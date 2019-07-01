Preoperative stimulation of resolution and inflammation blockade eradicates micrometastases

Preoperative ketorolac eradicates micrometastases and promotes long-term survival in multiple tumor-resection models. To investigate whether preoperative ketorolac affects survival in tumor-resection models, we utilized a metastatic lung cancer model in which primary syngeneic Lewis lung carcinoma (LLC) tumors were grown to 1500–2000 mm3 in male C57BL/6J mice, resulting in micrometastases at the time of tumor resection (9, 52, 53). Following resection of primary tumors, control mice reproducibly succumbed to lung metastasis by day 24 after resection (Figure 1A). While 60% of mice administered preoperative ketorolac expired from macroscopic lung metastases by day 43, the remaining 40% exhibited long-term survival (defined as >90 days after tumor resection). In contrast, postoperative ketorolac did not prolong survival compared with that of control animals, as all postoperative ketorolac-treated mice were moribund from spontaneous lung metastasis by day 25 after resection (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Preoperative ketorolac promotes long-term survival and prevents therapy-induced dormancy escape. (A) Preoperative vs. postoperative ketorolac effects on survival after primary tumor resection in a spontaneous LLC metastasis model. n = 5 mice/group. Kaplan-Meier analysis log-rank test, *P < 0.01, control or postoperative ketorolac vs. preoperative ketorolac. (B) H&E staining of lungs from mice at the time of LLC tumor resection (day 0) or from preoperative ketorolac-treated mice at 240 days after resection. Representative micrographs of 10 mice/group. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C–E) Growth of LLC, EL4, or B16F10 in mice treated with preoperative ketorolac or control subjected to laparotomy (day 0, 21, and/or 42 after injection) vs. no laparotomy. n = 10–20 mice/group. Two-way repeated measure mixed-effects ANOVAs for tumor growth rates and 2-tailed Student’s t test for final tumor measurements were used throughout unless specified. (C) *P < 0.001, laparotomy vs. no laparotomy; **P < 0.001, laparotomy and ketorolac vs. laparotomy. (D) *P = 0.009, laparotomy and ketorolac vs. laparotomy; **P < 0.001, laparotomy vs. no laparotomy. (E) *P < 0.05, laparotomy and ketorolac vs. laparotomy; **P < 0.05, laparotomy vs. no laparotomy. (F–H) Growth of LLC, EL4, or CT26 (104 cells) in response to chemotherapy and/or ketorolac. Ketorolac was administered the day before, day of, and day after chemotherapy. Systemic chemotherapy was initiated on day of tumor cell injection. (F) n = 15–28 mice/group. *P < 0.001, cisplatin and ketorolac vs. cisplatin (day 36 after injection). (G) n = 5 mice/group. *P < 0.05, control or vincristine and ketorolac vs. vincristine (day 30 after injection). (H) n = 5 mice/group. *P < 0.01, control or 5-FU and ketorolac vs. 5-FU (day 25 after injection).

H&E staining revealed abundant micrometastases throughout the lungs at the time of LLC resection (day 0) (Figure 1B). Micrometastases were also detected at 7 days after LLC resection in approximately 60% of ketorolac-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127282DS1). In contrast, no micrometastases were detected in lungs from preoperative ketorolac-treated long-term survivors (day 240) (Figure 1B). We conducted similar experiments in the highly invasive E0771 and orthotopic 4T1 breast cancer models, which metastasize to the lungs (54). Preoperative ketorolac resulted in long-term survival in 30% of mice at 240 days after resection compared with control mice in the E0771 model (Supplemental Figure 1B). In an orthotopic 4T1 breast cancer model in female BALB/cJ mice, preoperative ketorolac resulted in sustained survival in 40% of these mice after mastectomy (Supplemental Figure 1C). Thus, the antitumor activity of preoperative ketorolac is independent of tumor type, sex, strain, or location of the primary tumor.

