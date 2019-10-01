Potential role of iron in repair of inflammatory demyelinating lesions

Iron is found in older EAE lesions inside perivascular microglia/macrophages, and in a similar pattern in MS lesions. In 13 marmosets, we analyzed 10 healthy white matter areas. We also analyzed 5 nondemyelinated inflammatory nodules (NDINs), which represent the earliest stage of lesion evolution, are identifiable only histopathologically, and feature vascular permeability and minimal perivascular inflammation but no visible change on in vivo structural MRI (21, 39). In addition, we analyzed 18 lesions that were 0–2 weeks old, 8 lesions that were 2–6 weeks old, 25 demyelinated lesions older than 6 weeks, and 14 remyelinated lesions older than 6 weeks. At least 3 different marmosets contributed data to each group. To investigate the spatiotemporal dynamics of iron deposition, we tracked lesion age using serial in vivo PDw MRI. With serial in vivo T2*w MRI, we identified intralesional hypointense puncta (Figure 1A) and later studied their colocalization with iron deposition on histopathology, confirming that this pattern of signal loss is due to the paramagnetic properties of iron (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Iron accumulates in subacute and chronic (but not acute) marmoset EAE lesions, inside microglia/macrophages, and in human MS lesions. (A) In vivo MRI shows that once lesions are 6–8 weeks old, as determined by serial proton density-weighted (PDw) MRI (top row), they present a punctate hypointense signal on iron-sensitive T2*-weighted (T2*w) MRI (bottom row). (B) Intralesional hypointense signal on ex vivo T2*w MRI of the same lesion colocalizes with iron (DAB-Turnbull stain), as well as accumulation of microglia/macrophages (Iba1 immunohistochemistry) and demyelination (PLP immunohistochemistry). Note that the MRI section integrates over 100 μm of tissue and overemphasizes the extent of iron due to the “blooming artifact,” whereas the histopathological section is 5-μm thick, potentially accounting for apparent detailed discrepancies between the 2 images. (C) In vivo T2*-weighted MRI detects punctate hypointensity, suggesting iron deposition, in a representative white matter lesion in MS (red box). (D) Ex vivo T2*w MRI also detects intralesional hypointense foci in MS (red box). Histopathology confirms the presence of demyelination (PLP), as well as perivascular iron deposition (DAB-Turnbull), in MS, in a similar spatial pattern as observed in the marmoset EAE lesions. Scale bars: 100 μm for B, 20 μm for D. Counterstain: hematoxylin. Representative lesion from marmoset 1. Red box indicates magnified view on interpolated MRI.

Our data from 72 lesions show that iron is mainly found in lesions older than 6 weeks (Figure 2A, C–F): 33 of 39 lesions older than 6 weeks harbored iron, compared with only 2 of 33 younger lesions. The average age of iron+ lesions was 19.5 weeks, whereas that of iron– lesions was 1.5 weeks (Figure 2C). Double-staining showed that iron is harbored inside Iba1+ microglia/macrophages (where it is closely associated with ferritin; Figure 2B), but not in GFAP+ astrocytes, and it is mainly located around blood vessels.

Figure 2 Iron is found inside microglia/macrophages in marmoset EAE lesions more than 6 weeks old. (A) Marmoset EAE lesions, categorized based on age, accumulate iron deposits only when they are older than 6 weeks; such deposits are not seen in healthy white matter (WM). (B) Double-staining in lesions older than 6 weeks shows that iron is found predominantly inside perivascular Iba1+ microglia/macrophages, but not in GFAP+ astrocytes. Ferritin and Iba1 double-staining shows localization of ferritin within Iba1+ cells in a similar distribution to the localization of iron. (C) Iron+ lesions are significantly older than iron- lesions (Mann-Whitney test; distributions are summarized by mean and standard error). (D) Graphical representation of EAE lesions, categorized based on age and the presence or absence of intralesional iron. (E) Graphical representation of the proportion of lesions that are iron+ or iron-, plotted as a function of lesion age (Fisher’s exact test). (F) Histogram of the distribution of iron+ lesions and the time difference between when the lesion was first detected on PDw and the hypointense signal was first detected on T2*w MRI. Scale bars: 100 μm. ****P < 0.0001. Representative lesions from marmosets 9, 10, 12, and 13.

We also evaluated in vivo brain scans of 39 MS cases, observing, in 56%, at least one lesion with strong intralesional focal hypointensity on T2*w MRI, similar to the pattern observed in marmosets (Figure 1C). In cases with fewer than 20 focal white matter lesions at the time of the scan (n = 14), lesion counting showed that 6% of all focal white matter lesions (9 of 133) contained foci suggestive of iron deposition. Of 15 lesions analyzed from 4 MS brains donated to research, we found a similar pattern on ex vivo T2*w MRI in one lesion, where the focal hypointensity on MRI corresponded to iron deposition on DAB-Turnbull staining (Figure 1D).

