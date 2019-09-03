IFN-I response timing relative to virus replication determines MERS coronavirus infection outcomes

IFN-I signaling is essential for host protection during MERS-CoV infection. To investigate whether the absence of clinical disease in hDPP4-KI mice infected with 1 × 105 PFU of a human isolate of MERS-CoV (Erasmus Medical Center/2012 [EMC/2012]) strain) was dependent on IFN-I signaling, we treated infected hDPP4-KI mice with control or anti-IFNAR (α-IFNAR) antibody. Neither α-IFNAR–treated nor control mice lost weight, and there were no differences in survival (Figure 1A). However, α-IFNAR–treated mice had a significantly higher viral load 5 days postinfection (dpi) compared with control mice (Figure 1B). We next infected control and α-IFNAR–treated mice with an LD 50 dose of MERS-CoV-MA (500 PFU). Although we observed a 60% mortality rate in the control mice, 100% of the α-IFNAR–treated mice succumbed to MERS-CoV-MA infection (Figure 1C). Further, following infection with a sublethal (200–250 PFU) dose of MERS-CoV-MA, the α-IFNAR–treated mice lost more weight than did the control mice (>25%) and had reduced survival rates (Figure 1, D and E). Lung virus titers and viral genomic RNA (gRNA) levels were similar in both groups of mice at 2 dpi (Figure 1, F and G). However, at both 4 dpi and 7 dpi, we observed higher virus titers in the lungs of α-IFNAR–treated mice compared with titers in control mice (Figure 1, F and G). To assess whether delayed virus clearance resulted in an extrapulmonary spread, we measured virus titers in other organs. We did not detect MERS-CoV-MA in heart, liver, spleen, or kidney tissue (Figure 1H), suggesting that even in the absence of IFN-I signaling, MERS-CoV infection is limited to the lungs in hDPP4-KI mice. We also performed lung histology studies and observed enhanced neutrophil infiltration and cellular hyperplasia in α-IFNAR–treated mice compared with control mice (Figure 1, I and J). However, because the kinetics of disease progression overlapped between the control and α-IFNAR–treated mice, only the difference in the numbers of neutrophils reached statistical significance. Together, these results suggest that IFN-I signaling is required for virus clearance and host protection during MERS-CoV infection.

Figure 1 IFN-I signaling is protective during MERS-CoV infection. (A) Percentage of initial weight and survival of control- and α-IFNAR–treated mice after i.n. infection with 1 × 105 PFU MERS-CoV-EMC. (B) MERS-CoV-EMC titers in the lungs determined by plaque assay at 2 and 5 dpi. (C–E) Percentage of initial weight and survival of control and α-IFNAR–treated mice after i.n. infection with 500 PFU (C) or 200–250 PFU (D, female mice; E, male mice) MERS-CoV-MA. (F and G) MERS-CoV titers as determined by plaque assays (F) and gRNA levels (G) in the lungs of control and α-IFNAR–treated mice infected with 200 to 250 PFU MERS-CoV-MA. (H) MERS-CoV-MA titers in the indicated organs at 4 dpi as determined by plaque assay. (I) Representative H&E staining of lungs collected from naive (top panel) and MERS-CoV-MA–challenged mice at 7 dpi, demonstrating lung edema and neutrophil infiltration (middle panels) and cellular proliferation (bottom panels). Original magnification, ×4 and ×20. Arrows point to neutrophils; arrowheads show cell proliferation; asterisk indicates edema. (J) Summary scores for cellular proliferation and neutrophil distribution. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments (A–C, and G–I) or were pooled from 2 independent experiments (D–F and J) (n = 3 to 5 mice/group). *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, and ***P ≤ 0.001 (B, F–H, and J), by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Statistical significance for survival studies (A and C–E) was calculated using a log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test with a 95% CI and a P value of less than 0.05 considered significant.

