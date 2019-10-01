Nuclear factor I-A regulates diverse reactive astrocyte responses after CNS injury

NFIA is expressed in reactive astrocytes in human WMI. Our previous studies on NFIA demonstrated its expression in oligodendrocyte precursor (OLP) populations that occupy human multiple sclerosis (MS) and hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) lesions (18). To determine whether NFIA is also expressed in reactive astrocytes present in lesions found in these diseases, we performed double-immunofluorescence staining for NFIA and GFAP, a defining marker of reactive astrocytes (1). Using paraffin-embedded human brain tissue obtained from the Rocky Mountain MS Center at the University of Colorado (MS lesions) and Texas Children’s Hospital (HIE lesions), we found that NFIA was highly expressed in reactive astrocytes occupying these lesions (Figure 1, A–F). Whereas NFIA showed robust expression in reactive astrocytes, not every GFAP-expressing cell had NFIA expression, suggesting that its expression may be restricted to subsets of reactive astrocyte populations. Moreover, consistent with its expression in OLP populations, we also found that NFIA expression was not limited to GFAP-expressing populations.

Figure 1 NFIA is expressed in reactive astrocytes. (A–L) Immunofluorescence staining for NFIA and immunohistochemical staining for GFAP in a human MS lesion (A–C), human HIE tissue (D–F), a mouse lysolecithin-induced white matter lesion (G–I), and in a mouse photothrombotic ischemia model (J–L). Arrowheads indicate colocalization of NFIA with GFAP. Images of human tissue samples in A–F are representative of 3 patients and 8 sections per patient. Images of tissue from the mouse models in G–L are representative of 5 animals and 8 sections per animal. Scale bar: 50 μm.

To initiate injury modeling studies, we first evaluated NFIA expression in reactive astrocyte populations found in 2 mouse injury models that parallel the human disease states described above. To model remyelination after WMI, we used lysolecithin lesioning of the spinal cord, and to model ischemic stroke, we used cortical photothrombotic stroke (19, 20) (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127492DS1). Critically, both models produced a robust reactive astrocyte response, and using double-immunofluorescence, we found that NFIA colocalized with GFAP-expressing reactive astrocytes in these models (Figure 1, G–L). Subsequent analysis of normal, nonreactive astrocytes in uninjured regions of the human and mouse cortex revealed that NFIA was also expressed in resident astrocytes in the healthy brain, suggesting that its expression was not an injury-specific phenomenon (Supplemental Figure 2). Together, these data from primary human samples and relevant animal models indicate that NFIA is expressed in reactive astrocytes associated with WMI and ischemia.

Loss of NFIA in astrocytes delays remyelination after WMI in the spinal cord. To examine whether NFIA contributes to disease pathogenesis through a prospective function in reactive astrocytes, we generated floxed NFIA alleles and intercrossed this line with GFAP-CreER or Sox10-Cre, generating the following lines: NFIAfl/fl GFAP-CreER and NFIAfl/fl Sox10-Cre. These lines allowed us to selectively delete NFIA in either OLP populations (Sox10-Cre) or adult astrocyte populations (GFAP-CreER) and offered the opportunity to resolve its cellular site of action. To determine the role of NFIA in remyelination after WMI, we performed lysolecithin lesioning in the spinal cords of mice from these lines and evaluated the cellular responses 10 days post lesioning (10 dpl), a critical time point that corresponds to the commencement of remyelination in the spinal cord (21, 22). As shown in Figure 2, A–J, deletion of NFIA in OLPs (i.e., NFIAfl/fl Sox10-Cre) did not influence the generation of OLPs or GFAP-expressing reactive astrocytes, or have any effect on the kinetics of OLP differentiation into oligodendrocytes during remyelination. These data indicate that loss of NFIA in OLPs does not influence remyelination after WMI.

