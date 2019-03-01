Commentary 10.1172/JCI127580

Platelet microRNAs and vascular injury

Elena V. Dolmatova and Kathy K. Griendling

Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Address correspondence to: Kathy Griendling, Emory University, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, 101 Woodruff Circle, 308A WMB, Atlanta, Georgia 30322, USA. Phone: 404.727.3364; Email: kgriend@emory.edu.

First published February 18, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 3 on March 1, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(3):962–964. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127580.
Copyright © 2019, American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published February 18, 2019 - Version history

Vascular smooth muscle cell (VSMC) phenotype switching from a contractile state to a synthetic phenotype has been implicated in intimal remodeling during vascular injury. While multiple studies have focused on dedifferentiation of VSMCs, prevention of VSMC-mediated excessive repair remains poorly understood. In this issue of the JCI, Zeng et al. identified a mechanism by which platelet-derived microRNA-223 (miRNA-223) reverses VSMC dedifferentiation. The authors show that suppression of proliferation occurs after platelet internalization by VSMCs. Moreover, they demonstrate that miRNA-223 inhibits dedifferentiation and intimal hyperplasia in diabetic mice by decreasing PDGFRβ expression in VSMCs. Together, these results identify platelet-derived miRNA-223 as a potential therapeutic target in vascular injury.

Advertisement