TLR-7 is the primary sensor of MERS-CoV RNA in airway epithelial cells. A delayed IFN-I response relative to peak lung virus titers correlated with severe disease in a mouse model of SARS (14). Consequently, we next compared the kinetics of the IFN response and MERS-CoV-MA replication in hDPP4-KI mice. Unlike in SARS-CoV–infected mice (14), we observed simultaneous peaks of MERS-CoV-MA replication and IFN (IFN-αβ and IFN-λ) responses in the lungs of hDPP4-Ki mice (Figure 2A), implying that both early and simultaneous IFN responses protect the host from virus infection. Next, we examined innate sensors essential for MERS-CoV RNA detection and IFN induction. Previous studies using mouse CoVs showed that TLR7/MyD88 and MDA5/MAVS pathways are critical mediators of CoV RNA sensing and IFN induction in plasmacytoid DCs (pDCs) and bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs), respectively (28, 29). Since pattern recognition receptor (PRR) expression varies with the cell type (30, 31) and hCoVs mainly infect airway epithelial cells (13, 32–35), we examined whether one or both of these pathways are essential for IFN induction in epithelial cells. To do this, we transduced WT C57BL/6 (B6) and MAVS–/– B6, and WT BALB/c and TLR7–/– BALB/c mice with adenovirus 5–expressing human DPP4 (Ad5-hDPP4), as previously described (36). Ad5-hDPP4 transduces the majority of airway and alveolar epithelial cells, and most of these Ad5-hDPP4–transduced cells are subsequently infected with MERS-CoV-EMC (36). Additionally, Ad5-hDPP4–transduced B6 and BALB/c mice show similar disease following MERS-CoV-EMC infection (36). Since hDPP4-KI mice with deletion of MAVS or TLR7 are not available, and since only transduced cells are infected with MERS-CoV (36), we used Ad5-hDPP4–transduced B6, BALB/c, MAVS–/–, and TLR7–/– mice to study sensors required for IFN induction. In addition, intranasally (i.n.) administered Ad5 efficiently transduces epithelial cells (37), allowing us to investigate viral RNA sensing specifically in epithelial cells (36). Six days after transduction, we infected WT and KO mice with MERS-CoV-EMC virus and measured lung IFN transcript levels at 1 and 2 dpi (Figure 2B). We found significantly reduced IFN-α, IFN-β, and IFN-λ expression in the lungs of TLR7–/– mice compared with expression levels in BALB/c mice (Figure 2C). In contrast, IFN levels were similar or even elevated in MAVS–/– mice compared with levels in B6 mice (Figure 2D). Like MERS-CoV infection, SARS-CoV predominantly infects lung epithelial cells and abortively infects hematopoietic cells (13, 38, 39). We therefore infected TLR7–/– and MAVS–/– mice and their respective WT controls with a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV (MA15) as another approach to determine the relevant virus-sensing molecule. Infection with MA15 showed that signaling of both TLR7 and MAVS was essential for IFN induction in the lungs, as demonstrated by reduced IFN-α, IFN-β, and IFN-λ mRNA levels in the lungs from TLR7–/– and MAVS–/– mice compared with lungs from WT controls (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). These results indicate that TLR7/MyD88 signaling is an important mediator of the IFN response in lung epithelial cells during MERS-CoV infection but that MAVS signaling, based on the results following SARS-CoV infection, is important after infection of nonepithelial cells.

Figure 2 Viral RNA sensing and IFN-I production in MERS-CoV–infected mice. (A) Lung virus titers and IFN mRNA levels in lungs from hDPP4-KI mice at different time points after MERS-CoV-MA infection (200–250 PFU). (B) Schematic diagram demonstrating the experimental plan to examine MERS-CoV-MA RNA sensing and IFN induction. (C and D) Transcript levels of IFN-α4, IFN-β, and IFN-λ relative to the housekeeping gene HPRT in the lungs at 0, 1, and 2 dpi with MERS-CoV-EMC infection (1 × 105 PFU) in Ad5-hDPP4–transduced WT and TLR7–/– mice (C) and Ad5-hDPP4–transduced WT and MAVS–/– mice (D). Data are representative of 2 independent experiments, with 4 to 5 mice/group/experiment. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, and ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Blocking IFN-I signaling modulates inflammatory monocytes and macrophages and neutrophil responses to MERS-CoV infection. Severe disease in hCoV infection is generally characterized by an excessive innate immune response. In particular, a robust infiltration of inflammatory monocytes and macrophages (IMMs) (CD45+CD11b+Ly6Chi) occurs in severe SARS, contributing to mortality (34, 40, 41). Since IMM migration is IFN dependent, we next measured immune cell infiltration and proinflammatory cytokine and chemokine mRNA levels in the lungs of control and α-IFNAR–treated hDPP4-KI mice. As expected, there was a significant reduction in the total number of IMMs in the lungs of α-IFNAR–treated mice at 2 and 4 dpi compared with controls (Figure 3, A and B). In contrast, although there was no difference in the total number of neutrophils (CD45+CD11b+Ly6Ghi) in the lungs 2 and 4 dpi between groups, α-IFNAR–treated mice had higher numbers of neutrophils by 7 dpi compared with control mice (Figure 3, C and D). Further, neutrophils in the lungs of α-IFNAR–treated mice produced significantly higher levels of the proinflammatory cytokines TNF, IL-1β, and IL-6, as well as increased levels of iNOS compared with control mice (Supplemental Figure 2B). To examine whether IFN-I signaling alters other immune cells in the lungs, we measured total numbers of alveolar macrophages (AMs), conventional DCs, and NK cells. Although AM numbers were similar in control and α-IFNAR mice early after infection, we found that they were increased in α-IFNAR–treated mice by day 7 dpi (Supplemental Figure 2A). Total DC and NK cell numbers in the lungs were lower in α-IFNAR–treated mice at 2 and 4 dpi, respectively (Supplemental Figure 2A), suggesting an effect of IFN-I signaling on the accumulation of these cells.