Figure 2 Loss of NFIA from astrocytes delays oligodendrocyte differentiation after WMI. (A–H) Loss of NFIA from the oligodendrocyte lineage did not affect the number of Olig2-expressing cells (B and F), GFAP-expressing cells (C, G, and I), or PLP-expressing cells (D, H, and J) within the lesion after injury (10 dpl). Solid white arrowheads in A indicate Sox10- and NFIA-coexpressing OLP populations; white outlined arrowheads in E point to Sox10+ cells without NFIA expression in NFIAfl/fl Sox10-Cre mice. (K) Schematic overview of the GFAP-CreERT2 induction schedule and the subsequent WMI time course. (L–S) Induced deletion of NFIA in NFIAfl/fl GFAP-CreER mice effectively eliminated NFIA expression in the lesion (L versus P) and did not affect the number of Olig2- or GFAP-expressing cells within the lesion (Q and R), but resulted in decreased numbers of PLP-expressing cells within the injury site (S). Dashed lines in A–H and L–S indicate lesion boundaries. (R and S) Quantification of reactive astrocytes (GFAP) and oligodendrocyte marker expression (MBP and PLP) in astrocyte-specific NFIA-KO studies. For the analyses in I, J, and T–V, the experiments were performed using 4 animals per genotype, and quantification involved 8 sections per animal. Data are shown with box-and-whisker plots. The bounds of the boxes represent upper and lower quartiles, the lines in the boxes represent the median, and the whiskers represent the maximum and minimum values. Data were analyzed by Student’s t test. PLP: **P = 1.87 × 10–9 (PLP) and **P = 9.32 × 10–6 (MBP). See the Supplemental materials for MBP ISH (Supplemental Figure 3). Scale bar: 100 μm (A–H and L–S).

To determine whether NFIA functions through astrocytes, we performed lysolecithin lesioning in NFIAfl/fl GFAP-CreER mice. Use of the tamoxifen-inducible GFAP-CreER allowed us to bypass any developmental requirements for NFIA in astrocytes or their precursors and enabled us to focus on adult astrocyte populations after injury. As shown in Figure 2K, we treated mice with tamoxifen starting at 6 weeks of age and then performed lysolecithin lesioning 3 weeks later. Analysis of the cellular responses during early remyelination (i.e., 10 dpl) revealed efficient deletion of NFIA (Figure 2, L and P), coupled with no overt changes in the number of OLPs marked by oligodendrocyte transcription factor 2 (Olig2) or of reactive astrocytes marked by GFAP (Figure 2, M and N versus Figure 2, Q and R; Figure 2, U and V). Next, we evaluated the extent of oligodendrocyte differentiation and found a significant decrease in the number of cells expressing proteolipid protein (PLP) and myelin basic protein (MBP) within the lesions of NFIAfl/fl GFAP-CreER mice (Figure 2, O–T, and Supplemental Figure 3). Importantly, these changes in oligodendrocyte differentiation are not secondary to axonal loss, as axonal integrity is not differentially affected after injury in these mouse lines (Supplemental Figure 3). Subsequent analysis at 12 dpl (2 days later) revealed that lesions in the NFIAfl/fl GFAP-CreER mice contained PLP- and MBP-expressing cells, indicating a delay in the onset of OLP differentiation (Supplemental Figure 3). Together, these data indicate that loss of NFIA in astrocytes does not influence the generation of OLPs or reactive astrocytes, but rather influences the kinetics of oligodendrocyte differentiation after WMI in the spinal cord.

