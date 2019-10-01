PAHSAs enhance hepatic and systemic insulin sensitivity through direct and indirect mechanisms

Acute PAHSA treatment decreases glucose production in vivo through inhibition of cAMP signaling. A single oral dose of 5- and 9-PAHSAs, compared with vehicle treatment, decreased glycemia during a pyruvate tolerance test (PTT) in 18-hour-fasted chow-fed mice without changing insulin levels (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127092DS1). Consistent with this, acute 9-PAHSA infusion reduced EGP in 5-hour-fasted mice on a chow or HFD (Figure 1A). To determine whether reduced EGP with acute 9-PAHSA infusion leads to reduced glycemia, we measured glycemia at the end of the PAHSA infusion in chow- and HFD-fed mice. Acute 9-PAHSA infusion tended to reduce glycemia in mice on a chow diet (Figure 1B, left), consistent with reduced EGP. However, 9-PAHSA did not change ambient glycemia in mice on HFD (Figure 1B, right). This could be explained by a concurrent decrease in glucose clearance, which we then calculated. While acute 9-PAHSA infusion did not affect glucose clearance in chow-fed mice, it reduced glucose clearance in HFD-fed mice (Figure 1C) at the same time that it reduced EGP. This result explains the lack of change in glycemia with 9-PAHSA infusion in HFD-fed mice.

Figure 1 Acute PAHSA treatment decreases glucose production in vivo through inhibition of cAMP signaling. Five hours after food removal, [3-3H]glucose (0.05 μCi/min) was infused through the jugular vein together with vehicle (Veh) (0.5% BSA, 3 μL/h) or 9-PAHSA (chow: 9 μg/h; HFD: 18 μg/h, preconjugated with 0.5% BSA) for 3 hours in 16-week-old mice on a chow or HFD for 11 weeks. Endogenous glucose production (EGP) (A), glycemia (B), glucose clearance (C), and insulin levels (D) at the end of infusion. n = 7–9/group. (E) Representative Western blots for total and phosphorylated CREB proteins in liver lysates from chow-fed mice at the end of infusion. n = 8–9/group. Bar graph represents fold change relative to vehicle. This Western blot is representative of 4 Western blots using the same samples. (F) Hepatic glucose-6-phosphatase catalytic unit (G6pc1) and phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase 1 (Pck1) mRNA expression in chow- and HFD-fed mice at the end of the infusion. G6pc1 and Pck1 mRNA are expressed as a ratio to GAPDH, which was used as the housekeeping gene. Graphs represent fold change relative to vehicle. n = 8–10/group. (A–F) *P < 0.05 versus vehicle, #P = 0.08 versus chow vehicle, †P < 0.05 versus chow diet. (G) Hepatic glucose-6-phosphatase (G6pase) activity (V max and K m ) at the end of the infusion. n = 8–11/group. *P < 0.05 versus vehicle-treated mice on a chow diet, †P < 0.05 versus vehicle-treated HFD-fed mice. Statistical significance for all panels was evaluated by 2-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s post hoc test or unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data are mean ± SEM.

Insulin levels were elevated in both vehicle- and PAHSA-treated HFD-fed mice compared with chow-fed mice, reflecting their insulin resistance, and acute PAHSA infusion did not change ambient serum insulin levels on either diet (Figure 1D). Fasting induces hormones such as glucagon that increase hepatic glucose production by increasing cAMP and activating PKA, which phosphorylates target proteins such as cAMP response element binding protein (CREB) (28). Therefore, we aimed to determine whether the acute effect of 9-PAHSA on EGP is due to attenuation of the PKA signaling cascade. Figure 1E shows that 9-PAHSA infusion reduced CREB phosphorylation by 48% in liver. In addition, 9-PAHSA infusion decreased the expression of 2 CRE-containing genes, glucose-6 phosphatase catalytic subunit (G6pc1) and phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase 1 (Pck1), by 66% and 32%, respectively, in chow-fed mice (Figure 1F), consistent with effects on PKA signaling. Moreover, 9-PAHSA infusion reduced G6pc1 mRNA levels by 76% in mice on an HFD, similar to the results in chow-fed mice (Figure 1F). 9-PAHSA infusion also decreased hepatic glucose-6-phosphatase (G6pase) maximal activity in liver of both chow- and HFD-fed mice, without changing K m (Figure 1G). G6pase is rapidly regulated by cAMP (29) and catalyzes the rate-limiting step of glucose output, which exerts greater control than Pck1 on the short-term regulation of EGP (30, 31). Taken together, these data indicate that acute PAHSA administration decreases EGP through inhibition of the cAMP/PKA signaling pathway, which leads to decreased G6pase activity.

