A distinct subset of FcγRI-expressing Th1 cells exert antibody-mediated cytotoxic activity

Adoptive transfer of CD4+ T cells, but not CD8+ T cells, induces potent tumor regression when combined with tumor-binding antibodies. We recently found that treating tumor-bearing mice with tumor-binding antibodies and DC stimuli induces complete tumor regression through induction of systemic T cell immunity (16, 28). This treatment, however, is limited to tumors smaller than 25 mm2 and is largely ineffective once tumors exceed that size. In attempts to improve the potency and durability of tumor-binding antibody therapy, we initially tested it in combination with effector CD8+ or CD4+ T cells.

For this aim, control mice were injected s.c. with B16 melanoma cells. Ten days following implantation, mice were injected intratumorally with antibodies against the melanoma antigen TRP1 (anti-TRP1), anti-CD40, and TNF-α (DC stimuli). After 6 days, effector (CD62LnegCD44+) CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were isolated from the tumors, blood, and draining lymph nodes (DLN) of treated tumor-bearing mice. T cells were expanded for 7 days in vitro using high-dose IL-2 and anti-CD3 antibodies and injected i.v. into tumor-bearing mice alone or in combination with anti-TRP1 antibodies and with or without DC stimuli (the experimental design is illustrated in Figure 1A). Adoptive transfer of CD8+ T cells had only a marginal effect on tumor growth, which was comparable to that in PBS-treated mice. Intratumoral injection of DC stimuli and anti-TRP1 induced marked, yet transient, tumor regression, and most treated mice developed recurrent tumors after 10 to 12 days. Combined injection of DC stimuli with or without anti-TRP1 and with CD8+ T cells induced marked tumor regression. However, all mice experienced recurrent tumors after 16 days and needed to be euthanized by day 20 (Figure 1B). Adoptive transfer of CD4+ T cells alone yielded no significant improvement over PBS-treated mice. Addition of DC stimuli increased the potency of injected CD4+ T cells, but all tumors eventually progressed. Strikingly, however, injection of DC stimuli with anti-TRP1 antibodies substantial improved tumor regression induced by adoptive transfer of CD4+ T cells. Furthermore, all mice treated with CD4+ T cells along with DC stimuli and anti-TRP1 experienced sustained tumor regression and remained tumor free for the duration of the experiment (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Adoptive transfer of CD4+ T cells with tumor-binding antibodies induces direct killing of tumor cells. (A) Illustration of experimental outline. (B) B16F10 tumor size (mm2) in WT mice following injection of CD8+ T cells isolated from day 7 tumor-bearing mice with or without antibodies against TRP-1 and DC stimuli (n = 4). (C) B16F10 tumor size (mm2) in WT mice following injection of CD4+ T cells isolated from day 7 tumor-bearing mice with or without antibodies against TRP-1 and DC stimuli (n = 4). The same control groups, PBS and TNF-α+CD40L+αTRP-1, were used in both B and C. (D) B16F10 tumor size (mm2) following adoptive transfer of CD4+ T clones, with or without DC stimuli and antibodies against TRP-1 and ovalbumin (n = 4). Results are from 1 representative experiment out of at least 3 performed. Statistical significance was calculated using 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. P < 0.05 was considered significant.

Next, we tested to determine whether specificity of the antibodies or T cells for tumor antigens is required for CD4+ T cell–mediated tumor regression. Toward this end, control mice were injected with B16 and tumors were allowed to grow for 10 days. Mice were then injected i.v. with effector CD4+ T cells bearing a single TCR against ovalbumin, which is not expressed on B16, or against the melanoma antigen TRP1. Additionally, mice were injected with DC stimuli and with antibodies against TRP1 or against ovalbumin. Adoptive transfer of effector CD4+ T cells alone yielded tumor growth comparable to that seen in untreated mice. Similarly, injection of Ova 323–339 –reactive CD4+ T cells with anti-ovalbumin or anti-TRP1 antibodies had only a marginal effect on tumor progression. In contrast, injection of TRP1-reactive CD4+ T cells along with anti-TRP1, but not anti-ovalbumin, antibodies induced complete and durable tumor regression (Figure 1D). Taken jointly, these results suggest that effector CD4+ T cells, but not CD8+ T cells, synergize with tumor-reactive antibodies to eradicate tumors in a manner that relies upon the antigen specificity of both the antibodies and T cells.