NFIA-deficient reactive astrocytes demonstrate a defective BBB after WMI. These effects on oligodendrocyte differentiation via NFIA deletion in astrocytes are probably mediated via non–cell-autonomous mechanisms. Given that reactive astrocytes are still present in these lesions, we hypothesized that reactive astrocyte function in the absence of NFIA was impaired. One key function of reactive astrocytes is to reestablish the BBB after injury; moreover, it has previously been shown that an impaired BBB can suppress oligodendrocyte differentiation after WMI (23). To determine whether the BBB was impaired in NFIAfl/fl GFAP-CreER lesions, we stained for blood proteins associated with BBB leakage (albumin) and found very high levels in lesions from NFIAfl/fl GFAP-CreER mice (Figure 3, A versus C and E). This suggested impaired BBB remodeling after WMI. Given the role of astrocyte endfeet proteins in establishing the BBB (24), we evaluated the expression of aquaporin 4 (Aqp4) and found that its expression was also reduced in the absence of NFIA (Figure 3, B versus D and F). To determine whether these defects in BBB integrity were specific to injury conditions or a general feature of this mouse line, we performed the Evans blue assay on uninjured NFIAfl/fl GFAP-CreER and control mice and observed no differences in the amount of Evans blue dye extracted from both the spinal cord and cortex of these mice (Supplemental Figure 5). Together, these data suggest that the impaired BBB observed in the presence of NFIA-deficient astrocytes is an injury-specific phenomenon.

Figure 3 NFIA-deficient astrocytes exhibit impaired BBB remodeling after WMI. (A–D) Deletion of NFIA from astrocytes resulted in an increase in the presence of albumin (A versus C) and a decrease in the expression of the astrocyte endfeet protein Aqp4 (B versus D.) Graphs in E and F are derived from 4 animals per genotype, and quantification involved 8 sections per animal. (G) Schematic overview of in vitro endothelial/astrocyte barrier assay. (H) NFIA-deficient astrocytes exhibited decreased TEER electrical resistance when cocultured with endothelial cells. The experiment was conducted in triplicate, with 3 coculture wells per genotype for each replicate. Data were analyzed using a Student’s t test and are shown as box-and-whisker plots. The bounds of the boxes represent upper and lower quartiles. The lines in the boxes represent the median, and the whiskers represent the maximum and minimal values. *P = 0.01, **P = 0.003, and ***P = 0.0036. Scale bar: 100 μm.

To directly examine whether astrocytes lacking NFIA influence the formation of tight junctions between endothelial cells, we performed coculture assays and evaluated the transendothelial electrical resistance (TEER) across this bilayer, an established metric of endothelial integrity (25). To this end, we established astrocyte cultures from NFIAfl/fl GFAP-CreER mice and added tamoxifen to induce deletion of NFIA. Two weeks after tamoxifen-induced deletion of NFIA, we cocultured these astrocytes with brain endothelial cells (bEnd3) (Figure 3G). Upon establishment of the coculture, we measured TEER across this cell bilayer to assay the extent of ion passage across the tight junctions that form between endothelial cells and observed decreased electrical resistance across this cell bilayer in the presence of NFIA-deficient astrocytes (Figure 3H). This decrease in TEER indicates that fewer tight junctions were formed between endothelial cells in the presence of NFIA-deficient astrocytes. These data, in conjunction with our analysis of the lesions, indicate that loss of NFIA in reactive astrocytes results in impaired BBB integrity after WMI in the spinal cord.