Chronic PAHSA treatment decreases glycemia during pyruvate and lactate tolerance test in chow- and HFD-fed mice. To determine whether chronic PAHSA treatment can prevent the insulin resistance that is characteristic of HFD feeding, we delivered 5-PAHSA (0.1 mg/d) and 9-PAHSA (0.4 mg/d) via subcutaneous osmotic minipumps starting with the initiation of HFD feeding. We selected 9- and 5-PAHSA because 9-PAHSA is the most abundant isomer in WAT and brown adipose tissue (BAT) in WT mice and is also downregulated in WAT of insulin-resistant humans (13); and 5-PAHSA is the most consistently downregulated isomer in serum and all adipose depots of insulin-resistant mice and in WAT and serum of insulin-resistant humans (13). Since serum levels of 9-PAHSA are 3-fold higher than those of 5-PAHSA (13), we administrated 9- and 5-PAHSA at a 3:1 ratio. PAHSA treatment had no effect on body weight (Figure 2A), fat mass, or food intake (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B), consistent with our previous study, in which we treated mice that had already been on an HFD with PAHSAs (18). In HFD-fed mice, PAHSA treatment did not change glucagon levels after 5-hour food removal (Supplemental Figure 2C). In chow-fed mice, serum 5-PAHSA levels increased 3.5-fold and 9-PAHSA levels 2.5-fold relative to those in vehicle-treated mice, and in HFD-fed mice 5-PAHSA levels increased 7-fold and 9-PAHSA levels 3.7-fold relative to chow/vehicle levels (Figure 2B). The greater fold increase in HFD-fed mice most likely reflects the higher treatment dose compared with our previous study in mice already on an HFD (18). Consistent with the effects observed with a single dose of PAHSAs (Supplemental Figure 1), chronic PAHSA treatment also decreased glycemia during pyruvate and lactate challenge in 18-hour-fasted chow- and HFD-fed mice (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 2 Chronic PAHSA treatment increases systemic insulin sensitivity in chow-fed mice. (A) Body weight of C57BL/6 male mice treated with 5-PAHSA (0.1 mg/d) and 9-PAHSA (0.4 mg/d) delivered by subcutaneous osmotic minipumps. PAHSA treatment was started with the initiation of HFD feeding at 12 weeks of age. Chow: n = 10/group; HFD: n = 20/group. *P < 0.05 for both HFD groups versus both chow-fed mice. (B) Serum 5-PAHSA (left) and 9-PAHSA (right) levels at 2 months of PAHSA treatment. n = 3–5/group (each sample represents a pool of serum from 3–4 mice). *P < 0.05 versus vehicle-treated mice, #P = 0.08 versus vehicle-treated mice on a chow diet, †P < 0.05 versus PAHSA-treated mice on a chow diet. (C–G) Hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp studies were performed with a 2.5-mU/min/kg insulin infusion rate after 5-hour food removal in chow mice treated with PAHSAs or vehicle for 13 weeks: glycemia (C), Glucose infusion rate (GIR) and GIR at steady state (bar graph) (D), basal glucose clearance (E), EGP and percent suppression of EGP by insulin (F), and disappearance rate (Rd) (G). n = 6–7/group. (H–K) 2-[1-14C]-deoxy-d-glucose (2-DOG) incorporation into liver glycogen (H), levels of liver glycogen (I), hepatic GSK3β signaling (representative of 3 Westerns blots using same samples) (J), and liver triglyceride (TG) levels (K) at the end of the clamp. n = 6–7/group. For C–K, *P < 0.05 versus vehicle-treated chow mice, #P = 0.06 versus vehicle, †P < 0.05 versus vehicle-treated chow mice at baseline, ‡P < 0.05 versus all other groups. Statistical significance for A, C, and D was evaluated by 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA; for all others, 1- or 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test or unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data are mean ± SEM.

