Epithelial membrane protein 2 governs transepithelial migration of neutrophils into the airspace

EMP2 regulates TEM of PMNs into the alveolar space in response to diverse exposures. EMP2, a tetraspan membrane protein, is reportedly expressed in AT1, but not in AT2 cells or in AMs in rat and human lung (12). We found that Emp2 transcripts were readily detected in AT1 (CD45−CD31−CD34−EpCAMintT1α+MHCII−), AT2 (CD45−CD31−CD34−EpCAMintT1α−MHCII+), and airway epithelial cells (CD45−CD31−CD34−EpCAMhiMHCII−) sorted from murine lung, albeit with relative enrichment in the former cell type (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127144DS1). The specific signal for EMP2 protein was, however, observed only in AT1 cells (Supplemental Figure 2), suggesting posttranscriptional regulation. In vivo, Emp2 RNA and protein were both transiently downregulated in mouse lung following LPS inhalation, with a progressive return toward baseline commencing after 24 hours after exposure (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). EMP2 was induced in a time-dependent fashion in both mouse and rat primary AT2 cells during in vitro transdifferentiation into AT1-like cells (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). Surveying a panel of pulmonary epithelial cell lines, we found, somewhat surprisingly, that EMP2 protein was expressed in several airway lines (Calu-3, Beas-2B, H292) (Supplemental Figure 3E), but was undetectable in 2 AT1-like cell lines (E10, Let1) (not shown).

Given that EMP2 supports lipid raft assembly (8, 9) and rafts regulate Toll-like Receptor (TLR) signaling (13), we hypothesized that EMP2 might be required for the pulmonary innate immune response. To test this, we studied Emp2-null mice (14). Naive 8- to 12-week-old Emp2–/– mice had no overt changes in lung histology (not depicted), nor changes in resident AM number or bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) concentration of total protein or cytokines (Supplemental Figure 4A–C), suggesting that EMP2 does not play a critical role in lung development. Pulmonary expression of the alternate tetraspan family members Emp1, Emp3, and Pmp22 was also unaltered (Supplemental Figure 4D). Immunoblotting revealed a modest reduction in the tight junction protein occludin in lung homogenates of naive Emp2–/– mice, but no discernible change in expression of JAM-1 or claudins-3, -12, or -18 (Supplemental Figure 4E). Upon inhalational challenge, Emp2–/– mice exhibited a striking reduction in alveolar neutrophilia triggered by LPS, Gram-negative bacteria (K. pneumoniae, P. aeruginosa), and Gram-positive bacteria (S. pneumoniae) (Figure 1, A–D), suggesting a wide-ranging deficit in innate immunity. Pretreatment of Emp2+/+ mice i.t. with an anti-EMP2 scFv antibody fragment reported to inhibit EMP2 (15) also reduced LPS-induced airspace neutrophilia compared with control treatment (Supplemental Figure 5). Given that TLR activation in AMs and alveolar epithelial cells induces cytokines and chemokines that then attract circulating PMNs, we initially predicted that Emp2–/– mice would have a reduction in these mediators in the airspace. However, BALF concentrations of cytokines and chemokines of established importance to PMN lung trafficking (3) were all normal 2 hours after LPS inhalation, a time point prior to substantial PMN influx (Figure 1, A and E). Emp2+/+ and Emp2–/– mice also had equivalent numbers of circulating PMNs in the naive, LPS-exposed, and K. pneumoniae–exposed state (Supplemental Figure 6), suggesting no defect in supply of peripheral PMNs. Collectively, this suggested to us either a cell-intrinsic or -extrinsic deficit in migration of circulating PMNs to the airspace. Given that Emp2 transcripts are minimally detectable in murine PMNs (>10-fold lower in PMNs than in AMs by RNA-Seq [Immgen.org]), we hypothesized that a cell-extrinsic mechanism was more likely.