CD4+ T cells from the tumor and DLN, but not from peripheral blood, directly kill tumor cells coated with IgG antibodies. Since the above experiments included effector CD4+ T cells that were pooled from the blood, tumors, and DLN, we next sought to determine which of these organs contains the most potent tumor-reactive CD4+ T cells. We isolated effector CD4+ T cells from the blood, DLN, and tumors individually following immunotherapy and expanded them in vitro using IL-2 and anti-CD3. T cells from each organ were injected i.v. into B16 tumor–bearing mice, in combination with DC stimuli and anti-TRP1 antibodies (illustrated in Figure 2A). Effector CD4+ T cells from blood had only a moderate effect on tumor burden in these mice compared with in untreated mice, and all treated mice experienced local tumor recurrence and had to be sacrificed. In contrast, injection of CD4+ T cells isolated from the tumor or DLN induced complete tumor regression that was maintained until the experiment was terminated (Figure 2, B and C). We next assessed whether transferred CD4+ T cells kill tumor cells directly or mediate killing by activating other effector T cells. Thus, Rag1-deficient mice (Rag1–/–) were challenged with B16 cells, and tumors were allowed to grow for 10 days. Mice were then treated with 1 × 106 CD4+ T cells derived from tumor-bearing mice treated with immunotherapy along with tumor-binding antibodies and DC stimuli. Interestingly, the efficacy of this treatment in Rag1–/– mice was comparable to that in immune-competent mice, suggesting that tumor lysis is induced directly by the injected CD4+ cells (Figure 2D). Additionally, we isolated CD4+ T cells from the blood, DLN, and tumor of B16 tumor–bearing mice and cocultured them with B16 cells in the presence or absence of anti-TRP1 antibodies. Incubation of CD4+ T cells from all organs with tumor cells at a 1 to 2 ratio, in the absence of antibodies, exhibited minimal effect; about 10% of tumor cell lysis was observed. Consistent with our in vivo observations, incubation of tumor cells coated with antibodies and CD4+ T cells from tumors, and to a lesser extent also from the DLN, but not from the blood, induced tumor cell lysis within 2 days (Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127590DS1). Since CD4+ T cells express the C5a and C3b complement receptors, we next tested to determine whether the tumor lysis is mediated by complement deposition. To eliminate any potential inactivated complement, CD4+ T cells were incubated with IgG-coated tumor cells in the absence of serum. Only a minor reduction in tumor cell lysis was observed, suggesting a direct IgG binding by CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Figure 2 CD4+ T cells from the tumor and DLN directly kill tumor cells coated with IgG. (A) Illustration of experimental outline. (B) B16F10 tumor size (mm2) in mice following injection of CD4+ T cells from day 7 tumor-bearing mice with anti-TRP1 and DC stimuli (n = 3). (C) Representative photomicrographs of tumor-bearing mice 7 days after adoptive transfer of CD4+ T cells. (D) B16F10 tumor size (mm2) in RAG-deficient mice following adoptive transfer of CD4+ T cells, with or without antibodies against TRP1 and DC stimuli (n = 4). (E) Confocal images of wasabi-labeled B16 tumor cells cocultured for 48 hours with CD4+ T cells obtained from day 7 tumor-bearing mice. Original magnification, ×800. (F) Percentages of dead tumor cells after 48 hours incubation with CD4+ T cells measured by flow cytometry analysis of annexin V/PI staining (n = 3). Data represent mean ± SEM, and the results are from 1 representative experiment out of at least 3 performed. Statistical significance was calculated using 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. P < 0.05 was considered significant.

A small subset of CD4+ T cells in tumors and DLNs express Fcγ receptors. Although it is widely believed that T cells do not express Fcγ receptors (FcγR), in light of our results, we decided to revisit this notion. Toward this end, tumors, DLN, and peripheral blood (PB) were obtained from B16 tumor–bearing mice 10 days following tumor inoculation, and expression patterns of FcγR (FcγRI, FcγRII/III, and FcγRIV) on CD4+ T cells were analyzed. Flow cytometric analysis indicated that between 3% and 5% of the tumor-infiltrating CD4+ T cells expressed all FcγR at levels comparable to those of antigen-presenting myeloid cells (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Lower yet detectable percentages of CD4+ T cells expressing FcγR were also observed in the DLN, but not in the blood (Figure 3, A and B). To further corroborate these results, histological sections of day-10 B16 tumors were stained for FcγR and T cell markers. Indeed, all FcγRs were detected on a proportion of CD4+ but not CD8+ T cells (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 2C).

