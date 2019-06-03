B cell maturation antigen–specific CAR T cells are clinically active in multiple myeloma

This clinical trial was a phase I, single-center, open-label study to evaluate the feasibility, safety, and clinical and biologic activity of manufacturing and administering CART-BCMA cells to patients with relapsed/refractory myeloma. We enrolled 3 sequential dose cohorts as follows: cohort 1, 1 × 108 to 5 × 108 CART-BCMA cells alone; cohort 2, cyclophosphamide (Cy) 1.5 g/m2 plus 1 × 107 to 5 × 107 CART-BCMA cells; cohort 3, Cy 1.5 g/m2 plus 1 × 108 to 5 × 108 CART-BCMA cells. Enrolled subjects underwent steady-state leukapheresis to collect T cells for CART-BCMA manufacturing, typically a 4-week process. Antimyeloma therapy could resume during manufacturing until 2 weeks prior to first CART-BCMA infusion. CART-BCMA cells were administered in an outpatient research unit over 3 days as split-dose intravenous infusions (10% of dose given on day 0, 30% on day 1, and 60% on day 2). In cohorts 2 and 3, Cy was administered for lymphodepletion 3 days prior to first CART-BCMA infusion (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Treatment schema. Cytoxan indicates cyclophosphamide. *Patients may receive therapy during manufacturing to maintain disease control. **After first 28 days, follow-up is every 4 weeks up to 6 months, then every 3 months up to 2 years. *** Pre-tx, pretreatment, 3 to 7 days before CART cell infusion.

From November 2015 to December 2017, 34 subjects consented and 29 were eligible and commenced manufacturing, with 25 receiving CART-BCMA infusions. Four were not treated due to rapid disease progression and clinical deterioration during manufacturing and bridging therapy (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126397DS1). Baseline characteristics and prior lines of therapy are summarized in Table 1, with individual details shown in Supplemental Table 2. Subjects had a median of 7 prior lines of therapy, with 96% dual refractory to a proteasome inhibitor (PI) and immunomodulatory drug (IMID), 72% refractory to daratumumab, and 44% penta-refractory to bortezomib, lenalidomide, carfilzomib, pomalidomide, and daratumumab. At least 1 high-risk cytogenetic abnormality was found in 96% of the subjects, and 68% of subjects had either deletion 17p or a TP53 mutation. Baseline tumor burden was high (median 65% myeloma cells on bone marrow biopsy), and 28% had extramedullary disease.

For all subjects, the minimum target goal of CART-BCMA cells was successfully manufactured and formulated, though 1 subject required 2 leukaphereses and manufacturing attempts. Final products comprised a median of 97% CD3+ T cells, with median CD4/CD8 ratio of 1.7. Twenty-one subjects received all 3 planned CART-BCMA infusions, with 4 receiving 40% of planned dose (third infusion held due to early CRS). Further details of manufacturing, product characteristics, and dosing for each subject are shown in Supplemental Table 3.

Grade 3 or higher adverse events, regardless of attribution, were seen in 24 of 25 subjects (96%) and are summarized in Table 2, with individual adverse events for each subject listed in Supplemental Table 4. Twenty-four of 25 subjects (96%) were admitted to the hospital a median of 4 days (range 1–28 days) after first CART-BCMA infusion, with longer time to admission in cohort 2 (1 × 107 to 5 × 107 CART-BCMA cells, median 8 days) than cohorts 1 and 3 (1 × 108 to 5 × 108 CART-BCMA cells, median 3 days for both). CRS was observed in 22 of 25 subjects (88%), and was grade 3–4 on the Penn grading scale (16) (Supplemental Table 1) in 8 (32%) subjects, all of whom were treated at the 1 × 108 to 5 × 108 dose. Median time to CRS onset was 4 days (range 1–11 days), with a median duration of 6 days (range 1–18 days), and median duration of hospitalization of 7 days (range 0–40 days). CRS was associated with elevations in ferritin and C-reactive protein, as previously described (14). Seven subjects (28%) received IL-6 blockade with either tocilizumab (n = 6) or siltuximab (n = 1).

