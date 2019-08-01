Residual β cell function and monogenic variants in long-duration type 1 diabetes patients

This is the first study to our knowledge to document the natural history of β cell function and pathology in the same group of individuals with very long-duration T1D. The clinical characteristics of this large cohort showed classical traits of T1D, with a median onset of disease at 11 years of age, normal BMI, and HLA risk alleles in 94% of these individuals. These findings of the Joslin Medalist Study clearly establish that residual β cells are present in most, if not all, individuals with T1D, regardless of disease duration or measurable C-peptide levels. In this large Medalist cohort that we followed prospectively for 4 years, approximately 32% had documented measurable C-peptide levels, yet all 68 studied pancreases were positive for insulin-containing β cells. Several studies involving similar cohorts of individuals with T1D, including the Epidemiology of Diabetes Interventions and Complications (EDIC) study and the SEARCH for Diabetes in Youth study, have also reported 20%–30% of participants with detectable C-peptide levels (3, 8–10). Moreover, most previous studies of postmortem pancreases from subjects with T1D of varying, but shorter, duration detected β cells in 40% to 88% of the studied specimens (6, 11–14). Using new ultrasensitive techniques, the recent study by Lam et al. reported that β cells with low amounts of insulin were detected in almost all pancreases (14). However, since our study examined the whole pancreas and not just a section or 2, we were able to determine that all subjects had insulin-positive cells using conventional immunofluorescence staining procedures.

Our study focused on individuals with very long-duration T1D and is the only study to our knowledge to show correlations between premortem C-peptide levels and postmortem pancreatic morphological examination in the same patients, in a large sample size. As might be expected, the increasing presence of insulin-positive β cells correlated with premortem C-peptide levels, with the most numerous insulin-positive islets generally being detected in subjects with the highest C-peptide levels. However, in a substantial number of subjects, the C-peptide levels did not correlate with the distribution of insulin positivity. In category A, 1 subject only had scattered singlet/doublet insulin-positive cells and yet had high C-peptide levels. Likewise, some had numerous insulin-positive islets (category C) and yet had undetectable C-peptide levels. One possible reason for this discrepancy could be the considerable interval (2–11 years) between C-peptide determination and postmortem pancreatic evaluation, such that the β cell morphology potentially changed during this specific time frame before death. In contrast, other individuals had C-peptide levels measured only a few days before their death. The huge range of time intervals may have contributed to making exact correlations difficult.

Particularly striking was the lobular distribution of these insulin-positive cells, whether scattered or in islets. It has been known since Gepts’ seminal study of patients with recent-onset T1D that β cell destruction is lobular, with some lobes bearing pseudoatrophic islets, some having insulitis, and yet others having normal islets and no insulitis (15, 16). The reason for this lobular pattern of destruction is still not known. Could the pattern we observed in the Medalists’ pancreases be due to protection of some lobes for over 50 years from autoimmunity, or were the β cells newly formed since the onset of disease? The presence of scattered insulin-positive cells suggests an ongoing differentiation of new β cells rather than replication of preexisting ones. Transdifferentiation from glucagon-positive cells as seen in rodents is unlikely, since the scattered insulin cells are usually not in areas with the very rare scattered glucagon-positive cells; the latter are mainly seen near existing islets (17). Another possibility would be continued pancreatic lobe growth with continued destruction of β cells. We would speculate that over the course of a person’s lifetime, new small lobes of pancreas are formed with a normal complement of β cells but that these cells are then subjected to autoimmune destruction. Previously, we showed both Ki67 within islets as well as apoptotic β cells and CD3+ lymphocytes in Medalists’ pancreases, suggesting the continued turnover of β cells (1). The Medalists’ pancreases were retrieved only hours after death, so the validity of extensive analysis of these intrapancreatic immune cells is unclear.

