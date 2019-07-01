Commentary 10.1172/JCI129705

Dampening the fire to prevent surgery- and chemotherapy-induced metastasis

Esra Güç and Jeffrey W. Pollard

MRC Centre for Reproductive Health, Queen’s Medical Research Institute, The University of Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom.

Address correspondence to: Jeffrey W. Pollard, MRC Centre for Reproductive Health, Queen’s Medical Research Institute, Edinburgh BioQuarter, 47 Little France Crescent, EH16 4TJ, Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom. Phone: 44.0.1312426231; Email: Jeff.Pollard@ed.ac.uk.

First published June 17, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 7 on July 1, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(7):2663–2665. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129705.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published June 17, 2019 - Version history

In this issue of the JCI, Panigrahy et al. demonstrate that preoperative administration of the antiinflammatory drug ketorolac or specialized proresolving mediators (SPM) called resolvins increases disease-free survival rates and prevents metastasis after surgery and chemotherapy in mouse models of cancer. The antitumor response was partially mediated by tumor-specific T cell immunity and immunological memory.

