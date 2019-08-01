Kaposi sarcoma–associated herpesvirus miRNAs suppress CASTOR1-mediated mTORC1 inhibition to promote tumorigenesis

KSHV-transformed cells are sensitive to mTORC1 inhibition. Rapamycin, a potent inhibitor of mTORC1, is the most effective therapy for patients with KS, indicating the importance of mTORC1 in KS tumors (31, 33). We examined activation of the mTORC1 pathway in KMM cells and detected the activation of 2 canonical downstream effectors of mTORC1 — S6K and 4EBP1 — in KMM cells as shown by their higher phosphorylation levels, with S6K being phosphorylated at Thr389 (p-S6K) and 4EBP1 at Ser65 (p-4EBP1), respectively, compared with the primary MM cells (Figure 1A). Thus, the mTORC1 pathway was activated in KSHV-transformed cells.

Figure 1 KSHV-transformed cells activate the mTORC1 pathway and are sensitive to mTOR inhibitors. (A) mTORC1 was activated in KSHV-transformed cells. Cells were analyzed for p-4EBP1 at Ser65 and p-S6K at Thr389. Three independent experiments were repeated with similar results, and results of 1 representative experiment are shown. (B) Rapamycin and Torin1 inhibited mTORC1 activation in KSHV-transformed cells. Cells were treated with DMSO, 100 nm rapamycin, or 50 nm Torin1 for 16 hours and analyzed for mTORC1 activation. Three independent experiments were repeated with similar results, and results from 1 representative experiment are shown. The same set of samples were run in different gels but with the same loading calibration. (C) Rapamycin and Torin1 significantly inhibited proliferation of KSHV-transformed cells. Cells were treated with DMSO, 100 nM rapamycin, or 50 nM Torin1, and cell numbers were counted daily. Three independent experiments were repeated with similar results, and results from 1 representative experiment with 4 biological replicates are shown as the mean ± SEM. (D) Rapamycin and Torin1 significantly inhibited colony formation of KMM cells in soft agar. KMM cells treated with DMSO, 200 nM rapamycin, or 100 nM Torin1 were examined for colony formation in soft agar. Representative images acquired with a ×4 objective are shown. Graph shows the quantification of colonies with a diameter of greater than 50 μm. Three independent experiments were repeated, and results are shown as the mean ± SEM. (E and F) Rapamycin and Torin1 induced cell-cycle arrest but no significant apoptosis in MM and KMM cells. Cells were treated with DMSO, 100 nM rapamycin, or 50 nM Torin1 for 24 hours and analyzed for (E) cell-cycle progression or (F) apoptosis. Three independent experiments were repeated, and results are shown as the mean ± SEM. Data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for P values below 0.05. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

We next determined whether KSHV-transformed cells were sensitive to mTOR inhibition by treating them with the mTOR inhibitors rapamycin and Torin1. Both mTOR inhibitors effectively decreased the levels of p-S6K and p-4EBP1 in KSHV-transformed cells (Figure 1B). Furthermore, inhibition of mTORC1 significantly reduced the proliferation and efficiency of colony formation in soft agar of KSHV-transformed cells (Figure 1, C and D). The mTOR inhibitors also reduced the proliferation of MM cells, but the inhibitory effect was much weaker than that seen in KMM cells (Figure 1C), indicating that KSHV-transformed cells were more addicted to the mTORC1 pathway. Furthermore, Torin1 and rapamycin induced cell-cycle arrest but no significant apoptosis in both MM and KMM cells (Figure 1, E and F). These results indicate that the status of the mTOR pathway and the response of KMM cells to mTOR inhibitors resemble those observed in KS tumors in the clinics (31–33). Therefore, the KMM model can be used to delineate the mechanism of KSHV-induced activation of the mTORC1 pathway.

