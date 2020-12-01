dmPFC-vlPAG projection neurons contribute to pain threshold maintenance and antianxiety behaviors

Bilateral dmPFC lesions promote nociception under normal and chronic pain conditions. To determine whether the dmPFC participates in pain perception, we injected kainic acid (KA) into the bilateral dmPFC of mice to induce cell damage. After KA injection, we evaluated the mechanical thresholds of the mice under normal and chronic pain conditions (Figure 1, A and B). We observed reduced densities and disordered arrangements of cells in the dmPFC following KA injection (Figure 1C). Loss of neuronal cell bodies and proliferation of astrocytes were also indicators of dmPFC lesions (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127607DS1). Under normal conditions, the dmPFC lesion significantly reduced the mechanical thresholds of both hind paws (Figure 1D), and the mice showed obvious mechanical hyperalgesia. After the common peroneal nerve ligation (CPNL) model was established, bilateral dmPFC lesions significantly facilitated CPNL-induced hyperalgesia (Figure 1, E and F). However, the dmPFC lesion had no influence on the responses to non-noxious mechanical stimulation (Figure 1G), which indicates that the dmPFC lesions in naive mice did not induce allodynia. The responses of both hind paws to non-noxious stimuli in mice in the lesion group were significantly higher than those in mice in the saline group (Figure 1, H and I).

Figure 1 Bilateral lesions in the dmPFC worsen CPNL-induced mechanical nociception and anxiety-like behaviors. (A and B) Representative schematic diagrams of the KA injection into the dmPFC and procedures for the behavioral tests. PWT, paw withdrawal threshold. (C) Nissl staining of the dmPFC after KA or saline dmPFC injections. Scale bar: 200 μm. (D) Mechanical thresholds at baseline and 7 days after saline or KA dmPFC injections. **P < 0.01, by paired t test (n = 5). Mechanical thresholds of the ipsilateral (E) and contralateral (F) hind paws following CPNL with saline or KA dmPFC injections (E: F ( 1, 32) = 6.07, P =0.04; &P < 0.05; F: F ( 1, 32) = 4.22, P = 0.07; *P < 0.05; 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (n = 5). (G) Responses to non-nociceptive stimulation at baseline and 7 days after saline or KA dmPFC injections (n = 5). Responses to non-nociceptive stimulation of the ipsilateral (H) and contralateral (I) hind paws following CPNL with saline or KA dmPFC injections (H : F (1, 32) = 9.80, P = 0.014; &P < 0.05 ; I: F (1, 32) = 10.68, P = 0.011; &P < 0.05; 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 (n = 5). (J) Schematic traces of the OF and EPM tests at baseline, 7 days after KA injection, and 7 days after KA injection plus 14 days after CPNL. Total distance traveled (K) and percentage of time spent in the central area (L) in the OF test (saline injection, K: F (2, 8) = 0.11, P = 0.90; L: F (2, 8) = 5.97, P = 0.03; KA injection, K: F (2, 8) = 24.97, P < 0.001; L: F (2, 8) = 9.33, P < 0.01; 1-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001; $P < 0.05 and $$P < 0.01; #P < 0.05 (n = 5). Percentage of time in (M) and percentage of entries into (N) the OAs in the EPM test (saline injection, M: F (2, 8) = 13.22, P < 0.01; N: F (2, 8) = 20.28, P < 0.001; KA injection, M: F (2, 8) = 17.34, P < 0.01; N: F (2, 8) = 23.23, P < 0.001; 1-way, repeated measures ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test, **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001; $$P < 0.01; ##P < 0.01 (n = 5).

