growth arrest programs that serve to pause the cell cycle to allow repair mechanisms to correct damage or to induce senescence or apoptosis if the extent of damage exceeds repair capacity. To evaluate the effects of SPA on these parameters, we seeded LNCaP, LNCaPAR, PC3, and PC3AR cells in equal numbers and treated them with androgen levels approximating physiological (0.1–1.0 nM R1881) or SPA (10 nM R1881) concentrations. After 3 days, physiological equivalent androgen levels increased LNCaP cell growth by 24% (P < 0.01), whereas SPA (10 nM R1881) repressed growth by 21% (P = 0.04), and the growth-repressive effects were accentuated in LNCaPAR cells expressing high AR levels: 38% reduction by SPA versus a 26% increase in growth with 0.1 nM R1881 (P < 0.01) (Figure 2A). The growth of AR-null PC3 and DU145 cells was unaffected by R1881 exposure, whereas SPA repressed the growth of AR+ VCaP cells by 32% and PC3AR cells by 31% (P < 0.01) (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). In accordance with these findings, SPA significantly reduced the fraction of LNCaP, LNCaPAR, and PC3AR cells in the S phase of the cell cycle (Figure 2B; Supplemental Figure 6C).

Figure 2 Supraphysiological androgen concentrations influence the growth of PC cells, alter the expression of DNA repair genes, and augment the effects of PARP inhibition. (A) Quantitation of PC cell growth 72 hours after treatment with concentration ranges of R1881. (B) Assessment of cell-cycle phase by flow cytometry 72 hours following treatment with R1881. (C) Assessment of cellular senescence by quantitation of β-galactosidase staining 72 hours after androgen treatment. (D) Transcript levels determined by RNAseq analysis in LNCaP cells in standard growth medium (FBS) or in androgen-depleted medium, ADT (charcoal-stripped growth medium depleted of androgens), or androgen-depleted medium supplemented with 10 nM R1881, SPA. (E) Confocal immunostaining assay for γH2AX foci in PC cells in control medium alone (Ct) or supplemented with OLA alone or with R1881. Original magnification: ×40. (F) Quantitation of γH2AX foci per LNCaP cell. (G) Quantitation of γH2AX foci per PC3 cell. (H) Quantitation of PC cell growth after treatment with OLA and/or R1881. (I) Assessment of cellular senescence by quantitation of β-galactosidase staining. In A, C, and F–I, data represent the mean ± SD (n = 4 replicates per experiment). *P ≤ 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 2-way ANOVA.

SPA exposure increased apoptosis by 45% (P < 0.01) in PC3AR cells compared with isogenic WT PC3 cells (Supplemental Figure 6D), although SPA did not increase apoptosis in VCaP, LNCaP, or LNCaPAR (Supplemental Figure 6E and data not shown). However, SPA induced a more robust senescence response as measured by the expression of senescence-associated β-galactosidase (SA-β-Gal). In physiological androgen concentrations, 5% of LNCaP cells were SA-β-Gal positive, whereas 30% of LNCaP cells stained for SA-β-Gal following SPA treatment (P < 0.01) (Figure 2C). A significant increase in senescent cells was also measured in PC3AR cells exposed to SPA concentrations (Supplemental Figure 6F).

