Congenital pituitary hypoplasia model demonstrates hypothalamic OTX2 regulation of pituitary progenitor cells

Patient with CPH harbors OTX2 mutation. A 23-year-old woman was referred to our hospital for endocrinological examinations. She was born from healthy non-consanguineous parents at gestational age 41 weeks after an uneventful pregnancy and delivery. She did not show any apparent malformation in the eyes or brain. She exhibited growth retardation soon after birth, suggesting the presence of congenital growth hormone (GH) deficiency. At the age of 3 years, she was diagnosed with pan-hypopituitarism associated with pituitary hypoplasia. She was treated with pituitary hormone replacement therapy, including hydrocortisone, thyroxine, GH, and Kaufmann’s treatment. MRI of pituitary exhibited a severely hypomorphic pituitary (Figure 1A). The provocative test for anterior pituitary hormones revealed the presence of pan-hypopituitarism (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127378DS1). Exome sequencing analysis of genomic DNA revealed a heterozygous variant (p.R127W; NCBI NP_068374) in OTX2 (Figure 1B), and no other mutations were found in the known genes associated with pituitary hypoplasia. The variant was present in none of the mutation/polymorphism databases we searched, including the Human Gene Mutation Database, the Genome Aggregation Database (gnomAD), 1000 Genomes Projects, and dbSNP147 (NCBI). The Arg127 residue is evolutionarily conserved among the vertebrates. This variant was located in the nuclear retention signal (7), which is a hot spot for the mutations (refs. 10, 24, and Figure 1C), suggesting that this mutation is responsible for the disease and nuclear translocation of the mutant OTX2 may be impaired. Indeed, in contrast to wild-type OTX2, which localized in the nucleus, R127W-OTX2 showed impairment of nuclear translocation that is essential for the function of transcription factors (Figure 1, D and E). Because it has been previously reported that mutations in OTX2 are associated with pituitary hypoplasia, these data strongly suggested that this variant was a disease-causing mutation. We then explored the detailed underlying mechanisms using patient-derived iPSCs.

Figure 1 Patient characteristics and detection of a mutation in OTX2. (A) MRI of the patient. She showed severe pituitary hypoplasia. There were no signs of ectopic posterior pituitary and septo-optic dysplasia. (B) Sanger sequence revealed a heterozygous mutation in OTX2 (R127W). (C) The localization of the mutation in OTX2 and mutations previously reported in patients with CPH. There is a hot spot in the nuclear retention signal (NRS) region. HD, homeodomain. (D) Wild-type and mutant OTX2 were expressed in HEK293T cells. The mutant OTX2 exhibited an impaired nuclear localization. (E) Quantitative analysis of nuclear localization of wild-type and mutant OTX2. The line within the box indicates the median, the edge of the box represents the first and third quartiles, and the whiskers are the range of data excluding outliers; n = 20 per group. ***P < 0.001, Wilcoxon rank-sum test.

Patient-derived iPSCs showed impaired differentiation into pituitary. To establish patient-derived iPSCs, peripheral leukocytes of the patient were reprogrammed using episomal vectors as previously described (25). We established 3 iPSC lines (OTX2mut-iPSCs no. 1–3), and all of them showed embryonic stem cell–like morphology (Figure 2A) with normal karyotypes (Supplemental Figure 1A) and retained the mutation in OTX2 (Supplemental Figure 1B). These cells expressed undifferentiated markers (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 1, C and D) and were able to differentiate into 3 germ layers in vitro (Supplemental Figure 1, E–G), indicating that these cells were pluripotent.