Bilateral dmPFC lesions induce anxiety-like behaviors. Chronic pain is often accompanied by anxiety-like behaviors. Therefore, we assessed the effects of the CPNL-induced dmPFC lesion on the animals’ anxiety-like behaviors. Mice subjected to CPNL spent a decreased percentage of time in the central area of the open field (OF) 14 days after CPNL; in contrast, the total distance traveled in the OF was unaffected (Figure 1, J–L). However, the dmPFC lesion significantly decreased the total distance traveled in the OF test (Figure 1, J and K). Interestingly, we found that CPNL did not induce more anxiety-like behaviors in the OF test after induction of the dmPFC lesion (Figure 1, K and L). Then, we further tested the effects of the dmPFC lesion on CPNL-induced anxiety-like behaviors in the elevated plus maze (EPM) test. CPNL decreased both the percentage of time spent in the open arms (OAs) and the percentage of entries into the OAs in the EPM (Figure 1, J, M, and N). Similarly, after the dmPFC lesions, mice subjected to CPNL did not show more anxiety-like behaviors in the EPM test (Figure 1, M and N). These results demonstrate that CPNL-induced anxiety-like behaviors did not occur after neurons were damaged in the dmPFC. Although we have not investigated the underlying mechanism, a possible explanation for this result was the floor effect.

Projections from the dmPFC terminate onto VGLUT2-ir neurons within the vlPAG. Given the important roles of the dmPFC in the modulation of nociception and anxiety-like behaviors, it was critical to investigate the direct connections between the dmPFC and the vlPAG, which is known to play an important role in pain modulation. Fluoro-Gold (FG) was injected into the vlPAG. We observed many FG-labeled projection neurons in the dmPFC, which also exhibited CaMKII immunoreactivity and expressed VGLUT1 mRNA (Supplemental Figures 2 and 3). Moreover, the FG-labeled neurons did not express both VGLUT2 mRNA and GAD67. Double staining of NeuN and FG showed that the projection neurons were mainly distributed in layers V and VI in the dmPFC (Figure 2, A–D). These results indicated that there were direct innervations from the dmPFC excitatory pyramidal neurons to the vlPAG. To identify the synaptic connections, we applied a rabies-based, retrograde, transsynaptic tracing approach to identify the dmPFC monosynaptic inputs onto VGLUT2-ergic neurons in the vlPAG, using a transgenic mouse line expressing Cre recombinase in these neurons (Figure 2, E–H). The starter neurons (GFP and dsRed double-stained neurons) were localized in the vlPAG (Figure 2, I–L). In the sections of the forebrain, we observed many dsRed transsynaptic–labeled pyramidal projection neurons in the dmPFC and anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) (Figure 2, M–P). The above retrograde tracing results suggested that the excitatory pyramidal neurons in the dmPFC project to the VGLUT2-ir neurons in the vlPAG.

Figure 2 Projections from the dmPFC to the VGLUT2-containing neurons in the vlPAG. (A) Schematic diagram of retrograde tracing of projection neurons in the dmPFC, which were labeled with FG injected into the vlPAG. (B–E) Images show different coronal dmPFC sections with double staining of FG (red) injected into the vlPAG and NeuN (green). L1–L6, layers 1–6; fmi, forceps minor of the corpus callosum; VO, ventral orbital cortex. Scale bar: 100 μm. (F–H) Schematics of rabies-based transsynaptic tracing. (F and G) VGLUT2-Cre mice were transduced with 2 AAVs in the vlPAG followed by EnvA-pseudotyped, rabies virus glycoprotein–deleted (RVG-deleted), and dsRed-expressing rabies virus. (H) Schematic of sagittal section of the mouse brain shows VGLUT2 starter cells labeled in yellow and presynaptic partners throughout the brain in red. (I–L) Coronal sections through the vlPAG of a brain with VGLUT2-Cre tracing show the location of starter cells (yellow), which were double stained with GFP (green) and dsRed (red). Scale bars: 100 μm (I); 20 μm (enlarged insets in J–L). Aq, aqueduct. (M–P) Images of a coronal section through the dmPFC and a section through the ACC show dsRed-labeled presynaptic projection neurons. The areas in the white frames in M and O were magnified in N and P. Scale bars: 300 μm (M and O); 50 μm (N and P). All experiments were repeated 3 times and yielded consistent results.