KSHV latent infection activates mTORC1 by downregulating CASTOR1 and CASTOR2. Previous studies have shown that CASTORs are negative regulators of the mTORC1 pathway upon arginine deprivation (2–4). We examined whether CASTORs might be downregulated in KSHV-transformed cells. Compared with MM cells, CASTOR1 and CASTOR2 transcripts were downregulated by 10- and 2.5-fold in KMM cells, respectively (Figure 2, A and B). To confirm these results, we examined telomerase-immortalized human umbilical vein endothelial (TIVE) cells latently infected by KSHV (KTIVE). Compared with the uninfected TIVE cells, CASTOR1 and CASTOR2 transcripts were downregulated in KTIVE by 30- and 4-fold, respectively (Figure 2, A and B). These results were further confirmed at the protein level (Figure 2C). Hence, latent KSHV infection downregulated the expression of CASTOR1 and CASTOR2. Because TIVE cells were already immortalized before KSHV infection, we chose to focus on MM cells.

Figure 2 Latent KSHV infection activates mTORC1 by downregulating CASTOR1 and CASTOR2. (A–C) Latent KSHV infection downregulated CASTOR1 and CASTOR2 examined at the (A and B) mRNA level by RT-qPCR and (C) protein level by Western blotting. Three independent experiments were repeated with similar results, and results from 1 representative experiment are shown. mRNA results from 3 biological replicates are shown in A and B as the mean ± SEM. (C) For Western blot analysis, the same set of samples were run in different gels but with the same loading calibration. (D) Overexpression of CASTOR1 or CASTOR2 suppressed mTORC1 activation. Western blot analysis of CASTOR1 and CASTOR2 proteins with an anti-Flag antibody and an antibody that detected endogenous CASTOR1 and CASTOR2 proteins and the mTORC1 downstream effectors p-S6K and p-4EBP1 in untransduced MM and KMM cells, and MM and KMM cells transduced with vector control, CASTOR1, or CASTOR2. α, anti. Three independent experiments were repeated with similar results, and results from 1 representative experiment are shown. P values were calculated using an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. ***P < 0.001.

To determine whether KSHV-induced downregulation of CASTOR1 or CASTOR2 was the cause of mTORC1 activation, we overexpressed CASTOR1 or CASTOR2 in KMM cells. Overexpression of either CASTOR1 or CASTOR2 was sufficient to reduce the levels of p-S6K1 and p-4EBP1 in KMM cells (Figure 2D). Interestingly, the levels of p-S6K were also reduced in MM cells following overexpression of either CASTOR1 or CASTOR2 (Figure 2D), confirming the essential roles of CASTORs in regulating mTORC1 function in normal cells. Together, these results indicate that CASTORs mediate KSHV activation of mTORC1 in KSHV-transformed cells.

KSHV-encoded miR-K1 and -K4 mediate KSHV activation of mTORC1 by inhibiting CASTOR1 expression. We focused on identifying the mechanism of KSHV downregulation of CASTOR1, since the extent of its downregulation was much more robust than that of CASTOR2. During KSHV latency, only a few viral products are expressed, including vFLIP, vCyclin, LANA and a cluster of 12 pre-miRNAs. To identify the viral products that downregulate CASTOR1, we generated MM cells latently infected by an individual KSHV mutant with a deletion of either vFLIP, vCyclin, or a cluster of 10 of the 12 pre-miRNAs (miR-K1–K9 and miR-K11). The expression levels of CASTOR1 in these cells named ΔvFLIP, ΔvCyclin, and ΔmiR, respectively, were compared with those of uninfected cells (MM or mock) or with cells infected by WT KSHV (KMM or WT). Because of the essential role of LANA in maintaining viral persistence (42), we were not able to obtain cells stably infected by a KSHV mutant containing a deletion of LANA. Deletion of either vFLIP or the miRNA cluster restored CASTOR1 expression to almost the same level as that in the uninfected MM cells, whereas deletion of vCyclin had no effect (Figure 3, A and B). These results indicated that both the miRNA cluster and vFLIP were required for suppression of CASTOR1 expression. To confirm these results, we examined mTORC1 activation in these mutant cells. Although deletion of the miRNA cluster significantly attenuated the mTORC1 pathway, as shown by the decreased p-S6K and p-4EBP1 levels, neither deletion of vFLIP nor vCyclin had any effect on mTORC1 activation (Figure 3C). These contradictory results between CASTOR1 expression and mTORC1 activation in ΔvFLIP-mutant cells suggested that an alternative mechanism in addition to CASTOR1 expression might be involved in vFLIP regulation of mTORC1 activation. Because the miRNA cluster mutant exhibited the most consistent results of CASTOR1 expression and mTORC1 activation, we subsequently focused on the miRNA cluster.