SPA attenuates DNA repair through homology-mediated and nonhomologous end-joining mechanisms. Previous studies have demonstrated that the AR regulates a spectrum of genes involved in repairing DNA damage (23, 24). Repressing AR function with ligand depletion or AR antagonists reduces the expression of DNA repair genes and augments the effects of ionizing radiation, including the potentiation of DNA DSBs (20, 23). These findings provide a mechanism explaining the clinical benefit of combining ADT with radiotherapy for localized PC (44, 45). We confirmed the previous findings by quantitating transcripts encoding genes involved in homology-directed repair (HDR) and nonhomologous end-joining (NHEJ) repair in LNCaP cells exposed to growth medium with charcoal-stripped bovine serum, analogous to ADT. ADT modestly reduced the expression of several genes comprising these pathways (Figure 2D). We also evaluated a panel of DNA repair genes demonstrated to be directly AR regulated by virtue of AR binding to regulatory androgen-response elements (23). ADT modestly reduced the expression of a subset of these genes in LNCaP cells (Figure 2D). Notably, exposure to SPA significantly and substantially reduced the expression of DNA repair genes, most predominantly those involved in HDR and those previously determined to be direct AR targets (Figure 2D). For example, compared with LNCaP cells assessed in normal growth medium, cells assayed in growth medium with charcoal-stripped bovine serum expressed significantly lower levels of BRCA2 transcripts (1.68-fold; P < 0.010), whereas exposure to SPA levels (10 nM R1881) reduced BRCA2 transcripts 4-fold (P < 0.001). These results indicate that in addition to inducing DNA damage, SPA represses the genes capable of mediating repair, a finding that may underlie the senescence responses observed in PC cells exposed to high androgen concentrations. We also evaluated the expression of genes involved in other DNA repair pathways such as mismatch repair, base excision repair, and nucleotide excision repair. Most of the changes were not significant and not consistent in LNCaP and VCaP cells, which both exhibit DNA damage following SPA (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B).

To determine if SPA treatment results in a functional impairment of DNA repair, we assessed homologous recombination pathway proficiency by measuring RAD51 foci and the NHEJ pathway activity by DNA end-ligation assays (46). Compared with control, LNCaP and LNCaPAR cells exposed to 10 nM R1881 had no induction of Rad51 foci, indicating compromised HR repair (Supplemental Figure 8A). NHEJ repair was also attenuated by SPA treatment. Nuclear extracts from LNCaP, LNCaPAR, PC3, and PC3AR were able to efficiently relegate a linearized plasmid (Supplemental Figure 8B). In contrast, nuclear extracts from LNCaP, LNCaPAR, and PC3AR cells exposed to SPA for 6 or 24 hours failed to ligate DNA. SPA did not affect DNA end ligation in WT AR-null PC3 cells (Supplemental Figure 8B).

PARP inhibition augments SPA-induced DNA damage and induces cellular senescence. Having established that androgens consistently induce DNA damage in PC cells through mechanisms that are sensitive to both AR levels and ligand concentrations, we next sought to determine if inhibiting DNA repair mechanisms would further augment SPA-induced DNA damage and promote apoptosis or senescence. We first targeted PARP1, a multifunctional enzyme involved in the repair of DNA strand breaks (47). Treatment with the PARP1 inhibitor olaparib (OLA) slightly increased the number of γH2AX foci from approximately 1 FPC in vehicle-treated LNCaP cells to 4 FPC in OLA-treated cells (P < 0.01) (Figure 2, E and F). A similar response was observed in PC3 cells (Figure 2G). Overexpression of the AR in both lines increased OLA-induced DSBs (P < 0.001). Further, OLA exposure substantially increased both γH2AX and 53BP1 foci in LNCaP, LNCaPAR, and PC3AR cells when given concurrently with SPA, and the extent of DSBs was associated with AR expression. The number of γH2AX FPC increased from a baseline of 1 in vehicle-treated LNCaP to 16 in LNCaP cells treated with both OLA and 10 nM R1881 (P < 0.01) to 49 FPC in LNCaPAR cells treated with both OLA and 10 nM R1881 (P < 0.01) (Figure 2, E and F). OLA treatment alone modestly reduced the growth of LNCaP or LNCaPAR cells by 10% and 17.5%, respectively (Figure 2H). The addition of OLA to SPA further augmented the growth-repressive effects of SPA alone, from 38%–45% in LNCaPAR cells, although OLA did not further augment effects of SPA on PC3AR growth (Figure 2H; Supplemental Figure 6H). The combination of OLA and SPA did not increase apoptosis rates (Supplemental Figure 6D), but the number of senescent cells was substantially increased. The addition of OLA to SPA increased SA-β-Gal–positive cells from 30%–50% (P < 0.01) and 20%–35% (P < 0.01) in LNCaPAR and PC3AR cells, respectively (Figure 2I; Supplemental Figure 6G).