As with the retrograde tracing experiments (Figure 3A), we injected the anterograde tracer biotinylated dextran amine (BDA) into the dmPFC and observed dense BDA-labeled fibers and terminals in the vlPAG (Supplemental Figure 4). For further confirmation, we injected adeno-associated virus 2/2–CaMKIIα–enhanced yellow fluorescent protein (AAV2/2-CaMKIIα-EYFP) into the dmPFC to infect the excitatory pyramidal neurons (Figure 3, B and C). After 3 weeks, FG was injected into the RVM. We observed many EYFP-labeled fibers and terminals in the vlPAG (Figure 3D). FISH identified the FG-labeled RVM projection neurons in the vlPAG, and most of them expressed VGLUT2 mRNA (Figure 3, E–H). Moreover, the FG-labeled SDH projection neurons in the RVM expressing 5-HT received many VGLUT2-ir contacts (Supplemental Figures 5 and 6). To confirm the links between dmPFC and the PAG-RVM descending pain modulation system, AAV2/2-CaMKIIα-EYFP was injected into the dmPFC, and FG was injected into the RVM. FG-labeled RVM projection neurons in the vlPAG received the EYFP-labeled fiber contacts, which colocalized with the presynaptic marker synapsin (Figure 3, I–L). We also applied an anterograde transsynaptic tracing approach, following that used in previous studies (29, 30), to identify the dmPFC monosynaptic inputs onto FG-labeled RVM projection neurons in the vlPAG (Figure 3, M–P, and Supplemental Table 1). Again, these tracing studies indicated that there exists a descending pain modulation pathway: the dmPFC/vlPAG/RVM pathway.

Figure 3 Light microscope observation of the dmPFC/vlPAG/RVM neural pathway. (A) Schematic diagram of the dmPFC/vlPAG/RVM neural pathway demonstrating use of various types of tracers and viruses. (B and C) Infection images of AAV2/2-CaMKIIα-EYFP in the dmPFC. (D) The distributions of EYFP-labeled fibers coming from the dmPFC pyramidal neurons in the vlPAG. Scale bars: 100 μm (B); 50 μm (C); 200 μm (D). (E–H) RVM projection neurons labeled with hybridization signals for VGLUT2 mRNA in the vlPAG. The hybridization signals were visualized with FITC (green), whereas FG-ir was visualized with Alexa Fluor 594 (red). Scale bars: 100 μm (E); 10 μm (F–H) . (I–L) Triple-staining of EYFP-labeled fibers (green), FG-ir projection neurons (red), and synapsin-ir terminals (blue) in the vlPAG showing the relationship between fibers projecting from the dmPFC and neurons projecting to the RVM. White arrowheads indicate EYFP-labeled fibers that also expressed synapsin and contacted FG-ir projection neurons. Scale bars: 100 μm (I); 20 μm (J–L). (M–P) Anterograde transsynaptic virus EGFP-labeled neurons (green) also expressed FG-ir (red), which indicated that the vlPAG-RVM projection neurons received direct innervation by the dmPFC. Scale bars: 100 μm (M); 20 μm (N–P). All experiments were repeated 3 times and yielded consistent results.

Hypoactivity in dmPFC-vlPAG projection neurons of CPNL-treated mice. To examine how CPNL affects the neuronal activity of dmPFC-vlPAG projection neurons, we performed whole-cell patch-clamp recordings from dmPFC-vlPAG projection neurons of control and CPNL-treated mice (Figure 4, A–F). Excitability of dmPFC-vlPAG projection neurons was decreased in the CPNL group (Figure 4, G and H). Importantly, the GABA A R blocker bicuculline (20 μM) reversed the low activity in dmPFC-vlPAG projection neurons, indicating that the observed CPNL-induced reduction in dmPFC-vlPAG projection neurons activity was mediated by enhanced GABAergic inputs (Figure 4, G and H). Altogether, these data indicate that CPNL triggered long-term GABA A R-mediated inhibition in the dmPFC-vlPAG projection neurons.