Figure 1 EMP2 regulates trafficking of neutrophils into the airspace. (A–D) Emp2+/+ and Emp2–/– mice received the inhaled exposures shown and bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) neutrophils (PMNs) were counted at various time points (A) or 24 hours after exposure (B–D) (n = 5–7/genotype). (E) BAL fluid (BALF) cytokines and chemokines were quantified 2 hours after LPS inhalation (n = 11–12/genotype). (F) Mice were administered CXCL1 to the lungs by oropharyngeal aspiration and BAL PMNs and BALF CXCL5 were quantified 4 hours later (n = 5–6/genotype). (G) Mice received intraperitoneal CXCL1 and peritoneal lavage PMNs were quantified 4 hours later (n = 4/genotype). Data are the mean ± SEM and are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test.

In support of deficient PMN trafficking in Emp2–/– mice, reduced influx of PMNs to the airspace was also observed after intrapulmonary inoculation of naive mice with the chemokine CXCL1 (Figure 1F). No differential secondary induction of CXCL5, reportedly produced by AT1 cells under some conditions (16), was observed in the airspace of CXCL1-inoculated Emp2–/– mice, suggesting that the differential PMN trafficking was a primary response to intraalveolar CXCL1. Notably, intraperitoneal injection of CXCL1 elicited equivalent PMN influx into the peritoneal cavities of Emp2+/+ and Emp2–/– mice, formally demonstrating intact intrinsic chemotactic function of Emp2–/– PMNs in vivo (Figure 1G).

Chimeric mice made by bone marrow transfer revealed that EMP2 deletion in radioresistant lung cells, but not radiosensitive (i.e., hematopoietic) cells was sufficient to confer deficient alveolar PMN influx in response to inhaled LPS (Figure 2A). This finding, in conjunction with the i.t. CXCL1 results and expression pattern of EMP2 in the murine lung, suggested that a defect in Emp2–/– AT1 cells might be causing deficient TEM of PMNs from the pulmonary interstitium into the alveolar lumen. Supporting this idea, we found an approximately 2-fold increase in PMNs in the parenchyma of perfused Emp2–/– lungs after LPS challenge (Figure 2B). Intravital PMN labeling with i.v. antibody to distinguish endovascular from interstitial (extravascular) PMNs in perfused and airway-lavaged lungs confirmed a significant increase in interstitial PMNs in Emp2–/– mice following LPS (Figure 2C), pointing to a deficit in PMN transit from interstitium to airspace lumen. This was further corroborated by live lung slice imaging, which interestingly revealed a marked increase in interstitial PMNs both in the bronchovascular sheath surrounding, and in the wall of, small airways (Figure 2D). This result raises the possibility of an epithelial abnormality at the level of small airways in Emp2–/– mice. Given that multiple airway epithelial cell lines do express EMP2 (Supplemental Figure 3C), it is possible that EMP2 protein is expressed in the small airway epithelium in vivo but below the detection limit of our immunofluorescence antibody. Alternatively, the distribution of interstitial PMNs in the Emp2–/– lung could conceivably arise from abnormal intratissue PMN trafficking that initiates from a primary defect at the level of the terminal airspaces (e.g., necessitation up the bronchovascular sheath). Suggesting that epithelial EMP2 deficiency is sufficient to attenuate PMN TEM, we found a marked defect in migration of primary human PMNs in the physiological basolateral-to-apical direction through a monolayer of EMP2-silenced Calu-3 cells in response to the chemotactic peptide N-formyl-met-leu-phe (fMLP) (Figure 2E).

Figure 2 EMP2 regulates transepithelial migration of neutrophils into the alveolar lumen. (A) Bone marrow chimeric mice were made by transfer of bone marrow cells from Emp2+/+ (WT) or Emp2–/– (KO) donors to Emp2+/+ or Emp2–/– irradiated recipients (donor[arrow]recipient). Chimeras were exposed to inhaled LPS, and BAL PMNs quantified 24 hours later (n = 3–6/chimera). (B) Eight hours after LPS inhalation, Ly6G+ PMNs were quantified by flow cytometry in lavaged and perfused lungs (left) and in the BAL (right) of Emp2+/+ and Emp2–/– mice (n = 4–5/genotype). (C) Pulmonary interstitial (I) and endovascular (EV) Ly6G+ PMNs were quantified under similar conditions to those in panel I (n = 4/genotype). (D) Live lung slices from Emp2+/+ and Emp2–/– mice were stained for E-cadherin (epithelium), CD31 (endothelium), and Ly-6G (PMNs) 6 hours after LPS. Emp2–/– lungs display an excess accumulation of peribronchovascular (interstitial) PMNs. Results are representative of n = 3–4/genotype. (E) Human PMNs that transmigrated across a monolayer of scramble or EMP2 shRNA-transduced Calu-3 cells in response to fMLP during a time course were quantified (n = 3/condition/time point). Data are the mean ± SEM and are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 analyzed using ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test in A, or unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test in B, C, and E.