NFIA is required for the production of reactive astrocytes after cortical ischemic stroke. The results described above implicate NFIA as a key mediator of BBB remodeling in reactive astrocytes after WMI. To further evaluate this function of NFIA in reactive astrocytes, we extended our studies to the photothrombotic model of cortical ischemia, in which thrombosis results in disruption of endothelial cell integrity (Supplemental Figure 1). It is important to note that NFIA is also highly expressed in reactive astrocytes in this model and in human ischemic disease states (Figure 1), providing a further rationale for these studies. As in our WMI studies, we used the NFIAfl/fl GFAP-CreER mice (and NFIAfl/+ GFAP-CreER controls) and a defined tamoxifen schedule that allowed us to delete NFIA prior to photothrombotic stroke injury (Figure 4A). Analysis of cellular outcomes 12 days post injury (dpi) revealed efficient deletion of NFIA at the stroke site (Figure 4, C and F), coupled with a dramatic reduction in the number of GFAP-expressing reactive astrocytes (Figure 4, B versus E and N). This reduction in GFAP+ reactive astrocytes occurred at the injury border and adjacent to the injury site (Figure 4, H and K). Furthermore, we observed an increased presence of blood proteins (albumin) at the injury site (Figure 4, D versus G), which was consistent with a reduced production of reactive astrocytes and the associated impaired injury response. These observations suggested a depletion of resident astrocytes or an inability of resident astrocytes to acquire reactive properties. To decipher between these possibilities, we stained the injury border and adjacent regions with Sox9, an established marker of mature astrocytes in the brain (26). As shown in Figure 4O, there was no change in the number of Sox9-expressing cells at the injury site (Figure 4, I and J versus L and M), nor in adjacent regions, indicating that loss of NFIA was not influencing the survival or local proliferation of astrocytes in the cortex after ischemic stroke injury. Together, these data suggest that NFIA expression is necessary for local astrocytes to acquire reactive properties after ischemic stroke in the cortex and, together with our spinal cord WMI studies, indicate that this transcription factor has region- and/or injury-specific functions in reactive astrocytes.

Figure 4 NFIA is required for the generation of reactive astrocytes after ischemic stroke. (A) Overview of the experimental procedure for GFAP-CreER induction and the stroke injury model. (B–G) Loss of NFIA in astrocytes resulted in a reduction of GFAP+ reactive astrocytes (B versus E) and an increase in the blood serum protein albumin (D versus G) at the stroke injury site (12 dpi). Dashed lines in B–I indicate the injury boundaries. (H–M) High-magnification images of GFAP+ and Sox9+ cells at the injury site in control and NFIAfl/fl GFAP-CreER mice, indicating a decrease in the number of GFAP+ reactive astrocytes at the injury site, coupled with no change in the number of Sox9+ cells. Quantification of GFAP+ reactive astrocytes (N) and Sox9-expressing cells (O) in response to the photothrombotic stroke model in control and NFIAfl/fl GFAP-CreER mice. Quantification data were derived from 4 animals per genotype for N and 3 animals per genotype for O and 8 sections per animal in all cases. *P = 0.0092, by Student’s t test. Data are shown as box-and-whisker plots. The bounds of the boxes represent upper and lower quartiles, the lines in the boxes represent the median, and the whiskers represent the maximum and minimum values. Scale bars: 50 μm (B–G) and 20 μm (H–M).

To ascertain whether NFIA demonstrates region-specific functions in reactive astrocytes, we performed lysolecithin lesioning in the corpus callosum of the adult brain, using the NFIAfl/fl GFAP-CreER mouse lines and the tamoxifen induction paradigm shown in Figure 2K. Oligodendrocyte regeneration was evaluated 12 dpl of the corpus callosum, a relatively early time point in the myelin repair process for this region (27). Our analysis revealed no changes in the extent of oligodendrocyte differentiation or in the production of reactive astrocytes in these lesions (Supplemental Figure 4), indicating that loss of NFIA does not influence repair in this context. These data, in conjunction with our spinal cord and ischemic stroke studies, indicate that the role of NFIA in reactive astrocyte responses varies across both the injury type and region of the CNS.