Ketorolac prevents surgery- and chemotherapy-induced tumor-dormancy escape. Systemic tumor recurrence after primary tumor resection can result from stimulation of dormant micrometastases present at the time of surgery (1, 2, 52), tumor cell dissemination during surgery (1, 55), or de novo tumorigenesis. To determine whether ketorolac can suppress surgery- or chemotherapy-induced tumor-dormancy escape, we utilized nonresection models in which mice are injected with a subthreshold (nontumorigenic) inoculum of 104 LLC, 104 EL4 (lymphoma), or 103 B16F10 (melanoma) tumor cells. Despite the presence of tumor cells, mice in this model can survive for over 200 days without evidence of progressive tumor growth, thereby mimicking tumor dormancy and minimal residual disease (9, 53, 56). Consistent with surgery-stimulated tumor growth (1–4), laparotomy performed distant from the primary tumor implantation site (104 cells) stimulated LLC tumor-dormancy escape (Figure 1C). Preoperative ketorolac suppressed laparotomy-induced dormancy escape in 80% of mice by day 40 after tumor cell injection (Figure 1C). Similarly, preoperative ketorolac suppressed laparotomy-stimulated EL4 and B16F10 dormancy escape in 40%–60% of mice by day 22 and day 60 after tumor cell injection, respectively (Figure 1, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 1D). Next, we utilized GFP-labeled LLC tumor cells (104 cells) to monitor the impact of preoperative ketorolac on dormant tumor cells in mice subjected to laparotomy. Remarkably, LLC-GFP tumor cells were not detected at the tumor implantation site after laparotomy in preoperative ketorolac-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 1E), suggesting that ketorolac eliminated dormant tumor cells.

While chemotherapeutic agents can suppress growth of established tumors, they can paradoxically stimulate the growth of a subthreshold inoculum of the identical tumor type (9, 18). Perichemotherapeutic administration of ketorolac neutralized chemotherapy-stimulated tumor growth in mice injected with a subthreshold inoculum of 104 tumor cells, including cisplatin-stimulated LLC, vincristine-stimulated EL4, and 5-fluorouracil–stimulated (5-FU–stimulated) CT26 (colon carcinoma) (Figure 1, F–H). However, GFP-labeled tumor cells were detected at the tumor implantation site when ketorolac was administered with cisplatin to mice bearing LLC-GFP tumors (Supplemental Figure 1F). Thus, ketorolac inhibited both surgery- and chemotherapy-induced tumor-dormancy escape.

COX-1/TXA 2 inhibition and basal COX-2 activity are critical for the antitumor activity of ketorolac. Among the FDA-approved NSAIDs, ketorolac preferentially inhibits COX-1 and exhibits lower COX-2 activity (57, 58). To determine whether the observed antitumor activity of preoperative ketorolac was mediated by COX-1 and/or COX-2 inhibition, we utilized 3 highly selective COX-1 inhibitors (SC-560, FR122047, or TFAP), the selective COX-2 inhibitor celecoxib, and the nonselective COX inhibitor indomethacin (38, 59). Similar to ketorolac, preoperative administration of the selective COX-1 inhibitors resulted in long-term survival in 40%–50% of mice up to 230 days after LLC resection (Figure 2A). However, celecoxib did not result in sustained survival (Figure 2B), suggesting that the observed antitumor activity of ketorolac is likely mediated by COX-1 inhibition.

Figure 2 COX-1 inhibition and baseline COX-2 activity are critical for the antitumor activity of ketorolac. (A) Preoperative COX-1 inhibitors (FR122047, TFAP, or SC-560), ketorolac, or nonselective COX inhibitor (indomethacin) effects on survival after LLC resection. n = 4–6 mice/group. *P < 0.05, FR122047, TFAP, SC-560, ketorolac, or indomethacin vs. control. (B) Preoperative NSAIDs effect on survival after LLC resection. n = 4–5 mice/group. *P = 0.003, SC-560 vs. control; **P < 0.05, ketorolac or aspirin (10 mg/kg) vs. control. (C) Preoperative celecoxib and/or ketorolac effects on survival after LLC resection. n = 4–6 mice/group. *P < 0.05, ketorolac, celecoxib, or ketorolac and celecoxib vs. control. **P < 0.05 ketorolac or celecoxib vs. ketorolac and celecoxib. (D) Preoperative ketorolac vs. celecoxib effects on survival after LLC resection in WT or COX-2–KO mice. n = 4–9 mice/group. *P < 0.05, WT ketorolac vs. COX-2 KO ketorolac. (E) Preoperative ketorolac and/or PGE 2 depletion effects on survival after LLC resection. n = 5–6 mice/group. *P < 0.05, ketorolac, PGE 2 neutralizing antibody, or ketorolac and PGE 2 neutralizing antibody vs. control. **P < 0.01, ketorolac vs. ketorolac and PGE 2 neutralizing antibody.