Figure 2 Establishment of patient-derived iPSCs and induction into the pituitary and hypothalamus in vitro. (A) Characterization of established patient-derived iPSCs. Phase-contrast image and immunostaining for the undifferentiated markers. ALP, alkaline phosphatase. (B) Immunostaining of the cell aggregates (day 40). The inside of the aggregates corresponded to the hypothalamus progenitor (RX+ and NKX2.1+). The outside layer of the aggregates, indicated by dashed lines, corresponded to the oral ectoderm, which is the pituitary origin (PITX1+ and E-cadherin+). (C) Immunostaining of the cell aggregates at day 100. Control-iPSCs differentiated into ACTH- and GH-producing cells. OTX2mut-iPSCs did not show pituitary hormone–producing cells. (D and E) Secretion of pituitary hormones into the culture medium. Representative data from 3 independent experiments are shown. Control-iPSCs secreted a substantial amount of ACTH (D) or GH (E) and responded to CRH or GHRH stimulation, respectively. In contrast, OTX2mut-iPSCs showed scant secretion of ACTH and GH with or without the stimulation. The line within the box indicates the median, the edge of the box represents the first and third quartiles, and the whiskers are the range of data; n = 3 per group. *P < 0.05, Kruskal-Wallis test (ACTH without CRH, χ2 = 13.7, degrees of freedom [df] = 5, P = 0.02; ACTH with CRH, χ2 =12.8, df = 5, P =0.03; GH without GHRH, χ2 = 15.3, df = 5, P < 0.01; GH with GHRH, χ2 = 14.6, df = 5, P = 0.01) followed by post hoc Shirley-Williams test. Post hoc comparison with control-iPSCs no. 1 (far left) is presented. O, oral ectoderm; H, hypothalamus progenitor. Scale bars without numbers: 100 μm.

We then compared the ability of the 3 lines of OTX2mut-iPSCs (no. 1–3) versus 3 lines of healthy control–derived iPSC lines (control-iPSCs no. 1–3) to differentiate into the pituitary using a 3D organoid culture method, in which the oral ectoderm and hypothalamus simultaneously developed in vitro as previously described (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B, and ref. 22). In this method, inside of the cell, aggregates differentiate into the hypothalamic progenitor, and the outer layer of the aggregates differentiate into the oral ectoderm that develops to anterior pituitary. At day 40, immunostaining showed that both control- and OTX2mut-iPSCs expressed the hypothalamic markers RX and NKX2.1 and the oral ectoderm markers PITX1 and E-cadherin in a similar fashion (Figure 2B). The other 2 lines demonstrated similar results (Supplemental Figure 2C), indicating that the initial step of differentiation into pituitary was followed by both control-iPSCs and OTX2mut-iPSCs in a similar fashion. After long-term culture for 100 days, control-iPSCs differentiated into adrenocorticotropic hormone–producing (ACTH-producing) and GH-producing cells (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2D), consistent with a previous report (22); however, OTX2mut-iPSCs did not give rise to these hormone-producing cells (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2D). We further examined the ability to secrete hormones and the response to releasing of hormones (corticotropin-releasing hormone [CRH] and growth hormone–releasing hormone [GHRH]). Control-iPSC–derived cell aggregates secreted ACTH and GH in the basal status and responded to CRH and GHRH (Figure 2, D and E). However, in line with the results of immunostaining, ACTH and GH concentrations in the media were significantly lower in OTX2mut-iPSC–derived than in control-iPSC–derived tissues, and responsiveness to the releasing hormones was also significantly impaired (Figure 2, D and E). These results clearly demonstrated that the ability of OTX2mut-iPSCs to differentiate into the anterior pituitary was severely impaired.

To investigate the precise underlying mechanisms and which process was disrupted, we performed quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) for representative markers of the developmental process (Figure 3A) using mRNA extracted from the aggregates at days 0, 20, and 40. Although there were no obvious differences in the expression of HESX1, SIX1, and PITX1, the expression of LHX3 was significantly decreased in OTX2mut-iPSCs (Figure 3B). In line with the results of mRNA analysis, immunostaining clearly demonstrated a lack of LHX3 expression in the oral ectoderm layer derived from OTX2mut-iPSCs (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 2C). In addition, the thickness of oral ectoderm was obviously decreased (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 2C). These data indicated that the induction of pituitary progenitor cells (LHX3+) from oral ectoderm (PITX1+, E-cadherin+) was impaired in OTX2mut-iPSCs.