Table 2 Grade 3 or higher adverse events, regardless of attribution

Neurotoxicity was seen in 8 of 25 subjects (32%), and was mild (grade 1–2) in 5 (transient confusion and/or aphasia) subjects. Three (12%) had grade 3–4 encephalopathy including 1 subject (subject 03) in cohort 1 with a dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) of PRES (posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome) with severe obtundation, recurrent seizures, and mild cerebral edema on MRI that fully resolved after treatment with high-dose methylprednisolone (1 g/day times 3) and cyclophosphamide 1.5 g/m2. The others had no objective changes on MRI. All 3 subjects with severe neurotoxicity had high tumor burden (2 with extramedullary disease), had received a dose of 5 × 108 CART-BCMA cells, and had grade 3 or 4 CRS. A summary of CRS and neurotoxicity based on cohort is provided in Supplemental Table 5. The other DLT was grade 3 cardiomyopathy and grade 4 spontaneous hemothorax in subject 27 (cohort 3) in the setting of CRS, coagulopathy, thrombocytopenia, and extensive myelomatous rib lesions. Of note, this subject had received siltuximab (anti–IL-6 mAb) and low-dose steroids for grade 3 CRS due to concurrent grade 3 encephalopathy and treating physician’s concern that tocilizumab, which blocks the IL-6 receptor and can cause a spike in serum IL-6 concentration (17), might exacerbate the subject’s neurotoxicity. All of these toxicities fully resolved. No unexpected off-target toxicities were observed.

There was one grade 5 event during the study. Subject 08 (cohort 1) was a 71-year-old man with IgA lambda MM with complex karyotype. By the time of CART-BCMA infusion, he was progressing rapidly through bridging therapy with worsening kidney function, pancytopenia, and extensive extramedullary disease. He tolerated all 3 CART-BCMA infusions and was admitted on day 4 with grade 1 CRS, grade 1 delirium, and possible pneumonia. He was stable initially with antibiotics and supportive care, but on day 14, he developed grade 4 CRS with hypoxemia, distributive shock and renal failure requiring dialysis, as well as grade 4 encephalopathy requiring intubation. Tocilizumab and steroids were given with improvement, and by day 19, he was extubated with discontinuation of dialysis and steroids. He then worsened on days 21–22 with recurrent pressor-dependent hypotension, hypoxemia, worsening renal function, and confusion. He was reintubated, and his condition worsened despite additional tocilizumab and steroids. Blood cultures identified candidemia. Restaging labs revealed a serum M-spike of 5.1 g/dl (increased from 2.5 g/dl pretreatment), and serum-free lambda light chains 2544 mg/l (increased from 882 mg/l pretreatment), along with 13% circulating plasma cells. His family opted to withdraw aggressive support and pursue comfort care only, and the subject died at day 24. No other deaths occurred during the study.

Objective responses (partial response [PR] or better) were confirmed in 4 of 9 subjects (44%) in cohort 1, 1 of 5 subjects (20%) in cohort 2, and 7 of 11 subjects (64%) in cohort 3 (Figure 2A), including 5 PR, 5 very good partial response (VGPR), 1 complete response (CR), and 1 stringent complete response (sCR). The overall response rate was 12 of 25 (48%), with 11 of 20 subjects (55%) responding at the more effective dose of 1 × 108 to 5 × 108 CART-BCMA cells. Five additional subjects had minimal response (MR). The overall response rate by intention-to-treat, based on the 29 subjects who were eligible and underwent apheresis, was 12 of 29 (41%). Four of 7 subjects with extramedullary disease responded (Figure 2B). Four subjects (subjects 01, 03, 15, 19) had no detectable myeloma by flow cytometry (estimated sensitivity 10–5) from postinfusion marrow aspirates at month 1 and/or 3. Median time to first response was 14 days. Based on Kaplan-Meier estimates, median duration of response was 124.5 days (range 29 – 939+) (Supplemental Figure 2). At time of data cut-off, 3 subjects (subjects 01, 19, 33) remained progression free at 953, 427, and 322 days (roughly 32, 14, and 11 months), respectively. All other subjects have progressed, and median progression-free survival (PFS) is 65, 57, and 125 days for cohorts 1, 2, and 3, respectively (Supplemental Figure 2). At time of data cut-off, 13 subjects had expired, with median overall survival of 502 days for all subjects (Supplemental Figure 2), and 359 days, 502 days, and not reached for cohorts 1, 2, and 3, respectively (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Clinical outcomes. (A) Swimmer’s plot showing best response and progression-free survival (PFS) for each subject in cohort 1 (1 × 108 to 5 × 108 CART-BCMA cells alone), cohort 2 (Cy plus 1 × 107 to 5 × 107 CART-BCMA cells), and cohort 3 (Cy plus 1 × 108 to 5 × 108 CART-BCMA cells). Arrow indicates ongoing response. Blue bars represent PR or better; red bars, MR; black bars, no response (SD or PD). *Minimal residual disease (MRD), negative by flow cytometry (estimated sensitivity 1 in 10–5 cells). **Has negative serum and urine immunofixation and negative bone marrow biopsy but residual retroperitoneal lymph nodes (LN), known to contain myeloma by prior biopsy, that decreased in size by more than 50% and became FDG-negative on PET/CT but did not disappear. Repeat LN biopsy not performed. (B) PET/CT scan images for subject 03 showing resolution of extramedullary disease (arrows) and malignant pleural effusion after treatment. (C) Overall survival (OS) based on cohort, Kaplan-Meier plot. CR, complete response; MR, minimal response; PR, partial response; VGPR, very good partial response; PD, progressive disease; sCR, stringent complete response; SD, stable disease.