Although indomethacin prolonged survival compared with control, no long-term survivors after LLC resection were noted (Figure 2A). A similar response profile of antitumor activity was observed with other nonselective NSAIDs, such as diclofenac, ibuprofen, and high-dose aspirin (30 mg/kg) (Figure 2B). Aspirin can prevent metastasis by inhibiting COX-1 activity and subsequent TXA 2 synthesis (60, 61). Low-dose aspirin prolonged survival compared with high-dose aspirin (which engenders more complete inhibition of COX-2) (Figure 2B), suggesting that preoperative COX-2 inhibition may negate the anticancer activity of ketorolac. Indeed, preoperative coadministration of celecoxib and ketorolac resulted in no long-term survivors (Figure 2C). To confirm that COX-2 inhibition may impair the activity of preoperative ketorolac, we next performed the LLC tumor-resection experiments in COX-2–KO mice. While preoperative ketorolac resulted in long-term survival after resection in WT mice, long-term survival was not observed in COX-2–KO mice (Figure 2D). Moreover, the combination of preoperative ketorolac and an anti-PGE 2 neutralizing antibody did not result in any long-term survivors after resection (Figure 2E). Therefore, in the LLC tumor-resection model, baseline COX-2 activity and PGE 2 levels may be necessary for the antitumor activity of ketorolac.

Since COX-1 preferentially mediates TXA 2 production (38, 61), we measured plasma TXB 2 , a stable hydration product of TXA 2 used to assess COX-1 activity. Profiling based on liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) revealed dramatic reduction of TXB 2 at 2 hours after LLC resection as well as a lesser reduction in PGE 2 in ketorolac-treated mice compared with control (Figure 3, A and B). To ascertain a functional role for TXA 2 in the observed antitumor activity of ketorolac, we performed primary tumor resections in mice lacking the thromboxane prostanoid (TP) receptor. TP-KO mice exhibited long-term survival compared with WT mice (Figure 3C). Moreover, preoperative administration of the highly specific, high-affinity TP-TXA 2 antagonist terutroban also resulted in prolonged survival after LLC resection in 40% of mice (Figure 3D). Conversely, the TP receptor agonist U-46619 accelerated morbidity from lung metastasis compared with control and abrogated the antitumor activity of ketorolac (Figure 3D). Since TXA 2 stimulates platelet aggregation (38, 61), we also evaluated the activity of the antiplatelet agent clopidogrel. Preoperative clopidogrel prolonged survival after LLC resection compared with control, resulting in 20% long-term survivors (Figure 3D). Similarly to preoperative ketorolac, no micrometastases were detected in the lungs of long-term survivors administered preoperative terutroban or clopidogrel on day 180 after LLC resection (Figure 3, E and F). Selective COX-2 inhibitors do not affect platelet TXA 2 production and may not directly impair platelet aggregation (38, 60). Collectively, these results suggest that the antitumor activity of ketorolac is in part driven by COX-1/TXA 2 inhibition and subsequent reduction in platelet aggregation and accompanying degranulation.