Figure 3 Reduced expression of LHX3 and increased number of apoptotic cells in the oral ectoderm in OTX2mut-iPSCs. (A) Stage-specific transcription factors during pituitary differentiation in mouse development. (B) Quantitative RT-PCR analysis for representative markers of different developmental stages: non-neural placode, HESX1 and SIX1; oral ectoderm, PITX1; and pituitary progenitor, LHX3. Pituitary progenitor marker (LHX3) was significantly downregulated in OTX2mut-iPSCs at day 40. Representative data from 2 independent experiments are shown. Data show mean ± SEM; n = 3 per group. ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test (unpaired, 2-tailed). (C) LHX3 expression in oral ectoderm (indicated by dashed lines) was impaired in OTX2mut-iPSCs. Immunostaining at day 40. (D and E) Cell proliferation was evaluated by Ki-67 immunostaining. No significant difference in the number of Ki-67+ and E-cadherin+ cells was observed. Immunostaining at day 40. Representative data from 3 independent experiments are shown. Data show mean ± SEM; n = 3 per group; 1-way ANOVA (F = 0.22, df = 5, P = 0.95). (F and G) Abundance of apoptotic cells was evaluated by cleaved caspase-3 immunostaining. The number of apoptotic cells was significantly increased in oral ectoderm (E-cadherin+) derived from OTX2mut-iPSCs. Immunostaining at day 40. Representative data from 3 independent experiments are shown. Data show mean ± SEM; n = 3 per group. ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA (F = 25.9, df = 5, P < 0.001) followed by post hoc Dunnett’s test. Post hoc comparison with control-iPSCs no. 1 (far left) is presented. O, oral ectoderm; H, hypothalamus progenitor. Scale bars: 100 μm.

It has been previously reported that mutations in LHX3 cause pituitary hypoplasia with variable severity of pituitary dysfunction, from isolated GH deficiency to combined pituitary hormone deficiency (26). LHX3 plays an essential role in the cell expansion of pituitary progenitor cells, and Lhx3-knockout mice exhibited enhanced apoptosis in the pituitary progenitor cells (6, 27, 28). We then analyzed cell proliferation and apoptotic markers. Similar to the results from Lhx3-knockout mice, although the number of Ki-67+ cells was not different (Figure 3, D and E), the number of apoptotic cells defined as cleaved caspase-3–positive cells was significantly increased in OTX2mut-iPSCs compared with control-iPSCs (Figure 3, F and G). Taken together, these data suggested that impaired expression of LHX3 caused enhanced apoptosis in the pituitary progenitor cells and resulted in impaired pituitary development in OTX2mut-iPSCs. Also, the phenotype of the patient can be explained by the decreased expression in LHX3.

It has been reported that the promoter region of OTX2 possesses OTX2-binding consensus sites, suggesting the presence of auto-positive feedback (29, 30). To further understand the mechanisms, we examined OTX2 mRNA expression level. Quantitative RT-PCR demonstrated that the OTX2 expression level decreased in OTX2mut-iPSCs (Supplemental Figure 3A), suggesting auto-positive feedback of OTX2 and that the loss-of-function mutation also affected the OTX2 expression.

Because all 3 control-iPSC lines and 3 OTX2mut-iPSC lines consistently demonstrated similar phenotypes (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 3, B and C), we mainly used control-iPSC line no. 1 and OTX2mut-iPSC line no. 1 for subsequent experiments.

Impaired function of hypothalamic OTX2 was responsible for LHX3 expression. It has been previously reported that OTX2 is expressed in both oral ectoderm and hypothalamus during mouse development (13). Indeed, OTX2 was expressed in both oral ectoderm (outer layer) and hypothalamus (inside the aggregates) in the iPSC-derived tissue (Supplemental Figure 4A). Interestingly, OTX2 localized almost exclusively in the nucleus in control-iPSCs; however, it localized also in cytosol in OTX2mut-iPSCs (Supplemental Figure 4A). It has also been reported that OTX2 expression in hypothalamus is required for anterior pituitary development (15) and that some patients with OTX2 mutation demonstrated a deficiency in both anterior and posterior pituitary lobes (31). To evaluate OTX2 expression in oral ectoderm and hypothalamus in the organoid tissues, we separated the cells in oral ectoderm and hypothalamus by FACS using anti–E-cadherin (oral ectoderm marker) antibody (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4, B and C) and performed quantitative RT-PCR for OTX2. The expression level of OTX2 was obviously predominant in hypothalamus compared with oral ectoderm (Figure 4B). These data suggested that hypothalamic OTX2 might play a pivotal role in anterior pituitary development.