Figure 3 Pre–miR-K1 and -K4 mediate KSHV downregulation of CASTOR1 and activation of mTORC1. (A and B) The miRNA cluster and vFLIP mediated KSHV downregulation of CASTOR1. Analysis of CASTOR1 mRNA levels by RT-qPCR (A) and protein levels by Western blotting (B) in mock (MM), WT (KMM), ΔmiR, ΔvFLIP, and ΔvCyclin, cells. Three independent experiments were repeated with similar results, and results from 1 representative experiment are shown. mRNA results from 3 biological replicates are shown as the mean ± SEM. (C) The miRNA cluster mediated KSHV activation of the mTORC1 pathway. Analysis of the mTORC1 downstream effectors p-S6K and p-4EBP1 in mock, WT, ΔmiR, ΔvFLIP, and ΔvCyclin cells by Western blotting. Three independent experiments were repeated with similar results, and results from 1 representative experiment are shown. The same set of samples were run in different gels but with the same loading calibration. (D and E) Pre–miR-K1 and -K4 mediated KSHV downregulation of CASTOR1. Analysis of CASTOR1 mRNA (D) and protein (E) levels in WT cells and ΔmiR cells complemented with vector control or individual KSHV pre-miRNAs. mRNA results in D were from 3 biological replicates and are shown as the mean ± SEM. Three independent experiments were repeated with similar results, and results from 1 representative experiment are shown. Mut, mutant. (F) Pre–miR-K1 and -K4 mediate mTORC1 activation. Western blot analysis of the mTORC1 downstream effectors p-S6K and p-4EBP1 in mock and WT cells and ΔmiR cells complemented with vector control (V) or pre–miR-K1 or -K4. Three independent experiments were repeated with similar results, and results from 1 representative experiment are shown. Data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for P values below 0.05. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001.

Previous studies have shown that KSHV miRNAs are highly expressed in KS tumors and are required for KSHV-induced tumorigenesis (12–15). Deletion of the miRNA cluster abolished KSHV-induced cellular transformation and tumorigenesis (14). However, expression of numerous individual KSHV pre-miRNAs was sufficient to restore KSHV-induced cellular transformation and tumorigenesis, with pre–miR-K1, -K4, and -K11 exerting the strongest oncogenic effects (14). These cells, termed ΔmiR-pre-K1, -K4, and -K11, formed large colonies in soft agar and induced tumors in nude mice as efficiently as did the WT KMM cells. We examined CASTOR1 expression in ΔmiR cells expressing individual KSHV pre-miRNAs. Among all the pre-miRNAs examined, expression of either pre–miR-K1 or -K4 alone in ΔmiR cells significantly inhibited the expression of CASTOR1 transcripts (Figure 3D), which was confirmed at the protein level (Figure 3E). In agreement with these results, we detected higher p-S6K and p-4EBP1 levels in both ΔmiR-pre-K1 and -K4 cells than in ΔmiR cells, indicating activation of mTORC1 by pre–miR-K1 and -K4 (Figure 3F).

To confirm the above results, we first performed knockdown of miR-K1-5p and -K4-5p, derived from pre–miR-K1 and -K4, using different doses of locked nucleic acid–based (LNA-based) suppressors (Figure 4, A and B). Knockdown of miR-K1-5p and -K4-5p significantly increased CASTOR1 expression in a dose-dependent manner at both mRNA and protein levels in KMM but not MM cells (Figure 4, C–E). Additionally, simultaneous knockdown of both miR-K1-5p and -K4-5p in KMM cells additively increased CASTOR1 expression (Figure 4, C and E), indicating that both miRNAs worked synergistically to suppress CASTOR1 expression. Furthermore, knockdown of either miR-K1-5p or -K4-5p suppressed mTORC1 activation as shown by the decrease in p-S6K and p-4EBP1 levels (Figure 4, F and G). These results indicate that both miR-K1-5p and -K4-5p activate mTORC1 by inhibiting CASTOR1 expression.