Chronic PAHSA treatment increases hepatic and systemic insulin sensitivity in chow-fed mice. To examine whether the inhibitory effect of PAHSAs on hepatic gluconeogenesis is associated with an improvement in systemic insulin sensitivity, we performed hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamps (insulin infusion rate, 2.5 mU/kg/min) in chow-fed mice chronically treated with PAHSAs or vehicle. During the clamp period, blood glucose levels were maintained at approximately 120 mg/dL in both groups (Figure 2C). Insulinemia was increased to comparable levels (Supplemental Figure 4A). Compared with vehicle-treated mice on a chow diet, PAHSA-treated mice needed a significantly higher glucose infusion rate (GIR) to maintain euglycemia, indicating that chronic PAHSA treatment improves insulin sensitivity (Figure 2D). These results reinforce our previous data showing improvements in glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity, measured during glucose and insulin tolerance tests, in mice chronically treated with PAHSAs (18). To determine which tissues contribute to the improved insulin sensitivity, we analyzed the tracer data to assess the discrete components of basal and insulin-stimulated glucose metabolism. In the basal state, in chow-fed mice treated with PAHSAs, basal glucose clearance tended to be lower (Figure 2E) and basal EGP was lower compared with that in vehicle-treated mice (Figure 2F). In addition, insulin suppression of EGP was markedly greater in PAHSA-treated mice, indicating that PAHSA treatment enhances hepatic insulin sensitivity (Figure 2F).

Furthermore, the glucose disappearance rate (Rd) was 30% higher in PAHSA-treated compared with vehicle-treated chow-fed mice (Figure 2G). However, 2-[1-14C]-deoxy-d-glucose (2-DOG) uptake into individual muscles and adipose depots was not different between vehicle- and PAHSA-treated mice with a 2.5 mU/kg/min insulin infusion rate (Supplemental Figure 4B). Therefore, we investigated whether hepatic glucose uptake could contribute to the difference in Rd (32). Hepatic glucose uptake cannot be precisely measured with the 2-DOG uptake technique owing to the presence of G6pase in the liver, which regulates both glucose uptake and output so that 2-DOG is not “trapped” in liver as it is in muscle and adipocytes. However, 2-DOG incorporation into glycogen in liver provides some indication of hepatic glucose uptake (33, 34). The rate of 2-DOG incorporation into glycogen in PAHSA-treated mice was increased 80% compared with that in vehicle-treated mice, suggesting an increase in hepatic glucose uptake (Figure 2H). Consistent with this, chronic PAHSA treatment increased liver glycogen content by 50% (Figure 2I), and there was a similar tendency with acute 9-PAHSA infusion in chow-fed mice (data not shown). To investigate the mechanisms underlying PAHSA-driven improvement of hepatic insulin sensitivity, we measured the effects of PAHSAs on hepatic insulin signaling at the end of the clamp. PAHSA treatment increased the phosphorylation and the total amount of Akt in liver of chow-fed mice. Although the p-Akt/Akt ratio was unchanged (Supplemental Figure 5), there was effectively more p-Akt with PAHSA treatment. This is reflected in increased phosphorylation of the AKT target protein glycogen synthase kinase 3β (GSK3β) in PAHSA-treated chow mice (Figure 2J). These data suggest that enhanced hepatic insulin signaling in PAHSA-treated chow mice could contribute to increased hepatic glycogen content and hepatic insulin sensitivity. Inhibition of hepatic glucose production can divert carbons toward lipid synthesis, leading to triglyceride (TG) accumulation in the liver and ultimately hepatic steatosis. However, chronic PAHSA treatment did not change liver TG levels in chow-fed mice (Figure 2K).