Figure 4 Decreased expression of hypothalamic FGF10 was responsible for the impairment of LHX3 expression in OTX2mut-iPSCs. (A) Flow cytometry analysis for E-cadherin in control-iPSC–derived aggregates (day 16). FACS-sorted E-cadherin– and E-cadherin+ cells were defined as hypothalamus and oral ectoderm cells, respectively. (B) Quantitative RT-PCR of OTX2 in FACS-sorted hypothalamus and oral ectoderm (day 16–30). OTX2 expression was higher in hypothalamus than in oral ectoderm. Data show mean ± SEM; n = 3 per group. **P < 0.01, Student’s t test (unpaired, 2-tailed). (C) Coculture of GFP-labeled control-iPSCs and OTX2mut-iPSCs produced chimeric aggregates. (D) The chimeric aggregates were induced for pituitary differentiation. We observed 4 combinations of hypothalamus and oral ectoderm according to the origin. The LHX3 expression in oral ectoderm was observed only in the presence of control-iPSC–derived hypothalamus. (E and F) Quantitative RT-PCR and immunostaining of FGF8 and FGF10 in iPSC-derived tissues. The expression of FGF8 and FGF10 was decreased at both the mRNA and the protein level in the hypothalamus of OTX2mut-iPSCs (day 40). Representative data from 2 independent experiments are shown. Data show mean ± SEM; n = 3 per group. *P < 0.05, Student’s t test (unpaired, 2-tailed). (G and H) Quantitative RT-PCR and immunostaining of LHX3 in iPSC-derived tissue treated with or without recombinant FGF8 and FGF10. FGF8 (100 ng/mL) and/or FGF10 (50 ng/mL) were added in culture medium from day 9 to day 40. Not FGF8 but FGF10 treatment restored LHX3 expression in OTX2mut-iPSC–derived oral ectoderm at both the mRNA and the protein level (day 40). Representative data from 2 independent experiments are shown. Data show mean ± SEM; n = 3 per group. *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA (F = 7.67, df = 3, P < 0.01) followed by post hoc Dunnett’s test. Post hoc comparison with control-iPSCs no. 1 (far left) is presented. O, oral ectoderm; H, hypothalamus progenitor. Scale bars: 100 μm.

To clarify which OTX2 expressed in the oral ectoderm or the hypothalamus plays an essential role in the development of pituitary, we performed a chimera formation experiment using control- and OTX2mut-iPSCs. We cocultured GFP-labeled control-iPSCs (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 5, A–C) and OTX2mut-iPSCs, and induced differentiation (Figure 4C). These culture conditions successfully developed the pituitary and hypothalamus with a mosaic formation (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 5D). Interestingly, when the OTX2mut-iPSC–derived oral ectoderm coupled with control-iPSC–derived hypothalamus, LHX3 expression was restored in OTX2mut-iPSCs (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 5E). In contrast, when coupled with OTX2mut-iPSC–derived hypothalamus, even control-iPSC–derived oral ectoderm showed diminished LHX3 expression, clearly indicating that hypothalamic OTX2 is essential for the LHX3 expression in the oral ectoderm (Figure 4D). These data indicated that control-iPSC–derived hypothalamus rescued LHX3 expression in OTX2mut-iPSC–derived oral ectoderm, suggesting that some factors present in hypothalamus required for the differentiation of pituitary progenitor cells might be absent in OTX2mut-iPSC–derived tissue.

Roles of FGFs from hypothalamus in pituitary development. During pituitary development, several growth/differentiation factors, including BMP4, FGF8, FGF10, SHH, and WNT5a, from surrounding tissues including hypothalamus play an essential role (32). Among them, close interaction between OTX2 and FGF has been reported previously. Otx2 regulates Fgf expression and plays an important role in early brain regionalization (33, 34). On the other hand, inhibition of FGF signaling upregulates OTX2 expression in human embryonic stem (ES) cells (35). In addition, hypothalamic Shh and Fgf signaling is required for the cell specification of Lhx3+ pituitary progenitor cells (36, 37). Therefore, we explored whether these signals were altered in OTX2mut-iPSCs, especially focusing on FGF and SHH signals. We evaluated these signals by immunostaining for FGF8, FGF10, SHH, and GLI1 and quantitative RT-PCR for ID1 (a readout of BMP signal), FGF8, FGF10, SHH, GLI1, GLI2 (readouts of SHH signal), and AXIN2 (a readout of WNT signal) in control- and OTX2mut-iPSCs. Whereas expression levels of ID1, SHH, GLI1, GLI2, and AXIN2 were not significantly different between control- and OTX2mut-iPSCs (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B), expression of both FGF8 and FGF10 significantly decreased in OTX2mut-iPSCs (Figure 4, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 3D). In addition, FGF8 and FGF10 were expressed predominantly in hypothalamus compared with oral ectoderm (Supplemental Figure 7A), suggesting the importance of the expression in hypothalamus.

