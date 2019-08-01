Persistent HIV-infected cells in cerebrospinal fluid are associated with poorer neurocognitive performance

The striking observation that almost half of participants harbored HIV-infected cells in the CSF demonstrates that the CNS compartment is a site of viral persistence despite many years of viremia suppression on ART. A recent study showed persistence of HIV DNA in CSF cells in 10 of 16 participants after ART suppression for a median of 2.6 years, including 2 who started ART during primary infection (21). Our study now reveals frequent detection of HIV DNA in CSF in a larger cohort of individuals (N = 69) who initiated ART during chronic infection and were suppressed and on ART for a median of 8.6 years. Older studies from the pre-ART era using previous PCR techniques have shown that HIV proviral DNA could be measured in CSF cells in 68% to 87% of untreated individuals, and suggest that a higher proportion of cells may harbor HIV DNA in CSF than in PBMCs (16, 22–23). Large studies of CSF cells in participants on ART who have suppressed plasma HIV RNA levels have not been previously performed. Our study indicates that examination of CSF cells is important in assessing residual HIV in compartments during ART.

We found low rates of detectable HIV RNA in the cell-free CSF fraction (4% of samples) and within CSF cell pellets (9% of samples), suggesting low levels of HIV transcription within cells and infrequent release into the extracellular space during systemically suppressive ART. A lower rate of detection of HIV RNA in cell-free CSF in our study compared with 42% CSF HIV RNA detected by iSCA methods in 220 treated individuals in a recent study of CNS HIV-1 Antiretroviral Therapy Effects Research (CHARTER) participants may be due to a number of factors (24). Given the fact that our cohort was enrolled and followed long-term within ACTG studies with documented viral suppression for numerous visits, it is likely that our cohort was more consistently well-suppressed than the participants in the CHARTER study who were identified by a single plasma HIV RNA less than or equal to 50 copies/mL. Participants in our cohort were also more likely to be on their first regimen (42% of our study participants versus only 22% of the CHARTER study participants), had been on ART for a longer duration (median 8.6 years in our study versus 5.8 years in the CHARTER study), and started ART at higher CD4 counts (median pre-ART CD4+ count of 288 cells/mm3 in our study versus 150 cells/mm3 in the CHARTER study). All of these factors could plausibly explain the differences observed between the studies. The lower frequency of detection of cell-free HIV-1 RNA in the CSF in our study (4%) compared with the CHARTER study (42%) is unlikely to be due to differences in assay sensitivity because both assays have been validated to 1 copy/mL and similar volumes of CSF were assayed (5 mL in the current study versus 2 mL in the CHARTER study) (24–26). In addition, 2 prior studies using real-time qPCR assays with single copy sensitivity similar to that in the current study reported detectable HIV RNA in cell-free CSF supernatant at frequencies closer to those observed in our study: 6% to 14% of participants had detectable cell-free HIV RNA in CSF during ART (27, 28). Taken together, it is likely that differences between the CHARTER and current study populations, including the consistency and duration of viral suppression on ART, contributed to the lower frequency of detection of cell-free HIV-1 RNA detection in CSF reported here.

We do not know the origin of the HIV-infected cells in CSF. Mononuclear cells detected in CSF (lymphocytes, monocytes, B cells, and NK cells) are believed to originate from the bone marrow and presumably reach the CSF via transmigration through blood-brain and blood-CSF barriers, or from “drainage” after immune surveillance of the brain and meninges, though a recent study suggests that CSF contains cells similar to brain-resident microglia, suggesting a possible brain origin of a subset of CSF cells (29). Our finding that HIV DNA is detected in a large proportion of CSF samples may indicate continuous trafficking of HIV-infected cells into the CSF from the periphery, where CA-HIV DNA is almost always detectable in CD4+ T cells during ART. However, in our study, concentrations of HIV DNA in blood CD4+ T cells were not significantly higher in those with HIV DNA detected in CSF. An alternative possibility is that CSF CA-HIV DNA may reflect release of infected cells into the CSF from the brain or meninges, which would suggest previously unrecognized sources of persistent HIV.

We cannot accurately compare the quantity of CA-HIV DNA in total CSF cells to those in blood CD4+ T cells in the present study nor in prior studies of blood or lymph nodes given the disparate cellular populations assessed. However, our limiting dilution assays suggested that quantitation of CA-HIV DNA in CSF was not substantially distorted by the low numbers of cells analyzed. Given this, the concentration of CA-HIV DNA in CSF samples appears to be comparable or higher to levels in PBMCs. The levels of CA-HIV DNA in brain tissue during ART are still not well quantified because few brain autopsy samples have been analyzed for persistent HIV from individuals who were taking virally suppressive ART or who did not have other confounding health conditions at the time of death (30, 31).