Nonetheless, the clear presence of scattered insulin-containing β cells in all 68 studied pancreases confirmed the findings of our previous report (1). In the present study, this finding of residual β cells in all Medalists’ pancreases suggests a preferential survival or regeneration of β cells in singlets rather than in islets and further supports the idea of a waxing and waning process of β cell remodeling in the presence of autoimmunity. With the identification of persistent proinsulin processing in individuals with undetectable C-peptide, it is intriguing to ask whether other β cell populations are dysfunctional enough to be considered merely dormant (18). How the surviving β cells managed to elude autoimmune destruction and whether these other groups of dormant β cells could be rejuvenated remain important questions (19).

To our knowledge, no other study has examined longitudinal C-peptide and AAb fluctuations in individuals with longstanding T1D. Our Medalist subset tested during at least 2 intervals (with a median of 4 years apart) showed waxing and waning of both C-peptide and AAb levels. Although the overall proportion of participants with detectable C-peptide in our large study fell to 32.4% from 67.4%, as reported in our 2010 study (1), the transition from undetectable to detectable C-peptide levels in 9% of the Medalists studied longitudinally is of particular interest. One study of pregnant women with long-duration T1D (median duration: 17 years) reported a median increase of 50% in C-peptide levels, such that C-peptide became detectable in 97% of these women at 33 weeks of gestation (20). Another study examining the autopsied pancreases of pregnant women revealed an increased fractional β cell area with no change in mean β cell size (21). Likewise, both functional changes and increased β cell mass have been reported in pregnant rodents (22). The waxing and waning pattern of C-peptide levels suggests that the destructive process for β cell loss may also be episodic, as with other systemic autoimmune diseases. In addition, the findings of recurrent high levels of C-peptide in approximately 10% of individuals with very long-duration T1D clearly establishes the importance of including control groups in interventional studies aimed at preserving or regenerating β cells and their function.

With regard to AAb fluctuations, studies have provided evidence not only of AAb loss but also of conversion to seropositivity many years after disease onset. In the Bart’s Oxford Study, a few participants converted from GAD– to GAD+ more than 10 years after diagnosis. However, a similar seroconversion to detectable levels was not seen for other AAbs, and there were no published data on correlations with the C-peptide levels of these participants (4). Despite the shorter disease duration of this cohort, their conversion to detectable GAD levels supports the notion that β cell regeneration followed by renewed autoimmune attack may lead to AAb induction. Among the Medalists, a higher proportion of those with decreasing C-peptide levels had AAb positivity at follow-up compared with those whose levels became detectable, suggesting either an active or recent autoimmune attack. Since neither the half-lives of AAbs nor the lifespan of memory cells can be determined in humans, a relationship between these parameters cannot be established without further longitudinal studies with more frequent sampling.

Whatever the cause of residual β cells after extreme T1D duration, their consistent presence in all Medalists’ pancreases prompted us to undertake a more rigorous evaluation of pancreatic C-peptide secretory ability. Although MMTT and glucagon secretory tests have been used by several groups to determine the secretory ability of residual β cell mass in individuals with T1D, arginine is preferred when testing the effectiveness of β cell function, as it causes a secretory response through membrane depolarization (3, 8, 23). In our study, arginine stimulation allowed insight into whether the residual β cells had lost their glucose responsiveness while still maintaining functionality, as observed in rodents exposed to chronic hyperglycemia.

One striking observation during the clamp procedure was the presence of a third phase of insulin secretion, manifested as a discrete C-peptide spike in those who responded to either hyperglycemic or arginine stimulation. Grodsky described a similar third phase in type 2 diabetes, which he noted as a spontaneous decline in insulin secretion over a 24-hour period of sustained exposure to glucose or other secretagogues. Although the exact mechanisms behind this phenomenon remain unknown, he attributed this effect to either desensitization or waning of priming of threshold-sensitive β cells, possibly at a common fundamental location in the secretory site (24). However, to our knowledge, no study has described this phenomenon in patients with T1D. Nevertheless, our functional studies suggested that both scattered singlets and islet-containing β cells can respond to physiological stimuli.