To investigate the role of FGFs in this pituitary developmental model, we treated control-iPSCs with FGF receptor inhibitor (PD-173074). Inhibition of FGF signaling using PD-173074 significantly decreased LHX3 expression in the oral ectoderm derived from control-iPSCs at the mRNA (Supplemental Figure 7B) and protein levels (Supplemental Figure 7C). In addition, induction into pituitary hormone–producing cells was disrupted by PD-173074 treatment (Supplemental Figure 7D). To clarify which FGF plays an essential role in this process, we performed a rescue experiment. Addition of recombinant FGF8 into the culture media did not rescue the LHX3 expression (Figure 4G), although FGF8 increased the thickness of oral ectoderm (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 7E). However, in contrast to FGF8, addition of recombinant FGF10 clearly restored the LHX3 expression in the oral ectoderm derived from OTX2mut-iPSCs at the mRNA (Figure 4G) and protein levels (Figure 4H). Compatible with these results, FGF10 immunostaining of chimeric aggregates demonstrated that FGF10 was mainly expressed in the control-iPSC–derived hypothalamus region (GFP+) (Supplemental Figure 7F), supporting the hypothesis that FGF10 expressed in GFP+ control-iPSC–derived hypothalamus rescued the LHX3 expression in OTX2mut-iPSCs. Taken together, these results indicated that OTX2-dependent expression of FGF10 in hypothalamus plays an essential role in LHX3 expression in the pituitary progenitor cells.

CRISPR/Cas9–based gene correction of the mutation in OTX2 and deletion of OTX2. To verify that the mutation in OTX2 was responsible for the impaired phenotype of iPSCs and for the disease pathogenesis, we repaired the mutation in OTX2 using CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing in OTX2mut-iPSCs (Supplemental Figure 8A). Two established cell lines (no. 1 and no. 2) retained ES cell–like morphology (Supplemental Figure 8B). We then characterized the ability of these cells to differentiate into pituitary. Compared with the parental OTX2mut-iPSCs, OTX2mut-repaired-iPSCs demonstrated a restoration of LHX3 expression during the pituitary differentiation (Figure 5, A and B). The expression of FGF8, FGF10, and OTX2 (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 8, C, E, and F) was increased. The number of apoptotic cells in oral ectoderm were significantly decreased by the correction (Supplemental Figure 8D). Furthermore, production of ACTH and GH was also restored (Figure 5D), and OTX2mut-repaired-iPSCs showed a response to the releasing hormones (CRH and GHRH) (Figure 5, E and F), demonstrating an ability to differentiate into the pituitary similar to that of control-iPSCs. These results clearly indicated that the mutation in OTX2 was responsible for the impaired pituitary development.

Figure 5 CRISPR/Cas9–based correction of the mutation in OTX2 restored the phenotype of OTX2mut-iPSCs. (A) Quantitative RT-PCR for LHX3 mRNA expression in OTX2mut-iPSCs and OTX2mut-repaired-iPSCs at day 40. Representative data from 4 independent experiments are shown. The line within the box indicates the median, the edge of the box represents the first and third quartiles, and the whiskers are the range of data excluding outliers; n = 7 per group. **P < 0.01, Kruskal-Wallis test (χ2 = 16.8, df = 2, P < 0.001) followed by post hoc Steel’s test. Post hoc comparison with OTX2mut-iPSCs (far left) is presented. (B) Immunostaining of OTX2mut- and OTX2mut -repaired-iPSCs. OTX2mut-repaired-iPSCs restored LHX3 expression in oral ectoderm (indicated with dashed lines) (at day 40). (C) FGF10 expression in the hypothalamus was restored in OTX2mut-repaired-iPSCs (at day 40). (D) The induction of ACTH- and GH-producing cells was restored in OTX2mut-repaired-iPSCs (at day 100). (E and F) The ability to secrete hormones and the response to releasing hormones were restored in OTX2mut-repaired-iPSCs at day 100. Representative data from 4 independent experiments are shown. The line within the box indicates the median, the edge of the box represents the first and third quartiles, and the whiskers are the range of data excluding outliers; n = 7 per group for ACTH, n = 4 per group for GH;. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, Kruskal-Wallis test (ACTH without CRH, χ2 = 15.0, df = 2, P < 0.001; ACTH with CRH, χ2 = 14.0, df = 2, P < 0.001; GH without GHRH, χ2 = 8.34, df = 2, P = 0.015; GH with GHRH, χ2 = 7.54, df = 2, P = 0.023) followed by post hoc Steel’s test. Post hoc comparison with OTX2mut-iPSCs (far left) is presented. O, oral ectoderm; H, hypothalamus progenitor. Scale bars: 100 μm.