Reactive astrogenesis in the SVZ is impaired in the absence of NFIA. To understand the cellular mechanism by which NFIA controls the generation of reactive astrocytes after cortical ischemia, we focused on reactive astrogenesis from the SVZ. Previous studies have shown that the SVZ is a source of reactive astrocytes that emigrate to injury sites after cortical ischemia and that loss of SVZ-derived reactive astrocytes dramatically impairs the injury response and recovery (19, 28). To determine whether SVZ responses after ischemic injury are also affected by loss of NFIA, we implemented our deletion/injury paradigm (Figure 4A), treated with BrdU 5 dpi, and subsequently harvested cortices from NFIAfl/fl GFAP-CreER and control mice. First, we found that NFIA was highly expressed in BrdU+ cells occupying the SVZ under these conditions in the control animals (Figure 5, A–C), indicating that it is expressed in cell populations that are able to generate reactive astrocytes. Next, we evaluated BrdU incorporation into the SVZ in the absence of NFIA and observed efficient deletion of NFIA in this region (Figure 5, A versus D), coupled with a drastic decrease in the extent of cellular proliferation (Figure 5, B and C versus E–G). Interestingly, we also observed decreased BrdU incorporation within the SVZ in the NFIAfl/fl GFAP-CreER mice under noninjury conditions (Supplemental Figure 5), indicating that NFIA plays a general role in maintaining proliferative cell populations in the SVZ under homeostatic conditions. These data indicate that NFIA is required for SVZ proliferation in the uninjured brain and after cortical ischemia, suggesting that defects in reactive astrogenesis could be a result of these defects in the SVZ.

Figure 5 Selective deletion of NFIA in the SVZ impairs reactive astrocyte production after ischemia. (A–C) NFIA was expressed in proliferating BrdU+ populations in the SVZ at 5 dpi, and genetic deletion of NFIA with GFAP-CreER resulted in decreased proliferation, as measured by BrdU incorporation into SVZ cell populations (D–F). (G) Quantification of BrdU+ cells within the SVZ after injury in control and NFIAfl/fl GFAP-CreER mice. Quantification was derived from 5 control and 4 experimental animals and 8 sections per animal. *P = 0.0016, student’s t test. (H) Experimental timeline for Cre virus–mediated deletion of NFIA from SVZ progenitor cells and subsequent photothrombotic stroke and analysis. (I–L) Control experiments showing SVZ-derived, tdTomato-labeled cell populations (I), NFIA expression (J), and generated reactive astrocytes residing at the injury site (K and L). (M–P) Deletion of NFIA from SVZ cell populations resulted in decreased numbers of tdTomato+ cells (M) and reduced expression of NFIA (N) and GFAP (O and P) at the injury site. (Q) Quantification of tdTomato+ cells at the injury border in NFIAfl/+ Rosa-tdTomato and NFIAfl/fl Rosa-tdTomato mice. Quantification was derived from 8 sections per animal and 3 animals per genotype. *P < 0.05 and **P = 0.0065, by Student’s t test. Data are shown as box-and-whisker plots. The bounds of the boxes represent upper and lower quartiles, the lines in the boxes represent the median, and the whiskers represent the maximum and minimal values. Scale bars: 100 μm (A–F) and 15 μm (I–P). CC, corpus callosum; LV, lateral ventricle.

The foregoing data implicate the SVZ as one of the prospective sites of action of NFIA in this post-injury context. To test whether defects in reactive astrogenesis are due to loss of NFIA in the SVZ, we used virus-mediated approaches to selectively delete NFIA in the SVZ. To this end, we generated NFIAfl/fl Rosa-flox-tdTomato mouse lines and injected the SVZ of these mice with adenovirus type 5 (Ad5) virus containing Cre (Figure 5H). This approach enabled the following: (a) fate-mapping of Ad5-Cre–infected cells in the SVZ after injury and (b) specific deletion of NFIA from SVZ cell populations. Following the injection/injury paradigm depicted in Figure 5H, in control animals, we found a host of tdTomato-labeled, NFIA-expressing cells at the injury site that also coexpressed GFAP (Figure 5, I–L). These observations indicate that a subset of reactive astrocytes at the ischemic injury site were derived from NFIA-expressing cells from the SVZ. Next, we performed the same experiment in the NFIAfl/fl Rosa-flox-tdTomato mouse and detected a drastic decrease in the number of tdTomato-labeled cells coexpressing NFIA at the injury site (Figure 5, M, N, and Q), as well as a decrease in the number of GFAP-expressing reactive astrocytes (Figure 5, O and P). Critically, analysis of the SVZ of these mice revealed that a majority of the tdTomato-labeled cells remained in the SVZ, indicating that the cells infected with Ad5-Cre remained in the SVZ and did not mount an injury response (Supplemental Figure 5). These data, in conjunction with our analysis of the post-injury SVZ, indicate that NFIA is required for SVZ astrogenesis after ischemic injury.