Figure 3 Immune cell and cytokine and chemokine responses to MERS-CoV-MA infection. (A) Representative FACS plots and (B) quantification of CD11b+Ly6Chi IMMs in the lungs of control- and α-IFNAR–treated mice following MERS-CoV-MA infection (200–250 PFU). (C) Representative FACS plots and (D) quantification of Ly6Chi Ly6G+ neutrophils in the lungs of control and α-IFNAR–treated mice following MERS-CoV-MA infection. (E and F) mRNA levels of IFNs, ISGs, and cytokines and chemokines on different days after MERS-CoV-MA infection in control and α-IFNAR lungs. (G) MERS-CoV–specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in lungs from control and α-IFNAR–treated mice were identified on the basis of IFN-γ production in response to stimulation with either N99 or S1165 peptide 7 dpi. (H) MERS-CoV-MA titers in control and CD4+ and CD8+ T cell–depleted lungs 7 dpi. Data were either pooled from 2 independent experiments (B and D) or are representative of 2 independent experiments (E–H) with 3 to 5 mice/group/experiment. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, and ***P ≤ 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Furthermore, lungs from α-IFNAR–treated mice had significantly lower transcript levels of IFN-λ, ISGs (ISG-15 and CXCL-10), and inflammatory cytokines and chemokines (TNF, IL-6, CCL-2) at early time points (2 dpi, and in some cases, 4 dpi) compared with controls (Figure 3, E and F). Levels of CXCL-1, a neutrophil chemoattractant, were significantly increased on 4 dpi in α-IFNAR–treated mice, thereby preceding the increased neutrophil accumulation detected by histology and flow cytometric analysis at 7 dpi. (Figure 1I and Figure 3, C and D). In contrast, mRNA levels of IFN-β and IFN-λ and the proinflammatory cytokines TNF and IL-6 were significantly higher by 7 dpi in α-IFNAR–treated mice compared with levels in control mice (Figure 3, E and F), possibly due to a higher virus burden (Figure 1, F and G) and the accumulation of highly activated neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 2B). Further, blocking IFN-I signaling led to reduced numbers of MERS-CoV–specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the lungs (Figure 3G). To ascertain their role in MERS-CoV infection, we depleted CD4+ and CD8+ T cells using a combined α-CD4 and α-CD8 antibody. As shown in Figure 3H, depletion of T cells impaired MERS-CoV clearance from the lungs in comparison with control antibody treatment, suggesting that the reduction in virus-specific T cells contributed to delayed virus clearance in α-IFNAR–treated mice (Figure 1, F and G). Collectively, these results indicate that blocking IFN-I signaling promotes inflammatory neutrophil accumulation, alters cytokine and chemokine responses, and impairs virus-specific T cell responses.