Figure 4 KSHV miR-K1-5p and -K4-5p inhibit CASTOR1 expression and activate mTORC1. miRNA suppressors reduced the level of miR-K1-5p (A) and -K4-5p (B) in KSHV-transformed cells. RT-qPCR examination of miR-K1-5p (A) and miR-K4-5p (B) in untransfected cells or in KMM cells transfected with a LNA-based scrambled control (NC), miRNA suppressor LNA-K1-5p (A), or LNA-K4-5p (B). Three independent experiments were repeated with similar results, and results from 1 representative experiment with 3 biological replicates are shown as the mean ± SEM. (C and D) Knockdown of either miR-K1-5p or -K4-5p increased CASTOR1 expression in KMM but not MM cells. Untransfected cells or cells transfected with different concentrations of LNA-based NC, LNA-K1-5p, or LNA-K4-5p were examined for CASTOR1 protein (C) and mRNA (D) levels. Three independent experiments were repeated with similar results, and results from 1 representative experiment are shown. mRNA results from 3 biological replicates in D are shown as the mean ± SEM. (E) Knockdown of miR-K1-5p and -K4-5p additively increased CASTOR1 mRNA levels. Untransfected cells or cells transfected with different concentrations of LNA-based NC, LNA-K1-5p, LNA-K4-5p, or LNA-K1-5p plus LNA-K4-5p were examined for CASTOR1 mRNA expression. Three independent experiments were repeated with similar results, and results from 1 representative experiment with 3 biological replicates are shown as the mean ± SEM. Knockdown of miR-K1-5p (F) or -K4-5p (G) inhibited mTORC1 activation in KMM cells but not MM cells. Cells transfected with LNA-based NC or LNA-K1-5p (F) or LNA-K4-5p (G) were examined for p-S6K and p-4EBP1 by Western blotting. Three independent experiments were repeated with similar results, and results from 1 representative experiment are shown. For the Western blot analysis of KMM cells in G, the same set of samples were run in different gels but with the same loading calibration. Data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for P values below 0.05. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

CASTOR1 is directly targeted by miR-K4-5p and possibly miR-K1-5p. miRNAs induce the degradation of transcripts or inhibit the translation of proteins by directly binding to their target genes. To explore whether CASTOR1 is a direct target of miR-K1-5p and -K4-5p, we cloned the full-length 3′-UTR of CASTOR1 into the pGL3-control plasmid downstream of the luciferase gene (named pGL3-CASTOR1 3′-UTR). We detected pGL3-CASTOR1 3′-UTR luciferase reporter activity in MM, KMM, and ΔmiR-mutant cells. However, the activity was significantly reduced in KMM cells compared with MM and ΔmiR-mutant cells (Figure 5A), indicating that KSHV-encoded miRNAs might directly target the CASTOR1 3′-UTR. Accordingly, knockdown of either miR-K1-5p or -K4-5p in KMM cells significantly increased the luciferase reporter activity (Figure 5B), whereas expression of either pre–miR-K1 or -K4 decreased the CASTOR1 3′-UTR but not the pGL3-control construct reporter activity in 293T cells (Figure 5C). Further deletion analysis identified 35-bp and 26-bp fragments in the CASTOR1 3′-UTR that were targeted by miR-K1-5p and -K4-5p, respectively. Overexpression of pre–miR-K1 significantly reduced the luciferase activity of a reporter containing the 35-bp fragment in 293T cells (Figure 5D). Similarly, overexpression of pre–miR-K4 significantly reduced the luciferase activity of a reporter containing the 26-bp fragment in 293T cells (Figure 5E). Bioinformatics analysis identified a putative miR-K1-5p binding site in the 35-bp fragment (Figure 5F) and a putative miR-K4-5p binding site in the 26-bp fragment (Figure 5G), respectively. However, we were not able to confirm the miR-K1-5p binding site by mutagenesis analysis (results not shown). It is entirely possible that miR-K1-5p indirectly regulates the expression of CASTOR1. In contrast, mutation of the putative miR-K4-5p binding site in the 26-bp fragment abolished the inhibitory effect of miR-K4-5p on the CASTOR1 3′-UTR reporter in 293T cells (Figure 5H), thus confirming that miR-K4-5p bound to this site to suppress CASTOR1 expression. Nevertheless, the identified miR-K4-5p seed sequence is noncanonical. This mechanism of action has been reported for miRNAs, including KSHV miRNAs (19, 43). Collectively, these results indicate that CASTOR1 is a direct target of KSHV-encoded miR-K4-5p and possibly an indirect target of miR-K1-5p.