Figure 4 Neuronal activity recorded in dmPFC-vlPAG projection neurons in CPNL- and sham-treated mice. (A) Schematic diagram of electrophysiological recording of neurons in the dmPFC, which were labeled with Retrobeads injected into the vlPAG. (B–F) Triple staining of biocytin-filled neurons (green, indicating recorded neurons), bead-labeled neurons (red, indicating dmPFC-vlPAG projection neurons), and DAPI (blue) in the dmPFC after electrophysiological recording. Scale bars: 200 μm (B); 50 μm (C–F). (G) Representative recordings of action potential firing of dmPFC-vlPAG projection neurons in response to current injection (200 pA) in control, CPNL, and CPNL plus bicuculline (BIC) groups. (H) Averaged action potentials of dmPFC-vlPAG projection neurons, induced by step-current injections (0–300 pA). Note the decrease in excitability of dmPFC-vlPAG projection neurons in the CPNL mice and its reversal by bicuculline (20 μM). Control group versus the CPNL group, **P < 0.005 and ***P < 0.001; CPNL group versus the CPNL plus bicuculline group, $$$P < 0.001; 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

Analgesic and antianxiety effects of specific activation of the dmPFC/vlPAG neural pathway. Given the CPNL-induced hypoactivity we observed in the dmPFC/vlPAG pathway, we became very interested in the role of the dmPFC/vlPAG neural pathway in pain modulation and pain-related anxiety-like behaviors. Following specific activation of the dmPFC/vlAPG pathway using an optogenetic approach, the mechanical thresholds of the bilateral hind paws were tested 7 days after CPNL, and behaviors in the OF and EPM tests were assessed 14 days after CPNL (Figure 5, A and B). After light stimulation, we observed a greater number of neurons expressing FOS-ir around the EYFP fibers in the vlPAG (Figure 5, C–F). This indicates that the neurons in the vlPAG were activated by stimulation of the fibers coming from the dmPFC. We noted obvious analgesic effects not only on the ipsilateral hind paw but also on the contralateral hind paw in the CPNL-treated mice, following specific activation of the dmPFC/vlPAG pathway (Figure 5G). However, in the CPNL-treated mice infected with AAV2/2-CaMKIIα-EYFP, the light stimulation had no effects on the mechanical thresholds. Unexpectedly, activation of the dmPFC/vlPAG pathway had no obvious effects on either the total distance traveled or the percentage of time spent in the central area in the OF test performed 14 days after CPNL (Figure 5, H and I). However, both the reduced percentage of time spent in (Figure 5J) and the percentage of entries into (Figure 5K) the OAs in the EPM test were significantly reversed during blue light stimulation for the mice that received the hChR2-EYFP virus injection. These optogenetic results suggest that specific activation of the dmPFC/vlPAG neural pathway produced analgesic and antianxiety effects in the CPNL model. The dmPFC/vlPAG neural pathway was involved in the modulation of nociception and anxiety-like behaviors.

Figure 5 Optogenetic activation of the dmPFC/vlPAG neural pathway attenuates CPNL-induced mechanical hyperalgesia and anxiety-like behaviors. (A and B) Representative schematic diagrams of optogenetic activation of the dmPFC/vlPAG neural pathway and the procedures for behavioral testing. (C–E) Double staining of EYFP-labeled fibers (green) and FOS-ir neurons (red) in the vlPAG after blue light stimulation. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F) Mean number of FOS-ir neurons in the vlPAG following optogenetic activation (***P < 0.001; Student’s t test; n = 5 mice per group). (G) Mechanical thresholds of the bilateral hind paws for CPNL-treated mice after AAV2/2-CaMKIIα-EYFP or AAV2/2-CaMKIIα-hChR2-EYFP virus injection, with 473 nm blue light off-on-off stimulation (ipsilateral [Ipsi], control virus: F (2, 8) = 0.29, P = 0.75; hChR2 virus: F (2, 8) = 57.57, P < 0.001; contralateral [Contra], control virus: F (2, 8) = 0.50, P = 0.62; hChR2 virus: F (2, 8) = 42.79, P < 0.001; ***P < 0.001, 1-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test; n = 5 mice per group). (H and I) Total distance traveled and percentage of time spent in the central area of the OF test with 3-minute light off, 3-minute light on, and 3-minute light off periods (H: F (1, 16) = 1.09, P = 0.33, t = 0.70, P > 0.05; I: F (1, 16) = 0.40, P = 0.54, t = 0.99, P > 0.05; 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA, with Bonferroni’s post hoc tests; n = 5 mice per group). (J and K) Percentage of time spent in and percentage of entries into the OAs in the EPM test with 3-minute light off, 3-minute light on. and 3-minute light off periods (J: F (1, 16) = 21.12, P < 0.01, t = 8.65, P < 0.001; K: F (1, 16) = 47.95, P < 0.001, t = 11.37, P < 0.001; ***P < 0.001, 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc tests; n = 5 mice per group).