IFN-I signaling in hematopoietic cells is essential for virus clearance and host protection. IFN-I signaling in epithelial cells, hematopoietic cells, or both could be required for protection from a viral infection (42, 43). Notably, infection of BM-derived cells from hDPP4-KI mice with MERS-CoV failed to produce infectious virus (Supplemental Figure 3). To examine the role of hematopoietic IFNAR signaling in MERS, we created BM chimeric mice as described previously (14). Briefly, BM from B6-Ly5.1, hDPP4-KI, or IFNAR–/– donor mice was adoptively transferred into hDPP4-KI, B6-Ly5.1, or IFNAR−/− recipient mice, and chimeras were infected with a sublethal dose of MERS-CoV-MA. As expected, B6-Ly5.1 → B6-Ly5.1 → IFNAR–/– → B6-Ly5.1 mice did not develop MERS, because they lacked hDPP4 expression. Although MERS-CoV-MA–challenged hDPP4-KI → hDPP4-KI mice lost more weight than did B6-Ly5.1 → hDPP4-KI mice, their survival was similar following infection (Figure 4A). However, the lack of IFN-I signaling in hematopoietic cells in IFNAR–/– → hDPP4-KI mice significantly decreased survival compared with hDPP4-KI mice that received hDPP4-KI or B6-Ly5.1 BM (Figure 4A). Further, although MERS-CoV gRNA levels were similar in hDPP4-KI hDPP4-KI and IFNAR–/– → hDPP4-KI mice at 2 dpi, we observed a 4- to 5-fold increase in MERS-CoV RNA levels in IFNAR–/– → hDPP4-KI lungs compared with levels in hDPP4-KI → hDPP4-KI lungs at 6 dpi (Figure 4B). We also measured mRNA levels of IFN, ISG, and other inflammatory cytokines in the chimeric mice. We found that loss of IFN-I signaling in hematopoietic cells caused reduced transcript levels of IFN-α and IFN-β, IFN-λ, and ISG-15 in the lungs at 2 dpi and increased proinflammatory cytokine and chemokine transcript levels at 2 dpi (TNF) and 6 dpi (IL-6 and CXCL-1) (Figure 4, C and D). These data suggest that IFNAR signaling in hematopoietic cells is essential for virus clearance and protection against mortality following MERS-CoV infection.

Figure 4 IFNAR signaling on hematopoietic cells is essential for host protection from MERS-CoV-MA infection. (A) Percentage of initial weight and survival of BM chimeric mice after MERS-CoV-MA challenge (500 PFU, i.n.). Data were pooled from 2 independent experiments with 3 to 5 mice/group/experiment. (B) MERS-CoV gRNA levels in lungs from BM chimeric mice at 2 and 6 dpi. (C and D) mRNA levels of IFNs and ISGs (C) and inflammatory cytokines and chemokines (D) in lungs from MERS-CoV–infected BM chimeric mice (hDPP4-KI hDPP4-KI and IFNAR–/– hDPP4-KI). (A) Weight loss and survival curves show pooled data from 2 independent experiments (n = 4 to 5 mice/group/experiment). Statistical significance for survival studies in A was calculated using the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test with a 95% CI and a P value of less than 0.05 considered significant. (B–D) Graphs show pooled data from 2 independent experiments (n = 2–3 mice/group/experiment). *P ≤ 0.05 and **P ≤ 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Early treatment with rIFN-β provides complete protection from lethal MERS-CoV infection. Results shown in this study, in conjunction with those of previous studies (14), indicate that the timing of the peak IFN response determines disease outcome. To further investigate the relationship of IFN timing to disease outcome during respiratory virus infection, we treated lethally infected (750 PFU MERS-CoV-MA) hDPP4-KI mice with 750 U rIFN-β or PBS at either 6 hours p.i. (hpi) or 1 dpi (Figure 5A). These time points are before peak virus replication occurs, and the rIFN-β dose is approximately equivalent to that used in humans (44, 45). As expected, all PBS-treated mice succumbed to infection, whereas mice treated with rIFN-β at either 6 hpi or 1 dpi were protected from lethal MERS (Figure 5B). rIFN-β treatment significantly reduced MERS-CoV-MA gRNA expression in the lungs at 2 and 4 dpi (Figure 5C). Surprisingly, the expression of ISGs was downregulated by 4 dpi in the rIFN-β–treated group compared with expression in the PBS control group (Figure 5D). Likewise, we detected reduced levels of TNF and CCL-2 at 4 dpi in the rIFN-β–treated group compared with levels in the control mice (Figure 5E). The levels of ISG-15, CXCL-10, CCL-2, and TNF were not different between the groups at either 2 or 6 dpi. Early rIFN-β treatment also reduced the frequency and number of lung-infiltrating IMMs and the number of neutrophils at 4 dpi but not at 2 or 6 dpi (Figure 5, F and H). Moreover, IMMs and neutrophils in the lungs of rIFN-β–treated mice at 4 dpi were less activated, as shown by reduced expression of CD80 and lower numbers of TNF+ IMMs after stimulation with TLR4 (LPS) or TLR7 (R837) ligands (Figure 5, G and I). Collectively, these results demonstrate that early treatment with rIFN-β protects the host from mortality by inhibiting virus replication and suppressing deleterious inflammatory responses to MERS-CoV infection.