Figure 5 CASTOR1 transcript is directly targeted by miR-K4-5p and probably -K1-5p. (A) Deletion of the miRNA cluster relieved KSHV suppression of the CASTOR1 3′-UTR. Reporter activity was examined in mock (MM), WT (KMM), and ΔmiR-mutant cells transfected with pGL3-CASTOR1 3′-UTR and pRL-TK–expressing Renilla luciferase for normalization. (B) Knockdown of miR-K1-5p or -K4-5p increased CASTOR1 3′-UTR activity in KMM cells. Cells transfected with pGL3-CASTOR1 3′-UTR and the miRNA suppressor LNA-K1-5p, LNA-K4-5p, or scrambled control (NC) were examined. (C) Pre–miR-K1 or -K4 inhibited the CASTOR1 3′-UTR. 293T cells were transfected with pGL3-CASTOR1 3′-UTR and pre–miR-K1 or -K4 plasmid or vector control, and reporter activity was assessed. (D) Pre–miR-K1 suppressed a reporter containing a 35-bp fragment from the CASTOR1 3′-UTR. 293T cells were transfected with a reporter containing a 35-bp fragment from the CASTOR1 3′-UTR and pre–miR-K1 plasmid or vector control, and the reporter activity was examined. (E) Pre–miR-K4 suppressed a reporter containing a 26-bp fragment from the CASTOR1 3′-UTR. 293T cells were transfected with a reporter containing a 26-bp fragment from the CASTOR1 3′-UTR and pre–miR-K4 plasmid or vector control, and the reporter activity was assessed. (F) Putative targeting sequence of miR-K1-5p in the CASTOR1 3′-UTR. (G) Putative targeting sequence of miR-K4-5p in the CASTOR1 3′-UTR and mutagenesis of the putative binding site. (H) Mutation of the miR-K4-5p binding site in the CASTOR1 3′-UTR fragment abolished reporter suppression by miR-K4-5p. 293T cells were transfected with a mutated reporter plasmid and pre–miR-K4 plasmid or vector control, and the reporter activity was examined. All experiments were independently repeated 3 times with similar results, and results from 1 representative experiment with at least 3 biological replicates are shown as the mean ± SEM. Data for 2 groups were analyzed by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data for more than 2 groups were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for P values of less than 0.05. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