DNA-PKcs inhibition attenuates SPA-induced DNA damage and promotes cell survival. The mechanisms promoting the repair of DNA DSBs exhibit cell-cycle dependency with homology-directed repair occurring in S/G2 and NHEJ occurring throughout the cell-cycle phases where it is the predominant mechanism of repair in G1 (48). As previously reported, SPA induces PC cell growth arrest in G1 (Figure 2B) (49, 50); therefore, instead of HR, AR/SPA-induced DSBs should primarily undergo repair by NHEJ. To evaluate NHEJ activity, we focused on a key regulatory component of NHEJ, DNA-dependent protein kinase, catalytic subunit, DNA-PKcs. Following DNA DSBs, DNA-PKcs is recruited by the DNA end-binding Ku70/80 heterodimer and undergoes rapid autophosphorylation at S2056 (pS2056) (46, 51, 52). Subsequent phosphorylation on T2609 (pT2609; in the ABCDE cluster) by ATM or ATR leads to its dissociation from the DNA ends, which is required for the progression of NHEJ repair (52–54).

Treatment of LNCaP cells with 10 nM R1881 produced significant increases in pS2056 DNA-PKcs foci after 6 hours (from 1–11 FPC; P = 0.05) (Figure 3, A and C), indicating hyperactivation of DNA-PKcs, followed by foci resolution after 24 hours (Figure 3C). LNCaPAR and PC3AR cells showed augmented and sustained pS2056 DNA-PKcs foci. At 6 hours, the number of FPC in LNCaP and LNCaPAR cells measured 10 and 19, respectively (P < 0.01) and at 24 hours, the number of FPC in LNCaP and LNCaPAR cells measured 4 and 29, respectively (P < 0.01) (Figure 3, B and C). As S2056 phosphorylation is dose dependent, increased DNA damage will induce more pS2056 foci, which is concordant with more damage foci observed in LNCaPAR and PC3AR cells compared with the parental cells. AR+ VCaP cells also demonstrated pS2056 DNA-PKcs foci following SPA treatment, whereas in AR-null PC3 and LNCaPAPIPC cells, no pS2056 DNA-PKcs foci were observed (Figure 3D; Supplemental Figure 8, C and D).

Figure 3 Supraphysiological androgens alter DNA-PKcs phosphorylation. Confocal immunostaining of DNA-PKcs S2056 phosphorylation in LNCaP (A) and LNCaPAR (B), 24 hours after treatment with 10 nM R1881 and OLA (C and D). Quantitation of S2056 foci after 6 or 24 hours of R1881 and OLA treatment. (E) Confocal immunostaining of DNA-PKcs T2609 phosphorylation foci in LNCaP, LNCaPAR, and PC3AR 24 hours after treatment with 10 nM R1881 and/or OLA. (F and G) Quantitation of T2609 foci in cell lines 24 hours after R1881 and OLA treatment. In C, D, F, and G data represent the mean ± SD (n = 4 replicates per experiment). Original magnification for A, B, and E: ×40. *P ≤ 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 2-way ANOVA.

We next sought to determine the effects of PARP inhibition with respect to DNA-PKcs activity following SPA-induced DNA damage. OLA treatment alone had insignificant effects on either S2056 or T2609 DNA-PKcs phosphorylation (Figure 3, A–D), consistent with the minimal induction of DNA damage resulting from single-agent OLA (Figure 2, E–G). In contrast, the addition of OLA to SPA significantly increased pS2506 foci in AR-expressing PC cells (Figure 3, B–D). These foci peaked at 6 hours and largely resolved in parental LNCaP cells 24 hours after treatment, but further increased in the LNCaPAR and PC3AR cells expressing high levels of AR (Figure 3, C and D). Collectively, these findings may reflect the PARP1 trapping effects of OLA that delay PARP dissociation and impair DNA repair (55).