EMP2-deficient mice have improved survival during bacterial pneumonia. PMNs are critical for bacterial killing during pneumonia, but also cause deleterious bystander injury to the pulmonary epithelium (4). Indeed, overexuberant alveolar neutrophilia during pneumonia can compromise survival despite improving bacterial clearance (17, 18). To what degree PMNs eradicate bacteria in the alveolar lumen versus interstitium during pneumonia is unclear, but successful passage of bacteria through damaged pulmonary epithelium is associated with extrapulmonary dissemination and mortality (19). We found that there was no change in bacterial burden in whole (nonlavaged) lung homogenates of Emp2–/– mice during infection with K. pneumoniae (Figure 3A), and no consistent change in bacterial counts in BALF (not shown), collectively suggesting grossly intact bacterial clearance in the infected Emp2–/– lung. Of interest, Emp2–/– mice, however, exhibited increased survival during lung infection with K. pneumoniae compared with WT counterparts (Figure 3B). This was associated with attenuated injury to the alveolocapillary barrier, as indicated by dramatic reductions in BALF protein, albumin, and IgM (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 EMP2-null mice have reduced mortality and lung injury during bacterial pneumonia. (A) Emp2+/+ and Emp2–/– mice were infected with K. pneumoniae by oropharyngeal aspiration and then had bacterial CFUs quantified in lung homogenates 24 hours after infection (n = 11–12/genotype). (B) Survival was monitored in mice infected with K. pneumoniae as in A (n = 20/genotype). (C) BALF protein, albumin, and IgM were measured in mice 48 hours after K. pneumoniae inhalation (n = 5–6/genotype). (D) Serum TNF-α and IL-6 were quantified by ELISA 48 hours after lung infection with K. pneumoniae. (E) Representative images of lungs from mice (n = 4–5/genotype; ×1 magnification) 48 hours after infection with K. pneumoniae by oropharyngeal aspiration. Inflammatory areas are indicated by arrows; arrowhead points to inflammation on the pleural surface. Inflammation (predominantly neutrophilic infiltration) was more severe in Emp2+/+ mice. Data in A, C, and D are mean ± SEM and are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. †P = 0.06; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test or log-rank test (survival).

Aiming to determine whether preservation of the epithelial barrier due to reduced PMN TEM was attenuating extrapulmonary bacterial dissemination in Emp2–/– mice, we surveyed the peripheral circulation. At 48 hours after infection, the time point of initial separation of survival curves between Emp2+/+ and Emp2–/– mice (Figure 3B), Emp2–/– mice had lower serum IL-6 and TNF-α (Figure 3D), denoting decreased systemic inflammation. However, there was no significant change in bloodstream or splenic bacterial burden (Supplemental Figure 7), arguing against reduced sepsis as an explanation for the decreased cytokines and mortality. Of note, Emp2–/– mice displayed marked reductions in neutrophilic pulmonary consolidation and associated tissue damage on histopathologic analysis (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 8). This finding suggests that during pneumonia the lungs are the source of the differential serum cytokine levels in Emp2+/+ and Emp2–/– mice, and that Emp2–/– mice have relative protection from a respiratory death (i.e., respiratory failure from acute lung injury).