Figure 3 COX-1/TXA 2 inhibition mediates the antitumor activity of ketorolac. LC-MS/MS–based analysis of (A) TXB 2 or (B) PGE 2 in plasma 2 hours after LLC resection from control or preoperative ketorolac-treated mice. n = 5 mice/group. *P < 0.05 vs. control. (C) Survival of TP KO mice vs. WT mice after LLC resection. n = 5 mice/group. *P = 0.002, WT vs. TP KO mice. (D) Preoperative clopidogrel, terutroban, U-46619, and/or ketorolac effects on survival after LLC resection. n = 4–5 mice/group. *P < 0.01, ketorolac, terutroban or clopidogrel vs. control. **P = 0.005 U-46619 vs. ketorolac. H&E staining of lungs from preoperative (E) terutroban-, or (F) clopidogrel-treated mice at 180 days after LLC resection. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Preoperative resolvins eradicate micrometastases and inhibit tumor-dormancy escape. LC-MS/MS analysis of plasma from preoperative ketorolac-treated mice after LLC resection demonstrated a global shift in the lipid-mediator profile (Supplemental Figure 2). Not only were COX-dependent and nonenzymatic oxidation products affected, but there was also shunting of the arachidonic acid cascade to the lipoxygenase (LOX) and cytochrome P450 (CYP) pathways. Specifically, ketorolac increased LOX-derived 12-oxo-ETE and 13-HODE as well as the tumorigenic CYP450-derived 5,6-EET, 11,12-EET, and 10,11-EDP compared with control (Supplemental Figure 2). This broad lipidomic shift indicates a complex balance between pro- and antitumorigenic mediators (53), which may account for the observed subset of ketorolac-treated mice that developed invasive lung metastasis (Figure 1A). Notably, lipoxin A 4 (LXA 4 ) was increased in the plasma of preoperative ketorolac-treated mice after LLC resection (Figure 4A). Since LXA 4 is an SPM (12), we reasoned that the balance of inflammation regulation may be tipped toward resolution, thereby either enhancing or recapitulating the antiinflammatory and proresolving activity of ketorolac. Indeed, SPMs, such as lipoxins and resolvins, possess potent antitumor activity in experimental models (9, 48–51, 62).

Figure 4 Preoperative resolvins eliminate micrometastases and prevent surgery-stimulated dormancy escape. (A) LC-MS/MS–based analysis of LXA 4 in plasma 2 hours after LLC resection from control or preoperative ketorolac-treated mice. n = 5 mice/group. *P < 0.05 vs. control. (B) Preoperative vs. perioperative RvD2 effects on survival after LLC resection. n = 5 mice/group. *P < 0.05, preoperative RvD2 vs. perioperative RvD2. (C) Preoperative resolvins effects on survival after LLC resection. n = 5 mice/group. *P < 0.05, RvD2 or RvD3 vs. control. (D and E) Preoperative omega-3 or omega-6 fatty acid diet and/or low-dose aspirin (10 mg/kg/d) effects on survival after LLC resection. Diet and aspirin were administered 7 days before and 3 days after LLC resection and preoperative ketorolac. n = 5 mice/group. *P < 0.05 vs. omega-6 fatty acid diet. H&E staining of lungs from mice treated with preoperative (F) RvD2 or (G) ketorolac, low-dose aspirin, and omega-3 fatty acid diet on day 180 after LLC resection. n = 4–5 mice/group. Scale bars: 50 μm. (H) Growth of EL4 (104 cells) after preoperative RvD2 and laparotomy. n = 5–10 mice/group. *P < 0.05, laparotomy vs. no laparotomy; **P < 0.05, laparotomy and RvD2 vs. laparotomy.

To determine whether stimulation of inflammation resolution could prevent tumor recurrence and/or suppress outgrowth of micrometastases, we administered resolvins via osmotic pump 2 hours prior to tumor resection. Preoperative resolvin D2 (RvD2) prolonged survival after tumor resection and was more potent in preventing metastasis than RvD2 administered at the time of surgery (Figure 4B). Specifically, preoperative administration of resolvins (RvD2, RvD3, or RvD4) resulted in 50%–80% survival at 37 days after resection, with RvD2 exhibiting the most potent antitumor activity (Figure 4C).

Since low-dose aspirin triggers the production of resolvins from omega-3 fatty acids (12), we treated mice with low-dose aspirin in combination with an omega-3 fatty acid diet and found increased survival, but no long-term survivors (Figure 4D). Although aspirin or omega-3 fatty acid diet alone exhibited less antitumor activity than the combination treatment, survival was prolonged compared with that of mice fed an omega-6 fatty acid diet. The omega-6 fatty acid diet alone accelerated progression and shortened median survival in mice from 19 days (control, Figure 2, A and B) to 16 days (Figure 4E) after resection, consistent with studies suggesting that dietary omega-6 fatty acids can promote tumor progression and metastasis (53). Moreover, the omega-6 fatty acid diet alone markedly shortened survival compared with combinations with aspirin, RvD2, and/or ketorolac (Figure 4E).