Chronic PAHSA treatment improves hepatic and systemic insulin sensitivity in insulin-resistant HFD-fed mice. To determine whether PAHSA treatment improves hepatic insulin resistance in HFD-fed mice, we initially used an insulin infusion rate of 2.5 mU/kg/min. Euglycemia was maintained during the clamp in both the vehicle- and PAHSA-treated groups (Figure 3A), along with comparable increases in insulinemia in the groups (Supplemental Figure 6A). Chronic PAHSA treatment resulted in a marked improvement of whole-body insulin sensitivity, indicated by a 4.5-fold increase in GIR (Figure 3B). Chronic PAHSA treatment did not affect basal EGP in HFD-fed mice (Figure 3C). However, in vehicle-treated HFD-fed mice, insulin at this infusion rate did not suppress EGP, whereas PAHSA treatment resulted in a 37% suppression of EGP, indicating that PAHSAs improve hepatic insulin sensitivity (Figure 3C). Rd, 2-DOG uptake in muscle and fat depots, and liver 2-DOG incorporation into glycogen were not different between the HFD groups at this insulin infusion rate (Supplemental Figure 6, B–D). Liver TG levels were not changed after chronic PAHSA treatment in HFD-fed mice (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 Chronic PAHSA treatment improves hepatic and systemic insulin sensitivity in insulin-resistant HFD-fed mice. (A–C) Hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp studies were performed with 2.5 mU/min/kg insulin infusion rate after 5-hour food removal in HFD-fed mice treated with 5- and 9-PAHSAs or vehicle for 13 weeks. Glycemia (A), GIR and GIR at steady state (bar graph) (B), and EGP and percent suppression by insulin of EGP (C). n = 7/group. (D) Liver TG levels at the end of the 2.5 mU clamp. n = 7/group. (E–H) Hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp studies were performed with a 4-mU/min/kg insulin infusion rate after 5-hour food removal in HFD-fed mice treated with 5- and 9-PAHSAs or vehicle for 13 weeks. Glycemia (E), GIR and GIR at steady state (F), EGP and percent suppression by insulin of EGP (G), and Rd (H). n = 7–9/group. (I) In vivo tissue 2-DOG uptake at the end of the 4-mU clamp. n = 7–9/group. (J) Akt signaling in heart, extensor digitorum longus muscle (EDL), and liver. n = 6/group. (K) Hepatic glycogen content at the end of the 2.5-mU and 4-mU clamps. n = 7–8/group. *P < 0.05 versus vehicle-treated HFD-fed mice, †P < 0.05 versus all other groups. Statistical significance for A, B, E, and F was evaluated by 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA; for all others, 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test or unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data are mean ± SEM.

Since the 2.5 mU/kg/min insulin infusion rate is optimal for assessing hepatic insulin sensitivity but may be insufficient for analyzing peripheral insulin sensitivity in insulin-resistant mice (35), we performed a second hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp in the HFD-fed mice with an insulin infusion rate of 4 mU/kg/min. Euglycemia was also reached in both HFD groups (Figure 3E), and insulinemia during the clamp period was not different between PAHSA- and vehicle-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 6E). PAHSA-treated HFD mice required a significantly higher GIR to maintain euglycemia than vehicle-treated HFD mice also with this higher insulin infusion rate (Figure 3F). In addition, the PAHSA-treated mice showed greater suppression of EGP by insulin (Figure 3G), even though this higher insulin infusion rate also suppressed EGP more in vehicle-treated mice than the lower infusion rate. Rd was not different between vehicle- and PAHSA-treated HFD-fed mice at the 4 mU/kg/min insulin infusion rate (Figure 3H). However, PAHSA treatment increased glucose uptake in the extensor digitorum longus (EDL) muscle and heart, although not into other muscles (anterior tibialis, soleus, or gastrocnemius) (Figure 3I and Supplemental Figure 6F). Chronic PAHSA treatment also increased Akt phosphorylation and the p-Akt/Akt ratio in heart, EDL, and liver at the end of the clamp in HFD-fed mice (Figure 3J). Phosphorylation of GSK3β was highly variable, and the p-GSK3β/GSK3β ratio was not different between vehicle and PAHSA treatments in any of the tissues analyzed (Supplemental Figure 7). Together, these data indicate that enhanced Akt signaling in heart, EDL, and liver may contribute to improved systemic insulin sensitivity in PAHSA-treated HFD-fed mice, although the impact of PAHSAs on specific signaling molecules differed from that in chow-fed mice (Figure 2J). Liver glycogen content was 4-fold higher in HFD-fed mice (Figure 3K) compared with chow-fed mice (Figure 2I), as previously reported (36). Interestingly, chronic PAHSA treatment markedly decreased liver glycogen content in HFD-fed mice to levels similar to those in PAHSA-treated chow-fed mice. This was not observed with acute PAHSA infusion (data not shown).