Figure 3 A small subset of tumor-infiltrating CD4+ T cells expresses Fcγ receptors. (A) Gating strategy and representative FACS analyses of the tumor, DLN, and blood from day-10 tumor-bearing mice. (B) Mean percentages of Fcγ receptors expressing CD4+ T cells in various organs in day-10 B16 tumor–bearing mice (n = 4). Statistical significance was calculated using 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test. (C) Confocal microscopy of day-10 B16F10 tumor. Original magnification, ×800. (D) Representative FACS analysis of Fcγ receptors on 4T1 tumor-infiltrating CD4+ T cells. (E) Mean percentages of Fcγ receptors expressing CD4+ T cells in various organs in day-12 4T1 tumor-bearing mice (n = 4). Statistical significance was calculated using 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Bonferroni’s test. nDLN, nondraining lymph node. (F) Confocal microscopy of day-12 4T1 tumor sections. Original magnification, ×800. Data represent mean ± SEM, and results are from 1 representative experiment out of at least 3 performed. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. P < 0.05 was considered significant.

We then tested to determine whether this FcγR+ subset exists in another tumor model or is limited to B16 melanoma. Female BALB/c mice were injected with 4T1 breast cancer cells into their mammary fat pad, and tumors were allowed to grow for 12 days. Similarly to our results with B16 cells in C57BL/6 mice, all FcγR were expressed on CD4+ T cells in the tumors and DLN of BALB/c mice bearing 4T1 breast carcinoma cells, but not on the T cells in their non-DLNs (Figure 3, D and E). Histological sections of day-12 4T1 tumors confirmed that these receptors are indeed expressed on the membrane of CD4+ T cells (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 2D).

Naturally occurring CD4+ T cells expressing FcγRI lyse tumor cells coated with IgG. We next tested to determine whether this population exists in naive mice or is induced exclusively during tumor progression. Various organs were removed from naive mice, and FcγR expression on T cells was analyzed by flow cytometry. Only CD4+ T cells expressing FcγRI and II/III were found in lymph nodes, spleen, and BM, but not in the blood or thymus (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 3A). The high-affinity FcγRI was found to be the predominant receptor on T cells, and this population was mostly prevalent in the spleen. Furthermore, histological sections of naive spleen indicated that they are located at the margins of the T cell zone in the spleen of naive mice (Figure 4B). Intracellular staining of the Th transcription factor indicated that T cells expressing FcγRI exclusively express the Th1 T-bet in both spleen and tumors (Figure 4C). This population was completely absent in Rag1–/– mice, suggesting that their maturation is dependent on TCR rearrangement (not shown). Expression of FcγRI in these cells was also tested at the transcription level. To this end, splenocytes were subjected to a Ficoll gradient enriched on CD4 magnetic beads, and CD4+CD3+TCR-β+MHC-IIneg/dim T cells were sorted into 2 groups based on their and FcγRI expression (Figure 4D). mRNA was extracted from the 2 subsets, and FcγRI transcripts were amplified by PCR. Consistent with our FACS and confocal results, FcγRI+CD3+MHC-IIneg/dim CD4+ T cells, but not canonical CD4+ T cells, had low yet detectable levels of FcγRI gene transcript (Figure 4E). To further verify that these are indeed T cells, CD4+CD3+TCR-β+MHC-IIneg/dim–expressing FcγRI+ were sorted and compared with canonical FcγRIneg cells by confocal microscopy. The 2 subsets share a similar morphology and size and have identical cell membrane CD4, CD3, and TCR-β staining (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 3B). Consistent with our FACS data, confocal staining further indicated that FcγRI is expressed on the membrane of these cells (Figure 4F). Next, we tested to determine whether the expression of FcγR on these cells was functional or merely a surface marker. Splenic CD4+ T cells that either expressed or did not express FcγRI were isolated from control mice and incubated overnight with B16 tumor cells. Incubation of FcγRI+CD4+, but not canonical FcγRInegCD4+ T cells, with B16 precoated with anti-TRP1 antibodies induced marked tumor cell lysis (Figure 4, G and H). Tumor cell lysis was completely abrogated when FcγRI+CD4+ T cells were incubated with anti-ovalbumin antibodies, or anti-TRP1 F(ab′) 2 (Figure 4, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 3D). Tumor lysis was mediated through secretion of lytic granules in an IFN-γ–dependent mechanism (Supplemental Figure 3D). Intriguingly, incubation of FcγRI+CD4+ isolated from OT-II mice with B16 and anti-TRP1 did not induce tumor killing, suggesting that the both MHC-II molecules and the antigen targeted by the antibody should be expressed on the target cells (Figure 4, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). Taken jointly, these data suggest that this specific subset of FcγRI+CD4+ T cells exhibits a unique capacity to lyse tumor cells directly in a manner that is dependent on concomitant TCR and FcγRI crosslinking.