Though we have identified HIV-infected CSF cells in a high proportion of individuals on effective ART, the significance of this HIV DNA detection in relation to a persistent reservoir of replication-competent HIV in the CNS compartment is unknown. The genetic relatedness of cell-associated and cell-free virus in the CSF with that in blood has not been characterized. Further, the proportion of CA-HIV DNA in CSF cells which is intact or inducible is unknown. The latter is a fundamental unanswered question that has major implications for prevention and treatment of HIV-associated CNS disease as well as efforts for long-term HIV remission. Studies collecting larger CSF volumes to yield enough cells or development of novel assays for intact virus that use fewer cells may help to answer these important questions.

Previous studies have demonstrated associations between HIV persistence and markers of immune activation or inflammation in blood and other tissues (32, 33). Our finding that CSF levels of inflammatory biomarkers did not associate with CSF measures of HIV persistence is consistent with the lack of association between markers of HIV persistence and immune activation or inflammation in blood in a prior study of individuals on long-term effective ART in the ACTG HIV Reservoirs Cohort Study (A5321), from which the current study participants were enrolled (34). Though we did find associations between 2 CSF markers of myeloid immune activation (sCD14 and sCD163) and plasma viremia, in this cohort of continuously virally suppressed individuals, viral persistence does not appear to be a main driver of chronic immune activation within compartments, nor is the latter driving viral persistence. Other causes of chronic immune activation and inflammation in HIV infection during ART could include immune changes and inflammation triggered in pre-ART HIV infection, chronic microbial translocation, effects of unrecognized coinfections, or viral persistence in tissues not accessed through the sampled fluids.

Neurocognitive impairment in individuals with HIV is likely multifactorial, with potential contributions from a variety of etiologies including persistent HIV infection, age, unresolved neuroinflammation, and comorbid conditions such as substance use, vascular dysfunction, mood disorders, and poor educational attainment (35–37). Despite this, we identified a significant association between detectable HIV DNA in CSF cells and neurocognitive performance, revealing potential clinical relevance of this viral measure in the CNS. It is possible that persistent HIV in the CNS may drive neurocognitive injury, though the mechanisms of this are unknown. Alternately, this may indicate a legacy effect, in which processes associated with long-term exposure to HIV prior to initiation of ART lead to both irreversible neurological injury and more extensive infection of cells that persist in CSF. Lack of an association with inflammatory biomarkers suggested that current inflammation does not lead to present neurocognitive dysfunction, but does not rule out prior inflammation as the underlying cause of neuronal injury. These findings underscore the potential clinical significance of HIV persistence in the CNS, which needs additional evaluation. Although the median neurocognitive performance in both groups in this study was within normal limits, 30% of those with detectable CSF CA-HIV DNA had neuropsychological performance in the clinically impaired range compared with 11% of those without CSF CA-HIV DNA. This difference in the rate of impairment between the groups implies an increased risk of HAND among those with detectable CSF CA-HIV DNA and calls for further investigation into the clinical consequence of persistent HIV in the CNS.

The novelty of the current study centers around its focus on measurement of HIV within the cellular component of CSF in participants with very long-term and well-documented plasma HIV RNA suppression on ART. Prior flow cytometry studies of CSF from HIV+ participants have characterized phenotypes of CSF immune cells subsets (14, 15). CSF mononuclear cells are primarily composed of T lymphocytes in HIV– individuals and individuals with HIV pre- and post-ART (14). The CD4+ T cell percentage ranges from approximately 40% in participants who started ART during acute HIV infection to 25% in those who start ART in chronic infection (38), and CD4/CD8 ratio measured in blood by clinical labs highly correlates with the percentage of CD4+ T lymphocytes in CSF (13, 14).

A longitudinal analysis of people with HIV on suppressive therapy with both CSF and blood assessments to establish whether detection of HIV-infected cells persists over time and remains associated with neurocognitive function would add weight to our findings. Similarly, assessment of individuals who initiated ART during acute infection may be able to address questions about the legacy effect of HIV infection. Paradoxically, detection of HIV in CSF may be higher in those with early initiation of ART due to greater preservation of CD4+ T cells within the CSF. Additional studies should compare associations between ART regimens and the levels of CSF HIV DNA and evaluate the longitudinal relationship between HIV persistence in CSF and neurocognitive function.

Overall, persistence of HIV in the CNS may represent a barrier to optimal neurocognitive function and in addition provide an obstacle to the cure for HIV. The sensitive methods of HIV detection described in the current study, combined with more detailed analyses of the proviruses in infected cells found in the CSF, can provide new insight into the CNS reservoir of HIV and how best to eradicate or control it.