Specific activation of inhibitory neurons in the dmPFC facilitates nociception and anxiety-like behaviors. Activation of the local inhibitory neurons potentially suppressed pyramidal neurons within the dmPFC and resulted in deactivaton of the dmPFC/-vlPAG pathway. We introduced the designer receptors exclusively activated by designer drugs (DREADDs) method to investigate the functional roles of dmPFC local inhibitory neurons in modulating nociception and anxiety-like behaviors (Figure 6, A and B). The triple-labeling results showed that many GAD67-ir inhibitory neurons expressed mCitrin and FOS (Figure 6, C–J), which indicated that the inhibitory neurons were certainly activated after the clozapine-N-oxide (CNO) i.p. injection. Under normal conditions, specific activation of inhibitory neurons in the dmPFC clearly reduced the mechanical thresholds of the bilateral hind paws (Figure 6, K and L). After CPNL was established, CNO i.p. injection further reduced the mechanical thresholds of the bilateral hind paws in mice that received the hM3Dq-mCitrin injection (Figure 6, K and L). The above results suggest that activation of inhibitory neurons in the dmPFC produced hyperalgesic states under both normal and chronic pain conditions.

Figure 6 Chemogenetic activation of inhibitory neurons in the dmPFC worsens CPNL-induced mechanical hyperalgesia and anxiety-like behaviors. (A and B) Representative schematic diagrams of hM3Dq virus injection into the dmPFC of Vgat-Cre mice and the procedures for the behavioral test. (C–J) Triple staining of mCitrin (green), GAD67 (red), and FOS (blue) in the dmPFC after CNO i.p. injection. White arrowheads indicate the coexpression of mCitrin, GAD67, and FOS. Scale bars: 40 μm (C–F); 10 μm ( G–J). (K and L) Mechanical thresholds of the bilateral hind paws following injection of control virus or hM3Dq virus and CNO 1 mg/kg i.p. injection (hM3Dq virus, ipsilateral: F (1, 56) = 19.53, P < 0.001; contralateral: F (1, 56) = 5.65, P < 0.05; control virus, ipsilateral: F (1, 56) = 1.46, P = 0.24; contralateral: F (1, 56) = 1.09, P = 0.31; &P < 0.05 and &&&P < 0.001; *P < 0.05; 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test; n = 8 mice per group). (M–P) Total distance traveled and percentage of time spent in the central area in the OF test and percentage of time in and percentage of entries into the OAs in the EPM test with CNO injection under normal conditions (M: F (1, 12) = 5.13, P < 0.05, t = 3.71; N: F (1, 12) = 6.22, P < 0.05, t = 2.99; O: F (1, 12) = 8.85, P < 0.01, t = 4.22; P: F (1, 12) = 10.55, P < 0.01, t = 4.22; *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01; 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test; n = 4 mice per group). (Q–T) Total distance traveled and percentage of time spent in the central area in the OF test and percentage of time spent in and percentage of entries into the OAs in the EPM test with CNO injection, 14 days after CPNL (Q: F (1, 12) = 12.87, P < 0.01, t = 4.23; R: F (1, 12) = 5.92, P < 0.05, t = 2.83; S: F (1, 12) = 5.32, P < 0.05, t = 2.95; T: F (1, 12) = 5.05, P < 0.05, t = 4.14; *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01; 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test; n = 4 mice per group).