Lastly, to investigate whether haploinsufficiency of OTX2 actually causes pituitary hypoplasia, we performed heterozygous and homozygous deletion of OTX2 in control-iPSCs no. 1 using CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing (Supplemental Figure 9A). We named established heterozygous and homozygous OTX2-knockout cells OTX2WT/insFS-iPSCs and OTX2delFS/insFS-iPSCs, respectively (Figure 6A). These lines retained normal morphology of iPSCs (Supplemental Figure 9B) and comparable expression of the undifferentiated markers OCT4 and NANOG with the parental iPSCs (Supplemental Figure 9C). Immunoblotting analysis demonstrated a gene dosage–dependent OTX2 protein expression in the differentiated OTX2WT/insFS- and OTX2delFS/insFS-iPSCs (Supplemental Figure 9D). We then characterized the ability of OTX2WT/insFS- and OTX2delFS/insFS-iPSCs to differentiate into the pituitary. Both OTX2WT/insFS- and OTX2delFS/insFS-iPSCs exhibited impaired ability to differentiate, and expression of LHX3, OTX2, RX, FGF8, and FGF10 was significantly decreased (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 10, A–C). Immunostaining also demonstrated reduced expression of LHX3 (Figure 6C) and increased abundance of apoptotic cells in the oral ectoderm (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 10D), and decreased expression of FGF10 in the hypothalamus (Figure 6E). Furthermore, these lines exhibited impaired differentiation into pituitary hormone–producing cells in long-term culture (Supplemental Figure 10, E and F). These results demonstrated that both heterozygous and homozygous OTX2 defects could be responsible for the impaired pituitary development and supported that the heterozygous OTX2 mutation (R127W) resulted in the patient’s phenotype through haploinsufficiency.

Figure 6 OTX2WT/insFS- and OTX2delFS/insFS-iPSCs exhibited phenotype similar to that of patient-derived iPSCs. (A) Sequence analysis of OTX2 in OTX2WT/insFS- and OTX2delFS/insFS-iPSCs. DSB, double-strand break; PAM, protospacer adjacent motif. (B) Quantitative RT-PCR for LHX3 mRNA expression in control-, OTX2WT/insFS-, and OTX2delFS/insFS-iPSCs (day 40). Representative data from 4 independent experiments are shown. The line within the box indicates the median, the edge of the box represents the first and third quartiles, and the whiskers are the range of data; n = 4 per group. *P < 0.05, Kruskal-Wallis test (χ2 = 7.54, df = 2, P = 0.02) followed by post hoc Steel’s test. (C) Immunostaining of control-, OTX2WT/insFS-, and OTX2delFS/insFS-iPSCs. LHX3 expression was downregulated in OTX2WT/insFS- and OTX2delFS/insFS-iPSCs (at day 40). (D) The number of apoptotic cells, stained with cleaved caspase-3 cells (indicated by arrowheads), was increased in OTX2WT/insFS- and OTX2delFS/insFS-iPSCs (at day 40). (E) FGF10 expression was decreased in OTX2WT/insFS- and OTX2delFS/insFS-iPSCs (at day 40). These phenotypes were similar to that of OTX2mut-iPSCs. O, oral ectoderm; H, hypothalamus progenitor. Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) Schematic image of the role of OTX2 in pituitary development and the underlying mechanisms of the mutation in OTX2. OTX2 is necessary for the expression of FGF10 in the hypothalamus. FGF10 from hypothalamus stimulates LHX3 expression in the oral ectoderm, which is required for the maintenance of pituitary progenitor cells to prevent apoptosis.

The phenotypes of OTX2WT/insFS- and OTX2delFS/insFS-iPSCs were similar to that of OTX2mut-iPSCs; however, there were several differences. Hypothalamic RX protein expression was scarcely observed in OTX2WT/insFS- and OTX2delFS/insFS-iPSCs (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 10B), whereas OTX2mut-iPSCs retained RX protein expression (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2C), indicating that OTX2WT/insFS- and OTX2delFS/insFS-iPSCs had a more severe phenotype compared with OTX2mut-iPSCs. This could be explained by the observation that the function of mutant OTX2 was partially impaired (Figure 1, D and E). In addition, these results also imply that the threshold level of OTX2 function required for development may be different between hypothalamus and pituitary; pituitary is more sensitive to the loss of function in OTX2.