All infused subjects had detectable CART-BCMA cells in peripheral blood by qPCR (Figure 3, A–C), and 24 of 25 had detectable CAR+ T cells by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figures 4–6; Supplemental Figure 3 for representative staining). Expansion generally peaked at day 10–14, and appeared most uniform in cohort 3 with Cy conditioning and the higher dose of CART-BCMA cells, while it was more heterogeneous in cohorts 1 and 2, though this difference did not meet statistical significance (Figure 3D). Despite a predominance of CD4+ T cells in the infused product, CART-BCMA cells circulating in blood were predominantly CD8+, and were highly activated, with a median of 94% (range 21%–94%) of CAR+CD3+ cells expressing HLA-DR during peak expansion (Supplemental Table 6). CART-BCMA levels in marrow aspirates generally mirrored those in peripheral blood, and also were elevated in pleural fluid and cerebrospinal fluid for subject 03, and pleural fluid from subject 27, demonstrating widespread trafficking (Supplemental Table 7). Following peak expansion, CART-BCMA cell levels by qPCR declined in a log-linear fashion in the majority of patients (Figure 3, A–C), and were still detectable 3 months after infusion in 20 of 20 (100%) subjects tested, and at 6 months in 14 of 17 (82%) tested. Subject 01 (in stringent CR) continued to have detectable cells by qPCR when last tested 2.5 years after infusion.

Figure 3 CART-BCMA expansion and persistence. (A–C) CART-BCMA cell levels over time in peripheral blood for each cohort are depicted, as measured by quantitative PCR for CAR sequence. (D) Peak CART-BCMA levels by qPCR for each subject are shown (except subject 34, for whom peak data were not available). Median peak CART-BCMA levels (red bars) were not significantly different between cohorts (Kruskal-Wallis test, P = 0.19).

We quantified 30 cytokines in peripheral blood serum before and after CART-BCMA infusion. Nineteen of these were increased more than 5-fold over baseline in more than 1 subject, with the most frequent increases observed for IL-6, IL-10, monokine induced by interferon-gamma (MIG, CXCL9), IP-10, IL-8, GM-CSF, and IL-1 receptor antagonist (IL-1RA) (Supplemental Figure 7). More severe CRS (grade 3–4, or grade 2 receiving tocilizumab) was associated with increases in multiple cytokines (Supplemental Table 8), most significantly with IFN-γ, IL-2 receptor alpha (IL2-Rα), macrophage inflammatory protein 1 alpha (MIP-1α), and IL-15 (Figure 4, A–D). Neurotoxicity was most strongly associated with increases in IFN-γ, IL-1RA, and MIP-1α (Figure 4, E–G, see Supplemental Table 9 for full analysis). Peak fold-increase in IL-6 was strongly associated with both severe CRS and neurotoxicity (Supplemental Table 8, Supplemental Table 9); however, tocilizumab and siltuximab administration can artificially elevate serum IL-6 levels (17). When only IL-6 values obtained prior to administration of tocilizumab (n = 6) or siltuximab (n = 1) were included in the analyses, the association of peak IL-6 fold-increase with severe CRS and neurotoxicity was still present, but less statistically robust (Figure 4, H and I). We did not observe significant differences in peak fold cytokine increases between cohorts 1 and 3, which received the same dose of CART-BCMA cells with or without Cy conditioning, respectively (Supplemental Figure 7).