The potent antitumor activity of low-dose aspirin combined with omega-3 fatty acids offered the opportunity to examine whether promotion of resolution of inflammation could synergize with the antiinflammatory activity of ketorolac. Intriguingly, preoperative ketorolac in combination with low-dose aspirin and omega-3 fatty acid diet resulted in 90% survival at 110 days after resection (Figure 4D). The combination of preoperative ketorolac and resolvins led to long-term survival after resection in 70% of mice administered the omega-6 fatty acid diet (Figure 4E). Tumor cells were undetectable in H&E-stained sections of lungs from long-term survivors treated with preoperative RvD2 or the combination of low-dose aspirin, omega-3 fatty acids, and ketorolac (day 180) (Figure 4, F and G).

To determine whether the antitumor activity of resolvins extended to a surgery-induced tumor-dormancy escape model, we injected 104 EL4 into mice and performed a laparotomy, which triggered dramatic tumor outgrowth. Preoperative RvD2 prevented surgery-induced EL4 tumor-dormancy escape (Figure 4H). Thus, preoperative stimulation of inflammation resolution with resolvins may inhibit surgery-induced tumor recurrence.

The antitumor activity of ketorolac is T cell dependent and impaired by chemotherapy. Inflammation plays a multifaceted role in regulating the adaptive immune response. For example, prostaglandins, such as PGE 2 , suppress acute inflammatory mediators, activate dendritic cells, sensitize T cells to eliminate infection, and promote T cell exhaustion (36, 42). Moreover, adaptive antitumor immunity has been implicated in the regulation of metastatic tumor dormancy (63, 64). These facts, along with the absence of tumor cells in the lungs of long-term survivors, led us to examine whether the immune system plays a role in the antitumor activity of ketorolac. Preoperative ketorolac prolonged survival in 60% of immunocompetent C57BL/6J mice up to 120 days after LLC resection (Figure 5A). In contrast, ketorolac did not improve survival after resection in SCID mice, which lack functional B and T lymphocytes (Figure 5A). SCID mice exhibited a drastically shortened baseline survival in the LLC tumor-resection model, with a median overall survival of 10 days compared with 25 days in C57BL/6J mice (Figure 5A). Similarly, ketorolac did not affect laparotomy-induced tumor-dormancy escape in immunodeficient SCID or RAG1-KO mice (Figure 5, B and C).

Figure 5 Ketorolac restores antitumor immunity. (A) Preoperative ketorolac effects on survival of SCID or C57BL/6J mice after LLC resection. n = 5–10 mice/group. *P = 0.04, C57BL/6J ketorolac vs. C57BL/6J control; **P = 0.004, SCID control vs. C57BL/6J control (day 14 after resection). (B) Growth of EL4 (104 cells) after preoperative ketorolac and/or laparotomy in SCID and C57BL/6J mice. Laparotomy was performed on day 0. n = 5–10 mice/group. *P < 0.05, C57BL/6J (laparotomy and ketorolac) vs. C57BL/6J (laparotomy). (C) Percentage of control or preoperative ketorolac-treated C57BL/6 or RAG1-KO mice demonstrating LLC tumor-dormancy escape. Laparotomies were performed on days 0, 21, and 42 after injection. n = 5–10 mice/group. *P < 0.05, WT (laparotomy and ketorolac) vs. WT (laparotomy). (D) Preoperative ketorolac effects on survival of athymic mice after LLC resection. n = 3–4 mice/group. (E) Preoperative ketorolac and T cell depletion effects on survival after LLC resection. T cell–depleting (CD4+ or CD8+) antibodies or control (rat IgG2b) were administered 3 days before tumor resection, the day of tumor resection, and every 3 days thereafter for 2 weeks. n = 5 mice/group. *P < 0.05, control (IgG); CD4+ and CD8+ depletion and ketorolac; CD4+ depletion and ketorolac or CD8+ depletion and ketorolac vs. ketorolac. (F) Expression of FOXP3, CD4, and CD8 (brown DAB staining) in spleens from preoperative ketorolac-treated vs. control mice on day 5 after LLC resection. Scale bar: 100 μm. Immune cell quantification is represented as mean ± SEM. n = 4–5 mice/group. *P < 0.05 vs. control.