Previous reports determined direct interactions between AR and DNA-PKcs, with DNA-PKcs serving as a coactivator of AR transcriptional function (24). Regulated transcription by nuclear hormone receptors involve DNA DSBs that are mediated by TOP2B and a complex that includes PARP1, Ku70/80, and DNA-PKcs (21, 22). We hypothesized that AR over-expression and enhancement of AR activity via SPA, may serve to maintain this regulatory complex on DNA and impair dissociation. In order to determine the status of DNA-PKcs dissociation, we examined T2609 phosphorylation, which is a necessary event for subsequent DNA-PKcs displacement required for the remaining steps in NHEJ repair (54). Parental LNCaP cells treated with SPA exhibited the expected autophosphorylation event at S2056 followed by the resolution of these foci at 24 hours and the gain of pT2609 foci at 24 hours (Figure 3, C, E, and F). SPA further increased pS2056 foci (24 hours) in LNCaPAR cells overexpressing AR without measurable changes in pT2609 foci (Figure 3, E and F), indicating that DNA-PKcs is hyperactivated and persists on chromatin in AR overexpressing cells leading to defective dissociation and potentially impaired DNA repair (Supplemental Figure 8E). We also did not observe substantial changes in pT2609 foci in PC3AR cells exposed to SPA (Figure 3G). OLA treatment increased pT2609 DNA-PKcs foci in LNCaP cells but not in LNCaPAR or PC3AR cells where these foci were not observed (Figure 3, F and G).

We next sought to determine whether inhibition of DNA-PKcs would reduce or augment DNA damage induced by SPA. Whereas SPA exposure induced DNA DSBs in LNCaP cells, with further increases in AR over-expressing LNCaPAR and PC3AR cells, treatment with the DNA-PKcs inhibitor Nu7441 eliminated the induction of γH2AX foci (Figure 4, A and B). Treatment of LNCaP and LNCaPAR cells with Nu7441 nearly abolished the DNA-PKcs pS2056 foci resulting from SPA exposure (Figure 4C). Treatment with Nu7441 also substantially reduced nuclear S81-AR foci and S81-AR phosphorylation, supporting previous studies demonstrating a coregulatory role for DNA-PKcs enhancing AR activity (Figure 4D, Supplemental Figure 8F) (24). The abrogation of measurable DNA damage by DNA-PKcs inhibition translated to the loss of PC growth repression without the induction of apoptosis and senescence following SPA treatment. Individually, SPA (but not Nu7441) reduced cell viability by 21% relative to vehicle in LNCaP cells. However, the addition of Nu7441 to SPA enhanced the growth of LNCaP, LNCaPAR, and PC3AR cells relative to SPA alone (Figure 4, E and F). The growth of AR-null PC3 cells was not affected by either single agent or combination drug treatment (Figure 4F).

Figure 4 Inhibition of DNA-PKcs attenuates SPA-induced DNA damage and PC growth repression. (A) Confocal immunostaining of γH2AX foci LNCaP and LNCaPAR cells. (B) Quantitation of γH2AX foci LNCaP and LNCaPAR cells (top) and PC3 and PC3AR cells (bottom) with DNA-PKcs inhibition and exposure to supraphysiological androgens. (C) Confocal immunostaining of DNA-PKcs S2056 foci and (D) AR S81 foci, respectively in LNCaP and LNCaPAR cells after 24-hour treatment with SPA with 1-hour pretreatment with DNA-PKcs inhibitor Nu7441. (E and F) Quantitation of LNCaP, LNCaPAR, and PC3 and PC3AR cell growth following 3 days of treatment with the DNA-PKcs inhibitor Nu7441 and/or 10 nM R1881. In B, E, and F, data represent the mean ± SD (n = 4 replicates per experiment). Original magnification for A, C, and D: ×40. *P ≤ 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 2-way ANOVA.