Figure 4 Serum cytokines associated with CRS severity and neurotoxicity. Serum cytokine concentrations (in pg/ml) through day 28 were measured by Luminex assay. (A–D) The median peak fold-increase over baseline for each cytokine was compared between subjects with no CRS, grade 1 CRS, or grade 2 CRS not receiving tocilizumab (CRS grade 0–2) and those with grade 3–4 CRS or grade 2 CRS receiving tocilizumab (CRS grade 3–4 or grade 2 + toci). The cytokines most significantly associated with CRS severity were (A) IFN-γ, (B) IL-2Rα, (C) MIP-1α, and (D) IL-15. (E–G) Median peak fold-increase over baseline for each cytokine was compared between subjects with no neurotoxicity (No Ntx) and those with any grade of neurotoxicity (Any Ntx). The cytokines most significantly associated with neurotoxicity were (E) IFN-γ, (F) IL-1RA, and (G) MIP-1α. (H–I) Peak fold-increase in IL-6 was less significantly associated with severe CRS (H) or neurotoxicity (I) when only pretocilizumab/siltuximab values were included. Stars depict subjects with grade 3–4 neurotoxicity. Exact P value by Mann-Whitney test is shown. Because the statistical analyses performed here are exploratory and hypothesis-generating in nature, no adjustment of the P values was made for multiple comparisons. Horizontal lines depict medians. IFN-γ, interferon gamma; IL-1RA, interleukin 1 receptor antagonist; IL-2Rα, interleukin 2 receptor alpha; IL-6, interleukin 6; IL-15, interleukin 15; MIP-1α, macrophage inflammatory protein 1 alpha.

We also assessed serum concentration of sBCMA, as well as its ligands BAFF and APRIL. Compared with a panel of healthy donors (HDs), enrolled subjects had significantly elevated sBCMA and reduced APRIL levels at baseline, with high variability among subjects (Figure 5A). BAFF concentrations in subjects were not significantly different from HDs. Serial assessments of serum sBCMA showed decreases following CART-BCMA infusions, which were more pronounced in responding compared with nonresponding subjects (Figure 5B). sBCMA increased overall as both responders and nonresponders developed progressive disease, though the 3 long-term responders maintained low sBCMA concentrations (Supplemental Figure 8), confirming serum sBCMA concentration as a useful adjunctive biomarker for assessing myeloma disease response and progression (7).

Figure 5 Soluble BCMA (sBCMA), BAFF, and APRIL concentration, and BCMA expression on MM cells before and after CART-BCMA infusions. (A) Baseline peripheral blood serum concentration of sBCMA and APRIL for subjects (sub) were significantly increased and decreased, respectively, compared with a panel of healthy donors (HD, n = 6) (P = 0.017, and P < 0.001, respectively, Mann-Whitney). Baseline BAFF concentrations were not significantly different. Median concentrations are depicted by red lines. (B) Serial sBCMA concentrations decline after CART-BCMA infusions more significantly in hematologic responders (PR/VGPR/CR/sCR) than in nonresponders (MR/SD/PD) before day 28 (P < 0.001). After day 28 the slopes of the curves are not significantly different between groups (P = 0.429). The estimation was based on a linear random intercept mixed effects model on log10-transform sBCMA that included 2 piecewise linear splines connected at day 28; P values were determined based on z test for the regression coefficient of interest or a linear combination of the coefficients. Mean concentration (ng/ml) + SEM are depicted. (C) Representative examples of BCMA expression on MM cells by flow cytometry. See Supplemental Figure 9 for gating strategy. FMO, fluorescence minus one. (D) BCMA mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) on MM cells over time in 18 subjects with evaluable serial bone marrow aspirates. Median MFI was significantly different between pretreatment (pre-tx) and day 28 (D28) for responders (4000 vs. 944, P = 0.02, paired t test) but not for nonresponders (2704 vs. 2140, P = 0.19). Median MFI was not significantly different between pre-tx and day 90 (D90) for responders (4000 vs. 2022, P = 0.26). *Subject 15 had no detectable MM cells at D28. #Subject 03 had no detectable MM cells at D45 (D28 not done) and too few MM cells to characterize at D90. D164 marrow is depicted at D90 time point.