To investigate the specific role of T cells in the antitumor activity of ketorolac, we utilized nude athymic mice in a C57BL/6J background. The antitumor activity of ketorolac was abrogated in these mice, as all of the ketorolac-treated mice succumbed to lung metastasis by day 22 after LLC resection (Figure 5D). To confirm that the observed antitumor activity of ketorolac was T cell mediated, we depleted CD8+ and/or CD4+ T cells in vivo using neutralizing antibodies. T cell depletion of either subtype abolished the antitumor activity of ketorolac (Figure 5E), confirming that both T cell subtypes are necessary for the ketorolac-induced antitumor response. Immunohistochemistry revealed increased CD8+ and CD4+ T lymphocytes and decreased cells positive for the regulatory T cell marker FOXP3 in the spleen and lung tissues of ketorolac-treated mice on days 5 and 7 after resection, respectively, as compared with control mice (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 3A). RvD2 also increased CD8+ T lymphocytes in the lung tissues of mice (day 180 after resection) (Supplemental Figure 3B). Therefore, the antitumor activity of ketorolac and resolvins may be mediated by activation of CD4+ and/or CD8+ T cells.

Since checkpoint inhibitors such as anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (anti-PD1) antibody can augment cytolytic T cell responses, we hypothesized that preoperative ketorolac and immune-checkpoint blockade may act synergistically in our resection models. Indeed, this combination resulted in synergistic antitumor activity, with approximately 80% of animals exhibiting long-term survival in both syngeneic LLC and EL4 tumor-resection models (Figure 6, A and B). While ketorolac alone exhibited antitumor activity that was further enhanced by anti-PD1 treatment, anti-PD1 alone did not exhibit antitumor activity in these models (Figure 6, A–C). Moreover, preoperative ketorolac alone or in combination with anti-PD1 suppressed lung metastasis on day 24 after LLC resection (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 Antitumor activity of ketorolac is mediated by T cell immunity. (A and B) Preoperative ketorolac and immune checkpoint blockade (anti–PD-1) on survival after tumor resection (LLC or EL4). Anti–PD-1 (200 μg/mouse q 3 days for 60 days). n = 5–10 mice/group. (A) *P = 0.002, ketorolac and anti–PD-1 vs. control (IgG) or anti–PD-1 alone. (B) *P < 0.05, control (IgG), ketorolac and control (IgG), or anti–PD-1 vs. ketorolac and anti–PD-1. (C) Preoperative ketorolac and/or anti–PD-1 (1 dose, 200 μg/mouse) effects on spontaneous LLC lung metastasis at 24 days after LLC resection. n = 4 mice/group. Images show representative lung metastasis in preoperative ketorolac and/or anti–PD-1, and control mice. Scale bar: 1 cm. Bar graph is presented as lung weight (g) ± SEM per group. *P = 0.002, ketorolac vs. control; **P < 0.001, ketorolac and anti–PD-1 vs. anti–PD-1. (D) Preoperative ketorolac-treated C57BL/6J mice that survived 90 days after LLC resection were injected with 106 LLC and compared with naive control mice. Ninety days later, ketorolac-treated mice were rechallenged with 106 B16F10. *P < 0.05, ketorolac vs. control. LLC tumor growth (106 cells) after adoptive cell transfer of (E) splenocytes or (F) isolated CD8+ T cells from preoperative ketorolac-treated long-term survivors (90 days) after LLC resection or naive control mice. n = 3–5 mice/group. (E and F) *P < 0.05, ketorolac vs. control.

To corroborate the antitumor immunity stimulated by ketorolac, we assessed immunological memory by rechallenging long-term survivors administered ketorolac prior to tumor resection with the identical tumor type (106 LLC cells). These long-term survivors were resistant to LLC rechallenge, as no visible tumors were observed over 100 days after injection. When these mice were injected with a second syngeneic tumor type (106 B16F10), they exhibited rapid tumor growth (Figure 6D), suggesting tumor-specific immunity. Similarly, preoperative ketorolac-treated long-term survivors in the postlaparotomy and postchemotherapy LLC tumor-dormancy escape models were resistant to LLC challenge, but exhibited rapid tumor growth when challenged with B16F10 tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Moreover, preoperative RvD2-treated long-term survivors after LLC resection were also resistant to LLC rechallenge for over 90 days after injection, yet developed aggressive tumor growth when injected with B16F10 (Supplemental Figure 4C). To confirm that the antitumor activity of ketorolac may be mediated by CD8+ T cell activation, we performed adoptive transfer of immune cells from preoperative ketorolac-treated long-term survivors after LLC resection into naive mice. Splenocyte or CD8+ T cell transfer from long-term ketorolac-treated survivors inhibited LLC growth compared with that of control mice that received splenocytes or CD8+ T cells from naive mice (Figure 6, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 5, A–D).