In order to test whether Emp2–/– mice might nonetheless be susceptible to pathogen overgrowth and dissemination after higher-burden infections, we next inoculated the lungs of Emp2+/+ and Emp2–/– mice with 4000 CFU K. pneumoniae. Of interest, at 48 hours after infection, we observed a significant reduction in bacterial burden in the lungs, bloodstream, and spleen of Emp2–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 9), suggesting enhanced pathogen clearance in the lungs and reduced extrapulmonary dissemination. Collectively, these findings suggest that antimicrobial host defense is impacted by EMP2 in a dose-dependent fashion, and that EMP2 deficiency does not compromise, but may rather enhance, pathogen clearance at higher infectious inocula.

EMP2 deficiency dysregulates epithelial display of adhesion molecules. We next sought to define the mechanism whereby EMP2 regulates transit of PMNs into the alveolus. Studies deriving from intestinal epithelium have suggested that PMN β2 integrins initially engage fucosylated glycoprotein(s) on the basolateral epithelial surface, after which non–β2 integrin PMN proteins interact with CD47 and other epithelial proteins during paracellular transit (6). Very few epithelial regulators of TEM have been specifically validated in the lung (4). αvβ3 integrin, reportedly upregulated by EMP2 in cell lines (10), has been implicated in LPS-induced alveolar neutrophilia (20). The β2 integrin ligand ICAM-1, also upregulated by EMP2 in cell lines, has also been implicated in TEM in both the intestinal and alveolar lumen (21, 22).

As S. pneumoniae– and CXCL1-induced alveolar neutrophilia are reportedly fully, and LPS-induced neutrophilia, partially, CD18-independent (3, 23), we initially reasoned that dysregulation of CD18-independent ligands in Emp2–/– epithelium was the most parsimonious explanation for our findings. However, given that LPS-induced alveolar neutrophilia is estimated to be only approximately 20% CD18-independent (3), the marked PMN reduction observed in LPS- and Gram-negative bacteria-exposed Emp2–/– lungs (Figure 1, A–C) suggested that dysregulation of ligands for both CD18 and other PMN proteins was likely present in Emp2–/– epithelium.

Using flow cytometry, we found that surface display of CD47 was increased on the AT1 cells of Emp2–/– mice, whereas ICAM-1 and β3 integrin were reduced (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 10), collectively indicating wide-ranging dysregulation of adhesion molecules on the AT1 plasma membrane. As perhaps expected given that AT2 cells do not express EMP2 protein (Supplemental Figure 2), surface levels of the 3 proteins were equivalent between Emp2+/+ and Emp2–/– AT2 cells. EMP2 silencing in both Calu-3 cells and H292 cells largely recapitulated the adhesion molecule changes in primary AT1 cells (Figure 4, B and C), suggesting that Calu-3 cells are an appropriate cell line with which to model mechanisms of impaired TEM across Emp2–/– AT1 cells.

Figure 4 EMP2 deletion dysregulates epithelial surface display of adhesion molecules. (A) CD47, ICAM-1, and β3 integrin were quantified by flow cytometry on AT1 (CD45−CD31−CD34−EpCAMintT1α+MHCII−) and AT2 (CD45−CD31−CD34−EpCAMintT1α−MHCII+) cells from naive Emp2+/+ and Emp2–/– mice. (B and C) Calu-3 (B) and H292 (C) cells underwent lentiviral transduction with either scramble (scr) or EMP2-targeting shRNAs. Emp2 mRNA was quantified by qPCR, and surface CD47, ICAM-1, and β3 integrin were quantified by flow cytometry. Data are the mean ± SEM and are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 analyzed using unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test in A, or ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test in B and C.

EMP2 is required for AT1 cell raft integrity. EMP2 localizes to lipid rafts in cell lines and has been proposed to support lipid raft assembly and to specify proteins for rafts by acting as a scaffolding protein (9, 11). The multiple adhesion molecule changes in Emp2–/– AT1 cells, including proteins that localize to rafts (4, 8), suggested to us raft dysregulation as a potential unifying mechanism. Consistent with this, we found that primary murine AT1-like cells transdifferentiated in vitro from mouse lung digests displayed a significant reduction in surface binding of cholera toxin B (CtB) (Figure 5A), a ligand for GM1 and other raft-localized gangliosides that has been used widely as a metric for raft mass (13). Changes in CtB signal of similar or smaller magnitude in other cell systems have been shown to track with biologically significant changes in raft function (24, 25). Raft mass was similarly reduced in EMP2-silenced Calu-3 cells (Figure 5, B and C) and H292 cells (Figure 5D). Conversely, in Let1 cells, an AT1-like cell line (26) in which we could not detect expression of native EMP2 protein by immunoblot (not shown), overexpression of EMP2 augmented CtB binding, suggesting an increase in raft mass (Figure 5E).