PAHSAs suppress lipolysis, and this partially accounts for the effects on suppression of EGP. Dysregulation of WAT lipolysis can lead to increased hepatic gluconeogenesis by two mechanisms: (i) release of glycerol provides the liver with an increased substrate for conversion to glucose through a substrate push mechanism; and (ii) increased acetyl-CoA delivery to the liver activates liver pyruvate carboxylase, which catalyzes an important early step in gluconeogenesis (5). Both processes result in hepatic insulin resistance (5). To determine whether PAHSAs could enhance hepatic insulin sensitivity through effects on lipolysis, we measured serum FFA levels. In chow-fed mice, FFA levels at the end of the clamp were lower in PAHSA-treated compared with vehicle-treated mice (Figure 4A). In HFD-fed mice, FFA concentrations were similar at the beginning of the clamp but lower at the end of the clamp in PAHSA-treated mice compared with vehicle-treated mice, indicating that PAHSAs increase sensitivity to insulin suppression of plasma FFA concentrations (Figure 4A). This suggests that PAHSAs increase adipose tissue sensitivity to the antilipolytic effects of insulin and that this may contribute to the hepatic and systemic insulin-sensitizing effects of PAHSAs. To test whether PAHSAs have a direct effect on inhibition of lipolysis, we carried out experiments in murine adipose tissue explants. Treatment with the β-adrenergic agonist isoproterenol increased lipolysis in adipose tissue explants, and 9-PAHSA inhibited isoproterenol-induced lipolysis with effects similar to those of insulin (Figure 4B). The direct effects of PAHSAs and insulin in WAT explants did not appear to be additive (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 8B). In addition, 9-PAHSA suppressed lipolysis in perigonadal WAT, but not in SQ WAT (Supplemental Figure 8B).

Figure 4 PAHSAs suppress lipolysis, and this partially accounts for the effects of PAHSAs to suppress EGP. (A) Free fatty acid (FFA) levels at baseline and at the end of the clamp. Insulin dose: chow, 2.5 mU/kg/min (Figure 2, C–G); HFD, 4 mU/kg/min (Figure 3, E–H). n = 6–9/group. *P < 0.05 versus all other groups within the same diet. (B) FFA release from perigonadal WAT explants. n = 10–29/group. *P < 0.05 versus untreated control cells, †P < 0.05 versus isoproterenol-treated cells. (C–H) Hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamps were performed with infusion of Intralipid (5 mL/kg/h)/heparin (6 U/hour) or heparin (6 U/hour) alone. GIR and GIR at steady state (bar graph) (C), EGP and percent suppression of EGP by insulin (D), and C-peptide levels (E) during clamps (2.5 mU/min/kg insulin infusion rate) in vehicle- and PAHSA-treated (29 weeks) chow-fed mice. n = 6–8/group. For C–E, *P < 0.05 versus vehicle and vehicle + Intralipid, #P = 0.09 versus PAHSA group, †P < 0.05 versus all other groups except PAHSA + Intralipid, ‡P < 0.05 versus basal. GIR and GIR at steady state (bar graph) (F), insulin at the end of clamp (G), and EGP and percent suppression of EGP by insulin (H) during clamps (4 mU/min/kg insulin infusion rate) in vehicle- and PAHSA-treated (19 weeks) HFD-fed mice. n = 4/group. Statistical significance for C and F was evaluated by 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA; for all others, 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test or unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data are mean ± SEM.

To determine whether PAHSAs’ effects on lipolysis are required for their suppression of EGP, we performed hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamps with concurrent Intralipid infusion to prevent the suppression of FFAs and glycerol in chronic vehicle- or PAHSA-treated mice. Plasma FFAs were elevated approximately 2- to 3-fold during Intralipid infusion (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B) in both chow- and HFD-fed mice. As expected, Intralipid infusion for 2 hours did not alter GIR in vehicle-treated mice on a chow diet (6), but tended to prevent the increase in GIR in PAHSA-treated mice (Figure 4C), although it did not affect the suppression of EGP driven by PAHSAs in mice on a chow diet (Figure 4D). PAHSA-treated mice receiving Intralipid showed higher insulinemia at the end of clamp (Supplemental Figure 9C), although no differences in the fold increase over basal insulinemia were found among the experimental groups (Supplemental Figure 9D). Conceivably, the insulin levels were higher at the end of clamp in PAHSA-treated mice receiving Intralipid because these animals had higher starting insulinemia (Supplemental Figure 9C). However, this was not due to differences in endogenous insulin secretion, since C-peptide levels are comparable among the experimental groups both before and at the end of the clamp (Figure 4E). On the other hand, in mice on an HFD, in which serum insulin levels were unchanged between treatments (Figure 4G), Intralipid infusion prevented the insulin-sensitizing effect of PAHSAs on GIR and EGP (Figure 3, F and G, and Figure 4, F and H). This suggests that the antilipolytic effect of PAHSAs is responsible for the improvement of hepatic insulin sensitivity in HFD-fed mice.