Figure 4 Naturally occurring FcγRI+-expressing CD4+ T cells lyse tumor cells coated with IgG. (A) Mean percentages of FcγR-expressing CD4+ T cells in different organs from naive mice. (B) Confocal microscopy of spleen sections from naive mice. (C) Intracellular staining of T-bet and RORγT in naive spleen and tumor-infiltrating CD4+ T cells. (D) FACS-sorting strategy for FcγRIneg and FcγRIpos CD4+ T cells from naive spleens. (E) Agarose gel (1%) electrophoresis of FcγRI PCR products performed on cDNA from sorted splenic CD4+ T cells. (F) Confocal microscopy staining of sorted FcγRIneg and FcγRIpos CD4+ T cells. (G) Confocal microscopy of CD4+ T cells from WT and OT-II mice incubated for 48 hours with wasabi-labeled B16 cells, with or without antibodies against TRP1 and ovalbumin. Original magnification, ×400. (H) Viability (measured by fluorescent intensity of wasabi) of B16F10 cells after 48 hours coculture with CD4+ T cells (n = 6). Data represent mean ± SEM, and results are from 1 representative experiment out of at least 3 performed. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. P < 0.05 was considered significant.

FcγRI is expressed only on a subset of exhausted and nonproliferating CD4+ T cells. To assess the origin of these cells, we tested to determine whether FcγRI CD4+ T cells bear unique TCR, or rather share clones with conventional CD4+ T cells, which do not express FcγRI. 2 × 105 T cells were sorted by FACS, and their TCR-Vα and -Vβ were amplified by PCR and sequenced. We found that CD4+ T cells expressing FcγRI exhibit Vβ segment usage similar to that of conventional CD4+ T cells and are composed of hundreds of different clones with frequency distribution and usage, as well as clonal abundance, similar to those of conventional CD4+ T cells (Figure 5, A and B). Furthermore, our analysis indicated that identical clones can be found in both groups (Supplemental Table 1). Since both subsets undergo similar random VDJ rearrangement, expression of FcγRI on T cells represents an activation state, rather than expansion of selected clones or T cell subsets with restricted Vβ usage, such as NKT cells. Protein production in these cells was also analyzed by mass spectrometry in comparison with canonical splenic CD4+ T cells. The vast majority of detected proteins, including the T markers CD3, CD4, and CD5 as well as the transcription factor NFAT, were expressed at similar levels in both cell populations (Figure 5C and Supplemental Table 2). Several proteins, however, including SYK tyrosine kinase and the chemokine CXCL-4, were detected only in FcγRI+CD4+ T cells. Of particular interest were the high expression levels of lysosome-related enzymes, suggesting that these cells are more active compared with naive CD4+ T cells (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 FcγRI is expressed on exhausted CD4+ T cells and can be utilized to induce tumor regression in mice. (A) Percentages of TCRβ V segment usage and (B) clonal abundance in FcγRI+ and canonical FcγRInegCD4+ T cell subpopulations from naive spleens. (C) Venn diagram of mass spectrometry analysis of proteins expressed by splenic FcγRIpos and canonical FcγRInegCD4+ T cells. (D) Representative FACS analysis (upper panel) and mean percentages (lower panel) of splenic CD4+ T cells that express FcγRI following 2 days in culture (n = 3). (E) Gating strategy of live splenic CD4+ T cells following 12 days in culture with IL-2 and anti-CD3 antibodies. (F) Representative FACS analysis (upper panel) and mean percentages (lower panel) of splenic CD4+ T cells that express FcγRI following 12 days in culture (n = 3). (G) Representative FACS analysis of exhaustion markers expressed on splenic CD4+ T cells after 12 days in culture. Data represent mean ± SEM, and results are from 1 representative experiment out of at least 3 performed. Statistical significance was calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparison test (control vs. Iono+PMA200 ng groups, *P < 0.05). P < 0.05 was considered significant.