Then, we tested the effects of specific activation of local inhibitory neurons on anxiety-like behaviors in the OF and EPM under normal and chronic pain conditions. Under normal conditions, both the total distance traveled (Figure 6M) and the percentage of time in the central area (Figure 6N) in the OF test were significantly decreased by specifically activating inhibitory neurons in the dmPFC. In the EPM test, CNO injections also significantly suppressed the percentage of time in (Figure 6O) and the percentage of entries into (Figure 6P) the OAs for the mice that received hM3Dq-mCitrin virus injections. Fourteen days after CPNL, the total distance traveled in the OF test was significantly reduced following specific activation of inhibitory neurons (Figure 6Q), and the percentage of time in the central area in the OF test was also clearly further suppressed (Figure 6R). In the EPM test, the CNO injection also significantly further suppressed the percentage of time spent in (Figure 6S) and the percentage of entries into (Figure 6T) the OAs for the mice that received the hM3Dq-mCitrin virus injection. These observations indicate that the activation of inhibitory neurons in the dmPFC induced anxiety-like behaviors in the normal mice and even worsened chronic pain–induced anxiety-like behaviors.

Specific activation of inhibitory neurons in the dmPFC reverses the activation of dmPFC/vlPAG pathway–induced analgesic and anxiolytic behaviors. Combined optogenetic and DREADDs methods were used to examine the roles of local inhibitory interneurons in dmPFC/vlPAG pathways. The detailed test procedures and different viruses are presented in Figure 7, A and B, and Supplemental Table 1. After the behavioral assessments, we observed dmPFC-vlPAG projection neurons expressing hM3Dq-EGFP (green) and inhibitory neurons expressing hChR2-mCherry (red) in the dmPFC (Figure 7C). A separate group of animals was prepared for functional characterization of the hChR2 and hM3Dq viruses. Blue light activation of the hChR2 virus in acute brain slices reliably elicited action potential spikes in inhibitory neurons following different stimulation frequencies (Figure 7D). A bath application of 40 μM CNO induced a transient depolarization and robust action potential firing in dmPFC-vlPAG projection neurons (Figure 7E). When we recorded the projection neurons, we found that light stimulation induced obvious inhibitory postsynaptic currents (IPSCs) (Figure 7F). Picrotoxin (PTX), an antagonist of the GABA A R, completely blocked the light-evoked IPSCs (Figure 7G). Seven days after CPNL was established, we found that CNO i.p. injection significantly increased the mechanical thresholds of the ipsilateral hind paw (Figure 7H). Specific activation of inhibitory neurons by blue light stimulation reversed these analgesic effects. In the OF test, activation of neither projection neurons nor inhibitory neurons in the dmPFC affected the total distance (Figure 7I). At the same time, specific activation of inhibitory neurons worsened the CPNL-induced reduction in the percentage of time spent in the central area (Figure 7J). However, in the EPM test, specific activation of inhibitory neurons significantly reversed the activation of projection neuron–induced antianxiety effects (Figure 7, K and L). These results provide functional evidence that local inhibitory neurons in the dmPFC innervated the projection neurons on the dmPFC/vlPAG pathway and that the activation of inhibitory neurons in the dmPFC induced anxiety-like behaviors and even worsened chronic pain–induced anxiety-like behaviors through the dmPFC/vlPAG descending pathway.

Figure 7 Optogenetic activation of inhibitory neurons in the dmPFC reversed activation of dmPFC/vlPAG pathway–induced analgesic and antianxiety behaviors. (A and B) Representative schematic diagrams of hChR2 and hM3Dq viruses injected into the dmPFC of C57 mice, retro-Cre virus injected into the vlPAG of C57BL/6J mice, and the procedures for the behavioral tests. (C) The triple staining of EGFP (green), mCherry (red), and DAPI (blue) in the dmPFC. Scale bar: 100 μm. (D) Representative recordings of action potential firing of inhibitory neurons in response to 5 Hz, 10 Hz, and 20 Hz light photostimulation. (E) Whole-cell current-clamp recording from hM3Dq-expressing dmPFC-vlPAG projection neurons. A brief bath application of 40 μM CNO (red box) caused a depolarization and action potential firing. (F and G) Sample traces showing that light-evoked IPSCs in dmPFC-vlPAG projection neurons were blocked by bath application of PTX (***P < 0.01, Student’s t test). (H) Mechanical thresholds of injured hind paws with CNO injection and blue light stimulation 7 days after CPNL (CNO, F (3, 15) = 27.14, P < 0.001, ***P < 0.01; saline: F (3, 9) = 1.03, P = 0.426; 1-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test; ###P < 0.001, Student’s t test). (I and J) Total distance traveled and percentage of time in the central area in the OF with CNO injection and blue light stimulation 14 days after CPNL (I: CNO, F (3, 21) = 2.64, P > 0.05; saline: F (3, 9) = 1.03, P = 0.426; J: CNO, F (3, 21) = 5.25, P < 0.01, *P < 0.05; saline: F (3, 9) = 11.47, P < 0.01, $$P < 0.01; 1-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test). (K and L) The percentage of time in and percentage of entries into the OAs in the EPM with CNO injection and blue light stimulation at 14 days after CPNL (K: CNO, F (3, 15) = 55.60, P < 0.001, ***P < 0.01; saline: F (3, 9) = 4.86, P = 0.028, $P < 0.05; L: CNO, F (3, 15) = 83.05, P < 0.001, ***P < 0.01; saline: F (3, 9) = 6.38, P = 0.013, $P < 0.05; 1-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test; ###P < 0.001, Student’s t test).