NFIA directly regulates Thbs4 expression. Next, we sought to decipher the mechanism by which NFIA regulates post-ischemic SVZ astrogenesis. Previous studies have shown that Thbs4 is required for SVZ astrogenesis after photothrombotic stroke (19), and our results showed that conditional NFIA KO in astrocytes phenocopied the Thbs4 KO, which suggests a link between these genes. Because NFIA is a transcription factor and Thbs4 is expressed in the SVZ and immediately adjacent regions (19), we hypothesized that Thbs4 may be a target of NFIA. To investigate this possibility, we first evaluated Thbs4 expression in NFIA-deficient mice and found that its expression was completely eliminated in the SVZ, rostral migratory stream (RMS), and corpus callosum (CC) in the absence of NFIA in the normal brain and after ischemic injury (Figure 6, A–E, and Supplemental Figure 6). Next, we queried the core promoter region of Thbs4, identifying a prospective NFIA-binding site proximal to the transcriptional start site that we confirmed via ChIP with NFIA antibodies on cultured astrocytes (Figure 6, F and G). Finally, we cloned the core promoter of Thbs4 that contains this NFIA-binding site and found that increasing concentrations of NFIA could effectively activate this promoter region (Figure 6H). Together, these genetic and biochemical data indicate that Thbs4 is a direct transcriptional target of NFIA in the SVZ.

Figure 6 NFIA directly regulates the expression of Thbs4. (A–D) Deletion of NFIA resulted in decreased Thbs4 mRNA expression within the RMS and SVZ regions. (E) Quantification of Thbs4 ISH signal within the RMS and SVZ regions in NFIAfl/+ GFAP-CreER versus NFIAfl/fl GFAP-CreER mice. Quantification was performed by analyzing 8 sections per animal and 3 mice per genotype. Data are shown with box and whisker plots. The bounds of the boxes represent upper and lower quartiles, the lines in the boxes represent the median, and the whiskers represent the maximum and minimal values. **P = 0.000053 (RMS) and **P = 0.0000026 (SVZ), by Student’s t test. (F) Illustration of the prospective NFIA-binding site 240 bp upstream of the Thbs4 transcriptional start site and alignment with the consensus NFIA-binding sequence. (G) Anti-IgG and anti-NFIA antibodies were used to immunoprecipitate DNA fragments from cultured astrocytes. Fragments were analyzed via PCR using primers designed to include the prospective NFIA-binding site within the Thbs4 promoter region and showed that NFIA bound this predicted site. (H) Increasing concentrations of NFIA resulted in an increased activation of a luciferase reporter plasmid containing the Thbs4 promoter region when cotransfected in P19 cells. Data are shown as box-and-whisker plots. The bounds of the boxes represent upper and lower quartiles, the lines in the boxes represent the median, and the whiskers represent the maximum and minimal values. (I–K) Fluorescence immunostaining for NFIA combined with fluorescence ISH labeling for Thbs4 indicated coexpression within human neonatal HIE tissue. Solid white arrowheads show colabeling of Thbs4 and NFIA. Images in I–K are representative of tissue samples from 3 individual patients, 8 sections per patient. Scale bars: 50 μm (A–D and I–K).

Our collective studies suggest a model by which NFIA regulates Thbs4 expression in the SVZ after ischemic stroke and that this transcriptional node plays a critical role in reactive astrogenesis. To evaluate whether this relationship exists in human ischemic injury, we performed double immunolabeling with NFIA and Thbs4 in human HIE samples. As shown in Figure 6, I–K, NFIA and Thbs4 were highly coexpressed in subsets of cell populations present in human HIE samples. These data provide validation for our mouse studies and are evidence that this regulatory node is present in human reactive astrocytes.