PCs deficient in BRCA2 exhibit enhanced sensitivity to SPA, PARP antagonists, and DNA-PKcs inhibition. Recent molecular profiling studies have determined that approximately 20% of metastatic PCs exhibit aberrations in genes mediating HDR, most notably BRCA2 (56). In HDR-defective cells, most of the DNA damage repair occurs by NHEJ. We hypothesized that in the absence of HDR, SPA treatment would induce more substantial DNA damage and consequent impairment of cell survival. To evaluate this possibility, we created a tetracycline-inducible shRNA BRCA2 cell line (LNCaPshBRCA2) and separately genetically modified LNCaP cells by CRISPR/Cas9 to generate a line of BRCA2-deficient LNCaP cells (LNCaPBRCA2) (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 9A). Compared with parental LNCaP, SPA induced substantially greater γH2AX foci in LNCaPshBRCA2, at 5 FPC versus 33 FPC (P < 0.001) (Figure 5, B and C). Similar effects were observed in LNCaPBRCA2 cells (Supplemental Figure 9, B and D). The enhanced effects of SPA in LNCaPshBRCA2 were further augmented by OLA with 33 γH2AX foci produced by SPA, 23 foci by OLA, and 50 foci produced by SPA plus OLA (Figure 5, B and C). Similar effects were observed in LNCaPBRCA2 cells exposed to SPA and OLA (Supplemental Figure 9, B and D). SPA also induced a greater number of pS2056 DNA PKcs foci, which was further increased by OLA (Figure 5, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 9, C and E). Treatment of LNCaPshBRCA2 cells with SPA, the DNA-PKcs inhibitor Nu7441, or OLA increased caspase activity by 15% (P < 0.01), 22% (P < 0.01), and 13% (P < 0.05), respectively (Figure 5F), with similar effects observed in the LNCaPBRCA2 cells (Supplemental Figure 9F). Combining Nu7441 with SPA further augmented caspase activity and growth repressive effects of SPA: 15% growth inhibition with SPA alone versus 37% with the combination of SPA and Nu7441 (P < 0.01) (Figure 5G, Supplemental Figure 9G). Exposure of LNCaP cells to doxycycline did not enhance DNA damage, trigger caspase activity, or reduce growth significantly (Supplemental Figure 9, H–J).

Figure 5 SPA-induced DNA damage and repression of PC growth are enhanced by BRCA2 loss and PARP inhibition. (A) Western immunoblot of BRCA2 in protein extracts from LNCaPshBRCA2 cells in the presence or absence of doxycycline (DOX). (B) Confocal immunostaining and (C) quantitation of γH2AX in LNCaPshBRCA2 cells following 10 nM R1881 and/or OLA treatment for 24 hours in the presence of DOX. (D) Confocal immunostaining and (E) quantitation of DNA PKcs S2056 foci in DOX-treated LNCaPshBRCA2 cells following 10 nM R1881 and/or OLA treatment for 24 hours. (F) Quantitation of apoptosis by caspase activity and (G) growth of LNCaPshBRCA2 cells in the presence or absence of DOX after 3 days treatment with R1881, Nu7441, or OLA. (H) Confocal immunostaining of γH2AX and DNA-PKcs S2056 foci in dissociated cells from the PC BRCA2–/– LuCaP96 PDX line, exogenously treated with 10 nM R1881 with or without OLA for 18 hours. (I) Quantitation of γH2AX foci in dissociated cells from HR-intact LuCaP35, LuCaP70, and HR-deficient LuCaP96CR cells following 4 and 18 hours of R1881 or OLA treatment. In C, E, F, G, and I, data represent mean ± SD (n = 4 replicates per experiment). Original magnification for B, D, and H: ×40. *P ≤ 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 2-way ANOVA.