CASTOR1 and CASTOR2 inhibit KSHV-induced cell proliferation and growth transformation. mTORC1 is dysregulated in diverse types of cancer and is a prime target in cancer therapy (1). Since CASTOR1 and CASTOR2 are downregulated and negatively regulate mTORC1 in KSHV-transformed cells, they might restrict the proliferation and growth transformation of KSHV-transformed cells. We infected MM and KMM cells with a lentivirus expressing Flag-tagged CASTOR1 or CASTOR2 at different MOI (Figure 6A). As expected, we observed significant inhibitory effects on the proliferation of KMM cells in a dose-dependent manner in response to the transduction of CASTORs, with CASTOR1 showing greater inhibitory efficiency than CASTOR2 (Figure 6B). At a MOI of 2, 4, and 6, CASTOR1 reduced cell proliferation by 24%, 67%, and 80%, respectively, whereas CASTOR2 reduced cell proliferation by 21%, 32%, and 59%, respectively (Figure 6B). In contrast, transduction of either CASTOR1 or CASTOR2 only had a marginally suppressive effect on the proliferation of MM cells (Figure 6B). Furthermore, transduction of either CASTOR1 or CASTOR2 at a MOI of 2 was sufficient to significantly reduce the efficiency of colony formation in soft agar, whereas a MOI of 4 or 6 almost completely abolished colony formation in soft agar of KSHV-transformed cells (Figure 6C). In agreement with these results, both CASTOR1 and CASTOR2 induced cell-cycle arrest of KMM cells but had a more marginal effect on cell-cycle progression of MM cells (Figure 6D). Transduction of either CASTOR1 or CASTOR2 also weakly increased the number of apoptotic or dead cells in KMM cells but not in MM cells (Figure 6E). Taken together, we conclude that CASTOR1 and CASTOR2 are tumor-suppressive genes for growth transformation of KSHV-transformed cells and that their downregulation by KSHV is critical for maintaining the growth transformation of these cells.

Figure 6 CASTOR1 and CASTOR2 inhibit proliferation and cellular transformation of KSHV-transformed cells. (A) Dose-dependent expression of CASTOR1 and CASTOR2 in MM and KMM cells. Western blot analysis of CASTOR1 and CASTOR2 in MM and KMM cells transduced with increasing doses of lentiviruses of CASTOR1, CASTOR2, or vector control at 2, 4, or 6 MOI. Three independent experiments were repeated with similar results, and results from 1 representative experiment are shown. (B and C) Overexpression of either CASTOR1 or CASTOR2 impaired the proliferation and cellular transformation of KMM but not MM cells. MM and KMM cells transduced with different MOI of lentiviruses of CASTOR1, CASTOR2, or vector control, as described in A, were assessed for cell proliferation (B) and colony formation in soft agar (C). Representative images acquired with a x4 objective are shown. Graph shows the quantification of colonies with a diameter of greater than 50 μm. Three independent experiments were repeated with similar results, and results from 1 representative experiment with 4 biological replicates (B) or 3 combined experiments (C) are shown as the mean ± SEM. (D and E) Overexpression of either CASTOR1 or CASTOR2 induced cell-cycle arrest in KMM cells but had a weak effect on MM cells and weak apoptosis in KMM but not MM cells. MM and KMM cells transduced with increasing doses of lentiviruses of CASTOR1, CASTOR2, or a vector control at 2, 4, or 6 MOI for 48 hours were examined for cell-cycle progression (D) and apoptosis (E). Three independent experiments were repeated with similar results, and results from 1 representative experiment with 3 biological replicates are shown as the mean ± SEM. Data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for P values below 0.05. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

CASTOR1 and CASTOR2 override KSHV pre–miR-K1 and -K4–induced cell proliferation and growth transformation. We have previously reported that KSHV pre–miR-K1 and -K4 are essential for KSHV-induced growth transformation (14). Whereas deletion of the miRNA cluster abolished KSHV-induced growth transformation and tumorigenesis, complementation of ΔmiR-mutant cells with either pre–miR-K1 or -K4 was sufficient to restore KSHV-induced growth transformation and tumorigenesis (14). To determine whether activation of the mTORC1 pathway by targeting CASTORs was essential for the pro-oncogenic effects of pre–miR-K1 and -K4, we infected pre–miR-K1– or -K4–complemented ΔmiR-mutant cells with a lentivirus expressing either CASTOR1 or CASTOR2 at different MOI (Figure 7, A–C). Although complementation of ΔmiR-mutant cells with either pre–miR-K1 or -K4 was sufficient for activation of the mTORC1 pathway, transduction of either CASTOR1 or CASTOR2 suppressed the activation of the mTORC1 pathway (Figure 7, A–C). In agreement with the observation of mTORC1 pathway suppression, both CASTOR1 and CASTOR2 inhibited cell proliferation induced by pre–miR-K1 or -K4 (Figure 7D). Furthermore, transduction of either CASTOR1 or CASTOR2 induced cell-cycle arrest (Figure 7E) and weakly increased the numbers of apoptotic and dead cells in pre–miR-K1– and -K4–complemented ΔmiR-mutant cells (Figure 7F). Collectively, these results demonstrate that CASTOR1 and CASTOR2 antagonize the oncogenic effects of pre–miR-K1 and -K4 and that targeting CASTOR1 by both miR-K1-5p and -K4-5p is essential for the pro-oncogenic functions of these 2 viral miRNAs, which are essential for KSHV-induced growth transformation.