To assess the hypothesis that FcγR1 expression occurs as a result of activation, canonical CD4+ T cells, which do not express FcγRI, were isolated from spleens of naive mice and activated overnight with an array of inflammatory mediators, which induce FcγRI transcription in myeloid cells (29). None of these stimuli induced FcγRI expression on these T cells (Figure 5D). Since incubating FcγRI+CD4+ T cells with high-dose IL-2 and immobilized anti-CD3 antibodies did not result in their proliferation in vitro (not shown), we speculated that FcγRI may be expressed on exhausted cells. Thus, CD4+ T cells from the spleen and lymph nodes of naive mice were cultured for 12 days with immobilized anti-CD3 antibodies and IL-2, followed by an additional 48 hours of activation with PMA and ionomycin. Given the high mortality rate of mouse T cells following such long-term culture and activation, special attention was given to exclude dying T cells (our gating strategy is presented in Figure 5E). Indeed, over 40% of long-term activated CD4+ T cells expressed FcγRI, suggesting that its expression is associated with reduced proliferative capacity (Figure 5F). While the majority of long-term activated CD4+ T cells expressed exhausted markers, only about 50% of them also expressed FcγRI. Additionally, the majority of, but not all, CD4+ T cells that expressed FcγRI also express exhausted markers (Figure 5G). While these results strongly support the hypothesis that CD4+ T cells may express FcγRI once they become exhausted and lose their proliferative capacity, the exact underlying mechanism is not fully clear yet.

Canonical T cells equipped with FcγRI exert cytotoxic activities and can be employed to eradicate solid tumors. Since FcγRI+CD4+ T cells could not be expanded to numbers that allow their use for immunotherapy, we tested to determine whether their killing machinery could be transferred to conventional CD4+ T cells. Thus, we transduced conventional splenic CD4+ T cells with TRP1-reactive TCR alone or with FcγRI α chain (FcRα) and with the FcεRIγ, which is the receptor signaling γ chain (FcRγ). Transduced T cells were sorted by FACS (Supplemental Figure 4A) and incubated overnight with B16 tumor cells. Membrane-bound CD107a was detected in about 10% of CD4+ T cells infected with TRP1-reactive TCR, and they induced about 10% to 15% killing (Figure 6, A and B). Their killing capacities and membrane CD107a levels were not changed by the addition of anti-TRP1 antibodies. Infection with α chain alone was not sufficient to promote B16 lysis and CD107a expression, yet addition of FcRγ substantially potentiated their capacity to lyse antibody-coated tumor cells. Most strikingly, CD4+ T cells transduced with TRP1-reactive TCR, FcγRI, and FcRγ induced substantial killing of tumor cells coated with anti-TRP1 antibodies (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). To determine whether the killing capacities of TRP-1–reactive T cells are restricted to anti-TRP1 antibodies, we also coated B16 cells with antibodies against another melanoma antigen, TRP-2. Similarly to our results with anti-TRP1 antibodies, the addition of anti-TRP2 antibodies significantly enhanced the cytotoxic abilities of TRP-1–reactive T cells, suggesting that this killing mechanism is not restricted to a certain antibody (Figure 6C). We then assessed the capacity of these cells to eradicate established melanoma tumors. Mice were injected s.c. with B16 tumor cells, and tumors were allowed to grow for 7 to 9 days, until they reached a palpable size. 0.5 × 106 CD4+ T cells were injected i.v., with or without i.p. injection of antibodies. Mice injected with 1 × 106 of CD4+ T cells bearing TRP1-reactive TCR served as controls. Consistent with their activity in vitro, combination of TRP1-reactive TCR, FcγRI, and FcRγ T cells and anti-TRP1 antibodies induced tumor eradication in all treated mice that lasted up to 1 month, when the experiment was terminated (Figure 6, D and E). However, many cell types in the tumor microenvironment, such as macrophages and NK cells, express FcγR and can kill tumor cells coated with antibodies. Therefore, we sought to determine whether the synergism between CD4+ T cells and tumor-binding antibodies is mediated through the crosslinking of FcγRI on the T cells or rather in an unrelated manner by activating other effector cells at the tumor site. Toward this end, C57 control mice were injected for 3 days with 30 mg/kg of busulfan and rescued with 15 × 106 BM cells from FcεRIγ KO mice, which lack all FcγR. After 3 weeks, the mice were challenged with B16F10 tumor cells, and tumors were allowed to grow for 7 to 9 days until they reached a palpable size. Chimeric mice were then injected with 1 × 106 CD4+ T cells bearing TRP1-reactive TCR FcγRI and FcRγ served and with or without anti-TRP1 antibodies. Consistent with our results in control mice, a significant tumor regression was observed following treatment with both T cells and antibodies, suggesting direct activation of T cells by tumor-binding antibodies (Figure 6F).