Figure 5 EMP2 deletion depletes lipid rafts in epithelial cells. (A) Primary alveolar epithelial cells were purified from Emp2+/+ and Emp2–/– lungs and cultured for 8 days to produce AT1-like cells (see Supplemental Figure 3C). Lipid rafts were then quantified by flow cytometry of bound cholera toxin B (CtB)–Alexa Fluor 488. (B and C) Calu-3 cells were transduced with scrambled (scr) or EMP2-targeting lentiviral shRNAs, after which CtB binding was quantified by flow cytometry (B) and imaged by fluorescence microscopy (CtB–Alexa Fluor 488 = green; DAPI = blue) (C). Original magnification ×630. (D) H292 cells were transduced and analyzed for CtB binding as in B. (E) Let1 cells were transfected with EMP2 or empty vector. CtB binding by flow cytometry is shown at left, and relative Emp2 mRNA by qPCR at right. (F) Let1 cells were transfected with WT EMP2 or with EMP2 mutated in its CRAC or CARC sequences (see Supplemental Figure 11). Cells were then analyzed as in E. Data are mean ± SEM and are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 analyzed using unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test in A and E, or 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test in B, D, and F.

Localization of EMP2 to rafts has been reported to be cholesterol-dependent (9, 11), suggesting that direct or indirect interactions of EMP2 with raft cholesterol may be necessary for its raft-scaffolding functions. Cholesterol recognition/interaction amino-acid consensus (CRAC) motifs, with the sequence L/V-X 1–5 -Y-X 1-5 -K/R (where X 1–5 is 1 to 5 of any amino acid and the central tyrosine is proposed to be critical) and inverted CRAC (‘CARC’) motifs are 2 amino acid sequences by which membrane proteins are proposed to bind to cholesterol (27). Both motifs are proposed to stabilize cholesterol in membranes to support assembly of rafts (28). The tetraspan family member PMP22 has a CRAC motif in its fourth transmembrane domain (29). Given this, we manually inspected EMP2, and noted it to have one potential CRAC sequence in, plus 2 potential CARC sequences near, its predicted fourth transmembrane domain (Supplemental Figure 11). Aiming to test whether one or more of these sequences are required for EMP2 support of raft assembly, we mutated the central tyrosine residue of the 2 CARCs nearest the transmembrane domain (Y144, Y146), as well as that of the CRAC motif (Y165), and expressed these mutants along with WT EMP2 (EMP2-null) in Let1 cells. Notably, the Y144A and Y165A EMP2 mutants failed to support CtB binding in Let1 cells to the degree of WT EMP2 (Figure 5F). This suggests that interactions of EMP2 with cholesterol in its fourth transmembrane domain are required for its raft-supporting function in AT1 cells, potentially through promoting EMP2 localization to rafts. By contrast, although overexpression of WT EMP2 increased ICAM-1 surface display in Let1 cells, equivalent upregulation was observed with the CARC and CRAC mutants (Supplemental Figure 12), suggesting that, at least in this cell line and overexpression system, cholesterol interactions may not be required for EMP2 support of adhesion molecule display.

EMP2 regulates epithelial adhesion molecules and TEM through caveolin-2. From its location in rafts, EMP2 is thought to act in trans on caveolae, distinct membrane microdomains whose flask-like shape is driven by hetero-oligomerization of the membrane proteins caveolin-1 and -2 (30). Through somewhat obscure mechanisms, EMP2 reduces expression of both caveolins (9). Caveolins, like EMP2, regulate other membrane proteins through scaffolding and signaling interactions (30). In renal podocytes, EMP2 silencing induces cell injury through upregulation of caveolin-1 (31). Given this, we hypothesized that in AT1 cells, EMP2 deficiency might alter adhesion molecules and PMN TEM via dysregulation of the caveolins.