Both the GABA A R and mGluR1 in the dmPFC are involved in chronic pain sensations and anxiety-like behaviors. The above results showed that lesions of the dmPFC or deactivation of the dmPFC/vlPAG neural pathway exacerbated mechanical hyperalgesia and anxiety-like behaviors in the CPNL model. However, the potential molecular mechanism remain unknown. A previous study has shown that the GABA A R and mGluR1 in the dmPFC are involved in deactivation of the dmPFC in an arthritis pain model (19). We performed Western blotting and observed a significant increase in GABA A R and mGluR1 expression in the dmPFC 7 days after CPNL (Supplemental Figure 7). The mechanical thresholds and behaviors in the OF and EPM tests under normal and chronic pain conditions were assessed using behavioral pharmacologic approaches (Figure 8, A and B). Many FOS-expressing neurons and cannula placement in the dmPFC indicated that the specific antagonists of the GABA A R and mGluR1 were reliably injected into the dmPFC and functionally activated some neurons (Figure 8, C–E).

Figure 8 Suppression of GABA A R and mGluR1 in the dmPFC reverses CPNL-induced mechanical hyperalgesia and anxiety-like behaviors. (A and B) Representative schematic diagram of cannula placement in the dmPFC and the behavioral testing procedure. (C–E) Double staining of FOS-ir neurons (red) and DAPI (blue) in the dmPFC after drug infusion. Scale bar: 200 μm (E) (applied in C and D) Can., cannula; fmi, forceps minor of the corpus callosum (F and G) Mechanical thresholds of the bilateral hind paws following dmPFC injections of saline, bicuculline 0.1 μg or LY 367385 0.4 nmol at baseline and 7 days after CPNL (ipsilateral, F (2, 15) = 6.87, P < 0.001: baseline t = 0.51, t = 0.14; CPNL t = 4.55, t = 4.55; contralateral, F (2, 15) = 7.56, P < 0.001: baseline t = 0.56, t = 0.31; CPNL t = 3.98, t = 3.60; #P < 0.05 and ##P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test; n = 6 mice per group). (H and I) The total distance traveled and percentage of time in the central area in the OF following dmPFC injection of saline, bicuculline or LY 367385 at baseline and 14 days after CPNL (total distance, F (2,15) = 10.60, P < 0.01: baseline t = 3.79, t = 0.55; CPNL t = 2.85, t = 0.38; time percentage in the central area, F (2, 15) = 6.56, P < 0.01: baseline t = 2.91, t = 0.77; CPNL t = 2.52, t = 2.80; #P < 0.05; *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01; $$P < 0.01; 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test; n = 6 mice per group). (J and K) The percentage of time in and percentage of entries into the OAs in the EPM following dmPFC injection of saline, bicuculline, or LY 367385 at baseline and 14 days after CPNL (time percentage in the OAs, F (2, 15) = 2.96, P > 0.05: baseline t = 0.43, t = 0.21; CPNL t = 2.86, t = 2.78; entries percentage in the OAs, F (2, 15) = 2.35, P > 0.05: baseline t = 0.33, t = 0.66; CPNL t = 3.04, t = 2.64; #P < 0.05; *P < 0.05 and**P < 0.01; 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test; n = 6 mice per group).