Figure 7 CASTOR1 and CASTOR2 inhibit pre–miR-K1 and -K4–induced cell proliferation. (A–C) CASTOR1 and CASTOR2 inhibited pre–miR-K1 and -K4–induced mTORC1 activation. ΔmiR-mutant cells stably expressing vector control (ΔmiR-V) or pre–miR-K4 (ΔmiR–pre–miR-K4 in A and B) or pre–miR-K1 (ΔmiR–pre–miR-K1 in C) were transduced with increasing doses of lentiviruses of CASTOR1, CASTOR2, or vector control at 2, 4, or 6 MOI for 48 hours and examined by Western blotting for expression of the mTORC1 downstream effectors p-S6K and p-4EBP1. Three independent experiments were repeated with similar results, and results from one representative experiment were shown. (D) CASTOR1 and CASTOR2 inhibited pre–miR-K4 and -K4–induced cell proliferation. ΔmiR-mutant cells stably expressing a vector control (ΔmiR-V), pre–miR-K4 (ΔmiR–pre–miR-K4) or pre–miR-K1 (ΔmiR–pre–miR-K1) were transduced with increasing doses of lentiviruses of CASTOR1, CASTOR2, or vector control at 2, 4, or 6 MOI for 48 hours and examined for cell proliferation. Three independent experiments were repeated with similar results, and results from 1 representative experiment with 4 biological replicates are shown as the mean ± SEM. (E and F) CASTOR1 and CASTOR2 inhibited pre–miR-K4 and -K4–induced cell-cycle progression and induced weak apoptosis. ΔmiR-mutant cells stably expressing vector control (ΔmiR-V), pre–miR-K4 (ΔmiR–pre-miR-K4) or pre–miR-K1 (ΔmiR–pre–miR-K1) were transduced with increasing doses of lentiviruses of CASTOR1, CASTOR2, or vector control at 2, 4, or 6 MOI for 48 hours and examined for cell-cycle progression (E) and apoptosis (F). Three independent experiments were repeated with similar results, and results from 1 representative experiment with 3 biological replicates are shown as the mean ± SEM. Data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for P values below 0.05. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

mTOR inhibitors suppress KSHV pre–miR-K1 and -K4–induced cell proliferation and growth transformation. Since our results showed that CASTOR1 and CASTOR2 inhibited growth transformation induced by pre–miR-K1 and -K4 by suppressing the mTORC1 pathway, we further investigated whether the mTOR inhibitors rapamycin and Torin1 could mimic the effects of CASTORs. Both rapamycin and Torin1 efficiently inhibited the activation of mTORC1 induced by pre–miR-K1 or -K4 alone in ΔmiR-mutant cells complemented with pre–miR-K1 or -K4, as shown by the decrease in p-S6K and p-4EBP1 levels (Figure 8A). Consistent with mTORC1 inhibition, rapamycin and Torin1 significantly reduced pre–miR-K1– and -K4–induced cell proliferation (Figure 8B). Furthermore, mTOR inhibitors induced cell-cycle arrest in vector as well as pre–miR-K1– and -K4–complemented ΔmiR-mutant cells (Figure 8C). Both mTOR inhibitors increased the numbers of apoptotic and dead cells in pre–miR-K1– and -K4–complemented ΔmiR cells. However, only Torin1, and not rapamycin, increased the numbers of apoptotic and dead cells in vector-complemented ΔmiR-mutant cells (Figure 8D). Together, these results confirmed that pre–miR-K1 and -K4–induced cell proliferation could be reversed by mTORC1 inhibition.