Consistent with prior reports in Emp2-silenced cell lines (9), we found that caveolins-1 and -2 were upregulated in Emp2–/– lung homogenates (Figure 6A). Although the upregulation was modest, this may not be unexpected given our finding that EMP2 is expressed in only a subset of pulmonary cells. A more robust upregulation was indeed confirmed upon EMP2 silencing in Calu-3 cells (Figure 6B). Conversely, ectopic expression of EMP2 in CMT 64 cells downregulated both caveolins (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 EMP2 regulates adhesion molecules and TEM through caveolin-2. (A) Caveolin 1 (Cav1) and Cav2 mRNA was quantified by RT-qPCR in lungs of naive Emp2+/+ and Emp2–/– mice (n = 3/genotype). (B) Cav1 and Cav2 mRNA was quantified by RT-qPCR in Calu-3 cells after stable EMP2 silencing with 2 lentiviral shRNA constructs, or treatment with scrambled (scr) lentiviral shRNA control (4 biological replicates). (C) EMP2 was ectopically expressed in CMT 64 cells; empty vector served as a control. Emp2, Cav1, and Cav2 were then quantified by RT-qPCR (4 biological replicates). (D) Stable EMP2 knockdown (KD) or scrambled control (WT) Calu-3 cells underwent lentiviral shRNA silencing of Cav-2, or parallel treatment with scr vector. Cav2 mRNA was quantified by RT-qPCR (left). Cell surface CD47, ICAM-1, and β3-integrin were quantified by flow cytometry and are depicted as relative MFI (right). (E) Stable EMP2 KD or WT Calu-3 cells were transduced with doxycycline-inducible (dox-inducible) Cav-2 shRNA constructs and then left untreated or treated with doxycycline. Cav-2 silencing was confirmed by RT-qPCR (left). Human neutrophil (PMN) transmigration to fMLP across Cav-2–silenced and unsilenced monolayers was quantified (right; n = 6–8 wells per condition, normalized across 2 independent experiments). Data are mean ± SEM. A–D are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 analyzed using unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test in A and C–E, or 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test in B.

Using Calu-3 cells as a model system, we sought to test whether the effects of EMP2 deficiency we had identified in epithelial cells were dependent upon caveolins. Although the 2 caveolins have distinct functions, the lung abnormalities of Cav1–/– mice (i.e., hypercellularity) have been attributed to caveolin-2 deficiency (32). Given this, and our finding that Calu-3 cells express robust caveolin-2 but not caveolin-1 protein on immunoblot (not depicted), we focused our interventions on caveolin-2. Caveolin-2 silencing by shRNA abolished the relative upregulation of this protein observed in EMP2-deficient Calu-3 cells (Figure 6D). Of interest, caveolin-2 silencing rescued the reduced surface display of both ICAM-1 and β3-integrin observed in EMP2-deficient Calu-3 cells but did not reverse their modest upregulation of CD47 (Figure 6D). This finding suggests that some but not all of the membrane-regulatory effects of EMP2 are mediated via caveolins. Whether this reflects distinct membrane microdomain (i.e., caveolar) partitioning between CD47 and ICAM-1/β3-integrin or an alternate mechanism remains unclear.

In order to test more directly whether EMP2 regulates PMN TEM in a caveolin-dependent fashion, we engineered doxycycline-inducible caveolin-2–silenced Calu-3 cells on both the EMP2-sufficient and -deficient background and cultured them to confluence for PMN transmigration studies. Both caveolin-2 silencing constructs depleted caveolin-2, neutralizing its relative upregulation in EMP2-deficient cells (Figure 6E). Of interest, the caveolin-2 silencing constructs augmented PMN transit through EMP2-deficient Calu-3 monolayers. The reduction in PMN transmigration observed with EMP2 knockdown was no longer seen in caveolin-2–silenced Calu-3 cells (Figure 6E). This finding indicates that the reduction in PMN TEM observed in EMP2-deficient cells is caveolin-dependent.