Twenty subjects were evaluable for BCMA surface expression on MM cells by flow cytometry performed on fresh marrow aspirates prior to treatment, and all had detectable BCMA expression, though intensity varied (median MFI, 3741; range 206–24,842; see Supplemental Figure 9 for representative gating). Of 18 subjects with evaluable serial BCMA expression (Figure 5C), either at 1 month (n = 16), 3 months (n = 8), and/or 5.5 months (n = 1), 12 (67%) had a decline in BCMA intensity at least at 1 postinfusion time-point, including 8 of 9 responders and 4 of 9 nonresponders (Figure 5D). BCMA intensity was lowest on residual MM cells 1 month after CART-BCMA, and increased back toward baseline in most, but not all, subjects with subsequent testing. Individual subject details are provided in Supplemental Table 10. Neither progression-free nor overall survival was significantly associated with baseline BCMA MFI (Supplemental Figure 10).

Responses were significantly associated with peak expansion by qPCR (median 75,339 copies/μg DNA for ≥PR vs. 6368 copies/μg for <PR, P = 0.0002), as well as with persistence over the first 28 days, as measured by the area under the curve (AUC 0–28d ) (median 561,796 copies × days/μg DNA for ≥PR vs. 52,391 copies × days/μg DNA for <PR, P = 0.0002) (Figure 6, A and B). Both expansion and response were more likely in the setting of more severe CRS (grade 3–4 or grade 2 requiring tocilizumab) (Figure 6, C and D). Neither expansion nor response was significantly associated with age, years from diagnosis, number of prior lines of therapy, presence of del17p or TP53 mutation, being penta-refractory, most recent therapy prepheresis, bone marrow MM cell percentage, baseline serum sBCMA concentration, or MM cell BCMA intensity (Supplemental Figure 11, Supplemental Figure 12).

Figure 6 Predictors of in vivo CART-BCMA expansion and response. (A) Peak blood CART-BCMA expansion, as measured by qPCR, as well as (B) total CART-BCMA expansion over first 28 days (calculated as AUC), were both associated with clinical response. Greater peak CART-BCMA expansion (C) and response (D) were also associated with more severe CRS, defined as grade 3–4 or grade 2 requiring tocilizumab. A higher ratio of CD4+ to CD8+ T cells (CD4/CD8 ratio) within the leukopheresis product, as determined by flow cytometry, also correlated with both peak expansion (E) and response (F), while in vitro proliferation, measured as fold-increase of seeded cells during manufacturing, correlated only with peak expansion (G), but not response (P = 0.54, Mann-Whitney test, data not shown). (H–I) A higher proportion of CD8+ T cells within the leukapheresis product with a CD45RO–CD27+ phenotype was significantly associated with peak CART-BCMA expansion (H) and to a lesser degree, response (I). For A, B, C, F, and I, analysis was performed using Mann-Whitney test; lines represent median values. For D, analysis was by Fisher’s exact test. For E, G, and H, analysis was done using Spearman correlation.

In order to explore other pretreatment characteristics potentially associated with expansion and/or response, we analyzed features of the CART-BCMA product before, during, and at the end of manufacturing. We found that a higher CD4/CD8 T cell ratio in the leukapheresis product, premanufacturing, was associated with greater in vivo CART-BCMA expansion (Figure 6E), and to a lesser degree, response (Figure 6F), whereas absolute CD3+, CD4+, or CD8+ T cell numbers in the leukapheresis product, or CD4/CD8 ratio in the final CART-BCMA product at the end of manufacturing was not (data not shown). Fold expansion of seeded cells during manufacturing also correlated with in vivo CART-BCMA expansion (Figure 6G), suggesting that in vitro proliferative capacity may predict for in vivo activity. Finally, our previous analyses in CLL patients receiving CD19-directed CAR T cells demonstrated that deeper clinical responses were associated with a higher percentage of CD27+CD45RO–CD8+ T cells within the leukapheresis product (18), a phenotype that identifies primarily naive but also includes stem cell memory T cell populations (19). We examined CD8+ T cells within the leukapheresis products in subjects treated with CART-BCMA cells and similarly found that subjects with higher frequencies of CD27+CD45RO–CD8+ T cells were more likely to have robust in vivo expansion and clinical response (Figure 6, H and I).