Our study is also the first to our knowledge to perform genotyping for monogenic diabetes genes in a large cohort of individuals with longstanding T1D. Overall, genetic analysis revealed rare variants in 27.5% of the entire cohort. Although some variants, such as the heterozygous EIF2AK3 mutations, were considered benign, others were classified as likely being pathogenic (7.9%) using a REVEL cutoff of greater than 0.75, which provided the highest specificity. There is some controversy surrounding the BLK gene as a cause of monogenic diabetes, as it is not included in the monogenic diabetes panel of the world’s largest monogenic diabetes laboratory at the University of Exeter Medical School (25). Among the monogenic variant carriers who underwent the clamp procedure (n = 10), the best response was observed in the HLA–/AAb– group, which also had the highest C-peptide levels compared with levels in their HLA+/AAb+ counterparts. Given the shortcomings of diagnostic evaluations in the past, these HLA–/AAb– Medalists may have been misdiagnosed with T1D instead of monogenic diabetes. Thus, individuals found to have high levels of C-peptide, despite their longstanding T1D, may benefit from both HLA risk allele evaluation and monogenic diabetes screening, as these may help dictate the ideal course of treatment. To a greater extent, monogenic diabetes screening may benefit individuals with long-duration T1D, regardless of serum C-peptide levels.

A substantial proportion of HLA+AAb– Medalists also responded to metabolic stimulation, suggesting that this group — despite having high-risk HLA alleles — may likewise benefit from screening for monogenic diabetes. On the other hand, those who were HLA+/AAb+ had the least stimulatory response, possibly owing to a greater autoimmune burden. These participants may have harbored “double diabetes” (T1D and monogenic). A literature search revealed only 1 other reported case involving a pediatric patient, who tested positive for both a GCK mutation and islet cell AAbs (26). In general, the exact phenotypic manifestations of such individuals remain unknown, as functional studies of the majority of monogenic diabetes variants are limited. Furthermore, results of the different scoring systems and genetic databases do not always agree with each other, making definitive clinical interpretations difficult. Databases, in particular, while serving as a repository for variants that have been described, still require human judgment in order to obtain an accurate classification. For our study, this included analyzing the participants’ clinical characteristics, autoimmune and longitudinal features, and responses to metabolic stimulation.

Likewise, it is important to remember that the genetic analyses performed in this study — including REVEL, functional scoring systems, and database searches — are by no means exhaustive in fully characterizing the pathogenicity of the monogenic variants. However, as our primary focus is to evaluate residual β cell function and pathology in long-term T1D, with a correlation between residual C-peptide levels and various factors including the presence of monogenic variants, more detailed genetic characterizations (such as the inclusion of a genetic risk score) are outside the scope of our current work, although they certainly will be important in a follow-up study focused solely on genetics. Furthermore, although 7.9% of our cohort possessed likely pathogenic monogenic variants, the vast majority of Medalists with detectable C-peptide levels did not carry monogenic variants and also had high-risk HLA alleles. Therefore, we believe that the extent of the genetic analysis already carried out is both a reasonable and sufficient initial analysis to serve this report’s purpose, which was to evaluate the potential importance of monogenic variants in C-peptide expression in individuals with long-term T1D.

Nevertheless, the findings from this prospective clinical, genetic, and pathological study clearly show that most individuals with T1D retain insulin-positive β cells, with many of these individuals responding to metabolic stimuli even after 50 years of T1D. These individuals, the Medalists, are heterogeneous with respect to β cell function and fluctuating course, as well as residual β cell morphology, and many with HLA+ diabetes risk alleles also have variants in monogenic diabetes genes. These results confirm the benefit of diagnostic genetic screening with therapeutic approaches of β cell regeneration in individuals with T1D. Further studies will be needed to determine whether the findings for this group of individuals with long-term T1D can be applicable to those with a shorter duration of T1D.