Cancer patients undergoing tumor resection often receive adjuvant chemotherapy, as perioperative chemotherapy may be most effective when administered before surgery, at the time of surgery or soon after surgery (65, 66). Thus, we determined whether administration of chemotherapy after preoperative ketorolac would affect survival and antitumor immunity after tumor resection. A single dose of cisplatin on day 7 after LLC resection abrogated the long-term survival observed in the preoperative ketorolac group (Supplemental Figure 6A). Immunohistochemistry revealed that chemotherapy following preoperative ketorolac reduced the number of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells compared with preoperative ketorolac alone on day 7 after LLC resection (Supplemental Figure 6B). Adjuvant chemotherapy is typically administered 4 to 6 weeks after surgery. We therefore asked whether delayed administration of chemotherapy would also influence preoperative ketorolac-treated long-term survivors. Ketorolac-treated mice surviving over 90 days after LLC resection were subjected to 3 cycles of cisplatin (5 mg/kg q 5 days) and then rechallenged with LLC tumor cells. This challenge resulted in a rapid onset of LLC tumor growth in the ketorolac-treated as well as control mice (Supplemental Figure 6C). Therefore, adjuvant chemotherapy, even when administered a few weeks after tumor resection, may interfere with the antitumor immunity of preoperative ketorolac.

Single-cell profiling of immune cell populations in response to ketorolac. To characterize the ketorolac-mediated immunomodulatory response, we utilized droplet-based single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) to obtain single-cell resolution transcriptomes of splenic tissues from control and ketorolac-treated mice on day 7 after LLC resection. The transcriptome profiles of 1864 and 2429 individual cells from spleens of 2 control and 2 ketorolac-treated mice, respectively, revealed that ketorolac modulated the immune landscape by altering the relative abundance and transcriptome profiles of T cells and granulocytes. Standard cluster analysis of cells based on their most variably expressed genes in the scRNA-Seq transcriptomes is shown in the projection of gene expression space onto a single 2D space using t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (tSNE) (Figure 7A). The 2D plot contains cells from both ketorolac-treated and control samples analyzed as 1 concatenated data set. Analysis of marker genes assigned the 17 identified robust clusters to T cells, B cells, erythroid cells, NK cells, granulocytes, neutrophils, macrophages, and dendritic cells (Figure 7A). Only 1 cell cluster was mouse specific and unrelated to treatment, while the majority of clusters were formed by all mice and represent known cell types — indicating minimal batch or mouse effect (Figure 7A). Ketorolac-treated spleens differed from control in relative cell-type abundance and gene expression states of individual cells.

Figure 7 ScRNA-Seq analysis demonstrates an altered immune landscape in response to ketorolac. ScRNA-Seq analysis on splenic cells isolated from preoperative ketorolac-treated or control mice 7 days after LLC resection. n = 2 mice/group throughout. (A) 2D visualization of single-cell clusters generated using the tSNE approach from normalized data of 2429 ketorolac-treated and 1864 control splenic cells. Cell clusters were annotated based on expression of established immune cell markers, e.g., T cells (Cd3d+), exhausted T cells (Pdcd1, Ctla4, Lag3, Entpd1, and TIM3), T memory cells (Il7r, Ccr7, Sell, CD44), B cells (Cd19+), dendritic cells (Itgax), and macrophages (Adgre1) (left panel). Chart depicts relative proportions of cells in the clusters from each sample (right panel). (B) Percentage of cells from control and ketorolac-treated mice, per cluster. (C) Preoperative ketorolac effects on the immune landscape of T cells. Feature maps depict the expression of T cell (Cd3d+), exhausted T cell (Pdcd1), and memory T cell (Il7r) markers for each cell cluster on the tSNE map. Cells from ketorolac-treated and control samples are shown as solid dots and triangles, respectively. Bar plots depict the relative proportions of T cell subpopulations in control and ketorolac-treated single-cell profiles. (D) Heatmap depicts the activation or inhibition of key regulators in the control and ketorolac-treated T cell clusters. Regulators were calculated based on Z scores using an upstream regulator analysis module in ingenuity pathways analysis systems.