Figure 5 Early treatment with rIFN-β protects the host by inhibiting MERS-CoV-MA replication and reducing inflammation. (A) Schematic diagram of the experimental plan to examine the effects of early rIFN-β treatment following MERS-CoV-MA infection. (B) Percentage of initial weight and survival of MERS-CoV-MA–infected hDPP4-KI mice that received PBS or rIFN-β treatment 6 hours p.i. or 1 dpi. (C) MERS-CoV gRNA levels in the lungs of mice treated with PBS or rIFN-β (1 dpi, early treatment) at 2, 4, and 6 dpi. (D and E) mRNA levels of ISGs (D) and inflammatory cytokines and chemokines (E) in PBS- or rIFN-β–treated (1 dpi) mice. (F and H) Percentage and total number of IMMs and neutrophils in the lungs of PBS- or rIFN-β–treated mice determined at 4 dpi. (G and I) Percentage of CD80-expressing and total number of TNF+ IMMs and neutrophils in lungs from PBS- and rIFN-β–treated mice (1 dpi) at 4 dpi. Data were pooled from 2 separate experiments (B–I) or are representative of 2 separate experiments (E, right panel) (n = 4–5 mice/group/experiment). **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, and ****P ≤ 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Statistical significance for survival studies in B was calculated using a log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test with a 95% CI and a P value of less than 0.05 considered significant.

Delayed IFN therapy is detrimental to the host during MERS-CoV infection. We next evaluated the effect of delayed rIFN-β therapy (relative to peak virus replication) on MERS pathogenesis. We infected hDPP4-KI mice with a sublethal dose of MERS-CoV-MA and subsequently treated them with PBS or rIFN-β at 2 or 4 dpi (Figure 6A). Mice treated with rIFN-β at 2 and 4 dpi showed increased weight loss and reduced survival compared with PBS-treated mice, even when the treatment began as early as 2 dpi (Figure 6B), confirming that delayed IFNAR signaling is in fact detrimental. Further, delayed rIFN-β treatment caused lethal disease in mice sublethally infected with SARS-CoV (Supplemental Figure 4A), indicating that the lethal effects of delayed IFN-I signaling are not pathogen specific. In contrast to the effects of early rIFN-β administration (Figure 5C), mice treated with rIFN-β at 2 dpi showed only a 3- to 4-fold reduction in viral RNA levels at 3 dpi, but the levels were similar or trended higher at 5 and 7 dpi compared with levels in PBS-treated mice (Figure 6C). Additionally, rIFN-β administration at 2 dpi resulted in significantly higher levels of ISG and inflammatory cytokine mRNA (ISG-15, CXCL-10, CCL-2, and TNF) at 5 dpi compared with levels in PBS controls (Figure 6, D and E). Furthermore, we detected increased frequencies and total numbers of IMMs and neutrophils in the lungs of rIFN-β–treated animals at 5 and 7 dpi (Figure 6, F and H). Additionally, IMMs and neutrophils in the lungs of rIFN-β–treated mice were highly activated, as shown by increased CD80 expression and/or the numbers of TNF+ IMMs and neutrophils after TLR4 or TLR7 stimulation (Figure 6, G and I). We also observed reduced virus-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cell numbers in the lungs of mice treated with rIFN-β at 2 dpi compared with controls and rIFN-β treatment at 1 dpi (Supplemental Figure 4B). To examine whether IMMs cause lung pathology in mice treated with rIFN-β at 2 dpi, we depleted IMMs using α-CCR2 antibody at 2 and 4 dpi. Mice with IMM depletion were protected from mortality compared with mice that received a control antibody (Figure 6J), demonstrating a causal role for IMMs in lethality following delayed rIFN-β therapy. These results, together with our previous study (14), suggest that delayed IFN-I signaling or late treatment with rIFN-β fails to effectively control virus replication and is detrimental to the host during MERS-CoV infection. Furthermore, these findings suggest that IFN-mediated recruitment of IMMs to the lungs contributes to lethality.