PAHSAs directly inhibit basal and glucagon-stimulated EGP through a cAMP-dependent pathway involving Gα i protein–coupled receptors. Since Intralipid infusion fails to block the effects of PAHSAs on EGP in chow-fed mice, we investigated whether PAHSAs have a direct effect on EGP in isolated hepatocytes. A 3-hour treatment with 5- and 9-PAHSA inhibited basal EGP by 34% and 49%, respectively, in primary hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 10 and Figure 5A), and this effect was not additive with insulin at maximal or submaximal concentrations (Figure 5A). Furthermore, 9-PAHSA decreased glucagon-stimulated EGP dose dependently in primary hepatocytes (Figure 5B). Consistent with the data demonstrating that an acute PAHSA infusion attenuated PKA signaling in vivo (Figure 1, E–G), we found that 30 minutes of 9-PAHSA incubation reduced glucagon-stimulated cAMP levels by approximately 39% in isolated hepatocytes (Figure 5C). Furthermore, 9-PAHSA did not alter 8-bromo-cAMP–stimulated EGP (Figure 5D), indicating that 9-PAHSA acts upstream of PKA.

Figure 5 PAHSAs directly inhibit basal and glucagon-stimulated EGP in isolated hepatocytes through a cAMP-dependent pathway involving Gα i protein–coupled receptors. Hepatic glucose production (HGP) in murine primary hepatocytes treated with DMSO (0.2%; white bars), 9-PAHSA, and/or insulin (A). n = 4 wells/condition. HGP in hepatocytes treated with DMSO (0.2%), glucagon, and 9-PAHSA + glucagon (B). n = 4–8 wells/condition. (C) cAMP levels were measured 30 minutes after glucagon or 9-PAHSA + glucagon treatment. n = 12–18 wells/condition. (D) HGP in primary hepatocytes treated with DMSO (0.2%) (white bar), 8-bromo-cAMP (8-Bro-cAMP), or 9-PAHSA + 8-bromo-cAMP. n = 5–9. (E) HGP in primary hepatocytes treated with DMSO (0.2%) (white bars), insulin, 9-PAHSA, pertussis toxin (PTX), or 9-PAHSA + PTX (left); HGP in primary hepatocytes treated with DMSO (0.2%), glucagon, 9-PAHSA, PTX, or glucagon + 9-PAHSA + PTX (right). n = 7–14 wells/condition. For A–E, glucose output was measured 3 hours after treatment. *P < 0.05 versus vehicle-treated control cells (first bar), §P < 0.05 versus vehicle- (fifth bar) or insulin-treated cells, ‡P < 0.05 versus glucagon, †P < 0.05 versus 9-PAHSA alone, and ##P < 0.05 versus 9-PAHSA + glucagon. Statistical significance for all panels was evaluated by ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc tests or unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data are mean ± SEM. (F) Model of the signaling pathway mediating PAHSAs’ effects on HGP. In hepatocytes, glucagon increases EGP through the adenylyl cyclase/PKA/CREB pathway, whereas PAHSAs activate a Gα i GPCR (Gα i PCR), inhibiting adenylyl cyclase, which decreases cAMP levels, reducing PKA activity. As a result, phosphorylation of CREB, a PKA protein target, is decreased, resulting in reduced expression of G6pc1 and Pck1, 2 CREB target genes. In addition, cAMP reduction by PAHSAs inhibits G6pase activity. The inhibition of these cAMP target proteins leads to reduced HGP by PAHSAs. Black arrows, effect of glucagon on PKA signaling pathway; gray arrows, effects of PAHSAs. CRE, cAMP response elements; G6P, glucose-6-phosphate; Glut2, facilitated diffusion glucose transporter 2.