At the level of cell-type abundance, with the exception of a few clusters that contained only or predominantly cells from control samples, the clusters contained varying proportions from both control and ketorolac-treated mice (Figure 7B). In both mice, ketorolac increased the fraction of splenic Cd3d+ T cells compared with those of control, from 9.12% to 19.1% (clusters 1 and 13 in Figure 7A). One T cell cluster (cluster 13 in Figure 7A) was enriched in exhausted T cells (as determined by expression of markers PD1, CTLA4, and TIM3) from 1 control mouse, while both ketorolac-treated mice had low numbers of exhausted T cells (Figure 7, B and C). Moreover, the proportion of memory T cells (IL7r+) (cluster 1 in Figure 7A) increased from 32% in the 2 control spleens to 52% in the 2 ketorolac-treated spleens (Figure 7C). Although T cell–subtype abundance varies considerably between individuals (67), this finding is consistent with systemic activation of T cell immunity in the ketorolac-treated mice. This constellation suggests that ketorolac may improve T cell antitumor immunity and the presence of exhausted PD1+ T cells is consistent with ketorolac’s synergism with an anti-PD1 inhibitor (Figure 6, A and B).

At the transcriptome level within the T cell clusters, shifts in cell phenotypic states of control and ketorolac-treated mice (enrichment of cells from 1 mouse in a subregion of a cluster, Figure 7A) are apparent in the tSNE plots. Utilizing a systematic quantitative analysis, we focused on T cells and identified genes that were significantly enriched in each cluster (P < 0.01) and then performed a pathway analysis on these genes for the control and ketorolac-treated mice independently. Such gene ontology analysis suggested that distinct upstream regulators are significantly activated or inhibited in the different T cell clusters from control and ketorolac-treated mice (Figure 7D). The upstream regulator analysis (68) on genes associated with the exhausted T cell cluster in the control spleens indicated states controlled by transcription factor GATA3 and the cytokine VEGFA, which are associated with angiogenesis and Th2 polarization (69). In contrast, the same analysis in spleen cells from ketorolac-treated mice suggested activation of a state under control of the transcription factor 7 (TCF7) and the cytokines TNF-α, IFN-γ, and IFN-α (Figure 7D), which are associated with activated cytotoxic T cells. Of note, TCF7, which is associated with memory T cells and implicated in rescuing T cells from exhaustion by anti–PD-1 therapy (70), was activated in the CD8+ T cells of ketorolac-treated mice.

In addition, scRNA-Seq analysis demonstrated reduced Ly6g+ granulocytes in spleens of both ketorolac-treated mice (35 out of 2429 cells, 1.4%) as compared with the control mice (65 out of 1864 cells, 3.5%) (Figure 8A, cluster 12 in Figure 7A). A significant global shift in gene expression profiles of granulocytes from ketorolac-treated versus control mice was not observed. However, the proportion of Mmp9-expressing Ly6g+ cells was significantly higher in the spleens of control compared with ketorolac-treated mice (Figure 8A). MMP9 is a critical protein that promotes the expansion of Ly6g+ myeloid-derived suppressor cells (71). Moreover, upstream regulator analysis (68) of the granulocyte cluster indicated that NF-κB and PI3K were significantly activated in granulocytes from control mice compared with ketorolac-treated mice (Figure 8B), which is consistent with the suppressive activity of NSAIDs (72). The pathways and functions enrichment analysis also depicted alterations in triacylglycerol, carbohydrate, and lipid metabolism in ketorolac-treated granulocytes (Supplemental Table 1). We speculate that the low PI3K activity in the ketorolac-treated samples may decrease glycolysis (73), the major pathway of energy generation for granulocytes (74), and diminish migration (75).