To provide further evidence supporting the hypothesis that HR-deficient PCs exhibit enhanced sensitivity to SPA-induced DNA damage, we evaluated the acute in vitro effects of SPA in 3 patient-derived xenograft (PDX) lines: LuCaP96CR with BRCA2 loss and LuCaP35 and LuCaP70, without known HDR defects (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B) (57). Cells from PDX tumors were established as short-term in vitro cultures, and effects following acute exposure to SPA (18 hours) or longer treatment (72 hours) were measured either by DNA damage markers or by growth and caspase assays. At a time point 18 hours after SPA treatment, LuCaP96CR cultures exposed to 10 nM R1881 increased γH2AX foci from a steady-state level of 3–36 FPC (P < 0.01) (Figure 5, H and I). OLA treatment also increased γH2AX foci from 2–3 FPC to 20 FPC and the combination of SPA and OLA increased the foci number to 50 FPC (P < 0.01) (Figure 5, H and I). SPA also increased DNA-PKcs pS2056 foci from 3 FPC in vehicle-treated cells to 34 FPC in cells treated with SPA, and the combination of SPA and OLA further increased pS2056 FPC from 30 to 45 (P < 0.01) (Supplemental Figure 10C).

In contrast to the marked DNA damage effects observed in LuCaP96CR cells, tumor cells from LuCaP35 and LuCaP70 PDX lines exhibited modest increases in γH2AX FPC following SPA treatment (from 2 to 11 and from 2 to 22, respectively) measured 4 hours after SPA treatment or the combination of SPA and OLA (Figure 5I). The damage was largely resolved in these cells by 18 hours, whereas significantly greater damage foci persisted in LuCaP96CR cells (Figure 5I).

We confirmed these findings ex vivo using tissue-slice cultures of castration-resistant LuCaP35CR and LuCaP96 tumors to maintain the 3D architecture of tumor cells and microenvironment constituents. After 3 days of exposure to SPA, LuCaP96 tumors exhibited persistent DNA damage in the form of γH2AX foci (Supplemental Figure 10, D and E). The combination of OLA and SPA further induced damage foci (P < 0.01) compared with SPA or OLA alone. Although acute exposure to SPA and/or OLA increased γH2AX foci in LuCaP35CR cells, which have intact BRCA2, the foci did not persist and were equivalent to pretreatment levels 3 days after treatment (Supplemental Figure 10, D and E).

Patients with PC who have DNA repair deficiency exhibit enhanced clinical responses to SPA. Given that SPA is able to induce DNA damage in PC preclinical models, we hypothesized that mutations in genes involved in DNA damage repair would associate with improved responses to bipolar androgen therapy (BAT) in patients with CRPC (10). To test this, we obtained biospecimens from patients with CRPC enrolled in ongoing clinical trials testing BAT, a form of intermittent high-dose T designed to produce rapid fluctuations in serum T from the near-castrate to supraphysiological (> 1500 ng/dL) range over the course of 1 month (10). We performed germline or somatic next-generation sequencing (NGS) on biospecimens that included plasma (i.e., cell-free DNA) (n = 79), tumor tissue (n = 21), and saliva (n = 10). Several clinical-grade NGS platforms were used. Given the concern for false negatives, cases were excluded if plasma NGS did not reveal any somatic alteration. Absence of a germline alteration was not assumed to indicate absence of somatic alterations.

Most patients received BAT following 1 or more next-generation AR pathway antagonists, while 6 received BAT as first-line CRPC therapy. Of 65 cases where a germline or somatic pathogenic alteration in any gene was detected, 29 (45%) had evidence of homology-directed repair deficiency (HRD), with mutations found in BRCA2 (n = 10), ATM (n = 8), CHEK2 (n = 5), PALB2 (n = 3), CDK12 (n = 3), CHD1 (n = 2), FANCA (n = 1), FANCD2 (n = 1), and BRCA1 (n = 1). Mutations in HR genes associated with increased PSA 50 responses (i.e., ≥ 50% decline in PSA from baseline): 15/29 (52%) patients with HRD demonstrated a PSA 50 response compared with only 6/33 (18%) patients without HDR (χ2 P = 0.005) (Figure 6, Supplemental Table 1).