Figure 6 Delayed IFN treatment promotes inflammation and mortality in MERS-CoV-MA–infected mice. (A) Schematic of the experimental plan to examine the effect of delayed rIFN-β treatment. (B) Percentage of initial weight and survival of MERS-CoV-MA–infected hDPP4-KI mice treated with PBS or rIFN-β at 2 or 4 dpi. (C) MERS-CoV titers in the lungs at 3, 5, and 7 dpi in mice treated with PBS or rIFN-β (2 dpi, delayed treatment). (D and E) mRNA levels of ISGs and inflammatory cytokines and chemokines in the lungs of PBS- or rIFN-β–treated (2 dpi, delayed treatment) mice. (F and H) Frequency and number of IMMs and neutrophils in the lungs of PBS- or rIFN-β–treated mice (2 dpi). (G and I) Percentage of CD80-expressing and total number of TNF+ IMMs and neutrophils at 5 dpi in PBS- and rIFN-β–treated mice (2 dpi). (J) Percentage of initial weight and survival of MERS-CoV-MA–infected (200 PFU) hDPP4-KI mice treated with rIFN-β (2 dpi) and either α-CCR2 antibody or a control antibody (2 dpi and 4 dpi). Data were pooled from 2 separate experiments (B and F–H, left panels, I, left panel, and J) or are representative of 2 separate experiments (E, G, and I, right 2 panels) (n = 3–5 mice/group/experiment). Data were analyzed using a 2-tailed Student’s t test with *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, and ****P ≤ 0.0001. Statistical significance for survival studies (B, right) was calculated using the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test, with a 95% CI and a P value of less than 0.05 considered significant.

Differential gene expression profiles in the lungs following early and late IFN treatment. To identify additional effects of early versus delayed IFN therapy during MERS-CoV infection, we performed RNA-Seq–based transcriptional profiling to study changes in global gene expression in the lungs of infected mice treated with early (1 dpi) or delayed (2 dpi) rIFN-β. A total of 415 genes were differentially expressed (FDR-adjusted P < 0.001; log 2 fold change >1.5) in the lungs of mice that received early rIFN-β treatment compared with PBS controls (Figure 7A). Notably, the expression levels of genes involved in viral nucleic acid sensing, ISGs, IFN-related transcription factors, and several proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines were markedly lower in the group that received early rIFN-β treatment (Figure 7, B and C). Consistent with this observation, Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) revealed that PRRs, IFN regulatory factor (IRF) activation by cytosolic receptors, and IFN signaling were all decreased in the group that received early rIFN-β treatment (Figure 7D). Fewer genes were upregulated in the lungs treated early with rIFN-β, but these included genes related to SOCS1, prostaglandin E2 receptor, sirtuin1, and Irgm1 signaling pathways.

Figure 7 RNA-Seq analyses of gene expression profile in MERS-CoV-MA–infected lungs with early or delayed rIFN-β treatment. hDPP4-KI mice infected with MERS-CoV-MA (200 PFU) were treated with 750 U rIFN-β at 1 dpi (early, A–D) or 2 dpi (delayed, E–H). Mice were euthanized 2 days after rIFN-β treatment (3 dpi for mice in the early rIFN-β treatment and 4 dpi for mice in the delayed rIFN-β treatment groups). RNA isolated from total lungs was used for RNA-Seq studies. (A and B) Heatmaps of differential gene expression profiles in lungs from PBS-treated compared with early rIFN-β–treated mice display all transcripts (A) and selected innate immune pathways (B). (C) Volcano plot with log 2 fold change and log 10 P values for differentially expressed genes in lungs from mice treated with PBS compared with mice treated early with rIFN-β. (D) Major innate immune pathways differentially regulated in control and early rIFN-β treatment groups identified by pathway analysis. Results show decreased expression of several proinflammatory mediators after rIFN-β treatment. (E and F) Heatmaps of differential gene expression in lungs from mice treated with PBS compared with mice that received delayed rIFN-β treatment, displaying all transcripts (E) and selected innate immune genes (F). (G) Volcano plot with log 2 fold change and log 10 P values for differentially expressed genes in lungs from PBS-treated compared with delayed rIFN-β–treated mice. Red indicates upregulation; blue indicates downregulation. Data were derived from 4 mice per group, with a FDR-adjusted P value of less than 0.001 and a log 2 fold change of greater than 1.5.