Figure 6 Ectopic expression of FcγRI in canonical T cells endows cytotoxic activity and can be employed to eradicate solid tumors. (A) Mean percentages of membrane-bound CD107a in infected splenic CD4+ T cells cultured for 48 hours with B16 tumor cells. (B) Mean percentages of apoptotic B16 cells as indicated by annexin V/PI staining following 48 hours incubation with infected CD4+ T cells (n = 3). (C) Mean percentages of apoptotic B16 cells as indicated by annexin V/PI staining following 48 hours incubation with CD4+ T cells cultured for 48 hours with B16 tumor cells. (D) B16F10 tumor size (mm2) following adoptive transfer of transduced CD4+ T cells (n = 4). (E) Photomicrographs of tumor-bearing mice 12 days after adoptive transfer of infected CD4+ T cells. (F) B16F10 tumor size (mm2) in chimeric mice bearing BM from control (red lines) or from FcɛRIγ KO mice (blue lines) following adoptive transfer of transduced CD4+ T cells (n = 4). Data represent mean ± SD, and results are from 1 representative experiment out of at least 3 performed. Statistical significance was calculated using 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Šidák’s multiple comparisons test for A, B, and C, and Tukey’s comparisons test for D and F. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. P < 0.05 was considered significant.

FcγRI+ is expressed by CD4+ T cells that infiltrate to human tumors. We also tested to determine whether CD4+ T cells expressing FcγRI are limited to mice or can also be found in humans. Initially, FcγR expression was tested on T cells from PB of 4 healthy donors. Consistent with our results in mice, we could not detect T cells expressing Fcγ receptors even after their activation for 3 days with PMA and ionomycin (Figure 7A). In contrast to our results in mice, long-term activation with IL-2 and anti-CD3 antibodies followed by 2 days activation with PMA and ionomycin did not induce FcγR expression of blood T cells (Figure 7B). Next, tumor tissues from stage III melanoma patients undergoing primary tumor resection were analyzed by FACS and by histological staining. FACS analysis indicated the presence of tumor-infiltrating CD4+, but not CD8+, T cells, expressing all 3 FcγRs (Figure 7C). Examination of tumor sections under confocal microscopy further indicated that these receptors are expressed on the membrane of CD4+ T cells and that these cells are found in the center of the tumor mass (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 5A). In another patient undergoing resection surgery to remove stage III bladder cancer following chemotherapy, we compared the expression patterns of FcγR on CD4+ T cells in the blood, tumor tissue, and adjacent healthy bladder tissue. Low yet detectable levels of FcγRI and FcγRIII, but not FcγRII, were found in circulating CD4+ T cells (Figure 7E). Importantly, all 3 FcγRs were detected on CD4+ T cells infiltrating the tumor, but not in healthy tissue (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 5B). CD4+ T cells expressing all FcγRs were found in the tumor of another melanoma patient, thus demonstrating that these cells preferentially accumulate in cancerous tissues (Figure 7G).