Iron-regulating protein levels change throughout lesion progression. To investigate the pathophysiology of intralesional, intracellular iron accumulation, we measured the levels of key iron-regulating proteins, including transferrin receptor (TfR, a major iron influx protein), ferroportin (FpN, the main known cellular iron efflux channel), and hepcidin (HpC, a protein that binds and degrades FpN), using immunohistochemistry. TfR and HpC, but not FpN, increased with lesion age and peaked when lesions were 0–2 weeks old (Figure 3, A–D), shortly before iron accumulation. Divalent metal transporter 1 (DMT-1), another iron influx protein, had a similar pattern (Figure 3A). To further elucidate the relationship between iron accumulation and increased levels of TfR, we investigated its specific localization by immunohistochemistry and in situ hybridization. We found that TfR levels increased in the endothelium of blood vessels within lesions (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126809DS1), and that TfR mRNA was expressed within cells in lesions, suggesting that it is synthesized de novo.

Figure 3 Iron-regulating protein levels change prior to iron accumulation. (A) Marmoset EAE lesions, categorized by age, and histopathology of iron and iron regulators, including transferrin receptor (TfR), ferroportin (FpN), hepcidin (HpC), and divalent metal transporter 1 (DMT1). Staining of serial sections from representative lesions shows that the expression level of all of these proteins increased before the accumulation of iron (>6 weeks). (B–D) Quantification of TfR, FpN, and HpC expression level, with standard error of the mean. Dots represent individual lesions. Counterstain: hematoxylin. Scale bars: 100 μm and are constant within each column of the figure (except for the positive control). Positive controls: marmoset liver for iron, FpN, and HpC; marmoset kidney for TfR and DMT1. Lesions selected from marmosets 6, 7, 8, and 9. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 (ANOVA multiple comparisons test).

Iron is not associated with early, active inflammation. Previous studies have suggested that iron may contribute to inflammation and oxidative stress in the CNS (5, 6, 23, 27, 29). Therefore, we tested the spatiotemporal correlation between iron deposition and known markers of those processes. We found that inflammatory cells, including Iba1+ microglia/macrophages, MRP14+ early-activated peripheral macrophages, and CD3+ T cells, as well as the oxidative stress marker superoxide dismutase (SOD), appeared at the very earliest stages of lesions (NDIN) and persisted throughout lesion evolution (Figure 4), whereas iron was mainly found in later stages (Figure 1A, Figure 2, A and C–F). This suggests that iron does not play an important role in early, active inflammatory processes related to demyelination, which occurs during the first 6 weeks (21, 39). Indeed, the density of inflammatory cells decreased once lesions were more than 6 weeks old.

Figure 4 Iron accumulation is not associated with inflammation. Iba1+ microglia/macrophages, MRP14+ early-activated peripheral macrophages, and CD3+ T cells, as well as superoxide dismutase (SOD, a marker for oxidative stress), are present from the earliest stage of lesion development (nondemyelinated inflammatory nodules [NDIN]), whereas iron accumulation only begins once lesions are 6 weeks old. Note that most Iba1+ microglia/macrophages do not contain iron, even in lesions older than 6 weeks. Scale bars: 100 μm. Counterstain: hematoxylin. Lesions selected from marmosets 6, 7, 9, and 10. Note that the lesion shown on the top row, second column, is the same lesion shown in Figure 3A (top row, second column).

Iron-regulating protein levels are different in demyelinated versus remyelinated lesions. Although numerous studies have focused on the proinflammatory role of iron in the CNS, it is also known that iron is essential for both developmental myelinogenesis and tissue repair (3, 4, 9, 40–43). Since we observed that iron is not associated with early inflammatory demyelination, we investigated whether iron-regulating protein levels are different in iron+ lesions that are demyelinated compared with iron+ lesions that show signs of repair and remyelination. We first identified repairing lesions using serial in vivo PDw MRI, marking lesions in which hyperintense signal partially or completely resolved over time (Supplemental Figure 2A). We then confirmed that this change in MR signal corresponds with myelin repair and repopulation of oligodendrocyte-lineage cells (Supplemental Figure 2, B–D). In such lesions, myelin proteolipid protein (PLP) staining pattern and density, as well as density of Olig2+ oligodendrocyte-lineage cells, were similar to the surrounding normal-appearing white matter. Our data from 25 iron+ demyelinated and 14 iron+ remyelinated lesions show that both demyelinated and remyelinated lesions harbored similar levels of iron, but that levels of TfR and HpC were significantly higher in demyelinated lesions (Figure 5, A–D). In remyelinated lesions, oligodendrocyte-lineage cells harbored iron, whereas demyelinated lesions did not. Furthermore, demyelinated lesions harbored higher levels of TfR mRNA expression, but this expression was lost in remyelinated lesions (Figure 5E).

