Dampening the fire to prevent surgery- and chemotherapy-induced metastasis

Commentary 10.1172/JCI129705

Address correspondence to: Jeffrey W. Pollard, MRC Centre for Reproductive Health, Queen’s Medical Research Institute, Edinburgh BioQuarter, 47 Little France Crescent, EH16 4TJ, Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom. Phone: 44.0.1312426231; Email: Jeff.Pollard@ed.ac.uk .

MRC Centre for Reproductive Health, Queen’s Medical Research Institute, The University of Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom.

Address correspondence to: Jeffrey W. Pollard, MRC Centre for Reproductive Health, Queen’s Medical Research Institute, Edinburgh BioQuarter, 47 Little France Crescent, EH16 4TJ, Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom. Phone: 44.0.1312426231; Email: Jeff.Pollard@ed.ac.uk .

MRC Centre for Reproductive Health, Queen’s Medical Research Institute, The University of Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom.

In this issue of the JCI, Panigrahy et al. demonstrate that preoperative administration of the antiinflammatory drug ketorolac or specialized proresolving mediators (SPM) called resolvins increases disease-free survival rates and prevents metastasis after surgery and chemotherapy in mouse models of cancer. The antitumor response was partially mediated by tumor-specific T cell immunity and immunological memory.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.