Figure 5 Remyelinated marmoset EAE lesions have lower levels of iron-regulating proteins than demyelinated lesions. (A) Immunohistochemical staining for representative demyelinated (De) and remyelinated (Re) chronic (>6 weeks old) EAE lesions show higher levels of transferrin receptor (TfR) and hepcidin (HpC) in demyelinated compared with remyelinated lesions. However, both remyelinated and demyelinated lesions harbor iron. In remyelinated lesions, iron can be found inside Olig2+ oligodendrocyte-lineage cells. Quantification of (B) TfR, (C) ferroportin (FpN), (D) HpC, and (E) TfR mRNA shows that demyelinated lesions have higher numbers of TfR+ and HpC+ cells per unit area, as well as higher TfR mRNA expression. Dots represent individual lesions. *P < 0.05 (2-tailed t test). Scale bars: 100 μm. Counterstain: hematoxylin for single-stained slides. Lesions selected from marmosets 1, 2, and 6.

To further understand the significance of these changes in iron-regulating proteins, we used double immunohistochemistry to investigate their spatiotemporal variation throughout the course of lesion development (Figure 6). TfR in healthy white matter was found in GFAP+ astrocytes and oligodendrocyte-lineage cells. However, as lesions became inflammatory and demyelinated (older than 2 weeks), oligodendrocyte-lineage cells were no longer detected. TfR levels in Iba1+ microglia/macrophages increased, whereas levels decreased in astrocytes (Figure 6, A–D). In remyelinated lesions, by contrast, TfR was mainly found in astrocytes and oligodendrocyte-lineage cells, but not in microglia/macrophages, similar to healthy white matter. In healthy white matter, FpN was found primarily in oligodendrocyte-lineage cells, and weakly in astrocytes and microglia/macrophages. Its level in astrocytes peaked when lesions were 2–6 weeks old, and it diminished in microglia/macrophages in 2- to 6-week-old and iron+ demyelinated lesions. HpC in the healthy white matter was present in all glial types studied, and as lesions evolved, its levels were highest in microglia/macrophages in 2- to 6-week-old and iron+ demyelinated lesions, but not in remyelinated lesions. These results show evidence of ongoing iron dysregulation in chronic, demyelinated lesions, whereas homeostasis is at least partially restored in remyelinated lesions, despite the presence of iron in both types of lesions.

Figure 6 Iron-regulating protein changes are cell-specific and dynamic in healthy white matter and lesions. (A) Panel of double stains (Iba1 for microglia/macrophages, together with the iron-regulating proteins transferrin receptor (TfR), ferroportin (FpN), and hepcidin (HpC)) in healthy white matter and various stages of marmoset EAE lesions. Microglia/macrophages weakly express all 3 iron-regulating proteins in healthy white matter. As lesions age, TfR and HpC levels increase, remaining high in chronically demyelinated (De) lesions but returning to baseline in remyelinated (Re) lesions. On the other hand, FpN levels slightly drop during demyelination but also return to normal upon remyelination. (B) Panel of double stains (GFAP for astrocytes, together with the same iron-regulating proteins). In the healthy white matter, astrocytes express TfR, which is lost upon demyelination but returns with remyelination. FpN and HpC levels increase in 2- to 6-week-old and chronically demyelinated lesions but also return to baseline with remyelination. (C) Panel of double stains (Olig2 for oligodendrocyte-lineage cells, likely a mixture of oligodendrocyte precursor cells and mature oligodendrocytes, together with iron-regulating proteins). In healthy white matter, TfR, FpN, and HpC are all expressed in the oligodendrocyte lineage (red arrows). In 2- to 6-week-old and chronically demyelinated lesions, oligodendrocyte-lineage cells are not detected. In repaired/remyelinated lesions, repopulated oligodendrocyte-lineage cells show all 3 proteins at relatively normal levels (red arrows). (D) Summary of iron regulation changes in microglia/macrophages and astrocytes during marmoset EAE lesion development and repair. Scale bars: 100 μm. Lesions selected from marmosets 1, 2, 6, 8, and 10.

We also investigated the potential involvement of HIF-2α, a transcription factor that responds to iron deficiency and increases iron influx by promoting the production of DMT1 (44, 45). HIF-2α is known to play an important role in regulation of iron homeostasis, including iron absorption (46, 47). Furthermore, HIF-2α also has essential roles in the CNS, including in developmental myelination, and has been investigated for potential therapeutics in neurodegenerative disorders (48–50). In our lesions, however, we saw no temporal correlation between HIF-2α levels and DMT1 (Supplemental Figure 3A). HIF-2α was mainly found inside oligodendrocytes (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C) but showed a temporal distribution pattern similar to that of any of the other iron regulators.